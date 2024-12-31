The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Before we get into the meat of today’s Brief, we want to take a moment to thank our sponsor, and to let our Badlands readers know about a fantastic deal they’re offering.

NEW Badlands sponsor Right Wing Naturals is currently offering 15% off your FIRST ORDER if you’re a Badlander. You can take advantage of this offer by clicking the image below and entering the promo code: BADLANDS at checkout.

Now, onto the news from Monday, December 30 …

Democrats are boasting that Jimmy Carter's death could overshadow Donald Trump's upcoming Inauguration due to a long upheld tradition. Standard protocol states that all flags should be flown at half mast at federal buildings for 30 days following the death of a former president. Carter, the 39th U.S. President, died at 100 years old on Sunday afternoon, almost two years after entering hospice care and just 22 days before Trump's Inauguration on January 20. Outspoken MAGA critics and Democrat voters have quipped that the half mast flags during such a pivotal moment are Carter's parting gift to Trump after their longstanding feud. 'I’m so sad for this great man’s passing but this is going to p**s off the orange clown so much and I’ve convinced myself this was Jimmy’s plan the whole time,' one person wrote. [...] But MAGA supporters are furious about the suggestion, even going as far as creating wild conspiracy theories that imply Carter's death announcement was intentionally delayed to rain on Trump's parade. – The Daily Mail

Our Take: On Trump's Carter comms …

We all recognize that Trump is operating in a sociopolitical and media battlespace that has been defined by the system; the Higgins memo explored this in detail, if it wasn't obvious enough already. As such, it would be easy enough to dismiss any positive comments Trump advanced about the passing of a previous head of state as merely necessary platitudes.

This one feels different.

Trump not only sends his condolences to Carter, but, in my view, adds a few bits of signal that touch on the challenges inherent in being a supposed sovereign leader in a world that has up to now been controlled by collectivist interests.

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Is that really necessary if Carter was simply another Bush analogue?

His follow-up was similar:

"While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country ... He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man ..."

Oh ... and the kicker:

"He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office."

This war is defined by puppets and puppet masters. The latter deserve our ire and, while the former don't deserve the benefit of the doubt, perhaps some deserve our pity. —

The passenger jet that crashed in Kazakhstan earlier this week had been struck from the ground near the Russian city of Grozny, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has claimed. An Embraer 190, operating as Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, diverted to Kazakhstan and crashed on Wednesday, killing 38 of the 67 people on board. In a Sunday interview with the state-run broadcaster AzTV, Aliyev claimed that the aircraft “was damaged from the outside on Russian territory, near the city of Grozny, and almost got out of control.” “We are also aware that our aircraft was rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare means... In addition, the tail section of the plane was severely damaged by fire from the ground,” he said. Aliyev noted that the exact circumstances of the crash would become known after the data from flight recorders is accessed. However, he insisted that the preliminary versions of the incident “are well founded and based on facts.”

— RT

Our Take: Last week, I covered a story about Ukraine using "kamikaze" drones to attack residential buildings in Kazan in what appeared to be "9/11 style" attacks. Kazan is a city that is over 750 miles away from the war front in Ukraine.

Now we have reports of drone attacks at the airport in Grozny, Chechnya, which is over 600 miles away from the front.

How, exactly, does Ukraine possess the resources to conduct these long-range attacks, when it is fighting for its life one the home front? Why is it targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure?

The answer seems simple: The CIA.

The targets are arbitrary. As we noted last week, Kazan is the symbolic city for BRICS, as it was the site of this year's annual summit. Chechnya is where the Russian Special Forces are headquartered — Dagestan, to be precise. While Grozny is outside of Dagestan, it does house an important airport.

One must wonder the real objective of these attacks?

