The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Trump administration can resume deporting migrants to countries other than their home nation with limited notice. In a 6–3 decision that broke down along ideological lines, the justices stayed an April ruling by a Boston federal judge that stymied the rapid deportation effort. The conservative majority did not provide a rationale for their ruling but liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned a scathing 19-page dissent that was joined by fellow liberals Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “In matters of life and death, it is best to proceed with caution,” Sotomayor wrote. “In this case, the Government took the opposite approach.” “This Court now intervenes to grant the Government emergency relief from an order it has repeatedly defied. I cannot join so gross an abuse of the Court’s equitable discretion.” – New York Post

Our Take: Supreme Court precedent is happening pretty regularly now, clarifying the powers of the Presidency and neutering the lawfare strategy that stands between the People and the Golden Age.

Sonia and the Banshees are big mad. They want to keep their criminal invaders, but they can’t. They want to stop Agenda 47 and prevent the Golden Age.

But they can’t.

Nothing can stop what is coming. —

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Al-Udeid, the American airbase in Qatar on Monday, which President Donald Trump characterized as a "very weak response." "Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction," Trump wrote on Truth Social. A U.S. defense official told Fox News Digital Iran had used short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles to attack Al-Udeid base, but no casualties had been reported. Iran has "gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," Trump predicted, thanking Iran for giving the U.S. "early warning" of the attack to minimize casualties. – Fox News

AND

President Donald Trump said Monday night that he expects the ceasefire that he announced between Israel and Iran will end all military hostilities between the two countries. “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever," Trump said in a phone interview. Asked whether the war was completely over, Trump said: “Yes. I don’t believe they will ever be shooting at each other again.” – NBC News

AND

Iranian state television reported Tuesday that a ceasefire had begun in its war with Israel, even as Israel warned the public of a new missile barrage launched from Iran. It wasn’t immediately possible to reconcile the messages from Iran and Israel on the 12th day of their war. Iranian state television announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the new missile barrage coming after the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump in his earlier ceasefire announcement. A series of Iranian barrages before the ceasefire deadline killed three people and injured at least eight others, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said. At least one person is believed trapped in the rubble and a residential building in Israel’s south sustained heavy damage, according to emergency services. Trump’s announcement that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites. Israel has not acknowledged the Trump ceasefire announcement. – AP News

Our Take: 6th generation warfare:

Where both sides are conducting 4th generation warfare by publicly admitting to privately giving each other advanced notice of their 3rd generation warfare bombings, which are only done to appease the warmongers in their respective countries who are conducting 5th generation warfare on the public. –

***

Another Take: Does everyone remember last week when the neocons and their useful idiots pretended that Trump and Bibi had spent two months tricking the Iranians along with Saudi, Qatar, and UAE (all of whom greeted Trump as a king three weeks prior)?

There is absolutely no chance that was ever true. It was obvious at the time but people sided with the Authoritative Sources anyway.

They pretended like it was an act of their own intelligence, just like they spent the weekend acting like they were the people strong and capable enough to "bomb Iran" and destroy the NOOKS of the people who chant "death to America."

Those people are retarded. They all have to be discarded. They should've been discarded five years ago. If you're unable to do that, you should accept that you're addicted to the Soap Opera. –

***

One More Take: President Trump announced on Truth Social that the 12 Days War is over:

The three days that America was involved in this conflict were dramatic and, in the wake of the peace announcement, many on the right are claiming that Trump supporters were wrong to question Trump.

That's nonsense. Our movement has never been about blind loyalty.

President Trump’s stated objective is giving the Republic back to the People. (Jan 20, 2017) That objective is not blind and unquestioning loyalty. President Trump definitely doesn’t want us blindly following the President that comes after him, whoever that inevitable disappointment turns out to be.

He wants us to be governing ourselves before he leaves office.

President Trump knows trolling is effective because triggered people have a better shot of turning their brains on.

President Trump knows that empty threats are weakness. You have to be able to follow through. I don’t support military action in foreign lands unless as a last resort, not minority report and certainly not when an ally seems to be forcing our hand.

But I have never doubted that Donald J Trump is committed to peace. He’s our only shot at this moment in history. He’s the only one that can successfully navigate and close the deal for peace. Real, lasting peace. The warmongers just need to get out of the way.

The war is a story, and the story is a war, as my frenemy

says.

The best story wins.

Same applies in transformational change. I don’t want forever psyops. I want a restored Republic. That means we have to question Trump and all of the government and demand the constitutional oaths be upheld. Americanism is messy and contentious but grounded in rights and truth. Everyone has a role to play.

This is America. Start acting like it.

That’s literally our role in achieving Trump’s stated objective — which should be all of our stated objective: Reclaiming and restoring the Republic.

I’ll continue to think for myself and disagree and challenge the ideas and still support our President and always put America First.

Make America Great Again. –

***

Still Another Take: Start with one baseline assumption: Donald Trump wants peace.

Then combine that with the fact that Trump has been spoiling the plot of the movie weeks in advance.

You DON'T coordinate a Kinetic War with your enemy.

You DO coordinate a Narrative War.

Iran was never the target. […]

I firmly believe we are watching a narrative translation of a shadow war that's largely in the bag.

That said, I firmly agree that the REASON for the War of Stories is to trigger a mass sifting toward sovereign radiation.

Trump doesn't give you permission. You give it to him. –

***

Final Take: LOL. WW3 is cancelled. NeoCons RUGGED. (Again.)

Trump Truthing out that he has been coordinating with both Iran and Qatar?

Let's check in on Mark Levin.

You would think that Mark would be excited about everything happening, but that's not really how this all works. Mark is a blood-sucking jackal who worships death and destruction. He is only happy when there is a constant state of war.

To further demonstrate this sociopathy, here he is calling an Iraq War veteran an a-hole for suggesting that we shouldn't start another ground invasion in the Middle East.

I must say, I do love how the NeoCons are losing their minds from Trump's tactics.

–

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier proposed a new immigrant detention center to be built in his state to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with mass deportation efforts. The Republican posted the idea to X, formerly Twitter, dubbing the proposed facility "Alligator Alcatraz," as it would be located in the Everglades, which is home to more than 200,000 alligators. Newsweek reached out to Uthmeier's office and ICE for comment via email on Thursday. Why It Matters: Uthmeier's proposal intertwines with the politically divisive issue of immigration and the Trump administration's continued efforts to mass deport immigrants and prevent entry for some others. Critics of the administration have protested ICE raids, but supporters view the effort as necessary to keep the country secure. Polling has consistently shown that President Donald Trump's handling of immigration remains one of his best issues with voters, despite significant backlash from critics. – Newsweek

Our Take:

It would appear that the email I sent to the Trump White House in 2017 was finally opened.

(Yes, I actually sent this via email.)

While I'll admit that there are some notable differences in my design proposal and what is being presented in this story – a wall versus a prison, and alligators versus sharks – the spirit of the design concept is there… Though, I will admit that "Alligator Alcatraz" is a next-level name.

I tip my cap to the genius who came up with it. –

President Donald Trump on Monday hailed America’s “powerful” and “lethal” nuclear-powered submarine fleet as he condemned Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev’s suggestion that Moscow and Iran’s allies could provide Iran with nuclear warheads following U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities. Medvedev — who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012 and as prime minister from 2012 to 2020 — had criticized the attack on Iran’s Fordow, Esfahan and Natanz facilities that had been carried out on Saturday by seven B-2 bombers and a group of fighter aircraft accompanying them into American airspace. He wrote that “a number of countries” were “ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads” as a result of the U.S. strikes, which were intended to degrade or destroy Iran’s capacity to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels and assemble working nuclear or thermonuclear weapons. Trump reacted with incredulity on his Truth Social platform on Monday. “Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” the president wrote. “Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY.” – The Independent

Our Take: How is it possible to reconcile the theory of the Sovereign Alliance and the coming Age of the Peacemakers with the almost cartoonish levels of escalation we're currently witnessing?

