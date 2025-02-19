The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

Now, the news from Tuesday, February 18th ...

The Senate on Tuesday voted 51 to 45 to confirm Howard Lutnick to be President Trump’s commerce secretary, putting in place one of the administration’s top economic officials who will help oversee an agenda around tariffs and protectionism. Mr. Lutnick, who was the chief executive of the financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, became a central economic adviser to Mr. Trump over the past year and led his transition team. He has defended tariffs as a tool to protect U.S. industries from international competition, promoted lower corporate taxes and called for an expansion of energy production. As commerce secretary, Mr. Lutnick will take on a broad portfolio that includes defending U.S. business interests worldwide and overseeing restrictions on technology exports to countries like China.

— The New York Times

AND

Kash Patel, the controversial nominee to lead the FBI, cleared another key procedural hurdle Tuesday. The Senate voted 48-45 to move forward with Patel’s nomination, setting up his confirmation vote in the coming days to helm the agency for a 10-year term. Patel, if confirmed, is set to be a central figure in President Donald Trump’s efforts to leverage his powers against perceived enemies. A former House staffer who worked to discredit the congressional inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Patel has promised to go after Trump’s adversaries and shut down the FBI’s Washington headquarters on Day 1 of his tenure to create "a museum" of the “deep state.” Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have argued that Patel would put fealty to the president ahead of his duties as FBI director and accused the nominee of helping from outside the federal government to orchestrate the agency’s recent leadership shakeup. They asked for a second hearing to question Patel on that matter and others — a request swiftly denied by Chair Chuck Grassley. – Politico

Our Take: Congratulations to Howard Lutnick who was confirmed Tuesday as Secretary of Commerce. Lutnick’s confirmation was one of three votes that took place yesterday.

For Kash Patel, the Senate voted to move to Executive Session to consider the nomination of Kash Patel. The matter was agreed to (48-45), which allowed Leader Thune to file cloture. He did – he filed cloture:

On Thursday, the vote to invoke cloture will be before the Senate. We don’t know yet if that vote will be at 1AM or 10AM or 6PM or 10PM – but once it successfully happens, the 30-hour clock begins for Kash Patel’s nomination for FBI Director.

All that to say, Patel could be confirmed as early as Friday, February 21st.

Part of the delay could be related to yesterday’s third vote, in which the Senate decided to take up a budget resolution, and its 50-hours of debate, after their weekend boondoggle in Munich. That’s happening as well:

Today, the Senate is expected to confirm the nomination of Kelly Loeffler for Small Business Administration, and then adjourn for “party lunches”:

It would be fantastic if they would stop obstructing and do their jobs. Dare to dream. –

***

Another Take: Kash is the ultimate test.

I'm glad RFK got through and Hegseth and the others. But Kash Patel as FBI director is an integral part of the 2.0 Trump Administration. –

US President Donald Trump has expressed his disappointment over the fact that the Kiev regime was discontented by the Russia-US talks on settling the Ukraine crisis. "And I'm very disappointed," he told reporters after signing a number of his new executive orders in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. "They're upset about not having a seat. Well, they've had a seat for three years, and a long time before that, this could have been settled very easily," Trump noted. "Just a half-baked negotiator could have settled this years ago without, I think, without the loss of much land, very little land, without the loss of any lives, and without the loss of cities that are just laying on their sides," the US leader added. On February 18, Russia and the US held talks in Riyadh, which lasted 4.5 hours. – TASS Russian News Agency

Our Take: Trump just threw Zelensky and the Kiev Regime under the bus.

You have to love that he basically called them "morons" for not negotiating a resolution sooner, but the fact that he also effectively branded Zelensky as illegitimate is so perfect.

Because the Uniparty Regime's entire pitch for supporting Ukraine was about "defending muh democracy." Right?

Right??? –

Elon Musk's Department of Government of Efficiency (DOGE) on Monday launched new social media accounts for a slate of federal agencies to make it easier for the public to provide tips about waste, fraud and abuse. David Sacks, who is serving as the Trump White House's artificial intelligence and crypto czar, wrote in a post on X, "There are now @DOGE accounts for every department, exposing the waste, fraud and abuse. Awesome." DOGE accounts were created on X for more than two dozen agencies. Those accounts are listed as affiliates to the main DOGE account. The posts said that "DOGE is seeking help from the public!" and instructed the public to "DM this account with insights on finding and fixing waste, fraud and abuse relating to the agency. – Fox Business

Our Take: This is what the deep state is terrified about you learning.

