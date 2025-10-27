The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

US President Donald Trump made an unplanned stop in Qatar on his way to Malaysia for the ASEAN summit, meeting with the country’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani aboard Air Force One. The brief encounter, held during a refuelling stop at Al Udeid Air Base, drew regional and international attention as leaders discussed ongoing peace efforts in Gaza. Trump and Qatari leaders focused on the recent Israel-Hamas hostage deal and broader efforts to maintain stability in Gaza, where Qatar has acted as a mediator in coordination with international partners. Sheikh Tamim welcomed the US president warmly, saying that, because he was in Qatar, he wanted to greet him personally. “As soon as I found out that he’s coming to refuel, I said I wouldn’t allow him to take off without saying hello. So thank you very much, Mr. President, and it is always good to see you”. Trump praised the Emir, calling him “one of the great rulers of the world, not just the Middle East,” and thanked both leaders for their role in regional peace, “What we’ve done is incredible. Peace to the Middle East. And they were a very big factor in it. You have a safe Middle East right now, and you’re going to keep it that way for a long time. For a very long time”. The Emir noted it was the first time he had joined a visiting world leader aboard a plane for a refuelling stop, responding simply, “Never, first time”. – EuroNews

Our Take: As the [paid] Zionist shills on X carry out their coordinated attack on Qatar, like monkeys flinging feces at the zoo, branding Qatar as America’s greatest enemy of all time, President Trump took the opportunity to land in Qatar of all places to refuel Air Force One en route to a much anticipated visit to Asia.

While refueling, Sheik Tamim Al Thani (Emir of Qatar) came to the airport and boarded Air Force One to meet with his old friend. (Note how President Trump and Tamim hold hands in an embrace.)

And they are old friends. Here is a video (which I have posted here before) from September 2017, when Tamim visited the White House and President Trump revealed that they had actually been friends a very long time. (Likely referring to when the Qataris came to the aid of Jared Kushner in 2008 – at the request of Tom Barrack – when his family’s real estate business was facing bankruptcy.)

Please note that Laura Loomer, Mark Levin, Netanyahu, and ConInc are all running a sophisticated psyop campaign against Qatar and the Arabs right now. President Trump is doing everything he can to provide overt support for his friends. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] –

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rebuke of the Justice Department’s move to monitor the November election in his state is getting strong pushback, including from a DOJ official who noted the move is not out of the ordinary. “Donald Trump’s puppet DOJ has no business screwing around with next month’s election,” Newsom posted on Friday in response to news the DOJ plans to send federal election watchers to California and New Jersey for their closely watched elections next month. “Sending the feds into California polling places is a deliberate attempt to scare off voters and undermine a fair election. We will not back down. Californians decide our future — no one else.” Many on social media, including DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, quickly pointed out that the Justice Department has a long history of sending election monitoring resources to areas that have a history of issues to ensure election laws are being followed. “Lol calm down bro,” Dhillon posted on X. “The @TheJusticeDept under Democrat administrations has sent in federal election observers for decades, and not once did we hear that this was voter intimidation from states such as California. Do you really want to go there? Isn’t transparency a good thing?”

– Fox News

Our Take: This was a humorous exchange over the weekend, and it caught my attention when DOJ Special Attorney Ed Martin – whose signature trenchcoat has always reminded me of Colombo – posted a Colombo meme:

I love Colombo. He always gets the bad guys because they always underestimate him. Then the lying, scheming criminals get punished.

The meme was a quote post of AAG Jesus Osete (Civil Rights) reminding everyone that the Biden/Garland DOJ did exactly what they’re clutching their pearls about now:

It’s true. He shared the Biden/Garland press release about it in the next post.

Democrat hysteria about stuff they did last time is hilarious; the DOJ’s meme-driven dismissal of their claims is perfection.

