The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Thursday, October 30th …

President Trump called for the end of the Senate filibuster on Thursday, urging Republicans in a post on Truth Social to “initiate the ‘nuclear option.’” Why it matters: The demand could endanger fragile negotiations to open the government. Senate Republicans privately asked Vice President Vance on Tuesday to get Trump to stop asking about the filibuster, as Axios first reported… Ending the filibuster would allow the GOP to pass legislation — such as a government funding bill — with just 50 votes in the Senate. It currently takes 60 votes. The GOP has only been able to get three of the (at least) seven Democratic votes they need to reach the 60 vote threshold and pass a funding bill. Democrats have been withholding their votes for government funding in an attempt to get Republicans to negotiate on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits. “Because of the fact that the Democrats have gone stone cold ‘crazy,’ the choice is clear — initiate the ‘nuclear option,’ get rid of the filibuster and make America great again!” Trump said on social media. Back in 2022, then-President Biden suggested that Democrats end the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. – Axios

Our Take: “WOW. When even CNBC is BLASTING Democrat Senators over their government shutdown, you know it’s bad…”

This is a Democrat shutdown. No doubt.

BUT. The GOP should not get off easy. Not one bit. We were PROMISED single-line appropriations in the January 2023 Speaker vote. It has been 33 months since that promise.

This Congress so far, with a GOP majority, has proposed three budget bills in 2025 (seven since 2024). NOT ONE has been a single-line appropriation bill.

The Continuing Resolution has reigned supreme since 1998.

And our debt continues to skyrocket. [Clip Link] –

Are you tired of meat that’s imported, factory-raised, and pumped full of antibiotics and growth hormones? At Parker Pastures, we do things differently. Every box is filled with American-raised, 100% grass-fed & finished beef, bison, lamb, and pasture-raised chicken—nutrient-dense, clean, and shipped straight to your door. Special Offer for Badlands Media viewers FREE Shipping, FREE Chicken or Ground Beef — PLUS — Four Pounds of Ground Beef FREE with your first order! Order your Parker Pastures Box today! *Sponsored*

The Pentagon has directed every state and territory National Guard to establish “quick reaction” forces by January, trained and equipped to respond to riots and civil unrest across the U.S., according to internal War Department memos. Each unit could include up to 500 soldiers, prepared for rapid deployment on short notice. Personnel will receive nonlethal training in crowd control, handling detainees, and the use of batons, stun guns, body shields, and other equipment, the memos show. The initiative follows an August directive from President Trump to War Secretary Pete Hegseth. Memos sent to state Guard organizations provide guidance for implementing the specialized units on an expedited, large-scale timeline. The National Guard Bureau, which oversees state units, will train and equip the forces for “civil disturbance operations,” supplying each unit with 100 sets of crowd control gear, including face and body shields, expandable riot batons, and shin guards for both crowd control and checkpoint operations. Under the plan, forces in all 50 states, as well as Guam, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, will be capable of deploying 25% of personnel within hours, 50% within 12 hours, and 100% within 24 hours. Washington, D.C., is maintaining a specialized military police battalion for civil unrest response, separate from the nationwide units. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Trump sets his sights on NGOs in Summer 2025, specifically Soros. No Kings tests readiness, allows mapping. Gates capitulates on NGO funding & Climate Hoax in Fall 2025.

Trump orders ‘Quick Reaction’ forces for 2026.

Death Blossom incoming. –

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like we’re about to embark on another regime change war like next week. There’s so much going on right now in this country that you may not be aware that there is a US naval armada steaming toward Venezuela, which is a large oil rich country in South America, not too far from here actually. And the purpose, the stated purpose of this show of military force is to force the leader of that country, Nicolas Maduro, to leave. And the threat is unless he leaves, vacates the premises, gives up his job, turns over the reins to the opposition party, splits Venezuela for good, the United States will go to war with Venezuela, invade it even. Kind of a big deal. You may not even have known that. Very few people seem to be talking about that. Again, there’s a lot else going on, but it’s a pretty significant turn of events if you think about it. It’s not every day the United States has another regime change war. In fact, it’s been quite some time. We had narrowly averted regime change war back in June with Iran. – Tucker Carlson Network

Our Take: You really have to wonder if all the based’n’redpilled Maduro haters are just gay.

I just assume people are proponents of globohomo when they’re repeating what they saw about Maduro on the Screen. People want to see one of the South American Trumps replaced with a South American Kamala. Pretty gay!

[Also]

Did Tucker read Turtles All the Way Down?

