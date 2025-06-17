The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

The USS Nimitz carrier strike group is on its way to the Middle East from the South China Sea, a U.S. official told Fox News. The Nimitz strike group was previously scheduled to replace the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group, which has been deployed for several months, but is now heading to the Middle East ahead of schedule. The two will now be in the Middle East at the same time. USS Carl Vinson was the only aircraft carrier in the region as of last Friday, U.S. defense officials told Fox News. USS Nimitz – commissioned on May 3, 1975 – is the oldest active aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy. This is possibly its final sea voyage, as the Nimitz is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2026. The deployment is significant because the Nimitz was also deployed in 1980 when its helicopters were part of the failed U.S. effort known as Operation Eagle Claw to rescue the American hostages being held at the US Embassy in Tehran. The U.S. has been in a shadow war against Iran ever since. USS Nimitz departed the South China Sea on Monday morning and was heading west, Reuters reported, citing data from the ship tracking website Marine Traffic. Two sources, including one diplomat, told Reuters the carrier had been scheduled to attend a formal reception in Danang City, central Vietnam, on June 20. It has since been canceled. – Fox News

Our Take: This was the ship featured in the movie The Final Countdown, which we discussed on Badlands Story Hour a few weeks back when Burning Bright and I were joined by Lt. Col. (Ret.) Oakland McCulloch.

War Story Lady at Fox News has “confirmed” it. –

Senate Republicans on Monday suggested massive changes to President Donald Trump’s second-term legislative agenda, slashing the child tax credit and state and local tax deductions while temporarily preserving some Biden-era climate programs, setting up a potential brawl with the GOP-controlled House. The lower chamber passed Trump’s budget bill in late May. The legislation aims to attach an extension of tax cuts from Trumps first term with new campaign promises — including no taxes on tips or overtime wages — and hundreds of billions of dollars of new spending on immigration enforcement and national defense. The Senate Finance Committee released its proposals Monday afternoon, and they are some of the most controversial in the mammoth legislation. The panel is responsible for codifying trillions of dollars in tax cuts, and pays for them largely by slashing Medicaid, the federal health insurance program for low-income individuals. The measure differs substantially from what the House narrowly approved just weeks ago. The House suggested increasing the maximum benefit for the child tax credit, a tax break for families with qualifying children, to $2,500; the Senate suggested cutting it to $2,200 while tying it to inflation. – The Washington Post

Our Take: Attempt #5 of asking a government official why we should pay our taxes.



Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, lost his defamation suit today to Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems executive. As part of the judgment, the jury ordered Lindell and his company to pay Coomer a total of $2.3 million in damages. The jury found Lindell liable for three statements, two made directly by Lindell himself and one hosted on his online platform formerly called FrankSpeech. [...] After a two-week trial, Axios reported, the Denver jury awarded Coomer $440,500 in damages to be paid directly by Lindell, and $1.9 million to be paid by FrankSpeech. The first defamatory statement, CPR reports, was made on May 9, 2021, when Lindell urged Coomer to turn himself in for election stealing, saying, “I mean, you are disgusting, and you are treasonous. You are a traitor to the United States of America.” The second statement came in an interview on FrankSpeech, CPR noted. “Eric Coomer, you are a criminal. Eric Coomer, your lawyers better look out. I’m not putting up with this,” Lindell said. “You’ve been a part of the biggest crime this world has ever seen.” The third defamatory statement wasn’t made by Lindell but rather was made by someone else at an event broadcast on FrankSpeech. – Men’s Journal

Our Take: On Friday, when the case went to the jury, I made my prediction based on what I had seen in the court room:

“As for defamation liability, I think the jury will find that:

(1) MyPillow has none;

(2) FrankSpeech has some — I’m not sure the platform distinction was made strongly enough to the jury, and the most damning of the defamatory statements were made by other people (Oltmann, Peters, etc.) on Frankspeech; and

(3) Lindell is a toss up…

Re: Lindell: Based on the facts, the evidence, and the law, I don’t believe Lindell has liability for defaming Eric Coomer. But the plaintiffs did a good job of confusing the issue, and the judge already ruled that the statements are defamation by themselves (per se). That being said, the defense was compelling that Lindell believes what he was saying and still does, and that his motivations did not include malice against Coomer. So, toss up.

This is just my gut based on what I saw. I haven’t seen the jury instructions, and I’m not an attorney, so take it with a grain of salt. The jurors were engaged and I believe they’re taking their job very seriously. It’s going to come down to the jury instructions, imo.”

On Monday, the jury found that MyPillow was not liable in the defamation case brought by Eric Coomer. Mike Lindell and FrankSpeech were – as outlined in the article above.

I’m not aware of anyone else that made a prediction, but I’d be interested if anyone got closer than I. This was the most likely outcome based on the facts, the evidence, and the law. Also, MyPillow being found not liable is a win for small business and new media.

“The third defamatory statement wasn’t made by Lindell but rather was made by someone else at an event broadcast on FrankSpeech.”

This third statement was the remarks made by Professor David Clements at the Cyber Symposium in August 2012.

Mike Lindell joined @blueeyes and on Monday night to discuss the verdict, and he is optimistic.

[Full Episode] –

Tehran has asked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to press U.S. President Donald Trump to use his influence on Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire with Iran in return for Iranian flexibility in nuclear negotiations, two Iranian and three regional sources told Reuters on Monday. Gulf leaders and their top diplomats worked the phones all weekend, speaking to each other, to Tehran, Washington and beyond in an effort to prevent a widening of the biggest ever confrontation between longstanding enemies Israel and Iran. Iran is willing to be flexible in the nuclear talks if a ceasefire is reached, one of the Iranian sources said. The Gulf states are deeply concerned the conflict will spin out of control, a Gulf source close to government officials told Reuters. Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia have all appealed to Washington to press Israel to agree to a ceasefire and to resume talks with Tehran towards a nuclear deal, the Gulf source said. – Reuters

Our Take: Trump wants peace.

Russia wants peace and is willing to broker negotiations.

Iran wants peace, and is now looping in the Saudis and Qataris, two stops along Trump's recent peace tour.

You are witnessing mandate cultivation for the disclosure of done deals.

So, who wants war? –

Another Take: They will settle on “no nuclear weapons, only nuclear energy,” the deal that was in place before the “war” began.

Also, aren’t these all the countries neocon media claims Trump and Bibi ‘tricked’? That can’t be true, can it?

Trump just told them he was ending the neocon influence in the Middle East. And then he ‘tricked’ them and now they’re all friends again? Come on.

One More Take:

Why should America get involved in another foreign war? –

US President Donald Trump has called Russia’s removal from the group of major Western economies (G8) a mistake, arguing that the country’s presence could have helped prevent the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. Russia joined the group originally known as the G7 in 1997. It includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and also the EU as a “non-enumerated member.” Moscow’s membership was suspended in 2014 following Crimea’s reunification with Russia, upon which the G8 reverted to the G7. Crimea voted to leave Ukraine and become part of Russia via a referendum in the aftermath of a Western-backed Maidan coup in Kiev. Trump made the remarks on Monday at the opening of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Canada, recalling that Russia had been part of the group before. “The G7 used to be the G8,” he said at his first meeting of the summit with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. "[Former US President] Barack Obama and a person named [former Canadian Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau didn’t want to have Russia in.” “And I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn’t have a war right now if you had Russia in, and you wouldn’t have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago,” he argued. Trump repeatedly criticized Russia’s exclusion and floated the idea of bringing Moscow back during his first term, though the proposal was rejected by other members. – RT

Russian nationals in Israel, including diplomatic staff, are facing significant danger due to the country’s ongoing hostilities with Iran, Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said Monday. In an interview with the television news channel Russia 24, Viktorov outlined the mounting difficulties confronting the embassy since tensions escalated following Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites last week. “The situation is nerve-wracking, I must admit. The threat to the lives and well-being of both diplomats and Russian citizens in Israel is not ephemeral,” Viktorov said from Tel Aviv. He noted that shockwaves from nearby explosions had shattered windows in several embassy residences. “Thankfully, there were no direct hits, but the incidents were unfortunate,” he said. Viktorov added that the US consular office in Tel Aviv had also recently sustained minor damage from flying debris. Embassy staff have also seen their workloads increase significantly during the crisis. Viktorov said he had only managed three hours of sleep the previous night. Still, he urged employees to take their annual leave. – RT

Our Take:

Everything about that headline, including the picture, has a WrestleMania feel to it.

"Kayfabe" is when the character onscreen turns from heel to hero (vise versa), so we really don't have as many instances of it as it would seem from the broad range of analysis across the internet. Putin would certainly qualify as the most significant public figure to have such a moment.

I think it'll be Putin negotiating peace in the Middle East, with Trump supporting him.

That narrative would defy so many preconceived notions of Putin among the public, breaking from what they've been told by the corporate media all their lives.

Though I doubt anything about how this saga resolves will be simple or clean, least of all, peace in the Middle East.

To what extent anything is real is always a legitimate debate, but the storyline here feels a little too perfect staging for a Putin arrival into the arena.

The Russian consulate in Israel is suggesting to its staff that they return home to visit family. They are also advising everybody to fly out through Egypt, instead of Tel Aviv, given all the missiles flying back and forth. It would suggest that the Kremlin expects the situation to deteriorate further, which means Putin needs to come in hot to stop it before something happens that will destabilize Iran – like Netanyahu threatening to assassinate the Ayatollah.

What happens if Netanyahu doesn't listen? Did he listen to Trump?

–

FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday evening turned over to Congress an intelligence report raising concerns that China had mass-produced fake U.S. driver's licenses to carry out a scheme to hijack the 2020 election with fake mail-in ballots for Democrat Joe Biden. The newly declassified intelligence reports from August 2020 weren’t corroborated or fully investigated and instead were recalled from intelligence agencies at about the time that then-FBI Director Chris Wray testified there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election in which Biden defeated Donald Trump, officials told Just the News. The new documents were turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who had first raised concerns to the bureau that the intelligence hadn’t been fully vetted, and instead was just dismissed even though there was evidence of the fake licenses. "Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people's Bureau,” Patel told Just the News in a statement. “To that end, we have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election. – Just the News

Our Take: So ... when we get the mass public narrative exposing the fact that all US elections in our lifetimes have been entirely fake the whole time, does it mean the people who were saying it the whole time were still dooming?

The plan never relied on cheerleading.

It relied on truth. –

Another Take: On January 7, 2021, Acting DNI Ratcliffe, who is now the CIA Director, penned a letter about the US intelligence community withholding information about Chinese threats to US elections – voicing his opposition to the IC’s consensus of the security of the elections.

The DNI’s letter is extensive, and @jon breaks down its importance in Devolution Part 7.

Is the intelligence that was just emergency-declassed by Kash part of what Ratcliffe was referring to in early 2021? –

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to rule out trying to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as the clash between the two nations continues to escalate. Israel and Iran have been exchanging strikes since West Jerusalem bombed Iranian nuclear and military facilities last Friday in what it described as an effort to preempt Tehran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons. Israel has also targeted civilian areas, causing casualties, as well as the state broadcaster on Monday. The US, which had been engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear talks with Iran prior to the attack, has endorsed the Israeli operation. In an interview with ABC News on Monday, Netanyahu was asked to comment on recent media reports claiming that US President Donald Trump rejected an Israeli plan to assassinate the Iranian leader out of concern over further escalation. “It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict,” the Israeli prime minister replied. – RT

Our Take: Interesting development after Sunday's news that Trump allegedly vetoed an operation to take out Khamenei.

I think Netanyahu is playing chicken with Trump.

He's appealing to Trump's ego, by threatening to go overboard and destabilize Iran's government by starting a power struggle among its elite. Trump can control the situation if he just joins the operation.

I think President Trump is about to unleash Putin. –

America’s most famous escalator is a bit of a tourist trap these days. Exactly a decade ago, the gold-rimmed conveyor carried Donald Trump into the basement of his eponymous New York tower and down into the bowels of American politics. His seconds-long descent has lingered in the national memory more vividly than his 45-minute speech that followed, an inflection point so widely cited—try Googling since Trump rode down the golden escalator—that it borders on cliché. On a recent Monday afternoon, the escalator that launched the MAGA movement carried a steady stream of sight-seeking fans into the atrium of Trump Tower, where they could pay tribute to the president with purchases at Trump Grill (still on the menu: the Southwest Taco Bowl, immortalized in tweet, for $25), the Trump Store, Trump Sweets, and, for slightly less-expensive tchotchkes, a souvenir shop tucked away around the corner. A floor above, the Trump faithful posed in front of a flag-flanked, gold-plated 45 insignia—a historical marker that has yet to be updated for the president’s second term. All that was missing was a plaque commemorating the campaign launch that started it all, which took place 10 years ago today. Hardly anyone who attended that 2015 event—myself included—thought it would take Trump remotely close to the White House. That he would become, in the estimation of this magazine, “the most consequential American leader of the 21st century” was utterly unthinkable. – The Atlantic

Our Take:

“He’s been the greatest RINO hunter in the history of the world. The neocons of the Republican Party are all extinct.”

Tucker joined War Room to hammer it home even harder, particularly against Fox News and Mark Levin.

The battle is not against “the Democrats” or “the left,” it’s against the establishments of all political parties.

Has Trump hunted down the last RINO? Certainly not. We all know plenty of them. Therefore the RINO hunt continues.

Why did everyone just resume pretending that all these “Republicans” on TV were our friends?

Why are we giving the benefit of the doubt to rich strangers on a Screen and making up elaborate stories about how you know they’re actually good?

The fact that they’re lying constantly and supporting the globalist cause while pretending otherwise should meet any standard of RINO.

But we grovel.

The RINO hunt continues. –

After a 43-hour manhunt and intense search, authorities arrested a Minnesota man accused of shooting two state Democratic lawmakers and their spouses. Vance Boelter, 57, now faces both federal and state charges in connection with the killings of Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. He is also accused of shooting Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who both survived the attack. Boelter is also accused of going to the homes of two other unnamed state lawmakers that morning “with the intent to kill them,” according to authorities. He was apprehended Sunday night in a wooded area near where he lives, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference. Authorities deployed hundreds of detectives and 20 SWAT teams to assist with his arrest and capture. – CNN

From the European Space Agency today, "Proba-3's first artificial solar eclipse": This March, Proba-3 achieved what no other mission has before – its two spacecraft, the Coronagraph and the Occulter, flew 150 metres apart in perfect formation for several hours without any control from the ground. While aligned, the pair maintain their relative position down to a single millimetre – an extraordinary feat enabled by a set of innovative navigation and positioning technologies. Demonstrating the degree of precision achieved, the two spacecraft use their formation flying time to create artificial total solar eclipses in orbit – they align with the Sun so that the 1.4 m large disc carried by the Occulter spacecraft covers the bright disc of the Sun for the Coronagraph spacecraft, casting a shadow of 8 cm across onto its optical instrument, ASPIICS. And here's the actual corona, with the full occulting: – Reason

