There is still time for talks between the US and Iran, the sides are in contact, US President Donald Trump said. "Really, nothing is too late," he told reporters at the White House when asked about the prospects of resuming the US-Iranian talks. According to the head of state, the Iranians are in contact with the Americans. "They even suggested they come to the White House [for talks]," Trump noted. At the same time, Trump did not specify when exactly negotiations with Iran might resume. "Well, I don’t know how much longer it (the current hostilities between Israel and Iran - TASS) is going to go," the US leader said. "They (the Iranians - TASS) are totally defenseless. They have no air defense whatsoever. We have totally captured the air [over Iran]," Trump pointed out. He declined to specify whether the United States was moving closer to a decision to strike Iran. "I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do. I can tell you this: Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate," the president stressed. — TASS

Our Take: President Trump has now made this comment about the Iranians visiting the White House multiple times, and in this second mention — distinct from the one cited in the article — he adds that he "may do that," referring to hosting the Iranian regime at the White House.

If this happens, and I think it will, Mark Levin's head may actually explode.

My guess is that if it does happen, Israel will be excluded from the meeting. (Which will only cause guys like Ted Cruz to howl louder into the void.)

—

President Trump told senior aides late Tuesday that he approved of attack plans for Iran, but was holding off to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program, people familiar with the deliberations said. Iran’s well-defended Fordow enrichment facility is a possible U.S. target; it is buried under a mountain and generally considered by military experts to be out of reach of all but the most powerful bombs. Asked if he had decided whether to strike at Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump said, “I may do it, I may not do it.” And he repeated his insistence of Iran’s unconditional surrender: “The next week is going to be very big, maybe less than a week.” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier said his country wouldn’t surrender and warned any U.S. military intervention would bring irreparable consequences. The U.S. military has built up forces in the Middle East in recent days. A third U.S. Navy destroyer entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea and a second U.S. carrier strike group is heading toward the Arabian Sea. While the Pentagon said the military build-up is purely defensive, it better positions the U.S. should Trump decide to join Israeli attacks on Iran. It could also be a tactic to pressure Iran to capitulate or make concessions. — The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: Over the past week, the American people have been placed into a sifting crucible wherein they’re being forced to choose between the two oldest extremes: war and peace.

Many are choosing wrong.

Did you fall into the Trump Quicksand? [Read More] —

***

Another Take: WSJ trying to get us attacked and into the war publishing bullshit stories using anonymous “people familiar with the deliberations.”

Fake news is the enemy of the people. —

Israel has struck several nuclear facilities in Iran as part of a large-scale air campaign that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said is necessary to "roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival". After the first wave of attacks on Friday damaged the Natanz uranium enrichment plant and assassinated leading nuclear scientists, Netanyahu said Israel had acted because "if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time". "It could be a year. It could be within a few months," he warned. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said on Sunday that Israel had "crossed a new red line in international law" by attacking nuclear sites, and that Iran was launching missiles and drones at Israel in response. He also insisted that the Iranian nuclear programme was peaceful, and that his country's doctrine was "rooted in our belief in the prohibition and illegitimacy of nuclear weapons". Israel is widely believed to have nuclear weapons, although it neither confirms nor denies this. — BBC

Our Take: For those implying that questioning the Iran Nukes Narrative is not trusting the plan … it’s possible you don’t actually understand the very plan you purport to trust so much.

“When people are telling the same story in 30 different ways, the underlying premise of the story is fake.” [Full Episode]

Exposure comes in many forms. Trump told you he wants peace with Iran.

Turns out, not everyone does.

[…]

Iran never threatened the world with fake nukes. The Deep State did.

China didn’t steal the 2020 election. The Deep State did.

Ukraine didn’t kick off the Maidan Coup. The Deep State did.

BUT, Russia Collusion was real, and that’s a good thing.

Exposure. Disclosure. Justice. —

The Iranian society is consolidating around the country’s political leadership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "One should always look at whether the goal is achieved or not when something starts," Putin said at a meeting with heads of leading international news agencies, organized by TASS. "We see that today in Iran, with all the complexity of the ongoing internal political processes - we are aware of this and, I think, there is no point in going deeper - but there is still a consolidation of the society around the country's political leadership." "Well is almost always and everywhere this way. Iran is not an exception here," Putin added. Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. — TASS

Our Take: A lot of people have been commenting in the live chat on my shows that they are seeing reports in the mainstream news — or maybe in the social media influencer space, which is just as fake — that Putin is trying to distance himself from the Iranian government. That is FAKE NEWS.

Reminder that Putin just finalized a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran on January 19 — the day before Trump took office. Considering that the attention of the entire world is now fixated on the Iran/Israel situation, Putin cannot afford to "walk away" from the situation, even if he wanted to (not that I think he does).

