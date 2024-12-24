The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Monday, December 23 …

President Biden on Monday commuted the sentences of 37 people on federal death row, leaving only three “hard cases” before President-elect Trump takes the White House on Jan. 20. The 37 prisoners given commuted sentences saw their sentences classified from execution to life without the possibility of parole. The president, in announcing the commutations, said he is “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.” Some of those pardoned include Billie Jerome Allen, who was sentenced to death in 1998, Carlos David Caro, who has been on death row for more than 15 years, and Len Davis, who has been on death row for more than 25 years. “These commutations are consistent with the moratorium my Administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder,” Biden said in a statement. “Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss,” he said. The three death row inmates who aren’t included in Biden’s list on Monday include two notorious mass shooters, as well as the person who killed multiple people at the Boston Marathon, The New York Times reported. — The Hill

And …

President Joe Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 federal inmates on death row on Monday — including cold-blooded murderers who had killed entire families, and predators who had slaughtered innocent children. For example, Ricardo Sanchez, Jr., and Daniel Troya had been convicted for the brutal murder of an entire family. As Palm Beach, Florida, CBS affiliate 12 News recalled, the two “shot and killed a mother, father, and their two young children”: The murders occurred early in the morning of October 13, 2006, when the pair stopped the family’s Jeep Cherokee along the Turnpike, outside of Fort Pierce. Each family member – Jose Luis Escobedo, Luis Damian Escobedo, Luis Julian Escobedo, and Yessica Guerro Escobedo – was shot and left their bodies there. Sanchez and Troya drove off in both their Dodge Ram van and the Escobedo’s black Jeep Cherokee. The Palm Beach Post added: In 2009, Daniel “Homer” Troya and Ricardo “Ricky” Sanchez, Jr. were convicted of carjacking resulting in death and other felonies for their roles in the 2006 deaths of Jose “Lou” Escobedo, his wife Yessica, and their two young sons aged 4 and 3. Their bodies were found riddled with bullets off the side of Florida’s Turnpike in Port St. Lucie. Federal prosecutors said that their drug trafficking boss, Danny Varela, ordered the hit to wipe out a large drug debt and to steal 15 kilos of cocaine Escobedo, who was the group’s cocaine smuggler, had with him at the time. Sanchez and Troya followed the Escobedos north to the Daytona Beach area where Jose made the drug pickup, and then killed them on the Turnpike, prosecutors said. Another death row prisoner, Thomas Sanders, had been convicted in 2014 for kidnapping an murdering a 12-year-old girl. — Breitbart

Our Take: The Democrats are known for their efforts to decriminalize crime, and now Resident Biden has taken death off the table for all the murderers on death row. Well, not all. Apparently, he left three.

“The three death row inmates who aren’t included in Biden’s list on Monday include two notorious mass shooters, as well as the person who killed multiple people at the Boston Marathon.”

The commutations follow a weeks-long push by Amnesty International and other NGOs to pressure Biden into pardoning death row inmates. Part of the argument is that the death penalty is racist.

“…460 federal defendants facing the death penalty, 119 were white and 341 were from minority groups, including 237 Black people.”

The inmates are not being released. Their sentences were reportedly commuted to life without the possibility of parole.

I’m still skeptical that illegitimate presidents have pardon powers, so the murderers shouldn’t celebrate too early. If truth and reconciliation is real, then the only Biden pardons and commutations that will stand are those turkeys he pardoned on Thanksgivings. —

On Sept. 17, after Israel and the terrorist organization Hezbollah had been in an escalating war for nearly a year, the Israeli spy agency Mossad launched one of the most daring and sophisticated deceptions in the history of counterintelligence: the pager plot, a modern take on the Trojan horse. Mossad created a bomb in a pocket – and tricked Hezbollah fighters into unwittingly wearing these devices on their bodies. The repercussions of the plot have been dramatic, including aiding in the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the weakening of Iran, and the decimating of the target of the plot: Hezbollah. We spoke with two recently retired senior Mossad agents with leading roles in the operation. To hide their identities, we agreed they could wear a mask and have their voices altered. We started with Michael, not his real name. — CBS News

Our Take: I have to start by saying that this feels very much like a Ghosts in the Machine deployment to humiliate Mossad. If it is, then it is working. But let's take this jabronee at face value and assume he is actually Mossad and is somewhat speaking on their behalf. (Bibi Netanyahu, David Barnea, Israel Katz, or any other official from the Israeli government could certainly step forward and disavow the commentary.)

From the article:

This is Mossad's old office. Its motto, from Proverbs 24:6, says in so many words: wage war through deception and trickery –kind of like the CIA's "smoke and mirrors"—which is what this operation was all about, starting with those walkie-talkies.

According to former Mossad officer Victor Ostrovsky, who published a whistleblower book exposing the corruption of the organization called By Way of Deception, Mossad's original official motto was once "By way of deception, thou shalt do war."

Back to the article:

The very next day, Mossad finally activated the walkie-talkies that had been dormant for 10 years, some going off at the funerals of those killed by the pagers. All in all, about 30 people died, including two children, around 3,000 were injured.

Gabriel: The aim, it wasn't killing Hezbollah terrorists. If he just dead, so he's dead. But if he's wounded, you have to take him to the hospital, take care of him. You need to invest money and efforts. And those people without hands and eyes are living proof, walking in Lebanon, of "don't mess with us." They are walking proof of our superiority all around the Middle East.

Some may hear these words and think that these guys sound really tough, but I will remind you that they are afraid to show their faces on camera or use their names. And somebody was able to convince them to dress up like The Riddler from the Robert Pattinson Batman movie. (That person deserves a raise.)

Assuming that this isn't some sort of inverse white hat deployment, I must say that these people sound like a bunch of uncivilized savages, and the epitome of terrorists; everything they accuse their enemies of being.

It's almost like we are being shown Israel's true colors. Perhaps it is not the thing that we have long been told? —

President Trump has reignited discussions about the U.S. taking control of Greenland, hours after also threatening to reclaim the Panama Canal. In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump declared that “for purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.” The statement came as part of his announcement nominating PayPal cofounder Ken Howery as the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark. Greenland, the world’s largest island, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a key U.S. ally and NATO member. Earlier the same day, Trump turned his attention to the Panama Canal, criticizing the fees charged for its use. He wrote, “The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S.” He called the situation a “complete ‘rip-off’” and warned that if Panama failed to comply with what he described as “moral and legal principles,” the U.S. would demand full control of the canal. “To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!” Trump added. — Badlands News

Our Take: From Canada to Mexico, Panama to Greenland, if you've been paying attention to the war beneath the war, you know better than to dismiss Trump's trolling as anything other than what it is: SIGNAL.

The fun part comes in attempting to determine what that signal is pointing to.

When it comes to Canada, Trump's narrative deployments alone have prompted a near-immediate capitulation out of Justin Castro, and the ensuing and seeming collapse of the globalist government in Ottawa, which the MSM has quite literally referred to as "a dumpster fire, wrapped in a cluster," as Trudeau desperately attempts to appease the boss while spiting his masters in Brussels and London.

Regarding Mexico, just days after Trump threatened retaliatory tariffs on Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexican authorities nabbed the biggest Fentanyl bust in years, de facto proving their prior willful negligence of the problem.

The Panama Canal deployment is literally tracking the same memetic and media structure as the Canada deployment, with Trump going so far as to use the same templates.

Why?

Because now, the whole world is talking about everything from the Monroe Doctrine to the Panama Papers, as Trump expertly weaves narrative seeding together with Language Coding.

Enter Greenland.

Is Trump trying to tell us something about the relationship between relatively meaningless European powers and massive land masses they have no business controlling?

Trump is ALWAYS signal. Act accordingly.

