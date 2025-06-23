The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Israel fired a new round of strikes at Tehran and other Iranian cities early on Monday, and the Israeli military said it had identified missiles launched from Iran, hours after President Trump raised the prospect of regime change in the Islamic Republic. The new attacks came a day after U.S. bombers and submarines unleashed heavy strikes on a trio of Iranian nuclear facilities, and as the state of Tehran’s nuclear program remained unclear. Top U.S. officials said it was too soon to say whether Iran still retained the ability to make a nuclear weapon and the location of its existing stockpile of enriched uranium was unknown. […] Three Iranian nuclear sites — at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan — sustained what Pentagon officials called “severe damage.” But senior officials conceded they did not know the whereabouts of Iran’s supply of near-bomb-grade uranium. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, said he believed that the stockpile — which is stored in special casks small enough to fit in the trunks of about 10 cars — had been moved. There was also evidence, according to two Israeli officials with knowledge of the intelligence, that Iran had moved equipment and uranium from the site in recent days. — The New York Times

Our Take: So Iran evacuated their nuclear facilities, in the middle of a war with Israel, which we're told was only ever started because Iran was working towards building a nuclear missile?

It's almost as if…

Devolution - Part 22 - Irregular Warfare

"Victory may sometimes depend not on whose army wins, but whose story wins."

On one of the biggest news nights of the year, and without getting featured, the DPH got the #1 spot in the Rumble leaderboard.

Be sure to watch last night’s show to find out why. [Full Episode] —

The United States has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, further escalating the war between Israel and Iran. […] Iran acknowledged the attacks, saying its personnel working at the nuclear sites were evacuated before the attacks. The US strikes came more than a week after Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, which retaliated with missile attacks, resulting in hundreds of casualties on both sides. […] The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US Muslim rights group, said the US attack is an “illegal and unjustified” act of war that comes under pressure from the “out-of-control” Israeli government, and despite the longstanding conclusion of the US intelligence that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon. On the other hand, the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the powerful pro-Israel group in the US, praised the strikes ordered by Trump and said the US “must now work with our allies to protect our troops and regional interests against Iranian attacks”. — AlJazeera

Our Take: The TV Characters who are attempting to convince us to give our moral and financial support to a war are not convincing us to strike OUR enemies, they’re convincing us to strike THEIR enemies.

We are among THEIR enemies.

That’s why they lie to us all the time. They’re asking us to further support the enemy as it further destroys THEIR enemy, not OURS.

And the loss of blood and treasure causes the destruction of Americans, again, THEIR enemies.

They didn’t learn their lesson and decide to only sell wars when they’re “good” wars.

There’s a reason Trump told that story with the Iranians numerous times at rallies and in interviews.

There’s a reason he previewed this exact dynamic in the Oval Office three weeks ago and a reason I haven’t stopped talking about it.

Believing that Trump had the interactions he had with the Iranian regime in 2020 and now he’s just bombing them is utterly retarded. —

Another Take: Two weeks ago, Trump told us they could blow things up without anyone being hurt.

[On Saturday], he told us they blew things up without anyone being hurt.

The deals HAVE been done the whole time; these are translation events.

The War of Stories is the ONLY war being fought. And won…

[On Sunday], Ezra Cohen Watnick said Trump utilized his control over narrative and timelines to eliminate the nuclear threat.

In [Sunday’s] Bright Brief, I said Trump would use narratives and timeline manipulation to do just that.

The war is fake. The story is real. [Read More] —

US Vice President J.D. Vance does not support his country’s involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran, Reuters has reported, citing two informed sources. A Reuters article revealing his stance came out on Saturday, hours before US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites. According to the sources, Vance made his opinion clear during a “tense” phone call between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials from Washington and West Jerusalem on Thursday. Netanyahu and his associates used the exchange to try to persuade the US president to give up on the two-week deadline that he had given to Tehran to reach a deal on the country’s nuclear program and immediately take part in the Israeli attacks on Iran, the report read. The Israelis argued that there is only a limited window of opportunity to use the American bunker-busting bombs against Iran’s deeply-buried Fordow facility, it said. — RT

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expecting to hold a “crucial” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his pre-arranged visit to Moscow, which coincided with US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend. Israel launched an attack on Iran last week, claiming Tehran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon. Iranian officials rejected the accusation and responded with retaliatory strikes. On Sunday, the United States followed with what it described as “massive precision strikes” on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The attacks were widely condemned as violations of international law. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said the strikes caused “a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security.” — RT

Our Take: If you want my full take on Trump's decision to strike Iran, take a listen to the 3+ hour show I did with Burning Bright last night on The Narrative.

The TLDR is that I think Trump was putting out signal all over the place that this is as much of a narrative operation as it is a kinetic one, and the fact that Vice President Vance accused Netanyahu of attempting to drag us into a war with Iran mere minutes before the US strike was announced is evidence of that.

Trump actually telegraphed all of this last week, as was reported by Russian outlet TASS, when he said that he supported a "limited strike" against these sites in order to avoid "another Libya," referring to the NATO-led regime change operation against Gaddafi in 2011 — which was also NATO's first ever operation on African soil. (Which was also predicated on a fake news story published by AL Jazeera.)

