Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. defended the independence of the judiciary and denounced any attempt to impeach judges over disagreements with their rulings during rare public remarks on Wednesday evening. “Impeachment is not how you register disagreement with a decision,” the chief justice told a crowd of about 600 people, mainly lawyers and judges, gathered in Buffalo, his hometown. The remarks were his first since issuing a similar, though also unusual, written statement in March in response to threats by President Trump and his allies to impeach federal judges who have issued decisions against administration policies. The chief justice did not mention the president directly in his comments on Wednesday, and he did not elaborate further in his answer about threats of impeachment, which he gave in response to a direct question during an event to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. [...] “It’s central,” Chief Justice Roberts responded. He added that the job of the judiciary was “to obviously decide cases but in the course of that to check the excesses of Congress or the executive, and that does require a degree of independence.” – The New York Times

Our Take: Trump doesn't actually need permission from the courts, fyi...

Federalist 78: "[The judiciary]...must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even for the efficacy of its judgments." –

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he doesn’t plan to stop in Israel during his trip to the Middle East next week. “We’re not planning on stopping in Israel. We will be doing it at some point, but not [on] this trip,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during the ceremonial swear-in of Steve Witkoff as his special envoy to the Mideast. Trump will depart for Saudi Arabia on Monday before making stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. He is slated to return on Friday, May 16. Earlier Tuesday, the Axios news site reported that Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter recently proposed to the White House that Trump add a short stop in Israel during his Mideast trip. – The Times of Israel

AND

The Israeli Air Force struck Houthi-controlled infrastructure on Tuesday as its planes flattened the airport in Sanaa, a day after Israeli jets pounded the port city of Hodeida. Then, US President Donald Trump dropped his own bombshell. Without coordinating with Israel or other allies, he announced during a White House meeting that the Houthis had agreed to stop attacking shipping lanes in the Red Sea, and said that the US would halt its attacks on the Iran-backed group. The Houthis, meanwhile, declared they would keep hitting Israel. As if to emphasize the point, a drone believed to have been launched from Yemen flew toward Israel early Wednesday before being intercepted by the IAF. If the agreement holds — and that is an extremely uncertain proposition — Israel, it seems, is on its own in the fight against the Houthis.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: President Trump was finally asked whether he would visit Israel during his upcoming trip to the Middle East.

“We’re not planning on stopping in Israel. We will be doing it at some point, but not [on] this trip,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during the ceremonial swearing-in of Steve Witkoff as his special envoy to the Mideast.

It seems like Netanyahu is constantly getting rug-pulled by the so-called "Zionist puppet," doesn't it?

When the time comes for President Trump to confront Netanyahu, the MSM won't be able to say anything other than Trump is Israel's greatest champion. That kind of narrative shielding grants a wide berth for how that situation could end up being resolved.

The fact that Trump has made peace with the Houthis – without Netanyahu's foreknowledge or input – suggests that we could see a similar dynamic develop between Trump and the leadership of Iran. Uniting the Sunni and Shia Muslims would be a historic achievement, and the subject of Greater Israel is probably the one thing that is incendiary enough to provoke such an alliance.

–

US President Donald Trump says the opportunity for Russia to play at the 2026 World Cup could be an "incentive" to end the war in Ukraine. The Russian national football team has been banned from international competition by Fifa and Uefa since the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Trump campaigned on ending the war in Ukraine on "day one" of office if he was elected for a second time in November 2024. Under current rules, Russia will not play at the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Qualification began in September 2023, with 45 spots available in addition to the three host nations. Speaking at the first meeting of his administration's 2026 World Cup taskforce, Trump said reinstating Russia for the tournament could end the war in Ukraine. Sitting next to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Trump was unaware that Russia were banned from the tournament. "I didn't know that. Is that right?" Trump asked. "That is right," said Infantino. "They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted." Trump said: "That's possible. Hey, that could be a good incentive, right? – BBC

Our Take: "When you understand the ideology behind events that are happening, it turns out the world is not chaotic. It's very coordinated and planned."

