AND

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated Monday, taking the oath of office to formally kick off his second term in the White House. The inauguration marks the official transfer of presidential power, with the executive branch changing hands from the Biden administration to the Trump administration. The 20th Amendment states that a president's four-year term ends at noon on Jan. 20, and the president-elect is sworn in shortly after. The inaugural ceremonies of the president-elect and vice president-elect are planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. Led this year by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, the committee oversees eight events on Inauguration Day: the procession to the Capitol;

the vice president's swearing-in ceremony;

the president's swearing-in ceremony;

the inaugural address;

the honorary departure of the outgoing president and vice president;

the signing ceremony, during which the new president signs nominations, memorandums, proclamations or executive orders;

the inaugural luncheon;

the pass in review, during which the president and vice president review military troops;

and the presidential parade, which will take place at Capital One arena in downtown Washington due to the cold. The theme of this year's ceremonies is "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise." – CBS News

Our Take: Happy Inauguration Day! Today is the first day of the Golden Age. How are you making America healthy, wealthy, strong, safe, and great again, today? Get after it!

Be sure to tune into Badlands Media Inauguration Day coverage, beginning at 11aET. –

President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters milled around Washington over the weekend, trying to figure out where and how they’d watch Trump’s inauguration now that it has been moved indoors because of freezing temperatures. They’re still excited. “We’re very disappointed that we don’t get to see the inauguration part of it, but we’re more excited that we won and our policies are going to be moved forward,” said Red Burr, who was in town from North Dakota. Burr didn’t yet have backup plans for the swearing-in but said he was thrilled to be attending a planned Trump rally Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena. Trump’s order Friday to move his inauguration indoors set off a scramble among law enforcement officials and members of Congress. It also prompted thousands of people from across the country to reconsider their journeys to Washington. – The Washington Post

Our Take: I’d wager that Trump has been planning to hold his inauguration indoors all along.

He announced the pre-inauguration rally back on January 1st.

He’s using weather as an excuse but this is almost certainly security related.

–

President Biden on Friday shortened the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses — setting a record in a single presidential term for the most pardons and sentence commutations. Why it matters: Public attitude on criminal justice and prosecutions for non-violent crimes has shifted dramatically in recent decades. While much of Biden's legacy is set to be eroded by President-elect Trump, his use of presidential clemency power could be remembered. Context: The thousands pardoned on Friday were "serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today," Biden's statement said. [...] The White House is reportedly considering "preemptive pardons" to current and former public officials who could be targeted by President-elect Trump's administration, like former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Anthony Fauci.

– Axios

Our Take: “You know, it will take time to feel the full impact of all we’ve done together but the seeds are planted. And they‘ll grow and they’ll bloom for decades to come."

This comment was from the outgoing Joe Biden.

It's TRUE ... through the lens of the Great Awakening.

#OurBoyBlue –

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is ready to resume the war against Hamas should talks for a second phase of the ceasefire fail. In a televised speech just hours before it was due to start on Sunday, Netanyahu stressed that the ceasefire was "temporary" and Israel reserved the right to resume strikes in Gaza — and had the backing of US President-elect Donald Trump to do so. Netanyahu also outlined what he called the success of Israel's military campaign over the last 15 months — including the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. "We changed the face of the Middle East," Netanyahu said, before adding that Hamas was now "completely alone.” The ceasefire is due to come into force at 08:30 local time (06:30 GMT). — BBC

AND

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party quit the coalition on Sunday morning, following through on its threat to exit if the government agreed to a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In a statement, the party said that its three cabinet members — Ben Gvir, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, and Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf — submitted resignation letters to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In addition, MKs Zvika Fogel, Limor Son Har-Melech and Yitzhak Kroizer resigned their spots on the various committees they were members of. “From this time onwards the Otzma Yehudit party is not a member of the coalition,” the party declared. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: The knives are coming out in Tel Aviv.

There was a third article that I almost included in this take, but instead I'll just share the headline and a few excerpts:

Gasp! You mean Trump isn't the Zionist puppet everyone has branded him as? Who knew?

The party has been experiencing a tumultuous period since U.S. President-elect Donald Trump decided to push hard towards a deal to release hostages held by Hamas and end the war in Gaza. This turmoil was not triggered by the absurd statement by far-right peer Itamar Ben-Gvir, who called for his archrival Bezalel Smotrich to join him in toppling the government if the deal goes through.

Unlike Ben-Gvir, however, Smotrich is a respected cabinet member, to whom others attribute sound judgment and significance: a pillar of the coalition.

