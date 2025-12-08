The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Anew national security strategy released by the White House calls for asserting U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere and “cultivating resistance” within Europe, while reestablishing “strategic stability” with Russia and accepting the Middle East and its leaders “as they are.” The strategy released late Thursday, which builds on President Donald Trump’s “America First” maxim, marks a sharp escalation of his Administration’s criticism of the country’s European allies and a broader realignment of U.S. foreign policy. “This document is a roadmap to ensure that America remains the greatest and most successful nation in human history,” Trump wrote in the foreword. “In the years ahead, we will continue to develop every dimension of our national strength—and we will make America safer, richer, freer, greater, and more powerful than ever before.” [...] “The stunning section devoted to Europe reads like a far-right pamphlet,” Gérard Araud, a former French ambassador to the United States, similarly observed in an X post, noting that the document “largely confirms” perceptions that Trump is an “enemy of Europe.” – Time

Our Take: I highly encourage you to watch [Friday’s] show.

This new National Security Strategy completely resets the tone of American Foreign policy.

The only real question is will we follow through?

“We don’t need to care about gay frogs in India...”

[Also]

Happy anniversary to one of the most important Executive Orders Trump ever issued: Executive Order 13961 of December 7, 2020

“Governance and Integration of Federal Mission Resilience.”

[Full Episode, Clip Link] –

***

Another Take:

In July, I said we were on the cusp of the Axis and Allies inversion.

In September, The Guardian even used my ‘pincer’ term to describe Trump and Putin’s strategy vs. Europe.

[This weekend], The Wall Street Journal [picked] it up.

The beast knows the Sovereign Alliance is real.

Do you? –

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended strikes on alleged drug cartel boats during remarks Saturday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, saying President Donald Trump has the power to take military action “as he sees fit” to defend the nation. Hegseth dismissed criticism of the strikes, which have killed more than 80 people and now face intense scrutiny over concerns that they violated international law. Saying the strikes are justified to protect Americans, Hegseth likened the fight to the war on terror following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. – PBS

Our Take:

Wait... you’re asking?

Are we allowed to say no? Because if we’re not allowed to say no, you’re not asking, you’re pretending we chose something we had no say in.

[Clip Link] —

A major deal between Netflix and Warner Bros has sent shock waves through Hollywood and sparked backlash. The $108.5 billion merger means the streaming giant will add shows and movies such as Game of Thrones, titles from the DC Universe, Dune and Harry Potter to its portfolio. In response, Hollywood’s elite have launched an aggressive campaign against the acquisition, with major director James Cameron calling the buyout a “disaster”. [...] The agreement came after a weeks-long bidding war between Netflix and Paramount. – ABC

Our Take: This was the obvious outcome, the moment the Hollywood worker bees ended their strike. In fact, I called it in October 2023:

“The less beautiful people in Hollywood received the most attention over the summer, but after striking for almost 150 days, the writers reached a deal with studios and voted to end the strike on Wednesday, September 27th. They got most of what they wanted:

‘The deal will last until May 2026 and includes a 5% minimum pay increase upon the ratification of the contract. Another 4% bump will occur on May 2, 2024, and another 3.5% increase will be instituted on May 5, 2025. Writers were able to gain significant protections against the use of artificial intelligence. Namely, AI cannot write or rewrite literary material and AI-generated material will not be considered source material. When it comes to streaming, the guild negotiated a new residual based on viewership.’

It’s unclear from the reporting if they negotiated protections for the ‘writer’s room’ and staffing minimums – demands mentioned in many of the members’ testimonials on the WGA Contract 2023 website. Regardless, that strike has now concluded since, as of Monday, 99% of its members ratified the deal. I expect we will be having a much more in-depth conversation about AI when the deal expires in 18 months…

There are going to be fewer jobs than people. The globalists know this – they designed it…

There is a reason the WGA contract is only for 18 months. As generative AI becomes more sophisticated, the studios will have significantly greater leverage in the creation of content.”

It’s been 25 months.

The end of the writers’ strike spelled the end of the industry, but at least they got a pay increase for a couple of years before becoming obsolete. Over the weekend, the WGA said the merger “must be blocked.”

“The world’s largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent.”

Unions always show up a few years too late. The globalists designed that, too.

And it is, unfortunately in this case, too late. [Read More] –

Europe has finally taken major steps to build up its rare earths sector to counter Chinese dominance, but the region also needs to guard against being overwhelmed by the United States, the head of an EU-funded agency for key minerals said. Bernd Schaefer, CEO of EIT RawMaterials, welcomed Wednesday’s release of a new EU action plan to secure critical raw materials used in electric cars, wind turbines and semiconductors. The European Commission’s REsourceEU plan includes investing 3 billion euros ($3.49 billion) over the next year to fast-track projects that could cut reliance on supplies from a single country. “It is certainly a real step change from ambition to delivery, but it’s still missing a couple of things,” Schaefer told Reuters in an interview. – Reuters

Our Take: I missed this from a month ago.

Scott Bessent holds up the first rare earth magnet made in the USA in 25 years— made in Sumter, South Carolina.

While Sumter, SC is far inland, Fort Sumter is located on an artificial island in the Charleston Harbor and is where the first shots of the American Civil War occurred.

Fort Sumter was built in response to the War of 1812, which was Part 2 of the American Revolution when the British (allied with the Federalist Party in DC) invaded America and tried to retake control of their lost colonies. They were aided by traitors inside the US political system who were bought off by London banks.

A civil war is now occurring inside the MAGA movement, where subversive traitors have infiltrated the movement and intend to take it over, necessitating a conflict to disrupt that malevolent dynamic from evolving.

The magnet represents the restoration of American manufacturing, flying in the face of the NeoCon GOP, which is responsible for exporting our economic base to the third world in the first place.

The NeoCons (Establishment GOP) are the one true enemy of MAGA.

[Clip Link] –

Colin Jost drew groans and then some applause with a Jeffrey Epstein joke. Jost, reacting to the new pictures of Epstein’s island released by House Democrats on Wednesday, noted, “I think definitely the craziest detail of these photos was that there was one room with just a dentist’s chair in it.” Jost said that the chair “seems very weird, but keep in mind: a lot of [Epstein’s] girlfriends still had braces.” The joke drew some shocked groans from the audience, which Jost leaned into. “Oh,” Jost teased the viewers, “You think the victims should have crooked teeth?” Jost also joked that the pictures of Epstein’s island made the place look “not as nice as I remember.” – The Daily Beast

Our Take: If the Epstein Op was both real AND what many Truthers – myself included – were led to believe it was, then Trump has nothing to fear, and the establishment should be careful what it wishes for.

If the Epstein Op was false – at least, the story of said Op as we profess to know it based on the vagaries of the Q Drops, Trump’s own asides over the years and a decade of open-source digs on that and adjacent matters along the Darkest Pathways of the Info War – then Trump has nothing to fear, and the machine will have lost even more of its power to whip the hivemind – both Normie and Anon – into an emotional froth at the drop of a colored hat … or a scandal.

If, as might be my heaviest leaning these days, the Epstein Op was both real and NOT exactly what we’ve believed it to be … as in, representative of an ATTEMPT to gain damaging material on influential leaders, would-be leaders, socialites and magnates for the benefit of the disembodied cabal, but not the true heart of evil at the core of that grouping’s dark designs, then Trump not only has nothing to fear, but he might even get to enjoy himself along the way to whatever exposures come on the back of the saga’s latest windings.

In effect, the establishment are stampeding under their own momentum straight into the exposure they spent their careers trying to prevent, either Actually or Narratively.

And hey, even IF the Epstein Narrative has been greatly exaggerated, as Trump seems to want everyone to believe in the current chapter of the War of Stories, the result will be the same—the Establishment going all-in on yet another toothless gotcha while leaving the Collective Mind that much more suspicious of, well, everyone in a position of power, both in terms of what they say in the light, and more importantly, what they do in the shadows.

And Trump is holding the bicameral door wide open, smiling as they rush through it.

This is the Temple Trap, and it was built years ago, as we have been tracking the deeper layers of the War of Stories for so long that certain patterns reveal themselves not as coincidence, but as resonance.

Truth is not merely stranger than fiction; it is based on it, and the fiction that maps most perfectly onto Donald Trump is not the one the surface-level interpreters believe they see.

The Temple Trap explores the ongoing attempt by the establishment to saddle Donald Trump with the sins of a dark cabal he not only stands opposed to ... but that he may just have infiltrated some time ago.

So, is Trump an analogue for Bruce Wayne ... or is it the other way around?

Check out my most popular feature of the year, and thank you to all those who have spread it far and wide of late. [The Temple Trap] –

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has repeatedly stated that he would instruct the NYPD to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he set foot in New York, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him. Netanyahu is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare and the targeting of civilians. Despite these charges, Netanyahu announced on 3 December 2025, that he still plans to visit New York, dismissing Mamdani’s statements about enforcing the ICC warrant. This raises a critical question: Does a city mayor in the United States have the authority to arrest a foreign head of state under international law? – Middle East Monitor

Our Take:

Accelerate. [X Post] –

***

Another Take: Our Boy Mom vs Our Boy Yoo-Hoo

The winner will travel to California to take on Our Boy New. The loser will travel to Washington to face off with Our Boy Schu. –

***

One More Take: That Middle East Monitor article launches into a discussion of international law, and Zohran’s authorities under it. Reminder: International law is even faker than regular law. –

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), once a staunch supporter of President Trump’s MAGA agenda, now suggested she no longer associates herself with that label. “Are you MAGA?” anchor Lesley Stahl asked Greene in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which aired on Sunday. “I’m America first,” Greene replied. Stahl pressed: “And that’s not the same as MAGA?” “MAGA is President Trump’s phrase. That’s his, his political policies,” Greene said, referring to the “Make America Great Again” slogan that propelled the president’s 2016 campaign to victory. “I call myself America first,” Greene continued, describing the ideological outlook that the president has long embraced. “But you’re, you’re not saying you’re MAGA. That’s over,” Stahl asked. Greene shook her head no, saying, “I’m America first. Yep.” – The Hill

Our Take: Why is the establishment spinning out in a void of their own making on the back of nearly a year of engineered intra-MAGA turmoil that is anything but?