[They] certainly are ... —

While NASA is searching for life on Mars, a CIA document claims it was found 40 years ago. The report, 'Mars Exploration May 22, 1984,' details how the agency used astral projection—the idea that a person's spirit can travel through the astral plane—to transport a 'subject' to Mars approximately one million years BC. The study was part of Project Stargate, a secret US Army unit established in 1977 that focused on anomalous phenomena, including remote viewing, telepathy, and psychokinesis. Participants were exposed to sounds like binaural beats and hemi-sync audio to induce altered states of consciousness and promote psychic abilities. The experiment's 'subject' was transported to the planet during the specified year, reporting an 'oblique view of a pyramid' and a 'very large road' with a monument similar to those known among ancient Egyptians on Earth, the report claims. The vision then shifted to a population of 'very large people' searching for 'a new place to live because their environment was corrupted.' Project Stargate was the US government's new weapon against the Soviet Union, aimed at creating mind-reading spies who could infiltrate the minds of its enemies. The classified project was conducted at Fort Meade in Maryland, recruiting men and women who claimed to have extrasensory perception (ESP) to help uncover military and domestic intelligence secrets. — The Daily Mail

Our Take: I'd like to point out that Fort Meade is home to a number of interesting agencies and departments, including the NSA, but also a combatant command: CYBERCOM—which plays a starring role in Jon Herold's Devolution series.

But Fort Meade has a number of other interesting departments that rustle the jimmies when it comes to the information war. It houses something called the Military Intelligence Civilian Excepted Career Program, which,

"...is a Department of the Army Headquarters career management program administered by the US Army Field Support Center of the US Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM). The Military Intelligence Civilian Excepted Career Program is tasked with recruiting, training and developing a dedicated civilian intelligence workforce to conduct sensitive intelligence and counterintelligence operations missions worldwide."

Man, that really makes me think about the DoD's Counterinsurgency (COIN) operations manual that was posted by a certain anon, which explained that counterinsurgency required a civilian-military alliance in order to succeed.

Speaking of COIN, there's also the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), which

“...is a United States Department of Defense combat support agency composed of military, federal civilians, and contractors. DISA provides information technology and communications support to the President, Vice President, Secretary of Defense, the military services, the combatant commands, and any individual or system contributing to the defense of the United States."

So... information warfare specialists who play supporting roles to the President, Vice President, and combatant commands?

Another interesting department at Fort Meade is the Defense Information School (DINFOS).

"DINFOS fulfills the Department of Defense's need for an internal corps of professional journalists, broadcasters, and public affairs professionals. Members from all branches of the U.S. military, DoD civilians and international military personnel attend DINFOS for training in public affairs, print journalism, photojournalism, photography, television and radio broadcasting, lithography, equipment maintenance and various forms of multimedia."

So... military-grade television characters?

And then there's the Defense Media Activity (DMA), which "provides a range of media and services to that aim to 'inform, educate, and entertain Department of Defense audiences around the world.'"

In 2009, the Army Corp of Engineers spent over $56 million constructing a 185,000 square foot television production studio at Fort Meade.

I wonder what they do there? I recall a drop mentioning Red Castle.

Getting back to the source article of this take from the Daily Mail:

"Project Stargate was the US government's new weapon against the Soviet Union, aimed at creating mind-reading spies who could infiltrate the minds of its enemies. It shut down in 1995, but during its more than 10-year existence, psychics known as 'remote viewers' participated in a wide array of operations, from locating hostages kidnapped by Islamic terrorist groups to tracing the paths of fugitive criminals within the US."

Wasn't that the exact plotline of the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Stranger Things?

What is going on, here? Is the CIA pulling our leg? Or are we getting some signal from Ghosts in the Machine telling us to listen more to what Chris Paul and Patrick Gunnels say? —

Chief executive officers have exited from U.S. companies in 2024 at a greater pace than ever before, with businesses increasingly opting to appoint interim leaders as replacements, according to global outplacement company Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. As of November, 1,991 CEOs have departed from their companies, “the highest total on record,” according to a Dec. 20 report from the company. “It has surpassed the previous record of 1,914 CEO exits that occurred in all of 2023. It is up 16% from the 1,710 exits that occurred during the same period last year.” Amid a jump in executive departures, companies were found to be appointing more interim leaders. Last year, interim replacements for CEOs were at seven percent, this year it has gone up to 13 percent. “The current landscape has a lot of uncertainty baked in, and companies are responding by putting temporary leaders in place. This can act as a trial run to see how the leader navigates current challenges,” Challenger, Gray & Christmas Senior Vice President Andrew Challenger said. “It’s much less disruptive to replace an interim head if things do not appear to be working out, not only the company and its employees, but also to analysts and shareholders.” Entities in the government/non-profit sector saw the highest number of exits year-to-date at 438 departures, followed by health care/products, technology, entertainment/leisure, financial, services, and hospitals. State-wise, California topped the list with 223 CEOs departing, followed by New York, Texas, and Florida. Besides stepping down, some of the top reasons executives gave for leaving their positions included retirement, pursuing new opportunities, or transitioning to a different position within the company. Back in September, Andrew Challenger suggested that economic changes were a key factor for the rising number of exits. — The Epoch Times

