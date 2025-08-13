The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, August 12th …

The FBI concluded numerous legacy news media stories that crafted the false Russia collusion narrative contained illegally leaked classified intelligence but failed to definitively identify the leakers. But agents did force a stunning admission that ex-FBI Director James Comey used a special conduit to the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times in his bid to polish his image and push for a special prosecutor to take down President Donald Trump. Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman admitted to agents in interviews he routinely communicated on behalf of Comey, his longtime friend, with Times reporter Michael Schmidt, whose work was among the newspaper's 2018 Pulitzer-winning stories on Russian election interference. The goal, Richman told the FBI, was "to correct stories critical of Comey, the FBI and to shape future press coverage" outside of the bureau's official press office, according to internal FBI memos that current Director Kash Patel delivered to Congress this week. — Just the News

Our Take: Newly declassified documents show that Comey ordered the FBI to "assist the New York Times" in the writing of one of their articles.

"As part of the FBI's assistance, FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were interviewed by the New York Times."

During the leak investigation, the FBI was directed to only interview "those officials who might have had motive to protect Comey."

Remember that at the time, the FBI had intelligence that Hillary approved a plan to vilify Trump by perpetuating the Russia Collusion narrative.

Seems odd not to include that as a motive for the leaks… —

Investigators have uncovered evidence that Russia is at least partly responsible for a recent hack of the computer system that manages federal court documents, including highly sensitive records with information that could reveal sources and people charged with national security crimes, according to several people briefed on the breach. It is not clear what entity is responsible, whether an arm of Russian intelligence might be behind the intrusion or if other countries were also involved, which some of the people familiar with the matter described as a yearslong effort to infiltrate the system. Some of the searches included midlevel criminal cases in the New York City area and several other jurisdictions, with some cases involving people with Russian and Eastern European surnames. The disclosure comes as President Trump is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir V. Putin, in Alaska on Friday, where Mr. Trump is planning to discuss his push to end the war in Ukraine.

— The New York Times

Our Take: The latest psyop has been released. This is totally going to cancel the Trump-Putin meeting with a Chinese icebreaker. This sounds even more serious than when Russia totally hacked the DNC and the 2016 election, amiright?

This is ridiculous nonsense. It also has the same “we’re not certain” flavor as the “51 intelligence officials say Russia hacked Hunter Biden” thing. —

***

Another Take: They hedge in the first sentence. “At least partly responsible.”

No.

I question whether the boobs in government could even forensically examine this kind of hack. PACER is a dinosaur, and it’s a homegrown mess of local solutions with all sorts of bugs. To navigate the PACER UX is to go back in time by over a decade.

Your neighbor’s kid could hack PACER. And not even a gifted one — a regular kid.

But the NYT can’t resist the opportunity to undermine US foreign policy and keep the war going.

It’s so obvious now. —

President Trump has a “very open mind” about who should replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and he’s even considered Janet Yellen for the post, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed Tuesday. Powell’s term as chairman of the US central bank expires in May 2026, and the Trump administration – already interviewing potential replacements – is casting a “very wide net” in the search for his replacement, the treasury secretary told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “The president has a very open mind,” Bessent said, when asked who Trump is eyeing to replace Powell. “He even considered re-appointing Janet Yellen, so we want to see what everyone’s thinking,” he added. — New York Post

Our Take: Jerome "Too Late" Powell isn't going anywhere ... not until Trump is done with him.

Why?

Because he's serving his role to perfection, exposing the rot of the fiat central banking class while cultivating mass public mandate for change.

Trump is telling you this.

Do you see it? —

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Tuesday that the U.S. is in the process of designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. Speaking to Sid Rosenburg of "Sid and Friends in the Morning," Rubio was asked about the support that New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is getting from groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood. "Why wouldn't you guys designate the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR? I just – I look at these organizations, I have a mayor's race here in New York City with this psycho, this lunatic Mamdani. Both of these groups you know are behind him, especially the Muslim Brotherhood. Is that something you think we can count on maybe in the near future? Maybe not CAIR just yet, but certainly the Muslim Brotherhood?" Rosenberg asked, referring to the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "Yeah, all of that is in the works," Rubio responded. — Newsmax

Our Take: The Muslim Brotherhood — oh my!

I prefer to refer to them by their actual moniker: MI6 of British Intelligence.

The last time the Brotherhood was targeted by Congress for a "terrorism" designation was in 2017, and it led to the CIA/MI6/MB to recruit former CIA agent Kevin Chalker and his company, Global Risk Strategies, to devise a psychological warfare operation to subvert the effort.

As revealed in leaked documents back in January 2024, the project was called Operation Endgame, and targeted UAE Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, likely for the role he played in brokering the relationship between Jared Kushner and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but also the Abraham Accords and peace in the Middle East, in general. It was Al Otaiba who — in an unprecedented move — penned an op-ed that was published in Israeli newspapers in the summer of 2020, warning the Israeli public that specific factions within Israel sought to subvert the signing of the Accords and expand the constructing of settlements in Palestine. Al Otaiba warned that such a move would negate any chance of peace between the Arabs and Israel, and pleaded with the Israeli public to pressure their leaders to step up and sign the Accords. (That didn't stop Netanyahu from trying to back out from signing the Accords the night before the ceremony was planned, or from later expanding the settlements in the West Bank.)

I think it's past time that we come together and Scooby Doo the "Muslim Brotherhood." Let's see what role figures like John Brennan, John McCain, and Lindsay Graham (among many others) have played in cultivating the spread of radical Islamic terrorism. —

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday sued U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly for allegedly "bribing" providers to prescribe its medications. The attorney general's office said in a statement that the company bribed and illegally induced medical providers to prescribe its most profitable drugs, including the GLP-1 medications Mounjaro and Zepbound, used for weight loss and diabetes treatment. "Big Pharma compromised medical decision-making by engaging in an illegal kickback scheme," Attorney General Paxton said. The lawsuit builds upon Attorney General's previous legal action to hold drug manufacturers accountable for fraud and abuse, the statement added. — Reuters

Our Take: AG Paxton has been very litigious lately — and this is the way. Much of the change to bring about the golden age must take place in the states. Some of the battles can only take place in the states.

This particular case is a juicy one that could set multiple precedents — and not just for Texas. Pharma fraud and abuse that’s happening in Texas is happening in the other states, too. The bribing of physicians to push pills as healthcare is happening everywhere.

It’s not actually healthcare. It’s sick care — intended to keep you sick so that you remain customers. That’s the kind of public revelation that can come from a case like this.

Every great journey — like holding Big Pharma accountable— begins with a single step. I hope they get to discovery. —

National Guard troops began to deploy in Washington on Tuesday evening as President Trump’s plan to use the federal government to crack down on crime in the city started taking shape. About a dozen members of the National Guard appeared in five military vehicles near the Washington Monument as the sun set, a stark juxtaposition to a peaceful evening scene of people jogging by with headphones and walking their dogs. An Army official said troops were continuing to gather at the D.C. Armory and were expected to deploy around national monuments, and near a U.S. Park Police facility in the Anacostia neighborhood of southeast Washington. Mr. Trump on Monday described the nation’s capital in apocalyptic terms as a crime-infested wasteland — a description that ignores the extent to which crime has been falling in the city over the last two years. But it remains unclear whether the eventual show of force will match the president’s rhetoric. — The New York Times

Our Take: In my latest, we take a look at Donald Trump's federalization of Washington DC, the heart of the Swamp.

Aside from being drenched in plan allusions, what more does this move signal to the American People?

How about the invisible enemy?

Trump has DC AND Brussels held fast in a Liberation Daze. —

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has alleged that the Ukrainian government is preparing a high-profile provocation intended to derail the upcoming Russian-American summit scheduled for August 15. According to Moscow, the plan involves staging an attack in a frontline city and blaming it on Russian forces in order to create a damaging international media narrative. The Russian side asserts that Western journalists have already been brought into the Kharkov Region in order to produce civilian-focused reports. On April 1, 2022, the Zelensky government accused the Russian military of massacring civilians in the town of Bucha near Kiev. Moscow maintains that the alleged massacre in March 2022 was a Ukrainian false-flag operation designed to derail peace talks which were taking place in Istanbul at the time. Moscow insists that the killings took place after its forces had left the town, and has called for a UN investigation. — RT

Our Take: It appears that Five Eyes (CIA/MI6/NATO) is planning to stage a false-flag attack against the city of Chuguev in the Kharkov region, and have invited media in to film the immediate aftermath.

It is pretty hilarious that we are getting reports of it, ahead of time. All eyes will be on Chuguev, and if the attack happens, then the CIA will be exposed as the malevolent actor that most of us understand it to be.

