Now, onto the news from Monday, April 14th...

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele told President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday that he has 350 million Americans to "liberate" by ending crime and terrorism in the United States. "We know that you have a crime problem and a terrorism problem that you need help with. And we're a small country, but we can help," Bukele said. "We actually turned the murder capital of the world -- that was [what] the journalists called it – the murder capital of the world to the safest country in the Western Hemisphere." "And I like to say that we actually liberated millions," Bukele said, with the line drawing praise from Trump. "Mr. President, you have 350 million people to liberate," Bukele told Trump. "You cannot just, you know, free the criminals and think crime is going to go down magically, you have to imprison them so you can liberate 350 million Americans that are asking for the end of crime and the end of terrorism, and it can be done." The Trump administration has been coordinating with Bukele on deportation flights, sending hundreds, including alleged Tren de Aragua gang members, to El Salvador's notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT.

– Fox News

Our Take: Trump meeting with Bukele is all signal.

He was the first president to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender, & also rolled up 60,000 MS-13 gang members in one of the biggest stings of all time.

From the financial to the kinetic, the system is under siege by the Sovereign Alliance. –

Nvidia (NVDA) on Monday said it will produce up to $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the US within the next four years as the tech industry looks to bolster its domestic manufacturing footprint in the face of Trump's approach to trade policy and desire to onshore more US heavy industry. As part of this $500 billion commitment to the AI supply chain, Nvidia said it is building two new supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas in partnership with contract manufacturers Foxconn (2354.TW) and Wistron (3231.TW). Nvidia expects to mass-produce supercomputers at those sites in 12 to 15 months. The chipmaker said its latest Blackwell AI chips are already in production at TSMC's (TSM) plant in Phoenix. – Yahoo! Finance

Our Take: One of our greatest supply chain vulnerabilities from a national security standpoint is that we don’t make our own tech. We use tech in everything now — everything — but it’s all foreign made, and that makes us vulnerable.

We talk about this a lot as it pertains to elections and why we cannot use electronic voting equipment.

So many of these (more than $3T already) investments in America are focused on building tech — here in America. I’m still skeptical about these supply chain vulnerabilities, but I definitely feel better with the idea that we’re making our own computers here at home. –

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent played down the recent selloff in the bond market, rejecting speculation that foreign nations were dumping their holdings of US Treasuries, while flagging that his department has tools to address dislocation if needed. “I don’t think there’s a dumping” by foreign investors, Bessent said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg Television while on a visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina. He pointed to what he said was increased foreign demand at auctions for 10-year and 30-year Treasury securities last week. Bessent reiterated his interpretation of the decline being mainly a product of deleveraging. “I have no evidence that it’s sovereigns” behind the drop, he said. “We are a long way” from needing to take action, he said. But “we have a big toolkit that we can roll out” if so. Included in that toolkit is the department’s buyback program for older securities, Bessent said. “We could up the buybacks if we wanted.” The Treasury last year began the first regular buyback program since 2000-02, designed to improve liquidity in older securities that are less frequently traded than the newer, so-called on-the-run Treasuries. – Bloomberg

Our Take: Bessent reveals he has breakfast with Powell every week, and also reveals that if the Fed does nothing, the Treasury has a "big toolkit" and could "up the Treasury buybacks" (to prop up Treasuries, in lieu of QE).

LOLZ –

Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria’s debt to the World Bank, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources. The move could unlock international financing for the reconstruction of the war-torn country, the agency noted. Syria saw a change of power late last year, when jihadist group Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) launched a surprise offensive that took Damascus and ousted long-time President Bashar Assad. HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa became president and formed a new transitional government in March. The World Bank is an international financial institution headquartered in Washington. However, as Syria remains under US sanctions, it is difficult to conduct international transactions. The $15 million arrears must be paid off before the institution can issue grants and other forms of assistance. Al-Sharaa visited Saudi Arabia in February in his first official foreign trip since assuming office. However, an official from the Saudi Finance Ministry declined to confirm to Reuters plans by Riyadh to pay off Syria’s debt. — RT

Our Take: Assad's strategic retreat from power is starting to make more and more sense. As this article explains, Syria has been under heavy sanctions since 2004, with individuals targeted based on their support for Assad. Despite these measures, Syria thrived as an economy up until the rise of ISIS in 2011.

The timing of the sanctions against Assad supporters is interesting, considering that it was around that time that Assad announced his intention to help develop a large international rail network that would connect Iran to Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, with Aleppo (Syria) serving as the main hub. This transportation network would have revolutionized the Middle East, had it been allowed to be built.

Instead, chaos was introduced into the region with the invasion of Iraq and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein. The Arab Spring of 2011 then destabilized nearly every government (to varying degrees) and sparked a migrant crisis that is still reverberating around the world.

With Assad gone, these sanctions should all (in theory) be dropped — despite the fact that he has been replaced by radical Islamic terrorists as the new rulers of Syria. But if the sanctions are dropped, and the debt is repaid by the Saudi royal family, then construction contracts could theoretically be awarded, and those contracts could be insured and funded by loans — assuming the region isn't plunged into warfare.

We all understand that there is one specific faction in the Middle East that seems absolutely intent on having a full-scale war, and I'm not talking about the regime in Tehran.

The question remains: Will we have a Golden Age, or we will have more Forever Wars? —

President Donald Trump once again threw markets for a loop when he made a series of off-the-cuff announcements on tariffs. Right as Wall Street opened for trading on Wednesday the unpredictable Trump posted his latest cryptic message on Truth Social. “THE BEST DEFINITION OF INTELLIGENCE IS THE ABILITY TO PREDICT THE FUTURE!!!” he wrote. But Trump’s own actions have made it difficult for many to see any intelligence these days. As for predictions, Trump appeared taken aback by the stock market plunge after he imposed massive “Liberation Day” tariffs early this month. During a pool spray with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Monday, Trump floated the idea of slapping tariffs on pharmaceuticals the same way he imposed a 25 percent tariff on cars and steel. “We’re doing it because we want to make our own drugs,” he said “We’re doing it because we want to make our own steel and aluminum, lumber, other things.” Trump had already hinted at a need to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals last week during a dinner for the National Republican Congressional Committee. – The Independent

Our Take: What timing!

This was at the core of my discussion with Oak McCulloch on last night's episode of The Narrative, wherein we discussed Donald Trump's seemingly uncanny ability to predict the future, contrary to the panicked bloviating of the 'experts.' –

Chinese police in the northeastern city of Harbin have accused the United States National Security Agency (NSA) of launching "advanced" cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February, targeting essential industries. Police added three alleged NSA agents to a wanted list and also accused the University of California and Virginia Tech of being involved in the attacks after carrying out investigations, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday. The NSA agents were identified by Xinhua as Katheryn A. Wilson, Robert J. Snelling and Stephen W. Johnson. The three were also found to have "repeatedly carried out cyber attacks on China's critical information infrastructure and participated in cyber attacks on Huawei…and other enterprises." It did not specify how the two American universities were involved. – Reuters

Our Take: The Asian Winter Games took place in Harbin, China from Wednesday February 12, 2025 through Friday February 14, 2025, just two weeks after President Trump returned to the White House.

On Monday evening, Chinese Police accused the NSA of launching cyberattacks on the games, and they named three alleged NSA agents, put them on wanted list, and offered a reward. For what it’s worth, which is not much, I can’t find a record of the named individuals working for the NSA.

The Trump administration has not publicly confirmed or denied the allegations as I write this, and there are no official statements naming the individuals (or otherwise) besides the allegations from Xinhua.

The US and China frequently accuse each other of cyberattacks and other espionage activities, so this might be more saber rattling. It also could be a foiled plot that was executed by rogue actors during the chaos of the transition.

Let’s see what happens. –

The United States and Saudi Arabia will sign a preliminary agreement to cooperate over the kingdom's ambitions to develop a civil nuclear industry, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told reporters in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday. Wright, who had met with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier on Sunday, said Riyadh and Washington were on a "a pathway" to reaching an agreement to work together to develop a Saudi civil nuclear programme. Wright, on his first visit to the kingdom as secretary as part of tour of energy-producing Gulf states, said further details over a memorandum detailing the energy cooperation between Riyadh and Washington would come later this year. — Reuters

Our Take: It would appear that the very thing that I have been speculating may happen is coming to pass, as I suspect that this deal with Saudi Arabia will be part of the new Iran Nuclear Deal.

According to the article, quoting U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the Saudis are expected to sign specific type of agreement.

"For a U.S. partnership and involvement in nuclear here, there will definitely be a 123 agreement ... there's lots of ways to structure a deal that will accomplish both the Saudi objectives and the American objectives," he said.

A so-called 123 agreement with Riyadh refers to Section 123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act of 1954 and is required to permit the U.S. government and American companies to work with entities in the kingdom to develop a civil nuclear industry.

The Atomic Energy Act of 1954 was signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower, and it is worth noting that on the day before President John Kennedy was sworn into office, vacating President Eisenhower warned JFK that the greatest threat he would face as POTUS would be an illegal nuclear weapons program in Israel — who to this day, have not signed any nuclear treaty with the United States, which would require them to comply with our laws and allow US inspectors to thoroughly inspect any sites they have where nuclear materials are being handled. (Something that JFK tried, in vain, to do in 1963.)

The reason that Israel has never signed a nuclear treaty with the US is because it would require them to surrender the 200+ nuclear warheads they have long been accused of possessing — which they stole from the United States. Because of this, Israel is also unable to develop a nuclear power plant, which would give them much more energy than they currently produce.

What we may see is both Saudi Arabia and Iran sign such nuclear treaties, empowering them to build (or expand, in the case of Iran) nuclear power plants, which will be necessary if they are going to lead their respective nations into the oncoming Golden Age. We could actually see Israel fall behind in the energy race, and become a comparatively primitive society — despite its enormous tech industry (much of which isn't even physically based in Israel).

It will all come down to whether Netanyahu wants to keep his nuclear weapons — which you know he will. We could see the whole "illegal nuclear weapons" debate flip and go from being about Iran to being about Israel, which seems far more likely to actually use said weapons at this point in time.

What will Netanyahu do if he feels backed into a corner?

—

Serbia’s aspiration to join the European Union remains unwavering, as the country reaffirms its commitment to EU integration and contributing to Europe's overall prosperity. Serbia’s Acting Foreign Minister Marko Djuric made the declaration during a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Caliber.Az reports citing Russian media. "During the meeting, Djuric stressed that membership in the European Union is Serbia’s strategic choice. He noted that his country is firmly committed to its European path and wants to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in Europe as a reliable partner," the Serbian government said in a press statement. The statement further quoted Minister Djuric expressing hope that the European Union would "acknowledge and positively assess Serbia’s efforts" in advancing its European integration process… He concluded by reiterating that Serbia would continue its constructive efforts to ease tensions and contribute to the broader peace and stability of the Balkans. Serbia is an official candidate for EU membership, alongside countries such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Türkiye, and Ukraine. – Caliber

Our Take: A full-blown IC coup underway in Serbia, including the USAID and European Commission’s “independent media” fueling it all.

Same playbook as the Maidan and most other IC coups.

They make it so obvious because there’s never any accountability here or in the EU.

Check out the full discussion from yesterday’s Badlands Daily for a quick breakdown using the AP as the source of the story.

(Hint: they run cover for the op.) –

They know it’s going to be big. They want it to be beautiful. Now congressional Republicans need to decide what’s going to be in it — and they’re confronting the very real possibility they might not be able to figure it out. A Thursday House vote might have finalized a fiscal framework for the GOP’s domestic policy megabill, but completing that intermediate step exposed huge fissures between the House and Senate over a range of issues crucial to finishing the sprawling legislation that’s expected to span tax cuts, border security, energy and more. Speaker Mike Johnson made big promises to a band of fiscal hawks about steep spending cuts, while Senate Majority Leader John Thune has left himself maximum flexibility to placate his own conference. Competing GOP factions, meanwhile, have drawn all sorts of red lines for the bill — many of them wholly incompatible. And that has some Republicans worried about what’s ahead. “I know the dialectic is supposed to produce a final result, but sometimes it doesn’t — many times up here, it doesn’t,” said Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. “We can spend an entire year getting nothing done.” – Politico

Our Take: Weird.

Big, Beautiful Bill.

BBB.

I remember when that meant Build Back Better.

Thank goodness we're only talking about Mike Johnson's Package. –

The Trump administration on Monday night said it was freezing $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University over concerns about antisemitism on campus. The freeze was announced hours after Harvard flatly rejected demands by the Trump administration to eliminate its DEI programs and screen international students for ideological concerns, putting nearly $9 billion in federal funding for the university at risk. The Trump administration proposed conditions Harvard must follow to receive funding, including eliminating so-called DEI initiatives and screening for international students “supportive of terrorism and anti-Semitism.” The White House has also targeted Columbia, Cornell and Northwestern universities with threats to their federal funding. – CNBC

Our Take: Harvard formally rejected the Trump administration's demands to alter its teaching, admissions, and hiring practices. They claim the administration’s directive violates their constitutional rights and academic freedom.

Harvard President Alan Garber clutched all the pearls, claiming that no government can dictate what private universities can teach or whom they admit and hire. That’s funny, because President Trump isn’t telling them what to teach or who to hire – they’re simply placing conditions on receiving billions in federal funding.

So Garber said no, and Trump said, “Okay, we’re going to freeze $2.2B in federal funds.” That’s a fraction of the $9 billion in federal research funding Harvard receives…

That’s right: Billion with a “B.” Taxpayers are giving $9B to Harvard. Just, wow.

Harvard playing hardball feels similar to the tariff negotiations. Harvard is puffing out their chest and thinking they operate outside the law. The administration's directives included ending DEI admissions and hiring, reporting foreign students for misconduct, and monitoring ideological diversity.

Again, Trump isn’t telling them what to teach or who to hire. He’s telling them what we’re not going to pay for.

“Harvard’s statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation’s most prestigious universities and colleges – that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws,” the General Services Administration and Department of Education said.

Turns out, we don’t actually have to pay captured institutions to subvert the constitution, harbor the global intelligence community, and breed rudderless, deployable terrorists. –

CBS News must have its broadcasting license revoked, US President Donald Trump has said. He has accused the network of spreading politically biased misinformation in its coverage of the Ukraine conflict and Washington’s push to acquire Greenland. In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump lashed out at the broadcaster after it aired an interview with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and a segment revisiting the US president’s controversial idea to purchase Greenland. In the Zelensky interview, the network suggested that Trump had sought to exclude Kiev from peace talks with Russia and that he “rewrote history, saying, falsely, that Ukraine had started the war and calling… Zelensky ‘a dictator without elections.’” The US president’s “dictator” comment in February was referring to the fact that Zelensky’s presidential term expired last year and that he has refused to call a new vote, citing martial law. Trump has since softened his rhetoric about the Ukrainian leader. The CBS report on Greenland focused on the island’s residents’ purported reluctance to become part of the US. — RT

Our Take: I agree with President Trump. All of the CIA's propaganda outlets should lose their broadcasting licenses for engaging in illegal psychological warfare operations against the American People. The operatives involved should be hunted down and tried for treason, and all of the details of their nefarious misdeeds should be disclosed to the unwitting public.

It is past time for the Age of Truth to break, and for the Age of Deception to come crashing down. —

BONUS ITEMS

The teenager accused of stabbing another student at a high school track meet was stone-faced as he walked free from jail. Karmelo Anthony, 17, posted bond on Monday after a judge lowered the amount from $1million to $250,000. Anthony was unflinching as he was bombarded by questions about his alleged victim, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, who died in his twin brother's arms following the April 2 altercation. As Anthony walked free from Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon wearing a gray suit jacket and black collared shirt, he ignored the chaos around him, staring coldly ahead as he made a beeline for the waiting car. 'Karmelo, why were you armed at school?' he was asked during the short walk, in video shared by Fox 4. 'Explain your self defense. How was this self defence?' the reporter continued as she fell into lockstep with Anthony and his entourage. 'Karmelo, do you have anything you'd like to say to the victim? To the family of the victim?' The 17-year-old appeared in court on Monday as he faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Metcalf, who was stabbed in the heart at an interschool track meet. – Daily Mail

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday fired the commander of a Space Force base in Greenland hours after a report that she had sent an email to the entire base criticizing Vice President JD Vance after his visit there last month. The Space Force said in a statement that Space Force Colonel Susannah Meyers, commander of Pituffik Space Base, was removed from her command by Colonel Kenneth Klock, commander of Space Base Delta 1, for “loss of confidence in her ability to lead.” “Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” the statement said, adding, “Colonel Shawn Lee has assumed command.” Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell posted that statement from his account, adding, “Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.” – Breitbart

Judge Trevor Neil McFadden, appointed by Trump, ruled in favor of the administration, which argued that the mandate was not new but rather an enforcement of existing federal law applying to all non-citizens. McFadden did not weigh in on the merits of the policy itself, instead ruling that the organizations challenging it lacked legal standing to bring the case. The new enforcement measure takes effect Friday. Following the decision, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement reminding the public that individuals who have been in the U.S. for more than 30 days must register by Friday. Officials also made clear the requirement would now be fully enforced going forward. According to administration estimates, between 2.2 million and 3.2 million people could be impacted by the new enforcement. Under the rule, registration is mandatory for all individuals aged 14 and older who are in the country without legal status. Registrants must submit fingerprints and provide a residential address. Parents or guardians are responsible for registering minors under 14. The requirement also applies to Canadian nationals who remain in the U.S. for more than 30 days.

– Badlands Media

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