Our Take: Intel ... Boeing ... Stellantis.

The "record" number of CEO resignations in 2024 eclipses the previous record, which was 2023.

Strange, that progenitors of the System are dropping like flies while the System is "in control."

Say ... could anyone have seen such a trend coming? —

The largest Christian Church in Ukraine is being persecuted because the country is run by godless people, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and many of his associates are ethnic Jews but have never been seen at a synagogue, he added. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) was outlawed by Zelensky earlier this year over alleged links to Moscow. Speaking at his end-of-year press-conference on Thursday, Putin described the move as a “blatant violation of human rights, the rights of believers.” “The church is being torn apart in front of the whole world. It is like an execution by a firing squad,” he added. The president said he is sure that the crackdown will come back to haunt the members of Zelensky’s government. “They are not even atheists, these people. Atheists are people who believe in something, they believe… that there is no God. But it is their faith, their conviction. But these people are not atheists. These are simply people without any faith at all, infidels,” he said of the Ukrainian leadership. — RT

And …

Russia will never sacrifice its national interests in a bid to improve relations with any other nation or a group of states, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. A previous generation of Russian leaders was ready to give up everything to join the so-called “civilized world” led by Washington and its allies, he stated, adding that nonetheless they had achieved nothing because the West never intended to accept Russia as an equal. “In our modern history, we’ve gone through a period when the previous generation of politicians… went so far as to destroy their own country in hope that Russia will become a part of the so-called ‘civilized world’,” Putin said an interview published by Russia 1 TV journalist Pavel Zarubin on Telegram. The president was apparently referring to the period after the collapse of the Soviet Union when Russia was plunged into a deep crisis as its new government sought to rapidly shift from the Soviet command economy to capitalism. The government and the central bank also had to devalue the ruble and default on its debt in 1998, in what is widely considered the worst economic crisis in the nation’s modern history. — RT

Our Take: Wew, lad.

These may seem like strong words coming from Vlad, but if you stop and objectively evaluate what he is saying, is he wrong?

The Azov Battalion absolutely seems like a godless organization of bloodthirsty degenerates. They seem to be cut from the same Gladio cloth from which so many proxy militia groups around the world seem to be cut, and all of those groups coincidentally seem to "unwittingly" advance the agenda of western intelligence agencies—including ISIS and Al Qaeda.

I know there are some who tell me that I need to consult the Bible. I'm one step ahead of you:

"I know your afflictions and your poverty—yet you are rich! I know about the slander of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan." (Revelation 2:9)

The context of that passage is that Jesus is dictating letters to his apostle, John, to be sent to factions (churches) of His followers far-flung in distant places. This passage was from a letter being sent to the church in the ancient city of Smyrna—known today as Izmir, Turkey.

In Smyrna, the Christians were being viciously (and violently) persecuted by a faction of Pharisees who—like many other factions of Pharisees—felt that their secular authority was being undermined and threatened by Jesus and His followers. Whether Jesus meant that these Pharisees had unwittingly given into the wickedness of the devil, or He meant that this particularly (or perhaps all factions) knowingly served Satan, is semantics, in my opinion. It is the same net effect.

What Jesus and John were writing about in that letter sounds a lot like what Putin is describing in Ukraine.

So what did Putin mean by "ethnic Jews?" Was he simply referring to the Ashkenazi (Yiddish) Jewish sub-ethnicity? Did he mean "Khazars?" What is a Khazarian?

