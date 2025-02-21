The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, the news from Thursday, February 20th ...

The Senate on Thursday narrowly voted to confirm Kash Patel as the FBI’s ninth director, installing a close ally of President Donald Trump and a staunch critic of the bureau to lead the country’s premier law enforcement agency. Patel was approved 51-49, a remarkably tight margin for a position that historically has seen nominees win overwhelming bipartisan support. Each of the last three FBI directors garnered the votes of at least 92 senators. While Democratic senators expressed deep concerns about Patel, pointing to his history of inflammatory rhetoric and calls for retribution against perceived enemies, many of their Republican counterparts hailed him as the person needed to fix an agency they say has become politicized. The GOP-majority Senate has approved every Trump nominee to come before the chamber so far, though three Republican defections on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meant Vice President JD Vance, who serves as Senate president, was called in to cast the tiebreaking vote. – The Washington Post

Our Take: Lisa Murkowski's primary is early 2028. Susan Collins' primary is early 2026.

Bookmark this. Both of these losers need to go. We need strong America-First candidates to run against them. –

***

Another Take: Which of America's founders would've been most stoked about unelected Senators barely approving the appointment of a man to lead an unaccountable federal police force? –

*Sponsored* Rattlesnake Meats is located in Kansas, and their All American beef has no hormones or mRNA ever. Click to Enter!

Linda McMahon’s nomination to lead the Education Department cleared a key procedural hurdle Thursday. The Senate HELP Committee advanced McMahon’s nomination to the Senate floor in a 12-11 party-line vote. The vote comes just one week after McMahon appeared before the panel where she explained President Donald Trump’s plans for the future of the Education Department. “If confirmed Ms. McMahon has the tall task of reforming a Department of Education that has lost its purpose. For the last four years, the department focused on everything but student learning with bureaucracy and red tape standing in the way of student success,” Senate HELP Chair Bill Cassidy said. "We need a strong leader at the department who will get our education system back on track," [adding] “Ms. McMahon demonstrated a strong vision for the Department of Education,” the Louisiana Republican added. Senators grilled McMahon last Thursday on what would happen to programs — such as special education and grants for low-income schools — housed within the agency if the department were to be dismantled or shuttered.

– Politico

Our Take: Everyone knows I'm a big fan of Linda McMahon. Not only is she a highly competent businesswoman and proven government administrator — having served as the head of the Small Business Administration during the first Trump term – but she is also directly responsible for creating Trump-a-Mania, serving as the longtime president of the World Wrestling Entertainment company, including when President was featured as a character in the script and later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

It seems that McMahon's task with the Department of Education is to dismantle it, so rather than waste more copy on a department that will soon not exist. Let's watch a clip from the hit 90's show, Baywatch, where Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage have to fight the Nature Boy (Ric Flair) and Big Vader on the beach, for some odd reason.

I'd like to point out that Dennis Rodman also made a cameo in the episode as part of Hogan's entourage, likely because they share the same talent agent – a man named Darren Prince.

It's also worth noting that Darren Prince – a longtime advocate for recovering addicts – not only facilitated a $6 billion grant from the Trump administration to fight the opioid crisis, an event attended by both Kanye West and Dennis Rodman; but Prince was also responsible for brokering the notorious NFT trading card deal that President Trump launched in 2022.

Prince was also responsible for "unwittingly" sending Rodman to North Korea in early 2013 — just weeks after he was dismissed from Donald Trump's hit show, The Celebrity Apprentice. That was the trip where Rodman gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a copy of The Art of The Deal, and culminated in the negotiated peace between North Korea and the United States in 2018.

All of this, of course, is likely pure coincidence. Not at all a Trump-a-Mania proof, brother. –

***

Another Take: Congratulations to Kash Patel, the ninth Director of the FBI and the 19th Trump nominee to be confirmed.