—

Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) will be reelected Speaker of the House because no member of the Freedom Caucus could not get the 218 votes needed. Partial transcript: JONATHAN KARL: First of all, let’s start right there with Mike Johnson. Does he get re-elected speaker of the House? Should he be? LAWLER: Yes, and yes. The fact is that Mike Johnson inherited a disaster when Matt Gaetz and several of my colleagues teamed up with 208 Democrats to remove Kevin McCarthy, which will go down as the single stupidest thing I’ve ever seen in politics. With that said, removing Mike Johnson would equally be as stupid. The fact is that these folks are playing with fire. And if they think they’re somehow going to get a more conservative speaker, they’re kidding themselves. Mike Johnson is arguably the most conservative speaker that’s ever been elected to the office. He’s done a great job keeping the conference unified, getting major things off the plate, and ultimately keeping the majority, which frankly despite the best efforts of some of these same people that are now calling for Johnson’s removal, we held onto the House because of seats like mine. And I’ll be very clear, as I was during the Kevin McCarthy fight, I’m not going to bend to their will. So, if they think somehow that they are going to end up in a stronger position by removing Mike Johnson, they’re not. – Breitbart

AND

President-elect Trump offered his complete and total endorsement of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday, days before a House vote on Friday to elect a new Speaker. “Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. Trump’s public endorsement could be key to a win by Johnson, who can only afford a handful of GOP defections and be elected Speaker. – The Hill

Our Take: Speaker Johnson has been disappointing at times, but President Trump continues to claim him as his guy. I trust Trump more than I don’t trust Johnson. I also think this comment by Lawler is true:

“The fact is that these folks are playing with fire. And if they think they’re somehow going to get a more conservative speaker, they’re kidding themselves. Mike Johnson is arguably the most conservative speaker that’s ever been elected to the office.”

The 119th Congress is going to continue the work of the 118th Congress which, God willing, includes action for all the disclosures during the former’s committee investigations. Congress – we! – are still in the middle of this operation.

What’s that they said during Wag the Dog?

Don’t change horses midstream. —

Saudi Arabia has unveiled a significant milestone in its economic diversification efforts, discovering lithium reserves within its oil fields near the sea. The breakthrough, spearheaded by Saudi Aramco, represents a pivotal shift for the oil-dependent nation as it seeks to embrace sustainable energy opportunities. Saudi Aramco, the state-owned petroleum and natural gas giant, successfully extracted lithium during a pilot project. The deputy minister of mining affairs, Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, announced plans to scale this initiative by launching a commercial pilot program focused on direct lithium mining. The project will be led by Lithium Infinity, also known as Lihytech, a startup from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

– Chemical Industry Digest

Our Take: This story serves as the "proof" of all the hype I have thrown at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon and his Saudi Vision 2030.

The crux of his Vision plan is that Saudi Arabia will transition away from its dependency on oil for its wealth, eliminate the radical elements of Islam from its society, develop multiple new economic sectors – namely tourism and technology – and become the next nation in history to experience a major boon in prosperity and culture, elevating the standard of living for its people and positioning the Kingdom as a future leader of the emerging multipolar sovereign world.

All of that sounds pretty great, on paper, but MBS would hardly be the first world leader to set such lofty objectives – President Obama laughed in his face when he shared this Vision, while Defense Minister, in the Oval Office in April 2016.

How does one actually deliver on such ambitious promises?

Back in 2021, Saudi's university in Riyadh made a groundbreaking announcement:

"Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology developed what they believe is an economically viable system to extract high-purity lithium from seawater."

This is a technology that was developed by Saudi Arabia with investment from Aramco (Saudi national oil company) and Ma'aden (Saudi national mining company), in order to cultivate a mining sector for lithium – the critical material used in advanced battery technology. The challenges presented by this proposed technology is that it is relatively expensive in comparison to traditional lithium mining techniques, and that the lithium content found in brine (seawater) is very low. The technology is now being deployed by a Saudi company called LiHyTech.

So, Aramco set up a pilot program for LiHyTech to test this technology at an oilfield it was already drilling. Oilfield brine is made up of water, salts, oil, and injection (sterile) water, and is the largest byproduct of oil and natural gas extraction. Because the oilfield brine water was already a sunk cost of Aramco, the lithium extraction costs for LiHyTech were minimized. What they found was that this oilfield is rich in lithium, generating a much higher yield rate than typical brine.

As a result, now other major oil companies, such as Exxon Mobil, are reportedly making plans to implement similar pilot programs at their oilfields, hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to extract "white gold" (lithium) from their brine.

