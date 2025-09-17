The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, September 16th …

WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh in 2027, it was announced on Friday. It will be the first time the event, which has become a cultural phenomenon, will be staged outside North America. The announcement was made by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, and World Wrestling Entertainment Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, also known by his ring name, Triple H. They were joined by several of wrestling’s biggest stars. Alalshikh said he was delivering on a promise he made in 2018 to “change the future by doing big projects together” in Saudi Arabia. “WrestleMania is already the biggest date on the wrestling calendar and this announcement marks a significant moment in our partnership with WWE,” he said during a press announcement at the Fontainebleau Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. – Arab News

Our Take: Saudi Arabia to host Wrestle Trump-a-Mania 43 in 2027.

–

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it's third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today at getnativepath.com/badlands! *Sponsored*

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday backpedaled her comments about using law enforcement to target groups engaged in “hate speech” after she faced broad criticism. Bondi made the offending comments during an earlier appearance on the podcast of Katie Miller, the wife of key White House aide Stephen Miller. Miller asked Bondi if law enforcement would be sent after groups engaged in hate speech following the recent killing of conservative political organizer Charlie Kirk. “We will absolutely target you, go after you if you are targeting anyone with hate speech — and that’s across the aisle,” Bondi responded. She also said there is no place for hate speech following Kirk’s death. Bondi’s remarks quickly spread online along with the backlash. [...] Some critics online responded by reposting Kirk’s own words: “Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free.” Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor also appeared to take a jab at Bondi during a talk Tuesday morning at New York Law School, reported Politico. “Every time I listen to a lawyer-trained representative saying we should criminalize free speech in some way, I think to myself, that law school failed,” she said. – Breitbart

Our Take: Imagine what it must be like to protect the establishment while pretending you’re outside of it.

Matt Walsh is spiraling. Someone find him some weewees and hoohas to analyze. –

***

Another Take: Weaponization of emotion isn't important to recognize after the fact ...

It's important to recognize WHEN it's happening, as that's when it's most effective at guiding the Collective Mind toward engineered ends.

If you're being provoked, consider who's provoking you.

And why. –

Spain has scrapped nearly €1 billion ($1.18 billion) in defense contracts with Israeli firms, its strongest move yet under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s newly announced measures against West Jerusalem, media reported on Tuesday, citing government sources. The step follows Sanchez’s pledge last week to enshrine in law a ban on arms sales to and purchases from Israel over its Gaza offensive. The Defense Ministry has reportedly canceled a €700 million ($826 million) deal for 12 SILAM rocket launchers and a €287.5 million ($339 million) contract for 168 Spike L.R. anti-tank missiles. The SILAM systems, based on Israel’s Elbit PULS platform, were due to be built by a Spanish consortium, according to the EFE news agency. The cancelations are expected to be finalized next week as Madrid reportedly prepares to disengage militarily and technologically from Israel while seeking alternative suppliers. The decision comes as Israel presses an offensive on Gaza City, aimed at seizing what it says is Hamas’ last major stronghold. The security cabinet approved the plan last month, seeking to bring the city – one of the few areas not under IDF control – under full occupation. – RT

Our Take: As some members of the European Union call for sanctions against Israel, others are cancelling arms deals that the IDF are surely counting on to keep their war machine going.

Very tough to survive in this world without friends, especially when you seem so dead-set on picking a fight with all of your neighbors. Israel's self-destruction is something that will be studied by scholars for the rest of time.

–

The yearslong feud between longtime political rivals Adam Schiff and Kash Patel reached a fever pitch Tuesday afternoon, complete with a shouting match that briefly derailed an ongoing Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The confrontation occurred when Schiff, a Democratic senator from California, questioned Patel, the FBI director, about the Justice Department’s decision to move Ghislaine Maxwell — an associate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — to a lower security prison facility. Schiff asked Patel whether he believed the American people were “stupid” enough to believe his answer that the Bureau of Prisons independently made the decision to move Maxwell, rather than it being a politically-motivated move by the White House. “What I am doing is protecting this country … and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you,” Patel said, interrupting Schiff. “We have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiangate, in January 6. You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate.” Patel went on to call him “a political buffoon at best.” – Politico

Our Take: The Kash Patel testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee was annoying because committee members are so tone deaf they’re still making political ads for next year instead of trying to convince us that they hold some value for us.

There is no value exchange. We get no value from the governing class. Only pain.

The most entertaining moment of the hearing was Kash getting into it with Adam Schiff. At one point, it sounded like Chairman Grassley cut Schiff’s mic and let Kash just yell at him:

Very entertaining… are they going to prosecute Adam Schiff or just yell at him?

