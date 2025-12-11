The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, December 10th …

The House on Wednesday easily passed the annual defense policy bill, sending the mammoth, $900 billion measure to the Senate ahead of the year-end deadline. The measure, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed the lower chamber by a vote of 312-112. Ninety-four Democrats and 18 Republicans opposed the bill. The NDAA, a traditionally bipartisan bill that lays out defense priorities for the next year, would increase pay for service members, provide some military aid to Ukraine, restrict U.S. investment in China and fully repeal sanctions on Syria, among other things. It also contained a provision to withhold a portion of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget until he turns over unedited footage of U.S. military strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and copies of the orders behind the operations. While the final vote wasn’t close, the legislation’s passage wasn’t without some drama. – The Hill

Our Take: “REQUIRING PENETRATION TESTING AS PART OF THE TESTING AND CERTIFICATION OF VOTING SYSTEMS”

The NDAA has a section requiring the “penetration testing as part of the testing, certification, decertification, and recertification of voting system hardware and software...”

This is great if it exposes fraud, but using machines for voting is retarded.

–

Make Self-Care Great Again this holiday season with All Good by Jessica Storm! Grab a bundle of your favorites as a gift or for yourself and use promo code Badlands to snag your discount and support Badlands Media! *Sponsored*

One of the central pillars of U.S. President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy is a plan to update a more than 200-year-old foreign policy statement known as the Monroe Doctrine. “After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region,” the strategy document unveiled last week states. The document goes on to lay out a “‘Trump Corollary’ to the Monroe Doctrine” that prioritizes American-led cooperative efforts to combat mass migration, drug trafficking and “hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets.” The strategy marks the latest evolution of the Monroe Doctrine, which has been held up as either an argument for peace and non-intervention or justification for American imperialism — depending on how U.S. presidents interpreted it. – Global News

Our Take: Combining Trump’s new National Security Strategy with his recent recognition of the anniversary of the Monroe Doctrine positions the American Restoration as a callback to the Revolution.

And yes, it’s being directed at the same Invisible Enemy as before.

The one who never left. [Clip Link] –

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) pledged to bring even more Somali immigrants to his state during a speech at a Tuesday fundraising event for Washington Governor Bob Ferguson (D) in Seattle. “Instead of demonizing our Somali community, we’re going to do more to welcome more in,” Walz said, despite his administration facing increasing federal scrutiny over its handling of widespread social services fraud—connected to the Somali community—which saw an alleged $1 billion in taxpayer dollars stolen. The failed Democrat vice presidential nominee criticized federal immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota, claiming “our neighbors are being demonized” and that the state’s immigrant community was being “terrorized” by the Trump administration. Walz echoed a favorite far-left trope, stating illegal immigrants in his state were “literally picked up off the streets” by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. “These folks better not ever mistake our kindness for our weakness because we are going to defend our neighbors,” the Minnesota Democrat said, in an apparent warning to federal immigration officials and the Trump administration. The luncheon, held at the Washington State Convention Center, was attended by over 1,000 supporters, with some paying up to $2,500 for a table. Walz received a standing ovation. – The National Pulse

Our Take: In 2024, Ilhan Omar is quoted as saying:

“We Somalis must have that confidence in ourselves that we are able to do what we want to do. ... We live in this country, we pay taxes in this country, and we have a real voice in this country. This is a country in which one of your own sits in Congress to represent your interests. ... As long as I’m in Congress, Somalia will never be at risk of its waters being stolen by Ethiopia or others. The U.S. will not dare to support anyone against us, to steal our land or our oceans.” Note: Grok says the captions are mi

This is a dual loyalty. She does not sit in Congress to represent the interest of Somalia, but to represent the interests of all constituents in her district, regardless of their immutable characteristics.

Also, Omar is reportedly under investigation for immigration fraud, but the statute of limitations was an issue.

He also said addressed the 50% of visas in Minnesota that kristi Noem said were fraudulent. That brings us back to this Walz article.

Walz doubling down should make this criminal.

Let’s see what happens. [Clip Link] –

A delegation of 1,000 U.S. Christian pastors and influencers — the largest group of American Christian leaders to visit Israel since its founding — arrived last Tuesday as part of a Friends of Zion initiative. The trip, organized in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is designed to provide training and prepare participants to serve as unofficial ambassadors for Israel in their communities. Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem and a confidant of President Donald Trump, said most Evangelical Bible believers are Zionists, making them a key ally in efforts to counter antisemitism. – Fox News

Our Take: The largest group of Christian pastors to ever visit Israel? And they brought social media influencers, too? But, why?