Audit them all, fire them all, investigate them all, and then jail them all with the respective consequences for their crimes up to and including treason.

–

The new Trump administration hit the ground running formulating a plan to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine. The only problem? America’s priorities with Ukraine, Russia, and the European community are all askew. Over the past week, the Trump administration has begun outlining its approach to brokering an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. These ideas have raised consternation in Kyiv and among U.S. allies in Europe, however, Moscow seemed elated. Administration officials have made basic negotiating errors when rolling out their approach that, left uncorrected, will doom their bid to end the war. – The National Interest

Our Take: From USAID to Ukrainian Peace Deals, the narrative battlespace has been prepped so masterfully by Trump and his allies that the regime is accelerating its own exposure.

They have now come out against transparency, against accountability and finally ... against peace.

Ouroboros. –

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated in a statement Monday that “there will be neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority” in Gaza after the war there ends, responding to unconfirmed Arab media reports that the terror group had agreed to hand over the reins of the Strip to the West Bank-based PA. According to Sky News Arabia, Hamas made the decision under pressure from Egypt, a mediator of the terror group’s month-old truce and hostage deal with Israel. Responding to the reports, Netanyahu spokesman Omer Dostri wrote on X: “Not going to happen.” In a later statement, Netanyahu also said that he was “committed to US President Trump’s plan” to oust Gaza’s roughly two million residents and rebuild the Strip. An Israeli official told The Times of Israel on Monday that Israel would not let Hamas stay in Gaza under any circumstances, whether through negotiations or by other means. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: I must remind everyone that in 2017, the Fatah faction of the Palestinian Authority negotiated an agreement with Hamas to cede political control of Gaza, to allow Fatah to come in and provide government services to the people. When Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent his Prime Minister there in March 2018 to finalize the details, Hamas bombed the convoy and nearly killed him.

In response, Abbas sanctioned Hamas, cutting off their funding and leaving them bankrupt, and likely usurped by the people, eventually — meaning Hamas could have been ended in 2018.

But Bibi Netanyahu could not allow that, as the militant disposition of Hamas — versus the peace-seeking posture of Mahmoud Abbas — represented the best opportunity to start a war with Palestine, justify an occupation of Gaza, and ultimately its annexation. (The reason, I suspect, that October 7th was "allowed" to happen.)

Bibi sent briefcases full of cash into Gaza, allegedly over $30 million a month, in order to keep Hamas afloat. My guess is that Bibi wants a pro-Zionist government in Gaza, one that will tolerate the Israeli Settler Movement, which will grow like a cancer until the demographics incentivize the Gazans to either leave or become politically docile.

But Donald Trump gave Mahmoud Abbas his word that he would support Abbas in being the Palestinian President that signed the "final and most important" peace agreement with Israel.

This is a man that Trump described as a "father-like figure" to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid during an interview in December 2021, and we know how much President Trump reveres his own father, Fred.

"We'll start a process which, hopefully, lead to peace. Over the course of my lifetime, I've always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let's see if we can prove them wrong, okay? Good."

Given everything we learned about President Trump from his 1987 book, The Art of the Deal, all signs and indicators point to him being a man of his word, fulfilling his promise to Mahmoud Abbas, and successfully brokering the "toughest deal" of all time.

Donald Trump was made for this moment. –

For years, Republicans echoing President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was ridden with voter fraud have pushed for states to leave a bipartisan group that lets officials share data to keep voter rolls accurate. Nine have, but none since October 2023. A new bill advanced Tuesday by House Republicans in a Georgia committee could make Georgia the 10th. Twenty-four states and Washington, D.C., are currently members of the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which Republicans have questioned over its funding and motives. Officials use state and federal data from the group to identify and remove from voting rolls people who have died, moved to other states or registered somewhere else. Rep. Martin Momtahan, the Dallas Republican who introduced the bill, said states leaving the group, including many that border Georgia, have made the data and its network “totally ineffective.” But Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has credited the system for helping him maintain accurate voter data, which officials say provides more robust information than states can gather on their own. – AP News

AND

Fulton County is refusing to reveal ballots from the 2020 election even though a new Georgia law attempted to make them public. The county’s decision to keep its ballots secret is the latest chapter in a four-year fight between right-wing skeptics who claim the 2020 election was stolen and the Democratic-run government they accuse of wrongdoing. The new state law, which went into effect Jan. 1, was designed by Republican legislators to allow anyone to request high-resolution copies of ballots to review votes for themselves. “Fulton obviously has something to hide,” said Garland Favorito, cofounder of the group VoterGA, who has sought access to Fulton’s ballots through two pending lawsuits. “This proves all along that we were right — there was something seriously wrong about the 2020 election in Fulton County.” Multiple investigations have countered allegations of widespread fraud in Fulton County, and three vote counts showed that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden by about 12,000 votes in Georgia.

— Atlanta Journal & Constitution

Our Take: “We have it all.” Trump has known all along. He tried to give them an “out.” From his infamous Raffensperger call:

They refused. Game on. –

Russia and India have inked a new defense logistics pact that aims to enhance coordination in exercises, disaster relief, and other joint operations, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday. The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) was signed following a meeting between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin and India’s ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar. Both sides emphasized the importance of the agreement in advancing military cooperation and reiterated their commitment to strengthening defense ties. “The parties noted the importance of the signed document for further interaction in the military sphere and confirmed their focus on consistently strengthening cooperation in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership,” the Russian Ministry of Defense added. The pact is expected to enhance interoperability between the armed forces of both countries, particularly in military exercises and humanitarian or disaster relief operations. – RT

AND

India and Qatar on Tuesday elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and signed a revised pact for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income. The two countries also inked five MoUs in areas like trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties. The accords were signed after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on a range of issues of mutual interest as well as global developments, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and the situation in Afghanistan. “PM @narendramodi & HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders decided to elevate India-Qatar relations to a Strategic Partnership with focus on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties. “They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” Mr Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on ‘X’ after the talks. – Asia News Network

Our Take: You will remember that just last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Washington D.C. with a specific mission in mind: Convince Donald Trump that tariffs are a bad idea. (Or, at least negotiate special terms for the nation of India.)

Not only did Modi fail to persuade President Trump, but Trump actually came and publicly explained that India has historically been among the worst offenders when it comes to tariffing imports, vowing to apply "reciprocal tariffs" to India and others.

Now we have Modi taking dual-action that would appear to be in favor of President Trump.

The first is the conversation with Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani, whom Donald Trump has said since 2017 is a long-time dear friend of his, and more recently emphasized that Qatar has played a critical role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire deal that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff secured the day before Trump entered office.

Modi made a BFF post on X for Tamim, calling him "my brother." (And yes, everybody got a hug.)

This bilateral agreement is yet another subversive act against the globalist hegemony, which demands that nation-states use trade authorities and other regional governing bodies (such as the EU) to broker these kind of agreements. (The purpose being to maintain favorable terms for the regime.)

We also have this defense alliance Modi signed with Putin. This, compounded with the more limited and short-term agreement Modi signed last year with Xi, effectively negates all hostility between India and China, as it is unlikely for either one to pick a fight now that both have solid defense pacts with their northern neighbor.

The real art of war is the art of peace, and we are witnessing a masterclass.

–

Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both his lungs and his condition remains "complex", the Vatican says. The 88-year-old has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday. "The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon... demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy," the Vatican said. It said lab tests, a chest X-ray and the Pope's clinical condition "continue to present a complex picture." Despite this, the Vatican said the pontiff remained in "good spirits" and spent the day "reading, resting and praying.” Pope Francis also expressed his gratitude to well-wishers and asked them to "pray for him.” Before his admission last week, the Pope had bronchitis symptoms for several days and had delegated officials to read prepared speeches at events. He had been due to lead several events over the weekend for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year which runs through to next January, however all public events on the Pope's calendar have been cancelled through to Sunday. – BBC

Our Take: He’s survived worse. Remember when he straight up disappeared?

He came back… somehow.

If glitching out of existence can’t stop him, there’s no way a little pneumonia is going to take him out. –

President Trump congratulated US Central Command forces Monday for conducting a successful weekend airstrike in Syria targeting a senior “terrorist leader.” “US forces conducted a precision airstrike against a member of al-Qaeda in Syria this weekend,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The terrorist leader was working with al-Qaeda across the region.” “Congratulations to CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla, and the US warfighters who dealt Justice to another Jihadi threatening America and our allies and partners,” the president added. The airstrike took place on Saturday and resulted in the death of a “senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate,” according to CENTCOM. – New York Post

Our Take: There is MUCH more to the Syria situation than meets the eye, and I think it hints at the coordination of the Sovereign Alliance and the continued emergence of the multipolar world.

Before getting to the implications of Donald Trump's most recent proclamation – namely, that CENTCOM delivered precision strikes on al-Qaeda forces in the region at the command of Gen. Michael Kurilla – we need to take a step back and re-examine the story we've been told of the Syrian theater of late, and its uncanny similarities to the 2021 Kabul Withdrawal – on multiple layers of the Shadow War and the War of Stories.

On an Actual level, we're told the Assad Regime was forced to withdraw from Syria, with Assad himself taking refuge in Moscow; the Russians moved many of their Military assets off the most contentious areas of the Syrian game board while CENTCOM delivered precision strikes in the immediate aftermath on ISIS camps in the region.

Keep in mind, this is BEFORE what Trump tells us are the most recent strikes on al-Qaeda forces in the region.

If you swap out the factions and the region, the above progression is almost exactly what happened in Kabul in August 2021, when we were told the occupying major MIL force in the region (namely, the United States instead of Russia,) were pulled out, leaving the terrestrial force they were ostensibly propping up (the Afghan Army instead of the Syrian Army,) paving the way for a fundamentalist takeover of the region (the Taliban instead of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.)

And yet, BOTH situations ended with precision strikes and raids on ISIS and al-Qaeda forces, with the Taliban carrying out the former using arms 'left behind' during the US withdrawal that strangely (and totally accidentally) seemed to consummate Trump's Doha Agreement WITH the Taliban, and with CENTCOM carrying out strikes in the aftermath of the Syria change event, albeit with the Russians conveniently off the game board for maximum, frictionless efficiency.

Keep in mind, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov scoffed to Western Media at the implication that the Russians had "abandoned" Syria, stating that he understood how it might appear that way, but that their moves in the region in December represented "planned maneuvers."

At the time, I posited that we had seen the first obvious example of joint Sovereign Alliance Maneuver Defense, wherein allied forces feigned retreat from the region, drawing terrorist cells (read: Deep State cells) out into the open, all the better to wipe them off the game board.

All the while, we've had a clownish Narrative laid on top of the situation, culminating in the LGBTQ+-friendly terrorist regime storyline.

While the Actuals are impossible to parse, the Net Effects have seen Russian-American coordination on the provocation, entrapment and now, seeming annihilation of some of the last vestiges of Deep State shadow ops in the Middle East.

Almost like it was planned that way. –

Russian and US officials held high-level talks in the Saudi capital Tuesday, outlining each side's position on bringing about a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine as the greatest security crisis in Europe since WWII nears its third anniversary. Sputnik reached out to a leading independent US international affairs observer for comment. "The approach that the Europeans want and Ukrainians want" for ending the Ukrainian proxy conflict through victory on the battlefield against Russia has "just proven not to work, and they don't seem to be capable of defending themselves," Michael Maloof says, noting that the meeting in Riyadh signals a tectonic shift in global geopolitics. "I envision that this is going to be the beginning of the end of NATO, that this is going to mean that ultimately you're going to see Europe maybe go into a series of defense alliances, regional alliances, rather than one cohesive entity of 32 countries," the former DoD senior security policy analyst noted. “32 countries will never be able to arrive at a unanimous decision on anything, given the realities on the ground today. And we see that now. There is no cohesiveness in NATO nor in the EU,” the observer explained.

– Sputnik International

Our Take: A “tectonic shift in geopolitics,” eh?

As I noted during my appearance yesterday on The Daily Herold, isn’t it interesting that for the past century, Europe managed the affairs of the Middle East, and now it is the Middle East managing the affairs of Europe?

I agree with the analyst cited in the article who asserts that the 32 member-nations of NATO will likely never achieve unanimous consensus on anything of significance, largely due to the revival of populist-nationalism. And anything of significance should require unanimous consensus, given NATO’s Article 5 which requires all member-nations to go to war if any of them is attacked.

The European elites succeeded in weakening the European continent to the point of being able to control member-nations through layers of suffocating bureaucracy, but they didn’t account for what could potentially happen outside of their jurisdiction.

The Sovereign Alliance.

Not only has President Trump’s rise inspired populist uprisings across Europe, but Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has used his charisma and the exorbitant wealth of his country to engage in very effective bilateral agreements with those nations. The agreements have weakened the grip of control that the globalists have on organizations like the UN, while “defense alliances” like NATO have seen member-nations break rank and become increasingly insubordinate.

Meanwhile, Putin and Russia have been engaged in their own influence operation, targeting countries like Georgia that have been entrenched in the long process of joining NATO, and instead showing them ways to expose and expel entities that masquerade as non-profit organizations (but are more likely fronts for western intelligence agencies). Georgia is now reversing course and not joining NATO.

The European elites have long been the enemy of America, going back to the days of the first colonists who left Europe specifically to get away from those sociopaths. These same elites funded the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and conspired to subjugate the Arabs and Persians after “liberating” them from the Ottomans in World War I. They also turned China into a nation of junkies in the 19th century by flooding their markets with cheap drugs during The Opium Wars. And let’s not even get started on Africa.

So, it is apropos that this showdown against these oligarchs would bring together all of the victims of their historic crime spree and give them common purpose to work together.

The Panic is only beginning. –

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), together with over 60 civil society organizations, has joined an urgent appeal calling on EU leaders to take immediate action to address the global development aid crisis triggered by recent decisions by the U.S. administration. On 20 January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing a 90-day freeze on all U.S. foreign aid. This decision has already led to immediate and devastating consequences, including the closure of clinics, the suspension of life-saving disease treatment programmes, the disruption of human rights and rule of law initiatives, and a funding crisis for NGOs worldwide. The reinstatement of the Global Gag Rule —a U.S. policy barring foreign organizations receiving U.S. global health funding from providing, counselling on, or advocating for abortion services— further threatens access to essential sexual and reproductive healthcare services.

– International Commission of Jurists

Our Take: This is from a few days ago, but I had to include it because it’s delightful.

“The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) is a non-governmental organization of leading judges and lawyers from all legal traditions, working to build a world based on human rights standards and the rule of law.”

Per their statement, they’re freaking out and asking Europe for money because President Trump’s funding freeze has threatened their existence (as intended).

“The appeal urges the EU, as the world’s largest foreign aid provider, to step up its leadership and ensure continued support for democracy, human rights, global health, and humanitarian assistance.”

They’re asking Europe to “prioritize funding for sectors most affected, including reproductive rights, gender equality, and LGBTIQ rights” and to “urge the U.S. administration to reverse course.”

Should Europe pay for gay climate abortions? That’s a question for the people of Europe to answer. America overwhelmingly said “absolutely not” to gay climate abortions (shorthand for literally all ESG programs) on November 5th.

Europe has a choice: Keep ESG going or kill it off entirely.

Just leave us out of it. –

BONUS

A federal judge declined on Tuesday to temporarily block Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing federal data systems at a slew of executive branch agencies. The decision by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is an early blow to efforts by a group of Democratic state attorneys general to hamstring Musk and DOGE as they undertake efforts to upend the federal workforce. But the judge also indicated she was skeptical about the Trump administration’s statements about Musk and his powers in DOGE. Musk and DOGE’s access to closely guarded government data – including sensitive information it has collected about and from the American public – has become a battleground in the legal fight against the Trump administration’s efforts to reshape the federal bureaucracy. – CNN

The Trump administration is preparing to fire hundreds of high-level Department of Homeland Security employees this week as part of a move to rid the country’s third-largest agency of people deemed to be misaligned with the administration’s goals, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The sources said the Trump administration has a “centralized plan” and a list of people in high-level positions across every component of DHS who are to be targeted this week. The firings will come on top of hundreds of more general cuts that began across DHS on Friday night, which targeted the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Those firings were the latest in a governmentwide effort to reduce the federal workforce.

– NBC News