Within his party, Smotrich barely survived supporting the previous hostage deal in November 2023. Now he finds himself in the most crucial political dilemma of his life.

According to sources, just two days ago, Smotrich was leaning more toward partnering with Netanyahu on the deal, while raising measured objections to certain conditions in the emerging agreement. However, a storm has been brewing within Religious Zionism over the past day, pushing the finance minister to adopt a more defiant stance.

As it currently stands, [former] National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's party, Otzma Yehudit ("Jewish Power"), has left the Netanyahu government, taking with it 5 or 6 seats (depending on negotiations with Smotrich's Religious Zionism party) and leaving Netanyahu just a few seats shy of a government collapse. Should Bezalel Smotrich's party decide to exit, it will mean a collapse in the coalition and trigger new elections.

What's interesting is that we now get Ben-Gvir confessing what many of us long believed: That it was bad actors in the Israeli government who thwarted every previous hostage deal — not Hamas. Hubris got the best of him, and now he has revealed to the world that the threat of leaving the coalition is what prevented previous deals from being made — meaning that these sociopaths don't give a damn about any of the hostages or the Israeli citizenry. They care about power, specifically the power to expand the borders of Israel and establish the Greater Israel project that they believe is part of a messianic event.

I explain all of this in order to bring clarity to Netanyahu's message about restarting the war. I don't expect Phase 2 to transpire, because if Netanyahu allows it, Smotrich will pull the rip cord and join Ben-Gvir's exodus to leave the government — which will remove Netanyahu from office and leave him extremely vulnerable to face the corruption charges pending against him.

We all know that President Trump will demand an end to the violence. The question will be what Bibi is willing to do to subvert that outcome, and keep the war going — in order to keep himself in power. —

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, has ordered flags to fly at full-staff on Monday for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration…despite the official order by President Biden after the death of former President Jimmy Carter on Dec. 29 that flags at all government and public buildings and grounds across the country fly at half-staff for a 30-day mourning period, which just happens to include Inauguration Day.[...] Ferguson joins California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis as the Democrats who have broken tradition and ordered flags to be raised for Trump's inauguration before the mourning period ends Jan. 28. The orders from the Democratic governors follow several Republicans who have directed flags to be raised on Monday, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. House Speaker Mike Johnson also ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at full-staff on Inauguration Day. – Fox News

Our Take: More than 11 governors have ordered their flags to fly full-staff today, in defiance of Joe Biden’s official order. This includes three democrats, all of whom are rumored to be running for president in 2028.

I think by the end of the episode, the real story is going to be who kept the flags at half-staff. This could be an interesting political tell at the most local levels, a data point for which shops you should continue patronizing into the golden age. Is that petty or properly America First?

Regardless, it’s going to be a good day. –

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan said large-scale raids as part of President-elect Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration are set to begin as soon as Tuesday. In an interview with Fox News on Friday night, Homan did not offer further details, but he did confirm that Chicago will be one of the cities targeted. "On Tuesday, ICE is finally going to go out and do their job. We're going to take the handcuffs off ICE," he said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). – NPR

AND

Throughout the 2024 election, President-elect Donald Trump said he would carry out mass deportations once in office. Some migrants are voluntarily choosing to leave the country ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Immigration attorney Rolando Vasquez told NewsNation some of his clients who entered under the Biden administration are now choosing to return home, fearing deportation under the incoming administration. It’s not just Trump’s deportation plans that have influenced these decisions. Vazquez says Mexico is now open to accepting non-Mexican deportees. This move would affect Cuban and Venezuelan migrants the most since those countries typically do not accept deportation flights from the U.S. but may take them from Mexico. – News Nation

Our Take: Make illegals illegal Again. –

Donald Trump plans to enter the White House Monday with a show of executive force to carry out a sweeping set of campaign promises for Day One. But just days before inauguration, senior aides continue to debate key aspects of many of his top agenda items, while softening their language on others. And the Trump team’s delays in vetting and hiring top staff, his Cabinet nominees’ lack of government experience, and his open hostility to the career federal workforce — the “deep state” he has long railed against — could impede his ability to carry out those executive orders. [...] “He can talk all he wants about executive orders. But at the end of the day, the action of trying to execute is going to be centered in the agencies, and the transition’s ability to get their complete teams in place and effectively engage the career workforce,” said Max Stier, the president and CEO of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Partnership for Public Service. And for those executive orders that do reach the implementation stage, advocacy groups and Democratic state attorneys general are preparing lawsuits to stop them in their tracks. – Politico