[READ: “Turtles All the Way Down, Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] –

Prince Andrew will leave his residence at Royal Lodge and no longer hold his royal title, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Earlier this month, the prince relinquished his Duke of York title, saying in a statement that “continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.” The full statement reads, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.” – Newsweek

Our Take: Andrew will now be royal by blood but not by title and called Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He’s not Prince Andrew. Just Andrew.

I don’t think it’s because of his friendship with Epstein so much as the allegations about his conduct with young girls, but I also understand that these framings are effectively synonyms.

The crown chose Mountbatten as the name their disgraced former prince will assume — and that’s notable. Andrew is explicitly linked to the Mountbatten descendants of Queen Victoria – the grandmother of Europe who took over all the royal houses’ descendants.

The Mountbattens have been royal in blood but not in title since 1917.

How the people of Europe allowed that whole takeover to happen will never make sense me. Regardless, no matter what they call him, Andrew and his fellow inbreds can never change the fact that their family tree is a circle.

–

In June of this year, many Americans were thrilled when word started to spread that the Trump administration was getting ready to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization… which it is. Ten months into Trump’s second term, and we are all still waiting on something that should have been a no-brainer, considering the Muslim Brotherhood is the gateway for most terrorist activities on the planet. The White House is making this far more complicated than it should be. They are still looking for ways to brand the Brotherhood as a terrorist entity under a foreign terrorist designation. But they say it is coming soon, according to The National. The Brotherhood is already counted as a terrorist group in several countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and Russia. It is well known that the organization backs violent extremist forces across the Middle East, and in fact, the planet. That would include Hamas, which was spun off from a Muslim Brotherhood affiliate back in the 1980s. The Brotherhood has been pushing terrorism since it was founded in Egypt in the 1920s.

– Rair Foundation

Our Take: The Muslim Brotherhood is a creation of British Intelligence.

The modern Brotherhood was created in 1928 in Cairo, Egypt by Hassan al-Banna, who graduated from a Salafi (radical) Islamic school that was set up by the British government in the 1880’s under the direction of (British Lord and Comptroller General of Egypt) Evelyn Baring.

Al-Banna studied under Rida Rashid, one of the Islamic clerics responsible for the proliferation of Salafi Islam, who was plunked from obscurity by British Intelligence and employed as the head imam of the British-funded school in Cairo. He was literally on the payroll of British Intelligence, and his students created the Muslim Brotherhood. –

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun at a gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense chiefs on Friday in Kuala Lumpur. No readout of the ongoing discussions has been provided yet. Their meeting followed US President Donald Trump’s Thursday summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea, where the two broadly agreed to reduce trade tensions sparked by American tariffs and to stabilize relations between the world’s two largest economies. – Bloomberg Law News

Our Take: As predicted, Trump and Xi ended their meeting with de-escalation, while hinting at the same joint economic projects that are already in the works with Russia.

Trump and Putin have NATO in a Pincer.

Trump and Xi have the EU in a Pincer.

The Hegemon is dead. And they know it. –

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the military to assign dozens of attorneys to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for temporary duty in Memphis and along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a memo obtained by the Associated Press (AP). A Defense Department official told Newsweek: “At the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Defense is detailing attorneys from the Judge Advocate General’s Corps to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.” “Filling critical vacancies, these attorneys will represent the United States in its D.C. Superior Court as Special Assistant United States Attorneys,” the official said. “The Department is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our law enforcement partners, bringing the skill and dedication of America’s service members to deliver justice, restore order, and protect the American people.” Why It Matters: The Trump administration is carrying out the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in U.S. history, and immigrants with both illegal and legal residency have been detained. — Newsweek

Our Take: When you realize that the “legal” system largely operates unlawfully, you come to accept that the governing structures meant to ensure trust within that system have failed — the “American Bar” and the state versions and the disciplinary counsels and the codes of conduct and the oh-so-important “rules.”

The system incentivizes protecting the system.

The system will never transform itself.

Therefore, it makes sense to send lawyers from a different system to do the jobs the system’s lawyers won’t do.

It’s a good plan as long as the system’s lawyers get prosecuted for not doing their jobs. Obstructing justice is a crime, and I keep being told that no one is above the law. –

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts is standing by Tucker Carlson after the conservative podcaster’s friendly interview with Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes drew condemnation from within a GOP grappling with a series of antisemitic incidents. Roberts, in a video posted to X Thursday, denounced the “venomous coalition” that has criticized Carlson and said “their attempt to cancel him will fail,” though he didn’t specifically name anyone. He said Carlson remains a “close friend” of the highly influential conservative group and “always will be.” Roberts added that “I disagree with and even abhor things that Nick Fuentes says, but canceling him is not the answer, either.” Roberts, whose group launched “Project Esther” to combat antisemitism, also said “Christians can critique the state of Israel without being antisemitic. And of course, antisemitism should be condemned.” – Politico

Our Take: Kevin Roberts of Heritage.