Donald Trump and the Sovereign Alliance don't need to force peace. They just need to untangle Hegelian doom loops and let peace arise. –

An encrypted messaging app that President Donald Trump’s then-national security advisor Mike Waltz used during a Cabinet meeting last week has temporarily suspended service after it was reportedly hacked. The hacker of TeleMessage, an Israel-founded app that acts as a modified version of Signal, has not obtained the messages of Waltz or the people he spoke to, according to 404 Media, which first reported the cyberattack Sunday. But the reported breach nevertheless raises questions about whether the app that lets clients archive messages for compliance purposes, which top government officials appear to be using, is secure. “TeleMessage is investigating a potential security incident,” a spokesperson for Smarsh, which runs the app, told CNBC in a statement. “Upon detection, we acted quickly to contain it and engaged an external cybersecurity firm to support our investigation.” “Out of an abundance of caution, all TeleMessage services have been temporarily suspended,” the spokesperson said. “All other Smarsh products and services remain fully operational.” [...] “Taking a secure messaging application and changing a core functionality such as backing up messages essentially breaks the security model…This creates a security risk for users of the application as their sensitive information could be, and has been, compromised.” – CNBC

Our Take: A claim of "hacking" is always a good cover story for a company/product whose entire purpose is compromising information security. –

The latest undercover video from O’Keefe Media Group featured British royal family advisor John Bryan claiming that Prince Andrew "was f*cking underage girls" and had close ties to infamous financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. James O’Keefe explained that two weeks after Prince Andrew’s interview with the BBC, in which he denied knowing Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, Bryan said he was brought to Andrew’s private residence to provide "crisis" management. Bryan said at the time that Prince Andrew was "distressed" and "struggling to focus." Bryan reportedly constructed a five-page PR strategy for Prince Andrew, advising that he show empathy for Epstein’s victims publicly. In a 2022 interview, Bryan said he believed Prince Andrew was innocent. [...] At the end of the video, O'Keefe referenced the Project Veritas logo on the wall behind him alongside his O'Keefe Media Group logo, saying there would be more info to come next week, prompting speculation on social media. O'Keefe founded Project Veritas and served as head of the group until February 2023. In August 2024, he launched a countersuit against the group he founded for defamation and breach of contract. – Post Millennial

AND

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday explained the delay in releasing files on billionaire and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. President Donald Trump on the campaign trail repeatedly promised to release the Epstein Files, including the rumored list of clients with whom the billionaire trafficked children. So far, there has been no substantive release of information about the child abuser’s crimes. While speaking with reporters, Bondi was asked whether the files would ever get released. “It’s just the volume,” Bondi answered. “That’s what they’re going through right now.” Bondi further stated that the FBI is combing through “tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn” and that “there are hundreds of victims.” The attorney general did release the “first phase” of declassified files related to Epstein in February. Her office gave first access to a group of online influencers in binders. Several of these individuals were photographed holding up the binders. But there wasn’t much in the way of new information contained in the first batch of documents. – Town Hall

Our Take: They built this up for a week and, again, it was a rug. Anytime an influencer (and I include the election official influencers) claim inside information and build up massive disclosure for a week (or more), it’s a rug. Every time.

The thing is, the monetization of everyone’s anticipation from a week of hype is worth it to these actors. They financially benefit from their fake bombshells. And when we call them out on it, many in our audience rage that we are just being divisive.

No. You’re being emotionally exploited for financial gain.

The Epstein news that I await are the indictments of the people that raped (and worse) the children. The same day OMG dropped their non-news, yesterday, AG Bondi said this:

“There are thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn. And there are hundreds of victims.”

Shame on anyone manipulating and monetizing people’s genuine emotional outrage at these heinous crimes. –

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro have signed a strategic partnership agreement to expand cooperation across key sectors, the Kremlin has announced. The deal was sealed on Wednesday in Moscow after talks between the two leaders. Maduro had arrived in the Russian capital to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany. As part of the agreement, Moscow and Caracas pledged to oppose unilateral sanctions, violations of the UN Charter, and what they called manifestations of neo-colonialism. The document published on the Kremlin’s website also outlines plans for cooperation on global and regional security, counterterrorism, counter-extremism, and efforts to combat the falsification of history and the glorification of Nazism. The pact sets a long-term course for deeper ties in areas including the economy, energy, investment, mineral extraction, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and culture. – RT

Our Take: Many people have been asking, "...is Maduro part of the Sovereign Alliance?"

Take a look at this picture, and decide for yourself:

I've written before about Maduro's "laptop from hell" that was given to him in 2017 by the scorned ex-wife of one of his oil officials, and [how it] contained a trove of material that demonstrated the corruption of members of his government, but also dozens of asset management executives from companies like Glencore. It appears that the many lawsuits that Maduro filed against these corrupt executives (40 of them) in US court in 2018 (which were ultimately dismissed) were utilized for subsequent prosecutions and civil action lawsuits.

In short, I think Maduro provided essential materials that made possible the prosecution of corrupt executives who control the world's natural resources.

