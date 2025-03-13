The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, March 12th...

President Trump’s pause on enforcement of a key U.S. antibribery law has prompted concern in some quarters that the U.S.’s decades long effort to rein in corruption will be rolled back. But continued enforcement of similar antibribery laws in other jurisdictions and the reputational risks for those seen to be skirting the law should still motivate corporations to remain compliant, say experts. Trump’s Feb. 10 executive order marked a significant break from a previously bipartisan view on the U.S.’s need to combat international bribery, policy observers say, prompting many to predict the end of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. But compliance experts say companies should continue their efforts to comply with the law and take advantage of the change in enforcement priorities to remediate any breaches. Bribery remains a crime in the U.S., and President Trump’s executive order doesn’t invalidate the FCPA. As a federal law, the FCPA has a statute of limitation of at least five years that could allow U.S. regulators to charge a company for violations in a subsequent administration.

– The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: Why is the western globalist hegemon freaking out about the advent of Donald Trump's Golden Age agenda?

Because it has the potential to dismantle the rules-based international order they've been ruling the world with for 80 years.

We WERE the baddies. But that's all changing. –

***

Another Take: Those who covered for decades of overt corruption, bribery, money laundering, and antitrust violations are super concerned about corruption now that radical transparency is the stated position of the other side.

WSJ is attempting a measured approach but, over at Talking Points Memo, they’re melting all the way down:

“The implications of that and similar subsequent decisions are hard to isolate from the wholesale corruption that Donald Trump brought to the table beginning that same year. But the rank corruption of his first term pales next to the structural changes he’s already wrought less than two months into his second term.”

I’d like to offer some comfort and a change of sheets: Don’t worry, guys, your bribery and money laundering will still be prosecuted. They just need to strengthen the policy first.

Need to make sure those convictions stick. –

House Democrats are mounting a sudden push for a last-minute vote on an alternative to House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) bill to avert a federal government shutdown. Why it matters: The effort dovetails with pressure some in the party are placing on key Senate Democrats to reject Johnson's 6-month stopgap bill and force Republicans to the table. The bill passed the House despite all but one House Democrat voting against it — but Republicans will need support from at least eight Senate Democrats for it to pass the upper chamber. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is already a "no" on the bill. "Our message to the Senate is ... stand with us," Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), the House minority whip, said at House Democrats' retreat on Wednesday. Driving the news: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Clark and Democratic caucus chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said Wednesday in a joint statement they would "strongly support" a four-week stopgap bill. – Axios

Our Take: In a government shutdown situation, DOGE is going to be deciding what bills get paid. The most efficient way to expose unnecessary government agencies is to let them go unfunded for a time and let people see how little that changes their day to day lives.

This clip is from my daily show back on February 4th, so if you're watching Badlands you're literally a month ahead of the game. –

President Donald Trump named Sean Plankey to lead the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. CISA operates under the Department of Homeland Security, where Secretary Kristi Noem promised to “rein” in the agency. During her confirmation hearing in January, Noem alleged that CISA had drifted “far off mission.” Plankey retired from the United States Coast Guard in 2023 and is joining the Trump administration a second time. During Trump’s first term, Plankey worked as director for cyber policy at the National Security Council and then as principal deputy assistant energy secretary for cybersecurity, energy security, and emergency response. U.S. Telecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter praised Plankey’s return. “As our nation navigates an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape from sophisticated adversaries, effective public-private sector collaboration is more essential than ever to ensure our security. We congratulate Sean Plankey on his nomination to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and look forward to working alongside him and the CISA team to advance this critical mission,” Spalter said in a statement. Trump created the agency in 2018 but fired its first director, Chris Krebs, after Krebs assured voters the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.” Brian Ware, who was then the assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, also resigned. – Washington Examiner

Our Take: I’m digging this appointment. We now have a Trump-appointed CISA Director who isn’t a shill Environmental lawyer but rather a US Coast Guard/UPenn/Cyber Command trained techie.