Oilfield brine isn't Saudi's only opportunity to implement this technology. The desalination process (making potable drinking water from seawater) produces a highly salinized wastewater that is considered potentially toxic if reintroduced back into the ecosystem. Saudi Arabia is the world's leader in desalination, given its climate, with Saudi citizens consuming twice the amount of potable water daily as the worldwide average.

In 2016, the Saudi government announced that it would be investing $80 billion in desalination plants in order to double their energy efficiency by 2025. In 2023, it was reported that Saudi is investing heavily in new desalination plants, spending billions of dollars to build the infrastructure necessary to serve their growing population – Saudi has one of the youngest populations in the world, with a majority of its citizenry in their 30's – and the hope is that this salinized byproduct can be farmed for lithium along with the oilfield brine.

We could see Saudi Arabia leverage its notorious oil and natural gas production to become one of the world's leading producers of lithium, which would position it to not only maintain dominance in the energy sector, but also emerge as a leader in the technology sector, as well.

Who's laughing now, Obama? —

In a surprising reversal, Elon Musk has labeled the H-1B visa system as “broken” on Sunday and said it needs significant changes, despite loudly defending the program which allows skilled foreign workers to be employed in the U.S. The Tesla chief had clashed with supporters of former President Donald Trump in recent days over the issue of H-1B visas and immigration. Responding to a post on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk said he has been “very clear” that the current H-1B program is dysfunctional and requires a major overhaul. Musk outlined what he sees as an “easy fix” for the system’s flaws. The billionaire entrepreneur suggested significantly raising the minimum salary requirement for obtaining an H-1B visa. This would make it more costly for companies to hire workers from overseas compared to employing American citizens. “Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically,” Musk wrote. – Breitbart

Our Take: The people who spent the last 48 hours either observing the Op or putting forth First Principles arguments that are consistent with the long-running foundation of the MAGA agenda are the same people they were before, only even more based.

The people who spent the last 48 hours whining about infighting are also the same people they were before, only even more retarded.

Also, the latter is already capitulating.

Trump's tariffs deployments enforce game theory on a manufacturing level. If you can’t survive by sourcing in America and hiring Americans, you die.

Same should, and I think WILL, be applied to employment.

Bottom line: If you can’t survive by hiring American and training American, you’re going to need to go set up shop in India and, I have a sneaking suspicion, if you gave these tech companies the option to choose between that or the US, they would choose US every time.

When these oligarchs talk about a skill gap, they mean skill per dollar. They're talking about profits.

They’re counting on foreigners being willing to out compete Americans on a dollar-for-dollar basis because they’re allowed to siphon those dollars back to lands globalism has already ravaged.

The key is to kickstart mutually assured sovereign game theory, with each nation incentivized to produce from within.

America didn’t become a powerhouse by outsourcing. We became weak.

As many of the best sovereign minds in the movement elucidated this weekend, being America First means being AMERICAN first. —

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday that human beings and not artificial intelligence should make decisions over the use of nuclear weapons, according to the White House. "The two leaders affirmed the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons," the White House said in a statement. "The two leaders also stressed the need to consider carefully the potential risks and develop AI technology in the military field in a prudent and responsible manner." An official Chinese government summary of the meeting echoed this point … It was not clear whether the statement would lead to further talks or action on the issue. But it marks a first-of-its-kind step between the two countries in the discussion of two issues on which progress has been elusive: nuclear arms and artificial intelligence. – Reuters

AND

The U.S. is lagging behind in the industrial race, losing ground to China in batteries, EVs, solar, wind, and critical minerals processing. Yet in artificial intelligence—perhaps the most transformative technology of our time—America still ranks number one globally. Maintaining this lead, however, hinges on a critical factor: powering the massive data centers that drive AI development. While Europeans have pretty much admitted defeat with respect to innovations, as evidenced by the Draghi report and manifested in a recent industry exodus from the E.U. powerhouse, Germany, there's still a lot of fight left on the other side of the Atlantic. The alliance between tech entrepreneurs and the energy industry could secure both economic prosperity and environmental sustainability—if executed strategically. Maintaining the U.S. leadership position in AI requires clean firm power. This is where nuclear energy comes to play. In fact, 2024 marks a monumental shift for nuclear — the start of a long-awaited renaissance. – Forbes

Our Take: We’ve been talking about the coming energy renaissance for a long time, and now it’s starting to break into the mainstream. The energy solutions to power America’s golden age are in progress, and many of them will seem like magic when compared to energy challenges today. This includes the known but suppressed realities of nuclear power.

We’ve also been talking about AI for years and, back when Oppenheimer hit movie theaters, it became obvious that the nuclear story arc is being repeated with AI.

It’s an arms race. It’s inevitable. Nukes can’t create more nukes, but AIs can create more AIs.

Now the AI and nuclear narratives are no longer flirting, they’re in bed. AI will likely play a role in controlling nuclear weapons – not decision-making, but a role for certain – but AI requires so much energy it needs nuclear power.

Power for what? “The massive data centers that drive AI development.”

Big tech is going nuclear? Nuclear-powered data centers to drive sustainable AI development.

Sometimes disclosure looks like action. At a minimum here, disclosure foreshadows change. How soon until flying cars? —

President-elect Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles sent a message Sunday ordering nominees to refrain from any posting on social media as Senate confirmation hearings are scheduled to start next week. “While this instruction has been delivered previously, I am reiterating that no member of the incoming administration or Transition speaks for the United States or the President-elect himself,” Wiles wrote in a memo obtained by The Post. “Accordingly, all intended nominees should refrain from any public social media posts without prior approval of the incoming White House counsel,” she said in the Dec. 29 missive. The first-ever female chief of staff, nicknamed the “Ice Maiden,” also noted that she appreciates “how enthusiastic everyone is” about joining the second Trump term in her otherwise frank directive. — New York Post

Our Take: Ice Maiden from the top rope!

The timing of this report certainly seems like signal to MAGA that President Trump doesn't share Elon's purported enthusiasm for the H-1B visa program. Elon continues to tweet, excessively, since this story posted, so I don't think it's necessarily intended to prevent him from using X — not that I think they could.

It seems obvious, to me, that this story was a narrative deployment by Susie Wiles, and the message was clear: nobody speaks for The Boss, and nothing said between now and January 20th should be taken as gospel.

—

In testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, American Immigration Council (AIC) Senior Fellow Aaron Reichlin-Melnick remarked last week that mass deportations would cost “at a minimum” $316 billion. The AIC estimates that there is an annual cost of $88 billion to deport one million illegal aliens each year. That breaks down to $7 billion for arrests, $66 billion for detentions, $12.6 billion to go through the legal process, and $2.1 billion to transport deportees out of the country. It works out to $88,000 per deportee, but the council claims this is a “highly conservative estimate.” They conclude there is “a total cost of $967.9 billion over the course of more than a decade.” But looking at the per deportee costs over recent years show a cost that is less than one-sixth of what the AIC estimates. Advocacy organizations such as AIC are out to create shock-value numbers. [...] Compare the Enforcement and Removal Operations budgets available from 2015 to 2022 with the Immigration Enforcement Actions Annual Flow Reports. The 2023 annual enforcement actions report isn’t yet available. From 2015 to 2022, per capita deportation costs in 2024 dollars averaged $12,124. They range from $9,767 under Obama, $11,637 for Trump, and $15,499 for Biden. – The Federalist

Our Take: Of course mass deportations will cost less to Americans than subsidizing the lives of the tens of millions of illegal migrants. Of course the NGOs are making the opposite claim. For many immigration-focused NGOs, their existence depends upon the continuation of the crisis.

The beauty of Reichlin-Melnick’s testimony is that it shines a light on how NGOs estimate resource needs and justify their costs. In one example, they state that “The AIC assumes each facility holds 500 beds, so 83 new facilities will have to be built. With each facility costing $35.91 million, that comes to a cost of $3 billion, a fraction of the $66 billion.”

NGOs make similar kinds of estimates when securing state and federal funding. Any resource estimate on a federal funding application for $66B to address a need that actually costs $3B would very clearly be fraud.

I bet a DOGE team could review government funding of immigration NGOs, quickly identify fraud, and hand those cases over to the Bondi DOJ to prosecute the corruption and secure restitution for the people.

