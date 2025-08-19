The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the very busy news weekend …

For three years, Brussels and its media outlets have been repeating the same refrain: Vladimir Putin is isolated, marginalized, and weakened by sanctions. A propaganda narrative that poorly hides the failure of Brussel’s diplomacy reduced to blindly following Washington. Yet, the image that will remain in history is not that of a solitary Putin, but of a Russian president welcomed with full military honors in the United States, in Alaska, by Donald Trump on August 15th. A summit that, beyond its symbolism, marks a stinging humiliation for the EU and announces a shift in the global balance of power. Russia isolated? Since February 2022, Brussels has multiplied “punitive” sanctions against Moscow. Seventeen successive packages, often absurd, even targeting African activists such as Nathalie Yamb and myself, accused of denouncing Western interference and defending Russian-African cooperation. Meanwhile, Russia has consolidated its partnerships with the BRICS, expanded its trade with Asia, strengthened its presence in the Middle East, and built durable alliances in Africa. — RT

Our Take: “For Africans, this event is more than a simple diplomatic episode: it embodies both a moral victory and a political lesson. It shows that only genuine independence, backed by economic, political, and military strength, can command respect in international affairs.

This is why the summit resonates so strongly across Africa. It confirms that Western domination is not inevitable and that a multipolar world is possible. Seeing Russia stand firm inspires hope that, one day, a united and sovereign Africa will also be able to command respect and defend its interests with dignity.”

The world is watching.

Here is what they saw:

The Sovereign Alliance is real. Trump-a-Mania is real. (As real as a wrestling soap opera can be.)

Trump and Vlad’s public friendship has only just begun. I expect the PDA to become more intense and regular. [Clip Link] —

It is quite possible that Monday's meeting in the White House could prove even more crucial to the future of Ukraine - and for all of Europe's security - than last Friday's US-Russia summit in Alaska. On the surface, that Putin-Trump reunion seemed to live down to every expectation. There were no ceasefire, no sanctions, no grand announcements. Were Ukraine and Europe about to get cut out of a deal cooked up behind closed doors by the world's two foremost nuclear powers? Not, apparently, if Ukraine and its partners could prevent it. The presence of Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other leaders alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington is about more than making sure he does not get ambushed in the Oval Office again, in the way he did on 28 February. They are determined to impress upon Donald Trump two things: firstly, that there can be no peace deal for Ukraine without Ukraine's direct involvement and secondly, that it must be backed by "cast-iron" security guarantees. — BBC

Our Take: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."

There is SO MUCH that came out of the (first) Trump-Putin Summit, but chief among them was Putin's de facto acknowledgement of long-running theories that part of Trump's Devolution Operation was forwarded in coordination with the Sovereign Alliance.

Putin confirming Trump's long-running argument that the Ukrainian 'invasion' would not have happened had Trump been President at the time isn't a contradiction of the Sovereign Alliance theory, but one of its key gravitational proofs.

Why?

Well, if you invert the central premise, you understand that the Special Military Operation in Ukraine (officially dubbed a DeNazification effort by Putin himself,) HAD to happen.

Under this framing, Trump stepping away wasn't only about accelerating the American Awakening throughout the Biden era while allowing the Swamp creatures to fully reveal themselves, but also to allow for the global battlespace to shift in favor of kinetic operations other players NEEDED to forward.

Had Trump been occupying the Oval Office (publicly) circa 2022, optics would not have allowed him to suffer Putin's advance without kinetic escalation. This was a bipartisan sentiment at the time, with VERY few voices favoring Russia's approach from the outset.

The fact that Trump and Putin are now meeting publicly suggests that we're nearing the final Arc of the Peacemakers, which isn't so much about the actuals that have been or are in the process of being wrapped up, but the narrative, as the Collective Western Mind is being primed for a catharsis and unification storyline that could span decades, as East and West come together under the narrative deprogramming I've dubbed the 'Axis and Allies inversion.'

All of this public deal-making and respect is an optics show, and it is being and will continue to be contrasted with the Globalist Hegemon's increasingly-desperate bids to stop the end goal of the Sovereign Alliance from coming to fruition.

What is that end goal?

Peace.

That's what Donald Trump has been saying for years. It's what Vladimir Putin has been mirroring, but only after the Globalist Trash has been fully excised from the game board using whatever means necessary.

From Prussian Proxy States and Nazi Regimes that never left, but simply rebranded under the guise of sovereign governments to the Globalist Collectorate now revealed to an increasing plurality as nothing but Warmongers and Vampires leeching off the blood of nations, the Arc of the Peacemakers its nearing its zenith, and a generation of catharsis, truth and reconciliation waits on the other side. [Read More] —

***

Another Take:

Keith Kellogg and the Comedic Actor in “Ukraine” seem to be good friends. [Clip Link] —

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told House investigators on Monday that he never saw anything that could tie President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein's sordid crimes, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said. "He said that he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this, and that he believed if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would probably have leaked it out," Comer told reporters partway through Barr's testimony. The ex-Trump administration official is the first person to appear in the House Oversight Committee's probe into the federal government's handling of Epstein's case. Like others subpoenaed to testify after him, Barr's deposition is being conducted behind closed doors. — Fox News

Our Take: It’s currently unclear as to why this Barr interview would need to be conducted in a closed session.

Now, that becomes less murky if we consider the Epstein matter an ongoing criminal investigation.

It becomes crystal clear if we consider the Epstein matter as part of the Grand Conspiracy.

Also, it’s the same people. —

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is opposed to proposals by some European leaders to send troops to Ukraine, the daily Corriere della Sera reported on Monday. The issue reportedly arose during consultations before several European leaders and Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky traveled to Washington for talks with US President Donald Trump. The visit follows Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. According to the report, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of a joint European deployment, prompting Meloni to respond: “Russia has 1.3 million soldiers – how many should we send to be up to the task?” In early March, Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the creation of a “coalition of the willing” to provide ground and air forces in a peacekeeping role if Kiev and Moscow reach a truce or a peace deal. — RT

Our Take: #OurGirl Georgia Meloni doing what she does best: subverting the European effort to prolong the Ashkenazi Forever War.

Is it possible that Italy is playing a central role in the Sovereign Alliance? Matt Ehret and I have had guests on Breaking History (Alex Krainer from Zero Hedge) who have offered compelling evidence that certain banking dynasties (Banca Entessa) are helping to defeat the satanic scourge that seeks to destroy Christianity and enslave humanity. —

In celebration of the Social Security Act’s 90th anniversary, Trump said during a press conference that “to protect our benefits, we’ve already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off the social security system. These are people… many of them have already left the country and yet we were sending them checks all the time. And 275,000… and that number is now even larger than that.” “And what that’s doing is making the system strong. It’s making it strong. Biden never kicked anybody off, everybody joined. And we’re carrying out historic deportations to remove many more illegals committing social security fraud,” he added. According to the National Archives website, prior to the 1930s when the Social Security Act was established, the responsibility of caring for the elderly was left to local groups, the state, and families, except for pensions that went to veterans. “However, the widespread suffering experienced during the Great Depression elicited congressional support for numerous proposals for a national old-age insurance system.” — Breitbart

Our Take:

Man, that’s enough to swing a national election right there. Thank goodness these same illegals aren’t in the voter registries. [Clip Link] —

Our Take:

Fresh off the latest stop along the Badlands Great American Restoration Tour, and as firm in the mission as ever.

Thanks to everyone who came out to Deadwood to accelerate the Great Awakening.

There absolutely IS a plan, but you don’t have to wait for permission to forward it. [Clip Link] —

***

Another Take: When did the treasonous conspiracy to subvert the United States of America begin?

What is Operation Northwoods?

What were James Clapper, John Brennan, and Robert Mueller doing in 2001?

Why was she never supposed to lose?

“CODEX 9/11” is going to change the world, because the truth will change the world.

And it’s time for the truth.

Congratulations,

— and thank you for your dedication in making the most impactful film of this century. It’s already opening long-closed minds.

I’ve seen it first hand. —

An Israeli governmet cybersecurity official was reportedly arrested recently by Las Vegas police and other authorities in Nevada who were conducting an undercover investigation aimed at online users seeking to sexually prey on children. Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, faces felony charges of luring a child with a computer for a sex act, alongside several other suspects who were apprehended during the two-week sting operation, the Las Vegas metropolitan police department said in a statement published on Friday. He has since been released from custody on $10,000 bail after an initial court appearance, records show, and returned to Israel. As first reported by the news site Mediaite, a publicly posted screenshot of Alexandrovich’s page on the LinkedIn professional networking platform described him as the execuntive director of the Israel Cyber Directorate, an Israeli government agency under the purview of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Other information online attributes the same position to Alexandrovich. — The Guardian

Our Take: There appears to be a significant amount of disinformation about this story. A number of people (“influencers”) have implied (or flat out stated) that this Israeli official — one of Netanyahu’s men — has gotten off Scott-free, and will not be prosecuted by the American authorities.

