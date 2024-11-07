The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Before we get into the meat of today’s Brief, we want to take a moment to thank our sponsor, and to let our Badlands readers know about a fantastic deal they’re offering.

Long-time Badlands sponsor EasyRX is currently offering 25% off all orders of $100 or more. You can take advantage of this offer by clicking the image below and entering the promo code: BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, November 6 …

Vice President Kamala Harris, in her first public comments since losing the 2024 White House race to former President Trump, urged supporters to "accept the results." But Harris on Wednesday afternoon emphasized that "while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign." The vice president spoke at Howard University, her alma mater, where her campaign held a large election night watch party. Harris never addressed the crowd on Tuesday night, as initial optimism about the election turned dour as the clock struck past midnight. Trump ended up winning a sweeping electoral and popular vote victory over Harris, as Republicans won back the Senate for the first time in four years. Meanwhile, control of the House was still up for grabs on the day after the election. — FOX News

Our Take: Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the 2024 race for President of the United States on Wednesday, after Donald Trump delivered a clean sweep of the so-called swing states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. He is projected to win Arizona and Nevada as well, though AP News has not yet made it official as I write this.

Harris looked tired and disappointed, but she gave one of the most coherent speeches she’s ever given. That tells me her disappointment is authentic. She’s not as terrible when she’s being authentic. Yikes, did Harris actually think she was going to win?

The VP confirmed that she spoke to President Elect Trump and conceded the race; that she will aid in the peaceful transition of power; and that she will never stop fighting for truth and justice. I recommend declining the second one. Don’t let that Marxist anywhere near the transition.

Interestingly, there were moments where Harris channeled 45: Never stop fighting, the people are powerful, make … the world a better place.

I thought she was going to say make America great again, for real.

I wonder who wrote her remarks.

Harris told her supporters they have to accept the outcome of the election. Liz Cheney and Joy Behar said the same thing. But blueanons are going through the stages of grief.

Denial and Anger:

Bargaining and Depression:

Even Acceptance:

I look forward to hearing the populists in the Democrat party calling for audits. Harris said to let it go, but why should they listen to her? She didn’t even go through a primary.

Anyway, this is our election system as outlined by Holly at Altitude. This is what needs to be forensically audited.

Legitimate elections or bust. —

Moscow issued a tepid response to Donald Trump’s election win, highlighting that US-Russia relations are still at their lowest point in history, and this would be the case regardless of who is in the White House. But there was also a hint of hope that things could improve under the next Trump administration. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday as the world woke up to news that Trump will be the next president of the United States reacted by saying ties couldn't possibly get any worse at this point. "It is still almost impossible to worsen relations – they are at the lowest point in history," Peskov said. He was pressed on whether President Vladimir Putin would issue a formal congratulations. Peskov said he's not aware of any plans to do so, which indicates at least for now, the answer is negative. But he also said "we will see". […] But Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova struck a more cautiously optimistic tone, telling state-run Rossia 24 TV channel it was important that Trump "started talking about how America is sick and that the problems of American society need to be addressed" during his victory speech. Separately Zakharova also wrote on Telegram, "Those who win are the ones who live with love for their own country, not with hatred toward others." Thus both the aforementioned Kremlin officials indicated a wait and see approach on the part of Moscow. — ZeroHedge

Our Take: I love this deployment. Dmitry Peskov looks like he was sent straight from Central Casting to star as a Russian character in a 1980's action film.

It's worth noting that there is only one foreign country who has sided with America throughout history in every major conflict we have fought, including the American Revolution, and that country is Russia.

I take no exception with Peskov's stern disposition—we kind of deserve it. But I will laugh at the shade Trump is throwing at the EU, threatening to impose tariffs that mark up their goods 100-200%.

I will also laugh at this post from BRICS, which felt like a memetic form of grab-ass.

Putin and Trump are obviously the co-captains of the Sovereign Alliance. This really feels like guys in the locker room whipping each other with towels after winning a big game. —

Reactions from world leaders have begun to pour in, congratulating Donald Trump on winning the presidency again. Decision Desk HQ has projected that Trump will return to the White House, being the first president to win nonconsecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate him. “Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” Netanyahu posted on social media. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.” This comes as Israel has been fighting Hamas and Hezbollah since the former launched an attack on the Jewish state on Oct. 7, 2023 - the deadliest single-day anti-Semitic attack since the Holocaust. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also congratulated Trump, who has called for a resolution between Ukraine and Russia amid the latter’s invasion of the former. […] European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a social media post, “I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who belongs to the left-wing Labour Party, congratulated Trump on a “historic election victory.” He posted on X: “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.” — ZeroHedge

Our Take: One of the most glaring bits of signal to emerge in the immediate aftermath of the Trump declaration was the fact that the mongering was mostly shifted to the fading globalist hegemon.

Typically, election-night doomerism focuses on the perceived impacts of the President-elect on, you know, the country he was elected to lead; and yet, the MSM desks couldn't wait to talk about Western Europe and "our friends in Tel Aviv," whom they reported to be "nervous" and "highly concerned" about the advent of Trump 2.0.

Curious.

Of course, world leaders lined up to pay their respects (and to show their submission grins) to Trump, from Macron & Starmer to the collectorate in Brussels and their Proxy Prince in Ukraine, while Russia and China offered veiled optimism so as to keep the greatest game of global kayfabe going a little while longer.

Why the globalist panic?

They know the US is patient zero for the sovereign restoration.

And that, when the truth is out, the cure will spread worldwide. —

Donald Trump pulled off the most improbable comeback in American political history Tuesday night, securing a likely return trip to the White House by beating back a relentless tide of media, Big Tech and Democrat opposition that stretched from the courthouse to the social media sphere Trump was poised to become only the second American president to secure non-consecutive terms but he did so against far greater odds than Grover Cleveland a century earlier after being impeached and acquitted twice, indicted four times, facing two assassination attempts and enduring an avalanche of lawfare unparalleled in the nation’s history. But even more consequential than his personal journey to President-Elect 47, Trump engineered a once-in-a-generation political realignment, one more deep and pervasive than his 2016 shocker as he peeled away long-rooted constituencies from the Democrat Party. The electoral movement may soon be known as D-Exit, the American equivalent of Great Britain’s Brexit departure from the European Union as black males, Hispanic voters and young voters showed up more strongly from Trump and less fervently for Harris compared to Joe Biden or Barack Obama. Arabs and Muslims also underperformed for Harris. The shifts were small but compelling, crumbling a coalition born in the Kennedy-Johnson era and key to the Obama-Biden dynasty that dominated 12 of the last 16 years. — Just the News

Our Take: As normie pundits dissect the missteps of the Harris campaign, the broader electorate is staring at a smoking gun and coming to terms with the crime.

November 3, 2020 was a coup. January 6, 2021 was the cover up of the coup. The J6 Committee was the cover up of the cover up. It’s insanely obvious in the light of the day after the 2024 election.

Going around X on Wednesday:

2008: Obama gets 69M

2012: Obama gets 65M

2016: Clinton gets 65M

2020: Biden gets 81M

2024: Harris gets 66M

That’s around 15M allegedly real and totally inexplicable votes that only appeared the one time: November 2020. Now consider that, according to the analysis in this article, Trump initiated a D-Exit. Trump is currently trending below his 2020 total, so where is that indicated in the data? The narrative does not match the data. Obviously.

These 15M votes didn’t just impact the top of the ticket. There are illegitimate outcomes all the way down. For example, in 2020, Colorado “passed” the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). This means that, once in effect, our state’s electors will go to the winner of the popular vote regardless of how the state voted.

Reminder that Trump won the popular vote on Tuesday.

While hilarious — & absolutely fair game for mocking communists in the wake of November 5, 2024 — the NPVIC is not yet in effect. It only takes effect when the participant states reach 270+ votes. They’re currently sitting at 209.

More importantly, the NPVIC violates the 12th Amendment to the US Constitution and should be dead on arrival.

They also passed no-restriction-whatsoever abortion in 2020. On Tuesday, they put it in the Constitution and compel taxpayers to fund it.

Legitimate elections are foundational. Without them, the regime fabricates our consent to subjugate and exploit us.

And, there is no way to uncorrupt such thorough, malignant rot.

It’s time to demand answers about our US elections and inexplicable election data. It’s time to investigate, expose, and prosecute the corruption.

Get to work. —

Wisconsin voters approved a state constitution change requiring someone to be a citizen to vote in elections. The ballot measure had 75% approval with more than 95% of the statewide voted tallied. Currently, the Wisconsin constitution states that "Every United States citizen age 18 or older who is a resident of an election district" is a qualified voter; the ballot proposal would replace the phrase “every United States citizen” with “only a United States citizen.” The ballot measure comes as leaders across the state called for a process for the state to check its voter rolls for noncitizens and remove them, ensuring election integrity in the state. Currently, election commissions cannot check their rolls with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to ensure an estimated 90,000 individuals who are currently legally in the state, who can get a drivers license, do not register to vote. Several voting groups across the state spoke out against the ballot measure, including the League of Women Voters. — The Center Square

Our Take: Imagine believing these voters voted for Democrats in other races.

The country is being hoodwinked. Our elections are fake. Even if they were real, they would only be a battle of narratives.

Trump has the public mandate and virtually no one doubts that. That’s one mission accomplished, but it has been accomplished for months. Now it’s undeniable.

That said, the elections are still fake. That mission is not accomplished. It may have been made more difficult. Ultimately, the solution to our stolen elections must come from the states and from the people. Trump can’t do everything. We need to prove our case as these results roll out over the next few days and weeks.

There’s a lot of game left to play. —

Before President Joe Biden leaves office in January, he will seek to sign a bilateral security agreement with Saudi Arabia, according to a new report. The deal comes after the Biden administration failed to ink a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Barak Ravid of Axios reported on Tuesday that "the US and Saudi Arabia are discussing a possible security agreement that wouldn’t involve a broader deal with Israel." "The agreement wouldn't be the full defense treaty the U.S. and Saudi Arabia were discussing but Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) and the White House still want to reach a security agreement before President Biden leaves office in January," the report continues. […] The Accords are a series of agreements where the US promised arms and other benefits to Muslim nations that normalized their relationship with Israel. — The Libertarian Institute

Our Take: Oh, gee, I wonder why the Deep State is suddenly so eager to have a bromance with MBS. Let's take a look.

I did really like this part of the article:

As a candidate, Biden ran on a platform of holding the Gulf Kingdom responsible for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi slaughter in Yemen that claimed around 400,000 lives.

While the Biden administration announced some restrictions on weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, which were later lifted, top US officials sought to expand the Donald Trump-era Abraham Accords with Riyadh. The Accords are a series of agreements where the US promised arms and other benefits to Muslim nations that normalized their relationship with Israel.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid (whom President Trump regularly uses to do interviews and deploy his own narratives in Israel) recently reported that the Biden administration is working on a security agreement that wouldn't involve a deal with Israel. (Meaning normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.) This is a narrative that has been cooking for quite some time, and frankly, it seems like it's still a frozen block. The shot clock has effectively run out.

Now Trump is stepping in to flex on his historic Middle East peace deal, and his brother-from-another-mother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is absolutely giddy that the Golden Amadeus is returning to the White House. And MBS has already flexed on the Deep State by holding joint naval drills with Iran, while the Crime Syndicate gaslights a war with Iran.

It's cute that the Deep State thinks it can come in and steal the girl. You dorks get nothing.

Bros will be bros. —

BONUS ITEMS

Justice Department officials are moving to "wind down" the two federal criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump to comply with agency policy against prosecuting a sitting president. NBC News reported exclusively that the DOJ sees no avenue to hold trials soon for the two cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith, one for alleged efforts by to overturn the 2020 election and another for allegedly mishandling classified documents. In both cases, Trump's legal team has many opportunities to file appeals which would further delay any trials and could end up in the hands of the Supreme Court. Inauguration Day in January 2025 presents a hard deadline for the DOJ which developed a policy in the wake of Watergate against prosecuting a sitting president. Smith's prosecutors carried out a flurry of activity just before the election, filing a retooled case against the president that argued the merits of maintaining the charges in light of the Supreme Court's decision earlier this year on presidential immunity. The special counsel also filed a rebuttal to arguments from the Trump legal team that his appointment was unconstitutional. — Just the News

The Yemeni faction engaged in an unprecedented offensive against international shipping as part of the Iran-aligned Axis of Resistance's battle with Israel has told Newsweek that President-elect Donald Trump could avoid further damage to the U.S. economy by reining in Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthi movement, began launching missiles and drones at Israel just weeks after the Palestinian Hamas movement launched its surprise attack in October 2023 that sparked the longest and deadliest war in Gaza to date. Weeks later, the Yemeni group began targeting commercial vessels accused of ties to Israel in a campaign that has led to a massive decline in shipping through the crucial Suez Canal that links the Red and Mediterranean Seas. The mass disruptions have also caused soaring costs in global trade. Ansar Allah has vowed to press on with the offensive despite U.S. and Israeli strikes against Yemen, calling for an end to Israel's military campaigns in Gaza and, more recently, in Lebanon. Now, with Trump having won an election in which voters expressed deep grievances on both the economy and foreign policy issues, a source in Ansar Allah expressed skepticism that the president-elect would come through on his promises to put an end to global conflicts, though doing so would help alleviate economic woes. "We believe that Trump will not fulfill his commitment to Arab voters and supporters of Gaza, whom he promised to stop the aggression on Gaza, but reality will answer that," the Ansar Allah source told Newsweek. "America is paying an economic and military price because of its support for the aggression on Gaza and also because of its aggression on Yemen in service of Israel," he added, "because we prevent American ships from crossing the seas adjacent to Yemen in response to the American aggression on our country, and this makes the American citizen bear the high prices and all because of the American administration's policy towards our country in service of Israel." Here, the Ansar Allah source said, "the question remains: Will Trump continue with the same policy and will the American aggression against Yemen continue? If it continues, the American economy will suffer more losses." — Newsweek

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.