He has experience working cyber operations in Afghanistan with Special Operations, which hopefully translates to patriotism and an affinity to his Oath.

His experience at the Dept of Energy also is promising. And as a former NSC at cyber in Trump’s first term, hopefully he knows our electronic voting machines cannot be secured. Especially under the current VVSG.

Only worrisome part: That environmental lawyer referenced earlier endorsed him. —

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Sergei Naryshkin, chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, spoke over the phone Tuesday amid recent peace talks with Ukraine, endorsing a 30-day ceasefire. “During their conversation, the parties discussed the issues of interaction of both intelligence agencies in areas of common interest and the settlement of crisis situations,” the SVR press office told state-run TASS news agency. The office also said in the statement that the two sides agreed “on maintaining regular contact between the SVR and CIA directors with the aim of facilitating international stability and security and reducing confrontation in relationships between Moscow and Washington.” The CIA declined to comment on the record. The conversation between Naryshkin and Ratcliffe took place to, in part, form an open line of communication between the two sides, Axios reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the call. This was the first call between the spy chiefs since President Trump assumed the Oval Office on Jan. 20. It came just one day after Ukraine expressed readiness to accept a ceasefire. – The Hill

Our Take: This is an interesting narrative, as it has long seemed evident that the CIA will potentially be abolished.

Though it is reasonable to assume that intelligence gathering and analysis will continue, the question will be which agency will be tasked with those responsibilities. (Or maybe it falls to the military.) This storyline feels more like a symbolic milestone, further demonstrating the alliance between President Trump and President Putin. –

Greenland's centre-right opposition has won a surprise general election victory - in a vote dominated by independence and US President Donald Trump's pledge to take over the semi-autonomous territory. The Democratic party, which favours a gradual approach to independence from Denmark - achieved around 30% of the vote, near-complete results show. "Greenland needs us to stand together in a time of great interest from outside," party leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen told local media. "There is a need for unity, so we will enter into negotiations with everyone." His party will now have to negotiate with other parties in order to form a coalition. Greenland - the world's biggest island, between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans - has been controlled by Denmark, nearly 3,000km (1,860 miles) away, for about 300 years. Greenland governs its own domestic affairs, but decisions on foreign and defence policy are made in Copenhagen. Five of the six main parties in the election favour independence from Copenhagen, but disagree over the pace with which to reach it. – BBC

AND

The Constitutional Court of Romania has rejected the appeals of former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu against a ban on his candidacy in upcoming elections, a move supporters have claimed is an affront to the democratic process. In a final and binding decision, the Constitutional Court of Romania unanimously rejected 11 appeals launched by former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu against the Central Electoral Bureau’s (BEC) ruling to ban his candidacy in the May elections on the grounds that he allegedly failed to “respect the rules of the electoral procedure” and “violated the obligation to defend democracy. ” Georgescu’s appeal claimed that the BEC’s decision on Sunday contained “procedural irregularities” and that the body had outsourced its competency to the Constitutional Court, Romanian broadcaster Digi24 reports. The court controversially intervened in last November’s presidential election after Georgescu secured a surprise victory in the first round of voting. Amid allegations that Russia interfered to help his campaign, the court annulled the election to prevent the populist candidate from advancing to the second round. While he has been critical of the war in Ukraine and has advocated for better relations with Moscow, Georgescu has denied being “pro-Russian”, describing himself as a “Romania First” candidate along the lines of President Donald Trump in the United States. – Breitbart

Our Take: It remains true that restoring verifiably accurate elections in America is our most important priority. Sadly, many are content to accept “too big too rig” as a strategy, and US election stories are lost amid the chaos and outrage cycles.

Still, we’re getting some help from the foreigners.