Ending waste, fraud, and abuse is a big part of how we make America great again. Ending human trafficking is how we make humanity great again. Onward! —

Thousands of Georgians protested in the capital Tbilisi as a new president allied with the ruling Georgian Dream party was inaugurated. Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former pro-footballer, has been sworn in during a critical political period for the country after the government suspended its application to join the European Union. Georgian Dream won parliamentary elections in October, but the victory was mired in allegations of fraud which have since sparked several street protests. Outgoing president Salome Zourabichvili refused to step down on Sunday, saying she was the "only legitimate president." Addressing crowds gathered outside, Zourabichvili said she would leave the presidential palace but branded her successor illegitimate. "This building was a symbol only as long as a legitimate president was sitting here," she said. — BBC

Our Take: Georgia has been under intense color revolution operations by the CIA over the past year, ever since Irakli Kobakhidze won the parliamentary election last year for Prime Minister, and began the process of passing legislation that would force NGO's who receive more than 20% of their funding for foreign sources to disclose their donors — the very law that got Slovakian Prime Minister, Robert Fico, shot in the chest five times.

Now the presidential candidate from Kobakhidze party has won his parliamentary election, and he intends to reverse the process that his globalist predecessor has started that would have Georgia join the European Union. That predecessor has been refusing to leave office, though it seems she did finally vacate the presidential palace yesterday, while the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, was being sworn in at a private ceremony down the street, with Kobakhidze in attendance.

It is interesting that Kavelashvili is a former professional soccer player. What is it with former pro-athletes and celebrities entering the political arena on the side of the Sovereign Alliance?

I'll tell you what it is: TrumpaMania, brother!

Now let's see what nasty little surprises the globalist cartel has in store for Kezerashvili and Kobakhidze. Georgia is actually an important chess piece, as it houses the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which brings oil from Azerbaijan to the Ceyhan terminal in Turkey, which is then transported to Israel — providing 40% of all of Israel's oil. There seems to be far more pressure on Turkey to cut the supply than there will be on the incoming Georgia President, however, Kavelashvili has already been branded an "Iranian mullah" by his detractors in the media, so one must wonder how aggressive he may be on the BTC's operation.

The BTC pipeline is a critical line for bypassing Russian energy dominance, but Georgia also serves as a political leverage piece against Russia in the Caucus region. It is not an asset that the globalist cartel will forfeit lightly.

—

BONUS ITEMS

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $5-million verdict that E. Jean Carroll won against Donald Trump when a jury found the U.S. president-elect liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument that the trial judge should not have let jurors hear evidence about the Republican's alleged past sexual misconduct, making the trial and verdict unfair. The court said that evidence, including Trump bragging about his sexual prowess on an "Access Hollywood" video that surfaced during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, established a "repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct" consistent with Carroll's allegations. "Taking the record as a whole and considering the strength of Ms. Carroll's case, we are not persuaded that any claimed error or combination of errors in the district court's evidentiary rulings affected Mr. Trump's substantial rights," the court said in an unsigned decision. – Reuters

Few people worked harder over the past few years to put Donald Trump behind bars than Liz Cheney, the former (alleged) Republican congresswoman from Wyoming. Seeking revenge for Trump’s longtime criticism of her father’s “weapons of mass destruction” lie, Cheney sought to settle a family score by imprisoning Trump over the events of January 6. “No one is above the law!,” Cheney, in her grating sanctimonious style, frequently insists. Well, except for her. It now appears Cheney is preparing to fight any federal and/or congressional probe into her demonstrably corrupt role as vice chairman of the January 6 Select Committee. Text messages obtained by Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga), chair of a House subcommittee looking into the J6 committee, prove that Cheney colluded behind the scenes with star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, who dramatically changed her testimony after connecting with Cheney. The communications could represent witness tampering, subornation of perjury—every former White House official including the driver of the presidential vehicle on January 6 has refuted Hutchinson’s account of Trump’s behavior that day—and obstruction. Based on the results of his ongoing inquiry, Loudermilk determined that “numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney” and called for the FBI to investigate her. – ZeroHedge

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.