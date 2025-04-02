The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, April 1st...

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford has won the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projected Tuesday, preserving a liberal majority on the swing state’s highest court. Crawford, a circuit court judge in Dane County, defeated Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County circuit court judge and former Republican state attorney general. The election to replace 73-year-old Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who announced her retirement nearly one year ago, was cast in part as a referendum on billionaire Elon Musk, who poured millions into the race to help Schimel. The winner goes on to serve a 10-year term. Although the race was officially nonpartisan, clear ideological differences separated Crawford and Schimel — including on labor rights, abortion access and President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons, among others — as well as the groups that backed them. A slew of prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, backed Crawford; Republicans by and large endorsed Schimel, including Trump. – MSNBC

Our Take: Losing the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat but winning the Voter ID ballot measure is not a real outcome.

The system is fraudulent.

Why are we advocating for funding infrastructure to support and perpetuate the fraudulent system? –

***

Another Take: The fate of your entire world rests on what has already happened in Wisconsin tonight. The television will tell us whether we live or die, and that’s it.

Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming unless we didn’t Scott Presler hard enough in another fake election.

And I know it’s important. The winner of this fake election gets to decide whether elections keep being fake. (The answer is always ‘yes.’) –

Every time Donald Trump has mentioned his plan to levy massive tariffs on imports into the US, there has been a widespread assumption that they will be delayed, watered down or rowed back. Today, he will reveal in the White House Rose Garden not just how serious he is about "the most beautiful word in the dictionary", but effectively call time on decades of economic globalisation. And it is still possible that he will do this by launching the equivalent of a salvo of ballistic missiles into the global trading system, with a universal tariff on all imports into the USA. The option of a 20% universal tariff is the only way to get to some of the massive revenues of trillions of dollars claimed by some of his advisers. In recent days, President Trump has been adamant that the tariffs will be "reciprocal" and the US will be "nicer" to its trade partners. That doesn't rule out wide-scale imposition of tariffs at 10 or 20%, if, for example, the US deems that Value Added Taxes are tariffs. – BBC

Our Take: Donald Trump is THE cognitive cypher not just for the American Golden Age, but for the Global Awakening; and there's not an ounce of hyperbole in that claim, if you've been examining the Info War at least partly through the lens of a War of Stories.

Put simply, as I've argued before, Trump (with patriots behind him) has been wielding the Hegelian Dialectic simultaneously AGAINST the enemy's System of Systems and FOR the Collective American Mind.

This is because, contrary to popular belief, there is nothing inherently wrong with the Hegelian Dialectic. It's not a rule of nature, but rather one of mass and micro human psychology. While it's often distilled down as the 'Problem, Reaction, Solution' theorem, the original described an observational process wherein a presented Thesis was reconciled with an ensuing Antithesis before coalescing into Synthesis.

This is how story structure functions, and the best writers understand it. It's also why the (thankfully dying) modern trend of narrative subversion of audience expectations is inherently unsatisfying. It's not because stories have 'gone woke' that they're failing; it's because they're no longer satisfying the innate desire observers of all stories have in seeing resolution that retroactively imprints onto the first two acts of the story being told.

Catharsis is the term most often used to describe the ideal feeling an audience can be left with in the wake of a story properly told, but the story doesn't have have a happy ending to reach it. It simply needs to fit, even if (perhaps ESPECIALLY if) the audience didn't put all the pieces together in real time.

Looping back to Trump, we know he's served as both an actuator FOR and representative OF a new era of American Awakening and emergent dominance back on the world stage, but let's not ignore the secondary point, nor its implications.

We were told in the most infamous info dissemination program of all time that the awakening (and the cure) would spread worldwide.

Well, Trump ALSO served to lay out the thesis for an awakening on a macro scale that extends far beyond our redefined (and REAL) Pax Americana.

The real TRICK here, and the reason Trump's Dialectic is going to have such a lasting legacy is the fact that the enemy has been baited into making up the second leg (and the core) of that dialectic.

You see, Trump could lay out all the First Principles arguments he wanted, but without the enemy bridging the gap from Problem to Solution (Thesis to Synthesis) by fully defining themselves in opposition to Trump's agenda, which is to say, the agenda of sovereignty, multipolarity, PEACE and prosperity, that dialectic would ring hollow.

Consider this as you watch the heart of the collapsing collectivist empire pull out all the stops to ensure its own destruction while the world watches AND awakens.

It may feel like it's been going 'very slowly' for a while, but I think we're on the cusp of the 'all at once' phase, and it will be worldwide. –

A federal judge Tuesday indefinitely barred the Trump administration from terminating thousands of probationary employees, but he declined to extend his order nationwide. U.S. District Judge James Bredar previously ordered officials to temporarily reinstate probationary employees fired at 18 agencies, no matter where they physically worked. Replacing that order, the judge’s new preliminary injunction covers two additional agencies, the Defense Department and the Office of Personnel Management. But it simultaneously limits the reinstatements to only those employees whose “duty station” is within Washington, D.C., and the 19 states that are suing. “Only states have sued here, and only to vindicate their interests as states. They are not proxies for the workers,” wrote Bredar, an appointee of former President Obama. “Presumably well informed, each state is entitled to decide for itself whether it will seek relief in the present circumstances; it would be inappropriate for the Court to fashion relief having the consequence that decisions properly reserved to the non-party states are effectively, and unnecessarily overruled by this Court,” he continued. – The Hill

Our Take: A few days ago, Washington Stand dropped an interesting article about the judicial overreach happening in the district courts. The article is a rebuke on the appellate courts for allowing the conduct to continue, but the comments provided to the outlet by Article III’s Mike Davis were pure signal:

“The widespread judicial sabotage from activist judges is out of control. We can’t allow this constitutional crisis to go on. The judiciary can’t afford to lose its legitimacy. President Trump’s first term was sabotaged by activist judges and prosecutors, and we can’t have that happen again.” (emphasis ours)

I have no doubt that President Trump and his team anticipated the lawfare that Agenda47 would bring. They would have certainly anticipated all of these challenges. And there are a lot of challenges — according to a litigation tracker by Just Security (Norm Eisen’s outfit), 159 cases have been filed.

The cool thing about legal challenges is that, when you get out of the district courts and into appeals, you’re clarifying authorities and reinforcing or establishing precedent in the court.

And the legal authorities being asserted in many of these cases most definitely need clarifying. I love it when they sue!

Speaking of, the PLO was before SCOTUS yesterday, and Planned Parenthood is before the High Court today. Tune into continuing coverage on Badlands Live!

—

Burkina Faso’s interim president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has pardoned 21 soldiers convicted of attempting to overthrow the country’s government nearly a decade ago, according to an official decree published by local media on Monday. Traore reportedly announced an amnesty last December for several people sentenced over a 2015 plot to topple the transitional government in place after the forced resignation of former President Blaise Compaore. Compaore had come to power in a 1987 coup during which Pan-Africanist icon Thomas Sankara was assassinated. “The following persons, who have been convicted or prosecuted before the courts for acts committed on September 15 and 16, 2015, are granted amnesty,” Traore declared in the order, dated March 24, naming 21 soldiers. The officers, including two former unit commanders of the former presidential guard, had been convicted by a military tribunal in Ouagadougou in 2019 for “harming state security,” murder, or treason. According to AFP, Compaore’s former chief of staff, Gilbert Diendere, and head of diplomacy, Djibril Bassole, two generals sentenced to 20 and ten years in prison, respectively, for allegedly masterminding the failed coup, were not included in the amnesty. – RT

Our Take: While it's nearly impossible for us to discern who the earnest actors are in the recent history of African coups, it seems very plausible that this act by Ibrahim Traore is an act of justice.

Thomas Sankara was the first president of Burkina Faso, in office from 1983 until he was killed in a coup in 1987. Branded a Marxist by western authorities – a common trope, we know now thanks to the research of Colonel Towner-Watkins – because he refused loans and financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the preferred mechanism used by the globalist cabal to enslave nations.

This is likely why Sankara was violently overthrown by Blaise Compaoré, who went on to become the longest-serving Burkinabe president, remaining in office for 27 years until he was ousted in the 2014 Burkina Faso uprising.

