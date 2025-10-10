The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, October 9th …

Dominion Voting Systems, which was at the center of controversy following the 2020 election, was recently renamed “Liberty Vote” and was sold to new ownership late last month, the new owners announced Thursday. The voting technology company was sold to Republican Scott Leiendecker, a former director of elections for the city of St. Louis, The Hill reported. Leiendecker also created the largest provider of electronic poll books: KNOWiNK. The sale, which was finalized in September, makes Leiendecker the sole private owner. The cost of the sale was not disclosed. “Liberty Vote signals a new chapter for American elections—one where trust is rebuilt from the ground up,” Leiendecker said in a statement. “Liberty Vote is committed to delivering election technology that prioritizes paper-based transparency, security, and simplicity so that voters can be assured that every ballot is filled-in accurately and fairly counted.” Dominion was heavily criticized following the 2020 election but has since won several large settlements from various news organization. The most recent settlement came from Newsmax in August, in which the outlet agreed to settle the case for $67 million. Fox News Channel previously settled a similar lawsuit with Dominion in 2023 for $787.5 million. – Just the News

Our Take: My initial reaction to the news that Dominion Voting Systems was bought by the creator of KNOWiNK, and that there’s a “Liberty Vote” rebranding going on was that it’s not good. @canncon – who chose the worst possible time to go to a wedding – had the same reaction:

I could be convinced that the acquisition is a good thing. There’s a reading of this where a good guy now owns (and ostensibly has physical custody of) all of the DVS source code.

But the idea that this might be a good thing is just an idea – and it’s the least likely outcome based on the information available to us.

“Trust me on this one.” lol, no.

Raheem’s implication that DVS isn’t going to use the same tech in the new company – then what’s the value exchange? What are they buying and what does it cost?

Finally, why is an arrogant red coat attending White House meetings about election source code and inorganic vendor activity then bragging online about it while accusing Brian of bad faith?

Trust is earned. –

The Gaza war is over, a senior Hamas official, Khalil al-Hayya, has said, adding that the peace plan put forth by US President Donald Trump would mark the start of a “permanent ceasefire.” The militant group received some “guarantees” from Washington and other mediators that the hostilities would not continue, he told Gaza residents in a televised address on Thursday. According to al-Hayya, the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group “dealt responsibly with the American president’s plan” and submitted a response aimed at preventing further bloodshed. He did not elaborate on the nature of the response but said that the deal, which was reached in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, includes providing the Palestinian enclave with humanitarian aid, opening the Rafah border crossing, and exchanging prisoners. “Everyone confirmed that the war has completely ended,” the official said, vowing to work with all national and Islamic forces to complete the next steps envisioned by the agreement. His words came as the Israeli cabinet was still voting on the ratification of the agreement. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said ahead of the vote that he and his party would oppose Trump’s peace plan and would leave the government if Hamas is allowed to retain control over Gaza. He also described the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages as an “unbearable price” to pay for the agreement. – RT

Our Take: Well, President Trump has done the impossible and ended the war in Gaza.

But do the Israelis know that? Do they share Hamas’s view that the war is actually over? I suspect that is why President Trump is planning to travel to Israel next week. He wants to make his presence known and remind everybody who is in charge.

Keep your head on a swivel.

False flags will be afoot. –

***

Another Take: During the Narrative Disarmament campaign of Iran, Donald Trump, Iran and the entirety of the Middle East trapped the Warmongers into the STORY of said disarmament.

The same thing is playing out right now with Israel and Hamas.

Trump set the Narrative.

Now, we see who submits. –

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily lifted a lower court order blocking the deployment of Oregon National Guard troops to Portland, while a broader ban on any state’s National Guard entering the city remains in place. The administrative stay applies only to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut’s Saturday ruling, which had halted Oregon’s deployment. The court did not assess either side’s arguments, stating the move preserves the status quo as it deliberates. Immergut’s wider order from Sunday night still prohibits National Guard forces from any state entering Portland. “The administrative stay will best preserve the status quo,” the Ninth Circuit wrote, noting Oregon troops had been federalized but not deployed before the initial order. Immergut, in her earlier ruling, found Portland was “not significantly violent or disruptive” to justify federal intervention and said the president’s claims were “simply untethered to the facts.” The appeals court will hear arguments Thursday on whether to extend the stay. – Badlands Media

Our Take: What a delightful Supreme Court case this will be! –

The Trump administration must reveal what kinds of security clearances have been granted to Elon Musk, a New York federal court ruled Wednesday. “The public has an interest in knowing whether the leader of SpaceX and Starlink holds the appropriate security clearances,” Judge Denise Cote wrote. The ruling came in a suit brought by The New York Times against the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency after the newspaper petitioned the agency last year, under the Freedom of Information Act, about the billionaire tech mogul’s clearances. The agency repeatedly rejected the request, arguing it could constitute an unwarranted invasion of Musk’s privacy. In her ruling, the judge wrote that Musk’s public status as a “special government employee” - leading the Trump administration’s DOGE cost-cutting program - as well as the billionaire’s own public comments on his security clearance and personal life, outweighed these concerns. She pointed to disclosures from Musk seen by millions on social media, including a February post where he wrote: “I’ve had a top secret clearance for many years and have clearances that themselves are classified.”

– The Independent

Our Take: “I’ve had a top secret clearance for many years and have clearances that themselves are classified.”

When Elon is asked by the judge to tell her about his security clearances, he should just smirk and say, “That’s classified.”

Seems obvious that it’s a Q-level clearance, at least; but maybe he has something even higher that we don’t even know exists. In any case, the judge’s reasoning for wanting to know seems pretty superficial and silly. She wants to know about his security clearance because he smoked pot with Joe Rogan on a podcast? Really?

Is she concerned that Elon is going to get too high and share all of our state secrets with China? Or perhaps that’s the real reason that SpaceX rockets all appear overtly phallic? Riveting stuff, Judge. –

The CDC’s vaccine advisers will review the safety and efficacy of the childhood vaccine schedule, including the timing of shots given to kids and possible risks associated with common vaccine ingredients, according to a document posted Thursday to the agency’s website. A work group within the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will gather information as part of a “multi-year effort” to inform future recommendations on a raft of issues that vaccine skeptics — including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — have floated as possible drivers of chronic and neurodevelopmental conditions like autism despite ample research refuting most of their claims. The document’s release comes three weeks after President Donald Trump said his administration was in the process of removing aluminum from vaccines during a speech where he suggested the current childhood vaccine schedule could be tied to autism. During a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump called for shots to be given “in smaller doses” to young children, claiming they’re double the size of a glass of water while adding that he’s “a vaccine believer.” Citing Trump’s comments, Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill also called on vaccine manufacturers to develop “safe monovalent vaccines to replace the combined MMR.” – Politico

Our Take: From vaccines to false flags, energy to technology, are we entering an era of Disclosure, or Discovery?

“As much as most of us want full disclosure of the truth ... we’re going to have to come to terms with the fact that it’s not going to be disclosed in the way that we want.”

“Sometimes, you don’t win in the way that you thought you were going to win.”

“The chaos is real, but how are we going to learn to not outsource our discernment unless these disclosures masquerading as discoveries provoke hindsight?” [Clip Link] –

A California county has issued an order that face masks must now be worn inside certain healthcare facilities due to the “risk of COVID, flu and other respiratory virus-related illnesses” over fall and winter months. Sonoma County interim health officer Dr. Karen Smith issued the order on Monday, and the mandate will come into effect on November 1… The order is designed to protect the county’s “most vulnerable populations” including the elderly and cancer patients in health care facilities during the fall and winter months, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Department of Health told Fox News. It is also designed to prevent medical staff from getting ill. Influenza is believed to be emerging this year as even more deadly than COVID in the United States. Last winter, flu made between 47 to 82 million people sick in the U.S., with 27,000 to 130,000 people dying from the illness, according to estimates from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). – Newsweek

Our Take: We need to get to the point where we just let these tyrants do whatever they want so people wake up or die of depression. Let natural selection take its course. –

Spain should be thrown out of NATO for failing to meet the new 5% defense spending target, US President Donald Trump has said. Trump, who spearheaded the increase, claimed he secured the commitment during the NATO summit in June. Trump addressed the issue during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in the Oval Office on Thursday. He boasted about making NATO members commit to the new spending target “virtually unanimously.” “We had one laggard. It was Spain,” he said, adding that “they have no excuse not to do this.” “Maybe you should throw them out of NATO, frankly,” Trump stated. The US president repeatedly accused NATO member of failing to shoulder the military spending burden equitably even during his first term. Since taking office again in January, he has intensified demands that the bloc’s European members spend more on defense. His push culminated at the June summit in The Hague, where NATO members committed to increasing defense spending to 5% of their GDP annually by 2035. Trump called the meeting “the most unified and productive in history.” – RT

Our Take: What, Spain doesn’t want to go fight Russia? What are they? A bunch of commie sympathizers? Do they cower in fear before the great evil dictator Vladimir Putin? Or are they just a bunch of bums who don’t pay their bills?

I think we should throw them out of NATO, along with everybody else who opposes war with Russia!

(Do you see how this “drafting” thing works? Using the enemy’s own logic against them, Trump is arguing for the dismantling of NATO. Accelerate.)

–

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) announced on Wednesday, October 8, the arrests of eight people accused of operating illegal abortion clinics in the Houston area. The arrests are connected to Maria Margarita Rojas, a 49-year-old midwife previously indicted on 15 felony counts, including the unlawful killing of unborn babies and practicing medicine without a license. Rojas allegedly operated unlicensed clinics in northwest Houston, where prosecutors say she and others performed illegal medical procedures, including abortions. The suspects arrested this week were allegedly working under Rojas, providing unauthorized medical services without proper licensing. Those named by Paxton’s office include Yaimara Hernandez Alvarez, Alina Valeron Leon, Dalia Coromoto Yanez, Yhonder Lebrun Acosta, Liunet Grandales Estrada, Gerardo Otero Aguero, Sabiel Bosch Gongora, and Jose Manuel Cendan Ley. According to a statement from Paxton, these individuals “endangered the very people they pretended to help” by operating outside the law. “In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” Attorney General Paxton said. These arrests follow the recent closure of a major Planned Parenthood facility in Houston, once one of the largest abortionist clinics in the country. – The National Pulse

Our Take: “...the unlawful killing of unborn babies and practicing medicine without a license…”

Back alley abortions are being done by foreigners in Texas. Are foreigners the clients? Are the services subsidized by any entity? Are there emergency services on site or nearby or in an adjacent alley?

Abortion-related deaths in healthcare facilities – and I’m using that term generously because I’m including Planned Parenthood – happen every year. Knowing that, can you imagine being convinced to voluntarily let some untraceable foreigner enter your vagina and perform reproductive surgery that may or may not sterilize you and/or make you septic simply because some demon’s barren skin suit convinced you that murdering your offspring is empowering?

“But it’s an emergency!”

Actually, it’s usually not. For example, in all but 0.15% of cases in Florida, it’s an elective procedure – and the demand metrics speak to the heart and character of American childbearing females:

Guttmacher (Note not all states track these metrics and data is limited.)

If that demand breakdown is similar across the nation, then according to pro-abortion metrics, ~99% of abortions fall into the category of “I don’t wanna.”

In other words, 99% of over a million humans (created in the image of God with unique human DNA) – per year – have their lives ended because their moms don’t wanna.

I’m glad that Texas Planned Parenthood closed, and I’m glad the foreign murderers got arrested. With all the advancements in birth control… hey, do you think there’s a taco truck in the alley where Maria and Jose are unlawfully killing babies and practicing medicine without a license? –

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has accused the US of trying to start a war in the Caribbean under the guise of an anti-drug campaign, adding that Colombian citizens were killed in the latest strikes off the coast of Venezuela. In a post on social media on Wednesday, Petro claimed that the campaign is not about narcotics but rather resources in the region. The White House dismissed the claim as “baseless,” according to Reuters. The US has been conducting airstrikes targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels near Venezuela, in what it described as an effort to curb narcotics trafficking in the Caribbean. Washington has long accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of having ties to drug cartels. Maduro has denied the accusations and has insisted that the attacks are part of an attempt to depose him. In recent weeks, the US has sunk at least four boats it claimed were carrying narcotics off the coast of Venezuela, killing more than 20 people. “Evidence shows that the last boat bombed was Colombian, with Colombian citizens on board,” Petro wrote. – RT

Our Take: So wait, while Nicolas Maduro insists that this US military adventure in the Caribbean is an attempt to start a war with Venezuela and overthrow him, the reality is the US strikes have been actually killing Colombians – which is who has always been notoriously associated with the drugs cartels, going back to the days of Pablo Escobar.

While the Maduro-kayfabe is providing some great cover for the real operation, there are likely cartel activities occurring deep within the Venezuelan jungles that also need to be taken out. And I’m still expecting to potentially see Maduro “arrested” and extracted from Caracas (along with his family) when the ground war goes hot and the cartel responds kinetically. So I’m keeping an eye out for a Maduro arrest. –

At the Montana event of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, Vivek Ramaswamy faced an uncomfortable question on his Hindu faith. He tackled it well as he said he’s not running to be a pastor of Ohio but the Governor of Ohio and asserted that he is a Hindu, and it does not come in the way of his political ambition in the US. He explained that he considers his faith to be ethical monotheism, as found in Vedanta, where he believes there is one true God. It does not contradict the Hindu religion’s polytheism in the same way a Christian does not become a polytheist if he or she believes in the Holy Trinity, Vivek Ramaswamy explained. The GOP leader, who is often trolled because of Hindu religion and Indian origin, found a new critic in Nalin Haley, the Catholic son of Indian-origin Nikki Haley, a GOP leader and former Governor of South Carolina. After criticizing Ramaswamy on his idea of an American, Nalin Haley has now slammed Ramaswamy for comparing the Holy Trinity with “330 million gods” in Hinduism. – The Times of India

Our Take: “Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse. Comparing the Holy Trinity to your 330 million gods is blasphemous, disrespectful, and a slap in the face to every Christian. If you’re gonna run for governor in a state that is Christian, have the decency to learn our faith and not slander it.” – Nalin Haley

Vivek! Ramaswamy is almost as Barack Obama as Barack Obama is. More than Hakeem Jeffries is, but not quite as much as JD! Vance is. –

BONUS ITEMS

The Space Force today announced a contract with commercial weather satellite operator Muon Space for three prototype birds to provide data such as cloud forecasting for terrestrial and maritime operations. The $44.6 million Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award is a follow on to a December 2024 contract to Muon to further develop an electro-optical/infrared sensor to “provide comprehensive cloud characterization and theater weather imagery.” It also follows the company’s March launch of its first prototype for a planned 50-satellite FireSat constellation primarily aimed at monitoring wildfires — an effort developed in partnership with the Earth Fire Alliance, a nonprofit coalition backed by Google Research, the Environmental Defense Fund and other philanthropic organizations. “The contract leverages the company’s existing commercial mission and builds upon the successful outcomes of its previous FireSat prototype launch,” Space Systems Command (SSC) said in the press release. – Breaking Defense