Still, I wonder what they’re monitoring. Watching the administration of elections and thinking you’ll catch the fraud is like trying to catch credit card fraud by staring at the credit card. “Just one more thing, Mr. Martin…”

It’s encouraging nonetheless. Hope is better than not hope. But it’s going to take more than memes to restore elections. And if you think I’m being too skeptical or critical, watch Why We Vote from Friday. You can also check out

’s

for the high points. High skepticism is warranted. –

Russia’s top economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev has arrived in the United States for official talks with Trump administration officials on U.S.-Russia relations. Dmitriev, who heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and serves as a Kremlin special envoy, is set to meet Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami on Saturday, according to a White House official. Dmitriev said in a post on X that his visit had been arranged “a while ago based on an invitation from the U.S. side,” adding that dialogue between the two countries is “vital for the world and must continue with the full understanding of Russia’s position and respect for its national interests.” The trip comes two days after the Trump administration sanctioned Russia’s largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, while urging Moscow to agree to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the sanctions, saying they would have little effect on his country’s economy, adding, “No self-respecting country ever does anything under pressure.” Dmitriev, a Harvard- and Stanford-educated financier born in Soviet-era Ukraine, has long pushed for expanded economic cooperation between the U.S. and Russia. He has recently been very active on X, posting messages referencing the deep state and Q, and has proposed building a ‘Trump-Putin’ tunnel linking Alaska to the Russian Far East. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Characters in the War of Stories are cognitive cyphers to awakening.

Some are as seismic as Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Others pass beneath the conscious notice of most.

Enter Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin’s special envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, whose latest arrival in the United States for “official” talks with Trump administration officials isn’t just a diplomatic footnote in my estimation, but a deliberate deployment, representative of a pending shatterpoint in the Peacemakers Arc that signals how swiftly this saga is hurtling toward its multipolar climax.

Whether or not Dmitriev is actually read in on top-level plans—and let’s be real, in this Shadow War, the surface players often serve as proxies for the principals—the Trump Admin meeting with him is a public show of Sovereign Alliance force and standing.

To wit, just days after President Trump slapped fresh sanctions on Russian oil behemoths, Dmitriev touches down in Miami for confabs with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, and yes, potentially even Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

That’s no contradiction; that’s the art of the deal displayed through public narrative, where apparent escalations boomerang back to expose the hollow core of the globalist hegemon.

For the normie layers—those still ensnared in the dissolving Axis and Allies paradigm peddled by the System of Systems—this looks like classic brinkmanship: Trump the hawk punishing Putin’s aggression, Russia the defiant bear pushing back with warnings of spiking global oil prices, and yes, far more serious (and fake) consequences of the Medvedevian variety.

It’s a Cold War remix, complete with echoes of frozen assets and proxy quagmires.

But peel back the veil, and Dmitriev reveals himself as another cypher meant to bridge that gap.

Born in Soviet-era Ukraine, educated at Harvard and Stanford, a former Goldman Sachs alum turned Kremlin advocate for US-Russia economic ties—he’s another walking inversion, a symbol of the porous borders between supposed foes, not unlike American cypher Scott Bessent, whom I’ve written about at length recently.

Remember Dmitriev’s April jaunt to DC, the first Russian official there since the 2022 escalation, or his August role in the Alaska Summit that thawed generations of programming across the Bering Strait?

Now, he’s proposing a “Trump-Putin” tunnel linking Alaska to the Russian Far East?

That’s not whimsy; that’s narrative kindling, seeding the idea of literal bridges in a world where the Sovereign Alliance has already forged the metaphorical ones.

While the hegemon flails in the midst of its Capitulation Cascade—NATO fracturing, Zelenskyy cornered by war fatigue and the military-industrial complex starving—the Alliance accelerates the inversion.

Sanctions aren’t punishments; they’re pincer moves.

Talks aren’t tensions; they’re translations.

Dmitriev’s visit isn’t anomaly; it’s a narrative declaration that the deals are done and the arcs converging. –

Talks between a Russian delegation led by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin’s aide, and representatives of the administration of US President Donald Trump, continued into the third day on Sunday. The Russian delegation has been busy communicating Moscow’s position to their US counterparts, Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in a video address posted on Telegram. “We’re clearly communicating President Putin’s position that only constructive, respectful dialogue will bear fruit. Any attempts to pressure Russia are simply pointless,” Dmitriev stated, adding that the Ukraine conflict can be resolved only through “eradicating its root causes.” The Russian delegation has also spoken about the state of affairs in areas ranging from the economy to the frontline situation, Dmitriev said. He claimed that certain parties have been trying to conceal this information from the US leadership or distort it. “From an economic standpoint, we explained the state of the Russian economy, which is in good shape,” he said, noting that the ruble has become the “most successful currency this year,” strengthening around 40% against the US dollar. — RT

Our Take: Everything “negative” between Trump and Putin is a slap-tickle fight. Just bros being bros. The Budapest Summit is going to happen – probably sooner than most think. Ukraine will be purged of its Judeo-Nazi cancer, and perhaps will cease to exist as a nation altogether.

