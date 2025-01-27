The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Donald Trump had a fiery phone call with Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen over his demands to buy Greenland, according to senior European officials. Speaking to the Financial Times, officials said that Trump, then still president-elect, spoke with Frederiksen for 45 minutes last week, during which he was described to be aggressive and confrontational about Frederiksen’s refusal to sell Greenland to the US. The Financial Times reports that according to five current and former senior European officials who were briefed on the call, the conversation “was horrendous”. One person said: “He was very firm. It was a cold shower. Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious and potentially very dangerous.” Another person who was briefed on the call told the outlet: “The intent was very clear. They want it. The Danes are now in crisis mode.” Someone else said: “The Danes are utterly freaked out by this.” – The Guardian

Our Take: Trump's Greenland Deployment is being sold on the back of pragmatism. Strategic defense and frictionless trade.

That's fine, but I think it's also a cognitive gateway to one of the key revelations of the Golden Age:

We've been lied to about the nature of our world.

No. Limits. —

President Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting the federal workforce have injected a fresh wave of anxiety among employees across the bureaucracy — stoking fears the president is coming for their jobs. Just a few days into Trump’s second term, some federal workers are contemplating quitting. Others are preparing to file grievances with their unions or moving communications with each other to secure platforms like Signal. Some, fearing they’ll be caught up in the White House’s purge of diversity programs, are leaving their names off of memos and documents they worry could be labeled as DEI-adjacent. As federal employees searched this week for clues within the orders to see how they’ll be affected, a staffer with the Environmental Protection Agency said they were cleaning out their inbox and waiting for information about early retirement and buyout programs. “Trump version 1.0 was bad,” said the EPA employee. “I’m already done with version 2.0.” Trump, within hours of returning to power, issued a slew of executive orders seeking to overhaul how the federal government operates, from removing job protections to ending remote work to implementing a hiring freeze. The reception inside the federal government has been uneasy. But especially worrisome to some employees was the White House’s decision on Tuesday to eliminate diversity programs, subsequently placing those staffers on administrative leave. – Politico

Our Take: There is a lot of this going around, and it’s so tone deaf I wonder how real it is.

We don’t get to know how real it is because, as usual, Politico is feeding us a heavy narrative with anonymous sources. The sources are only anonymous because they’re scared of retaliation or of getting on the radar of efforts like DOGE. That’s what we’re told — but Politico has dangerously low credibility, so it’s equally likely that the sources are just made up.

Regardless, the American people are out of empathy for government leeches, crying on the internet about not being able to pay their mortgages. Call us when you’re silenced, demonized, and debanked for your political opinions.

The people who created dystopia — who refer to us as “flyover country” – should get what they deserve; that’s a tiny violin when it comes to the individual impacts of their sinister agenda being thwarted.

Elections — even and especially fake elections — have consequences.

–

President Trump vowed to launch a trade war with Colombia and impose an “emergency 25% tariff” on Sunday after the South American country turned back two US military deportation flights. “I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia,” Trump wrote Sunday. “This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular amongst his people,” he said, adding that Petro’s decision has “jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States.” In response, Trump said he would enact the “emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States” — and claimed he’d raise it to 50% in a week. He also called for a travel ban, visa revocations on Colombian government officials, visa sanctions on party members and government supporters, enhanced customs and border protection inspections of any Colombian national and banking and financial sanctions. – New York Post

Our Take: This is creating good distance from Petro and likely driving the Regime insane. Brilliant. Almost as clever as the Maduro narrative, but nothing beats Maduro. –

***

Another Take: Honest question… What happens if we cut off ALL trade with Colombia? Why bother with a tit for tat trade war when we can make an example out of them.

CEOs don’t spend time arguing with their subordinates. They fire them.

—

***

Still Another Take: Sunday night, White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt posted on X that Colombia had agreed to President Trump’s terms:

Then the Colombian President reposted Levitt’s statement, indicating that he does, in fact, agree to POTUS’ terms:

Things are happening faster than the fake news can spin them.

