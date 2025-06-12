The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Wednesday, June 11 ...

Non-essential US embassy staff and their dependents in Baghdad are to be evacuated from Iraq due to heightened security risks, US government sources have said. Officials did not say exactly what prompted the removal, but have been told Israel was ready to launch an operation into Iran, the BBC's US partner CBS reported. This was part of the reason some Americans were advised to leave the region, officials said, adding that they anticipated Iran could retaliate on certain US sites in Iraq. It comes as US talks over Iran's nuclear programme appear to have stalled in recent days. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning on holding talks with Iran about its nuclear program on Sunday, officials told CBS. Witkoff will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat, Axios reported. A US state department official told the BBC: "We are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies. Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our mission in Iraq." – BBC

Our Take: Trump re: Iran

"I want it very strong so we can go in with inspectors, we can take whatever we want, we can blow up whatever we want with nobody getting killed. We can blow up a lab but nobody's going to be in the lab as opposed to everybody being in the lab and blowing it up." —

AND

Another Take: Trump told you he wanted to make peace in the Middle East, including with Iran.

He told Israel not to escalate.

He also told you that IF bombs drop, "nobody would be in the labs."

You are being told a story to cultivate a mandate for the new, multipolar world.

Act accordingly. —

AND

One More Take: The ConInc figures are all totally giddy right now, which means we all need to have our heads on a swivel.

They are going to get their war, one way or another. (Even if half the IDF refuses to fight it.)

Rather than try and suppress this inevitability – pushing it off until a distant day in the future – President Trump has poured accelerant on the timeline, and pushed us through the plot to get quickly to the climatic ending.

It'll be interesting to see who falls on which side of this issue. Let's see who the true warmongers are. —

Long-time sponsor Luv Litters is offering free shipping on orders to Badlanders, which you can claim by following the linked banner. This is all natural litter that eliminates odors without risking your family’s respiratory health, and as someone who’s been using this type of litter before I even knew these guys, I can tell you it’s a game-changer — Burning Bright *Sponsored*

Lindell has testified he did more due diligence than anyone in history.

— Next on 9News

Our Take: Wednesday in Coomer v. Lindell was unexpected, and jam-packed as the plaintiffs dash to the finish line of their case.

The first witness called Monday was Dennis Montgomery, previously thought to be a ghost, the alleged inventor of Hammer and Scorecard. Highly anticipated, Montgomery’s testimony came in via video deposition, and he was wearing a gray mask – literally. On the second day of his deposition, he took off the mask, and we saw his face.

This is his face:

A Gray Man in a Gray Mask with a Gray Horse

This image is from a 2022 Reuters article about Montgomery, and this is the man that testified on Wednesday.

During his testimony, he claims to have built a tool that allows the US government to steal elections around the world without detection, and he claimed the CIA is the main operator of the tool. But then he also said he was the only one who knew how to use the tool. He also said the CIA told him that they stole elections, but also that he watched them steal elections.

Mike Lindell traded him an interest in his business for a house in Naples, FL. But also Montgomery bought the house with the $1.8M Lindell gave him for the business. But also Montgomery took the money from Mike as a loan. The house is held in Montgomery’s wife’s trust – which is called Gray Horse Family Trust.

That’s an interesting name.

“And I saw a grey horse, and the name of him who was seated on it was Death; and Hell came after him. And there was given to them authority over the fourth part of the earth, to put to destruction by the sword, and by taking away their food, and by death, and by the beasts of the earth.” Revelation 6:8

That sounds like people that steal elections, just saying.

The plaintiffs also called Doug Bania, a reputation repair expert; Brannon Howse, the man that insisted Mike connect with Mary Fanning and Dennis Montgomery; Mike Lindell, for day three of his testimony (finally finished), and Professor J. Alex Halderman, a cyber security and elections security expert. It’s all worth a read, and you can catch up on Day 8 here:

If you don’t use X, you can read the thread here.

Court resumes at 8:30aMT tomorrow, and Plaintiffs are expected to rest following Halderman. Jury instructions are being finalized by the parties overnight, and the court has stated her desire to begin closing arguments mid-afternoon tomorrow. That gives Mike Lindell’s defense team a few hours before the presentation of evidence and the examination of witnesses is complete. We’ll see if they can pull off that schedule.

See you from Denver tomorrow! –

Israel’s government is issuing “clearly illegal” orders that must not be obeyed, a group of Israeli military intelligence officers have said, announcing they will no longer participate in combat operations in Gaza. In a letter addressed to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the defence minister, Israel Katz, and the head of the military, the group of 41 officers and reservists said the government was waging an “unnecessary, eternal war” in Gaza. The letter, which was shared online late on Tuesday, said the group would refuse to take part in a “war designed to preserve the rule of Netanyahu” and appease “anti-democratic and messianic elements in [his] government”. [...] Addressing the impact of the offensive on civilians in the territory, the group wrote: “When a government acts for ulterior motives, harms civilians and leads to the killing of innocent people, the orders it issues are clearly illegal, and we must not obey them.” The intelligence officers said Netanyahu’s government had given a “death sentence” to the Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza when it “chose to collapse” the ceasefire deal in March. – The Guardian

Our Take: “The intelligence officers said Netanyahu’s government had given a “death sentence” to the Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza when it “chose to collapse” the ceasefire deal in March.

The group, which is understood to include members of the elite military surveillance division Unit 8200, claimed that “many hostages have already been killed by IDF bombings” and accused the government of continuing to “abandon their lives”.

Organized by the anti-war group Soldiers for the Hostages, the letter comes amid growing dissent within certain parts of the military over the continuation of the war in Gaza and an apparent increase in the numbers of soldiers who are refusing to fight.

Speaking to the Guardian, one of the intelligence officers who signed the letter said: “The hope is that as many people as possible will challenge the legitimacy of this operation and of this government.”

This represents an interesting divide, and one that isn't new. There have certainly been some seemingly malevolent figures to come out of Unit 8200, but there is also Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, who is an alumnus.

This letter also follows a pattern of IDF intelligence breaking ranks with Mossad and Netanyahu over the way this war has been waged, and the time it is taking to wage it.

Here's some more, from the article:

“One intelligence officer who has recently refused to serve said they could no longer participate in a war in which the military “didn’t think twice” about harming civilians when bombing targets in Gaza.

In an interview, they said: “I felt that it was immoral and insanely excessive. I felt that they stopped thinking and feeling, and they were willing to do everything to achieve a goal that wasn’t really a real goal … and if there is a goal, it’s to try to get rid of Gaza’s population by any means.”

It would appear that Bibi Netanyahu has an earnest mutiny on his hands, and the dissidents have the moral high ground. Perhaps this was always Trump's plan to subvert starting another forever war in the Middle East?

—

On June 14, the United States Army is commemorating 250 years of serving and defending the American people. In honor of this historic day, Veterans and the public in the National Capital Region are invited to attend the free festival and parade. A livestream broadcast will also be available for Americans across the nation to join in commemorating the occasion. The U.S. Army is hosting events throughout the month of June in honor of its founding on June 14, 1775. The celebration will culminate with the national birthday celebration on June 14 in Washington, D.C. The celebration will be held on the National Mall and will feature a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, live music, parade, fireworks and appearances by senior military leaders and Veterans. At 2:50 p.m. ET on June 14, citizens across the country are encouraged to participate in a national moment of recognition to pause and reflect on the Army’s legacy. — US Veterans Affairs

Our Take: DJT is infamous for strong rhetoric, but this one might take the cake.

Of course, if you believe he's part of a much larger plan, and that we are indeed facing a multi-dimensional and generational insurgency, his warlike posture makes all the sense in the world.

Death blossom? —

Members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have voted to redo its vice chair election, teeing up two separate votes for the positions held by David Hogg and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. The vote to redo the elections was 294-99. Oklahoma DNC member Kalyn Free, who ran for a vice chair position and lost, filed a challenge in late February over the way the vice chair election was conducted, alleging in her letter that it unfairly gave the male candidates an advantage over the female vice chair candidates. The DNC Credentials Committee determined last month it would move forward with the challenge and put the matter to a vote for the entire committee to see whether a majority of members believed the vice chair election should be conducted again. Now, the DNC will hold two separate virtual votes, one running between June 12 and June 14 for a male vice chair ballot and another running June 15 to June 17 for a vice chair ballot in which any gender candidate can run. Hogg announced in a statement through his Leaders We Deserve group he would be forgoing a run for his spot on the DNC. — The Hill

Our Take: Look at these election deniers. The solution here is hilarious:

“Oklahoma DNC member Kalyn Free, who ran for a vice chair position and lost, filed a challenge in late February over the way the vice chair election was conducted, alleging in her letter that it unfairly gave the male candidates an advantage over the female vice chair candidates. … Now, the DNC will hold two separate virtual votes, one running between June 12 and June 14 for a male vice chair ballot and another running June 15 to June 17 for a vice chair ballot in which any gender candidate can run.”

Claiming you lost an election, and demanding a new one, because of internalized misogyny in the system is very silly. Actually caving to such a claim and holding a new election to appease the loser’s feelings is just plain sad.

If we’re going to solve our corrupted elections problem, let’s bring real arguments. Also, what’s a woman? —

***

Another Take: The DNC is attempting to abort David Hogg. —

New data analyzed by CNN shows that foreign-born U.S. citizens are favoring the Republican Party on immigration policy over Democrats. According to CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten, legal immigrant voters have moved 40 points in favor of Republicans on immigration. “Foreign-born voters have gone tremendously to the Right on this issue in 2024 and 2025 versus where they were in 2020,” said Enten. “You go back to 2020, Democrats, get this, held a 32-point lead on this issue. Immigrant voters were in the Democratic camp. Jump forward to 2024, 2025. Look at that shift. A 40-point shift to the Right among immigrant voters.” According to Enten, President Donald Trump has gained 11 points among immigrant citizens. – Yahoo! News

Our Take: "There is no block of voters that shifted more to the right … than immigrant voters."

This clip is making the rounds on the leftist internet, and in between all the barely-concealed racism they display, they're missing the point:

LEGAL immigrants do not like ILLEGAL immigrants. —

Netanyahu asked for delay in his criminal trial due to his illness, Israeli media say. The District Court of Tel Aviv canceled Wednesday's hearing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his corruption trial due to his health condition, local media said. According to the public broadcaster KAN, the trial session was canceled after Netanyahu asked for a delay due to his illness, without providing further details. State prosecutors began to cross-examine Netanyahu on June 3 in his criminal trial after months of direct examination by his defense team. Israeli media called Netanyahu's cross-examination a “dramatic shift,” as it was the first time that the Israeli premier appeared before representatives of the public prosecution in Case 1,000. Netanyahu faces three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019 against him: Case 1,000, Case 2,000, and Case 4,000, which include accusations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing, calling the accusations “fake.” — Yemeni Safak

Our Take: I've said in the past that I believe that President Trump collaborated with Israeli billionaire Sheldon Adelson to bring these charges against Netanyahu in 2019, because that then becomes leverage that can be used to limit the possible moves available to Netanyahu.

If you can limit Netanyahu's moves, you can better plan against him from a Game Theory standpoint.

You can further limit his moves by having multiple overlapping layers of leverage, such as the Orthodox community threatening to dissolve the government, or the public protesting in Tel Aviv about the hostages — or the military intelligence officers from Unit 8200 threatening to mutiny, or ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his cabinet members, or the economic sanctions against them by a growing list of countries, or the domestic political pressure to attack Iran, or the scandals involving Qatar, Hamas, and ISIS, or the scandals involving the sadistic sex rituals and child grooming in the Orthodox community, or the growing suspicion that Netanyahu, himself, was somehow behind the October 7th attack — and the list goes on.

—

BONUS ITEMS

The United States is reducing the number of people deemed nonessential to operations in the Middle East, the State Department has announced. The U.S. is also authorizing nonessential personnel and family members to leave Bahrain and Kuwait, which will give them a choice on whether to leave those countries. The State Department said it made the orders after evaluating recent tensions, which are on the rise in the region as high-stakes nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran appear to have hit an impasse. Meanwhile President Donald Trump announced that China will make it easier for American industry to obtain magnets and rare earth minerals, clearing the way for trade talks to continue between the world’s two biggest economies. Trump also said Wednesday that the U.S. will stop efforts to revoke the visas of Chinese nationals on U.S. college campuses.

— Prince George Citizen News

Horrified locals threw themselves in front of Immigration and Customs Enforcement vans which had been loaded with dozens of illegal migrants picked up in a raid on a meat packing plant. ICE agents stormed Glenn Valley Foods processing plant in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday and arrested up to 80 illegal immigrants working under fake IDs. Shocking footage emerged on Tuesday of the moment three bystanders who had gathered outside the manufacturing plant blocked the path of a tinted black van. Even as the agent behind the wheel of the car began driving toward them, the trio refused to move out of the way, clutching their phones to their chests as they filmed the moment the van ploughed them down. As horrified bystanders shouted and pleaded, the trio jumped onto the bonnet of the van, which abruptly came to a halt, tossing them off the hood. 'You f***ing ran me over,' one of the men said to the agent as he stepped out of the car, in the video captured by Flatwater Free Press. — Daily Mail

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.