Russia and the United States will emerge from this chaos as the two strongest allies in the world, with the Arabs and China rounding out the team.

–

Vice President JD Vance last week presented the Republican Party and the conservative movement with a fork in the road. They could either denounce the increasing examples of racist, antisemitic and extremist rhetoric in their ranks, or they could whatabout them away. Vance suggested the latter course. Responding to newly published vile text messages from Republican officials and staff, he pointed to violent texts from Democratic Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones. “I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence,” Vance said. The approach made political sense. The Trump administration is in the process of misleadingly painting the political left as more violent and extreme than the right – this despite years of data to the contrary and court rulings rejecting its characterizations. But increasingly, prominent conservatives are rejecting Vance’s tack. They’re arguing that those texts and other revelations betray a very real and growing problem in their ranks, and that looking the other way just isn’t an option. They’ve cast it as a moral, political and even a quite literal hazard. – CNN

Our Take: The “prominent conservatives” in this article are the usual suspects – Ted Cruz, James Lindsey, Dinesh D’Souza, Ben Shapiro, and Seth Dillon. I don’t know anyone who has cared what any of them thought for a long time… Is this desperation for relevance or have we reached their end stage?

Calling opponents of US foreign policy with Israel “antisemitic” is low IQ forfeiture. Debate the policy disputes, if you can. But when people start with the name calling, they’ve lost the argument.

But if they can’t debate the policy debates, character assassination is often all they have left.

It’s tiresome. Unsustainable. –

***

Another Take: They really think everyone is retarded. It’s because they’re realizing an overwhelming majority of people disagree with them, and they will not consider that they are the retarded ones.

“Dinesh D’Souza laments that everyone responds to his “convincing” arguments in favor of Israel by asking, ‘Who paid you $7,000.” [Clip Link] –

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Sunday that Israel is a sovereign state that makes its own decisions on national security matters, in the wake of growing rumblings that key decisions about the future of the Gaza Strip are being made in Washington. He also specified that Israel would determine which countries would be permitted to send troops to Gaza within the framework of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan. In the latest incident of US oversight, the Ynet news outlet reported that a strike in central Gaza on Saturday targeting a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative planning an “imminent attack” against troops was carried out only after authorization was received from American officials. Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu blasted “ridiculous claims about the relationship between the United States and Israel.” “When I was in Washington, [people] said I control the American government, that I dictate its security policy,” he said. “Now they claim the opposite — that the American administration controls me and dictates Israel’s security policy.” “Neither is true,” Netanyahu declared. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Our Boy Yoohoo coming in clutch and doing what we needed him to do: f— up the peace deal in the name of Jewish Supremacy.

Here he is, on camera, defiantly stating that while he appreciates all the support that Trump and the US have given him, Israel is a sovereign country and will continue to do what is in its own best interest. (Fight wars with Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, and Iran, all in the name of Greater Israel – aka the Kingdom of the Antichrist.)

And here is an Israeli spokeswoman clarifying that the IDF will continue its war against Gaza, without US approval.

And now you all understand why Trump moved heaven and earth to keep Netanyahu in office during this critical time in world history. Only Bibi has the hubris and villainous persona to lead the Jewish-Supremacist State (which seeks to summon the Antichrist, whom they call “Moshiach”) to its demise.

Accelerate. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] –

The US and China have agreed a framework for a trade deal just days before Donald Trump and Chines president Xi Jinping are due to meet. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the agreement, forged on the sidelines of the Association of south-east Asian Nations (Asean) summit in Malaysia on Sunday, would remove the threat of the imposition of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports starting on 1 November and include “a final deal” on the sale of TikTok in the US. Trump arrived in Malaysia on Sunday for the summit, his first stop in a five-day Asia tour that is expected to culminate in a face-to-face with Xi in South Korea on Thursday. After the talks, the US president struck a positive tone, saying: “I think we’re going to have a deal with China.” – The Guardian

Our Take: With news that a ‘framework’ has been reached ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting, the timing for my latest feature couldn’t be better.

The Sovereign Alliance has the Hegemon in a vice on multiple fronts.

Next comes the squeeze. [READ: “Pebble and Avalance”] –

A close ally of President Trump says a federal grand jury has been empaneled in Fort Pierce, Florida, to begin meeting in January and investigate a decade-long conspiracy to undermine the president. Conservative attorney Mike Davis, an informal adviser to senior Trump officials including Attorney General Pam Bondi, says the panel will examine whether top Democrats conspired to target Trump through the 2016 Russia investigation and subsequent criminal prosecutions. Davis revealed the development in a series of interviews with conservative podcasters, saying the move follows years of his public calls for accountability. “I’ve been publicly calling for this for three years. I’m going to make damn sure that these lawfare Democrats go to prison during the four years of President Trump’s second term,” Davis said Friday in an interview with commentator Benny Johnson. Court records confirm that a federal judge last month ordered a grand jury to be empaneled in Fort Pierce at the request of the Trump administration. During an appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, Davis said his “buddy,” U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones of the Southern District of Florida, directed the empanelment after Davis “pushed very hard” for an investigation. Quiñones’s name appears on the administrative order establishing the panel.

– Badlands Media

Our Take: Two new grand juries. If Davis is right, and the purpose is to investigate the plot(s) against the President, then it’s highly possible that 2026 is going to be a lot of fun.

These kinds of orders match the administration’s energy. And the correct energy, in case anyone needs to reset, is this:

That video hits the same, and also differently, than the first time I saw it. It’s still the correct energy.

“The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.”

Trump’s 2017 inauguration speech was a contract. Let’s see it through to delivery. [Clip Link] –

The US has imposed sweeping sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his family, and a senior minister, accusing him of allowing drug cartels to flourish and traffic narcotics to North America. Petro rejected the accusation, saying his administration has made record progress in seizing drugs and dismantling criminal networks. In a statement on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that since Petro took office in 2022, “cocaine production in Colombia has exploded to the highest rate in decades, flooding the United States and poisoning Americans.” He added that US President Donald Trump is taking “strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation.” Washington said the penalties also apply to First Lady Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia, Petro’s son Nicolas, and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, who it described as the Colombian leader’s accomplices. The sanctions freeze any assets they hold in the US and prohibit American entities from dealing with them. Trump earlier called Petro “a lousy leader” and “a thug,” while describing Colombia as “a drug den.” – RT

Our Take: Right on cue, President Trump is now sanctioning our guy Gustavo Petro— just as we were beginning to notice what he’s been up to and how significant it all is to the Sovereign Alliance plan.

I have covered Nicolas Maduro’s contributions, which amount to providing “the most comprehensive and damning trove of evidence for an international conspiracy (RICO) case that I’ve ever seen” according to attorney David Boies, who represented Maduro in filing these charges against the 42 most powerful commodity asset (oil, diamonds, etc.) executives in the world.

While Maduro has been helping the Sovereign Alliance pursue prosecution cases against the “corporate” wing of the transnational cartel, Petro has been literally targeting the more unsavory side of that organization— the cocaine cartels.

Over the past 11months, Petro has arrested thousands of cartel members and extradited them to the United States for prosecution, including one of the founders of the Medellin Cartel, Carlos Lehder. Here is just a small sample of the articles I have found detailing these operations.

The Colombian military has even pursued the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel, which Petro claims is the head of the National Liberation Army (ELN), a paramilitary group that has operated in Colombia since 1964 and claims to have been inspired by Che Guevara and Pablo Escobar. Petro claims the ELN is used to secure trafficking routes for the Sinaloa Cartel.

Petro has been in negotiations with the ELN since the Colombian military began killing them with strikes in January, and the group agreed to disarm in April, only to relent and continue the conflict with Petro.

Negotiations were suspended by Petro up until two weeks ago, when he offered them peace.

