Now, onto the news from the Monday, August 25th …

Researchers and on‑the‑ground reporting attribute the drop largely to expanded removals and fear‑driven voluntary departures under President Trump’s policies. DHS is offering $1,000 and a paid flight to undocumented people who register to leave the United States through its voluntary‑departure program. Asylum appointment access through the CBP One system was shut down on inauguration day, leaving thousands stranded on the Mexican side of the border. Mexican shelters and civil society are absorbing stranded and deported migrants, with limited official support for non‑Mexican deportees and a reduced presence from some international aid groups. The immigrant share of the U.S. workforce fell to 19% in June, about one percentage point lower than in January, equal to roughly 750,000 fewer immigrant workers. – Particle News

Our Take: In a report issued last week, Pew Research Center estimates the immigrant population fell by about 1.4 million from January to June 2025 – roughly 750,000 immigrant workers. This resulted in a decline in their labor‑force share from about 20% to 19%.

1.4 million is a good start; but remember three days ago when we learned that there are 55 million visas under review?

It’s the beginning of the beginning. Accelerate. –

President Trump directed the Defense Department on Monday to take a larger role in domestic law enforcement, including by “quelling civil disturbances,” as he threatens to broaden deployments of the National Guard in cities run by his political enemies. The executive order, released by the White House on Monday morning, also formalizes the creation of specially trained National Guard units in the District of Columbia and all 50 states that can be mobilized quickly for “ensuring the public safety and order.” The Pentagon did not immediately respond to questions about the order, which came two weeks after Mr. Trump declared a “crime emergency” in the District of Columbia and deployed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital, over the objections of local officials who have said crime in the city is at its lowest level in decades. In a statement, the White House said the president was ordering “common-sense measures to ensure long-term safety of our nation’s capital.”

– The New York Times

AND

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man the Trump administration wrongfully deported in March then brought back to the U.S. to face criminal charges, cannot be moved again or deported from the U.S. in the near future, a federal judge ruled on Monday. The order comes as the Trump administration has said it intends to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda, a threat his lawyers allege is part of a coercive negotiating tactic to get the immigrant to either plead guilty to criminal smuggling charges, which he denies, or leave the country to a nation where he doesn’t speak the language or have any ties. “Your clients are absolutely forbidden at this juncture to remove Mr. Abrego Garcia from the continental United States,” U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis reportedly told Deputy Assistant Attorney General Drew Ensign during a hearing on Monday, making a point to ask the official if he understood her order. “Your honor, yes,” Ensign said. “We certainly understand that.” Abrego Garcia will not be moved until a hearing, as soon as this week, determines whether the Trump administration is following the law surrounding his potential removal, according to the judge. – The Independent

Our Take: The System's version of D.C. is crumbling under a targeted sovereign pushback.

Crime rates in the epicenter of the Swamp itself have dropped to historic lows just weeks after President Trump's move to federalize the Metropolitan Police and bring in the National Guard—a crackdown that's led to over 300 arrests and a forced calm of rare stability.

The System isn't just panicking because these obvious measures are working, but because the American people are seeing the results unfold in real time, fueling a renewed mandate that's eroding the engineered pattern of decay from the inside out.

And yet, D.C. isn't the endgame, but the template, as Trump's focus shifts to Baltimore, New York and Chicago, turning this drainage into a scalable model for macro liberation across the Republic.

Every reclaimed city block not only advances law and order, but retroactively exposes why the System tried so hard to block Trump's—and our—ascent in the first place, while proving that such stability was always achievable, if only we cultivate the collective will to enforce it.

This is where Trump's narrative strategy shines: somewhat paradoxically, he amplifies opposition figures as often as allies, letting them self-define in ways that highlight both their absurdity and complicity.

Take Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who challenges Trump while his own state spirals into engineered ruin while he resists the very federal help that could stabilize it.

Or New York City's socialist mayor-in-waiting Zohran Mamdani, pushing his crime carnival by downgrading violent misdemeanors as "non-serious" acts of survival, effectively inviting San Francisco-style collapse to the Big Apple while framing policing as oppression.

