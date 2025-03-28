The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, March 27th...

Typically, in March of an odd-numbered year, we don’t get a lot of big election news. However, that isn’t the case this year. On Tuesday, we got two major results out of two elections in Pennsylvania. In the Pennsylvania state House, Democrats won a special election that will hand them control of that legislative chamber. The win wasn’t much of a surprise since it was considered a Democratic-leaning district… But there was also another election in the state, this one for a seat in the Pennsylvania state Senate. The seat had previously been held by a Republican and it was seen as a really red district. In November, Donald Trump won it by 15 points. But Tuesday, James Malone, a Democrat, managed to flip the seat. In Wisconsin, there is a race that will determine control of the state’s Supreme Court — and, by extension, the future of abortion rights and voting rights in that state… There are also two special elections in Florida next week, one race to fill the congressional seat vacated by Trump’s national security adviser and group chat enthusiast, Mike Waltz… Those are both considered heavily Republican districts. But in Waltz’s old district, Republicans are reportedly growing concerned after the Democratic candidate out-fundraised the GOP candidate by more than 10-to-1, which means that even though this is a very Republican district, Democrats are clearly putting up a fight. – Maddow Blog (MSNBC)

Our Take: On Thursday's episode of 'The Daily Herold' I was joined by Leah Hoopes for a segment discussing the recent state Senate special election in PA.

–

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk and seven members of the team shed light on the department's cost-cutting mission in an exclusive sit-down interview with "Special Report" Thursday "We want to reduce spending by eliminating waste and fraud and reduce the spending by 15%, which seems really quite achievable," Musk told "Special Report" executive editor Bret Baier. "The government is not efficient, and there's a lot of waste and fraud. So we feel confident that a 15% reduction can be done without affecting any of the critical government services." As of March 27, DOGE claims on its site it has saved Americans $130 billion, or $807.45 per taxpayer. President Donald Trump tasked the organization with optimizing the federal government, streamlining operations and slashing spending and gave the agency 18 months to do it. The department has canceled numerous diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at federal agencies, consulting contracts, leases for underused federal buildings and duplicate agencies and programs. – Fox News

Our Take: I learned about this story because Nick Sortor on X posted this that, “Elon Musk and DOGE just revealed a whopping **40%** of calls to Social Security are fraudsters. HOW HAS THIS GONE ON FOR SO MANY YEARS?”

Sure enough, it’s a real story.

40%? The cries about “protecting Social Security” from cuts have been loud and bipartisan my entire life. It was the third rail, the untouchable domain, entirely off limits.

Was all of that protest, the weeping and gnashing of teeth from legislators, a cover for massive fraud? They created a climate of fear among seniors. Did they traumatize and terrorize seniors so they could protect their fraud?

If that was true, would anyone be surprised? I wouldn’t.

Also, how is that not terrorism? –

The left-wing Brennan Center for Justice claimed that more than 20 million Americans “lack ready access” to proof of citizenship documents. What’s more, the group asserted that survey data shows nearly 4 million Americans “don’t have these documents at all.” The Brennan Center apparently relied on the honor system when performing its survey, so it’s not clear that the respondents are even American citizens — as is often the case with the current voter registration system. But even if they are citizens, failing to require proof of citizenship still poses a threat to the integrity of U.S. elections. Yet the left and the propaganda press oppose the SAVE Act because they claim Americans are essentially too lazy to get their citizenship documents in order. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to promote election integrity. Among the provisions is a mandate that prospective voters provide proof of citizenship in order to register to vote. – The Federalist

Our Take:

This didn't age well. Even when election fraud is exposed, it isn't addressed; and the cheating side still wins.

Just proof that Scott is wrong, and Trump's EO on Election Integrity is absolutely necessary. –

***

Another Take: Starting any purported sociopolitical analysis with “the Democrats” or “the Left” betrays a complete lack of foundational logic.

Many who do this are Bushies LARPing at being American because Trump had the right letter next to his name.

There is only truth, and everything else. –

The King was admitted to hospital on Thursday after experiencing adverse side effects connected to his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace has announced. The monarch was discharged from the London Clinic following “a short period of observation” but has been forced to cancel a series of engagements due to take place in Birmingham on Friday. The palace sought to play down the severity of the episode, with sources indicating that the King’s ongoing recovery path continues in a positive direction. In a rare public statement about his health, Buckingham Palace said: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. – The Telegraph

Our Take: Right as he was about to offer us that coveted place in the collapsing British commonwealth. What strange timing. –

***

Another Take: Thoughts and prayers to all the Canadians concerned about the health of their monarch. –