The timing of the resumption of these talks with the ELN is interesting, because last month— before speaking at the UN and effectively accusing much of DC of being on the cartel payroll— Petro’s delegates traveled to Qatar of all places, where they met with the Gulf Clan cartel to begin negotiations for their surrender and disbandment. The Gulf Clan largest cartel currently operating in Colombia and has also been the top target of Petro’s military campaign. Many of them have been killed and their leaders arrested. Now they are being brought to Doha and being given the opportunity to peacefully surrender and cease operations, likely in exchange for amnesty.

This is truly an amazing development. So why is Fox News not reporting on it? Probably because the MSM is a CIA cut-out, just like the Colombian cartels?

Did you see this headline from Petro’s speech at the UN?

–

Something wicked this way comes. What was once a far-fetched fear is now looking increasingly plausible, even likely: That Senate Republicans will blow up the filibuster to end the government shutdown. This would be the ultimate nuclear option, toppling the last major hurdle to single party rule in Washington. By removing the 60-vote threshold for most Senate votes, the current Republican majority — and any future Senate majority of either party — would be empowered to ram its agenda through without so much as consulting the other party. Despite the dangers, Republicans are openly entertaining it. – The Hill

Our Take: We have been conditioned to express reverence for the State’s institutions, its norms and traditions, and the system we are told has made us the wealthiest and most powerful State in the world. We are told our nation is a product of this system and without the system the nation would disintegrate and collapse. Rather than a nation of the People, we have manifested a nation of people serving a system, serving the State. Because of the reverence we’re compelled to express, we are generally barred in public conversation from examining the foundations of the system, all this Edifice, unless it is to further strengthen the Edifice. Our patriotism and intent are called into question. We are marginalized as crazy, as “conspiracy theorists.” It is claimed we lack an understanding of the Edifice and of our own history to reference the express intent of pre-Constitutional America and the founding era, the black letter text of Constitution, and the spirit of the foundational American mythology.

It is worth bearing in mind: the conditioning that committed us to the undying protection of the Edifice took place in State-controlled schools and through State-controlled mass media. The Edifice rests on a foundation of assumptions that must each be true in Reality Prime to be supportive of the Edifice but they simply are not. [READ: “Turtles All the Way Down’] –

BONUS ITEMS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure as health secretary is straining Republicans’ relationship with the medical establishment to what’s looking like a breaking point. Doctors and their professional associations, such as the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics, have clashed with the GOP over health policy changes, but Kennedy has given them a leftward shove by deriding them as pharma flunkeys and progressive ideologues. In recent months, Kennedy has sparred with the groups over vaccine guidance, transgender care, the handling of the pandemic and whether pregnant women are putting their children at risk of autism if they take Tylenol. The groups have long been considered nonpartisan and have many conservative members. But Republicans in Congress are piling on, potentially risking the medical profession’s evolution into a Democratic-leaning interest group. In turn, that would winnow doctors’ influence on policy issues when Republicans are in power, and prompt big shifts in public health guidance when Democrats are. Some GOP lawmakers say it’s the doctors that lost them as they moved left. “We kind of have a crisis of credibility,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said of physician leaders in the health care establishment. Kennedy, he added, “is a product of that distrust. He is a reaction to what many people feel, that they were being ignored.” Kennedy’s broadsides — including his deliberation over limiting the AMA’s role in determining what Medicare pays doctors — have forced the leaders of physician societies to negotiate between an unfriendly government and many of their own members, who have demanded greater resistance to Kennedy’s plans to overhaul the public health system. – Politico

Hurricane Melissa has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm and could reach Category 5 intensity by Sunday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has said. The storm is unleashing torrential rain and “life-threatening,” catastrophic flooding across the northern Caribbean, including Haiti and Jamaica. Melissa is forecast to reach Jamaica’s southern coast by Tuesday morning, according to the agency. Why It Matters: The intensification of Hurricane Melissa marks the latest extreme weather event in what has already been an active Atlantic hurricane season. Melissa is the 13th named storm of the season, which runs from the beginning of June to the end of November. It presents a severe danger to millions of people across Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. Some areas could see up to 35 inches of rain, according to warnings from officials. This could trigger life-threatening floods and landslides, especially in regions that are recovering from prior storms. – Newsweek