PS – I've got to be honest: Seeing Maduro, Putin and Xi hamming it up in Moscow is giving me some FOMO. We should have scheduled a GART in Moscow for this weekend. –

Five judges on an appellate court today unanimously upheld the constitutionality of New York’s so-called Even Year Election Law, reversing an Onondaga County judge’s decision. The 2023 state law, which would move most town and county elections to even-numbered years, can be implemented beginning in 2026, the judges ruled. Proponents of the law have sought to increase voter participation in local elections by holding them at the same time as presidential and gubernatorial elections. Critics, especially Republicans, have argued the law is intended to pump up Democratic candidates. The five-member Appellate Division of the Fourth Department today overturned an October decision by state Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri, who declared the even-year law unconstitutional. – Syracuse.com

Our Take: On today's show, I had the opportunity to interview Representative Cloud (R-TX).

My first question was about our fraudulent election system. –

The Venezuelan government was facilitating the illegal immigration of dangerous gang members into the United States, according to multiple intelligence reports, and the legacy media is trying to portray this as bad news for the Trump administration. On Monday The New York Times ran a story with a headline “Declassified Spy Memo Contradicts Trump on Venezuela Gang Ties.” Other legacy media outlets ran with similar headlines. The stories are referring to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan prison gang that the Trump administration has designated a terrorist organization. If you just read the headlines, you might think that the declassified intelligence report says the Venezuelan government had nothing to do with the exportation of Tren de Aragua gang members to the U.S., as President Donald Trump has said. [...] What’s the intelligence report actually say? According to the report titled “Venezuela: Examining Regime Ties to Tren de Aragua,” intelligence officials think the Venezuelan socialist regime led by President Nicolas Maduro has “facilitated” the illegal migration of gang members into the U.S. “to advance what they see as the Maduro regime’s goal of destabilizing governments and undermining public safety.” According to the assessment, Venezuela has been doing this for years and during the peak years of illegal border crossings—the Biden years—the intelligence report concludes that there were likely Tren de Aragua members slipping into the country. – The Daily Signal

Our Take: Most—if not all—terror cells worldwide have strings tracing back to western intel.

From ISIS to Tren de Aragua, Ukraine to Sinaloa, the chaos we’ve been taught to expect as a fact of life is ultimately engineered.

The Sovereign Alliance is defanging the beast.

Peace follows. –

Although a new pope might not have been elected on the first day of the papal conclave, that doesn't mean nothing surprising happened. CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil went viral after the network's live broadcast on Wednesday, May 7, the first day in the process of choosing a new pope, during which he suggested that the cardinals are "raw-dogging" the social media-free election. According to the American Dialect Society, the verb rawdog means “to undertake without usual protection, preparation, or comfort.” The organization explains that while it originated as a slang term referring to having sex without a condom, it ultimately ended up crossing over into mainstream usage for various activities, including traveling. "Most of them will tell you that while that's going on, they’re sitting reading their breviary, that’s a book of prayers that clergy have, or praying a rosary," he added. "The one thing we know they’re not doing is checking Instagram because their devices have all been confiscated." Allen's last remark caused Dokoupil to say: "I believe the kids call it raw-dogging it if you're gonna go through a long period of time with no electronic device." – People

Our Take: There is no new Pope yet, but no one really expected one today. It’s a waiting period and, with the Cardinals sequestered, news about the Conclave runs the gambit from historical listicles to the meanings of robes to political speculation.

Then there is this story, and the outrage over use of modern slang in Conclave coverage.

To be fair, this is CBS – a very serious news network that is attempting to overcome a few recent (and massive) scandals – so their morning show anchor suggesting that Cardinals are “raw dogging” their way through the Conclave is understandably scandalous (with almost irresistible follow on jokes that I will resist).

The Catholic boomers in the CBS audience are going to be livid as soon as their grandchildren explain the reference. No grandkids? The American Dialect Society has you covered, telling People that rawdog “originated as a slang term referring to having sex without a condom” but that it has evolved to mean undertaking “without usual protection, preparation, or comfort.”

The reference is specifically intended mean going into sequestration without their cell phones.

No one disagrees with the intention or suggestion – they just disagree with the phrasing. Offense from words is a very first-world problem. Those offended need to rewatch Conclave and listen to the words of the new Pope at the end. Ignore his uterus – it’s the message that matters.

One other thought: Have we really reached such a level of societal degradation that so-called “Holy Men” can’t go a few days without Instagram?