It is a question that deserves some examination. Not only was Khazaria the only other Jewish nation in history, aside from Israel, but during its time (late 7th century to late 10th century AD,) it was the largest empire in Europe, at its peak. And it was defeated in 965 AD by the Russian leader Sviatoslav I, who oddly enough was the Grand Prince of Kiev.

You may recall Putin giving Tucker Carlson the history lesson about the founding of Russia. It was Sviatoslav's grandfather, Rurik the Varangian (Viking), who was invited from Scandinavia to Novgorod to become the king of the Rus. And it was Sviatoslav's grandson, Vladimir The Great, whom Putin mentioned converting to Christianity in 988 at the modern-day beach of Sevastopol in Crimea—which Ukraine recently bombed during a Russian national holiday. Vladimir's conversion led to the overnight conversion of the entire Rus people, in an event known as the Baptism of Russia—as Putin explained to Tucker. It is why both Crimea and Kiev are such important places in both the history of Russia and Orthodox Christianity.

So this major empire—Khazaria—existed, and yet, we have almost no record or trace of it. No written texts, no artwork, no clothing, no architecture. It is almost as if the entire civilization has been removed from the written record. (We only have the accounts of foreign cultures that came in contact with them.) But why would anybody do such a thing, assuming that is the case?

What did Putin mean? Who exactly were the Khazarians? Were they at all related to the Bolsheviks—the godless communists who came from the Pale of Settlement? Are they the same people Putin accuses of trying to previously destroy Russia? Is this what Colonel Macgregor was referencing when he told Tucker in August 2023 that Victoria Nuland's grudge against Russia was an ancient rivalry that had nothing to do with America?

These questions demand answers. —

The team behind the memecoin HAWK, tied to internet celebrity Haliey “Hawk Tuah Girl” Welch, has been sued by a group of investors for alleged violations of securities laws. TheBlock reports that a lawsuit filed in a District Court of New York last week alleges that the memecoin HAWK, which gained popularity due to its association with viral internet personality Haliey “Hawk Tuah Girl” Welch, acted as an unregistered security and caused substantial financial damage to cryptocurrency investors. The lawsuit follows a massive drop in coin price that wiped out many people foolish enough to invest in her coin. The complaint, brought forward by twelve plaintiffs who collectively lost over $151,000 investing in HAWK, claims that the token exhibited all the characteristics of an unregistered security under established legal precedent and is seeking a jury trial. According to the court documents, HAWK behaved as an unregistered security by drawing in first-time cryptocurrency investors who subsequently experienced significant losses following the token’s decline in value. The plaintiffs argue that a common enterprise existed with the token due to the pooling of funds and the token’s success being tied to the collective efforts of Welch and her project team. The complaint also states that marketing efforts surrounding HAWK provided investors with a reasonable expectation of profits, and the token’s success relied heavily on the efforts of Welch and her team. “Despite these clear indications of its status as a security, the $HAWK Token was not registered by Defendants,” the complaint asserts. Additionally, the plaintiffs claim that a wallet controlled by the Tuah Foundation, an entity associated with the project, collected $3 million from token transaction fees. — Breitbart

Our Take: We all know the Wild West of crypto shitcoinery will not last, but the Hawk Tuah girl and her devs may have just prematurely ruined the fun for everyone.

This lawsuit alleges that $HAWK “acted as an unregistered security” and that the coin “caused substantial financial damage to cryptocurrency investors.”

I mean, yeah. It’s a shitcoin. Not only is it a shitcoin, but it’s a shitcoin based on a mid girl spitting on a penis for lube. Anyone who thought that was serious and financially sound investment deserves to lose all their money.

I’ve followed shitcoiners for a couple years now — because they’re hilarious and the human psychology of this moment in finance is amazing — and it’s Groundhog Day in the space.

Big accounts shill a project before it launches and get gullible fools to buy the presale. Everyone gets excited and pump, pump, pumps it up. The project shills hold AMA spaces, full of hype and happiness, dodging questions about utility in favor of meme marketing. Then — usually in around 7-10 days based on my observation — the devs rug the project, take the money, and disappear.

The shitcoiners are mad and sad for about a week before the cycle repeats. Over and over and over again.

It’s gambling, of course, but it’s important to realize we’re talking about the back alley slot machine of crypto.