–

Arab and Islamic leaders have called for Israel to be suspended from the United Nations over its alleged violations of the organization’s charter. The demand comes amid Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and after last week’s airstrike on Doha which left six people dead, including a Qatari security officer. On Monday, the leaders of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation convened an emergency summit in Doha. In a final statement following the summit, the group called on member nations to “consider the compatibility of Israel’s membership in the UN with its Charter” and coordinate efforts to suspend Israel from the organization. Israel has said its Doha strike targeted Hamas officials, although Arab and Islamic leaders branded it a “dangerous escalation that exposes the extremist hostility of the Israeli government.” They also accused Israel of undermining the international mediation and peacemaking process, given that the Qatari capital had been used as a key venue for peace talks between West Jerusalem and Hamas. The statement urged all states to review diplomatic and economic relations with Israel and take “legal and effective measures” to stop Israeli actions, including sanctions, suspension of arms, and dual-use exports. – RT

Our Take: The Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation just wrapped up their emergency meeting in Qatar, where they were conferring on how to respond to last week's attack by Israel on Qatar. Instead of drawing their swords and declaring jihad, as Fox News would have you believe they would do, they are pursuing a more strategic path by seeking to isolate Israel geopolitically by leveraging their newfound bilateral relationships and having Israel suspended from the UN.

It is important to remember that it was the UN that created Israel in 1947 with the Partition Plan of Palestine.

I think it is fair to assume that should Israel be suspended from the UN, the Republican-led Congress will move to have the United States withdraw from the organization, which would likely lead to its financial insolvency.

Accelerate. —

David Ellison‘s Skydance Media just completed the $8 billion takeover of Paramount Global five weeks ago. Now, before Ellison and his team have even finished the work of laying off upwards of 2,000 employees at the newly merged Paramount Skydance to slash costs, the son of tech multibillionaire Larry Ellison is mulling what would currently be a $70 billion-plus deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in its entirety. The question is: Why now? – Variety

Our Take: Once again, we're literally taking enemy institutions and rebranding them for the American Restoration ... and it's all happening MUCH faster than most have realized.

In the Info War, where the Collective Mind serves as both battlefield and bounty, the Culture War is following the same strategic template as the Economic War—a blueprint I've been mapping for some time.

To wit, just as sovereign forces have quietly deployed Trojan Horses into the fiat fortress, laying the foundations for an economic American Restoration even while Trump rails against the current edifices of the System, so too has the cultural battlespace advanced far beyond what most have recognized, and it's all happening in plain sight.

The 20th-century communist subversion of storytelling, sports and media is not just eroding; it's being systematically inverted, with converging vectors setting the stage for a total cultural renaissance, and as with many fronts in the Shadow War, we seem to be doing so by using the weapons of the enemy against them.

This parallel shines clearest in the Ellisons' advance—Larry and David emerging as shadow sentinels storming the Media and Entertainment Industrial Complexes.

Their Skydance-Paramount conquest has already secured CBS, MTV, BET, Nickelodeon and a treasury of archetypes long tainted and driven by subversive narrative.

Now, with preparations underway for an Ellison-backed bid on Warner Bros. Discovery, we stand on the cusp of reclaiming (or perhaps, claiming for the first time) cultural hubs and narrative amplification vectors like HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network, DC, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, among others.

Whispers of pursuits for TikTok's U.S. operations further amplify this momentum, and the timing of such whispers coinciding with the latest impending meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping makes a mockery of coincidence.

Far from mere corporate maneuvers, these moves herald a macro reclamation: a seismic shift in the American entertainment landscape where deconstructed heroes—rugged individualists, moral warriors and underdog legends—rise unshackled from globalist decay, a move signaled back in 2022 with the cultural narrative deployment that was Top Gun: Maverick, produced by David Ellison.

Storytelling itself is inverting, evolving from subversion's chokehold into narratives that exalt freedom, resilience and the human spirit, turning the century's previous cultural siege into a new triumph.

The establishment's mounting hysteria over these acquisitions reveals that they've guessed the same endgame we have, and that they fear their grip on the key markers of American storytelling and narrative control is fracturing, as we threaten to take over the very institutions they corrupted from the inside out, or else founded for subversive purposes in the first place.

Echoing this, the UFC embodies another Trojan Horse in the cultural arena, mirroring the economic infiltrations that caught the elite off guard, with Dana White now influencing Meta's board, injecting Big Tech's sanitized domain with a counter-cultural ethos that burns away the virtue-signaling veneer, which may be at least partially responsible for the strange re-brand we're witnessing of Mark Zuckerberg and others in the Tech Elite commiesphere.

What's more, the UFC just announced a shock deal with the aforementioned Ellisons, signing the UFC up for a nearly $8 Billion broadcasting deal with Paramount beginning in 2026, a move almost none in the traditional sports media industry saw coming.

Gaze further eastward, where sovereign funds from Saudi Arabia and its allies are pouring into American sports—from LIV Golf's disruption of the PGA to stakes in the UFC and emerging media ventures, and you'll see that this trend isn't simple investment; it's a profound Trojan Horse that extends beyond restoring American culture to enabling reconciliation with those long painted as foes by the Globalist forever-war apparatus.

For generations, we've been conditioned with tales of irreconcilable enmity to perpetuate endless conflict, but now, through the communal realms of sports, entertainment and media, we're extending an invitation to a renewed West—unfiltered, sovereign and ascendant.

On the back of this exchange, the East is also being rebranded in Western eyes, and the West in Eastern hearts, building cultural bridges that were always destined to connect us.

Thus, revitalizing American brands like Paramount and WBD transcends purging internal rot; it helps to restore the American brand globally, positioning it as a beacon that converts supposed adversaries into partners in a multipolar world liberated from collectivist shadows.

These fronts are converging—the Ellisons' media incursions, the UFC's defiant surge, Middle Eastern media and entertainment alliances—forming a network of Trojans primed for a total inversion of the Culture War.

Trump was the original signal setter for this culture war, its lead captain and character, and now, the foundations laid in stealth are ready for the awakening masses to claim in the years ahead, as the sovereign nationalist whiplash will be a marvel to behold.

This is the essence of the Great Awakening: a Reverse Hegelian Dialectic that inverts the enemy's Marxist march through our institutions, transforming their hollowed-out structures—once perverted from beacons of individual sovereignty into tools of collectivist rot—into the scaffolding for our reclamation.

You have the chance to see it coming before it does. –

A judge on Tuesday dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione in New York State's case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but kept the state's second-degree murder charges against the suspect. Mangione's lawyers argued that the New York case and a parallel federal death penalty prosecution amounted to double jeopardy. But Judge Gregory Carro rejected that argument, saying it would be premature to make such a determination. Why It Matters: The case against Mangione is one of the most closely watched murder prosecutions in recent years. Tuesday marked Mangione's first court appearance in the state case since February. Mangione, 27, has attracted a following, mostly on the left, as a stand-in for frustrations with the health insurance industry. – Newsweek

Our Take: It’s incredible that everyone acted surprised last week when the rainbow communists celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They lionized Luigi Mangione after he assassinated Brian Thompason.

When people show you who they are, believe them.

The most interesting part of this decision, in my opinion, is that the judge rejected the double jeopardy arguments raised by Mangione. They are premature, and that means, at least for now, he’s still being tried at both the state and local levels. –

Israel will have to reshape its economy to withstand sweeping sanctions and boycotts, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday. Speaking at the Finance Ministry’s annual accountant general conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said mounting international pressure over the Gaza war is pushing the country toward economic self-sufficiency. “We will increasingly have to adapt to an economy with autarkic features,” he said. “I believe in free markets, I worked to bring Israel a free-market revolution. But we may find ourselves in a situation where our defense industries are blocked.” – RT

Our Take: Reality check for Net-and-Yoohoo: Israel doesn't possess any natural resources.

It sits on an arid desert. It has no trees for timbering. It can barely grow any food and therefore must rely on imports, and has no mineral deposits. There are some oil shale deposits, but there are currently no commercial oil shale operations in Israel. A small oil shale-powered power plant was commissioned in 1978 (completed in 1989) but it was decommissioned in 2011, with the company citing that it wasn't making a profit and didn't want to harm the environment. Since 2011, testing has been underway to develop more commercial oil-shale operations, but nothing on the immediate horizon in terms of extraction.

There are significant off-shore natural gas deposits along the coast, but they are in the territorial waters of Gaza – which may explain one reason why Netanyahu is so eager to annex it.

Israel also has almost no manufacturing base, and therefore has an economy that is highly dependent on imports. Its two most robust industries are software/technology and diamonds/gems – the Israeli Diamond Exchange is the largest diamond exchange in the world – the latter of which is another example of an industry that is completely dependent on external sourcing (in this case the continent of Africa).

The point is that Israel is an example of a country that cannot pursue an isolationist economy, mainly due to geography, but also due to culture. They do not possess the know-how or skill set to become a self-reliant society overnight. And even with access to that knowledge-base, the challenges they would face to implement such an economic strategy would be immense, as it would take years to build the infrastructure and manufacturing necessary to transition to self-reliance.

Israel needs friends to survive. That is the great irony in all of this. They would be wise to make peace with the Arabs, but their hubris betrays them.

–

BONUS ITEMS

President Trump announced late Monday that he has filed a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the paper of serving as a “mouthpiece” for Democrats and engaging in decades of false reporting. Trump called the suit the “Great Honor” of holding the outlet accountable, claiming the Times’ endorsement of Kamala Harris amounted to the largest illegal campaign contribution in history. He noted the endorsement was given front-page placement, “something heretofore unheard of.” In his statement, Trump accused the paper of a longstanding pattern of lying about him, his family, his business, and the America First movement. He likened the case to past legal battles against media outlets, citing prior settlements with networks such as ABC, Disney, and CBS over allegations of fabricated and altered material. Trump argued that the Times’ conduct amounted to intentional and malicious defamation, saying the paper has been permitted to “freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long.” The suit was filed in Florida, where Trump vowed the effort would put an end to unacceptable and illegal media abuse. “Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump concluded. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” – Badlands Media

President Trump and Vice President Vance will deliver remarks this Sunday at the memorial service for the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA announced Tuesday. Trump and Vance, who previously confirmed they would be attending the memorial, will be joined by a slate of other high-profile figures announced as speakers at the massive gathering. Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, will deliver remarks at the memorial. Other speakers from the Trump administration include White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and White House Office of Presidential Personnel Director Sergio Gor. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., are also slated to give remarks. The event website says more names will be announced. – The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.