The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

The Taliban government on Sunday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to retake Bagram Air Base, four years after America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left the sprawling military facility in the Taliban’s hands. Trump on Saturday renewed his call to reestablish a U.S. presence at Bagram, even saying “we’re talking now to Afghanistan” about the matter. He did not offer further details about the purported conversations. Asked by a reporter if he’d consider deploying U.S. troops to take the base, Trump demurred. “We won’t talk about that,” Trump said. “We want it back, and we want it back right away. If they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m going to do.” On Sunday, chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected Trump’s assertions and urged the U.S. to adopt a policy of “realism and rationality.” “It should be recalled that, under the Doha Agreement, the United States pledged that ‘it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs,’” he said. The U.S. needed to remain faithful to its commitments, he added.

— AP News

Our Take:

According to Christopher Miller, Trump’s original plan for the Afghanistan withdrawal included keeping forces at Bagram for counterterrorism efforts. A full withdrawal “was a ruse.”

So when Trump inevitably gets his way and gets Bagram back, it will be implementing the plan from his first term. —

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it's third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today at getnativepath.com/badlands! *Sponsored*

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will host Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Sept. 25 and that he expected to conclude trade and military agreements. "We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively," he wrote on Truth Social. Erdogan last visited the White House in 2019 during Trump's first term, and the pair have had a checkered past. While they had close personal bonds during Trump's 2017-21 term as president, it was also a period of strained bilateral relations due to disputes over Washington's ties with Kurdish fighters in Syria and over Ankara's ties with Moscow. Turkey angered the Trump administration in 2019 by purchasing Russian S-400 missile defenses. In response, Washington canceled a planned sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey and ousted it from a joint production program for the planes. Turkey subsequently agreed on a deal to purchase F-16 jets. — Reuters

Our Take: Remember when Netanyahu announced that Trump had invited him to the White House?

That narrative didn't come from President Trump or the White House. And the truth is actually that Netanyahu is scheduled this Friday (September 26) to give an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Now, whether the White House actually invited Bibi to come visit them prior to him announcing it is irrelevant. The fact is that Netanyahu was invited to come visit next Monday — three days after he addresses the world.

I would say that if Trump was actually offering Netanyahu the optics of his support, he would host him prior to his big speech, so that Bibi could benefit from the momentum of all the press that comes with visiting the White House going into his speech at the UN.

Instead, this Thursday — the day before Bibi's speech — President Trump is hosting Netanyahu's arch-nemesis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. (Talk about mind games.) And I suspect that President Trump is going to announce during this visit that the US will be selling Turkey the highly coveted F-35 fighter jets, something that Netanyahu has been fighting for years to block for any Muslim country in the Middle East. The kicker here is that Turkey is a NATO country — and a key NATO country whose geography makes it one of the most critical nations when it comes to opposing Russian dominance against Europe. (Because it controls Russia's access to the Mediterranean Sea.)

So I suspect that we will see F-35 fighters sold to Turkey, which will establish the necessary precedent to then sell them to Saudi Arabia. And I also expect Erdogan to use those F-35's in Syria, where Israel is trying to establish military dominance.

Another eventful week lies ahead. —

Suggestions by President Donald Trump and Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr that broadcaster licenses could be revoked over disfavored views expressed on their airwaves could run afoul of a unanimous Supreme Court decision just last year addressing alleged pressure by government officials to silence speech. The case — National Rifle Association of America v. Vullo — has striking similarities to the current debate. The National Rifle Association had sued the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) alleging its superintendent, Maria Vullo, had violated the First Amendment by coercing DFS-regulated insurance companies and banks from doing business with the NRA in a bid to punish or suppress the group's gun rights advocacy. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the court, said: "Six decades ago, this Court held that a government entity's "threat of invoking legal sanctions and other means of coercion" against a third party "to achieve the suppression" of disfavored speech violates the First Amendment. Today, the Court reaffirms what it said then: Government officials cannot attempt to coerce private parties in order to punish or suppress views that the government disfavors.

— ABC News

Our Take:

This TV Character is bragging about how she doesn’t even know who the FCC chairman IS when her people are in power.

Why is that?

She wants you to think it’s because the FCC should be boring and quiet and do what it’s told. But it’s really because it’s impossible for her to get angry at the FCC when her people are in power — the FCC exists to serve the Uniparty and always has… until now?