Ultimately, the strike against Iran should be the finale of the story of "Iranian nukes," but it won't be. Netanyahu and the NeoCons will press forward with more war, because I suspect that this was never about nukes.

This was about Iran's strategic geography that places it as the critical crossroads between the eastern and western hemispheres. (Think oil pipelines, trade routes, etc.)

There is so much more at stake than just Iran's nuclear program, or Israel's purported "national security," hence why Araghchi is in Moscow meeting with Putin. —

May 17. A warm Saturday night in Wicker Park, a vibrant stretch of Chicago where seven restaurants crowd a single block. […] The scene was beautiful — low lights, shared plates, shoulders angled in. The kind of evening people wait for all winter. Still, I found myself watching the crowd as it moved past us: women walking in pairs or alone, dressed with care. At table after table at the nearby restaurants, there was a noticeable absence of men — at least of men seated in what looked like dates. I’m 54. I’ve been dating since the mid-80s, been married, been a mother, gotten divorced, had many relationships long and short. I remember when part of heterosexual male culture involved showing up with a woman to signal something — status, success, desirability. Women were once signifiers of value, even to other men. It wasn’t always healthy, but it meant that men had to show up and put in some effort. That dynamic has quietly collapsed. We have moved into an era where many men no longer seek women to impress other men or to connect across difference. They perform elsewhere. Alone. They’ve filtered us out.

— The New York Times

Our Take: “Women were once signifiers of value… That dynamic has quietly collapsed.”

If it had collapsed, it wasn’t quiet at all. It would have been the result of a blitzkrieg against “the patriarchy” spearheaded by miserable femininazis at, at least in part, The New York Times.

But it has not collapsed. Men are the same actually. Women are still, outside of the Marxist bubble this author occupies, a symbol of status for high value men. But high value men signal their status through high value women.

A high value woman is a woman that works in partnership with her man, provides wise counsel but submits to his authority, wants to raise his children and make him sandwiches and provide a sanctuary in his home. “I am my beloveds and my beloved is mine.”

A high value woman is not an insufferable nag that demands her man castrate himself and submit to her authority. This should be obvious, but it’s a problem according to the NYT.

You can’t attack masculinity for years, try to convince every man that he’s a secret predator, and mock male culture and men’s spaces without repercussions. And if you’re that bitch, plus you brag about your body count and shout your abortion, high value men will (maybe rightly) view you as a low value woman. Sorry, a low value womxn.

Thoughts and prayers for your ongoing misery. I’m going to go see if my husband needs anything. —

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found some startling results in the brain scans of ChatGPT users, adding to the growing body of evidence suggesting that AI is having a serious — and barely-understood — impact on its users' cognition even as it explodes in popularity worldwide. In a new paper currently awaiting peer review, researchers from the school's storied Media Lab documented the vast differences between the brain activity of people who using ChatGPT to write versus those who did not. […] Here's where things get wild: the ChatGPT group not only "consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels," but also got lazier with each essay they wrote; the EEGs found "weaker neural connectivity and under-engagement of alpha and beta networks." The Google-assisted group, meanwhile, had "moderate" neural engagement, while the "brain-only" group exhibited the strongest cognitive metrics throughout. These findings about brain activity, while novel, aren't entirely surprising after prior studies and anecdotes about the many ways that AI chatbot use seems to be affecting people's brains and minds. — Futurism

Our Take: Initially it sounds like dooming, but actually confirms what we've been saying here for a while:

Ignore AI and it will ruin you; go all in into AI and it will ruin you. —

As the war between Israel and Iran hits the one-week mark, Iranians have spent nearly half of the conflict in a near-communication blackout, unable to connect not only with the outside world but also with their neighbors and loved ones across the country. Civilians are left unaware of when and where Israel will strike next, despite Israeli forces issuing warnings through their Persian-language online channels. When the missiles land, disconnected phone and web services mean not knowing for hours or days if their family or friends are among the victims. That’s left many scrambling on various social media apps to see what’s happening — again, only a glimpse of life able to reach the internet in a nation of over 80 million people. — ABC News

Our Take: How long would the internet have to be shut down for our society to heal? —

Every baby in the UK will have their DNA tested under a new 10-year plan for the NHS. The whole-genome sequencing will screen for hundreds of diseases and allow people to "leapfrog" killer illnesses, according to the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting. Speaking to the Telegraph, he revealed plans to move the NHS towards a model of sickness prevention rather than treatment. Personalised medicine, made possible through things like DNA testing, will form a big part of that plan, with £650m pledged to genomics research by the government. "The revolution in medical science means that we can transform the NHS over the coming decade, from a service which diagnoses and treats ill health to one that predicts and prevents it," said Mr Streeting in a statement. "Genomics presents us with the opportunity to leapfrog disease, so we're in front of it rather than reacting to it." — Sky News

Our Take: Disease is scary, so you should give us unrestricted access to your genetic information, and that of your children, and then we will totally save you from disease. It’s the NHS, so it’s free, so just hand over your baby.

This is madness.

Imagine the power of the data set.