That is simply not true, given the fact that he has been arrested and is out on a $10,000 bail. Here is a screenshot of the public website from the county in which he was arrested, which cites his charges.

The next question is whether the Trump administration played a role in his bail or his “escape” from the country. The federal government would have no jurisdiction to directly control the decision-making by the local authorities to charge him, or release him on bail. The best they could do is call and request his release, which may have happened as part of a diplomatic effort on behalf of Israel. We have yet to see any direct evidence that this has occurred, but should be prepared for it, given the servile disposition the Republican Party and Trump administration has demonstrated toward the Jewish ethno-state. It is also possible that the State of Israel directly intervened and contacted the local authorities, themselves.

There’s more to examine on this story, so join us on Badlands Daily and Geopolitics with Ghost today on the Badlands Media Rumble page.

—

President Trump said he will launch a movement to end mail-in voting and phase out electronic voting machines, pledging to take executive action before the 2026 midterm elections. In a Truth Social post, Trump called mail-in ballots and voting machines “highly inaccurate, very expensive, and seriously controversial,” contrasting them with cheaper, more secure watermark paper ballots. He argued that paper ballots would provide immediate and indisputable election results.

Our Take: Andrew Yang thinks it’s too hard to vote.

Hey Yang: No.

We did two decades of that, and we got fake voters, fake ballots, fake counts, and the lowest levels of institutional trust in US history.

Reminder: Yang is a globalist who pushes taxpayer-funded universal basic income so that corporations can continue exploiting Americans for free.

You can ignore him. —

American taxpayers will enjoy a $3,752 tax cut on average in 2026 as a result of the Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation. The report, released last week, stated that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act “makes the most significant legislative changes to federal tax policy” since the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), before estimating the taxes saved for average filers in each state. Taxpayers in Wyoming and Washington will experience the largest cuts on average of nearly $5,400, while taxpayers in Mississippi and West Virginia will see the smallest average tax cuts at about $2,400-2,500 respectively. — Breitbart

Our Take: For years, I've argued that the foundations for the Golden Age were laid while you were sleeping.

Now, at the advent of a new American Epoch, 'The Switch' is unmistakable.

The future is already here. Do you see it? [Read More] —

A group of settler activists, along with their young children, crossed the border into Syria earlier today in an attempt to establish a new settlement. The military says troops were dispatched to the scene, across from the border town of Alonei Habashan, after several civilian vehicles were seen crossing into Syria. “IDF troops at the scene returned the civilians safely to the territory of the State of Israel after a short time,” the military says, adding that they were called in for questioning by police. “The IDF emphasizes that this is a grave incident that constitutes a criminal offense and endangers the public and IDF troops,” the army adds.

— Times of Israel

Our Take: Last week, Bibi Netanyahu publicly said that he was on a “historic and spiritual mission” to create Greater Israel, which will require annexing parts of Jordan and Egypt, as well as Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

The mask is finally off. The reason I have fixated on this man for so long is because this is what he was always raised to do: to be the “secular messiah” of the Talmud, who would pave the way for Mashiach (the Jewish messiah), much like John the Baptist paved the way for Jesus of Nazareth.

Did you know that Israel recently conducted the sacred sacrifice of the red heifers? (In secret)

Now they plan to build the Third Temple — which will require destroying the Dome of the Rock (mosque) in Jerusalem — which they believe will summon the messiah (not Jesus)…

Biblical? You betcha. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] —

BONUS ITEMS

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have appointed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as an additional deputy director of the FBI, according to Fox News. Bailey will serve alongside Deputy Director Dan Bongino as co-deputy director. Patel praised Bailey’s role, saying he will be an “integral part of this important mission” and emphasized the FBI’s responsibility to bring “the greatest talent this country has to offer in order to accomplish the goals set forth when an overwhelming majority of American people elected President Donald J. Trump again.” As Missouri’s attorney general, Bailey launched an anti-human trafficking task force, addressing more than 1,100 reported incidents, and cleared a backlog of Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits to improve prosecutions. His office also defended the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in civil cases, advocated for law enforcement, and saw a 133% increase in trial court-level criminal prosecutions. — Badlands Media

An apparent explosion occurred aboard a cargo ship in Baltimore Harbor, Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, on Monday. Video footage of the incident has surfaced online. The incident occurred as the vessel was passing near the remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Baltimore City fire officials told WBAL-TV that the fire has been fully contained. No injuries have been reported aboard the ship, fire department spokesperson John Marsh confirmed. — Hindustan Times