Without having any concrete evidence, and not knowing the true heart of Blaise Compaoré (it is likely that he was installed by the globalist cabal), it mere timing of the 2014 uprising would suggest that maybe NATO was involved – given its geographic and chronological proximity to the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi in Libya. This uprising led to the creation of a transitional government.

The soldiers that Ibrahim Traore has pardoned participated in a 2015 coup against this transitional government. It seems reasonable to assume (with limited intel) that they were acting in earnest to reclaim control of their country from foreign influence. It is also worth pointing out that the article explains that the two generals who planned the coup – and were each sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 – were not included in the pardons; only the subordinate soldiers who were following the orders of their commanders.

That little caveat is a nuance that I think demonstrates a just and measured man in Ibrahim Traore. –

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Cooper Jo Frederick, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of Malicious Destruction and Attempted Destruction of Property by Fire, and one count of Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device. The indictment was brought in connection with a fire at a Tesla Service Center in Loveland, CO, which investigators determined had been caused by an incendiary device. Frederick was arrested Friday, March 27, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. The charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The investigation is being handled by the Denver Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Loveland Police Department, with assistance from the Dallas Field Office of the ATF, the FBI Dallas Field Office, and the Frisco, Texas Police Department. The prosecution is being handled by the Violent Crimes and Immigration Enforcement Section of the United States Attorney’s Office. This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. – The Department of Justice

Our Take: Retards on the wrong side of the awakening spectrum are claiming apocalyptic overreach as the Trump DOJ goes after domestic terrorists with abandon.

Keep in mind, these Low-T neophytes have likely been on lists for years.

This isn't their first rodeo.

But it may be their last. –

***

Another Take:

Don't think they make those in prison, Cooper. –

Russia issued a warning against the US, stating that any military attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities will have "catastrophic" effects. This comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran unless the country comes to an agreement with Washington on its nuclear activities. Speaking in an interview with the International Affairs journal, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov raised concern over the issue. He stressed that the threats and ultimatums will increase tensions. "Threats are indeed being heard, ultimatums are also being heard," Ryabkov said. "We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them, we consider them a way for (the US) to impose its own will on the Iranian side," he added. In spite of the current tensions, Russia has refrained from directly criticising the US president. Instead, Moscow has left its diplomatic aspirations intact.

– India Today

Our Take: This feigned tête-à-tête between Putin and Trump is likely designed to bait the warmongers in Washington into exposing themselves to the public, much like the Biden administration and the many carrots it presented (J6, COVID, etc.) was likely designed to bait the aspiring tyrants into uncurling and slithering out from the rocks under which they have long hidden.

There will be no war with Iran, as much as Netanyahu and his ilk will demand it – along with the warmongers in DC.

A war with Iran will mean a war with Russia and China, and an economic war (if not a kinetic one) with India. You will also have the entire Global South mobilize against the United States in order to support Russia and China, and by proxy, Palestine, which they all believe is the victim in the conflict.

It doesn't matter how you feel about it. This is about how they feel about it, and they see themselves in Palestine: Another third-world country being exploited by European colonists. (Yes, Israel is a European colony. Do your homework.)

We can either have peace, prosperity, and the Golden Age; or, we can have forever war with Iran and Hamas.

Which option do you think Jesus would choose? –

Whether the topic is tariffs, territorial expansion, relations with Russia, the future of America’s alliances or the balance of power in the Middle East, understanding what President Trump really wants is the key to analyzing where American foreign policy is headed in this stormy and fateful year. Disentangling Mr. Trump’s true intentions is difficult. The blizzard of foreign and domestic initiatives unfolding around the most hyperactive White House since Franklin D. Roosevelt and the extreme unconventionality of many of the Trump administration’s policies make this administration singularly difficult to analyze. The president’s approach to politics, intuitive rather than analytical and working from intellectual and moral foundations that largely reject the mainstream consensus of the post-Cold War era, adds to the complexity of the task. The administration’s conscious use of shock and outrage as political tools makes cool, levelheaded assessment harder still. The president’s preternatural talent for baiting his adversaries into self-defeating, over-the-top responses to his provocations is a not insignificant factor in his meteoric rise. And so we come to Greenland and the president’s desire to, in his words, get it. […] For the bipartisan establishment, and for virtually everyone who believes that the maintenance of alliances, respect for international law and due regard for ethics should inform American foreign policy, Mr. Trump’s Greenland policy is a political absurdity and a moral monstrosity. – The Wall Street Journal

AND

China held military exercises around Taiwan for a second day on Wednesday, sending warships and fighter planes near the island in what Beijing said was a warning to its president, Lai Ching-te, after he called China a “foreign hostile force.” The second day of exercises would focus on the Chinese military’s abilities to control and seal off seas and skies around Taiwan, Senior Col. Shi Yi, a spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army regional command that oversees Taiwan, said in a statement. Senior Colonel Shi also said that in the East China Sea — farther from Taiwan — Chinese forces held live-fire long-distance strikes on “simulated targets of key ports and energy facilities.” Chinese officials have said that the display of military might was prompted by a speech that Mr. Lai gave on March 13, in which he called China a “foreign hostile force” and laid out 17 measures that he said would combat deepening Chinese subversion and spying in Taiwan. Those included restoring military tribunals to hear cases against military personnel accused of spying.

– The New York Times

AND

The likelihood of the Donald Trump administration achieving a Ukraine peace deal in the next few months has plummeted, senior US administration officials said. Mr Trump’s team has been irked by Russia and Kyiv alike, with Vladimir Putin actively resisting attempts to strike a lasting peace accord and Ukraine dithering on a minerals deal with Washington, the officials said. Washington is openly acknowledging its growing anger towards Moscow, including from the president himself, marking a shift in the administration's internal deliberations about Mr Putin's willingness to negotiate. Germany’s outgoing foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has warned that Mr Trump must not be misled by Mr Putin’s “stalling tactics” to delay peace in Ukraine. On the war front, Mr Putin has called up 160,000 men as part of the country’s bi-annual conscription drive as Russia seeks to beef up its military ranks in one of the biggest-ever mobilisation drives. Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, has said Ukraine will hold in-depth talks with a small group of foreign countries about contributing forces to a contingent that would act as a security guarantee for the war-hit nation.

– The Independent

Our Take: Ukraine. Taiwan. Greenland?

All three semi-autonomous countries are in the crosshairs of the Sovereign Alliance lately.

All three are rich in resources (natural or manufactured,) and all three are proxies right on the doorstep of major superpowers.

Trump always drops signal. –

The House voted Tuesday to defy House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and force a vote on allowing members who are new parents to vote by proxy for three months. Why it matters: It's a brutal loss for Johnson, who poured considerable political capital into trying to snuff out Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's (R-Fla.) efforts. Luna launched what is called a discharge petition, which can force a vote on any measure without the support of leadership if 218 House members sign on. Luna got the signatures — including a dozen Republicans — and the vote will have to happen by the end of the week. In a rare move, Johnson tied a provision killing the vote to unrelated Republican legislation prohibiting non-citizens from voting in federal elections. By the numbers: A group of nine Republicans voted against Johnson, including Reps. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) and Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) who had signed onto Luna's petition, as well as Luna herself.

– Axios

Our Take:

The Congress is fake and illegitimate. It doesn’t matter what stories they tell you about their “rules.” –

***

Another Take: When I was a new mom, my work required me to travel regularly. Peak was Vietnamese customs with a breast pump. I wasn’t the first working mom to make sacrifices to do (what I believed at the time to be) an important job. I wasn’t the last.

It was tough, but I didn’t have the good fortune of voting myself special exceptions to the job. I also didn’t get to fly private and bring my babies with me.

The tone deaf millennial mommies in Congress fought super hard yesterday for unipartisan agreement on one of the most important issues of our time.

No, not really.

They don’t fight for our interests — not with any authentic fire. This was a grand coming together to vote themselves new perks and more relaxed rules. Like their healthcare and tax codes and insider trading.

It was about them. It was about their self interest.

Have we seen them fight this hard for our interests… ever? Nope.

When it’s their own interests, every single one of them is Gloria Steinem. Poor, oppressed Congress Mommies who fly private and bring their babies to work, just out there fighting for equality and stuff. Hear them roar (from home — also, don’t schedule hearings during naptime).