Because they’re beginning to realize the movement Donald Trump began, that he provoked isn’t ending.

It’s being reborn.

And so, we’re thankful—not for the ease of consensus, but for the friction that begets energy, the very grind that powers movements toward their truest forms.

Truth and first principles don’t merely survive such periods; they thrive, emerging burnished and unbreakable.

The domestic churn refines us, winnowing parties from principles as the global shift elevates sovereignty above the collectivist fog.

Engage in the arguments, then—lean into the debates.

The sifting is the signal, after all, and in its wake, we move not toward division, but toward a dawn where the light we carry burns all the brighter because of the friction that first conjured the sparks that birthed it.

When Donald Trump declared in 2016 that this was not just another four-year election, few took him at his word—and fewer still in the truth community grasp what he meant to this day, in my estimation.

It wasn’t hyperbole; it was prophecy, a nod to the epochal unwind we’re living through, where the Info War’s clashes aren’t distractions, but the mechanism for reclamation, something that is active, not passive.

In other words, when Trump promised to return power back to the people, what exactly do you think he meant by it?

[Read “The Sifting & The Signal”] –

***

Another Take: Waking Up Isn’t Switching Brands

“There’s somehow this idea that there are people we can convince, through political conversations about what we saw on a screen, that they need to change their lives.”

“To an extent, what we’re seeing — these changes in media — are just moving us from Chevy to Ford or from Coke to Pepsi.”

“But that’s not waking up. That’s just being switched from one brand of the program to the other brand of the program.”

“Which is exactly what the Great Reset was intended to do.” [GART Replay: YouTube, Rumble. Clip Link] –

A group of researchers, led by the Society for UAP Studies, aims to establish the scientific study of UFOs, now termed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). Michael Cifone, co-founder of the society, emphasizes a rigorous academic approach to studying UAPs alongside a variety of unexplained phenomena. The group convened for an international conference to discuss methodologies and frameworks for this new discipline. They focus on understanding phenomena that have been historically overlooked, recognizing the challenges of making UAP research formal. The society remains neutral on whether UAPs indicate extraterrestrial life, stating, “we’re not necessarily taking a position.” Their goal is to garner serious scholarly attention to the topic and achieve a deeper understanding of these anomalies. – Disclose.tv

Our Take: This is literally how it works. They invent their own authorities.

The very serious space researches have invented the academic discipline for UAPs; soon, if they haven’t already, they will create the awards and credentials to confer authority and govern the “science” … about which all the governments of the world have always agreed to comprehensively lie to their people.

I’m sorry, I forgot. They lied to us about everything except space.

(It’s demons and classified technology.) –

US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack appeared on Sunday evening to suggest that Israel is not a democracy while speaking at the 23rd edition of the annual Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital. “We have never had a democracy in [the Middle East]...I don’t see a democracy,” Barrack said, adding that “Israel can claim it is a democracy, but in this region, what’s worked the best, whether you like it or you do not like it, is a benevolent monarchy.” Taking part in a Doha Forum panel on Syria along with Damascus’ foreign minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, Qatari state minister Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, and Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide, Barrack noted that Syria must define its future, “without going in with Western expectations of, ‘we want a democracy in 12 months.’” … Barrack warned Baghdad not to involve itself in Israel’s war against Hezbollah, telling officials the country may face Israeli strikes if they or Iran-backed militias there intervened, the Saudi state-run Al Hadath news outlet reported on Monday. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Mark Levin big mad…

…because Tom Barrack said that Israeli democracy is fake and gay.

[Clip Link] –

BONUS ITEMS

Vice President JD Vance has reportedly sent out invitations for a Hanukkah party that said “Celebrating 50 years of Christmas.” The incident was noted by Gabby Deutch, a reporter for Jewish Insider, who shared a photo of the invitation on X Wednesday. The invite states: “The vice president & the second lady request the pleasure of your company for a Hanukkah reception at the vice president’s residence.” The event is scheduled for December 15. Above this, in large cursive lettering, it reads: “Golden Noel,” followed by “Celebrating 50 years of Christmas at the vice president’s residence.” – The Independent

AMichigan family’s decades-long fight over a property seizure will soon be before the U.S. Supreme Court, marking the latest high-stakes challenge to how counties nationally handle property tax foreclosures. This week, the Pung family filed their opening brief in Pung v. Isabella County. Represented by attorney Phil Ellison and the Pacific Legal Foundation, the case asks the nation’s highest court to decide whether local governments must compensate homeowners based on fair market value. The plaintiffs also argue that the government should not be allowed to seize properties worth far more than needed to satisfy a tax debt. The Center Square spoke with PLF Senior Attorney Christina Martin in an exclusive interview regarding the case, which will be decided in 2026. – Just the News