Our Take: From Trump’s Victory Rally on Sunday:

I cannot wait to read every last one of them. –

South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was formally arrested early Sunday, days after being apprehended at his presidential compound in Seoul. He faces possible imprisonment over his ill-fated declaration of martial law last month. Yoon's arrest could mark the beginning of an extended period in custody for him, lasting months or more. The decision to arrest Yoon triggered unrest at the Seoul Western District Court, where dozens of his supporters destroyed the court's main door and windows. They used plastic chairs and police shields that they managed to wrestle away from officers. Some got inside a hallway and were seen throwing objects and using fire extinguishers. Hundreds of police officers were deployed to suppress the riot at the court. Dozens of people were arrested on-site, while some injured police officers were seen being treated at ambulance vans. — NPR

Our Take: I will remind everybody that this entire situation was orchestrated — via game theory — by Kim Jong Un and his hilariously cheeky poop balloons, which baited President Moon into planning a false flag operation that was intended to ignite a war with North Korea. But the poop balloons were not enough to sway the military leaders to fulfill their end of the operation, leaving Moon holding the bag when he imposed martial law without a kinetic event (by the military) to justify it.

Colonel Macgregor went on Judge Napolitano's show to discuss the matter, and asserted that South Korea is a CIA puppet state — specifically, the political party of President Moon. This video clip is from different Macgregor interview, but a similar message.

I will also remind everyone of that former CIA employee who was arrested last summer for allegedly being a spy for South Korea.

So what does it all mean? That remains to be seen. But it is certainly exciting to witness, especially considering Colonel Macgregor's commentary that Moon and his ilk are CIA stooges, and the fact that these baboons were trying to start a war with our boy Un — better known by his stage name: Rocket Man.

Perhaps we will see similar arrests of corrupt leaders in America?

Accelerate. —

President Biden on Friday declared that he considers the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution "the law of the land," a surprising declaration that does not have any formal force of effect, but that was celebrated by its backers in a rally in front of the National Archives. The executive branch doesn't have a direct role in the amendment process, and Biden is not going to order the archivist to certify and publish the ERA, the White House told reporters on a conference call. A senior administration official said that the archivist's role is "purely ministerial" in nature, meaning that the archivist is required to publish the amendment once it is ratified. In response to an NPR question about whether the archivist would take any new actions, the National Archives communications staff pointed to a December statement saying that the ERA cannot be certified as part of the Constitution due to established legal, judicial, and procedural decisions. “This is a long-standing position for the archivist and the National Archives. The underlying legal and procedural issues have not changed," the archives' statement said. – NPR

Our Take: Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson told Bari Weiss that Joe Biden didn’t know what he was signing, and that he wasn’t the one running the country.

Around the same time that video dropped, Joe Biden declared that the Equal Rights Amendment is now the 28th Amendment. Democrat elected officials – who swore an oath to the Constitution so you’d think they might have read it – celebrated the declaration as though it were real. That was weird.

The legacy news was more measured.

The Equal Rights Amendment was first introduced in the 1920s and finally passed in the 1970s but was never ratified by 38 states. That means it’s not law. This was the subject of a Prime Video limited series entitled, Mrs. America (2020), in which Cate Blanchett played Phyllis Schlafley, who the series largely credited with killing the ratification. It was an entertaining, albeit one-sided, portrayal of the ERA’s embattled history.

More enjoyable was the actual announcement about the ERA from Biden:

It’s belligerent and hilarious, and the people who celebrated this bizarre moment in senility must be repeatedly mocked into the golden age. –

Shortly before 11 p.m. [Saturday], US users were greeted with a message that said: “Sorry TikTok isn’t available right now” and the site was otherwise unusable. It came about an hour after they warned users of an imminent shut down. “We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable,” the company said in a message sent to users earlier Saturday night. – New York Post

AND

TikTok restored service to users in the United States on Sunday just hours after the popular video-sharing platform went dark in response to a federal ban, which President-elect Donald Trump said he would try to pause by executive order on his first day in office. Trump said he planned to issue the order to give TikTok’s China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer before the ban takes full effect. He announced the move on his Truth Social account as millions of U.S. TikTok users awoke to discover they could no longer access the TikTok app or platform. But by Sunday afternoon, a message greeted those who signed on thanking them — and the president-elect — for their support. “As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!” the message read. – AP News

Our Take:

And just like that, 30 million Gen Z kids are going to become Trump supporters. –

Thousands of people from around the United States rallied in the nation’s capital Saturday for women’s reproductive rights and other causes they believe are under threat from the incoming Trump administration, reprising the original Women’s March days before President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration. Eight years after the first historic Women’s March at the start of Trump’s first term, marchers said they were caught off guard by Trump’s victory and are determined now to show that support remains strong for women’s access to abortion, for transgender people, for combating climate change and other issues. The march is just one of several protests, rallies and vigils focused on abortion, rights, immigration rights and the Israel-Hamas war planned in advance of inauguration Monday. Around the country, over 350 similar marches are taking place in every state. – PBS

Our Take: We should expect more of this, as long as it’s funded. But we should also expect a different response from law enforcement if the protestors fail to remain peaceful.

President Trump said in his rally last night that we are restoring law and order to our streets – let’s see what happens in the days and weeks to come.

It’s gonna be wild. –

The billionaire businessman has managed to connect with millions of ordinary Americans in a way the Democrats cannot. “Every four years we gather on these steps,” Donald Trump told the US on the sombre January day eight years ago when, minutes after being sworn in as the 45th president, he gave his “American carnage” address. The peculiar thing about watching that infamous address now is that the language and formality seem almost quaint compared with the unhinged verbal mudslinging that defined the 2024 election.[…] A dispirited rain fell over the National Mall that morning. Trump’s face, as he spoke, was grave, even thunderous. It was, commentators across the globe agreed, a dark vision of America. But it was not entirely inaccurate, and he promised to reverse it. On Monday morning, America will gather again close to those same steps: a dramatic decision was taken, on Friday afternoon, to move the inauguration indoors, to the Rotunda, because of the forecast of extreme cold. The day will represent full circle in a political decade for which American Carnage is an apt title. Trump, irrespective of one’s views, has completed one of the most astonishing reinventions in American political history. — The Irish Times

Our Take: "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now."

Oh muh gawd, it's Donald Trump's music!

The Donald is back. They tried to kill him. They tried to kill America.

Hey Deep State — you missed.

Now you's can't leave.

In keeping with the WWE theme, here is a video of President Trump entering a rally two months ago, using the intro music from the professional wrestler known as "The Undertaker," who had just publicly endorsed him.

Trump-a-Mania, brother. —

BONUS ITEMS

A new meme coin launched by President-elect Donald Trump on Friday has a market capitalization of about $9 billion—after hitting a peak of over $15 billion early Sunday—marking Trump’s latest venture into cryptocurrency and merchandise sales in the lead-up to his inauguration. Trump announced the launch of his meme coin, $TRUMP, in a Truth Social post late Friday, saying the cryptocurrency is celebrating “WINNING” the presidential election and his upcoming inauguration. Shortly after launching, the price of $TRUMP rapidly rose by more than 300% by Saturday morning, and it kept rallying Saturday night and early Sunday morning—before paring back some of its gains later Sunday. The digital asset hovered at just over $46 as of 5:25 p.m. EST Sunday, with a market cap of $9.36 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The asset—hosted on the Solana blockchain—briefly surpassed $75 early Sunday morning, bringing the total market cap of all tokens in circulation to a peak of $15 billion.

– Forbes

On the morning of Jan. 7, a firefighter near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles observed a 10-acre brush fire along a ridgeline and sent out a warning. "Just to give you guys a heads up," he radioed to other first responders. "This has the potential for 200 acres plus." The Palisades fire and the other fires that followed have since burned down more than 40,000 acres — an area three times the size of the island of Manhattan. […] Just eight hours after that initial call alerting others to the beginnings of a brush fire on the ridgeline, at around 6 p.m., a firefighter in Pacific Palisades mentioned there was a problem with the water. – NPR

Perplexity AI officially made a play for TikTok on Saturday, submitting a bid to its parent company, ByteDance, to create a new merged entity combining Perplexity, TikTok U.S. and new capital partners, CNBC has learned. The new structure would allow for most of ByteDance’s existing investors to retain their equity stakes and would bring more video to Perplexity, according to a source familiar with the situation, who asked to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the potential deal. Perplexity AI, the artificial intelligence search engine startup competing with OpenAI and Google, started 2024 with a roughly $500 million valuation and ended the year with a valuation of about $9 billion, after attracting increasing investor interest amid the generative AI boom — as well as controversy over plagiarism accusations. AI-assisted search has been viewed by investors as one of Google’s key risks, as it potentially changes the way consumers access information online.

– NBC News