To add insult to injury, APL’s much-anticipated government secrets committee failed to reveal a single government secret yesterday, and it ended up being just as useless as predicted. Reportedly they had to end the hearing early because of the critical vote on the Mommies-Must-Zoom thing.

Should we just replace our representatives with open source large language models? What are the trade-offs? –

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday, called for China and India to strengthen their cooperation, comparing their relationship to a “Dragon-Elephant dance.” The statement came as the two countries marked the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, with presidents of both nations exchanging congratulatory messages. Xi pointed out that China and India are both ancient civilizations, major developing countries, and key members of the Global South, with both currently at a crucial stage in their modernization efforts, according to an official statement released by Beijing. “The development of China-India relations demonstrates that it is the right choice for China and India to be partners of mutual achievement and realize the “Dragon-Elephant Tango,” which fully serves the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples”, Xi said. The Chinese leader also expressed his commitment to jointly maintain peace and stability in mutual border regions. The statement quoted Indian President Murmu suggesting that a “stable, predictable, and friendly” bilateral relationship between the two nations that are “home to one-third of the world’s population” would benefit both countries and the world. Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong told the Global Times that the ties between the two countries are “at a crucial stage” and that Beijing is “willing to work with the Indian side to strengthen practical cooperation in trade and other areas, and to import more Indian products that are well-suited to the Chinese market.”

Our Take: The "Dragon-Elephant Tango" sounds like an event at WrestleMania, brother.

This news comes on the heels of a joint naval drill between Russia and India, while Beijing and Moscow publicly hail their growing partnership.

It would seem that Putin's plan to establish a Eurasian alliance to counterbalance the West is succeeding, and it is worth noting that a key member of that alliance is Iran.

Oh, and Modi is now considering dropping the enormous tariffs that India has long imposed on the United States, on the eve of Trump's highly publicized reciprocal tariffs go into effect. If Modi repeals these tariffs – and I fully expect that he will – it will be a $32B windfall for the US economy.

That's what I call "winning," lads. –

BONUS ITEMS

The suspension of a nursery-aged child accused of transphobia from a British state school has ignited debates among educators, parents, and free speech proponents. The child, according to data from the Department of Education, was suspended during the 2022-2023 academic year for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity.” Helen Joyce, advocacy director at Sex Matters, sharply criticized the suspension, labeling it “insanity.” … Lord Toby Young—director of the Free Speech Union—expressed exasperation at the ideological rigidity and extremism that would lead educators to punish toddlers for perceived gender bias. “I would have thought that if your ideology is so rigid it justifies you punishing toddlers for not complying with it, that’s a powerful argument for discarding it in favor of something less dogmatic,” he said in a recent media interview. — The National Pulse

A federal judge has dismissed a long-running lawsuit challenging the security of Georgia’s electronic voting machines even though the judge maintained substantial concerns about the system. According to U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg’s ruling issued Monday, the plaintiffs in Curling v. Raffensperger were not able to demonstrate that the state’s electronic voting system disenfranchises them from exercising their right to vote in elections. She wrote that the election activists Coalition for Good Governance and Georgia voters lacked standing in the lawsuit. Totenberg also wrote that some of the plaintiffs’ legal objections to the touchscreen ballot marking devices are more about policy disagreements rather than constitutional violations. Totenberg, however, wrote that she has substantial concerns about the electronic voting technology that has long faced allegations about the risks of being hacked and potentially compromising elections in Georgia.

— Georgia Recorder

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday directed the Department of Justice to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a Republican-backed Georgia election law that the DOJ previously alleged intentionally suppressed Black voters. The lawsuit — filed under former President Joe Biden in June 2021 — alleged the law would disproportionately hinder Black voters’ access to the polls. But Bondi framed the case as politically motivated, saying it misrepresented the law’s effects. “Contrary to the Biden Administration’s false claims of suppression, Black voter turnout actually increased under SB 202,” Bondi said in a press release for the announcement. “Georgians deserve secure elections, not fabricated claims of false voter suppression meant to divide us.” The law was part of a broader GOP effort to tighten voting rules nationwide following President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss, which prompted allegations of voter fraud in U.S. elections among Republicans. — Politico

Thank you for reading today's Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter.