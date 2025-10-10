Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Solbakken's avatar
James Solbakken
6h

My little sister calls him Vivek "Rama-Swampy." Just sayin'.

But, otherwise, there should be no such thing as "voting machines." How can a machine be audited? It can't, it's as simple as that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
5h

@Ashe - "In other words, 99% of over a million humans (created in the image of God with unique human DNA) – per year – have their lives ended because..."

When the Lamb broke the fifth seal, I saw underneath the alter [of incense] the souls of those who had been slaughtered because...and they cried out with a loud voice, saying, "How long, O Lord, Holy and True, do You not judge and avenge our blood on those who dwell on the earth?" And there was given to each of them a white robe; and they were told that they should rest a while longer until..." (Rev.6:9-11 - excerpted and applied)

The Lord is aware, He is full of mercy but His long-suffering will come to an end! Innocent blood must be avenged. Pray for the mothers...the little ones are in the presence of Almighty God!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture