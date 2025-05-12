The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was ...

President Donald Trump said he plans to sign an executive order to cut prescription drug prices by mandating that the US pays the same price for drugs as whichever country pays the lowest price in the world. He said in a social media post that that he would sign the order at 9 am Monday, Washington time. He predicted pharmaceutical prices could drop 30% to 80%. Trump’s Truth Social post didn’t detail how the order would work. He also didn’t specify potential limits on the policy, such as if it would apply only to government programs like Medicare or Medicaid, or it the White House sees a way to apply this more broadly. – Bloomberg

Our Take:

Nailed it. –

Longevity is the key to life. And when life comes into a healthy balance, we call that 1NESS (one•ness). We are harnessing the power of mother nature to provide real and powerful gains to our well-being. We want to feel better. We want to improve our life. We want to defy all odds and become the best feeling version of ourself! Wellness beyond Water — click the image below! *Sponsored*

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday is also set to include Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, Arabic media reported Sunday. Citing an informed source who declined to be identified, Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds said the Saudi prince “looks forward to Trump’s agreement to the Saudi condition of establishing a Palestinian state.” Trump had said in February that Saudi Arabia was no longer demanding Palestinian statehood as a condition for normalizing ties with Israel, a statement that at the time drew an urgent Saudi denial. According to the source cited by Al-Quds, Trump had acceded to bin Salman’s request to include the other Arab leaders in the meeting, which will come at the start of Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates between May 13 and 16. Trump will not be visiting Israel, whose government accuses both Abbas and Sharaa of supporting terrorism. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: When Trump said he had a “major announcement on a certain subject that some people have waited many years [for resolution],” it seems to me that he was referring to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the promise he made to Abbas when Abbas visited the White House on May 3, 2017. (17 days before the Sword Dance.)

Now we have Mahmoud Abbas coming to Riyadh in a rare moment of defiance where the “radical” position is to make real lasting peace. President Trump has rug-pulled everybody by defying expectations and formally recognizing Palestinian statehood. This is a courageous act of defiance for Trump, considering the number of people — Trump’s peers/friends — in DC, New York City, and South Florida who are going to be upset over this.

Bringing in Jolani from Syria and Auoun from Lebanon is a heady play because it represents all of the neighbors with which Israel shares a border — and against whom Israel is currently engaged in offensive operations.

Above all, this act by Trump sends a clear signal to Tel Aviv about his vision for how this all ends. President Trump is drawing a line firmly in front of Mahmoud Abbas, and letting Netanyahu know that Abbas is Trump’s guy.

—

The U.S. and China ended high-stakes trade talks on a positive note on Sunday, with U.S. officials touting a "deal" to reduce the U.S. trade deficit, while Chinese officials said the sides had reached "important consensus" and agreed to launch another new economic dialogue forum. Neither side released details after they wrapped up two days of talks in Switzerland. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said a joint statement would be released in Geneva on Monday. Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang said it would contain "good news for the world." U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described "substantial progress" and also said details would be announced on Monday. — Reuters

Our Take: This decoupling process playing out between the US and China is actually a decoupling from the Globalist trade system that has drained the productive life out of the former while (very literally) enslaving the latter.

And yes ... it was possible to see coming.

From last month.

I have been telling anyone who'll listen that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are not decoupling the US and China from each other.

They're decoupling the US and China from the Globalist System.

This will benefit both nations.

The Trade War allows both to save face in the interim. —

The collapse of the nomination of Edward Martin as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia — and the surprise announcement of FOX News personality Jeanine Pirro as his replacement — has triggered a unique and mixed wave of reaction from former prosecutors, President Trump's critics and people involved in the U.S. Capitol riot prosecutions. The selection of Pirro, an ardent loyalist of Mr. Trump and a cable news fixture who spread claims of a rigged 2020 election, has triggered a wave of criticism from some Democrats. But the implosion of Martin's nomination for the top D.C. prosecutor post has drawn celebratory statements from Mr. Trump's other critics and potentially softened some of the backlash against the choice of Pirro. Martin, a "Stop the Steal" advocate and MAGA political activist, was among the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He defended Capitol riot cases, including the case of an accused Nazi-sympathizer, and made frequent appearances on Russian-linked media outlets and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's program. — CBS News

Our Take:

[Full Episode] —

US President’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, denied any tension between Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reports of such a "conflict" had previously appeared in Western media, according to Breitbart. In an interview with an American news outlet conducted last week and published on the evening of May 11, Trump’s envoy emphasized that Netanyahu and the Israeli people "are a staunch ally of the United States." "I’ve been at multiple meetings with the president and the Prime Minister—they’re friendly. They’re good friends in fact," Witkoff said. At the same time, Trump’s envoy noted that this does not mean the leaders of the two countries "agree on absolutely everything." He called media reports about allegedly strained relations between the US president and the Israeli prime minister "preposterous." — RBC Ukraine

Our Take: As far as I can tell, this is the kayfabe and always has been. This is merely a hyperbolic iteration of a pattern I began noticing years ago between Netanyahu and Trump.

Often it was subtle jabs they would take at one another, or awkward body language, veiled criticism, or that one time Trump said “f*** him” referring to Netanyahu and his disloyalty in consecrating Joe Biden’s fraudulent victory in the 2020 election.

This time, we got a cascade of narrative deployments where it became clear that the Trump administration is going to be operating around Bibi Netanyahu instead of working with him. Perhaps because “Bibi does want peace,” the exact words Trump used to describe the peace process in a 2021 interview with Barak Ravid.

We even caught Bibi going on Israeli television and telling the public that Israel needed to “detox” from American military aid and would end the program.

And yet, we have Trump officials rushing out to assure everybody that everything is fine. The pattern of events unfolding would suggest that “everything” (referring to US-Israeli relations) is not fine, because many of these events are red lines for people like Netanyahu and the members of his cabinet. So it would seem a tad naive to assume that everybody was in agreement, but it actually sounds like Netanyahu wasn’t even consulted.

It’s not like Netanyahu is going to rush to correct Steve Witkoff or Mike Huckabee when they say that everything is awesome and the partnership is strong. Right?

All Netanyahu can do is pay lip service to the moment and then work behind the scenes to subvert events. That dynamic worked as long as Trump/Biden was backing his play, but now we have deviation — cataclysmic deviation — so now Bibi is operating naked out in the open. His duplicitous behavior is on full display.

The pivoting of power in the Middle East is in full swing.

—

When tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, the Trump administration at first showed little interest in stepping in. But rising heat over the possibility of a nuclear conflict between the two neighboring nations changed everything. Despite hesitation, top US officials were forced to intervene as the threat of a full-scale war loomed large. The crisis began after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists. In response, India launched strikes against the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan retaliated, and the conflict soon involved drone incursions and air force dogfights. By the weekend, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio intervened, fearing that it might turn into a nuclear confrontation, the New York Times reported. — India Today

Our Take: Take note of the framing of this article. It’s India Today, citing NYT, and it paints Trump’s decision-making as so chaotic that Vance and Rubio needed to step in to prevent nuclear war.

That’s absurd on its face.

Nuclear war is the favored threat of the neocon war machine, and this story paints Rubio and Vance as the super serious adults in the room — in opposition to President Trump.

This is clearly a narrative deployment. War is incredibly possible and peace is a devastating prospect for the powers taking in those profits. The narrative of war must continue for such characters in this story.

The reality is that peace is not only possible, it’s rapidly being realized.

What a time to be alive.

Side note: I’ll be surprised if Rubio makes it through the end of the year. Vance has a much longer character arc, and the jury is still out for me on which way that goes. —

The Trump administration is considering several executive orders aimed at speeding up the construction of nuclear power plants to help meet rising electricity demand, according to drafts reviewed by The New York Times. The draft orders say the United States has fallen behind China in expanding nuclear power and call for a “wholesale revision” of federal safety regulations to make it easier to build new plants. They envision the Department of Defense taking a prominent role in ordering reactors and installing them on military bases. They would also set a goal of quadrupling the size of the nation’s fleet of nuclear power plants, from nearly 100 gigawatts of electric capacity today to 400 gigawatts by 2050. One gigawatt is enough to power nearly 1 million homes. — The New York Times

Our Take: Trump administration is considering an executive order to speed up construction of nuclear power plants, per NYT

I bet they already have some fun new tech just waiting to be magically deployed!

LFG! —

US president Donald Trump appeared to mock Vladimir Putin’s Second World War victory parade after the Russian leader called for direct peace talks with Ukraine. Mr Trump said it was unlikely Ukraine could make a deal with Mr Putin because the Russian leader was “too busy celebrating the victory of World War II”. He added that the conflict “could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States” after Mr Putin said on Friday the Soviet Union determined the outcome of the war. Mr Putin was joined by dozens of foreign leaders, who witnessed more than 11,000 troops on display in Red Square, Moscow, on Friday. At the same time, Ukraine and Europe proposed a 30-day ceasefire, which was backed by Washington. Mr Putin said Russia was seeking “serious negotiations” and suggested direct talks in Istanbul on Thursday. Despite Mr Trump’s jibe, the US president urged Ukraine to agree to Mr Putin’s proposal “immediately”. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!, he said.

— The Independent

Our Take: The hints were provided almost a decade ago. The fun part has been in finding the signal within the noise.

POTUS and China are about to wreck the banks.

POTUS and Putin are about to wreck the warmongers.

You didn't think there was only one Peacemaker on the board, did you?

—

***

Another Take: We are inching ever closer toward the inevitable meeting of President Trump and President Putin in the Middle East.

While I remain firm in my belief that Riyadh would be the most ideal setting for this historic rendezvous, it seems that Trump’s trip to Saudi is being reserved for another very special moment: The formal recognition of the State of Palestine by the United States. (More on this in another take.)

While it is still possible that we will see Vlad in Riyadh, his decision to select Turkey as the location for he and Zelensky to meet face-to-face is strategic: Turkey is a key member of NATO, but has also been courting Russia and China lately on joining both BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

President Erdogan of Turkey seems to have fallen out of favor with the globalist hegemony, after receiving high praise from President Trump in 2019. Like Turkey, Erdogan has long been something of an enigma, as he publicly backed (and allegedly financed) the Muslim Brotherhood’s Arab Spring uprising against nearly every Arab government across North Africa and the Middle East in 2011 — which was obviously a series of coordinated Five-Eyes-orchestrated color revolutions.

Turkey joined NATO in 1952, and was valued by the Five Eyes intelligence network due to its strategic importance as the maritime gateway between the Mediterranean and Black Seas. (The latter being the sea dominated by Ukrainian and Russian coastlines.) Since then, Turkey has been used as a staging ground for regime change operations in the Middle East and Caucus region.

In 1998, Turkey was granted an “observer” membership status in the European Union, just before Erdogan first entered office. It seemed back then Turkey was eager to shed its traditional identity as a Middle Eastern country and rebrand itself as a European nation.

Now it appears that Putin intends to exploit Turkey’s checkered past. Using one of the key NATO countries as the host for negotiations to end a war that NATO does not want to end is a brilliant move. Erdogan has a vested interest in proving himself a valuable ally to the East, but is also motivated by the strong sentiments in Turkey regarding the Gaza War.

While his own hands may be tied in Gaza, due to longstanding alliances and obligations with the West, Erdogan would be wise to consider the role Putin could play in resolving that situation, and I’m sure he has.

Considering that Turkey now controls regions of northern Syria, and Putin has been negotiating with the newly formed Jolani regime in Damascus in an attempt to maintain use of an airbase and a naval base on the Syrian coast, it seems there are plenty of opportunities in overlapping areas of interest where Putin and Erdogan could work together to impact both the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts. —

Barring a last-minute presidential pardon, former Rep. George Santos is about to join the relatively exclusive group of Americans who have spent time in both Congress and federal prison. There are some similarities between the two locales. Both involve taxpayer subsidies and include individuals of questionable character, but the lifestyles are quite different. Members of Congress have private dining rooms and private elevators; prisoners have no privacy at all. For a sense of what life will be like for Santos, a New York Republican who was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his con artist ways, POLITICO Magazine talked to former Rep. Bob Ney, who, before Santos, was perhaps the most well-known member of Congress to serve time in prison in recent decades. A former chairman of the House Administration Committee, Ney served 17 months in federal prison for his role in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal. The Ohio Republican also had some advice for Santos, including what lessons from politics are applicable in prison. And Ney noted that Santos, who was expelled by his colleagues, has some experience navigating such a cold-blooded and adversarial environment. “If you can survive the Hill, you can survive in prison,” he said. “The Hill can be a treacherous place, no question about it. — Politico

Our Take: Former Long Island Congressman George Santos was sentence to 87 months in prison in April, and on Friday he asked the President for a pardon. Santos is set to report to prison in July.

From the DOJ press release about the sentencing:

“Santos Filed Fraudulent FEC Reports, Embezzled Funds from Campaign Donors, Stole Identities, Charged Credit Cards Without Authorization, Obtained Unemployment Benefits Through Fraud, and Lied in Reports to the U.S. House of Representatives… As part of the sentence, Santos was ordered to pay restitution to his victims in the amount of $373,749.97 and $205,002.97 in forfeiture. Santos pleaded guilty in August 2024.”

This sounds a lot like the same portfolio of crime we talk about with smurfing. Is Santos’ 87 months setting a precedent?

No one is above the law. —

This roundtable is part of the SEC Crypto Task Force's ongoing series discussing crypto asset regulation. No registration is required to view the virtual webcast. In person walk-ins to this roundtable are welcome. Visitors will be subject to security checks. Sunshine Notice:

[On May 12, 2025 at 1pET] The Crypto Task Force will host a roundtable on “Tokenization – Moving Assets Onchain: Where TradFi and DeFi Meet.” The roundtable is open to the public… The agenda for the roundtable will focus on tokenization. Members of the public are able to communicate directly on this and other topics and request a meeting with the Crypto Task Force.

— The US Securities & Exchange Commission

Our Take: Tokenization getting the GREEN LIGHT on covfefe?

5/13? —

After Hamas confirms that it will release Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, which it is reportedly doing as a gesture of goodwill to US President Donald Trump during his visit to the region this week, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid says US special envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Israel tomorrow to facilitate the process. Witkoff will “finalize the details ahead of the release of Edan Alexander, according to a source familiar with the matter,” writes Ravid on X. The special envoy is currently in Oman after mediating nuclear talks between the US and Iran. — The Times of Israel

AND

Iran and the United States held a fourth round of negotiations Sunday over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program , just ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump to the Middle Eastthis week. The talks ran for some three hours in Muscat, the capital of Oman, which has been mediating the negotiations, said a U.S. official. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei was said the talks took place that long and that a decision on the next round of talks is under discussion. Baghaei called the talks “difficult but useful.” The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations, offered a little bit more, describing them as being both indirect and direct. “Agreement was reached to move forward with the talks to continue working through technical elements,” the U.S. official said. “We are encouraged by today’s outcome and look forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future.” — The Washington Post

Our Take: Given everything that has been broadcast out of the Trump camp regarding the Iran/Israel situation — re: “we want to make a deal with Iran” — this negotiation will ultimately come down to trust. The “technical elements” are otherwise meaningless.

If Trump formally recognizes Palestine, it will be the single-most flippantly defiant moment (toward Israel) in US foreign policy since the JFK administration. It will serve as a signal to Tehran that Trump is bold and strong and able to act outside of the influence of DC. It will be proof that Trump represents their best opportunity to make an earnest and mutually beneficial deal with the West.

President Trump is a showman and a brilliant storyteller. He will want a bold and memetic gesture from Iran to help capture the gravity of this moment, and it would behoove Iran if said gesture also granted them protections from Israeli aggression.

Joining the Abraham Accords would accomplish all of this. It would demonstrate to the world that Iran doesn’t seek war, and would give them new Arab allies in the event that Israel strikes first. It would also give Iran all of the narrative sympathy in such an attack, making them the true victim.

If they were to give President Trump this gesture, how could he deny them a civil nuclear program as part of the new Iran nuclear deal?

—

BONUS ITEMS

Donald Trump on Sunday defended plans to receive a new Air Force One as a gift, after reports he will accept a luxury Boeing jet from Qatar despite strict rules on presents for US presidents. Calling the plane a “flying palace,” ABC News, which first reported the story, said the Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet gifted from the Qatari royal family would possibly be the most expensive gift ever received by the American government. The controversy around the jet — and Trump’s boast that it was coming “free of charge” — builds on questions the US leader is facing over potential conflicts of interest with his family businesses and use of public office. In a social media post late Sunday that made no mention of Qatar, Trump went on the offensive to claim the plane was a temporary “gift” that would go to the Defence Department, and would replace an existing four-decade-old model. — Iraqi News

The governor of the Mexican state of Baja California says the United States has withdrawn tourist visas from her and her husband. Marina del Pilar Ávila, of the ruling Morena party, posted on social media on Sunday that she and her husband had been notified of the consular measure, without specifying the reason for the Trump administration’s decision. ”I fully trust that the situation will be satisfactorily clarified for both of us,” Ávila said on X. The Baja California press office confirmed to CNN that Ávila’s visa had been withdrawn. A spokesperson for the US Embassy told The Associated Press that visa records are confidential and that the details of individual cases cannot be discussed. – CNN

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of President Donald Trump, clearing the path for the administration to move forward with its plan to ban transgender people from serving in the military. The plan would also remove current transgender service members as the lower courts continue to debate the legality of the ban. The Supreme Court order is not a final ruling on the issue, but will remain in place as litigation proceeds. Approximately how many service members will be impacted is unclear. [...] Among those transgender service members is Commander Emily Shilling, who has served in the Navy for almost two decades. A naval aviator with over 60 combat missions under her belt, she is the lead plaintiff suing the administration to overturn the ban. – Politico

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.