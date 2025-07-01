The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, June 30th ...

Trump’s agenda bill: It’s been 12 hours since the marathon voting session on amendments, known as a “vote-a-rama,” began in the Senate and no final vote seems to be in sight. Lawmakers continue to offer changes to President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” before a final vote. Trump’s deadline: The president is pressuring his party to pass the sweeping tax cuts and spending package in time for him to sign it by the Fourth of July. It will need to pass back through the House after the Senate before heading to the president’s desk. See what’s in the bill here. Musk’s stark warning: Tech billionaire Elon Musk issued a stark warning on X today, saying any lawmaker who votes in favor of Trump’s bill “will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.” – CNN

Our Take: When Trump was pushing the vaccines, did you just trust Trump and take it? … Why is this (the BBB) any different?

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to lift some financial sanctions on Syria in a move that the White House says will help stabilise the country after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The order was designed to “terminate the United States’ sanctions programme on Syria”, a White House spokesperson said, cancelling a 2004 declaration that froze Syrian government property and limited exports to Syria over Damascus’s chemical weapons programme. Some sanctions will remain on Syria, including those mandated through Congress under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 that targeted funds for reconstruction and natural gas development, as well as the US declaration of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism. Trump’s order would mainly direct other members of the administration to consider broader sanctions relief for Syria – and could possibly provide leverage with Syria in talks on normalising ties with Israel and foreign investment in the country’s reconstruction. – The Guardian

AND

Israel and Syria are continuing security discussions that could lead to a peace agreement between the two nations. However, a significant challenge has emerged in the talks, two sources familiar with the details reported to The Jerusalem Post. The administration of Al-Sharaa has made it clear that under any agreement, Israel will not be permitted to operate or strike targets within Syrian territory. Israel, on the other hand, insists on retaining the ability to address security threats, particularly in scenarios where, as demanded by the Damascus administration, Israel withdraws from the buffer zones. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who in recent months described the Syrian president as a “terrorist in disguise” and warned against falling for his charm, stated on Monday that “Israel is interested in expanding the circle of the Abraham Accords.” Syria and Lebanon may be interested in joining Abraham Accords: He mentioned Syria and Lebanon as neighbors Israel seeks to include, while safeguarding its security interests. Sa’ar emphasized, “Israel applied its laws to the Golan Heights over 40 years ago, and in any peace agreement, the Golan will remain an inseparable part of the State of Israel.” – Jerusalem Post

Our Take: The more I watch this Syria situation unfold, the more convinced I become that Assad was never supposed to surrender/retreat so quickly. Al-Jolani was not supposed to become president overnight, and a relative peace was not supposed to break out in Syria.

A protracted conflict between Assad and al-Jolani would have taken a lot of heat and attention away from the IDF, which has faced nothing but PR nightmares ever since the Israeli response to the October 7th attack. Had Syria fallen into a state of chaotic warfare, Netanyahu could have justified a large-scale IDF presence in Syria, to keep the fighting from spilling over into northern Israel. The IDF's operations could have served as a cover for developing the necessary infrastructure to ultimately annex large segments of Syria, just as was done to the Golan Heights.

Instead, Assad decided to fall back, and cede the territory to a television character (al-Jolani) who is most effective when playing the role of the embattled rebel. Watching this former ISIS/Al Qaeda head-chopper put on a suit and play politics has made many people uncomfortable, especially as many of his underlings call for the implementation of Shariah Law by local governments.

Now Trump is lifting sanctions on Syria and Israel is being asked to play nice with the rebel insurgents. How can any of the warmongering NeoCons argue with it? Isn't this what they wanted? Didn't they specifically fund these jihadis in order to overthrow Assad and replace him? Didn't they assert that it means peace? Won't that mean no more endless military aid to the region?

And now al-Jolani is demanding that the IDF leave Syria? Saudi Arabia is offered a record-setting military sales package, and rumors swirl of lifting weapons sanctions against Turkey. All of Israel's neighbors are getting access to cutting-edge military technology, which means that Israel is losing its Qualitative Military Edge.