The FCC is unconstitutional and should not exist. It should be a priority to ensure that these agencies do not exist. We have to be able to defend ourselves from WORDS ON THE INTERNET without seeking assistance from the nanny state. We can survive just fine with only bullshit information and rampant censorship.The Uniparty cannot survive at all without its sprawling and unconstitutional administrative state.

Do we even want to win? …

It’s okay to believe that federal agencies that should not constitutionally exist should not be allowed to have any say in content produced by anyone, ever. The federal government does not own the airwaves.

We have to stop thinking there’s a way we can responsibly go back to trusting what we see on the Screen. [Clip Link] —

SpaceX is accelerating its efforts to transform America’s launch sites into high-frequency, multi-user spaceports. With Falcon rockets on pace for more than 100 launches from Florida in 2025 and the Starship program advancing, the company is working alongside federal partners to make rocket launches as routine as airline departures. In March 2025, astronauts with the Fram2 mission observed a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off while on their way to their own launch. For many, the moment symbolized a future where rocket launches could become as commonplace as airline departures. Founded in 2002, SpaceX has grown into the world’s leading launch services provider, offering missions for astronauts, satellites, and other payloads. The company has made clear its long-term objective: making life multiplanetary while continuing to deliver benefits for life on Earth. To support this vision, SpaceX has been working with NASA, the U.S. Space Force, the FAA, and other partners to modernize America’s launch capabilities. – Space Coast Daily

Our Take: "300 years from now, they will write that the decision to create a Space Force was the wedge in history that protected America."

Lost in the engineered noise of the Info War, some of Donald Trump's biggest moves continue unabated.

They're related to energy, space, and the future. [Clip Link] —

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to meet with Democrats to strike a deal to avoid a government shutdown as the funding deadline looms. "I hope and pray that Trump will sit down with us and negotiate a bipartisan bill," Schumer said on CNN's "State of the Union," days before federal funding is set to expire on Sept. 30. Schumer's push comes after the Senate last week rejected both Republican and Democratic proposals to keep the government funded at least temporarily, raising the likelihood of a shutdown. — CNBC

Our Take:

Congress should be the first to not be paid. I have no idea why they’re still being paid.

What’s the value exchange, Americans? [Clip Link] —

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia on Sunday announced the recognition of the Palestinian state, in the hope that a two-state solution will bring peace with Israel despite protests from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the move is intended "to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis." "We recognized the state of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people," Starmer said in a video message posted on X. "Today we join over 150 countries who recognize a Palestinian state also. A pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people that there can be a better future." He insisted that the recognition of statehood was not a reward for Hamas, the terror group that carried out the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that led to some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, being killed and the abduction of another 251. Hamas is the current Palestinian governing body in the Gaza Strip.

— Fox News

Our Take: Netanyahu says "it will not happen."

"A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River."

Remember back in October 2023 when all the Israel apologists said that the Zionists were earnest peace-seekers? That it was the Arabs who were the bloodthirsty animals who could not be reasoned with?

My how things have changed. So where are all of those apologists today? Are they still making excuses for why Israel continues to do these things?

Do we understand why Charlie Kirk would have felt the urge to deviate from the issued talking points… why the Zionist position is untenable, on a long enough timescale? —

President Donald Trump on Friday rolled out a version of his administration’s long-promised gold card, a $1 million fast-track for wealthy foreigners to live and work in the United States. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a call later with reporters, said the gold card will replace the current EB-1 and EB-2 visa programs for people who are of “exceptional value” to the United States. He said the administration expects to initially make 80,000 gold cards available but will continue to evaluate the model and could eventually phase out other visas. — Politico

Our Take: If he applied this EO retroactively to companies in the Regime construct, what would happen to our so-called national debt?

It would be an incredible, beneath-the-surface tool to hold accountable those who have committed crimes against America and crimes against humanity. If there is any accountability to be had, it will probably happen off-screen.

