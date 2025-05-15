The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, May 14th ...

The US agreed on Tuesday to sell Saudi Arabia an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, according to a White House fact sheet that called it "the largest defense cooperation agreement" Washington has ever done. The agreement, signed during US President Donald Trump's visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh, covers deals with more than a dozen US defense companies in areas including air and missile defense, air force and space advancement, maritime security and communications, the fact sheet said. "The package signed today, the largest defense cooperation deal in US history, is a clear demonstration of our commitment to strengthening our partnership," the fact sheet said. Reuters first reported last month that the arms package would be worth well over $100 billion. — The Jerusalem Post

AND

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says Qatar and US have taken their relationship to “another level” after signing deals to boost defence and trade ties. The deals come after talks between US President Donald Trump and the emir in Doha, the first state visit by a US president to Qatar. Earlier in the day, Trump had reaffirmed the US strategic commitment and partnership with the region in a speech at the summit of the US and Gulf Cooperation Council in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Trump met his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on the sidelines of the summit a day after the US president announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria. — Al Jazeera

Our Take: Isn't it interesting that Trump is going around the middle east signing weapons deals when just a few months ago we were being told that the United States was running out of weapons and munitions for ourselves?

—

If you missed it, check out Badlands Media’s special coverage of President Trump’s visit to Doha, Qatar. In this landmark visit to Doha, President Trump and Qatari officials celebrate a new era of cooperation between the United States and Qatar with a series of massive trade, defense, and diplomatic agreements. The ceremony includes record-breaking Boeing purchases and new defense contracts, marking what Trump hails as the largest aircraft order in Boeing’s history. — Badlands Media

Our Take: Another Sword Dance…

…this time in Qatar. —

***

Another Take: Trump’s first foreign tour as president came in May, 2017.

It was largely defined by a sword dance and an iconic/infamous photo with an orb that looked an awful lot like a Palantir, a Tolkien seeing stone.

Fast forward, and his first tour of his second term presents a mirror to the first.

2017 was a declaration of war.

2025 is a declaration of victory.

The rest is a matter of timing, and awakening. You are about to see a rapid narrative translation of Actuals that have been taking place in the war beneath the war for years.

The Sovereign Alliance is done hiding. —

***

One More Take: Qatar has been among one of the great enigmas in the Middle East — along with Turkey and Iran — given its long relationship with the Five Eyes intelligence community and military industrial complex.

I’ve always seen the 2017 Saudi Ardah (“sword dance”) as an act of open defiance, as President Trump could have potentially benefitted strategically by concealing his close and trusting relationship with MBS. Instead, he declared war on the Deep State in a literal ceremony.

I see this 2025 Qatari Ardah as a similar event. But instead of Trump renewing his declaration of war, it would seem that the Qataris — under the leadership of Trump’s longtime friend, Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani — have publicly pledged their allegiance to President Trump and the Sovereign Alliance.

Considering that Crown Prince Mohammed, backed by President Trump, engaged in intense asymmetric warfare from 2017 until just a few days before Trump left office in 2021, this development out of Qatar is an enormous milestone in Arab diplomacy. —

Ed Martin, the outgoing Washington, D.C., U.S. attorney who will soon start his role as DOJ's pardon attorney and chief of the so-called "Weaponization Working Group," said he plans to review and scrutinize the last-minute pardons issued by former President Joe Biden. Martin's appointment to several powerful positions at the Justice Department -- following his rejected confirmation by the U.S. Senate -- appears to have emboldened him to more aggressively pursue political targets of President Donald Trump, according to a series of recent interviews with right-wing media outlets and his Tuesday press conference. "I do think that the Biden pardons need some scrutiny. And they need scrutiny because we want pardons to matter and to be accepted and to be something that's used correctly. So I do think we're going to take a hard look at how they went and what they did," Martin told ABC News during the press conference. — ABC News

Our Take: Reading Government Gangsters on Book Club has given me an appreciation for the non-confirmed appointees. They can make real change.

Kash certainly did.

The regime went hard to prevent Ed Martin from being confirmed in DC. You could say they weaponized the government against him.

Now he’s in charge of going after the weaponization of government broadly, and there’s nothing the (ostensible targets) can do. Delightful.

Finally, the pardons are illegitimate because scrotus was illegitimate.

Expose it all. —

A top campaign aide to former Vice President Kamala Harris blames former President Joe Biden for Harris’ loss, saying “it’s all Biden” in a new book about the former commander in chief’s apparent deterioration during the 2024 race. The perspective shared by David Plouffe, who worked on Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, underscores a frustration held by some Democrats: that Biden’s reluctance to remove himself earlier from the White House race sealed the fate of Harris’ election bid. Discussing the impact Biden’s withdrawal in July of last year had on Harris’ chances, Plouffe described the then-vice president’s less than three-month bid for the White House as a “fucking nightmare.” “And it’s all Biden…He totally fucked us,” Plouffe, who was also manager of former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and a senior adviser in his White House, told the authors of the report. — Politico

Our Take: David Plouffe is the former Obama campaign manager and Senior Advisor who wrote the book, A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election and the man who led the election rigging efforts for Mark Zuckerberg's Chan Zuckerberg Initiative/Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The effort to make Joe Biden the fall man for everything the Regime has done is marching forward, as projected here in 2020. —

The promise of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul has derailed European efforts to get the United States on board with imposing new sanctions on Russia if there is not an immediate 30-day ceasefire. Just as European officials were seeing a greater degree of skepticism from President Donald Trump’s team toward Russia’s intentions and conferring with U.S. officials on sanctions, President Vladimir Putin’s offer of talks changed the conversation. The surprise meeting expected Thursday in Istanbul has thrown the sanctions plans into question, according to nine European, Ukrainian and U.S. diplomats and officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter. While the talks are being seized on as a possible breakthrough in efforts to end the war, Russia only revealed late Wednesday it was sending a low-level delegation of deputy ministers. And after top U.S. envoys bolstered the talks by saying they were coming, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were no plans to meet them. — The Washington Post

Our Take: There is a sovereign pincer in the offing wherein the US and Russia have the western globalist hegemon caught in an optical Kobayashi Maru.

While they stump for peace from seemingly opposite sides of the central narrative, the collectivist superstate that is the EU lobbies for the opposite, as Israel continues on the warpath unabated.

This is going to culminate in the mass catharsis event that will be the public meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, who will drop the Kayfabe en route to hyper-normalization, reversing generations of inverted programming.

In the midst of Trump’s already-iconic victory tour masquerading as a negotiation tour, a banger of a quote by Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov was lost in the shuffle:

“Europe is, after all, entirely on Ukraine’s side. It cannot claim to have an unbiased approach… Its approach is not balanced, it is rather pro-war, aimed at continuing the fighting, which is in sharp contrast to the approach demonstrated, for example, by Moscow or Washington.”

Did you catch that last bit?

“… by Moscow … OR Washington.”

The pincer has already been closed, and is now in the process of being disclosed, and yes, this was possible to see coming.

Israel next on deck.

We’re in a war FOR peace … and we’re winning. —

***

Another Take: Still holding out that we will get a surprise Putin-Trump meeting.

Too much teasing for it not to happen. —

A 2-year-old girl who was left in the United States after both her parents were removed from the country, sparking an international custody dispute, has been returned to Venezuela, according to the child’s family and the Venezuelan government. The case of Maikelys Antonella Espinoza Bernal drew condemnation from immigrant rights groups and concern about the potential for family separations as the Trump administration looks to expedite removals. The child’s mother was recently deported to Venezuela without her. Her father, meanwhile, was sent to a megaprison in El Salvador. On Wednesday, Venezuela’s state television showed video of the nation’s first lady, Cilia Flores, holding Maikelys in her arms at the airport. The child’s grandmother said her family was rushing to reunite with her. Venezuela’s leaders were celebrating her arrival. — The Washington Post

AND

A federal judge has ordered the release of a Georgetown researcher the Trump administration put into immigration detention in March as part of a crackdown on pro-Palestinian academics. U.S. District Judge Patricia Giles on Wednesday said the government offered no evidence that Indian-born Badar Khan Suri posed a danger to the community. She also said his arrest likely violated his free speech rights as well as his rights to freedom of association with his Palestinian-American wife. “The First Amendment extends to noncitizens and doesn’t distinguish between citizens and non-citizens,” Giles said during a hearing in her Alexandria courtroom. The judge said her ruling releasing Khan Suri was “totally separate” from ongoing deportation proceedings he faces in immigration court. — Politico

AND

A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his administration can use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 (AEA) to deport Venezuelan citizens accused of gang membership as long as the government offers “sufficient notice and due process.” Judge Stephanie Haines ruled that the government must give “greater notice” to individuals who are subject to deportation under the AEA. The petitioner in this case is a Venezuelan citizen currently in immigration detention who seeks a preliminary injunction regarding Trump’s proclamation from mid-March. In that proclamation, Trump declared Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization and authorized the use of the AEA to deport Venezuelan citizens with alleged membership. The petitioner requested an injunction, asking the court to find that Trump’s proclamation violates the AEA and that the current due process provided is insufficient for those detained under the proclamation. Haines granted the preliminary injunction in part and denied it in part. She denied the injunction in part because she found that presidents can issue a proclamation under the AEA to remove alien members of foreign terrorist organizations, but granted it in part because the Trump administration is not providing sufficient notice to those subject to removal. — Jurist News

Our Take: The emotional blackmail about immigration continues. Every story where an appeal to emotion can made is told, every appeal made.

Be angry. Be sad. Doubt the speed. Doubt the need.

All narratives deployed.

The signal is found in the third story. Trump has the authority to remove unlawful criminal invaders. No sob story about an austere religious scholar or this generation’s Eliana Gonzales is going to change the black and white legal authorities.

As for the moral authority, protecting Americans from rapey and murderous migrants that want to destroy our nation is pretty moral. —

The video is a follow-up to a teaser shared earlier this week by CEO Elon Musk. The new video is about 42 seconds long and shows Optimus able to do a variety of dances, such as ballet, the running man and even a variation of how to “Dougie”. While Tesla likely trained Optimus how to dance using a bodysuit with motion dots, what’s most impressive is how Optimus is able to balance itself during these dances, without the need for a harness or anything. Musk said in a reply, “I will have an Optimus dance troupe on stage with me at the Tesla shareholders meeting.” — Tesla North

AND

Elon Musk proudly unveiled a video of Tesla¿s Optimus robot dancing with smooth, coordinated movements. He described the footage on X as a 'real real-time' demonstration, hoping to showcase major advances in humanoid robotics and boost excitement around Tesla¿s AI efforts. However, the reveal quickly backfired when a user asked Musk’s own AI chatbot, Grok, to evaluate Optimus. Grok responded: 'Tesla¿s Optimus robot shows advanced mobility with its dancing, highlighting strong balance and coordination. However, its real-world use is limited, mainly in Tesla¿s factories for simple tasks, with broader deployment planned for 2026.' Grok ranked Optimus in last place on its list of the top five humanoid robots, stating that it had 'impressive mobility but early in practical application'. The candid response stood in stark contrast to the hype around the demo and sparked criticism from both fans and skeptics alike. — Daily Mail

Our Take: You may not give up your ghey obsolete combustion engine…

…but you def getting one of these hahahaha. —

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed concern on Wednesday about continued Houthi attacks on Israel despite the U.S. ceasefire deal with the group, suggesting that President Donald Trump’s desire to quickly find resolutions to conflicts may not be conducive to U.S. interests. It’s the second time in two days the close Trump ally has appeared to put distance between himself and the president on foreign policy issues, after calling for a more cautious approach to sanctions relief for Syria. “I am very sad and disappointed to hear that after all the efforts to deal with the Houthis, they are still shooting ballistic missiles at our friends in Israel,” Graham said in a post on X. “I appreciate President Trump trying to pursue peace on multiple fronts, however we must hold bad actors accountable when they defy these efforts.” He said he expects Israel may take action against Iran directly in response to the strikes. Graham also raised concerns about ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine despite the Trump administration’s efforts to broker a ceasefire there. “As Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire and direct talks between leaders, Putin’s Russia plays games and shoots missiles,” Graham said. — Jewish Insider

Our Take: Here comes the turn. The @GOP will side with Netanyahu and forever war.

The Houthis only continue to attack Israel as long as the IDF operates in Gaza. Negotiate peace and the Houthis stop. Or, pursue war and see which side Trump takes. FAFO. —

House Democrats are firing back at Republican attacks on their top fundraising platform, saying that in fact it’s the GOP’s own online fundraising sites that might be used as tools of corruption and foreign influence. The top Democrats on the House Judiciary, Oversight and Administration Committees are asking the Treasury Department to fork over any evidence of suspicious transactions connected to a wide range of Republican and President Donald Trump-aligned fundraising platforms — including the Republican aligned small-dollar mega platform WinRed and the Elon Musk-affiliated America PAC. Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.) and Gerald Connolly (D-Va.)'s demand for “suspicious activity reports” is a response to Trump’s and the GOP’s parallel effort to turn the screws on ActBlue, the Democratic online fundraising powerhouse that Republicans have recently targeted over allegations of illegal foreign donations. Small-dollar fundraising has become a powerhouse for political campaigns, even if it’s dropped off in recent years, and the tit-for-tat complaints over suspicious activity on WinRed and ActBlue are the latest salvos in a legal and political fight seeking to undermine opponents’ engines of political participation. — Politico

Our Take: Yes.

and I have been saying this since the beginning.

First thing I did when I started investigating the work of Peter Bernegger, Chris Gleason and Drazha Smith is to check on WinRed.

Sure enough, there it was, although not in the same quantity. Bernegger says it’s about 85% to 15%.

Investigate them all! Make campaigns poor again, especially at the local level, so fresh faces and ideas, not burdened to parties, can get involved.

—

***

Another Take: It’s both parties, asymmetrically, and the timeline is useful here.

Act Blue was launched in 2004. They had a scandal in 2008 (early smurfing). We’ve talked about this a lot in this News Brief.

Republicans then “mastered the small donor,” as well, in 2012. The legal resolution of that 2008 scandal came in 2013 (right after the election of course), and Republicans launched the Revv fundraising platform in 2014.

In 2019, Revv evolved into Winred.

Smurfing is found on by every payment provider across all the platforms. It’s in the code, in my opinion.

Also, it’s a uniparty — the establishment protects itself.

In response to this story breaking yesterday, Chris Gleason posted, “The real question that nobody is asking is: ‘How did every single fraud control mechanism not catch this?’”

Well, they (all of them in the ecosystem) intentionally relaxed every fraud control before the primary and again before the general, according to that House Judiciary Report.

So we know, right? —

BONUS ITEMS

A Los Angeles judge has resentenced the Menendez brothers to 50 years to life in prison for the 1989 murders of their parents, revisiting the high-profile case that has captivated the public for decades. On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic reduced Erik and Lyle Menendez’s sentences from life without parole to 50 years to life. After resentencing the brothers, Judge Jesic said he had given the matter “long thought,” emphasizing that the two had committed a “absolutely horrific crime, and there’s no way around it.” However, he also noted that he was moved by the brothers’ community-driven works whilst in jail. “Life without parole gives an inmate no hope, no reason to do anything good. And I give them a lot of credit. It’s remarkable what they did when they had no hope of getting out,” Jesic said. The two brothers have already admitted to killing their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez. Nonetheless, they claimed at the time that it was done in “self-defense” after years of sexual abuse. — One America News Network

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that the three Democrat House representatives who breached an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in New Jersey last week may face disciplinary action from the chamber. "Well, look, there’s three possible disciplinary actions that Congress, the House, can take. Okay? You can censure a member, and that probably does seem appropriate here. You can kick them off committees, that’s a new tradition begotten by the Democrats in recent years. And you can expel someone from Congress. He explained that expulsion requires a two-thirds majority vote, which is "not likely" in the current House given the margins, "but we’re looking at what is appropriate." — Post Millennial

Capitol Police on Wednesday appeared to remove Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions’ (HELP) hearing with Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Anti-Israel protesters disrupted Kennedy’s opening statement before the committee, in which footage showed Cohen standing up and being removed by police. Cohen spoke at a pro-Palestinian press conference with Democrat Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib outside of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the hearing. “You’re killing poor kids in Gaza and paying for it by cutting Medicaid for kids here,” Cohen said, according to an X post that he reposted himself.

— Daily Caller

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.