–

Thousands of children in Milwaukee are feared to have been exposed to a toxin linked to cancer and autism due to crumbling school classrooms. At least eight schools were found to have lead-based paint that is chipping and producing toxic dust that when inhaled can lead to a host of health problems. Several schools have had to temporarily close for remediation efforts after high levels of the toxins were found in students' blood. Kat Cisar, a mother of six-year-old twins, learned in February that her children had been exposed. Her kids' school is one of those forced to shut since the public health crisis emerged late last year. Health officials now plan now is to use the summer to inspect half of the district's 100 schools built before 1978, when lead paint was banned, in time for classes to go back in the fall. The remaining schools will be inspected before the end of the year. But parents are worried that timeline means that young children could potentially be exposed to the toxic metal which is known to damage the brain.

– Daily Mail

Our Take: Just remember, it's not the childhood vaccine schedule. It's stuff like lead paint and asbestos. Duh. –

General Michael Flynn has declared his readiness to return to the White House as President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor. On Monday, the decorated combat veteran and former National Security Advisor under President Trump took to X with a powerful statement: “For over four decades, I’ve dedicated my life to serving this great nation, from the battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq to the halls of Washington. Whether in uniform, in government, or as a private citizen, my commitment to America and its people has never wavered. I’ve faced challenges, taken hits, and become stronger, always driven by a deep love for this country and its values. This love for our nation, for its people, and for its values is what fuels my commitment. If called upon, I’ll protect our nation’s security and ensure our enemies know we mean business. But no matter where I stand, inside or outside government, I’ll keep fighting for the America we all cherish. That’s my promise, and I’m not done yet.”

– The Gateway Pundit

Our Take: This is something that many – if not all – in MAGA have long speculated will occur. The appointment of General Flynn as National Security Adviser is the redemption arc that we've been waiting for since he was first persecuted by the Deep State in early 2017.

I noticed this comment from General Flynn:

"I’m a guy—I’m serving now, Benny. I’m serving now. I serve in just a different way. I have been engaging people in government. I’m still out doing stuff, so I’m serving. I think that’s my message to every American: How are you serving this country? Because every American needs to serve this country, whether you’re inside the government or outside the government."

We discussed this idea on various panels at GART, and while this take is really supposed to be about General Flynn's Hero's Journey/redemption arc back to the position he was meant to fill at the very beginning of President Trump's first term, it's also an opportunity to reflect on what responsibility we have adopted for ourselves.

What are our objectives? What is it that we specifically seek to accomplish? Do we understand the steps necessary to get there? What is our plan to execute in order to seize control of our sovereignty?

We need to start discussing the logistics of the Great Awakening.

–

BONUS ITEMS

A suspected terrorist who allegedly planned to kill Lady Gaga fans in a sickening attack on her record-breaking Brazil concert was deported from the US only last month, Brazilian authorities have revealed. Luis da Silva, 44, wanted to livestream the execution of children and set up bombs close to the stage during Gaga’s performance to 2.5 million fans on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, investigators said. “He said that the singer was a Satanist and that he was going to perform a Satanist ritual too, killing a child during the show,” Rio de Janeiro Civil Police secretary, officer Felipe Curi, told reporters on Monday. Authorities are investigating why da Silva’s was removed from the United States. Da Silva and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody just hours before the concert went ahead after authorities uncovered their alleged murderous plot. The pair allegedly used Discord to try and radicalize others, including teenagers, to carry out attacks against children and members of the LGBTQ+ community who were attending the concert. – New York Post

Day one of the conclave ended later than anticipated for some, but Kurt Martens, a professor of canon law at The Catholic University, said he expected today’s ballot to be later for a number of reasons. “I was expecting it to be a little bit later, not only because of father or cardinal Cantalamessa, who has a tendency to preach long, but also the taking the oath took forever as they entered into conclave. Much longer than last time around,” Martens told CNN’s Erin Burnett. Martens also noted that each cardinal has to walk to the altar to cast their ballot. If you have 133 “middle aged men or older than that, come forward — it’s not like you have 20-year-olds running up to the altar, so that takes time,” he said. “They have also to pick the revisers to make sure that the scrutineers did their job, et cetera. So it’s a lengthy process,” he said. “So be patient. And extend your airtime a little longer,” Martens advised. – CNN

Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued dire warnings on lowering interest rates, the economy and Trump's tariffs. Powell said the economy has been resilient and deems it's smart to wait and see how things shake out before making any moves. POWELL: “The tariff increases announced so far have been significantly larger than anticipated. If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they're likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth, and an increase in unemployment.” [...] POWELL: “What looks likely, given the scope and scale of the tariffs, is that we will see certainly the risks to higher inflation, higher unemployment have have increased. “And if that's what we do see, and if the tariffs are ultimately put in place at those levels, which we don't know, then then we will see, we won't see further progress toward our goals, but we might see a delay in that.” – Crooks & Liars