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Thursday that the longstanding era of close economic, security, and military ties between Canada and the United States has effectively ended. This statement followed U.S. President Donald J. Trump‘s recent introduction of substantial tariffs on imported automobiles, a move likely to impact the trading relationship between the two nations. Carney, speaking in the capital, made clear that the historically tight relationship characterized by intertwined economic policies and cooperative security measures is no longer in place. He noted, “The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over.” This admission marks a pivot in diplomatic relations that have traditionally been considered robust and stable. The Canadian leader mentioned that a call is expected between Ottawa and the White House following a recent outreach from U.S. officials. Carney anticipates this discussion with President Trump will occur within the next few days, amid rising trade tensions stemming from the newly imposed tariffs. These tariffs have not only economic implications but also symbolize a shift in how international relationships are navigated under current U.S. policy frameworks. The automotive tariffs, announced by Trump, signal increasing protectionist measures by the U.S., which affects Canada significantly due to its deep integration in the North American auto industry. However, U.S. autoworkers, including the powerful United Auto Workers labor union have praised Trump’s tariff plans. – The National Pulse

Our Take: Mark Carney's pitiful tariff temper tantrum demonstrates Donald Trump's utter control over the battlespace.

By embracing economic decoupling and lionizing Canadian sovereignty, he's BOOSTING nationalism, not undermining it.

Power is power. And the whole world is being reminded. –

GameStop shares sunk Thursday after its plan to sell debt in an effort to fund purchases of bitcoin raised some questions on Wall Street. The video game retailer announced a private offering of $1.3 billion in debt. The company said earlier this week that it plans to purchase bitcoin as a reserve asset. It will use proceeds from this debt offering to buy the cryptocurrency. The stock slumped 22.1%, marking a sharp reversal from Tuesday's 11.7% gain. Trading in GameStop's stock, which is often included with other so-called “meme” stocks, can be volatile. The debt offering comes at a big premium to the company's value. It could also leave out a large portion of GameStop's investors who wouldn't qualify for the offering under certain investor requirements, according to a note from Wedbush led by analyst Michael Pachter. “We find it hard to understand why any investor would be pay more than two times cash value for the potential for GameStop to convert that cash into Bitcoin, particularly since the same investors can invest in Bitcoin or a Bitcoin ETF themselves,” he said in the note. — MSN

Our Take: Shorts on GME have EXPLODED since the company announced its Bitcoin strategy.

This marks the second-highest short volume since the January 2021 short squeeze.

FAFO. –

The Israeli parliament has approved a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary in defiance of a years-long protest movement, angering critics who decried the law as anti-democratic. The law that passed on Thursday with 67 votes in the 120-seat parliament or Knesset will give politicians more power over the appointment of judges. The vote comes days after the government initiated a process to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and discharged Ronen Bar, the head of the internal security agency Shin Bet. Both Baharav-Miara and Bar are critical of Netanyahu. Critics said the new law was a “catastrophe” and a “nail in the coffin of Israeli democracy”, while the opposition swiftly filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the law. The overall judicial reform package sparked one of the largest protest movements in Israel’s history in 2023 before public concern was overtaken by the war in Gaza. – Al Jazeera

AND

Thousands of Israelis protested for the release of the hostages and against the government earlier tonight at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square. Hundreds of participants then joined hostage Matan Zangauker’s mother Einav in marching to the nearby Begin Gate. Police officers — some on horseback — sought to prevent demonstrators from blocking the road, leading to a clash that saw several protesters thrown to the ground. Seven protesters were arrested, according to Hebrew media reports. Addressing the earlier Habimah protest, former IDF general Noam Tibon asserted that the IDF’s renewed military operations are endangering the hostages. “But the October 7 government doesn’t care about this. They are busy toasting the passage of their budget,” Tibon said. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Well, it happened.

Netanyahu got his judicial overhaul, which was not as extreme, ostensibly, as originally proposed (eliminating the opposition party from the selection committee entirely), but it does still achieve Netanyahu's goal of structuring the nine-member committee to expand the voting power of the ruling coalition.

Israel has the European parliamentary system, meaning citizens vote for seats in the congress, and those seats are awarded to political parties, which then get to decide which politician is seated. (Typically, the people who campaigned for the seats on behalf of the party.) In order to become Prime Minister, a candidate must have the support of 60 of the 100 seats in the Knesset. When this majority is achieved, it is called the coalition.

Netanyahu had a 63-seat coalition until Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose party (Jewish Power) resigned from Netanyahu's government in protest on January 19 after Steve Witkoff successfully negotiated the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. When the ceasefire was broken last week, Ben-Gvir gleefully returned, restoring Netanyahu's previous 68-seat majority.