You don’t have to be a genius to figure this one out. Israel is building a propaganda army, and using the Christian Church to do it. From the article:

“These devils that hate Jews hate Christians just as much. What is being said against the state of Israel is one hundred times worse than what the Nazis said on their party platform in 1920, and everyone is ignoring it. They don’t realize how dangerous this is,” Evans told Fox News Digital.

These people are so sinister. They claim that people like me — who simply want sovereignty, self-governance, and an accountable government — are agents of Qatar because I merely post videos and news articles that consistently demonstrate that the Israel lobby has greater influence and control over the US government than American citizens do. They are also now saying that we are worse than Nazis, which is definitely a gaslighting dog-whistle to bring retribution — violent or otherwise — against the critics of Israel.

They purport that there is some secret brainwashing program underway to turn all of the young people against Israel, but the reality is that what is radicalizing most people is simply listening to the rhetoric of Israeli leaders and ardent Zionists.

When US Congressman Randy Fine posts “Starve them all,” (multiple times) on X, referring to the 2.5 million inhabitants of Gaza, it leads people to view Randy Fine as a scumbag, and the underlying ideology that possessed him to make such a statement, as evil.

You can’t explain any of this to people like Mark Levin, whose pride and arrogance deprive them of the ability (and humility) to reflect on how deeply twisted their souls have become due to their uncontrolled bloodlust. Driving that bloodlust is greed, as many of these Zionists believe that once they kill a sufficient number of people, the remaining survivors will either surrender or flee, allowing the Zionists to steal their land.

All of this is so unspeakably evil — and, obviously, anti-Christian — that it is hard to believe that there are so many people falling for it.

The Talmud may say that killing and stealing is sometimes permissible in the eyes of God, but such statements are the seducing lies of Satan. To even suggest that such a concept could possibly align with the teachings of Christ is downright Satanic.

Killing these people and taking their land will not bring any of these Zionists closer to God, but they don’t want to hear any of it. They want to recruit an army of church-leaders, bribe them with material amenities and ego-stroking, and then deploy them into the Christian community to convince their vulnerable congregations to support warmongering, the murder of innocents, and property theft.

It is hard to believe that out of 1,000 pastors, not one had the temerity to preach the Word of God to the group and try to bring them back to Christ. Instead, they all are willingly engaged in state propaganda to trick Christians into supporting the efforts to establish a material kingdom in this temporary world. The real Kingdom comes in the afterlife, as Christ said, and nothing in this secular world should be exalted as something divine.

I like to make light of these geopolitical storylines, and have fun with these takes, but this is a really sad thing to witness…

American Christians are being led astray, blinded by their pride and ego, and are betraying the teachings of Jesus. –

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela as tensions mount with the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Using U.S. forces to take control of a merchant ship is incredibly unusual and marks the Trump administration’s latest push to increase pressure on Maduro, who has been charged with narcoterrorism in the United States. The U.S. has built up the largest military presence in the region in decades and launched a series of deadly strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. The campaign is facing growing scrutiny from Congress. “We’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually,” Trump told reporters at the White House, later adding that “it was seized for a very good reason.” Trump did not offer additional details. When asked what would happen to the oil aboard the tanker, Trump said, “Well, we keep it, I guess.” – NPR

Our Take:

Whose tanker is it, anyway? [Clip Link] –

Israel agreed to release a Palestinian-American teenager detained for over nine months after US President Donald Trump’s top aide Jared Kushner intervened on the boy’s behalf last month, a US official and a second source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel. Israel detained Mohammed Ibrahim in February on allegations that he threw stones at Israeli troops in the West Bank — a charge his family denies. Ibrahim was never charged and instead held using a controversial practice known as administrative detention, where suspects can be held indefinitely without due process. The tool is employed against several thousand Palestinians and a number of Israeli Arabs; Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered an end to its application against Israeli Jews earlier this year. Ibrahim turned 16 in prison, and his family said that his health significantly deteriorated, as he lost over 20 pounds and contracted scabies — both common consequences for Palestinian prisoners, according to Israel’s own Public Defender’s Office. A Florida resident, Ibrahim was visiting family in the West Bank when he was arrested. Ibrahim’s family lobbied US lawmakers for his release, and the boy’s case eventually was brought to the attention of Kushner, who contacted senior Israeli officials demanding his release, the US official and second source said. Washington took particular issue with the fact that a US citizen was being held without charge by an allied country, the sources said.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: My two main takeaways from this story are:

1) Jared Kushner seems like a good man who takes a lot of flak from various segments of the MAGA coalition — not just the Groypers — who accuse him of being sinister. This probably was a favor asked of him by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, but the fact that he pushed to make it happen, ending a nine month imprisonment that has been imposed without any charges being filed, shows that he has the clout among the Israelis to make such things happen, and the willingness to exercise that influence for something good.

And,

2) Why the hell is the government of Israel imprisoning a 16 year old child from a foreign nation? Especially without filing charges? And keeps him imprisoned for nine months? Without due process?

(Remember: This is being reported by The Times of Israel, which is basically state media.)

Tell me more about the origins of antisemitism, and how it is spread. Tell me more about how nations like Qatar spend millions of dollars to “brainwash” people online into disliking Israel.

Did Qatar make the government of Israel do this? Did Qatar make Israel imprison a foreign child for nearly a year without due process? Did Qatar send in the American to rescue the child, showing the world the power of American (Christian) grace?

Obviously, Jared Kushner doesn’t look at this 16 year old kid and see the same monster that Israel sees. If he did, he would have made up an excuse for why he couldn’t get him released, and most likely Palestinians would have begrudgingly accepted it. Instead, we see a clear-cut example of how American culture is morally superior to that of Israel. The American did not see things the way the Israeli did, though both were Jewish. And we can recognize that we are seeing two different cultures at work.

So maybe it isn’t antisemitism; maybe it is merely anti-Israel?

Regardless, Israeli culture has a serious moral decay that will need to be addressed if there is going to be peace and harmony in the Middle East.

It is past time for us, as both Christians and Americans, to start that conversation. –

Elon Musk has called for the European Union (E.U.) to be abolished in response to the bloc’s issuance of a $140 million fine against his social media platform, X. He was joined in his fury by several top Trump Administration officials, who also lambasted the decision over the weekend. The European Commission announced a massive fine on Friday for several violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA), singling out the company’s “deceptive” design of X’s blue checkmark for verified accounts, its “non-compliance with transparency obligations,” and its failure to provide researchers with access to public data. The fine drew an angry response from Musk and several top officials within the Trump Administration, which has made regulation of American tech companies in Europe a key point of contention in the U.S.-Europe relationship. The row comes at a time when that relationship is increasingly under strain over questions of free speech, immigration, and the war in Ukraine. Musk replied “Bulls***” under a European Commission post about the fine. Then on Sunday, he called for the E.U. to be “abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people.” Despite their past differences, Musk and the Trump Administration have been in lockstep on the issue of tech regulation in Europe. Both the X CEO and the Administration view any regulation of American tech platforms as an attack on free speech. – Time

Our Take: The pincer strategies between Donald Trump and Elon Musk that I’ve analyzed in prior essays—spanning cultural, technological and political dimensions—are now directly targeting the core adversary I’ve identified throughout 2025: the European Union, ie: the Collectivist Superstate.

So, I thought it was worth highlighting another convergence between Trump and Musk, one that represents a deliberate escalation, in my estimation.

Trump and Musk are using their political, industrial and cultural leverage to identify the EU explicitly as the enemy and direct the psychological momentum of the Collective Awakening toward it. The result is a focused challenge to the EU’s model of narrative control, censorship and economic interdependence, which undermines national sovereignty.

Trump’s approach is geopolitical and doctrinal.

His Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine, integrated into the 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS) asserts US dominance in the Western Hemisphere and limits European interference in regional affairs while criticizing Europe’s current path as misaligned with US interests, calling for reforms that could amount to de facto regime change in Brussels.

On Ukraine, Trump’s 28-point plan—crafted with input from Witkoff, Rubio and Kushner—offers EU membership to Kiev without NATO expansion, while conceding eastern territories to Russia. This sidelines European leaders like Macron, Merz and Stubb, who have leaked frustrations over losing influence on asset freezes and peace terms.

Trump’s strategy exposes the EU’s ineffectiveness, positioning it as a barrier to resolution and migration control … among, well … quite a bit else, as it so happens, which we’ve been talking about for years.

From Musk’s side of the ledger, his own counter is rooted in culture and principles, namely in free speech fundamentals.

In response to the EU’s €120 million ($140 million) DSA fine against X for issues like blue check verification and data practices, Musk has called for the EU’s dissolution and the restoration of sovereignty to individual nations.

Yeah … that escalated quickly … [Read More] –

The Turkish military is ready to send troops to the Gaza Strip as part of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), Turkish security sources cited across Turkish media claimed on Tuesday. “We have no problem with the troops being sent to Gaza to join the ISF. The Americans also very much want us there, while Israel opposes it. The Americans are pressuring Israel to have Turkish troops [as part of the force],” sources were cited as saying. Turkish security sources affirmed that as a guarantor of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, and as a signatory to the peace process, they “must be there.” “Our forces are ready. We have prepared all the necessary units. The moment the order is given, we will immediately form a modular unit,” the sources were cited as saying. “You cannot say that ‘Turkish troops cannot come’ when it is clear that Turkey is one of the countries that worked the hardest to establish the ceasefire and coordinated the exchange [of hostages for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons],” the sources added. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Erdogan and the boys are ready to roll. President Trump said in his National Security Strategy that he wants Turkey in the ISF and in Gaza.

Trump is summoning Netanyahu to DC to discuss this next phase.

Netanyahu has said that he will not allow Turkish troops to enter Gaza or Israel.

Who do you think will blink first? –

Byrne is so disgusted with the deep state’s attempts to sabotage the new administration that he made the decision to go rogue & to publicly defect to the American people, so that he can raise the alarm and expose the treasonous constellation of countries / organizations threatening to kill the American Republic. In this full must-watch/share interview, Patrick reveals never before known details of Cuban and Venezuelan deep penetration into the US government, how John Brennan is the real director of the CIA, and much more! – Info Wars

Our Take: [From Patrick Byrne on X]: “Intelligence Asset EXPOSES Iran Nuclear Deal SHOCKER”

“A high-level intelligence source claims to hold corroborating material — including recorded discussions touching on South Korea, Pakistan and Iran’s nuclear program — suggesting major political actors were involved in questionable back-channel dealings.

If true, these allegations point to covert influence, nuclear leverage and corruption buried inside U.S. foreign policy.”

When it comes to NOOKS, believe the lunatic who’s been wearing the normiebait Thomas Sowell hoodie for the last week. [Clip Link] –

***

Another Take: I refreshed my understanding of Patrick Byrne’s story – or, more appropriately, stories – in preparation for him coming on Why We Vote Friday. He canceled at the literal last moment. Later that evening, I expressed my frustration on OnlyLands, sharing what I had planned to ask him about.

A few days later, Mr. Byrne declared that he was CIA – a change from his prior storytelling. He admitted that much of his prior storytelling was “fibbing” but he didn’t say which part.

If Patrick Byrne has been working for the CIA, then his motivations and involvement in the stories of the past 20 years (maybe more) are suspect. I have many of the same questions I had before he bailed on his interview with

and me. I also have new questions.

Byrne’s current story deserves critical inquiry. I would expect the “truth community” to be picking apart every detail. To be honest, the volume of appeals to authority in my DMs and emails and texts and chats is a bit concerning. The new CIA assertion changes his whole story as we’ve known it. Why wouldn’t you ask questions?

Anyway, I asked my questions in a thread on X and tagged Byrne. If you prefer, the thread was also unrolled for easier viewing.

Think he’ll answer? –

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not recognize Israel unless he can secure “an outcome better for the Palestinians,” and his own political survival depends on it, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) said Wednesday at The Jerusalem Post’s Washington Conference. “MBS is not going to recognize Israel until he gets an outcome better for the Palestinians, or he will get killed,” he said. “That is the truth.” Any US-led normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel must address Palestinian aspirations while preserving Israel’s security, Graham said. At the same time, he drew a sharp line between diplomatic flexibility and capitulation to terrorism. “I am not asking Israel to reward terrorism,” Graham said. “I am asking Israel to be open-minded to end the conflict, where Israel is secure and MBS can move his region forward.” – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: At first glance, this statement by Lady Lindsey may come off as a threat to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but reading the full statement in context, it’s actually an attempt at persuasive argument, as Graham is trying to help the Zionists (both Jew and Gentile) see things from the perspective of MBS.