—

Afghanistan has rejected US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum that Bagram Air Base be returned to American control, insisting that such demands violate the 2020 Taliban-US agreement on the withdrawal of troops. On Sunday, Trump warned that if Afghanistan doesn’t give the facility back, unspecified “BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!” The US leader had earlier lamented Washington’s loss of the base, noting its proximity to China. Later that day, Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the Taliban-run Afghan government, noted that Kabul has made it clear to the US in all negotiations that the country’s “independence and territorial integrity are of the utmost importance.” “It should be recalled that, under the Doha Agreement, the United States pledged that ‘it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs,’” he said, urging the US to honor its pledge. — RT

Our Take: We love the Talibros. President Trump loves the Talibros. If there were ever an example of WrestleMania kayfabe, it would be this. I hope we get to see these goofballs come to the White House for a photo op. Maybe put a few of those swan paddle-boats in the reflecting pool and let them have some fun. That's a moment that could forever change the world. —

President Donald Trump on Sunday eulogized Charlie Kirk as a “martyr,” and decried his killing as a threat to the entire country. “It was an assault on our most sacred God-given liberties and God-given rights,” Trump said. “The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us.” The president called the killer a “radicalized cold-blooded monster,” and said most political violence is driven by the “radical left.” He vowed that his Justice Department would find those who fund and perpetrate political violence. Trump was the final speech in an hourslong celebration of Kirk’s life that blended Christian themes of martyrdom with patriotism. — Politico

AND

The billionaire Tesla founder shook hands with the commander-in-chief in his box inside the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, as more than 60,000 mourners said goodbye to the conservative influencer. Trump and Musk spoke for a brief moment before Trump appeared to motion him away. Lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed Trump said 'how are you doing' as he turned to Musk to greet him. Musk then appeared to shrug as Trump says: 'So Elon, I've heard you wanted to chat.' With UFC icon Dana White joining the conversation, Trump suggested, 'Let’s try and work out how to get back on track.' Musk responds by nodding his head. The president then hugs his hand and says: 'I've missed you'. — Daily Mail

Our Take: While the events of last week were catastrophic on the micro and traumatizing on the macro, the sun is already shining out the clearer a week hence, and methinks one of these shadow networks just blew their cover while providing patriots with all the narrative shielding and public mandate they could ever need to bring the hammer down.

Very slowly ... and then all at once.

We were told "mapping began long ago."

I think it's time we start believing it. [Read More] —

***

Another Take: The Charlie Kirk memorial delivered something I never thought I’d see in America. Repeatedly on the stage, US elected and appointed leaders shared the Gospel, authentically and without reservation, to a live audience of thousands and a streaming audience in the millions.

It was powerful to watch on the screen. Speaking with friends who were there in the room, it was quite the experience live — people are fired to be a part of the change.

God is speaking to hearts, and it’s beautiful. And it’s just getting started…

“And as he was sowing, some seed fell along the path, and the birds came and devoured it. Some fell on rocky ground, where it did not have much soil. It sprang up quickly because the soil was shallow. But when the sun rose, the seedlings were scorched, and they withered because they had no root. Other seed fell among thorns, which grew up and choked the seedlings. Still other seed fell on good soil and produced a crop—a hundredfold, sixtyfold, or thirtyfold.” ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭13‬:‭4‬-‭8‬ ‭BSB‬‬

We’re in a battle of the mind for the soul. Seek justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.

That’s the assignment. —

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald J. Trump has filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, requesting intervention in a case concerning gender identity options on U.S. passports. In a Friday filing, government attorneys asked the justices to block a lower court decision that allows passport applicants to select “male,” “female,” or an “X” designation, regardless of the sex listed on their birth certificate. The policy, which has sparked significant debate, represents a departure from the traditional reliance on birth certificate sex markers for official documentation. Similarly, the former Biden government issued guidance allowing immigrants filing a N-400 form applying for naturalization to select the “X” designation without supporting documents. “You do not need to provide supporting documentation to select X as your gender initially or to change your gender selection for Form N-400,” the former Biden government policy guidance stated at the time, continuing: “The gender you select does not need to match the gender listed on your other immigration documents or on supporting identity documents, such as your birth certificate, passport, or state identification.” — The National Pulse

On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans. The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!

— President Donald J. Trump

The Republican-controlled Senate is set to clear a backlog of 108 Trump administration nominees for key executive branch roles by early October. Positions range from ambassadors to U.S. attorneys to deputy and assistant department secretaries, and have been held up for months by Democrat obstructionism in the upper chamber of Congress. Late Thursday night, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) filed a resolution to confirm the nominees in a large batch. Last week, Thune invoked a so-called nuclear option, passing a rule change that allows executive branch nominees to be confirmed in large groups rather than individually. Senate Democrats brought the process of confirming Trump administration nominees to a halt by forcing roll-call votes on each individual nominee and dragging out confirmations as long as possible. Among those nominated are Herschel Walker, tapped to serve as U.S.

— The National Pulse

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.