It seems that Netanyahu's envisioned dream was a military empire for Israel that dominated the Middle East. In reality, he is getting stronger neighbors that are increasingly cooperative, and signs that an economic boon is about to sweep over the Middle East – conditions that are not at all conducive to building a new dominant empire. –

The U.S. Department of Justice has begun to prioritize stripping naturalized Americans of their citizenship when charged with crimes, according to a recent memo. [...] Driving the news: The DOJ directed attorneys to prioritize denaturalization in cases where naturalized citizens commit crimes, per the memo. The DOJ calls for "civil denaturalization" in the case of "war crimes," "extrajudicial killings," "human rights abuses," and for those "convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the United States," as well as "terrorists." "The Civil Division shall prioritize and maximally pursue denaturalization proceedings in all cases permitted by law and supported by the evidence," the memo said. [...] “Of the 46.2 million immigrants living in the U.S. in 2022, 24.5 million – 53% – were naturalized citizens, according to a Migration Policy Institute analysis of government data.” – Axios

Our Take: But can we revoke the American citizenship of dual citizens?

–

***

Another Take: We talked about this back in the February 4, 2025 News Brief:

“You may lose your U.S. citizenship in specific cases, including if you…commit an act of treason against the United States and are a naturalized U.S. citizen who faces denaturalization due to committing certain crimes.”

President Trump created a section of the DOJ focused on denaturalizing criminals and enemies of our country in February 2020:

An explicit cause for denaturalization is committing acts of treason against the United States. You can’t come into our country, obtain citizenship, and then work to destroy us from the inside.

We’re not doing that anymore.

America First. –

An Israeli court announced that hearings for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s corruption trial have been canceled for this week, a delay granted based on pressing national security matters following the country’s military operation in Iran and the renewed campaign in Gaza. “Following the explanations given … we partially accept the request and cancel at this stage Mr. Netanyahu’s hearings scheduled” for this week, the Jerusalem District Court ruled. The ruling is a partial win for Netanyahu and his legal team in a case that has dragged on for four years. The prime minister’s lawyers sought the cancellation of all hearings Netanyahu was required to be present at over the next two weeks, citing his busy schedule “managing national, diplomatic and security issues of the utmost importance.” Netanyahu stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust after allegedly accepting tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cigars and champagne, allegations that he has denied. – Washington Examiner

AND

US President Donald Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a deal with Hamas and end the 20-month war in Gaza. “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!" Trump wrote early Sunday on his platform, Truth Social. His post came after he helped broker a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran. – News18

Our Take: Netanyahu's criminal trial has been delayed – again – and that is exactly what I think Trump wanted.

As long as the trial hangs over Netanyahu's head, he is leveraged by the radical zealots in his Security Cabinet to continue the war, pushing Israel deeper into scandal.

Do you see how Trump's posts have exacerbated the political turmoil in Israel?

"Israeli opposition politicians criticized Trump’s unexpected intervention in one of the most controversial legal processes in their country for many years.

Yair Lapid, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, said Israel was grateful to Trump for support in the war with Iran, during which US planes bombed two Iranian nuclear facilities. But he criticised “interference in the legal process” and suggested Trump was offering Netanyahu support before pressuring him to make concessions to reach a new ceasefire in the 20-month war in Gaza.

Gilad Kariv, a parliamentarian from the Democrats party, said: “The Jewish tradition teaches us that no person is above the law. Not even a prime minister.”

It appears that President Trump is inverting what is known as the Strategy of Tension – what Colonel Towner-Watkins often refers to as the crux of "Operation Gladio’ – and using it against the Deep State in Israel.

"A strategy of tension is a political policy where violent struggle is encouraged rather than suppressed. The purpose is to create a general feeling of insecurity in the population and make people seek security in a strong government."

Instead of a strong, protective government, President Trump has orchestrated (via Game Theory) a cabinet of psychotic zealots who openly profess their desire to engage in more war, at any cost, even the lives of the Israeli people. Netanyahu has no choice but to plow forward and give these zealots their war(s), even as he recognizes that doing so will further hurt the Zionist State – not only geopolitically, but also economically.

By tacitly encouraging Netanyahu to seek further conflict, as he publicly demands peace and diplomacy, President Trump is simultaneously exposing the insatiable bloodlust (and cultural rot) of the Zionist cause, while creating a deep tension within the Israeli political system that will drive it to consume itself, as all of the factions seem eager to launch a broader war with Iran.

