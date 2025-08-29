The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Amid growing concerns over US President Donald Trump's health, his deputy, JD Vance, believes he is ready to take charge as America's commander-in-chief in case of any "terrible tragedy." The Vice President, however, reassured that Trump is in "good shape" to complete his four-year term in the White House. In an interview with USA Today, Vance recalled setting foot in the Oval Office for the first time in January and being "overwhelmed" by its "grandeur" and "incredible history." Addressing concerns about the 79-year-old Trump's health, Vance said, "The president is in incredibly good health...He's got incredible energy." "I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," the 41-year-old Republican added. – NDTV World

Our Take:

Some disturbing narrative seeding going on here…

Washington has told Copenhagen to “calm down” after its charge d’affaires was summoned by the Danish foreign minister over an alleged US influence operation to push Greenland toward secession. The island is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Copenhagen’s protest came after local media reported that at least three Americans with ties to US President Donald Trump had allegedly been working to weaken relations between Greenland and Denmark and to recruit people for a secession movement. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Wednesday that such attempts were unacceptable and ordered US Charge d’Affaires Mark Stroh to appear at the ministry for talks. A State Department spokesperson has confirmed Stroh met with Rasmussen and had a “productive conversation” that “reaffirmed the strong ties” between Greenland, Denmark and the US. Meanwhile, the White House has refused to confirm whether any influence campaign was ever underway, with an official telling CBS News on Wednesday, “we think the Danes need to calm down.” The spokesman added that he could not comment on the “actions of private US citizens in Greenland,” but stressed that Washington respects the right of the island’s residents to “determine their own future.” – RT

Our Take: “We think the Danes need to calm down.”

Kek.

Every married man knows that the quickest way to win an argument with a woman – or, in this case, a bunch of effeminate men – is to tell them to "relax," especially when it is clear that they are losing the debate.

I mean, did President Trump say that he hasn't ruled out using military force to acquire Greenland? Yes, he did. Did the Pentagon recently change its official stance on Greenland by moving its jurisdiction from European Command (EUCOM) to the Northern Command (NORTHCOM)? You betcha.

Has the small population of Greenland explicitly told President Trump that they would prefer to become a US territory – or even the 51st state – rather than remain under Danish stewardship? Yeah, that happened, too.

I understand why the Danes have their panties in a bunch, and have summoned the US ambassador to answer for these developments. I even understand why they are so upset – I mean, their girlfriend is about to go home with another guy.

But the reality, Denmark, is you're not exactly Beowulf anymore; and over the past several generations you have chosen to abandon your Viking heritage and ancestral strength in pursuit of a pseudo-intellectual beta-male persona because you thought it was sophisticated and an expression of high-culture.

As a result, you've left yourself helpless in the face of a strong male suitor who is simply better equipped to take this rich piece of land and utilize it to its full potential.

So, don't think of this as a break-up. Think of it as doing what's best for your girlfriend. And as a result, you'll be free to pursue whatever it is y'all do in Copenhagen – weird architecture and black turtlenecks, I presume. But don't worry about Greenland. She'll be in good hands. –

Lisa Cook, the Federal Reserve board member whom Donald Trump attempted to fire this week, asked a federal court Thursday to declare the president’s move illegal and void. In a lawsuit filed in the federal district court in Washington, Cook contends that Trump’s stated reason for dismissing her is an “unprecedented and illegal” pretext to seize control of the Fed’s decision-making body, which Trump has long maligned and sought to influence. Federal law permits the president to remove members of the Fed’s Board of Governors “for cause,” which is typically understood to mean serious misconduct or malfeasance. Trump claimed that he had good cause to fire Cook based on an uncorroborated allegation — which originated from the Trump loyalist who heads a federal housing agency — that Cook lied on a mortgage application. – Politico

Our Take: Trump already had the mandate. Now, we’re seeing him wield it.

The System is learning that, more so than the peoples’ animus, what they should have feared most was their apathy.

From the Fed to the CDC, USAID to the MSM, it isn’t falling to applause, but to a collective shrug. –

The White House on Thursday selected a top deputy of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as acting head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after a clash over vaccine policy ended in the departure of several agency leaders, according to two people familiar with the decision. The selection of Jim O’Neill, currently the deputy secretary of HHS, as interim leader of the CDC, potentially clears a path for Kennedy to continue his efforts to overhaul federal vaccine policy after the agency’s previous leader, Susan Monarez, balked at his requests. As HHS deputy secretary, O’Neill helps oversee the agency’s sprawling operations and serves as a key aide to Kennedy. He will continue working as Kennedy’s deputy while helming the CDC, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel decisions. – The Washington Post

AND

Senior CDC vaccine research and public health leaders who resigned in protest told hundreds of supporters across the street from the campus on Thursday that the Trump administration needs to “get politics out of public health”. The agency is reeling from the firing of the CDC chief, Susan Monarez, but Monarez, who was confirmed as CDC chief just a month ago, has refused to be removed. Three senior leaders – Debra Houry, Demetre Daskalakis and Daniel Jernigan – resigned shortly after in protest, citing the alleged spread of misinformation under the Trump administration and political interference in their work. The staffers cheered and applauded them at the event on Thursday. “You are the people that protect America, and America needs to see that you are the people that protect America, and we are going to be your loudest advocates,” said Daskalakis to the throng. Daskalakis, who was accompanied at the rally by Houry and Jernigan, is now the former director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases and is known for his leadership in HIV prevention and vaccination programs and the Biden administration’s response to the mpox outbreak. – The Guardian

Our Take: There should not be a CDC nor any “federal vaccine policy.” Improving these systems and their efficiency is not the point of any of this. –

***

Another Take: The guy that led Biden’s monkey pox response is leading the call to get politics out of public health?

Public health has become a rallying cry for all manner of authoritarianism. That’s political, and it’s because preying on people’s fear of sickness makes them easier to control. Any utopian promises about the benefits of “public health” in 2025 are just marketing.

They’re selling you sickness, so they can sell you cures.

Also, you’re funding the development of the cures – Americans are funding the research and development of healthcare innovation for the whole world.

We aren’t getting a real return on that investment, financial or otherwise. Just check our health outcomes against other countries, and understand that healthcare costs for Americans are the highest in the world.

The green dot is America.

We’re number one in GDP. We’re number one in healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP.

And we’re 34th in health outcomes.

Let’s be honest, that probably has a lot to do with the CDC. Glad they walked out. Stay gone. –

An hours long barrage of missiles and drones aimed at Kyiv yesterday killed at least 18 people, including four children, officials said. The assault, the largest on the capital in the less than two weeks since President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, showed that America’s recent flurry of diplomacy has not brought Russia and Ukraine any closer to peace. “Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table,” Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, wrote on social media. “It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war. And this means that Russia still does not fear the consequences.” Trump has voiced frustration with Putin’s assaults on Ukraine. But he has not followed through on threats to impose new sanctions against Russia.

– The New York Times

Our Take: Russia hit the UK delegations’ office in Kiev? The EU is big mad?

I guess the weaponry you’ve been giving Ukraine to fight the war didn’t do its job.

They are just as much involved in the proxy war as Ukraine is. The UK, US, and the EU have enabled this shit show since even before Day 1 dating back to the Maidan. –

Burkina Faso and Russia are discussing plans to launch direct flights between their capitals aimed at boosting tourism, the West African country’s envoy has said, according to TASS. Burkinabe Ambassador to Russia Aristide Tapsoba reportedly announced the negotiations in an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing international forum on technological development, Technoprom-2025, in Novosibirsk. “We already have a Russian company that wants to launch direct flights between Ouagadougou and Moscow, between the capitals of Mali and Niger and Moscow. This is currently being discussed,” Tapsoba told TASS. The envoy highlighted growing cooperation between Ouagadougou and Moscow in tourism and culture, noting that exchanges are already under way. He said a Burkinabe delegation of over 500 people is due to travel to St. Petersburg in October to work in the fields of tourism and the economy. More than 500 Russians have also visited Burkina Faso since the beginning of 2025; some attended the Festival of Cinema and Television of African Countries in Ouagadougou, where a Russian symphony orchestra performed, Tapsoba noted. – RT

Our Take: This is the key takeaway from this article:

"Russia has recently stepped up cooperation with several African nations across multiple sectors – including aviation, road, rail, and maritime transport – after declaring the development of mutually beneficial partnerships with the continent a foreign policy priority."