Should the CIA go through with it, will we see President Trump and President Putin come out together, as a team, against the sociopaths at Langley?

—

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt caught himself during an interview this week after referring to Israel’s national anthem as “our national anthem.” “Think about this. The national symbol, let’s say, of Hezbollah is a rifle. That’s what’s on their flag. The national symbol of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a sword. That’s what’s on their flag,” said Greenblatt during an interview with the Jewish Broadcasting Service on Monday. “The national symbol of Israel is the shield, it’s the Star of David. The symbol of our people is not a weapon of war, it’s an instrument of defense. The thing that most embodies our entire ethos is not harming others, it’s again creating a better world.” He continued, “This is fundamental to our tradition for thousands of years, and so the idea that our national anthem would be the Hatikvah, would be The Hope–” Greenblatt – an American citizen who was born in Connecticut – then caught himself, adding, “I shouldn’t say our, it’s Israel’s national anthem, but I think it speaks to the Jewish longing, the Jewish longing that whether you’re a Jew in, I don’t know, New York City or in Nairobi, Kenya, like we all have this shared sense of hope.” — Mediaite

Our Take: This is a mind-blowing clip:

If Jonathan Greenblatt is not a secret white hat, he’s apparently unaware that he’s destroying his entire thing.

"There were these accusations that the Jews killed Christ."

[Clip Link] —

US President Donald Trump could visit Russia in the future, the White House has said. Trump is set to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week. The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks in the US state of Alaska on August 15, with discussions expected to focus on resolving the Ukraine conflict and strengthening bilateral ties. Asked by reporters on Tuesday if Trump planned to visit Russia, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “It’s possible that there are plans to travel to Russia in the future.” Moscow previously stated that it expects the two leaders’ next meeting following Alaska to take place in Russia. Trump has officially been sent an invitation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said last week. — RT

Our Take: The Sovereign Alliance comms are really starting to pick up.

I'm still a little wary about whether we will actually see Putin and Trump reveal their alliance (to any extent) at this particular meeting, or whether it will be used as a narrative device to further escalate the contrived drama and tension between the two countries. That fake drama has proven useful in exposing the NeoCon traitors within the Republican Party, and I do think that a "scare event" may be necessary to shock the public into fully waking up and recognizing the clear and present that the intelligence community represents.

With that said, all of the signs are pointing to an accelerated Trump/Putin friendship. It could be quite jarring, in a great way, for the public to witness President Trump go from such a hostile narrative posture on Putin to something more benevolent, so quickly. However, if the CIA were to step in and overtly conduct some sort of false flag, in an attempt to subvert the budding friendship, it could actually provide the necessary narrative catalyst to galvanize an alliance, if Trump and Putin were to work together to put down the wild dogs of Langley.

In any event, Trump traveling to Russia and distancing himself from Zelensky is going to isolate the Deep State in the narrative/information battlespace. As Europe and the puppets in Congress shill for war, Trump and Putin have the opportunity to pivot toward peace, and together usher in the Golden Age.

—

BONUS ITEMS

Mexico on Tuesday agreed to send 26 of its high-ranking cartel members, who are wanted by the United States, over to its neighbor as part of a major deal with the Trump administration amid the U.S. crackdown on drug smuggling. The Trump administration promised not to seek the death penalty for any of the cartel members, according to the Associated Press. It comes after the country sent 30 other highly-sought drug cartel members to the United States in February. The new cartel members include Abigael González Valencia, a leader of the group “Los Cuinis,” which is closely aligned with the notorious cartel, Jalisco New Generation. Another person is wanted for the 2008 killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy. — Just the News

Mohamed Bahi, a former aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to one count of conspiracy related to organizing illegal campaign contributions, putting to bed one of the outstanding indictments that stemmed from multiple investigations into the first-term Democrat mayor. During a four-minute plea allocution in Manhattan federal court, Bahi — a former community affairs liaison to the city’s Muslim community — said he was instructed by a volunteer of the Eric Adams 2021 election campaign to organize a fundraiser in December 2020, where he would collect employees' straw donor campaign contributions that both he and the Adams campaign knew would be actually reimbursed by their companies' owners. “I understood that the Adams campaign would then seek matching funds for their contributions,” he said, reading from a written statement.

— Courthouse News