Greenland has voted, essentially, to throw off their monarchs in Copenhagen, with the people electing a center-right party that ran on independence. Apparently the people of Greenland have wanted independence for a long time, but who knew? It was never part of the American or international conversation until President Trump dragged that northern tundra into the narrative. You’re welcome. (Fun side quest: How to piss off a Greenlander)

Then there is the situation in Romania, where the whole of the government has decided that the people don’t get to choose their leaders, banning Georgescu’s bid, ostensibly for his dangerous populism and Romania First ideals. He appears to have accepted the decision – not sure what else he could do at this point – and, as Aristotle said, nature abhors a vacuum:

The people struggle to be free all over the world, because of course they do. Freedom is only possible by constantly struggling for it.

And so, my fellow Americans, resist the lure of slumber and demand verifiably accurate elections. –

Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday said Congress will probe “domestic terrorism” attacks targeting the Tesla car brand after vehicles and storefronts were vandalized. “Congress will investigate the sources of these attacks and help the DOJ & FBI ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Johnson said in a post on X. Johnson's announcement is the latest attempt by Republican leaders to rally around Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk after Tesla's stock price took a dive in recent days and the company faced a wave of attacks and heated demonstrations. Trump said this week he would buy a Tesla in support of Musk. Johnson did not explain what committees would be empowered to lead the investigations. Spokespeople for Johnson and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. – Politico

AND

Tesla (TSLA) received three new price-target cuts, as analysts slash earnings and delivery estimates amid signs of weak demand and a tarnished brand image. But Tesla stock jumped Wednesday, extending Tuesday's bounce amid President Donald Trump's White House promotional event. Evercore ISI cut its TSLA price target to 235 from 275, keeping an In Line rating. Evercore's Chris McNally cut its full-year delivery target to 1.75 million. That would be slightly below 2024's 1,789,226, which in turned [sic] edged lower from 2023's 1,808,581. On Monday UBS Group cuts its 2025 Tesla delivery target to 1.7 million. McNally is seeing brand "destruction" worldwide. CEO Elon Musk's work with the Trump administration and his highly political posts regarding the U.S., Ukraine and more has alienated many of Tesla's traditional customers in the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, JPMorgan analysts wrote, "We struggle to think of anything analogous in the history of the automotive industry, in which a brand has lost so much value so quickly." JPMorgan cut its TSLA price target to 120 from $135, keeping an Underweight weighting. – Investor’s Business Daily

Our Take: Even this putz bought one:

It's true tho, Tesla is the most American made car! –

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was taken into custody by the International Criminal Court on Wednesday following his arrest in Manila on murder charges linked to his "war on drugs" in which thousands of purported dealers and users were killed. The ICC said in a statement Duterte was "surrendered to the custody of the International Criminal Court. He was arrested by the authorities of the Republic of the Philippines...for charges of murder as a crime against humanity." The 79-year-old arrived at Rotterdam airport on a chartered plane earlier on Wednesday. He will be brought before an ICC judge in The Hague in the coming days for an initial appearance, the statement said. He was transferred to a detention unit on the Dutch coast. Duterte, who led the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, will face allegations of crimes against humanity for overseeing death squads in his anti-drugs crackdown. He could become the first Asian former head of state to go on trial there. The ICC arrest warrant says that as president, Duterte created, funded and armed the death squads that carried out murders of purported drug users and dealers. – Reuters

Our Take: LOL, so the real headline here is that the CIA is big mad because Duterte killed a bunch of their business partners? I wonder what Trump thinks about Duterte?

Kek.

And this is the same [illegitimate] organization that is out for Netanyahu? But can't get him into custody?

Maybe that's because they all work for the same time cartel?