One of the poorest countries in the world – Burkina Faso – where 80% of the population doesn't have electricity despite it being one of Africa's top exporters of gold – is now getting a nuclear power plant (per previous reports) and an aviation industry.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Burkina Faso will become the case study for the Golden Age, showing how quickly prosperity can be achieved among an impoverished population when the right circumstances and earnest leadership is allowed to flourish. –

IMAGINE A COUNTRY where a polarising president lost his bid for re-election and refused to accept the result. He declared the ballot rigged and used social media to urge his supporters to rise up. They did so in their thousands, attacking government buildings. Then the insurrection failed, the ex-president faced a criminal investigation and prosecutors put him on trial for plotting a coup. That sounds like a fantasy of the American left. In the hemisphere’s other giant democracy it is reality. On September 2nd the trial of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s former president and the “Trump of the tropics”, will begin in the Federal Supreme Court. The evidence reads like a flashback to Brazil’s turbulent past. A former four-star general schemed to overturn the result of the election; assassins planned to murder its real winner. As our investigation into the plot explains, the coup failed because of incompetence rather than intent. Mr Bolsonaro and his associates are likely to be found guilty. That makes Brazil a test case for how countries recover from a populist fever. In Poland, two years after Law and Justice (PiS) lost power, a coalition led by Donald Tusk, a centrist, is constrained by a new PiS president. In Britain, Brexit is now unpopular but Nigel Farage, the politician who inspired it, is leading in polls. Even Hamas’s massacre of October 7th 2023 did not shake Israel out of its bitter divisions. But Brazil’s most striking comparison is with the United States.

– The Economist

Our Take: They’re incorporating the similarities now, unconcerned about people realizing the same program is being run everywhere. –

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of mail-in ballots,” President Trump declared in a Truth Social post. Later that day, he promised an executive order “to end mail-in ballots because they are corrupt. You know we are the only country in the world, I believe, I may be wrong, just about, the only country in the world that uses them because of what happened, massive fraud all over the place.” Trump has remained consistent; even before the 2020 election, he warned: “There is a lot of dishonesty going on with mail-in voting.” Trump doesn’t need to hedge about voting rules abroad. Poland was the one other country that considered conducting its 2020 presidential election by mail during the pandemic, but even it abandoned the attempt. Countries don’t use the kind of mass mail-in voting now used in eight states – where states automatically send ballots to all registered voters, who then mail them back. That system differs from absentee ballots, which require a request and traditionally demanded a reason, such as being out of town on Election Day.

– My Journal Courier

Our Take: Got this in a CEIR email this morning:

“As CEIR Executive Director David Becker told CBS News, getting rid of mail-in voting ‘would make our elections much less secure.’ Spreading voting over several days with options like mail-in voting allows additional time to recover from hiccups beyond election officials’ control, like power outages or disinformation. Flexible voting options limit inconvenience and help prevent the disenfranchisement of voters on Election Day.”

They claim that early and mail-in voting is required for secure elections…so that officials can recover from “disinformation” during the election period.

Wait, what? Unexpected admission from the election cabal…

The single security control for vote by mail is signature verification — and that control was how they sold it to the people: Don’t worry, we’ll know the ballot actually comes from the eligible voter because we’ll match the signature.

But the same people that push mail-in voting as a sacred right are now arguing in courts that signature verification is a poll tax, suppressive, and must be eliminated.

If they accomplish that particular goal, then mail-in ballots would have ZERO security controls. But security is secondary to access for the election cabal. Read that again.

That’s why every time the system’s champions make an assertion about election security, they then come in with talking points about election access. Every single time.

It’s super sinister but easy to deconstruct — and once you notice it, you notice it every time.

and I talked about this on last Friday's Why We Vote, and we're going to talk about it again tonight.

Tune in at 7:30ET!

US President Donald Trump presided over a policy meeting Wednesday on the Gaza war, receiving input from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Trump Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, a senior White House official said. Trump, top White House officials, Blair and Kushner discussed all aspects of the Gaza issue, including escalating food aid deliveries, the hostage crisis, post-war plans and more, the official told Reuters. While US special envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News a day earlier that Wednesday’s “large meeting” was to discuss the “comprehensive plan” that the administration is putting together for the postwar management of Gaza, the White House official described the session as “simply a policy meeting,” the type frequently held by Trump and his team. “The White House frequently holds policy meetings on a variety of issues, including Israel and Gaza. We have nothing additional to share at this time,” a White House official told The Times of Israel. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Well, that's not what you want to hear, if you're Bibi Netanyahu.

First, Steve Witkoff hypes this as a major meeting to develop a comprehensive plan for the postwar governance of Gaza. Then we get word that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jared Kushner are joining the meeting. Then the administration downplays the significance of the meeting, and says they have nothing to report from it.

My intuition tells me that means that something significant is in the works, and they aren't yet ready to reveal it to the public – or to Bibi Netanyahu and his merry band of psychopaths.

For what it's worth, Tony Blair supported the 1993 Oslo Accords, establishing the original framework for the Two-State Solution – which was subverted and ultimately stopped when Bibi Netanyahu first entered office as Prime Minister in 1996 (something he publicly bragged about last year). Blair has continued to champion the Two-State solution, while maintaining strong friendships with Netanyahu's political adversaries in Israel.

As I have detailed many times before, I view Jared Kushner as a wild card with [potentially] an axe to grind with the Diaspora, tracing back to when US Attorney Chris Christie put Kushner's father in prison in 2005 on campaign finance charges. That forced a young Jared to take over his father's real estate company, which nearly went bankrupt during the 2008 financial crisis – had it not been for the intervention of Donald Trump and [current] US Special Envoy to Syria and US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack.

Given Charles Kushner's close friendship to Bibi Netanyahu, lifelong dedication to the Jewish community, and Chris Christie's overt loyalty to Israel, surely the Diaspora could have stepped in and helped the elder Kushner reach some sort of plea deal that would have allowed him to avoid serving time in prison. Instead, Chris Christie said publicly that Kushner was one of the worst criminals he ever prosecuted. So, I think it's fair to assume that Jared may have an axe to grind with the Diaspora.

And given his role in the first administration, he likely has an intimate knowledge of Netanyahu and the Israeli political landscape – not to mention, a close friendship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It feels like this meeting was a war room convening to plot against the King of Israel. –

A debate has sparked over remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting the US should claim "ownership" of land in South Korea used by the American military forces. [...] Article II of the US-ROK SOFA stipulates that South Korea “grants” land and facilities for US military use. This is not a lease or a transfer of ownership; it is a sovereign grant of use, tied to the defense partnership. When facilities are no longer needed, they are returned to South Korea. ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea. Meanwhile, experts suggested that Trump’s comments about "ownership" were likely a bargaining tactic ahead of future security negotiations, since granting actual ownership of the land is legally and politically unfeasible. Park Won-gon, military expert and professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University, explained that Trump’s remarks were an indirect way of pressuring South Korea to increase its defense spending and shoulder a larger security burden, possibly by renegotiating the cost-sharing agreement for maintaining the USFK, known as the Special Measures Agreement.

– The Korea Herald

Our Take: South Korea is not a real country. It is a US military-occupied Regime proxy state. The Korean War has not ended, for real, literally.

What we’re watching is Korea being given back half of its land. –

BONUS ITEMS

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a federal investigation into the possible connection between psychiatric medications and mass shootings in the United States. Following the recent deadly attack at a Catholic school and church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a transgender gunman, Kennedy called the violence a “health crisis” and said his department is conducting the first in-depth government studies on the issue. “I certainly consider mass shootings a health crisis, and we are doing for the first time real studies to find out what the ideology of that is. And we’re looking for the first time at psychiatric drugs,” Kennedy stated. He questioned whether America’s high rates of psychiatric drug use—many of which carry warnings for suicidal or homicidal thoughts—may be contributing to a disturbing change in people’s behavior. “Something changed, and it dramatically changed human behavior,” Kennedy Jr. said. “We are the most over-medicated nation in the world… and we will have an answer.”

– The National Pulse

Scientists have identified a new "hypercarnivore" crocodile-relative species, Kostensuchus atrox, in Argentina. The fossil, discovered in Argentina's Chorrillo Formation, dates back approximately 70 million years to the late Cretaceous period. Kostensuchus atrox was an apex predator, estimated to be around 3.5 metres long and weighing 250 kg. Its powerful jaw and large teeth enabled it to prey on medium-sized dinosaurs, making it the second-largest predator known from the site. This species was an extinct peirosaurid crocodyliform, related to modern crocodiles, and not a dinosaur. – The Independent