These projects aren’t regulated as securities — as I said, it’s pretty much the Wild West. But Hailey Welch and her devs are likely to change that, and the authorities will certainly try to capitalize on this high profile rug to enact new legislation and regulation over the crypto markets.

The SEC has been flirting with shitcoins for a while. Looks like they’re gonna spit on that thang and finally get to work.

It was fun(ny) while it lasted. —

BONUS ITEMS

Democrats conducting post-mortems on their sweeping losses in 2024 are finding more reason for alarm. And the problem isn’t just Kamala Harris or Joe Biden. In a trio of focus groups, even voters who previously backed Democrats cast the party as weak and overly focused on diversity and elites, according to research by the progressive group Navigator Research. When asked to compare the Democratic Party to an animal, one participant compared the party to an ostrich because “they’ve got their heads in the sand and are absolutely committed to their own ideas, even when they’re failing.” Another likened them to koalas, who “are complacent and lazy about getting policy wins that we really need.” Democrats, another said, are “not a friend of the working class anymore.” The focus group research, shared first with POLITICO, represents the latest troubling pulse check for a party still sorting through the wreckage of its November losses and looking for a path to rebuild. Without a clear party leader and with losses across nearly every demographic in November, Democrats are walking into a second Trump presidency without a unified strategy to improve their electoral prospects. And while some Democrats blame Biden, others blame inflation and still others blame “losing hold of culture,” the feedback from the focus groups found Democrats’ problems are even more widespread and potentially long-lasting than a single election cycle. The focus groups offer “a pretty scathing rebuke” of the Democratic Party brand, said Rachael Russell, director of polling and analytics at Navigator Research, a project within the Hub Project, which is a Democratic nonprofit group. — Politico

The House Ethics Committee unveiled its report into the past conduct of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Dec. 23 after he filed a lawsuit in federal court to block its release. The report said it found “substantial evidence” that the former congressman violated House rules, Florida state laws, and federal laws. The report alleges that Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs or sex in at least 20 instances, including paying a 17-year-old girl for sex in 2017. “The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress,” panel investigators wrote. After resigning from Congress last month following his nomination by President-elect Donald Trump for U.S. attorney general, Gaetz on Dec. 23 filed the lawsuit, which asks the judge to issue an emergency order to block the committee from releasing the report. Now that Gaetz has resigned from Congress, he argued in the lawsuit that the House Ethics Committee is reaching beyond its constitutional authority because it lacks jurisdiction over him as a private citizen. His attorneys maintain the report includes “untruthful and defamatory information” that could “significantly damage” Gaetz’s standing and reputation. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, names the Ethics Committee and its chair, Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.), as defendants. “The Committee’s apparent intention to release its report after explicitly acknowledging it lacks jurisdiction over former members, its failure to follow constitutional notions of due process, and failure to adhere to its own procedural rules and precedent represents an unprecedented overreach that threatens fundamental constitutional rights and established procedural protections,” Gaetz’s attorneys wrote. — The Epoch Times

It would be hard to find a town more central to the West’s efforts to resist the malign intent of Russia than Mihail Kogălniceanu, on Romania’s Black Sea coast. Heavy trucks thunder along the rainswept road toward the port of Constanța, which has been a vital hub for exporting Ukrainian grain during the war. On the edge of town, they pass a NATO airstrip, now a muddy construction site in the process of being transformed into the alliance’s biggest base in Europe. Some 10,000 military personnel will move in by 2030. And yet, when the town’s residents cast their ballots in last month’s presidential election, they overwhelmingly voted for Călin Georgescu, the candidate who showed every sign of being the preferred choice of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Georgescu’s victory sent the country’s establishment into a crisis of confidence. The anti-Brussels, NATO-skeptic ultranationalist sprang seemingly out of nowhere last month to seize pole position in the election’s first round. After the incumbent President Klaus Iohannis released secret files alleging the vote had been compromised by a likely Russia-backed “hybrid” attack — and a vast TikTok influence operation — Romania’s Constitutional Court canceled the entire election. Romania is still reeling from Georgescu’s rapid rise and fall. — Politico