Trump spotlights these men, elevating them in order to cultivate mandate to tear them down.

Then there's Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the alleged MS-13 operative masked by media as a "Maryland father"—a perfect cognitive cypher that bridges System leaders to the darkest elements of the Info War.

Facing charges of human trafficking, serial abuse and child predation, his deportation to Uganda (skirting El Salvadoran protections) isn't just removal; it's a signal exposing the migrant networks weaponized against us, linking blue-state sanctuary policies to gang violence and globalist infiltration.

Figures like Garcia connect the dots from governors to predators, turning narratives of compassion into shields for chaos.

At the core, then, the Story of this American Cleansing is as crucial to the Awakening as the Actual operations, with each reinforcing the other in a feedback loop that drives momentum.

Trump's campaign posture is geared toward peace, order and justice—playing out across every layer of the battlespace, from street-level takedowns to the exposure of corrupted institutions in a reminder of a reclaimed American Way.

As the System's panic patterns intensify, then, they become psychological fuel for our side, hastening their own Ouroborosian unraveling.

I wrote about this pattern and all its ripple effects in a recent long-form.

You might like it. [Read More] –

President Donald Trump has said he would like the United States to obtain ownership of the land where its military bases are located in South Korea, instead of leasing it. Sitting alongside South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae-myung, on Monday, Trump claimed that Washington has invested heavily in infrastructure on the Korean Peninsula and maintains “over 40,000 troops” there, yet the land under those facilities remains leased from Seoul. “Maybe one of the things I’d like to do is ask them to give us ownership of the land where we have the big fort,” he said. “I would like to see if we could get rid of the lease and get ownership of the land where we have a massive military base.” Trump did not specify which military “fort” he meant. The largest US facility in South Korea, Camp Humphreys, was completed in 2018 after a decade-long relocation project and billions in funding from both governments. The United States currently operates its overseas bases under long-term lease agreements and Status of Forces treaties, which grant Washington operational control while maintaining de jure sovereignty for the host country. – RT

Our Take: South Korea's new president, Lee Jae-myung, was viciously attacked by the entire American media apparatus, branded as a "communist." Even Steve Bannon and people in his orbit were lamenting the day in June when this guy was elected, certain that he would betray us and sell out to China.

Instead, here is President Lee joking about Trump building a Trump Tower in North Korea, assuring the American President that Kim Jong Un would be waiting for him to come play golf.

I've noticed that President Trump has been throwing around a lot of real estate jargon, lately. He seems to somehow turn nearly every negotiation into some kind of land deal. I don't know if the intent is to continue maintaining bases throughout the world, but assuming it isn't, then the only thing I can speculate is that owning the land allows the US to pack up and leave whenever it likes.

A lease would likely carry severe penalties for violating it.

[Clip Link] –

Lisa Cook said that she would not step down from the Federal Reserve, hours after President Trump said that he was taking the extraordinary step of removing her from the central bank’s board of governors. Mr. Trump announced the firing, which he said was effective immediately, earlier on Monday. He cited allegations that Ms. Cook may have falsified records in order to obtain favorable terms on a mortgage, even though she has not been charged with wrongdoing or convicted of a crime. In a statement released through her attorney on Monday evening, Ms. Cook said that “no cause exists under the law” for Mr. Trump to fire her. “I will not resign,” she said. “I will continue to carry out my duties to help the American economy as I have been doing since 2022.” Her attorney, Abbe David Lowell, added: “We will take whatever actions are needed to prevent his attempted illegal action.” – The New York Times

Our Take: Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook says President Trump has "no authority" to fire her.

"I will continue to carry out my duties."

Good good let it seethe into the American psyche. –

***

Another Take: Lisa Cook is represented by Hunter Biden’s lawyer. The homies over at Marco Polo are the authority on all things Hunter Biden, and they aren’t shy about their opinions on Cook’s choice.

Marco Polo Founder Garrett Ziegler went even harder:

The current season of America is getting so good. –

U.S. taxpayers are now the largest shareholders in Intel. What comes next isn’t so clear. The Trump administration announced Friday that the government had taken a 10% stake in the California-based computer chipmaker, which has fallen behind rivals Nvidia and AMD in the artificial intelligence race. Over the past five years, Intel’s share price has declined more than 50%. [...] The administration does not plan to take any board seats and has said it will vote against the company only in “limited” circumstances. While Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested Friday that national security was a key motivator for taking the stake, President Donald Trump focused Monday more on the prospect of financial gains. “I will make deals like that for our Country all day long,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I love seeing their stock price go up, making the USA RICHER, AND RICHER. More jobs for America!” he added. – NBC News

Our Take: Intel, Drainage, Tariffs, and the Mistake in 1913:

From this morning's Executive Order signing press event.

[Clip Link, Full Video] –

***

Another Take: What does the ongoing capitulation pattern of the Globalist Warmongers, the Corporate Oligarchs and even the Media Industrial Complex tell us about the current lay of the battlespace?

Quite a bit, as it turns out.

The Sovereign Alliance, a theorized Trinity of Trump, Putin and Xi – and with Modi as a pivotal ally – employs paradoxical combat: trade frictions that, rather than divide, forge a multipolar equilibrium, where peace emerges from strength, not submission, exposing the Superstate's fragility while empowering the radiant signal of sovereignty.

Tying into the "Good Reset," this redirection of adversarial energies – through BRICS' de-dollarization initiatives, alternative trade corridors and resilient economic meshes – accelerates the System's dissolution by fostering parallel systems that siphon power from globalist hubs, turning potential conflict into cooperative multipolarity and expediting the transition to a Golden Age of decentralized prosperity, the swiftness of which stems from harnessing the Superstate's own momentum against it, as globalist overreach backfires into sovereign empowerment.

From this global yielding flows the submission of the Corporatist Oligarchy, those mega-cap behemoths – Apple, Intel, Nvidia and their ilk – once the untouchable titans sustaining the System's false prosperity through borderless exploitation, now kneeling in a torrent of concessions, their executive suites resounding with the clink of golden shares and stakes ceded to the America First imperative.

As I have posited before, this is the reverse Hegelian Dialectic in motion, accelerating the Deep State's engineered crash while seeding sovereign alternatives, disrupting their timeline of controlled collapse into debt slavery by forcing premature exposures that pave the way for a reclamation rooted in real value and individual ingenuity, with sovereign alliances mobilizing opposition to trap the Controllers. [Read More] –

Face-mask mandates have been reintroduced in hospitals in two regions of Ukraine amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. In a post on his Telegram channel on Monday, the head of the Rovno regional council, Andrey Karaush, announced the introduction of masks at a major local hospital. Other medical facilities in the Western Ukrainian region will be considering mask mandates in the coming days, he added. “Since the beginning of August, almost half a thousand cases of the disease have been officially confirmed in the region,” Karaush announced. Several Telegram channels and media outlets have also reported that mask mandates were put in effect in several hospitals in Odessa Region, with visits allegedly restricted as well. According to data circulating in the media, in Kiev alone there have been 1,121 confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past week. – RT

Our Take: So, they are still trying to make this a thing, huh?

At some point, you have to recognize that the prison cell door has been open, and you have willingly remained in the cell, perhaps unwittingly. You always had the choice to walk away.

If the public refused to participate in these rituals, the people spellcasting with them would lose what little power they have left. –

“I just feel that I have a wonderful opportunity.” Those words of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson came in a recent interview, wherein the justice explained how she felt liberated after becoming a member of the Supreme Court “to tell people in my opinions how I feel about the issues. And that’s what I try to do.” Jackson’s sense of liberation has increasingly become the subject of consternation on the court itself, as she unloads on her colleagues in strikingly strident opinions. Most recently, Jackson went ballistic after her colleagues reversed another district court judge who issued a sweeping injunction barring the Trump Administration from canceling roughly $783 million in grants in the National Institutes of Health. [...] For some of us who have followed Jackson’s interestingly controversial tenure on the court, it was crushingly ironic…Jackson has attacked her colleagues in opinions that even her two liberal colleagues have declined to join. Her colleagues have clearly had enough and pushed back in opinions slamming her "imperial" and untethered model of jurisprudence. – The Hill

Our Take: I wonder when they’ll realize she’s a fake Justice nominated by a fake president in his null and void decisions. –

There is an “increasing belief” in Kiev that former commander-in-chief, Valery Zaluzhny, is preparing to go head-to-head with Vladimir Zelensky in a potential presidential race, The Guardian has claimed. Amid growing tensions, Ukrainian leader Zelensky removed the general from his post in February 2024 and dispatched him to the UK to serve as Kiev’s ambassador. In an article on Monday, The Guardian claimed that while Zaluzhny has painstakingly concealed any political ambition he may have, “many assume he is just biding his time before entering the fray.” The British newspaper cited the general-turned-envoy’s supposed musings as to how he would present himself to Ukrainian voters and what platform he would run on, should he decide to vie for the presidency. The outlet further stated that Zaluzhny has been receiving a steady flow of Ukrainian and Western dignitaries at both the embassy in London and in Kiev earlier this year. – RT

Our Take: While a military coup may be the most logical and prudent outcome of the Zelensky regime, there is an equal (if not greater) possibility that this particular [would-be] coup is being run by black hats, in an attempt to disrupt whatever it is that Trump and Putin have planned for end the conflict in Ukraine.

Zaluzhny was promoted to general in 2017— two years before Zelensky came into office— though it was under Zelensky when Zaluzhny was named Commander of all Ground Forces of Ukraine, before being fired in February 2024.

Now being the Ambassador to Britain, Zaluzhny has been living in London plotting God-knows-what with Lord-knows-who, so naturally you would wonder under whose influence is Zaluzhny operating?

At the very least: who is funding him? —

Donald Trump said 600,000 Chinese students would be allowed into the U.S. to study at colleges amid ongoing trade talks with China. Speaking at the White House Monday, the president's announcement signals a potential thaw in U.S.-China relations after escalating tariffs and restrictions on Chinese students. "I hear so many stories that we're not going to allow their students," Trump told reporters. "We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China," he added. – Fox News

Our Take: “Fox's Laura Ingraham is GRILLING Howard Lutnick on how allowing 600K Chinese students into the United States is ‘America First?’”

She’s not wrong… [Clip Link] –

Tourism from Gulf states to Russia has surged, as Moscow deepens ties with the region, offering streamlined visas, budget flights and curated travel experiences, Financial Times reported on Monday. Russia has eased its visa rules for many countries as part of an effort to boost foreign tourism amid Western sanctions. As a result, visits from the Gulf have more than quadrupled since 2019, with Saudi tourist numbers rising sixfold in the past year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in July. Budget airlines have responded to the rising demand. Flynas has launched direct flights from Riyadh to Moscow, while Air Arabia and Saudia are adding new routes to Russian cities this autumn. ”The prices and marketing made me decide to go,” said Aqeel al-Dejani, a 27-year-old Saudi tourist who spent 10 days in Moscow and Saint Petersburg in June. “The Peterhof Palace with its huge gardens was magnificent,” he told FT. – RT

Our Take: The Arab nations that President Trump visited back in May are now having a tourism boom with Russia. –

BONUS ITEMS

Federal officials in the U.S. have found the first human case of the flesh-eating parasite New World Screwworm connected to ongoing outbreaks in Central America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to confirm the case on Aug.4, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told The Hill. “Currently, the risk to public health in the United States from this introduction is very low,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon wrote in an email to The Hill. The bug was found on a person after they returned from traveling to El Salvador, which is currently experiencing an outbreak of the parasite. – The Hill

France has summoned Charles Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law and the US ambassador to the country, after he wrote to President Emmanuel Macron alleging he hasn’t done enough to combat antisemitism. The French foreign ministry said it was shocked by Kushner’s scathing take on Macron’s stances, calling it “unacceptable” and ordering the ambassador to appear Monday at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The ministry said Kushner’s allegations were in clear violation of international law and the obligation not to interfere with the internal affairs of another country. – New York Post