It is important to remember that since 2022, a large chunk of this majority now consists of fringe radicals who were either previously unwilling to join or were barred from serving in the Knesset due to their championed views of racial [Jewish] supremacy. (A 1994 law created this ban, which Netanyahu had reversed in 2022 in order to gain their support, after losing the support of the political moderates due to a number of political scandals.)

So now those radicals – who have recently been engaging in violence against Israeli and Palestinian Christians at an escalating rate – will now be empowered to join the nine-man selection committee that appoints judges to the Israeli Supreme Court, enabling them to place legal minds on the high court that could potentially hold views similar to that of Meir Kahane and Benzi Gopstein: Notorious Jewish terrorists who called for violence and the expulsion of all non-Jews (specifically, Christians) from Israel.

Gopstein was prosecuted last year for these incitements that he had made back in 2015, and his defense attorney was none other than National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Kahane was murdered on the streets of New York City in 1990, allegedly over his views.

I explain all of this so that when you see this last headline quoting Benny Gantz – who served on Netanyahu's post-October-7th War Cabinet until he resigned last June – you understand that it is not necessarily hyperbole. It is actually something that a number of Israeli leaders, including retired Supreme Court chiefs, have been speculating over the past several weeks:

Netanyahu's polarization of the political landscape has sent Israel careening toward civil war.

–

The Supreme Court leaned toward upholding a $9 billion subsidy program that funds phone and internet services in rural areas and schools during oral arguments Wednesday. The dispute gives the justices an opportunity to examine the so-called nondelegation doctrine, which prevents Congress from delegating its legislative authority to the executive branch. The Supreme Court has not struck down a statute under the doctrine in 90 years, but anti-regulatory groups have hoped the court’s conservative supermajority will revitalize it by agreeing that Congress handed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) too much power in administering the subsidy program, called the Universal Service Fund (USF). [...] Justice Neil Gorsuch, meanwhile, probed the government about the bounds of the FCC’s authority by posing a hypothetical of the commission ordering every American be provided access to billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink. Gorsuch suggested taking the government’s position meant it would be permitted. “It sounds like it. It’s a pretty good deal. I’d like one,” Gorsuch joked… The case is the latest at the Supreme Court to take aim at federal agency power.

– The Hill

Our Take: We covered this session on Badlands Live yesterday afternoon (timestamp link in Rumble description).

Two cases were consolidated for oral arguments, and I was surprised at how much of the hearing centered on (1) Taxes vs. Fees as a matter of law and precedent, and (2) administrative costs versus program costs.

The name of Chief Justice John Marshall was invoked, and "the power to tax involves the power to destroy,” (McCulloch v. Maryland, U.S. 1819) was debated.

Fees are hidden taxes, and it’s time to make this a matter of law.

Next week at SCOTUS, we have the following cases (and the questions the Supreme Court is considering). You can find all these details on SupremeCourt.gov. (Apologies but linking to specific documents within the Supreme Court website doesn’t work. The case summaries for current oral arguments are on the home page, just scroll down.)

Monday:

Catholic Charities Bureau v. WI Labor Review Comm'n (24-154)

Does a state violate the First Amendment's Religion Clauses by denying a religious organization an otherwise-available tax exemption because the organization does not meet the state's criteria for religious behavior?

In addressing federal constitutional challenges, may state courts require proof of unconstitutionality "beyond a reasonable doubt?"

Rivers v. Guerrero (23-1345)

Whether § 2244(b)(2) applies (i) only to habeas filings made after a prisoner has exhausted appellate review of his first petition, (ii) to all second-in-time habeas filings after final judgment, or (iii) to some second-in-time filings, depending on a prisoner's success on appeal or ability to satisfy a seven-factor test.

Tuesday:

Fuld v. Palestine Liberation Organization (24-20)

Whether the Promoting Security and Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act (PSJVTA) violates the Fifth Amendment.

United States v. Palestine Liberation Organization (24-151)

Whether the PSJVTA's means of establishing personal jurisdiction complies with the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment.

Wednesday:

Medina v. Planned Parenthood (23-1275)

Whether the Medicaid Act's any-qualified-provider provision unambiguously confers a private right upon a Medicaid beneficiary to choose a specific provider.

What is the scope of a Medicaid beneficiary's alleged right to choose a provider that a state has deemed disqualified?