As Ghost discussed, Linda McMahon advanced out of committee on Thursday. Here is where the rest of the nominees are in the process…

Through committee, vote to be scheduled:

Secretary of the Army: Dan Driscoll US Trade Representative: Jamison Greer Secretary of Education: Linda McMahon

Still in committee:

Secretary of Labor: Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Feb 27, HELP) Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security: Troy Edgar (Feb 25, Homeland Security) Deputy Director of the OMB: James Bishop (Feb 25, Homeland Security) Deputy Secretary of Transportation: Steven Bradbury (Hearing complete; committee vote not scheduled) Deputy Attorney General: Todd Blanche (Feb 27, Judiciary) Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy: Michael Kratsios (Feb 25, Commerce) Federal Trade Commissioner: Mark Meador (Feb 25, Commerce) Deputy Secretary of Defense: Stephen Feinberg (Feb 25, Armed Services)

And here is the team, confirmed as of now:

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio CIA Director: John Ratcliffe Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth DHS Secretary: Kristi Noem Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent Transportation Secretary: Sean Duffy EPA Administrator: Lee Zeldin Secretary of the Interior: Doug Burgum Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright Secretary of Veteran Affairs: Doug Collins Attorney General: Pam Bondi Secretary of HUD: Eric Scott Turner OMB Director: Russell Vought Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard Health Secretary: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Secretary of Agriculture: Brooke Rollins Secretary of Commerce: Howard Lutnick Administrator of the SBA: Kelly Loeffler Director of the FBI: Kashyap Patel

Just getting started. Accelerate. –

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), a moderate Republican, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should not be forced to accept any peace agreement with Russia that falls short of his country’s demands. “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy need not, and must not, have any deal forced upon him by any outside nation that does not guarantee the security and the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people,” Fitzpatrick wrote in a statement on social platform X. “We all want an immediate end to this brutal Russian invasion and killing,” Fitzpatrick added. “For a peace agreement to be fair and lasting, it must be done in a way that holds the Russian invaders accountable, protects the dignity of the Ukrainian victims, and provides for fair and equitable cost-sharing amongst all European nations. – The Hill

Our Take: Trump is running a masterfully simplistic Hegelian inversion on the system.

As he pushes for peace, the system calls for war.

As he pushes for transparency, the system calls for secrecy.

As he pushes for abundance, the system calls for scarcity.

As I've said before, this is:

The American Revolution was formed on the back of representation, or lack thereof. "No TAXATION without representation" has stood as THE American argument for 250 years.

"No PEACE without representation" seems to be today's Globalist argument.

Let's see how that goes for them. –

***

Another Take: One of my favorite stories right now is the peace negotiations.

Zelensky is upset that US and Russia are negotiating without him and said he won't sign anything without a seat at the table.

So the US & Russia are about to give his pen to somebody else

Zelensky has apparently shut down Truth Social in Ukraine. The drama over these peace negotiations is hilarious. –

Slain hostages Oded Lifshitz and brothers Ariel and Kfir Bibas were identified after their remains were returned to Israel by Hamas on Thursday, but the military said another body sent by the terror group was not the young boys’ mother Shiri Silberman Bibas. Specialists at Abu Kabir Forensic Institute were not able to identify the fourth body, the Israel Defense Forces announced early Friday morning. The shocking statement came after the return of the remains, in a propaganda-filled ceremony, had already sparked anger and mourning across Israel. Hostages’ families demanded the freeing of all the captives, alive and dead, still held by terror groups in Gaza, and leaders vowed to destroy Hamas. The revelation that Shiri Bibas’s body had not been returned, as promised by Hamas, and that the body was not that of any other hostage either, left the future of the ongoing hostage-ceasefire deal looking more uncertain than ever. “This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages,” said the IDF. “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home, along with all of our hostages.”

– The Times of Israel

AND

Three empty buses exploded in quick succession in parking lots in the Tel Aviv suburbs of Bat Yam and Holon on Thursday night in what police said was a suspected terror attack. There were no injuries reported in the incidents. Police said they neutralized two other unexploded devices on buses nearby. According to Hebrew media reports, those devices were discovered in Holon. Each of the devices contained 5 kilograms of explosives, Hebrew media reports said. Police said they were combing the scenes and searching for suspects, while bomb sappers were hunting for any other suspicious items in the vicinity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the premier was receiving constant updates on the situation and held a security assessment late Thursday night, after which it announced that he instructed the IDF to embark on a massive operation in the West Bank against terrorist hubs.

– The Times of Israel

Our Take: So to recap the timeline of events: During the latter half of 2024, President Trump began publicly expressing doubt that any of the hostages Hamas had allegedly [been] taken on October 7th. After Trump won the 2024 election, the Israeli government began disclosing that many of these hostages had actually been killed on October 7th – most notably Omer Neutra, a 21-year old American IDF soldier with dual citizenship, whose parents had been routinely used as props by Netanyahu in the press to garner sympathy for the war effort – as recently as a week before this disclosure occurred in December. Please note that this revelation was publicly shared without claiming any new intelligence from the IDF, or recovering any body from Hamas.

Oddly enough, the position of the Israeli government appears to be that Neutra and the other [dead] "hostages" are still in the possession of Hamas. However, when one begins to ponder the logistics necessary to maintain possession of these cadavers – given the current state of Gaza, which President Trump has described as a "demolition site" – the mental gymnastics become perplexing. And that's before you consider the inherent biological/health risks of remaining in close proximity to rotting corpses for 18 straight months.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the premier was receiving constant updates on the situation and held a security assessment late Thursday night, after which it announced that he instructed the IDF to embark on a massive operation in the West Bank against terrorist hubs."

How convenient for Bibi Netanyahu. An opportunity for more war – just like October 7th.

Given the terrible track record that Netanyahu's government has for lying to the public, I am not inclined to believe anything that they say, especially when the assertions directly escalate the kinetic conflict with their neighbors.

Look at how Trump has turned against Zelensky, adopting a position of common sense and practical logic. I expect a similar exercise to soon be deployed against Netanyahu. –

A federal judge on Feb. 20 declined to block for now downsizing efforts by the Trump administration, including mass firings and buyout programs. “Federal district judges are duty-bound to decide legal issues based on even-handed application of law and precedent — no matter the identity of the litigants or, regrettably at times, the consequences of their rulings for average people,” U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in his ruling. Unions representing hundreds of thousands of federal workers had filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the heads of several government agencies, saying they were overstepping the executive branch’s authority. The unions also said slashing the size of federal agencies would result in “irreparable harm” because of lower union dues revenue and a loss in bargaining power. They asked the court to declare the federal program unlawful and to halt the administration from implementing another similar program. – The Epoch Times

Our Take: The legal challenges are important because they reinforce, fortify the authorities. The laws – and our rights – mean nothing if they are not tested and affirmed within the system that purports to protect them.

All of the branches have constitutional mandates. We can all agree the branches are outside of those mandates at present. Putting them back into their boxes will certainly involve conflict within and across all three.

The art of the constitutional deal. –

Vladimir Zelensky wildly misled US President Donald Trump when he boasted about Ukraine’s mineral deposits, Artyom Dmitruk, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, told RT. Zelensky offered the US a partnership to develop Ukraine’s minerals. “The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most. And they should have this priority, and they will,” he told Reuters this month. He claimed that Ukraine has Europe’s largest titanium deposits, while Prime Minister Denis Shmigal wrote in an op-ed for Politico that the country’s subsoil contains “22 out of the 30 minerals listed as critical for the EU.” Speaking to RT on Thursday, Dmitruk argued that Zelensky’s tactic was deceptive. “It is an issue on which Zelensky has once again fooled the whole world, and, more specifically, Donald Trump and his team,” Dmitruk said. “First, all of these resources, the rare-earth minerals, are currently located on the territories with active combat. Second, no one can say what the price of extracting these resources will be,” he added. “If these precious resources could have been mined so easily and on such a large scale as Zelensky promised, and if it would have been profitable, the companies in Ukraine would have started doing it long ago. It is yet another lie, another farce that Zelensky attempts to exploit.” A critic of Zelensky’s government, Dmitruk fled Ukraine in 2024 after being charged with assaulting a police officer. He denies any wrongdoing and insists that the prosecution is politically motivated. – RT

Our Take: There are some interesting points raised in this article. It would appear that other industry experts and geologists have conveyed similar concerns regarding the assertion that Ukrainian soil is rich with rare earth minerals, though the main argument for this skepticism seems to be the fact that the geological surveys showing these resources are from the Soviet-era and, more importantly, Soviet-made.

Here is a map I found online.

One must wonder how much of this skepticism is fueled by legitimate concerns regarding specifics in these geological surveys, and how much is fueled by anti-Soviet Russophobia – something that has been ingrained into American culture since the end of the Second World War.

Sometimes I wonder how overstated the "incompetence" of the Soviet government may have been. Sure, the general public lived austere lives, lacking the amenities found in the West – thanks to communism – but the upper echelons of the Soviet government and military, particularly the KGB, have always been presented as formidable, though admittedly that too could simply have been propaganda meant to inspire fear and loathing of the Russian people.

I asked an AI (Perplexity) why these minerals have never been mined, and it provided some reasonable points, in line with the subject of the RT article.

Noticeably absent, however, from the lists provided by these experts is the reality that Ukraine is a hub for illicit trafficking, including (allegedly) human/child trafficking, organ trafficking, and drug trafficking, among other things. These industries generate a high-yield return on investment, particularly the human/sex trafficking rings, as we learned from the film starring Jim Caviezel, Sound of Freedom.

To the experts' point, mining rare earth minerals is a demanding endeavor, both from a logistics standpoint and more importantly a "startup cost" standpoint. And there is, of course, a level of uncertainty that all of this investment will yield a suitable return. That uncertainty is absent in the illicit trafficking rings, which also have far less demanding startup costs and logistics to consider.

If these oligarchs were to allow the rare earth mineral operations to occur, that would bring the scrutiny of the world to Ukraine – which would likely be bad for business, as far as the illicit trafficking rings are concerned. Why invest all of that time and money into a project that has no guarantee of a return, when you can just traffic drugs, organs, and sex-slaves – industries with more reliable market analytics? –

Canada beat Team USA 3-2 in an overtime 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game thriller in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, which saw political tensions spill into the arena. The big picture: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a swipe at President Trump's call for Canada's annexation as the 51st U.S. state moments moments after the win, saying on X: "You can't take our country — and you can't take our game." Trump said on Truth Social earlier Thursday he was calling Team USA to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State." Zoom in: Ahead of the game, U.S. hockey fans booed Canada's national anthem — after Canadian fans booed a rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" before Team USA's winning game Montreal last week. – Axios

Our Take: Trump's Canada deployments are some of the most impressive markers of the abstract and actual power he's cultivated.

Is he joking about Canadian Statehood? Will their fate be determined by an exhibition hockey game?

Either way, this isn't the posture of one lacking confidence. –

***

Another Take: If the outcome of this hockey game leads to Canadians standing up for their sovereignty, then I’m here for it even though – *swallows hard with a grimace * – we lost to Canada.

We can take one for the team to make Canada respectable again…

I guess. –

BONUS ITEMS

Republican President Donald Trump said that Rep. Byron Donalds would receive his "complete and total endorsement" if he decides to run in Florida's 2026 governor race. Trump posted Thursday night on Truth Social, "I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024." The president continued, "Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!" – Newsweek

Arab leaders are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Friday for the first time to formulate a response to US President Donald Trump’s plan for the US to take ownership of Gaza, expel its Palestinian population and turn it into a Middle Eastern “Riviera.” The meeting – including Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf Arab nations – will take place ahead of a larger Arab summit on March 4, Saudi Arabia said. A meeting of Islamic countries is expected to follow, according to the Egyptian foreign ministry. King Abdullah II of Jordan, US President Donald Trump, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. Originally announced by Egypt in early February as an “emergency summit,” the gathering will take place five weeks after Trump first floated his plan, showing the struggle among Arab states to craft a unified stance. – CNN

Mitch McConnell announced the impending close of his four-decade Senate career Thursday, underscoring a remarkable legacy of turning American government rightward but also capping a fading era in Republican politics. McConnell’s retirement announcement, made in a midday Senate floor speech, comes nearly a year after he announced that he would step down as Republican leader — and after a decade of watching a growing number of his colleagues, and the party he helped shape, slide toward Donald Trump’s populism. McConnell’s own relationship with Trump has devolved in that time.

– Politico

The Great American Restoration Tour 7 is taking place from March 6 through 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us for the first GART event in 2025! Click the image below for in person and virtual tickets. — Badlands Media.

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.