–

The 2028 general election is still 1,336 days away, but that has not stopped Rahm Emanuel from reportedly plotting a White House run. The former Chicago mayor, who was also Barack Obama’s first chief of staff and a Democratic congressman for six years, told Politico he is gearing up to replace President Donald Trump once he is termed out. Emanuel, 65, was most recently the U.S. ambassador to Japan during Joe Biden’s presidency, and he has been on a media tour since returning stateside. That has included him penning a column in The Washington Post that urged Ukraine not to strike a mineral deal, taking a gig as a political commentator at CNN where he has since slammed Trump for making America “predatory” in its foreign policy, and appearing on Bill Maher’s show to criticize his party for prioritizing social issues while the country’s education shortcomings take a backseat. “In seventh grade, if I had known I could’ve said the word ‘they’ and gotten in the girls’ bathroom, I would’ve done it,” he told Maher. “We literally are a superpower, we’re facing off against China with 1.4 billion people, and two-thirds of our children can’t read eighth grade level.” – Daily Beast

Our Take: His brother, Ari, is Trump’s former talent agent. He also owns the UFC. His firm reps much of the “talent” in mainstream media. Their other brother thinks people should die at 75 to avoid becoming a strain on the system. Their father was part of an Israeli paramilitary/terrorist organization.

The Emanuels sure are an interesting family. –

The FBI has said it is handing over subpoenaed documents to Republican House Judiciary lawmakers, responding to a letter that called for “transparency and accountability” at the bureau. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel about information and documents that he said were withheld under former FBI Director Christopher Wray. In a letter dated March 7, FBI Assistant Director Marshall Yates responded by including documents and information about alleged pipe bombs that were found near Democratic and Republican headquarters in Washington in January 2021, the FBI’s communications with social media companies, and investigations into threats against school officials. “As a sign of good faith, we are providing this initial production more than a week ahead of the Committee’s subpoena deadline,” Yates wrote. “But this will not be the last production we will send to satisfactorily comply with the Committee’s subpoena. To that end, we are diligently working to completely comply with your subpoenas.” Due to “the diverse and broad subject matters implicated in your requests, the FBI is providing” an initial response, he said, adding that more documents will be identified and submitted to the House panel. Documents sent to Jordan’s office will also include “minimal redactions” to protect sensitive law enforcement information, the FBI said. – The Epoch Times

Our Take: The FBI is promising to finally comply with congressional subpoenas, but only after they review and redact to protect the FBI.

What are we even doing?

It is because of President Trump and his allies, like Kash Patel and Jim Jordan, that expectations for accountability are high. “I will be your retribution,” we were told. Kash introduced us to the concepts of 24x7 declas machines and museums of the deep state. Jim Jordan has hammered the record with maddening evidence of generational government crime.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has seemed laser focused on judicial corruption since 47 was 45. As I’ve said many times, the record is thick on the matter of corruption, at every level, in spite of the complete lack of consequences.

Consequences in our justice system must be by the book to stick. And with a record this thick, the stickiness should be guaranteed. But Jordan has run up a high tab on good faith.

If not now, when? It’s time for results. –

The 30-day ceasefire deal that Washington has forced Kyiv to agree to Tuesday may, hopefully, help pause the three-year-old war between Ukraine and Russia, though Moscow has been non-committal to the US plan so far. The outcome of the Jeddah talks was a given after the Trump administration hardened its stance by cutting off military aid and intelligence to Kyiv after a disastrous meeting at the White House on February 28 between Ukraine and US officials, curtailing Kyiv’s capabilities to withstand the Russian assault. The Jeddah peace package does not talk about the US underwriting Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty although it does mention that the two countries will work towards a deal on tapping and developing the latter’s mineral resources. Kyiv had little choice but to accept this transactional deal since its defences were significantly bankrolled by the US. The implications of the Jeddah deal won’t be limited to Russia (the US will now try to sell the deal to it, though Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously spoke about not being in favour of a ceasefire) and Ukraine. US President Donald Trump’s seemingly pro-Russia stance has alienated America’s traditional allies and rocked the trans-Atlantic alliance that guaranteed Europe’s security since World War II. The UK and France recently organised summits to evolve strategies to back Ukraine, but these failed to offer a concrete plan to defend Ukraine. — Hindustan Times

Our Take:

This is the dance that is really a joint rope-a-dope. President Trump and President Putin are moving around the game board, in sync, and sowing narrative chaos that is paralyzing their enemies with bewilderment and trepidation. There are also many of them who are likely misreading the situation, assuming that they are going to get exactly what they want.

What they don't yet realize is that they are standing on a rug.

Trump's resumption of the intel sharing and weapons shipments is smart. It's a signal that he is serious about resuming the war — which is necessary leverage, if you want the Russians to counter with a reasonable proposal. But that's also assuming that Trump and Putin are actually negotiating, and not performing like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage in a WrestleMania promo.

–

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter, which rebranded to X under Elon Musk, revealed on Primal that he has been locked out of his own X account. The post on Wednesday showed that Dorsey has 11 hours remaining in his lock-out. Dorsey previously expressed regret over his role in "centralizing discovery and identity into corporations," admitting it had "really damaged the internet." "[T]he days of usenet, irc, the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it," Dorsey tweeted in 2022. – The Post Millennial

Our Take: Based. Now keep him out for two years and suspend him 15 times once he’s back for saying “retard.”

Then, when he deactivates his account because the platform is still censored, and he’s treated like a second-class citizen on there and barred from monetizing his account, allow it to be accessed and wiped.

Then bar him from ever gaining access to it.

Then we’ll be even. –

Three defendants have been charged in recent days with fraudulently seeking federal disaster relief funds by falsely claiming their properties were damaged by the Eaton and Palisades wildfires when in fact they did not have an interest in the affected property or the property was not affected by either fire, the Justice Department announced today. Three defendants – two in Southern California and one in Texas – were arrested this week after being charged with defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “These defendants allegedly made false and fraudulent claims to FEMA for emergency benefits related to wildfires that devastated Los Angeles County two months ago,” said Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally. “These false claims resulted in badly needed disaster-relief money being denied to actual wildfire victims while these defendants allegedly used property information to illegally line their own pockets.” – The US Department of Justice

AND

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that a top official at the Customs and Border Protection has been slapped with federal charges, which include a scheme to commit fraud via disaster aid and lying to federal agents. The charges facing Serina Baker-Hill, 55, Director of United States Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Center for Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering, stem from application for FEMA funds in 2023 after the Detroit floods. [...] A federal criminal complaint was unsealed today charging the Director of United States Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Center for Excellence and Expertise over Automotive and Aerospace Engineering with engaging in a scheme to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and lying to federal agents, Acting United States Attorney Julie A. Beck announced. – Town Hall

Our Take: You also need to wonder if we’d ever have known about the FEMA fraud claims if Trump hadn’t won the election.

I also want to point out that the lead story in today’s Badlands News Brief is that corrupt officials are concerned about corruption in the Trump Administration and, in the final take of the day, we have a Biden-era official indicted for corruption.

Sorry for ashesplaining the obvious; but it’s nicely bookended, and I didn’t want you to miss it. –

BONUS ITEMS

Canada has struck back against the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, announcing retaliatory measures on Wednesday that will impose new levies on $20.6 billion worth of US imported goods. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc declared that the Canadian government is responding with a “dollar-for-dollar” approach, introducing a 25% tariff that is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday. “These tariffs will target US steel products worth $8.8 billion, aluminum products worth $2 billion and a range of other imports including computers and sports equipment,” LeBlanc said. “Together we will do what we must to protect Canada’s economy.” – New York Post

Germany covered up an explosive intelligence report that found a strong probability that the Covid pandemic was caused by a laboratory accident in China. A joint investigation by two German newspapers alleges that Angela Merkel, the then chancellor, and her successor Olaf Scholz both turned a blind eye to the report, produced by Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, the BND. According to Süddeutsche Zeitung and Die Zeit, the BND concluded in 2020 that an accident in a laboratory in Wuhan led to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The report, based on public records, data from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and a German intelligence operation known as “Saaremaa”, found an “80 to 95 per cent” probability that Covid-19 came from Wuhan. The BND presented the findings to Mrs Merkel, who chose to keep the information “under lock and key”, according to Süddeutsche Zeitung’s report. – The Telegraph

