The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, November 19th …

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday ordering the Justice Department to release documents from its long-running investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — files eagerly sought by both his political opponents and members of his own base who have pressed for greater transparency in the case. The material could shed more light on the activities of Epstein, who socialized with Trump and other notable figures before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution. The scandal has been a thorn in Trump’s side for months, partly because he amplified conspiracy theories about Epstein to his own supporters. Many Trump voters believe his administration has covered up Epstein’s ties to powerful figures and obscured details surrounding his death, which was ruled a suicide, in a Manhattan jail in 2019 as he faced federal sex trafficking charges. – Reuters

AND

A provision in the bill requiring the Justice Department to release its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come under scrutiny over concerns it could allow Attorney General Pam Bondi to redact certain details. The Epstein Files Transparency Act will head to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature after the House and Senate both voted on Tuesday to publicly release the files. Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The bill requires Bondi to release all files—including internal communications and investigative materials—related to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days of the law being enacted. However, the bill does allow Bondi to redact records in specific instances, including documents that “would jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution.” – Newsweek

Our Take: And so it begins…

Again…

The files are back on Bondi’s desk, and surely this review will net different results. [Clip Link] –

Microplastics are in our food, water, air and blood. They disrupt hormones, inflame the gut, and may even affect fertility and brain function. But now you can detect them and detox them with Plastigone. Get $40 off with promo code BADLANDS40 *Sponsored*

President Donald Trump said he would start “working” on the war in Sudan on Wednesday, after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked him to help end the conflict during a visit to the US. “His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan,” Trump said at the US-Saudi Investment Forum. “It was not on my charts to be involved in, I thought it was just something that was crazy and out of control,” he added. “But I just see how important that is to you, and to a lot of your friends in the room, Sudan. And we’re going to start working on Sudan.” Since its outbreak in April 2023, the war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 12 million. Shortly after leaving the forum, Trump condemned the “tremendous atrocities” in Sudan’s civil war and said he would work with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to end the conflict. – Arab News

Our Take:

Very interesting that MBS is getting Trump involved in Sudan, because Russia has been involved in the Sudan. In fact, I’ve been forwarding the theory since 2023 that the whole reason this civil war started was because the Sudanese government — against the wishes of the Biden regime and State Department — approved plans for the construction of a Russian naval base at Sudan’s main port, which would be Russia’s first formal military installation ever established on African soil. (The only major European power to never have a formal military base in Africa.)

The US closed the American embassy in Sudan in 1996 and ended diplomacy with its government, until Joe Biden restarted the diplomatic mission in early 2022, on the heels of the news that the Sudanese government was nearing the end of its multi-year review of Putin’s proposal to construct the naval base.

Biden dispatched John Godfrey of the Senior Executive Service (SES) to serve as the new ambassador, and after months of bureaucratic red tape and a Senate approval, Godfrey arrived in Sudan in August 2022 and immediately threatened their government with sanctions if they accepted Russia’s proposal.

The Sudanese government announced in February 2023 that it had accepted Russia’s proposal, and tow months later, a civil war broke out. Fortunately for John Godfrey and his staff, they were immediately evacuated and the embassy shut down. But it seems that their mission of destabilizing Sudan so that the Russians wouldn’t get their base built was a tentative success.

Do I think the State Department had something to do with it? Am I accusing John Godfrey of spearheading a color revolution (regime change) operation in Sudan?

Yes. Yes, I am.

PS - Russia and Sudan announced earlier this year that they had finalized all the details of their agreement and the naval base construction would begin as soon as possible.

[Clip Link] –

Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-Va.), who served on the National Security Council (NSC) in the first Trump administration, called on President Trump to release the transcript of a “shocking” phone call that took place with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the aftermath of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination. Vindman — who played a key role in exposing details of Trump’s infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019 — said a second phone call exists with the Saudi crown prince that rivals the first as “the most problematic.” In an interview on “CNN News Central” Wednesday, Vindman said Trump’s phone call with the de facto Saudi leader “was about the murder of an American resident — a Virginia resident — and a Washington Post reporter.” “During my tenure on Trump’s White House National Security Council staff, I reviewed many of Trump’s calls with foreign leaders. Of all the calls I reviewed, two stood out as the most problematic: The first, we all know, it was between President Trump and President Zelensky, which resulted in President Trump’s first impeachment,” Vindman said in a floor speech Tuesday. – The Hill

Our Take: Yesterday on Badlands Daily, I said I was tired of the restraint. The context was President Trump exercising restraint when dealing with traitors to the Republic. I stand by it. The time for restraint has passed in my opinion.

Restraint has led to the Vindman brothers emboldened after participating in insurrection / seditious conspiracy / treason, in my opinion based on the public record. There are many such cases of sworn officials undermining the President…

Why are they still walking around free?

If there is to be a Golden Age, there must be a Justice Phase. –

In 2022, the United States Army’s 4th Psychological Operations Group, self-described as the “Masters of Influence” and practitioners of information warfare, released a highly controversial recruiting video that instantly went viral. The disturbing and cryptic clip, titled “Ghosts in the Machine,” was crafted to look like a psychological thriller, complete with unsettling imagery and references to real-life uprisings. Designed to target psychological vulnerabilities and create confusion in adversary organizations, the video brazenly asked the key question: “Who’s pulling the strings?” It was a direct call to join an elite, secretive team that functions as a puppeteer, controlling the actions of hot-button national security threats like the Chinese and Russian governments and confirming that the war of tomorrow is fought entirely within the human mind. – MSN

Our Take: PEPE on KOKO the Clown from 4th psyop video WOW!

Full 4th psyop Video here you can catch PEPE at the 57 second mark real hard to grab that frame nice work boys not even sure how you caught it Ram lol.

1:17 long Trump 7/11 Bitcoin post

“Words are our weapon” Like a seed phrase? kek

Bitcoin is Digital 1776. [Clip Link] –

The president’s eldest son, the world’s richest man and dozens of prominent tech, media and sports figures gathered Tuesday night at the White House for a black-tie dinner in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who previously had been labeled a “pariah” over his role in the 2018 killing of a Washington Post opinion columnist. Many tech and Wall Street executives sought to distance themselves from the desert kingdom seven years ago when Jamal Khashoggi was dismembered in a Saudi Consulate in Turkey — a killing U.S. intelligence officials concluded Mohammed had ordered. But as candles flickered and a piano played in the White House’s East Room on Tuesday, leaders of the United States’ biggest companies signaled they were open for business with Saudi Arabia. [...] Tech billionaire Elon Musk made his first public appearance at the White House since his feud with the president earlier this year. The executive’s many businesses are increasingly courting deals in Saudi Arabia; Tesla began selling vehicles in the market earlier this year, and xAI, maker of Musk’s chatbot Grok, has reportedly held talks about data center deals with the kingdom-backed artificial intelligence company Humain.

– The Washington Post

Our Take: For anyone still doubting that Kayfabe is the premier narrative weapon of choice for Donald Trump, consider the optics of Elon Musk being a guest of honor for his meeting with Mohammed bin Salman.

The point?

Trump and Elon signal GROWTH.

All gas, no breaks to the Golden Age. –

The economic momentum generated by the White House meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shifted swiftly to the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. It was here on Wednesday that high-level government agreements announced in the Oval Office and at a White House gala dinner the previous evening were rapidly translated into concrete private sector deals worth billions. The forum, hosted by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia under the theme “Leadership for Growth: Strengthening the Saudi-US Economic Partnership,” brought together senior government officials, investors, and CEOs from some of America’s most powerful firms. – Arab News

Our Take:

This forum was a continuation of the highly acclaimed visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, serving as yet another opportunity for American and Saudi businessmen and dealmakers to get together and collaborate on business deals.

I will remind you that this specific organization — the US-Saudi Investment Forum — was the same group that hosted the event where President Trump spoke in Riyadh on May 13 of this year. This is an image from that event; Note the branding.

President Trump announced that $270 Billion of investment from Saudi Arabia has already been successfully negotiated and locked in for the US economy, representing the first portion of the $1 Trillion that the Crown Prince has promised to procure. This event, and other events like it, are designed to facilitate those deals by putting the interested parties in the same room. I suspect that we will continue to hear more deals announced in the coming days and weeks ahead.

It also shouldn’t be lost on us that President Trump took the opportunity to tell yet another hilarious anecdote. He really does have the best sense of humor.

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2]–

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said AI humanoid robots will “eliminate poverty”. Musk’s comments come during the US-Saudi Investment Forum, which the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump both attended. The billionaire goes on to say Tesla will not be the only company to make humanoid robots, but it will pioneer the technology. Musk added that humanoid robots will be able to “make everyone wealthy”. The billionaire later said the advancement in AI and robotics technology will make work “optional”. – Sky News

Our Take: Wait… they’re only promising to solve absolute poverty and they’ve already solved it?

