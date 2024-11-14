The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, November 13 …

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump briefly met with press before a two-hour meeting in the Oval Office to discuss the "smooth transition" of power ahead. The rival politicians shook hands as they were seated before a blazing fire in the Oval Office. Biden told the president-elect, "Welcome back," and that he's "looking forward" to a "smooth transition." He promised Trump that he would "do everything that we can to make sure you're accommodated." Trump responded, "Cool," and then agreed that the "transition will be so smooth." — Newsweek

Our Take: You CANNOT fake that shit-eating grin on #OurBoyBlue.

When I coined that phrase, many thought me a mad man. Or, at the very least, they thought I was joking.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

For any in the truth community who've spared a moment's thought to the Q Drops, the plan to save the world, the Devolution Theory or anything in between, you've recognized that, without significantly more overt control over at least the PLAYERS on the game board, if not the whole board, it would have been impossible for patriots to position themselves and us in the current manner.

When considering where Joe Biden's loyalties lie, consider the net effects he has visited upon the American zeitgeist these last four years.

Biden was a human controlled demolition of the establishment power structure during his fake administration, while keeping all of Trump's most vital tariffs and Executive Orders in place, quite like he'd never left.

Deep cover or repentence ... you did your job, Blue. —

Donald Trump’s 2016 election stunner sparked a global revolt. His 2024 triumph has been met with a weary shrug. The Republican’s first win saw millions of political opponents protesting on the streets soon after the vote, organizing themselves with hashtags such as #Resist. Even among conservatives, it powered the Never Trump movement and belligerent anti-Trump groups like The Lincoln Project. But since Trump’s crushing victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in last Tuesday’s election, the reaction — from both Democratic voters and officials in European capitals — has been less one of fiery outrage and more muted resignation. “Well, people are worried,” said a European diplomat based in Washington, D.C. who was granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic like others in this article. “But I think we learned from the last time that it’s important to talk constructively and confidentially, instead of through social media.” Trump’s win is part of a broader, inexorable rightward trend on both sides of the Atlantic, leaving a dejected liberal left to helplessly scratch their heads as the fickle tide of political history turns against them. — Politico

Our Take: Let's go bicameral on this one:

There is the obvious take of optimism, which is clearly expressed—even if unintentionally—throughout this article. I don't think I need to write my normal-length take to explain it.

The other way to look at this is a form of Russian Maneuver Defense; i.e. The Feigned Retreat.

As I put last week on Breaking History (the day after the Election), "It's quiet... too quiet."

Now, this silence may be golden. It may be a sign of their genuine fear and trepidation, as the cowards scramble to erase their social media posts and destroy damning evidence in their possession. Maybe even make arrangements to flee the country, as some have openly suggested.

But it could also be a ploy. It could be a tactic designed to make us lower our guard. We must remain vigilant and keep our heads on a swivel. We are nowhere near out of these woods, and this forest is dark and full of terrors.

We must keep in formation and tread carefully through The Swamp.

Stay frosty, anons. —

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that he was “shocked” President-elect Donald Trump picked Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense. Host Erin Burnett said, “First Pete Hegseth, Trump choosing him, the Fox News host, for Defense Secretary. What do you think?” Goldman said, “I’m shocked, truly. This is exactly what we worry about and warned about Donald Trump, which is that he is going to appoint unqualified loyalists to shape this government into his own personal thiefdom, and get revenge on generals and put essentially really unqualified people.” He continued, “I appreciate Mr. Hegseth’s service in our armed forces but being a serviceman does not make you qualified to lead the Department of Defense and to have access to our nuclear weapons. I’m very disturbed by this and I’m very concerned about what it demonstrates about Donald Trump’s priorities, which now seem to be coming true as many of us warned.” — Breitbart

Our Take: The legacy media’s reaction to incoming SecDef Pete Hegseth has been… weird.

“The Fox News weekend host?” Don Lemon said in a giggly social media post reacting to the pick. WATCH:

Others followed suit, confounded by 47’s selection, but backlash against these civilian elitist liars was swift and savage. Hegseth went to Princeton and Harvard and served in active combat with the Minnesota National Guard. By Wednesday morning, CNN updated their description of Hegseth to “Fox News host and veteran.”

As I attempted to understand this moment — I don’t watch Fox News or cover military affairs, and I was unfamiliar with Hegseth — I watched several of his interviews where he discussed his background and experiences, his philosophy and outlook.

When I came across this clip from Hegseth’s interview with Shawn Ryan, it all clicked:

President Trump is planning to streamline US bureaucracy in a year and a half — an 18-month project — and that is a massive undertaking. It would be impossible without a capable and high performing team; it will be difficult even with the best team imaginable, because the bureaucracy will resist and attempt to protect itself.

In realizing that Hegseth has a reputation within military circles for exposing bureaucratic waste, the pick makes sense. Trump has Musk and Ramaswamy running the D.O.G.E., but that is akin to a program office and success requires interagency cooperation. Your agency heads need to be mission aligned and fully focused. Fiefdoms must be demolished. Making America great can be the only goal. Hegseth seems right for this in the context of the bigger picture.

Trump is promising to deliver on rapid, transformative change for the American people. It’s hard not to get excited about this. A friend of mine said on X yesterday, “I’ve always been proud to be an American, but this is the first time I’ve been excited to be American.”

For real, though. The best is yet to come! —

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday named firebrand Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz to be his nominee for attorney general, as he moves swiftly to assemble a Cabinet. "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump said in a statement announcing the selection, which would be subject to confirmation by the Republican-majority Senate. Trump's inner circle has described the attorney general as the most important member of the administration after Trump himself, key to his plans to carry out mass deportations, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and seek retribution against those who prosecuted him over the past four years. During his first term, Trump was infuriated by what he called an obstructive Justice Department, including attorneys general Jeff Sessions, who allowed a probe into alleged contacts between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, and Bill Barr, who publicly refuted his false claims his 2020 election loss was the result of fraud. — Reuters

Our Take: Of all the blistering Trump 2.0 appointment announcements of the last 48 hours, I'm somewhat surprised to discover that Matt Gaetz for Attorney General is my favorite, and probably not for the reasons you think.

On an Actual level, I have no idea how any of these picks are going to perform ... nor do I care.

Myself and others operating on the weirdest layers of the Info War have been telling you for several years that we're in a war of stories.

That's very literal, in my mind; thus, I've long seen everyone from Donald Trump and Elon Musk to RFK Jr., Matt Gaetz and MTG and, yes, #OurBoyBlue Joe Biden as cognitive cyphers to awakening, wittingly in many cases, but not in all.

If you followed the Drops, you were told we were "watching a movie," and that "good actors" make it chug along.

Leaving arguments of patriot control to the side, the best way to analyze this movie has always been by observing the Net Effects the central characters visit upon the Collective Mind.

Well played. —

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey has officially severed relations with Israel, according to reports in Turkish media. News outlet Medya Ege reported Erdogan to have said, "We, as the State and Government of the Republic of Turkey, have cut off relations with Israel. We do not have any relationship with Israel at this point. Period." Erdogan made these comments to journalists aboard his plane following his recent visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan. Erdogan highlighted his condemnation of what he termed genocide in Gaza and Lebanon. He emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid and an immediate ceasefire, "As you know, intense efforts are being made to keep the pressure on Israel alive and to take coercive measures against this country on the basis of international law We show it," he is reported to have said. At the time of writing the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv is still operating and Jerusalem has not made any official statement about Erdogan's comments. — Newsweek

And …

French Ecology Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher has pulled out of the COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan after its President Ilham Aliyev accused France of carrying out colonialist “crimes” in New Caledonia, in the latest diplomatic spat between the two countries. Aliyev, who is hosting the COP29 United Nations climate talks in Baku, drew loud applause from delegates of some Pacific island nations after a combative speech in which he lambasted Paris over the response to protests that in May rocked the Pacific archipelago ruled by France. “The crimes of France in its so-called overseas territories would not be complete without mentioning the recent human rights violations,” said Aliyev. “The regime of President [Emmanuel] Macron killed 13 people and wounded 169… during legitimate protests by the Kanak people in New Caledonia,” he added. Pannier-Runacher quickly hit back, telling lawmakers in Paris that she was cancelling her trip to the talks in protest at Aliyev’s “deplorable” speech. She called his attack “unacceptable… and beneath the dignity of the presidency of the COP”. It was also a “flagrant violation of the code of conduct” for running United Nations climate talks, she added. — Al Jazeera

Our Take: The signal here is somewhat elusive—and I apologize for my clumsy autismo—but try to follow me on this:

Azerbaijan accounts for 40% of all oil that is consumed by Israel. That oil flows from the capital city of Baku (Azerbaijan) to the port city of Ceyhan in Turkey, via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC—shoutout to Gmoney, PiP, and the frogs) pipeline. Therefore, the relationship between Israel and Azerzabaijan is critical for Netanyahu to maintain if he wants to keep the fuel flowing for his war machine.

Interestingly enough, after I began writing/researching this take, a Turkish energy analyst named Haluk Direskeneli published an op-ed entitled "Turkey Cannot Halt Oil Shipments From Azerbaijan To Israel Without UN Sanctions."

So that answers the next logical question. It's worth noting that Turkey severed all trade with Israel back in May, though this oil flowing through the BTC pipeline is not considered part of that [now severed] exchange.

Technically, the BTC pipeline is operated by a corporation called BOTAS International, which is a Turkish state-owned company that was originally founded in 1974 to operate the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline—adjacent to the BTC and connects to the Kirkuk oil fields in Iraq. According to Turkish media reports, the oil that flows through the BTC pipeline is regulated under a trade agreement between Azerbaijan and Georgia (not Turkey).

However, as of last week, the companies that own the oil that flows through the BTC pipeline that is operated by BOTAS International have decided to respect Erdogan's decision not to engage in trade with Israel, and have refused shipments.

Turkey's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources have refuted claims of interference, stressing that BOTAS has "no authority or involvement in the purchase or sale of oil."

(I have piecemealed this together and have not seen it reported in western media, but if true, I suspect that we will soon hear of a fuel shortage for the IDF.)

Remember, one month ago French President Emmanuel Macron called for an arms embargo against Israel.

So that would explain why the Azerbaijani President is now attacking "French Imperialism"—which, by the way, we have been doing here on the Brief for months. (Shoutout to Captain Traore and the Burkina Faso patriots.)

As I said on Badlands Daily yesterday, I think we are going to continue to see the escalating Israel conflict turn the globalist leaders against one another. I will remind you that 100 bipartisan Congressmen recently sent a letter to the UN threatening to defund it if they "downgraded" Israel's status, which the UN threatened to do if Israel expelled the UNRWA—which it has now done.

(To bring it all full circle, will we soon see UN sanctions against Israel? Which would justify Erdogan shutting down the BTC pipeline altogether?)

The dominos that have been carefully placed are beginning to fall, and one by one, they are becoming progressively larger and more consequential for the globalist hegemony. As Netanyahu's regime seems to embrace a sense of urgency in its plans to annex adjacent lands, geopolitical forces are aligning to respond to the escalating aggression.

As far as I can tell, accelerationism seems to be the undoing of [militant] Zionism. Let's see if the Israeli people will organize to form a more responsible and rational government. —

A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel’s earlier plans to attack Iran, according to court papers filed Wednesday. The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was due to make his first court appearance in Guam. He was indicted last week in U.S. court in Virginia on two counts of willful transmission of national defense information — felony charges that an carry significant prison sentences. It was not immediately clear whether Rahman had a lawyer or which federal agency employed him, but officials say he had top secret security clearance. The charges stem from the documents, attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, appearing last month on a channel of the Telegram messaging app. The documents noted that Israel was still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. Israel carried out a retaliatory attack on multiple sites in Iran in late October. The documents were sharable within the “Five Eyes,” which are the United States, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. — AP News

Our Take: Hm. So I guess they were lying about Ariane Tabatabai? Pretty sure that lady said recently that nobody from any agency had reached out to her regarding any investigation, and she had no idea what these reports were all about.

Now, that could be a bunch of lies. Just because Rahman has been charged does not mean that Tabatabai is innocent. (Nor does it mean that Rahman is even guilty. He could be a patsy.)

We are still in the depths of the information war, which means we are still fighting a fifth generation war; which means we are still in danger, psychologically.

Guard your mind. Protect your psyche. Keep your emotions in check. The fog of war remains thick. —

People magazine has named John Krasinski the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. Krasinski was revealed to be the newest winner of the honorable title on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The publication also shared a photo of its new cover on social media. In the reveal, host Stephen Colbert acted upset that he wasn’t awarded the coveted title. Krasinski then appeared on screen to console Colbert, saying, “It’s ok, you’re not the Sexiest Man Alive but who cares? Who is? Except for me, apparently.” Krasinski then appeared in an hilarious video, in the style of an ’80s infomercial, where he taught Colbert tips on how to be sexy. — CNN

(Editor’s Note: This is a pretty weird news item and take, guys. I’m not gonna lie. Ashe is currently traveling to Myrtle Beach at press time, and I think she’s already in Badlands Psycho mode or something. I’ll leave it in, but … I’m sorry or you’re welcome, or something.) —

Our Take: People magazine just named their sexiest man alive, and it’s Jim from The Office. Interesting choice given our current moment’s focus on bureaucratic inefficiency.

It’s also the guy that fought to protect his family against a sound-triggered alien invasion. Interesting choice given UAP declas hearings the same day this was announced.

Oh, also, it’s the guy whose final story arc as Jack Ryan ended with whistleblowing on corruption and treason within the central intelligence agency in dramatic public fashion. Interesting choice…

Finally, Krasinski has a Y-chrome, and he’s actually hot. (I half expected People to force another Elliot Page onto us.)

Anyway, I approve. —

BONUS ITEMS

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) has been elected Senate majority leader, setting the stage for him to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who has held the top Senate GOP leadership job for the past 18 years. Thune has served as Senate Republican whip, the No. 2-ranking position in the Senate GOP leadership, since 2019, and largely managed operation of the Senate floor after McConnell suffered a concussion from a fall in 2023. Thune beat Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) by a vote of 29 to 24, according to two sources familiar with the vote. Thune led after the first ballot. He won 25 votes while Cornyn won 15 votes and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) collected 13 votes. “I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House,” he said in a statement after the vote. “This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today.” Thune is well liked among his Senate Republican colleagues, and his affable, humble approach to managing the conference has earned the trust and confidence of fellow GOP senators. He announced his intention to run for leader shortly after McConnell said in February that he would retire from GOP leadership at the end of this year. — The Hill

Special counsel Jack Smith and his team plan to resign before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, a source familiar with the matter said. Smith’s office has been evaluating the best path for winding down its work on the two outstanding federal criminal cases against Trump, as the Justice Department’s longstanding position is that it cannot charge a sitting president with a crime. The New York Times first reported Smith will step down. The looming question in the weeks ahead is whether Smith's final report, detailing his charging decisions, will be made public before Inauguration Day. The special counsel's office is required under Justice Department regulations to provide a confidential report to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who can choose to make it public. — NBC News

President-elect Trump on Wednesday announced that he is appointing Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence in his new Cabinet. Gabbard served as a Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii from 2013 to 2021. In 2022, she became an independent, and joined the GOP last month. The Republican is also a veteran who served in Iraq, as well as an Army reservist. She was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve three years ago. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump said that the former congresswoman "has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans." — FOX News

A new Trump administration is expected to challenge traditions in the famous James Brady Press Briefing Room, sources told Axios. Why it matters: Confidants of President-elect Trump are considering changes that would give newer, MAGA-aligned voices access to daily press briefings. The big picture: Practices that have governed the White House's interaction with the press have long favored mainstream outlets such as major broadcast and cable news networks, national newspapers and wire services. Trump's first administration tried to ban outlets it saw as unfavorable from off-camera press briefings. That included the New York Times, Politico, CNN and BBC. More recently, his campaign blocked multiple reporters from its election watch event in Mar-a-Lago last week, including those from Politico, Axios and Puck News. Zoom in: At least two media executives who run MAGA-aligned news outlets — one in streaming and one in text — told Axios they plan to apply for credentials that would give them access to White House press briefings. — Axios