More of this, please. –

President Trump said the U.S. could possibly eliminate the federal income tax if his tariff plans work out as intended. "If the tariffs work out like I think, a thing like that could happen, if you want to know the truth," he said. "Years ago, 1870 to 1913, we didn't have an income tax. What we had is tariffs." Trump also said the additional IRS agents the Biden administration hired could potentially move to the border. "I think we're going to move them to the border. You know, they're allowed to carry guns," he said. Trump touted his decision to desigate [sic] drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. "Biden didn't want to do that," he said. "Biden didn't know he was alive. He didn't want to do it.” – Just the News

Our Take: Abolish the Federal Reserve. Abolish the IRS. Talk about it as much as possible so we can see which DC scumbags come out swinging in opposition.

Tariffs will gut Corporate America, and American small businesses will feast on the corpse.

Trump is going after the mob's life savings... things may get ugly. Accelerate.

–

President Donald Trump on Saturday night defended his removal of a slew of inspectors general Friday night, as lawmakers in both parties raised concerns about the late-night purge and questioned a decision that appeared to violate federal law. “It’s a very common thing to do,” Trump claimed to reporters on Air Force One traveling to Florida, in his first comments after a decision that caused alarm among government watchdogs and members of Congress. “I don’t know them,” he said, even though many of those he fired were people that he appointed during his first term. “But some people thought that some were unfair or some were not doing their job. It’s a very standard thing to do.” The White House removed the independent inspectors general of nearly every Cabinet-level agency in an unprecedented purge that could clear the way for Trump to install loyalists in the crucial role of identifying fraud, waste and abuse in the government. – The Washington Post

Our Take: Do you feel tension during a movie you've already seen?

Maybe if the writing's good enough, but it's still a choice.

The Golden Age is a story. Donald Trump is a character.

The deals are done. The future is here. The rest is a matter of timing, and awakening.

Act accordingly. —

The C.I.A. has said for years that it did not have enough information to conclude whether the Covid pandemic emerged naturally from a wet market in Wuhan, China, or from an accidental leak at a research lab there. But the agency issued a new assessment this week, with analysts saying they now favor the lab theory. There is no new intelligence behind the agency’s shift, officials said. Rather it is based on the same evidence it has been chewing over for months. The analysis, however, is based in part on a closer look at the conditions in the high security labs in Wuhan province before the pandemic outbreak, according to people familiar with the agency’s work. A spokeswoman for the agency said the other theory remains plausible and that the agency will continue to evaluate any available credible new intelligence reporting. Some American officials say the debate matters little: The Chinese government failed to either regulate its markets or oversee its labs. But others argue it is an important intelligence and scientific question. – The New York Times

Our Take: Trump's CIA Director John Ratcliffe already getting to work. He declassified a CIA report stating (what we all know) that COVID-19 was a lab leak.

I seem to remember getting videos removed by YouTube and Facebook over saying this in Feb 2020. —

The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, has said he is ready to meet with the newly appointed CIA chief, John Ratcliffe, just two days after he was confirmed by the US Senate. Moscow is always ready for dialogue if Washington is interested, the SVR head told TASS on Saturday. “We are always ready for negotiations,” Naryshkin said, answering a question about contact between the heads of the two agencies. He added that the two services maintain contact through relevant officials. “We have an official representative in Washington, the Central Intelligence Agency has [one] in Moscow,” the SVR head stated. Naryshkin has repeatedly signaled his readiness to maintain contact with the CIA in recent years despite the strained relations between Moscow and Washington. – RT

Our Take: So first John Ratcliffe says that the CIA is now open to the theory that COVID originated from a lab – in Wuhan – and then his Russian counterpart publicly suggests that they meet to discuss things?

It is worth reminding everyone that [Russian] Lt General Igor Kirillov, who was killed last month in an assassination bombing, publicly said that COVID originated in a US-funded bioweapons lab in Ukraine.

Does everybody remember how we got confirmation that these bioweapons labs in Ukraine actually exist? It was congressional testimony provided by none other than Victoria Nuland.

Do you remember who it was that asked her about the labs? It was Marco Rubio – who was just sworn in as Secretary of State.