Catholic Charities, Planned Parenthood, and the Palestinians are before SCOTUS next week. We’ll cover it all so stay tuned to Badlands Media! –

U.S. automakers and their global rivals were rocked on Wednesday by President Donald Trump's announcement that he would impose 25% tariffs on all vehicles and foreign-made auto parts imported into the United States. The new levies, if kept for an extended period, could add thousands of dollars to the cost of an average U.S. vehicle purchase and impede car production across North America. That will be because of the intertwined manufacturing operations developed by car makers across Canada, Mexico and the United States over the last three decades. Nearly half of all cars sold in the U.S. last year were imported, research firm GlobalData says. In response to the news, shares of General Motors (GM.N) slumped 8% in after-market trading. Shares in Ford (F.N) and U.S.-traded shares of Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) fell about 4.5% each. In Asia, shares in Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, and Hyundai Motor all fell between 3% and 4%. Shares in Tesla, which makes all the cars sold in the United States locally but with some imported parts, were down 1.3%. Trump said the duties announced on Wednesday could be a net neutral or even good for Tesla, adding that its CEO, and his close ally, Elon Musk, did not advise him regarding auto tariffs. In a post on X following the news, Musk said the tariffs would also affect Tesla. – Reuters

Our Take: When they say it's bad for global democracy, they're telling the truth.

When they say it's bad for (insert) industry, they're telling the truth.

The thing is ... Trump knows it's bad for those things, and his supporters know it's bad for those things.

And we want it anyway. –

Qatar has presented Hamas with a new US proposal to restore the ceasefire in Gaza through the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, a senior Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel on Thursday. In exchange for Alexander’s release, US President Donald Trump would issue a statement calling for calm in Gaza and the resumption of negotiations for a permanent ceasefire, the diplomat said, confirming reports on Channel 12 and the Axios news site. The Arab diplomat expressed skepticism that Hamas would agree to release Alexander for only a statement from Trump and said the terror group would likely ask for something more substantial, given its skepticism regarding Israel’s willingness to adhere to agreements. Alexander is one of the remaining 59 hostages — 24 of whom are still alive, according to Israeli intelligence assessments. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: With all of the political chaos happening on the home front in Israel (see my other take), President Trump is seizing his opportunity, effectively tossing a live grenade to Netanyahu from which he's just pulled the pin.

Objectively speaking, it looks like a lifeline. With all of the fury being directed at Bibi from across the political spectrum over his judicial appointment bill – which just passed in the Knesset under protest from the opposition coalition (they all walked out and refused to even cast a vote) – one would think that Netanyahu would welcome news of a new ceasefire deal that comes with released hostages. It would score him some sorely needed brownie points among all of those people (the political moderates) who are now fuming at him over this new bill that he has passed with the help of his radical friends.

But Bibi Netanyahu is now a political radical, as every bit extreme in his new messaging as AOC or Bernie Sanders. Except instead of being the champion of "Green New Deals" like AOC and Bernie, Bibi is championing a collection of political factions that seek to establish a true Jewish ethnostate. In fact, one of these parties, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, is called Otzma Yehudit which literally means "Jewish Power" in Hebrew.

These radicals have no interest in a ceasefire. Ben-Gvir and the Otzma Yehudit actually resigned from the government in protest due to Steve Witkoff's last deal that was delivered the day before President Trump entered office. They only returned last week when Netanyahu broke the peace and resumed the bombing campaign in Gaza.

Furthermore, this deal seems to focus on the American-Israeli hostages, delivering on the promises of Adam Boehler when he met with Hamas in Doha earlier this month and told Jake Tapper that we were only weeks away from a deal being struck.

(Take a bow, Adam. Well done.)

While this deal will surely be celebrated by the Israeli people, who have been demanding for months that Netanyahu prioritize hostages above all other objectives, Netanyahu's allies have already made clear that any deal that only releases the dual-citizens (Americans) will be completely unacceptable. They are worried that once the American citizens are freed, the Trump administration will lose its appetite for war.

They are probably right.

When you compound the prospect of another ceasefire with the "loss" of the American-Israeli hostages as bargaining chips, Bibi's new friends are going to be getting anxious about the prospects of an expanded regional war – which they view as necessary to achieve their long-term goals of expanding the borders of Israel into the neighboring Arab states.

Will they allow Witkoff and Boehler to ratify this deal?

–

BONUS ITEMS

President Trump withdrew Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations Thursday, saying the New York Republican’s exit from the House posed an unacceptable risk to passing his marquee legislation. “As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress. We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he added. – New York Post

President Donald Trump revealed his intentions to reshape the Smithsonian Institution with an executive order Thursday that targets funding to programs with “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.” Trump said there has been a “concerted and widespread” effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing “objective facts” with a “distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.” He signed an executive order putting Vice President JD Vance in charge of an effort to “remove improper ideology” from the Smithsonian Institution, including its museums, education and research centers and the National Zoo. Trump's order specifically names the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Women's History Museum, which is in development. “Museums in our Nation's capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history,” the order said. – The Independent

