Now, onto the news from Tuesday, August 5th …

The House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas for testimony and records related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, targeting multiple former high-ranking officials including Bill and Hillary Clinton, former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, and a string of current and former U.S. Attorneys General. Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) formally issued deposition subpoenas Tuesday to compel testimony from eleven individuals, including Merrick Garland, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales. The committee also subpoenaed the Department of Justice for documents tied to Epstein and his network. The move follows bipartisan action taken by the Oversight Committee’s Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee on July 23. In a voice vote, the panel approved a motion by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) authorizing subpoenas for the above-named individuals. The subcommittee also adopted a motion by Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) in an 8–2 vote, directing the release of DOJ records related to Epstein. — Badlands Media

Our Take:

This is must see TV, right here. We will cover every second.

If these formers defy their subpoenas, they should go to prison like Bannon and Navarro. That’s the precedent now, right?

Accelerate. —

President Trump has a habit of courting unfounded conspiracies. That includes QAnon, the belief that some hidden figure in the government is explaining how Trump is waging a secret battle against dark, nefarious forces. His amplification of QAnon has also fueled speculation about the Jeffrey Epstein case. William Brangham discussed more with Will Sommer, author of “Trust the Plan." [Watch] — PBS News Hour

Our Take: “Maybe this wasn't about waking EVERYBODY up. Maybe this was about waking SOME people up, so that those people could go forward."

The 'Frame & Support' refrain is synonymous with the Truth Community.

It means different things to different people. Alpha Warrior and I discuss.

[Full Episode, Clip Link]—

A Russian diplomatic vehicle was attacked last week by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, resulting in mechanical damage, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday. She added that Russia considers the incident a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. According to Zakharova, the incident occurred on July 30 near the illegal Israeli settlement of Giv'at Asaf, located just east of Ramallah and about 20 kilometers north of Jerusalem. She said the settlers also shouted threats at the diplomats. The spokeswoman slammed the Israeli military’s failure to intervene, denouncing their inaction “particularly puzzling.” “The Israeli Defense Force soldiers didn’t even bother to try and stop the attackers’ aggressive actions,” she said. The vehicle was carrying members of Russia’s diplomatic mission to the Palestinian Authority, who are also accredited with Israel’s Foreign Ministry, according to Moscow. — RT

Our Take: The odds of a Russian intervention ("Special Military Operation") in Israel just increased, dramatically.

And the IDF didn't intervene? Hard to not take that as a message, maybe regarding Russia's long-held pro-Palestine position — which is interesting, when you consider that the original colonists of Israel came from Russia, and today 20% of Israelis maintain Russian citizenship (according to Putin).

Netanyahu has entered FAFO territory. —

A Martha’s Vineyard estate once favored by the Obamas as a summer retreat has quietly changed hands for $37 million — $2 million below its May asking price. The buyer is a trust tied to billionaire retail magnate Les Wexner, the longtime head of L Brands and founder of Victoria’s Secret, according to the Real Deal. Known as Blue Heron Farm, the 28.5-acre Chilmark property had been off the market for more than a decade, following an extensive transformation under its previous owners, British architect Norman Foster and his wife, Elena Ochoa Foster. — New York Post

Our Take: You don’t say?

What are the odds after all this Epstein talk? —

Jim Acosta, the former CNN chief White House correspondent who now hosts an independent show on YouTube, has published an interview with an AI-generated avatar of Joaquin Oliver, who died at age 17 in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. The interactive AI was created by Oliver’s parents, who granted Acosta the first “interview” with the recreated version of their son on what would have been his 25th birthday. Oliver was one of 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Acosta asked AI Oliver about his solution for gun violence, to which the avatar responded: “I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support and community engagement. We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard. It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding.” — Variety

Our Take: I have so many problems with this, and none of them are about guns.

On Sunday’s Culture of Change, @Blueeyes88 and I discussed AI Joaquin and the possible future impacts for how living people will relate to death and stages of grief in the new world.

“It’s morally repugnant — but super profitable.”

[Full Episode, Clip Link] —

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow today to meet with Russian leadership as Washington attempts to convince Russian president Vladimir Putin to sign a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine. US president Donald Trump has grown significantly frustrated with Mr Putin in recent weeks and has given him until this Friday to make progress toward peace in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions. Mr Trump is reportedly considering imposing new sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers if Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by Friday. — The Independent

AND

US envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, according to state media, for talks with Russian leaders as President Donald Trump's deadline for imposing new sanctions over the Ukraine conflict approaches. Trump has warned that Russia must end its offensive in Ukraine by Friday or face additional sanctions. US special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Moscow and was greeted by Russia's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, after the Kremlin said it did not rule out Witkoff meeting President Vladimir Putin. US President Donald Trump, who warned that he would impose sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine before Friday, had said earlier that Witkoff might be travelling to Moscow this week in yet another diplomatic effort to bring the hostilities to an end. — France24 via Yahoo! News

Our Take:

This was the status quo ante. All those regions have been parts of Russia for years. This outcome is the same as agreed to before Putin’s Very Brutal Invasion.