It appears that a similar strategy is being deployed in Ukraine, and the purpose of this strategy (I would guess) is not to destroy the Israeli/Ukrainian people, but to isolate the leaders who are too completely consumed with malice, while breaking the majority of the population out of the cultural hypnosis that has been driving them into war for decades. –

Growing concerns over immigration raids have led several cities and communities across Los Angeles County to cancel or postpone their Fourth of July celebrations this year. Events that typically draw thousands of families, complete with fireworks shows, concerts, and parades have been scaled back or called off entirely out of an abundance of caution. In recent weeks, federal immigration raids have ramped up across California, prompting protests and, at times, clashes with law enforcement. Newsweek has created this map to show where Independence Day festivities have been impacted by immigration enforcement concerns. – Newsweek

AND

As America enters the patriotism-heavy week of the Fourth of July with an unpopular president behaving in myriad un-American ways, it’s worth wondering what patriotism should look like in this moment. Is it saluting the flag and dutifully respecting the office of the presidency, looking past the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration to celebrate our imperfect nation? That’s certainly what he would want. If nothing else, Trump in his second term has shown Americans that fealty to him is all that matters. His lackeys in Congress parrot his language and propose bills to put the King of Mar-a-Lago’s face on currency or Mount Rushmore. As Trump's un-American actions mount, we have to find our own patriotism. – USA Today (Opinion)

Our Take: As we approach Independence Day, let us remember the foundation upon which this country was built…

… an eternal God. –

***

Another Take: First, watch Abbey’s video above. I know some of you guys skip over the videos but it’s beautiful, and you should watch it.

Second, imagine cancelling Fourth of July festivities for citizens of your city because your city is so overrun with illegals that it will result in immigration raids. Also, imagine thinking immigration raids are a bad thing at this point.

I follow ICE Denver every day and, damn near every day, they’re rolling up child molesters and murderers. EVERY DAY.

LA is way bigger and a border state so there are probably way more child molesters and murderers down there – not to mention trafficked kids and indentured women. Why are democrat city leaders protecting all these monsters in our communities?

Listen to Stephen Miller describe back in April what democrat policies (and the execution of those policies) did to one 14 year old girl:

These are very serious allegations, and he very clearly blames the Biden Administration. Biden may be unable to stand trial, but the people that crafted and executed the policies sure can.

Accountability now.

As for the second story, when I see TDS like this, it makes me giggle. America is amazing and exceptional and extraordinary, and she should be celebrated and cherished. It’s only a bad day for despicable commies with an irrational and unfounded hatred of President Trump.

The writer’s presumed mental illness is ruining his holiday, and he has no one to blame but himself (and probably his colleagues).

Anyway, what’s everyone cooking to for our celebration to enter America’s 250th year? –

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has enacted a significant piece of legislation, barring any state government entity from acquiring, holding, or investing in digital assets, including Bitcoin. This action represents a notable departure from other states that have integrated cryptocurrencies into their financial strategies. The bill, which received unanimous approval, is designed to address the risks associated with the volatile nature of digital assets and to safeguard the stability of the state's financial reserves. The prohibition on digital asset holdings and investments is a reaction to the increasing concerns over the regulatory and security challenges presented by cryptocurrencies. By preventing state entities from participating in digital asset transactions, Connecticut aims to safeguard its financial interests and maintain a conservative approach to managing public funds. This decision highlights the state's dedication to financial prudence and risk management, prioritizing the safety and security of its investments over the potential gains from speculative assets. The legislation arrives at a time when other states, such as Texas, are adopting a more proactive approach to digital currencies. Texas recently approved a $10 million Bitcoin purchase for its state reserve, indicating a willingness to explore the potential advantages of cryptocurrencies. In contrast, Connecticut's approach emphasizes the need for regulatory clarity and the protection of public funds from the inherent risks of digital assets.

– Coin World

Our Take: JUST IN – Connecticut officially bans the state from creating a Bitcoin Reserve or investing any digital assets.

REKT –

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Azerbaijani ambassador Rakhman Mustafaev, following the arrest of three Russian journalists in Baku. Two senior editors with Sputnik media and one with the Ruptly video news agency were detained by Azerbaijani authorities on Monday. Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have soured in recent days, in the wake of a police raid in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, targeting the local Azerbaijani diaspora. Speaking to reporters following the arrests, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that “in light of Baku’s hostile actions and the unlawful detention of Russian journalists… the ambassador of the Azerbaijani Republic has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry.” Zakharova expressed concern over the fact that Russian diplomats “have not been able to contact the [detained] journalists [who are] Russian citizens.” Dmitry Kiselev, the head of ‘Rossiya Segodnya’ (Russia Today) media group, which Sputnik belongs to, described the arrest of the Russian reporters in Baku as an “injustice.” “There have been no objections to the journalistic work of Sputnik Azerbaijan,” he insisted, adding that Russian and Azerbaijani officials agreed to iron out “formalities” of the Russian media outlet’s operations during a meeting in Moscow in early April. However, Baku has allegedly stalled the process. – RT

Our Take: Things are heating up in Azerbaijan, which is an Israeli proxy state that borders Iran and is suspected to have played a role in Israel's recent bombing campaign.

Three Russian journalists have been detained in Baku, accused of being part of Russia's Federal Security Service. Demanding answers, Moscow is now summoning the Azerbaijani ambassador to the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Kiev has been running its mouth in support of Israel's attacks on Iran, and Iran is now threatening consequences if it doesn't stop.

Is it worth mentioning that Ukraine and Azerbaijan held in-person consular consultations yesterday between their Foreign Ministries?

The two major wars that have dominated the headlines over the past several years are merging into one, right before our eyes. –

BONUS ITEMS

The Justice Department said on Monday that it had seized hundreds of computers and accused 13 people of tricking US companies into paying salaries to North Korea. In a new indictment filed in Massachusetts federal court, prosecutors alleged that conspirators fooled over 100 American firms in Washington, D.C., and 27 states. These firms weren't named, but authorities said they include Fortune 500 companies and a defense contractor in California with access to sensitive military technology files. Investigators detailed an elaborate scheme where at least two US citizens worked with North Korean state actors from 2021 to 2024 to steal identities, use them to get people hired in American industries, and then siphon their salaries to Pyongyang. – Business Insider

The marathon Sanchez/Bezos ring exchange celebrations in Venice didn’t precisely follow Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) narrative arc, although the party gauntlet itself did share a number of tropes with Mozart’s and Lorenzo da Ponte’s brilliant 1786 comedy. For one thing, the weekend featured the trials and tribulations of a set of 200-plus figures more than slightly financially and socially elevated in stature than the lowly Figaro as they more or less stumbled (or were shepherded) from luxury abode to rager and back, only to shower, change, eat, shop, and then strike out to the boat queue for the next rager. Like Figaro, they had a lot of work set in front of them. The edgy dress throughout the gauntlet was only amplified by the code for the “final” Arsenale party on Saturday, 28 June, as guests began to break out their gear for the strikingly retro-themed “pajama party.” For Italy and for Venice, the rather large Sanchez/Bezos parade did leave more than a few bonuses for Italy and for Venice in its wake. With pleasantly surprising discretion, in April, as they selected Venice to be their wedding celebration location, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez set a 3-million-euro ($3.5-million) gift in motion to three Venetian charities, while also requesting that their guests eschew personal gifts. Italy’s tourism ministry estimated a 957-million-euro ($1.12 billion) benefit to the overall tourism economy. – Forbes

Google has struck a deal to buy 200 megawatts of fusion power, as the tech giant struggles to reach its sustainability goals in the face of the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI). The company announced Monday that it is partnering with Commonwealth Fusion Systems to offtake power from its first commercial plant in Virginia, which is set to bring 400 megawatts of power online starting in the early 2030s. “Fusion holds huge potential as an energy source of the future: it’s clean, abundant and inherently safe, and it can be built just about anywhere,” Michael Terrell, Google’s head of advanced energy, wrote in a blog post. “Commercializing fusion is immensely challenging, and success is not guaranteed,” he continued. “But if it works, it could change the world by providing a more secure and clean energy future.” Fusion power, a form of carbon-free energy derived from fusing two nuclei, is an enticing alternative to nuclear fission, which is used to power traditional nuclear power plants but comes with drawbacks, such as the production of radioactive waste. – The Hill

