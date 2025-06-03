The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, June 2 ...

A US proposal for a nuclear deal presented to Iran on Saturday allows some limited uranium enrichment within the country, according to a Monday report, though US President Donald Trump said online that any agreement with Iran would ban all enrichment. According to Axios, a proposal presented to Iran Saturday by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi would allow Iran to retain low levels of enrichment for civilian uses like nuclear medicine and commercial power if it agrees to shut down its heavily protected underground sites for a period of time. The Axios report cited two sources with direct knowledge of the proposal, which appeared to mirror a 2015 deal ripped up by Trump during his first term in office. It was confirmed by two US officials who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss private diplomatic negotiations. Lead US negotiator Steve Witkoff say he agrees with Israel’s insistence that any deal include a requirement for Iran to cease all uranium enrichment activity, a demand that Tehran has steadfastly rejected. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: The key to understanding whether or not Trumpian Kayfabe is in effect lies in recognizing whether or not his narrative deployments are reasonable.

Trump vs. Iran and the 'no enrichment' stance is, on its face unreasonable.

This Op isn't on Iran. It's on Con Inc.

Watch closely. –

Welcome to Rattlesnake Meats! Four mega-packers control 85% of the beef you see at the store. That’s not a choice or a free market, that’s a cartel. Their beef can come from anywhere and wear whatever flag they want. Rattlesnake's beef doesn’t. It’s 100% American-raised, 21-day-aged, no imports, no globalist garbage. Take back control of your food. Order trusted beef today and use code TRUSTED20 for $20 off. *Sponsored*

Poland’s lurch to the right has imperiled the EU’s trade ambitions and cast into doubt billions of euros in funds earmarked for Warsaw, officials said, while boosting a growing Eurosceptic trend in central Europe. The victory of rightwing nationalist Karol Nawrocki in Poland’s presidential election has shocked Brussels, which fears it will fatally wound the country’s pro-EU government under prime minister Donald Tusk, stymie reforms required to access EU funds and prompt Warsaw to help block a landmark trade deal with the South American Mercosur countries. Nawrocki, a former football hooligan with no political experience, campaigned under a slogan of “Poland First”, and criticised EU policies on climate change, Ukraine and social issues. “Let’s help others, but let’s take care of our own citizens first,” Nawrocki, who was backed by US President Donald Trump, said on the campaign trail.

– Financial Times

Our Take: The Regime is very sad about its inability to fully capture Poland's government.

Again.

Why is the Regime allowed to cancel the transfer of money already appropriated. –

Mike Lindell has accused “Satan” of rigging the 2020 election against President Donald Trump. The MyPillow CEO revealed who he thinks was behind the “computer algorithm” that was “controlling” the 2020 election during a press conference outside the Denver courthouse Monday. “When people ask me that, you’ve never heard me over the last four years bashing the Democrats,” Lindell said. “The people that did this to our country, I believe it’s four: it’s the uniparty, the Deep State, Globalists, and the CCP.” The man the president has dubbed “THE Pillow Guy” is one of the most outspoken proponents of the conspiracy that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump, spreading the lie that the president actually won the election four years ago. – The Daily Beast

Our Take: I was in the courtroom for Day 1 of Coomer v. Lindell, and

and I went through the

on Culture of Change last night. You can also read the

here.

Eric Coomer alleges that Mike Lindell defamed him by repeating Joe Oltmann’s 2020 claims that he (Coomer) stated “on an Antifa call” that “Trump’s not going to win…I made fucking sure of it.” Coomer has always denied that he was on such a call or that he made such a statement. Oltmann is expected to testify as early as tomorrow.

Eric Coomer is a controversial character. A 2021 dossier produced by Garrett Ziegler unearthed a trove of Coomer’s public writings and postings in which the former Dominion executive posted rabid support for Antifa, fantasized (or documented, it’s unclear) his sexual humiliation acts with his wife, shared songs calling for the death of law enforcement officers and expressing hatred for the USA, and several posts revealing a level of disturbing level of Trump Derangement. He made it very clear that he was not kidding that he would disown any family and friends that consider voting for President Trump – in very graphic terms.