That shouldn’t be possible if a huge war occurred. [Clip Link] —

A court in EU-candidate Moldova has sentenced the leader of the autonomous region of Gagauzia to seven years in prison on charges of illegally financing a Euroskeptic political party. Evgenia Gutsul, who denied the accusations and claimed the case was politically motivated, was convicted of receiving illegal campaign funds from an organized criminal group and funneling them to the Euroskeptic SOR party, which was banned in 2023. Gutsul was also accused of paying people to participate in anti-government protests organized by the SOR in 2022. In addition to the prison sentence, Gutsul has also been ordered to pay 40 million Moldovan lei ($2.3 million) to the state. Svetlana Popan, former secretary in the SOR Central Office, was sentenced to six years in prison in the same case. The sentences can be appealed. — RT

Our Take: The mask is off, as the EU reveals its final form: liberal tyranny.

It's the old adage, "In order to protect democracy, we must suspend democracy."

For context, here is a map showing where Gagauzia is inside of Moldova, with some context on where Moldova is relative to Ukraine.

And this political leader — Evgenia Gutsul — will be sent to prison for seven years for the crime of winning an election?

The optics of the situation could not be worse for the NeoLiberal establishment in Europe.

I wonder what colossal mistake they'll make next? —

Scenario: A radiologist is looking at your brain scan and flags an abnormality in the basal ganglia. It’s an area of the brain that helps you with motor control, learning, and emotional processing. The name sounds a bit like another part of the brain, the basilar artery, which supplies blood to your brainstem — but the radiologist knows not to confuse them. A stroke or abnormality in one is typically treated in a very different way than in the other. Now imagine your doctor is using an AI model to do the reading. The model says you have a problem with your “basilar ganglia,” conflating the two names into an area of the brain that does not exist. You’d hope your doctor would catch the mistake and double-check the scan. But there’s a chance they don’t. Though not in a hospital setting, the “basilar ganglia” is a real error that was served up by Google’s healthcare AI model, Med-Gemini. A 2024 research paper introducing Med-Gemini included the hallucination in a section on head CT scans, and nobody at Google caught it, in either that paper or a blog post announcing it. — The Verge

Our Take: The transformation of America, in part because of sick care, is pronounced. Did you know that the number one employer in most states is healthcare? This is a more recent development…

Pharma marketing went into overdrive in 1997. The chart above, I argue, is a direct result of that.

There are other factors, too, of course; but convincing people they’re sick will naturally generate demand. That’s just market-based economics — or, science.

The first graphic above shows supply rising to meet demand.

What impact AI will have on the trends in American sick care?

—

The Israeli government voted unanimously on Monday to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who is currently prosecuting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption. The move was immediately suspended by the Israeli High Court. Netanyahu and his supporters have accused Baharav-Miara of exceeding her powers by blocking decisions by the elected government, including a move to dismiss the head of Israel’s domestic security agency. In a statement after the vote, Baharav-Miara called her dismissal “unlawful” and vowed that she and her office would remain faithful to the law and continue to act professionally and honestly. “This is a fateful blow to the rule of law, equality before the law, human rights, and the ability of the law enforcement system to deal with government corruption,” she added. — RT

Our Take: Bibi Netanyahu just had his proverbial, "I am the law," moment.

It is worth noting that the Attorney General (Gali Baharav-Miara) was appointed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in 2022, though the nomination was submitted in November 2021 by then Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar — who is now the Foreign Minister, under Netanyahu.

She is being fired because she is investigating Netanyahu's administration(s) for corruption related to Qatar and the flow of money to Hamas, which went through Netanyahu's office. Several Netanyahu aides have already been arrested and charged.

Technically, Baharav-Miara is still working for Netanyahu, though all departments have been instructed to not cooperate with her. This is the same tactic Netanyahu used to rid himself of former Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, whose firing was also halted by the Supreme Court, so they could adjudicate the alleged conflicts of interest. (Bibi leveraged Bar into resigning on June 15.)

Given Bibi's pattern of behavior and general state of political desperation, Baharav-Miara will be gone, soon enough, as Israeli society continues to unravel under the pressures of Netanyahu's forever war. She will join a growing list of disgruntled underlings who have worked inside the Netanyahu administration, before being cast out.

One would think that these people possess direct knowledge of the inner workings of Netanyahu's operation. While it would be very out of character for an Israeli to break ranks, betray the tribe, and cooperate with authorities to expose Israel's war crimes, we are living in extraordinary times.

Sooner or later, one of these Netanyahu officials is going to have an axe to grind that's big enough to forsake their loyalties to the Diaspora.

—

BONUS ITEMS

When the Titan submersible went missing during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in 2023, David Lochridge hoped the five people on board – including his former boss - could be rescued. "I always hoped that what happened wouldn't happen. But I just knew if they kept carrying on the way they were going and with that deficient equipment, then there would be an incident," he told the BBC. The whistleblower had been sacked by the firm behind the sub, Oceangate, after warning about safety issues in 2018. In June 2023 the sub imploded killing all five people on board – including Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush. A report from the US Coast Guard (USCG) published on Tuesday found that Oceangate's failures over safety, testing and maintenance were the main cause of the disaster. — BBC

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is under criminal investigation for mortgage fraud, a Trump administration source told Fox News. Fox News host Laura Ingraham broke the news on Tuesday night on "The Ingraham Angle," saying the source said a criminal investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland on possible charges involving mortgage fraud. The investigation comes a month after a story broke about the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sending a criminal referral to the Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging that Schiff, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms. — Fox News