That's a heck of a coincidence.

So now we have the new CIA Director formally adopting the COVID-lab-leak theory for the US government, and likely about to meet with his Russian counterpart, who purportedly has hard evidence that COVID came from a biolab in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the new head of the State Department happens to be the same senator who was able to get one of the most infamous State Department bureaucrats of the modern era to admit, on camera, that the US has been secretly funding biolabs in Ukraine – and there was panic over the prospect of these labs falling into Russian hands.

President Trump's cabinet picks are starting to make more and more sense.

–

The DEA said agents in Colorado interrupted an “invite-only party” where dozens of the gangbangers were cutting lose [sic] in Adams County — just outside Denver city limits. The busts netted cash, weapons, guns and drugs — including Tusi or “pink cocaine,” a powerful narcotic that the gang has played a major role in distributing across the US. Video released by the DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division showed a white bus full of the busted gang members being escorted on the snowy roads by law enforcement vehicles. The arrests ensnared around 50 Tren de Aragua members in all, marking the latest in the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds who pose a potential threat to public safety.

– New York Post

Our Take: This is particularly fun for us in Colorado because the local government denied the migrant prison gang problem for years, and earnestly gaslit the public (and the new president) in the months leading up to the election.

Trump was telling lies about Denver and Aurora, they said. Migrant gang violence and apartment takeovers were a “feature” of locals’ imaginations. They actually said that, the government (all levels), and the media dutifully repeated it.

In the first week of Trump’s administration, the federal government has removed thousands of criminal invaders with no sign of slowing. Here in Colorado, it’s only been a week and they’re rolling up illegal night clubs full of illegal migrant gang members.

Promises made, promises kept. —

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon will be extended until February 18, the White House said on Sunday. Why it matters: The extension was a result of mediation efforts by the Trump administration that were aimed at preventing the collapse of the ceasefire. The extension will allow another three and a half weeks for Israel's military to finish its withdrawal from Southern Lebanon and for the Lebanese army to finish its deployment along the border. Driving the news: According to the ceasefire agreement, Israel had to finish its withdrawal by Sunday at the end of a 60-day period defined in the deal. On Friday, the Israeli prime minister's office said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would not complete its withdrawal. Hezbollah warned that it would consider the ceasefire null and void if Israel breaches Sunday's withdrawal deadline.[...] The Trump administration has been negotiating with Lebanon and Israel in the last 96 hours to prevent the ceasefire from collapsing. A few minutes before midnight local time the White House issued the statement announcing the extension of the ceasefire. – Axios

AND

President Donald Trump said he would like to see Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations increase the number of Palestinian refugees they are accepting from the Gaza Strip, potentially moving out enough of the population to “just clean out” the war-torn area to create a virtual clean slate. During a 20-minute question-and-answer session Saturday with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also said he has ended his predecessor’s hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel. That lifts a pressure point meant to reduce civilian casualties during Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, which is now halted by a tenuous ceasefire. “We released them today,” Trump said of the bombs. “They’ve been waiting for them for a long time.” Asked why he lifted the ban on those bombs, Trump responded, “Because they bought them.” – AP News

Our Take: It’s a construction project and a redrawing of borders. The Regime doesn’t want any of this to happen. Hence, a televised “war” narrative.

One day the silliness will end because it’s unnecessary. It becomes unnecessary when people stop believing whatever they’re shown on TV.

Until then, it’s only “war” all the time. –

***

Another Take: There has been a lot of fear and trepidation surrounding President Trump and his relationship with Netanyahu and the Zionist lobby. Many view that dynamic as the greatest opportunity for Trump to be tricked into another costly Middle East war. Others believe that Trump is a "Zionist puppet" who will betray us and his promise to end forever wars.

My read on this situation has been and will continue to be that President Trump is running a feign; that he is misleading certain entities into believing that he is serving their interests, when in reality he is giving them the rope with which to proverbially hang themselves.

Here are the basics of my logic:

1) War is a cycle of violence and revenge, which is fueled by arrogance and pride. The only way to break the cycle is to adopt the humility to not seek revenge/justice for past transgressions, and instead seek peace. This is something that requires incredible courage and strength – something I've personally noticed is deeply lacking in a number of my fellow Christians, who seem too deep in the throes of bloodlust and unholy conquest to realize that they are being led astray by the devil.

If President Trump is actually being serious about forcibly removing these people from their ancestral land, then America has lost its last shred of credibility on the world stage, and never again can the American Patriot opine over the injustices of government abuse of human/civil rights, nor can we ever again fanboy over the Second Amendment without being deeply ridiculed for hypocrisy.

Because if we can morally justify doing this to the Palestinians, then George Soros can morally justify flooding our country with foreigners and giving them our jobs and our land. It is the exact same thing. (History will absolutely view it that way.)

2) Trump and Netanyahu have been playing a game of cat-and-mouse over these illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine ever since Trump first entered office. Less than a month after being sworn in, Trump received Netanyahu at the White House for their first official meeting, and publicly asked him to pause construction of all settlements until Trump could negotiate a deal between Israel and Palestine. Bibi scoffed at him, which drew Trump's ire.

Trump reiterated his outrage over the issue to Barak Ravid during a December 2021 interview:

3) Many have suspected that Netanyahu and the Israeli government allowed October 7th to happen (or perhaps planned it themselves) in order to justify the invasion of Gaza, which has expanded into a seven-front war with Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, the West Bank, and Iran. It looks like Egypt will be next. Not only have we seen President Trump question why it was allowed to happen, but also the top military advisors around him: General Flynn and Colonel Macgregor – among others.

Last week, we saw Netanyahu trot out a scapegoat in the form of IDF Army Chief Herzi Halevi, who announced that he would be resigning in March, taking responsibility for the breach on October 7th. This is a move that has been long speculated, and the timing feels inorganic.

4) Netanyahu has done everything he could to subvert any ceasefire deal. All hostage deals up until last week have been thwarted, provocative rhetoric has been rampant, and aggressive hostility has taken place inside and outside of Palestine. The ceasefire deal that was negotiated with Hezbollah (which was immediately followed by the infamous pager attack) required that the IDF pull out of southern Lebanon by yesterday. Netanyahu informed all parties that they would not be able to meet that deadline, so Trump's White House negotiated an extension until February 18th.

We have seen Netanyahu and the Israelis accuse Hamas of attempting to renege on the hostage deal, so Trump announced that he would be giving Israel the 2,000 pound bombs that they had purchased, but Joe Biden had reportedly withheld, out of concern that they were causing too much collateral damage. Many are seeing this as Trump capitulating to Bibi, but I see it as an Art-of-The-Deal tactic to strip Bibi of any excuses not to move forward with the ceasefire.

5) Finally, everybody and their mother knows that neither the Arabs nor the rest of the world is going to accept Trump's proposal to move the Palestinians out of Gaza. Even Lindsey Graham – who normally would see such a provocation as a juicy opportunity to kill more innocent people – has come out and acknowledged the proposal's futility. Both Egyptian President Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah have come out strongly condemning it, as has Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Remember the promise that Trump made to Abbas in 2017:

So why did President Trump – who promised Mahmoud Abbas in 2017 to liberate Palestine from Netanyahu's regime – make this proposal?

As this Cradle article points out, his comments are bringing new attention to a forgotten scandal: One week after the October 7th attack, a document was leaked from the Israeli government which revealed that Netanyahu had long planned for this outcome – to move the Palestinians out of Gaza and settle them in Egypt on the Sinai Peninsula, so Israel could claim Gaza for itself.

The last thing Netanyahu needs right now is for this scandal to be revisited, and yet, here is Trump bringing it back to the forefront of the conversation.

Please note that this ploy only works if Trump already has the Arabs firmly in his camp, and knows that they won't lash out in retaliation to the proposal. Given the strong positions that other world leaders – namely Putin, MBS, and Xi – have already made on preserving the Palestinian state, I expect Trump's comments to be the equivalent of kicking the hornets' nest, and super-charging the Two-State Solution conversation.

