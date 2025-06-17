Badlands Media

Buddy Brown
2h

Ashe,

A big hat tip for your coverage and commentary on the my pillow trial. I checked in most every day because I’m a big fan of my pillow and Mike. I have personally tried his products and they are high-quality and. hold up well under daily wear and tear.

Like you said, there was quite a lot of information brought out during this trial and I believe with the release of the FBI document to Senator Grassley about the 2020 election I think Mike still has a chance of being vindicated. I believe this is a number one issue facing our country and we are getting closer to the midterm elections. Unless we have honest elections, I can see no way that we are going to have a golden age.

CT Loyd
2h

To "why we should pay our taxes"........

I got nothing.

Anything the government attempts to do will cost 5 times what it should, take 5 times as long to complete and and be 1/5 as effective.