This is a major test for the emerging Multipolar World Order — and the Sovereign Alliance — that Putin has been championing for the past several years. If Unipolar Hegemony (Israel, NATO, United States) is allowed to destroy Iran and topple its government (which has not yet happened), without consequence, then everything that Putin and Xi have been saying about a new geopolitical paradigm will be written off as hollow rhetoric.

Just look at how Putin stood by Assad and Syria for all of those years, and that was without a comprehensive strategic partnership. I expect Putin to come in hot against Netanyahu and let the West know that Russia will not abide another forever war in the Middle East. —

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has been asked by a Republican congressman to investigate "credible claims" that an elections service provider breached protocols during the 2024 election. Representative Abe Hamadeh of Arizona requested an investigation into the handling of ballots by Arizona-based Runbeck Election Services in several western states, according to a news release from his office. Newsweek has contacted the Department of Justice (DOJ) for comment via a contact form on its website as well as Hamadeh's office and Runbeck Election Services via email. — Newsweek

Our Take: In August 2021, Colorado voters learned that the Colorado Springs City Councilman at Large Wayne Williams — who was also the former Secretary of State that mandated Dominion before losing that battle in court — was also senior advisor at Runbeck.

Also his wife (as a County Commissioner) had statutory authority over El Paso County’s Runbeck contracts.

This was discovered by a citizen journalist that found his business card at the 2021 NASS annual conference. Note that his wife recused from the vote on Runbeck funding after the people discovered her (massive) conflict.

Was that enough to prevent the appearance of impropriety, which the standard for, and can be devastating to, public trust?

Of course not. But, in my opinion, the elections industry doesn’t care about public trust, as evidenced by their whole-of-industry (and government) obstruction on the matter of US elections. Also, there are similar incestuous appearances of improprieties throughout the election vendor ecosystem across the nation.

Public trust be damned.

I hope this effort from Hamadeh goes somewhere. Yes, I understand that I’m probably standing on a rug. —

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar said she was on the target list of the Minnesota shooter in the "political assassination" of lawmakers in that state. Escobar, D-El Paso, was notified by Capitol Police on Sunday morning that her name was on the list of targets of the Minnesota shooter, she said in a statement issued on Monday, June 16. Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was arrested late Sunday after the largest manhunt in Minnesota history. He is accused of stalking and killing state Rep. Melisa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and shooting State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who were seriously wounded, USA TODAY reported. Escobar condemned political violence of any kind, including the killings in Minnesota, a fatal shooting at an anti-Trump "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City, threats against Democratic lawmakers at the protest in Austin and the arrest of a man with a gun at the "No Kings" protest in El Paso. "All of these instances are jarring reminders that right-wing extremism has a foothold in our country," stated Escobar, who has been a staunch, vocal critic of President Donald Trump and his hardline policies. — El Paso Times

Our Take: US Rep. calling on President Trump to compel social media CEOs to censor Americans' First Amendment Right.

Wasn't it reported that the alleged shooter had next to no political speech in his social media posts?

"He who would give up a little liberty for a little security deserves neither."

—

Construction workers from North Korea may take part in the restoration works at Russia’s borderline regions if major organizational issues are settled, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said. "North Korea also wants to join and help with this issue [of restoring the Russian borderline regions]," Khusnullin told journalists. "The timeframe is unclear and what does it mean that they are ready to arrive?" "Where will be they accommodated, who will be in charge of the design estimate documentation, which machinery type to be exploited and who will be maintaining a contact with them?" "This is also a major organizational scheme that needs to be managed," he added. — TASS

Our Take: The redemption arc of Kim Jong Un continues as the Legend of the NorK's grows.

First the North Koreans were leading the vanguard against the Ukrainians, driving them from Russian lands. Now they are putting on the hammer and tool belt to help rebuild the communities that were destroyed by Five Eyes and Mossad — er, I mean the Ukrainians.

Maybe one day the US military apparatus will get the chance to be cast in the role of "Hero" on the geopolitical stage. For now, we are relegated to our long-running role as Heel, continuing the Biden era wars and toppling governments wherever we see fit.

What I wonder is whether the statues they are going to build in Russia for Kim Jong Un will be of his fat phase where he was dressing like Hillary Clinton, or the post-Trump 1.0 era where he was looking trim and rocking a western-styled suit and tie. —

After Israel’s recent bombing of Iran, a friend told me about a preacher who asserted that Russia might be the Gog and Magog of the Book of Ezekiel, that Iran might be one of the hostile nations pictured by the prophets, and that all of this just might be pointing toward the imminence of the literal apocalypse. “Are we going to do this again?” my friend said. By “this,” he meant the tying of prophecy charts to contemporary geopolitical events in ways that leave audiences hyped up or terrified and then exhausted and even cynical. […] The apostle Paul warned of the time when “people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths” (2 Tim. 4:4, ESV throughout). At times, the Bible speaks about those “itching ears” as wanting heresy or the justification of sin. At other times, the problem is not the outright contradiction of the Bible but foolish controversies, genealogies, and dissensions (Titus 3:9), or the pull to “quarrel about words, which does no good” (2 Tim. 2:14). Itching ears don’t imply a group of people who necessarily want something evil, but it does point to those who want something interesting.

— Christianity Today

Our Take:

American Christians: Are you invoking the Word of God to build His kingdom or your own?

“Now the Lord said to Abram, ‘Go forth from your country, And from your relatives And from your father’s house, To the land which I will show you; And I will make you a great nation, And I will bless you, And make your name great; And so you shall be a blessing; And I will bless those who bless you, And the one who curses you I will curse. And in you all the families of the earth will be blessed.’” (Genesis 12:1-3)

On the Tucker/Cruz interview, the host and guest’s treatment of this verse was embarrassing. But let’s move past it, and examine the idea. It is up for every individual, I suppose, to answer for themselves the question posed in the interview:

Is the modern government of the nation of Israel the same as the Israel with which God made this covenant?

There will be different answers. That’s okay. It’s not the most important question in this new war endeavor we’re considering, and the manner in which it’s being sold to us.

The most important question is, if the answer to that question above is yes, does that mean American Christians must support the actions of that government, without question or critical inquiry? Does that mean we must ignore or rationalize overtly sinful conduct — because to confront the sin and stand on the Gospel would mean that you will be cursed by God?

That’s the implication, right? No matter what, we must “bless” — weapons and war and spying. Death, destruction, deception. If we don’t, we will be cursed by God.

“You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they?” (Matthew 7:16)

What should our — the American Christian — hope for Israel be? What does it mean to bless them in that context? Read the last part of verse three again.

“And in you all the families of the earth will be blessed.”

Sounds like a Gospel message. Jesus came from Israel. And Jesus redeemed all people of all the nations of the world.

He is the Gate. “Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)

He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through Him. (John 14:6).

He is the Word, and in the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God. (John 1:1)

For the Christian, Jesus is everything.

“You shall have no other gods before Me.” (Exodus 20:3)

Keeping all that in mind, it’s hard to imagine that God’s desire for us, the American Christian, during this time, is to tolerate, and sometimes embrace, the sin of His covenant people as they deny Him, and that our support should extend up to and beyond violating His commandments.

This is especially hard to reconcile with the Gospel when the interpretation, the “demand,” is wrapped in an unthinkable penalty: Fearing the loss of the Promises of Salvation.

If it makes God a liar, it can’t be true.

Our — the American Christians’ — hope for everyone, including Israel, must be Jesus.

God bless. —

***

Another Take: It’s almost as if Cruz heard someone say this once and built a backstory to show he first learned of this “unequivocal support” for Israel but most interviewees won’t press any further. —

***

One More Take:

Sean Hannity was assigned to clean up Cruz's mess on Israel. —

BONUS ITEMS

The U.S. Space Force is partnering with SpaceX to develop MILNET, a new government-owned, contractor-operated satellite communications constellation in low Earth orbit (LEO), according to Delta 8 Commander Col. Jeff Weisler. The constellation will support the military’s emerging “hybrid mesh network” integrating commercial and Defense Department satellites. MILNET, now transitioning into Space Force operations via Space Systems Command (SSC) and Delta 8, will consist of over 480 satellites operated by SpaceX. A Delta 8 mission director will oversee operations to align with wartime tempo. The satellites will use SpaceX’s Starshield terminals—featuring enhanced encryption and interoperability with the commercial Starlink network. Delta 8, based at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, manages satellite communications for senior U.S. leadership and global military forces.

— Badlands Media

A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from shutting down a State Department office tasked with monitoring foreign “disinformation” online. The ruling halts layoffs at the office—known as the Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Office (FIMI), formerly the Global Engagement Center—and requires the department to seek court approval before making further changes. FIMI, launched in 2016 under President Obama, has drawn criticism for allegedly pressuring tech companies to suppress conservative media and opinions. President Trump’s April executive order instructed agencies to eliminate duplicative and unnecessary functions, including FIMI. Secretary of State Marco Rubio followed by announcing the office’s closure. The June 13 injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, sides with the office’s employees, who claim their firings violated federal workforce protections. — Badlands Media

X Corp filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of New York’s Stop Hiding Hate Act, arguing it violates free speech protections under the First Amendment and the state constitution. The law requires social media companies to disclose their policies for monitoring “hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment, and foreign interference,” and imposes steep fines—up to $15,000 per violation per day—for noncompliance. The filing argues this is in violation of the First Amendment and state constitution. In the complaint, X said the law would compel disclosure of “highly sensitive and controversial speech” based on what state officials find objectionable. It argued that decisions over acceptable content are inherently subjective and not the government’s role. The filing cited remarks from the law’s sponsors accusing Musk and X of having a “disturbing record” on moderation that “threatens the foundations of our democracy.” — Badlands Media