Well then, three cheers for Wizzard Elon and the Machine. –

President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for the first time at the White House on Friday, an unexpected sit-down with the Democratic socialist whose election he opposed. Trump announced the meeting in a social media post late Wednesday. The president urged his hometown’s voters to back Mamdani’s opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and has repeatedly attacked Mamdani in public statements. “Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec said the mayor and president would discuss public safety, economic security and “the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago.” On Monday, Mamdani told reporters he reached out to the White House to set up a meeting with Trump to discuss affordability, a central tenant of his campaign. – Politico

Our Take:

This could be good. But also this could undermine everything for which we’ve worked so hard. We need Mammany Hall to be an example for the nation so the People will wake up from the utopian fever dreams. Trump and Mamdani being bros threatens that awakening.

Zohran represents all of the DSA, all across the nation. Now the DSA is going to be legitimized in the Oval? Unity with communists is treason.

The Colorado Commies are going to be insufferable. They worship Zohran.

Let’s see what happens, I guess. Sigh. –

Officials in Kiev embezzled millions from contracts filed for the Russia-controlled Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian lawmaker Vladimir Ariev has claimed. The ZNPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, has been under Russian control since March 2022. Kiev has rejected Russia’s authority over the site as an “occupation.” Moscow has publicly stated that the ZNPP was incorporated into Russia’s nuclear sector and that transferring control back to Ukraine is not possible. Ariev said more than 200 million hryvnia ($4.7 million) in goods and services were formally registered in the plant’s name months after it came under Russian control, even though Kiev had no way to deliver anything to the site. Speaking at a parliamentary commission on economic security on Monday, he claimed Ukraine’s Energoatom continued filing procurement paperwork for the plant through most of 2022 despite having no physical authority over it. “From March 15 to August 25, 2022, Energoatom made purchases for the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Specifically, this included 210 million hryvnia for food and canteen supplies,” he said, as cited by Zenzor.net. – RT

Our Take: This news comes as other instances of corruption are being reported, regarding the Ukrainian government. Justice Minister German Galushchenko was just dismissed last week after being implicated in a major graft probe that is described as a “$100 Million kickback scheme.”

Galushchenko was Vice President of Energoatom prior to joining the government in 2021.

There are also calls now for President Zelensky to fire his chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, who has also been alleged tied to this scandal.

It would appear that the entire Ukrainian government is one giant organized crime syndicate. So what does that say about the US Congress— both Republican and Democrat— who have ardently supported Ukraine for the past 3+ years?

–

BONUS ITEMS

Fifteen miles south of Sin City, Brandon Lake is seated backstage at a packed arena in Henderson, Nevada. In a matter of hours, he will perform an energetic, “family-friendly” show, as he tells The Associated Press, for thousands of people. He’s on the road with his latest album, 2025’s “King of Hearts,” a Christian music release that spans genre - pop, rock, country, hip-hop - a mixture not always associated with worship music. Its eclecticism is one of the many reasons why his music is connecting. The album peaked at No. 7… Lake is at the forefront of a new musical movement in the U.S., where Christian artists are growing in popularity. According to a midyear report from Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, streams of new music - recordings released in the last 18 months - are slightly down from the same time last year, except in the case of Christian/gospel music. Jaime Marconette, Luminate’s vice president of music insights and industry relations, attributed the genre’s growth to “younger, streaming-forward fanbase,” which is 60% female and 30% millennial. Artists like Lake, Forrest Frank and Elevation Worship are leading the charge. “I pray it’s just the beginning, and I pray that it takes over,” Lake says. “And not the genre of Christian music, but songs - whatever genre they are - that carry the message of the gospel.” – The Washington Times

George T. Conway III, the former conservative lawyer and one of President Trump’s fiercest critics, is moving closer to announcing a run for Congress in one of Manhattan’s wealthiest and bluest districts, pitching himself to potential donors as a top attorney who does not “have any more effs to give.” Mr. Conway, 62, who currently lives in Bethesda, Md., has hired the Democratic pollster Anna Greenberg to work on a budding campaign to succeed Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, who is retiring. He is also scouting apartments in the district where he lived and worked for years before relocating to Washington in 2017 when his wife at the time, Kellyanne Conway, joined the first Trump administration as a senior White House official. (The Conways divorced in 2023.) Mr. Conway outlined his pitch on Tuesday night at a private virtual event for paid members of Democracy Docket, the media outlet founded by Marc Elias, the Democratic attorney. – The New York Times

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.

We are the news now.