Ultimately, this comes down to whether you truly believe in your heart that Trump is The Peacemaker that he claims to be, or you think he is just another politician that is going to bow to special interests.

Game Theory and TrumpaMania, brother. —

As Elon Musk’s DOGE begins carrying out its mandate to modernize federal IT and identify inefficiencies, the Government Accountability Office this week provided a playbook for where the newly revamped White House office could start. In a report released Thursday, the GAO said that 463 of its 1,881 IT-related recommendations to the Office of Management and Budget and agencies since 2010 haven’t been addressed, creating challenges for the federal government in “effectively acquiring IT and managing IT projects.” Additionally, the GAO said that 32 of its 69 priority recommendations for government IT over the same time period have also not been enacted. “If the agencies fully implement all recommendations that have not yet been implemented,” the watchdog said, “we estimate they could potentially achieve hundreds of millions in savings.” – FedScoop

Our Take: The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is “an independent, non-partisan agency within the legislative branch that works for Congress.” The core mission of the GAO is “to help Congress and federal agencies ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent effectively and efficiently.”

How do these people still have jobs?

The GAO was established in 1921 and, for 103 years did the exact opposite of its core mission. Given their complete and total failure to achieve any of the objectives for which they were hired, they should sit this one out.

Actually, they should have been fired first. –

Former President Joe Biden, who is Catholic, joined a historically black Freemason lodge just one day before he left the presidency, an offense punishable by excommunication in the Church. Biden was conferred with “Master Mason membership” and “full honors” on Jan. 19 at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina, according to the Conference of Grand Masters announcement. Joining the Freemasons as a Catholic forbids an individual from receiving communion, with the potential for excommunication, according to canon law of the Catholic Church. “Herefore, be it resolved, that I, 27th Most Worshipful Grand Master, Victor C. Major, on behalf of the members of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina, hereby confer membership upon President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of his outstanding service to the United States of America,” the statement reads.

– Daily Caller

Our Take: #OurBoyBlue continues to serve with distinction. It seems that, on his way out the door, Joe Biden couldn't help stirring the pot one last time.

In Friday's edition of the Brief, I covered a story about Freemasonry returning to Syria, and the article explained the purported occult/satanist connections. This article from RT further emphasizes that point:

“Although its origins stretch back to the 15th century, modern Freemasonry developed in Britain in the early 1700s and quickly grew into a Europe- and US-wide fraternity for philosophers, religious dissidents, occultists, and the business and political elite. Prince Hall Masonry is a historically black sect of Freemasonry founded in 1775 by a freed slave in Boston. Pope Clement XII forbade Catholics from practicing Freemasonry in 1738, and this papal ban remained in place until 1983, when the Vatican issued a new order banning membership in organizations that “plot against the Church.” While the new order did not explicitly name Freemasonry, it maintained excommunication as a potential punishment for Catholics who join such organizations. ‘The faithful who enroll in Masonic associations are in a state of grave sin and may not receive Holy Communion,’ Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who would go on to become Pope, declared at the time.”

Perhaps the Ghosts in the Machine were a bit concerned that getting Biden to sniff kids during White House events that were broadcast to the entire world wasn't overt enough, so they figured they would strap some water-skis to his feet and have him jump a bunch of sharks like Arthur Fonzarelli.

Well played, Xirs. –

Looking for a quick fix for their fast-growing electricity diets, tech giants are increasingly looking to strike deals with power plant owners to plug in directly, avoiding a potentially longer and more expensive process of hooking into a fraying electric grid that serves everyone else. It’s raising questions over whether diverting power to higher-paying customers will leave enough for others and whether it’s fair to excuse big power users from paying for the grid. Federal regulators are trying to figure out what to do about it, and quickly. Front and center is the data center that Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary, Amazon Web Services, is building next to the Susquehanna nuclear plant in eastern Pennsylvania. The arrangement between the plant’s owners and AWS — called a “behind the meter” connection — is the first such to come before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For now, FERC has rejected a deal that could eventually send 960 megawatts — about 40% of the plant’s capacity — to the data center. That’s enough to power more than a half-million homes.