In August 2021, the New York Times Magazine did a puff piece to reframe the substance of the dossier as… authentic. He meant every word, Coomer admitted in the article, and his only regret was placing his trust in Facebook’s data privacy practices. Recall that this is the guy who was responsible for security at one of the nation’s biggest voting vendors. Voting… an industry based on integrity and public trust.

In September 2021, Coomer drove his car into a building, fled the scene, and then lied to police about it until his attorney showed up at the scene of the arrest and convinced him to tell the truth. All of this is on police body cam video, and

and I played it on

on Friday.

Of all of that publicly available evidence, only the posts about Trump have been greenlit for trial. It’s possible that some of the rest – like the car crash specifically – can come into evidence, but only if something changes during the course of trial; for example, if the plaintiffs open a door to it through their questioning or if the evidence can be used to impeach Coomer or another witness during the trial.

Day 1 was mostly jury selection, and it was fascinating to watch. My specific insights on that are available in the links at the top of the take. The trial is scheduled to run for ten days, concluding on June 13, 2025, with daily sessions from approximately 9a-4p.

It’s going to be fun. It’s already looking like all three rings with extra clowns.

–

Niger’s interim president, Abdourahamane Tchiani, has accused Western powers, particularly France, of fueling terrorist violence in the African country in an attempt to impose a “new model of governance”against the will of the Nigerien people. In an interview with state broadcaster RTN over the weekend, General Tchiani claimed that “several plots” have been launched against Niger from neighboring countries, including Nigeria and Benin, with the backing of Western governments expelled after the July 2023 military takeover. He said Western-backed operatives have held meetings in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin to coordinate efforts, including smuggling weapons to terrorist groups. “France has used several means to destabilize us… France has also infiltrated all the movements that were initially called independentist movements, then, the jihadist movement, and finally, terrorist movements,” he stated. He said Paris has established “French cells” in the region, one led by Jean-Marie Bockel, President Emmanuel Macron’s personal envoy for Africa, tasked with countering “Sahelian influence.” — RT

Our Take: “France has used several means to destabilize us… France has also infiltrated all the movements that were initially called independentist movements, then, the jihadist movement, and finally, terrorist movements,” [Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani] stated.

It's ironic how we have come to view these African migrants coming to the West as "parasites," when the reality appears to be that the traditional European powers are actually the parasites desperately trying to embed themselves in the host continent of Africa.

It truly is a testament to what Captain Ibrahim Traore, President of Burkina Faso, and his Sahelian brethren have achieved with their new alliance, as they struggle for national sovereignty against the ghouls who claim to be the ultimate champions of such things in the Third World.

Wait a minute.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry official Tatyana Dovgalenko accused Ukraine of funneling Western-supplied weapons to militants operating across Africa and training terrorist networks in the Sahel as part of “systematic efforts to destabilize the continent.”

Well, I guess we now know why Zelensky disclosed that only half the money we sent arrived in Kiev, and where it actually went. —

AUkrainian drone attack has destroyed billions of dollars worth of Russian aircraft stationed at bases across the country, including at locations as far away as Siberia, in what Kyiv claims is its longest-range assault of the war. The spectacular operation, known as Spiderweb, was prepared in secret over 18 months. Ukraine’s agents moved short-range drones and explosives inside Russia before they were launched remotely for a coordinated strike on Sunday that was intended to strike at Moscow’s air superiority. Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), said drones were smuggled into Russia and placed inside containers, which were later loaded on to trucks. With the trucks positioned near Russian bases, the roof panels of the containers were lifted off by a remotely activated mechanism, allowing the drones to fly out and begin their attack. The drones had first-person view, or FPV, technology that allowed them to be operated remotely, probably from Ukrainian territory. – The Guardian

Our Take: Operation Spiderweb.

That's the name given to the Actual-Narrative Deployment that reportedly resulted in untold damage to Russian Military infrastructure over the weekend, according to the Prussian Proxy Prince himself, and one of the great (comedic) characters remaining on the stage as the War of Stories continues.