This is what they’re mad at. Apparently, not publicly hating Tucker Carlson enough is the crime they’re pretending has been committed against them.

[Clip Link] –

Business leaders from China and Saudi Arabia say cooperation between the two countries is entering a new phase, driven by technology transfer, joint innovation and large-scale infrastructure projects. They were speaking during a panel discussion at ewpartners’ “China Night” in Riyadh on Wednesday evening, with Arab News is a media partner. Noor Nugali, Arab News’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief, moderated the discussion. Aces CEO Akram Aburas said that China has become an important reference point for the Kingdom as it undertakes massive development projects. “In Saudi Arabia now, obviously everybody knows that we are going to make larger scale projects in construction, airport facilities, and healthcare facilities,” he said. – Arab News

Our Take: Notable.

While President Trump meets with Xi Jinping in South Korea, Xi’s Vice President is meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (a loyal friend and partner of Trump) in Riyadh. –

The Department of Justice sent a letter to the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections on Thursday demanding records related to what Georgia’s board of elections has called “unexplained anomalies in vote tabulation and storage related to the 2020 election” in the county. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon wrote on behalf of Attorney General Pam Bondi, “On behalf of the Attorney General of the United States, we request that you present for inspection in its entirety and most original form, all records in your possession responsive to the recent subpoena issued to your office by the State Election Board.” “The Civil Rights Division sends this request consistent with its ongoing obligations to ensure all citizens’ voting rights have been and are protected in all elections. Title III of the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (’CRA’) empowers the Attorney General to request preserved election records,” the letter added. The letter cites Section 303 of the CRA, which states in part, “any record or paper required by section 20701 of this title to be retained and preserved shall, upon demand in writing by the Attorney General or his representative directed to the person having custody, possession, or control of such record or paper, be made available for inspection, reproduction, and copying at the principal office of such custodian by the Attorney General or his representative.” – Post Millennial

Our Take: Someone tell Harmeet and Ed to make sure and get the signature verification records from Fulton. That’s a joke. There are no records because Fulton didn’t do signature verification (a violation of the statute that all the trusted people have just ignored). From

in

:

“Fulton County officials testified yesterday that they did not scan ANY of the mail-in envelopes with their high-dollar BlueCrest sorter machines.

Further, they said they “do not simply have a file of voter signatures” and they actually have them in “different databases for different voters”. They have to check two different databases.

They quoted 57,000+ hours to turn this data over...

So how did they check and confirm signatures in the timeframe that they claimed Biden won Georgia??”

I doubt any incriminating records still exist. If compliance means incrimination, these guys will never comply.

So, what happens then? [Clip Link] –

BONUS ITEMS

The rumble of large machinery, whine of chain saws and chopping of machetes echoed through communities across the northern Caribbean on Thursday as they dug out from the destruction of Hurricane Melissa and surveyed the damage left behind. In Jamaica, government workers and residents began clearing roads in a push to reach dozens of isolated communities in the island’s southeast that sustained a direct hit from one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record. Stunned residents wandered about, some staring at their roofless homes and waterlogged belongings strewn around them. “I don’t have a house now,” said Sylvester Guthrie, a resident of Lacovia in the southern parish of St. Elizabeth, as he held onto his bicycle, the only possession of value left after the storm. Emergency relief flights were landing at Jamaica’s main international airport as crews distributed water, medicine and other basic supplies. Helicopters dropped food as they thrummed above communities where the storm flattened homes, wiped out roads and destroyed bridges, cutting them off from assistance. “The entire Jamaica is really broken because of what has happened,” Education Minister Dana Morris Dixon said. – Politico

Four Republican senators voted with Democrats on Thursday to approve a bipartisan resolution to repeal President Trump’s global tariffs, including steeper rates on long-time allies such as the European Union, Japan and South Korea. Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.), the GOP sponsor of the resolution, and Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted for it. The same proposal failed in the Senate in late April on a 50-49 vote after Vice President Vance cast the tiebreaking vote to defeat it. Critically, McConnell and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.), who voted Thursday for the resolution, missed the vote in the spring. The one-page Senate joint resolution simply declares that the national emergency declaration that Trump invoked on April 2, which the president dubbed “Liberation Day,” to authorize sweeping reciprocal tariffs on countries cross the globe would be “terminated” on the date of its enactment. Passage of the measure is a symbolic victory for critics of Trump’s trade policies, but it will have little practical effect as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is unlikely to bring it up for a vote in the House and Trump is certain to veto anything that curtails his power. – The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.