– AP News

Our Take: The regulatory question here is an interesting one, with the potential to unleash the golden age. Utility companies enjoy (suffer?) a nuanced regulatory landscape due to the essential services they provide to society.

As a result, they are effectively gatekeepers of energy.

In the increasingly digital world, that landscape — those statutory definitions and protected relationships and legal distinctions — may no longer make sense. Technology companies say as much, but regulators have yet to be convinced.

“The arrangement between the plant’s owners and AWS — called a ‘behind the meter’ connection — is the first such to come before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.”

Utility companies want to remain the gatekeepers for energy access and capacity management. Tech want to bypass the grid and see the gatekeepers as unnecessary. This battle will play out, but I predict the technology companies will win — one way or another:

“The rapid growth of cloud computing and artificial intelligence has fueled demand for data centers that need power to run servers, storage systems, networking equipment and cooling systems. That’s spurred proposals to bring nuclear power plants out of retirement, develop small modular nuclear reactors and build utility-scale renewable installations or new natural gas plants.”

Nothing can stop the Golden Age. Especially not dinosaur utility companies.

–

BONUS ITEMS

When a million-dollar securities fraud wrapped up two of Hunter Biden’s business partners at Burnham Asset Management, Hunter Biden escaped scrutiny. However, bank records and corporate document drafts now show one of the future first son’s shared bank accounts was used in the fraudulent bond transaction. After his partners were arrested and charged in the scheme, Biden moved immediately to distance himself from the firm. He later told lawmakers during the impeachment inquiry into his father, former President Joe Biden, that the proposed work with Burnham never came to fruition. Any personal liability for his association with the company at the center of the fraud scheme has now been wiped out, after former President Joe Biden delivered a sweeping pardon for his son from 2014 to the present day.

– Just the News

Fox News sued Los Angeles County this week in an effort to pry away documents related to the municipality’s relationship with voting software and hardware company Smartmatic Corp. Attorneys filed the public records lawsuit days after a New York-based court of appeals declined to dismiss Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit over false “conspiracy theories” about rigging the 2020 election which were allegedly reported by the network. Fox News’ lawsuit alleges there is evidence of corruption between LA County and Smartmatic employees that occurred at some point during the bidding process for the provision of voting technology. “Fox News brings this action to obtain public records that relate to the relationship between L.A. County and election systems company Smartmatic — two entities with recent and extensive allegations of corruption in government contracts,” the lawsuit reads. “Fox News has already uncovered evidence showing personal benefits, including some undisclosed, flowing from Smartmatic to one County official.” – Law & Crime

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated on Saturday that the United States government may consider placing a "very big bounty" to locate top Taliban leadership after learning there may be more American hostages than previously reported to the public. […] The Taliban, the group in control of the government of Afghanistan, earlier this week released two Americans in exchange for a Taliban figure in a prisoner swap as the group continues to seek international legitimacy over three years following their insurgency and conquest of the country. The Americans were identified as Ryan Corbett, who was detained by the Taliban in August 2022 while on a business trip, and William McKenty, as confirmed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a statement released on January 21. The statement made mention of "the other Americans who remain wrongfully detained and held hostage in Afghanistan" without providing a number. Billions of dollars in international funds remain frozen, and the Taliban seeks to normalize relations with the U.S. as many countries still refuse to recognize their rule. – Newsweek

Part of the sweep of government in the first days of the Trump administration has been a freeze on communications. The explosion has hit the whole of public health bureaucracies, which Trump personally blames in part for the meltdown of his previous term of president in his last year. The pause in operations is designed to figure out exactly what is going on. It is certainly not the case that Donald Trump wants you to die, contrary to Paul Krugman’s claim. No longer writing at the New York Times, he reserved his rather extreme view for his Substack account. Recall that Krugman was 100 percent for lockdowns and all the rest including the fake science behind vaccine mandates. While most of the world was in cages, he was proclaiming the dawn of the great reset. With that reversed, he has reverted to form. What actually seems to be dying the death is the public health bureaucracy.

– Brownstone Institute