On the surface, the Russia-Ukraine story has been stuck in a holding pattern, with Ukraine publicly signaling their willingness to hold peace talks, but only if those talks are 'serious,' while the Russian side maintains a consistency of message that argues that the very peace deal they offered Ukraine in 2022 remains on the table, as it is not only reasonable, but more importantly, morally right.

Hovering both over and under these dueling Narratives has been Donald Trump, who commented from off stage throughout the Fake Biden Regime, but who now returns with renewed public mandate and the presumed Actual power projection capabilities to influence the layout of the game board, even on an international level.

While the Russian side has been amenable and complimentary of Trump's presence in the story, Ukraine and its handlers have been anything but, alternatively stumping for aid in the midst of false overtures to peace, all the while ostensibly planning massive escalations in the realm of the real.

Of course, when you understand that Ukraine and its handlers want nothing more than for the war to continue in perpetuity, you understand why Trump's escalatory rhetoric directed at Vladimir Putin have some in the alternative media sphere questioning whether or not the returned president has the wrong sorts of influences in his ear, so obvious is the seeming charade by the Globalist warmonger contingent.

And yet, also of course, when you've been following the Info War as long as many of us have, and Trump's role in it, and when you understand that there have been long-term communications and backchannels established between Trump and Putin, and that the end game for both is the codification of a lasting and stable peace between east and west, then you know Trump's public displays are entirely narrative.

Why, then?

Why the story? Why the build-up? Why not simply tell the world who the warmongers are, and in contrast, elevate the peacemakers we believe are already on the board?

Because the best way to expose creatures of the dark is to allow them to step into the light of the public narrative. Especially when they think it's safe to do so.

I wrote about the very trap – the very Spiderweb, if you will – the Prussian Proxy State of Ukraine and Her Globalist masters would find themselves in as this story evolved two full years ago this month. [Read the Piece]

Upon reflection, I wouldn't change a single word of it.

The Web is the same as it was then. But now, the people see it, first thread by thread, and soon, as a dark and interwoven tapestry.

The Wolves are at the Door, but Trump sees them, and has the whole time.

Do you? –

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday reiterated his willingness to host a meeting between the American, Russian and Ukrainian leaders in an effort to end the war in Ukraine. “My greatest wish for both sides is to bring both (Russia’s) Vladimir Putin and (Ukraine’s Volodymyr) Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara, and even to bring (US President) Mr (Donald) Trump to their side, if they accept,” he said. Turkiye, he said, would “take steps” to facilitate such a meeting, following direct talks between the two sides in Istanbul on Monday. Erdogan said it was a big achievement that Monday’s talks even took place. Ukraine carried out one of its most brazen and successful attacks ever on Russian soil on the weekend, its drones ambushing dozens of strategic bombers at bases deep inside Russia. – Dawn

Our Take: Erdogan as peacemaker?

Poor NATO. –

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is relaunching its tip line as an illegal alien has been charged with attempted murder and federal hate crimes after he allegedly committed a terrorist attack targeting Jewish Americans and Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado. On Monday, Colorado prosecutors charged 45-year-old illegal alien Mohamed Sabry Soliman of Egypt with eight counts of first-degree attempted murder committed after deliberation, eight counts of first-degree attempted murder with extreme indifference, first-degree assault, and possession of an incendiary device. According to police, Soliman used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to injure eight Americans at a gathering near Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall for the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas terrorists. Soliman shouted, “Free Palestine,” as he allegedly sought to murder those gathered. Federal prosecutors have similarly charged Soliman with a hate crime. In the wake of the attack, ICE officials announced that they are relaunching the agency’s tip line for Americans to call in criminal or suspicious activity with suspects they believe are illegal aliens. — Breitbart

Our Take: It’s still surprising to me that there appears to be unanimous condemnation of the Boulder terror attack on Sunday.

I condemn it. Boulder was my home for four years, and many of my friends still live in the city. Colorado still is my home, and I want my sons to be able to go around the state without fearing Molotov cocktails being thrown at their heads. This shouldn’t be controversial.

