The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, September 2nd …

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that U.S. Space Command will be located in Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision to keep it at its temporary headquarters in Colorado. The long-expected decision from Trump caps a four-year tug of war between two states and opposing administrations about where to locate U.S. Space Command, an intense fight because the headquarters would be a significant boon to the local economy. Alabama and Colorado have long battled to claim Space Command, with elected officials from both states asserting their state is the better location. “The U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City,” said Trump, repeating a nickname the city has used for decades already because of its early role in NASA and the U.S. space program. “We had a lot of competition for this and Alabama’s getting it,” added the president, flanked in the Oval Office by Republican members of Alabama’s congressional delegation. Trump said Huntsville won the race for the Space Command headquarters, in part, because “they fought harder for it than anybody else.” – AP News

Our Take: Trump is once again planning to move Space Command headquarters to Alabama.

The move was originally initiated in the closing days of his first term (1/13/2021) only to have the Biden admin cancel it due to “Alabama’s restrictive abortion law."

Win for Trump. –

Kimchi has long been known as the eastern “Fountain of Youth” and western science has recently confirmed its incredible benefits. Kimchi One™ helps slow the aging of cells, boosts immunity, and supports gut health. Derived from cabbage, kimchi provides the body with nutrients that can only be generated through the process of fermentation. Get 25% off with promocode Badlands at www.mybrightcore.com or call 888-652-4131 to get 50% off and free shipping *Sponsored*

Another Take: President Trump announced Tuesday that he is moving Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

From Reuters reporting on the decision, “The move, first reported on Tuesday morning by Reuters, benefits a state that overwhelmingly supported Trump's three Republican presidential bids, at the expense of one that opposed them.”

At the expense of one of them – Colorado. Remember this?

Trump cannot pardon Tina on a state level crime. He has certain constitutional authorities he can exercise as “harsh measures” to free Tina: Funding and Investigations.

Removing Space Command from Colorado is definitely a harsh measure. US Space Command employs approximately 1,700 people in Colorado Springs. The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce estimates that Space Command supports an additional ~1,400 direct jobs in the region, according to The Denver Post.

Beyond jobs, Space Command contributes ~$1 billion annually to the Colorado Springs economy, including direct spending by the command, salaries of employees, and indirect economic activity – like all those employees patronizing local businesses.

And don’t discount the multiplier effect: depressed economic growth, sunk costs on Space Command infrastructure investments, discouraged future investment in the sector and state.

Harsh measures… Colorado legislators just held a special session to attempt to deal with the impact of Trump’s last round of federal cuts to Colorado. They failed, surprising no one.

Then there is Trump’s stated reasoning for leaving Colorado: “I will say I want to thank Colorado,” Trump said. “The problem I have with Colorado… they do mail-in voting, they went to all mail-in voting, so they have automatically crooked elections. And we can’t have that when a state is for mail-in voting — that means they want dishonest elections, because that’s what that means.”

Do you remember where mail-in ballot fraud was proven in Colorado?

It was in Mesa County. Where Tina Peters’ crucible began.

The art of the deal in action. [Clip Link] –

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly set to gather top ministers and aides for a discussion on Thursday in which they will explore the possibility of applying Israeli sovereignty to parts of the West Bank. The meeting, according to Hebrew media reports, is to focus on the implications of international recognition of a Palestinian state, and how Jerusalem may respond to such a move. Applying sovereignty to parts of the territory, a step tantamount to annexation, is one of multiple steps the small forum is reportedly to weigh. The meeting comes ahead of this month’s United Nations General Assembly, where a wave of Western nations intend to recognize a Palestinian state against Israeli and American wishes. It also comes as Palestinian officials are seeking to reverse the United States’ decision last week to bar Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and some 80 other officials from the UN meeting — Washington’s own response to the intended recognition. Multiple Palestinian sources said this week that the PA, which governs day-to-day affairs in parts of the West Bank, is working through various channels to persuade the Americans to lift visa restrictions on Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Netanyahu can’t help himself, as he continues to scramble to stave off attempts to collapse through a vote in the Knesset. The trick is keeping all the mouths happy in the coalition, as the demands and desires of these competing factions are ever-evolving and never-ending.

I’m still old enough to remember when everybody said that the Gaza invasion in the aftermath of October 7th was entirely about Israel defending its sovereign borders, not about expanding those borders by annexing the land.

So I guess the goal posts are moving? Now we are annexing the West Bank (which had nothing to do with October 7) because… why, exactly?

Can anybody provide the moral argument for why Israel is permitted to violate all international laws and behave like a petulant child?

–

US President Donald Trump said that he was surprised that Israel lost its control over Congress in a Monday interview with the Daily Caller. When asked by journalist Reagan Reese if he was concerned over declining Republican support for Israel in Congress, Trump said that he was amazed at the way the Jewish State's reputation had changed. "Israel had the strongest lobby in Congress of anything or body, or of any company or corporation or state that I’ve ever seen. Today, it doesn’t have that strong a lobby. It’s amazing," Trump told the Daily Caller. "Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress, and now they don’t, you know, I’m a little surprised to see that." Reese noted that a March Pew Poll found that 53% of US adults had an unfavorable view of Israel, compared to 42% in 2022. She went on to tell Trump that, additionally, half of Republicans polled by Pew now view Israel unfavorably. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take:

“Netanyahu can cry and Fox can spin, but the truth is clear: Israel is a protectorate, not the boss. America First means no more lies about Iran and no more dragging us into Gaza. We're over the lies. FINISH WHAT YOU STARTED.”

Bannon is operating on multiple levels here.

He is speaking a reality to the enemy, taunting them, while using the language of the enemy narrative. [Clip Link] –

A coalition of armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has accused the government of breaching agreements intended to end the decades-old brutal conflict in the Central African country’s eastern provinces. Corneille Nangaa, political coordinator of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes the M23 rebel group, said at a press conference on Monday that Congolese forces and their allies were carrying out attacks in South Kivu despite a pledge to cease hostilities. “We are obliged to inform the Congolese people and the international community of the successive violations of the ceasefire, which are hindering the principle agreement,” Nangaa told journalists at the event held at a hotel in Goma, one of the major Congolese cities seized by the M23 earlier this year. Regional and international actors have pushed for a ceasefire since M23 rebels intensified their offensive earlier this year in Congo’s mineral-rich east. The militants have captured key mining hubs, including North Kivu capital, Goma, and Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu, reportedly killing thousands. In June, the DR Congo signed a US-brokered agreement with Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of arming the rebels – a claim Kigali denies. US President Donald Trump has said the pact, including calls for a joint security mechanism, gives Washington rights to local mineral wealth. – RT

Our Take: We’ve been following this storyline for years, just before American-Congolese mercenary Christian Malanga was killed during a failed coup against the government of Israel.

As I said after President Trump orchestrated the historic peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda: This is likely not the last we have heard of this story. There are 24 trillion reasons why the Israeli diaspora is desperate to get its mineral rights back. –

On a recent evening, a trio of Ukrainian drones flew under the cover of darkness to a Russian position and decided among themselves exactly when to strike. The assault was an example of how Ukraine is using artificial intelligence to allow groups of drones to coordinate with each other to attack Russian positions, an innovative technology that heralds the future of battle. Military experts say the so-called swarm technology represents the next frontier for drone warfare because of its potential to allow tens or even thousands of drones—or swarms—to be deployed at once to overwhelm the defenses of a target, be that a city or an individual military asset. Ukraine has conducted swarm attacks on the battlefield for much of the past year… But the use of AI on the battlefield is also raising ethical concerns that machines could be left to decide the fate of combatants and civilians. [...] The U.S., China, France, Russia and South Korea are among the countries pursuing swarm technology. But analysts said they weren’t aware of it being used regularly in combat until hearing of the Ukrainian operations. The U.S. has been exploring the technology since at least 2016, when it launched more than 100 small drones from three jet fighters. “The micro-drones demonstrated advanced swarm behaviors such as collective decision-making, adaptive formation flying, and self-healing,” the Defense Department said at the time. – The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: Wait... there's a Palantir-like company in Ukraine, too, like there is in Israel? Or is it just Palantir in all three places?

What does Palantir CEO Alex Karp mean when he says he's defending "the West?" Not America, the West?

Does he mean it the same way David Frum means it, or Douglas Murray, or any of the thousands of militant neocons in prominent positions throughout the global Regime? –

Russia is considering implementation of joint projects with China and the United States in various spheres, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on the air with Zvezda television. "Certainly, Russia is eyeing the opportunity of joint Russia-China-US projects, including in the Arctic region, specifically in the energy sector also," Dmitriev said. "We exactly see that projects should not be divided there into Russian-Chinese or Russian-US," he noted. "We see joint investments are possible, including for Chinese and American investors, into joint projects, including in hydrocarbon projects in the Arctic," he added. – TASS

Our Take: "Certainly, Russia is eyeing the opportunity of joint Russia-China-US projects, including in the Arctic region, specifically in the energy sector also," Dmitriev said. "We exactly see that projects should not be divided there into Russian-Chinese or Russian-US," he noted.

Can they make the Sovereign Alliance comms any more obvious?

–

Authorities announced two arrests following the close of this year’s Burning Man, including one man accused of sexual assault and another accused of firearms and drug trafficking offenses. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday, a female participant reported she had been sexually assaulted during the weeklong gathering in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. “The victim cooperated with an interview and provided a very distinct description of the male suspect, which is sometimes very difficult to obtain at a Festival such as Burning Man,” Sheriff Jerry Allen said. “A search of the remaining Festival area began to attempt to locate this suspect.” On Tuesday, deputies arrested Alessandro Boshant, 34, of Southern California, who was booked on suspicion of sexual assault and burglary. His bail was set at $640,000. In a separate case, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Monday for a permit violation near the Esplanade. A search uncovered two firearms along with “large quantities of several different illicit substances” and evidence of intent to distribute, officials said. — San Francisco Chronicle

AND

If you were at Burning Man over the weekend, authorities want to know if you have any information about the identity of a man found "lying in a pool of blood" as thousands watched the wooden Man effigy begin to burn. The man's death is being investigated as a homicide committed on Aug. 30 sometime between 8 and 9:30 p.m. local time, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office in Nevada said. At an event that drew some 70,000 participants known as "Burners" to the Black Rock Desert to build an entire city from scratch over the week ending Labor Day weekend, the sheriff's office hopes someone saw something that could help the investigation. Burning Man ends with two large-scale "burns" on the two nights before Labor Day: a 100-foot-tall wooden Man effigy loaded with fireworks, then the burning of the "Temple." The man was found as the culminating event of the festival began when an event participant flagged down a sheriff's deputy. The sheriff's office and Bureau of Land Management rangers responded, finding a man "obviously deceased." He had not been identified as of Sept. 1, but was described as a white male approximately 35 to 40 years old, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with short brown hair and facial hair. – USA Today

Our Take: A few days ago, former VP candidate Nicole Shanahan posted an insider look at Burning Man from her perspective as a newly baptized Christian entitled, “Is Burning Man Demonic?” I think it’s excellent and everyone should read it.

Considering these two stories about murder and sexual assault at this year’s festival, consider this passage:

“Yes, there are constant orgies. Yes, drugs are consumed in staggering quantities. And yes, sexual assault and rape occur at Burning Man, along with tragic, often preventable deaths. Nudity is everywhere. Overdoses happen so frequently that they rarely interrupt a party or shut down a camp. Yes, many openly practice magic, summoning spiritual entities as if for entertainment. Self-proclaimed “healers” abound, offering their versions of medicine and ritual. Occult symbols and ceremonies are practiced so frequently that they become ingrained in the fabric of daily life…

While everything started playfully for me at Burning Man, the truth is that dark and terrible things happened nearly every year I attended. My very first year, I heard about a young woman who was running to try to jump onto an art car and got sucked into its undercarriage and died. Another year, a man hurled himself into the fire and died. One year, a girl impaled her vagina on rebar while attempting to build something that she had no experience constructing…

There are endless stories of people “tweaking,” overdosing, or getting lost and unable to find their way back to their camp all night. While the organization tries to mitigate these tragedies, they continue to happen year after year.”

We didn’t hear as much about the dark side of Burning Man before the golden age kicked off, and most people just think of the festival as an eccentric art exhibit in the desert. That’s because the wealthy underwriters handled the stories and kept the normie public unaware.

But we’re hearing about it now.

I reckon most people wouldn’t support a hedonistic and demonic ritual where wealthy elites engage in literal sacrifice and extrajudicially determine acceptable levels of death at their esoteric orgy.

Most people think that wealthy elites that cover up murder and sexual assault should go to prison (minimum). –

President Donald Trump has accused China, Russia and North Korea of conspiring against the United States. He made the remarks on his Truth Social platform during a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday marking the victory over Japan in World War II. “Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope they are rightfully honored and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice!” Trump wrote. He also wished Chinese President Xi Jinping “a great and lasting day of celebration.” “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” he added. – RT

Our Take: We have verifiable, historic evidence that the President has engaged in high-profile kayfabe with Kim Jong Un – specifically in May 2018 when he announced plans to cancel the Shanghai Summit, only to turn around and fly to Shanghai and participate in the exact summit on the exact day it was always planned to occur.

So, when President Trump invokes the name of Kim Jong Un in the course of outlining a “conspiracy” against the US, which includes Putin and Xi – all three being members (in my opinion) of the Sovereign Alliance – we must consider the possibility that Trump is being completely honest, except that the “US” is a reference to the Deep State. –

The House Oversight Committee has released over 33,000 pages of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after it subpoenaed the Justice Department for them. But Democrats say most of the information is already out there. “Oversight Democrats find 97% of the more than 30,000 documents received from the Department of Justice were already public,” Congressman Robert Garcia said Tuesday. Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump made his first official public appearance in a week, after online speculation about his health over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Addressing online rumors that he had died, Trump blamed the “so fake” media for the reports. [...] Questioned about bizarre footage of a bag being thrown from an upper window of the White House, Trump dismissed the video as AI, saying the windows are sealed. – The Independent

Our Take: These REDACTED can't do anything right...

Instead of putting the Epstein files out in an easily digestible and searchable PDF/word doc format, every single page was uploaded as an image INDIVIDUALLY.

This isn't transparency. This is retarded.

Transparency…

[Link to View Documents] –

BONUS ITEMS

The appearance of Kim Jong-un’s daughter in China ahead of Xi Jinping’s “victory day” parade in Beijing has added to speculation that she is being groomed to become the first female ruler of North Korea. Photos released by North Korean state media showed Kim Ju-ae, who is believed to be in her early teens, stepping off her father’s heavily armoured train in the Chinese capital, where she was greeted by Chinese officials at the start of her debut on the international stage. But Ju-ae, whose name and age the regime has never publicly confirmed, is no stranger to the spotlight, having accompanied Kim on numerous official duties around North Korea, including the test launches of ballistic missiles and, more recently, the opening of Wonsan Kalma, a resort on the country’s east coast. If, as many analysts believe, Ju-ae is her father’s preferred successor, she would become the fourth member of the Kim family to rule North Korea since it was founded by her great-grandfather, Kim Il-sung, in 1948. – The Guardian

A federal judge refused to break up Google for monopolizing the online search and ad markets, and instead imposed lesser restrictions to curb the power of the $2 trillion company. In a closely watched antitrust trial pitting the U.S. government against one of the world’s largest tech firms, District Judge Amit Mehta on Tuesday rejected the Justice Department’s request to force Google to spin off its Chrome browser and Android products. Mehta agreed with the government, however, that Google needed to allow competitors to gain a foothold, and ordered the company to make narrower changes. Google must now share some of its search data with competitors, and is prohibited from inking deals that make its products — including its artificial intelligence — the default tools on mobile devices. Mehta’s opinion marks the most consequential antitrust decision on Big Tech’s business practices since a federal judge’s failed bid to break up Microsoft in the early 2000s. – Politico

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.