I think I believe Lindsey, here, when he makes this statement. I think he is acting in earnest to make a case. And yet, it’s not only made in such poor taste, it also lacks an understanding of the Crown Prince and the significant figure that he has already become.

MBS is widely beloved in Saudi Arabia, with 63% of its population under the age of 30. The youth view him as a liberator, as he is the one who rounded up the corrupt Sharia sheiks, imprisoned his cousins who were promoting and funding terrorism, and have restored normalcy to social culture, which Saudi had prior to 1979 when it began an ideological arms race with Iran, which escalated into Shariah radicalization in the 1980’s. MBS is now promoting technology, tourism, and sports— including e-sports (video games)— all things that resonate with a younger demographic.

MBS is also widely loved in the geopolitical community. Other world leaders— his elders— already look to him as a leader, which means they respect him. It is MBS who I suspect has held back the Muslim Ummah from drawing its sword against Israel in defense of Gaza, save for Hezbollah and the Houthis. (Neither of which are allies of the Saudis.) And MBS has shown leadership in his investment decisions, pouring trillions of dollars not only into Saudi infrastructure, but the infrastructure of the region, as well, building hydroelectric dams in Pakistan and high speed railway in Qatar.

On top of a congenial and charming personality, MBS has a lot of money to invest in foreign economies, as the Saudi Public Investment Fund looks to divest out of oil in order to stabilize itself financial, and no longer remain vulnerable to oil market manipulation by outside actors. (What the Saudis call “the oil curse.”)

World leaders both inside and outside the Muslim community admire and respect MBS, while the Muslim youth see him as a exciting force of positive change and the best chance they will have at a “Golden Age” future.

I, myself, have made the argument that MBS has everything to lose if he relents on the Two State Solution, but I don’t think it would rise to his murder. Lindsey Graham says that because it’s the Arabs, and he views the Arabs as ruthless savages who can’t be trusted. He thinks they are cut-throats, and he probably thinks MBS is acting out of fear rather than out of principled leadership. And if a coup plot developed within the royal family, the oligarchal nature of the tribe would more likely result in the coup-plotters being taken out before MBS.

Lindsey Graham doesn’t understand MBS. Nor do many of the others, as far as I can tell. And that is why they have all misjudged this entire situation from the jump. –

BONUS ITEMS

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid shared a viral video on social media that claims the beloved Christmas song “Jingle Bells” is rooted in racism and was written “as a mockery of Black people.” In the video Reid shared on Instagram, a man expressed his disapproval of a plaque in Medford, Massachusetts, honoring the site where James Pierpont is believed to have written the song in 1850. “This is where a racist Confederate soldier wrote ‘Jingle Bells’ to make fun of Black people,” the caption read. “This plaque in Medford, MA honors where James Lord Pierpont wrote ‘Jingle Bells’, but ignores its origins in blackface minstrelsy.” The lengthy video goes on to claim that Pierpont’s line, “The One Horse Open Sleigh,” was written with the intended purpose of utilizing it in racist performances, which saw White actors dress up in blackface to mock Black people attempting to engage in winter activities. The video claims that the “original lyrics” theme of ‘laughing all the way’ likely references a racist comedic routine known as the ‘Laughing Darkie.’ – One America News

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Tuesday against the Justice Department seeking the release of all FBI investigative records tied to Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the FBI failed to respond to a January 29, 2025 FOIA request. The lawsuit seeks all FBI investigative reports, witness interview summaries, memoranda, and related records concerning the laptop investigation, along with all emails, text messages, Lync messages, and other electronic communications connected to the case. IRS whistleblowers have confirmed that the FBI became aware of the laptop in October 2019, verified its authenticity in November 2019, and took possession of it in December 2019. In October 2020, the New York Post began publishing reports drawn from the laptop detailing Biden family business dealings. In an August 2022 letter, Sen. Ron Johnson cited whistleblower concerns that the FBI appeared to take little visible action for months despite possessing the verified laptop well before the 2020 election. “The Justice Department’s refusal to release these basic investigative records raises serious questions about transparency and potential interference in one of the most consequential political stories in recent history,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “We will fight in court to get the public the answers it is entitled to under the law.” – Badlands Media

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.

We are the news now.