But it usually is in the Centennial State.

That’s what is so off about this story for me. The leftists in Colorado have nurtured and embraced political violence for years, but those same commies are also condemning the attack and demanding justice.

Maybe stop enabling migrants and terrorists and migrant terrorists, and you might stop the migrant terror attacks.

Now, all those same commies are running for higher office, so it could be that simple. Clean it up for the voters and rebrand as some kind of centrists…

But also, Fox News is reporting that USAID paperwork was found in the migrant terrorist’s car, that he was planning the attack for a year, and that he is not a USAID employee so no one knows why he would have that paperwork.

Anxiously awaiting more details. Can someone remind me why I live in this state? —

On Saturday, Israel said it would not allow a planned meeting on Sunday that would have included ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said the Israeli government's refusal to allow a delegation of Arab ministers to the West Bank showed its "extremism and rejection of peace." His statement came during a joint press conference in Amman with counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, after they met as part of an Arab contact group that was going to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. "Israel's refusal of the committee's visit to the West Bank embodies and confirms its extremism and refusal of any serious attempts for (a) peaceful pathway .. It strengthens our will to double our diplomatic efforts within the international community to face this arrogance," the Saudi minister said.

— The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: "Israel's refusal of the committee's visit to the West Bank embodies and confirms its extremism and refusal of any serious attempts for (a) peaceful pathway .. It strengthens our will to double our diplomatic efforts within the international community to face this arrogance," the Saudi minister said.

The real disclosure here is that the Israeli government is in control of the diplomatic relations of Palestine, by restricting which foreign dignitaries get to visit.

This is a very serious escalation by our friend Faisal bin Farhan, who has always sought to defuse tensions through his public statements. But now he is accusing Israel of "extremism" and "arrogance," which seems like fitting descriptors of the behavior we are seeing out of Tel Aviv.

Remember when Netanyahu referred to the Saudis as his "Arab partners," whom he expected to join in his warmongering against Iran? Remember when people said that Netanyahu and the Zionists wanted a Two-State Solution? Oh how things have changed. The mask has fallen away. —

BONUS ITEMS

The White House withdrew its nomination of tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman to lead NASA over the weekend, stirring confusion among some Republicans and space industry figures. The White House offered few details on the reasoning for pulling Issacman’s nomination for NASA administrator. “It’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon,” a White House spokesperson told The Hill. The Senate was slated to vote on his nomination in the coming days. He testified before the upper chamber in April as part of the confirmation process and advanced out of committee in a 19-9 vote. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the decision was made after a “thorough review of prior associations.” – The Hill

A 15-year-old girl from South Jordan, Utah, identified herself to officials in Colorado Springs on Sunday, six weeks after she went missing. The South Jordan Police Department confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that the teenager had been found. Police said she was in good health and is now in the care of Colorado officials. Her family has been notified, and plans are underway for their reunion. The Context The teenager was last seen on April 21, after she was dropped off at a school in American Fork, Utah. Police said she then went to a local gas station to purchase some items and later boarded a UTA train. She exited the train in Provo. The case has led to three adult men from different states being charged in connection with her disappearance, raising questions about child safety in the digital age. – Newsweek

Operation Patriot, the largest ever ICE operation, resulted in the arrest of nearly 1,500 illegals, including murderers, rapists, drug traffickers and child sex predators, in the deep blue sanctuary city-heavy state of Massachusetts. Operation Patriot concluded on Saturday after netting 1,461 illegal aliens throughout the Greater Boston area and the state of Massachusetts, which includes numerous sanctuary jurisdictions. Sources at ICE told Fox News that 790 of those arrested had criminal convictions or charges and 277 had final removal or deportation orders. The sources said that all the targeted criminals were roaming the streets of Massachusetts cities freely before being apprehended. The operation ran throughout May and included ICE teams from other states in the Northeast and authorities from the FBI, DEA, and ATF. – Fox News Bonus on This Bonus Item:

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.