For the last few weeks, the focus has been on Iran and its obvious tensions with both Israel and, by extension the US.

That said, something we've been discussing at length recently is the prospect that Iran could serve as a cognitive keystone or on-ramp toward the next chapter in the Peacemakers story arc, which will ironically take us through an escalation narrative long before the resolution.

One of the central claims I've forwarded for some time (and I'm far from the only one,) is that the Collective Western Mind is being seeded with the concept of a 'New Axis' meant to threaten us enroute to the actualization of WW3.

While there are plenty of ancillary and ambiguous players, from Saudi Arabia to North Korea who will play out their own respective roles in the narrative, I have long posited that the primary 'Axis' in the central narrative will be comprised of Russia, China and Iran.

Obviously, Iran is currently in the crosshairs of Donald Trump, which means Iran is in the crosshairs of the central narrative as it's being translated to the Collective American Mind.

This is not only allowing Trump and Iran to 'escalate' along kinetic pathways (BLOODLESS ones, for that matter,) but do so while saving face to their respective populations on the back of decades of Hegelian engineering attempting to get us embroiled in the very war Trump has specifically promised to avoid.

Now, Russia is entering stage left, having seeded its alignment with Iran on the edges of the story before joining in a more direct and forceful way this week, on the back of Trump's escalation.

When you see key Russian characters not just criticizing Trump, but bringing out 'the N word,' then, I don't think you should be nervous (though many will be,) but excited, as this represents a shift toward the very first chapter of the War of Stories I began projecting in 2022, in the pages of the Righteous Russia series.

In order to MANDATE world peace, you MUST first have the threat of war.

This may be starting with Iran, but it was always going to end with a major ALMOST confrontation between the world's great superpowers, who WILL find those long-obscured pathways toward a true and lasting peace in the aftermath of a narrative war.

When you boil the Info War and the Shadow War down to a narrative level, you begin to see that the War of Stories isn't just a more effective way to engage with the various moves being made by the leaders of what I've dubbed the Sovereign Alliance, but also the WHY inherent in the way they choose to communicate in the first place.

We're going to be led up a rapid ramp toward a NARRATIVE Scare Event that will likely be identical to the plots of The Hunt for Red October and Crimson Tide, making public mapping that much easier.

Peace is the promise. War is the story. –

Police have identified the gunman who was killed Sunday while trying to shoot worshippers in a Michigan church and said his mother is a member. Brian Anthony Browning, 31, had no criminal history or prior police contact that would have indicated a turn toward violence, police said. “His motivations are unknown, but at this point it appears he was suffering from a mental health crisis,” Wayne Police Department Chief Ryan Strong told reporters at a news conference Sunday evening. Police also said Browning’s mother belonged to the church, but was not inside at the time. Browning had attended a few services in the previous year but was not a member. Browning, of Romulus, Mich., was seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday driving a silver SUV erratically in the parking lot of CrossPointe Community Church, about 25 miles west of Detroit. He parked and emerged clad in camouflage and a tactical vest, “armed with an AR-15 style rifle with more than a dozen fully loaded magazines, a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” the Wayne Police Department told the Daily News in an emailed statement. Several staff members approached Browning as he started shooting, and a parishioner rammed him with a Ford F-150 pickup truck “as the gunman shot the vehicle repeatedly,” Strong said. The church security team locked the church doors. A security guard was shot in the leg before two staff members shot and killed Browning, Strong added, noting that none of those involved wanted to be publicly identified. The wounded guard was in stable condition after surgery. – New York Daily News

Our Take: The video of this story is crazy. It seems like a Vacation Bible School event, and originally, it was reported that the shooter rammed his truck into the church and started shooting.

Turns out, the truck ramming was actually a hero parishioner. Well done to the men in the congregation for their quick action that saved lives.

There are elderly and children all over the video, and praise God that the church goers were okay. Side Note: We need to do some boomer training on active shooters. I had anxiety watching this the entire time. Move with urgency!

Finally, please pray for the mother of the shooter. What she is going through must be unfathomably hard. –

Screenwriters in Hollywood who “say they are Jewish” have been planting pro-war narratives about Iran in mainstream entertainment for more than a decade, Wikileaks has claimed. Israel launched airstrikes on Iran earlier this month, claiming Tehran was close to creating a nuclear weapon. Over the weekend, the US also directly joined the conflict by bombing Iranian nuclear facilities. In a post on X on Sunday, Wikileaks stated that Hollywood writers “who say they are Jewish” have been “planting the mental seeds for war with Iran for years,” citing productions such as Top Gun: Maverick, Homeland, 24, and The Fifth Estate. The group shared a clip of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s speech at Oxford Union from 2013. In the video, he discussed The Fifth Estate – a biographical drama about Wikileaks – which opens with a side plot about a fictional Iranian nuclear bomb project. Assange recalled that the opening scene depicts Iranian scientists in Tehran assembling a bomb, with one character stating that the device could be operational within six months. “How is it that such a lie got into a script about Wikileaks?” Assange asked, noting that at the time, 16 US intelligence agencies had already found that Tehran did not have a nuclear weapons program. – RT

Our Take:

This is interesting, because it is something that we have been discussing on Badlands for quite a while. The idea that Hollywood — an industry built entirely on fiction — is constantly hijacking reality through the use of celebrity and story-telling in the media.

And with the events of the past two weeks, we can now appreciate how their hijacking can have very real-world consequences, as large portions of MAGA seemed totally convinced that a war with Iran would be a good idea. (Thankfully, Trump rugged them.)

We must work on our discernment as a movement, if we are ever going to govern ourselves. —

BONUS ITEMS

Oil prices fell sharply Monday afternoon following an Iran attack against U.S. military bases in Qatar and Iraq in what was seen as a symbolic move that did not disrupt the supply of Middle Eastern crude into the global market. Prices tumbled below $70 a barrel, down more than $5 from the day before when the U.S. military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities drove prices higher. President Donald Trump, who had campaigned on lower energy costs, had taken to his Truth Social account earlier Monday to warn against higher oil prices amid the Middle East conflict, saying “I’M WATCHING!” – Politico

The Senate parliamentarian has rejected several controversial provisions in the GOP’s ‘big beautiful bill’ over the last few days. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) aims to have the bill on President Trump’s desk by July 4. But first, some of the megabill’s most controversial aspects must undergo the so-called “Byrd bath,” meaning they aren’t eligible to be part of a reconciliation package that can pass with a 51-vote majority. Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has ruled several parts of the tax and spending legislation violate Senate rules and must [be] taken out. – The Hill

Nearly two-thirds of Americans support increased engagement in international affairs, according to a newly released annual summer survey from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute. The survey, conducted by polling firms Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, marks the third year the Ronald Reagan Institute has conducted a summer survey asking Americans about their attitudes towards foreign policy. It found 64% of Americans overall favor the United States taking a leadership role in international affairs, which is up more than 20% since 2023. The trend of Americans leaning towards international engagement, as opposed to isolationism, has seen growing support across both parties – even the America-first MAGA wing of the Republican Party, which leads the way with 73% support for greater international involvement, according to the new survey. Meanwhile, 69% of Republicans support the idea, as well as 65% of Democrats, the survey found. – Fox News

Twelve suspects have been arrested in France following 145 people across the country claiming they’d been pricked with syringes during a nationwide music festival over the weekend, according to several reports published Monday. The alleged stabbings occurred during France’s Fête de la Musique, an annual festival that takes place across the country every June 21. Per The New York Times, 13 of the reported cases came out of Paris. A representative for France’s Interior Ministry told CNN that “toxicology tests are being done” to see if any of the victims had been injected with drugs or any substances.

— The Hollywood Reporter