Tyranny is always sold with utopian promises that abandoning your rights is the only way to keep you safe. And the herd lines up to comply.

There is nothing new under the sun. —

Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted Israel’s large Russian-speaking population as one of the key factors in Moscow’s approach to the ongoing Middle East conflict – as well as Russia’s own Muslim population and traditionally friendly relations with the Islamic world. Speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, Putin said those who question Russia’s commitment to its partners are “provocateurs” attempting to stir discord. The Russian president underscored the complexity of the Iran-Israel conflict, cautioning against one-size-fits-all expectations of alliances. “Every conflict is unique,” he said, noting Russia’s nuanced relationships across the region. Putin highlighted the presence of the nearly 2 million Russian-speaking residents of Israel. “It is almost a Russian-speaking country today. And, undoubtedly, we always take this into account in Russia’s contemporary history,” he said. — RT

Our Take: I actually went on The Daily Herold the day after Israel started its war with Iran to explain what Putin is saying here.

The Pale of Settlement is the part of history the NeoCons don't want you to know about, because it links the Bolsheviks with the Zionists. (Hint: they were cousins.)

And yes, I do expect Putin, Lavrov and the lads in Moscow to become the tip of the spear in the international coalition that will take on Netanyahu, the NeoCons, and the Diaspora. —

US President Donald Trump on Sunday raised the question of regime change in Iran following US strikes against key military sites over the weekend, as senior officials in his administration warned Tehran against retaliation. “It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform. Trump's post came after officials in his administration, including US Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, stressed they were not working to overthrow Iran's government. “This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon, calling the mission “a precision operation” targeting Iran's nuclear program. — The Tribune India

Our Take: How come no one is concerned with whether or not the Iranian people want “regime change,” as though it’s our decision?

“We can overthrow the Iranian government if we can get everyone to agree to believe Fox News. This time the Screen is telling the truth. It has been about Iran for my whole life.”

People pretending they know what life is really like in Iran? Most people don’t know what life is like for the people next door.

America First and “regime change” are polar opposite concepts.

Watching idiots on the internet thump their chests as if they did something… all they did was enjoy what they saw on the Screen last night. It made them feel smart and righteous.

If we cannot stop being retarded there is no way forward. —

Another Take: What is Trump telling us in between the baited story beats?

That there will be no war, that the deals are already done, and that, as dramatic as the current narrative is, it's not actually representative of the endgame. It's just another step on the way there, as Trump continues to provoke a sifting that inexorably pushes the Collective Mind in the direction of peace.

Which some of us have been claiming literally the entire time.

How is he doing this?

1. Timeline Manipulation.

2. Sovereign (Alliance) Signal.

3. Done Deals. [Read More] —

Russia and Burkina Faso have formalized a deal to expand peaceful nuclear energy cooperation, including joint projects in radiation technologies and the training of specialists from the West African country. The agreement was signed on Thursday by Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, and Burkina Faso’s Energy Minister Yacouba Zabré Gouba on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). “The signing of this Agreement marks an important milestone in strengthening the partnership between Russia and Burkina Faso,” Likhachev stated, according to a Rosatom press release. “We are ready to provide advanced technologies and expert support to implement joint projects aimed at sustainable development and enhancing the region’s energy security,” he added. According to the statement, the new pact builds on a roadmap signed in March last year between Rosatom and Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Energy during the ATOMEXPO forum in Sochi. – RT

Our Take: On the day this news story broke (last Thursday) I had the privilege and honor to interview our friend, retired General Steven L Kwast, on the subject of the broken hero system in Africa.

It was serendipity that the case study we used in the discussion was Burkina Faso, and the rise of the young Captain Ibrahim Traore, who has emerged as the best indication that the "Hero System" in Africa can be, and perhaps is, being revived.

80% of the population of Burkina Faso does not have any access to electricity, making it one of the most destitute nations in the world. Captain Traore has turned down money from just about every entity on earth, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who reportedly offered his struggling nation $200 billion in aid. Traore says that they would rather remain poor and maintain their sovereignty than owe future favors to external parties due to charity.

This deal from Putin represents something different, as it is a bilateral deal that could become mutually beneficial, and also offers Burkina Faso the opportunity to send its brightest and best to Moscow to study nuclear energy, so they can ultimately maintain their own facilities and infrastructure one day in the future. (Truly, an inspirational story. It is a shame that the West couldn't offer this kind of assistance to Africa.)

I would encourage everybody to please take the time to listen to the wisdom General Kwast shared during our conversation. We are very fortunate to have access to somebody of his caliber and character. —

Large language models across the AI industry are increasingly willing to evade safeguards, resort to deception and even attempt to steal corporate secrets in fictional test scenarios, per new research from Anthropic out Friday. Why it matters: The findings come as models are getting more powerful and also being given both more autonomy and more computing resources to "reason" — a worrying combination as the industry races to build AI with greater-than-human capabilities. […] "Models that would normally refuse harmful requests sometimes chose to blackmail, assist with corporate espionage, and even take some more extreme actions, when these behaviors were necessary to pursue their goals." "The consistency across models from different providers suggests this is not a quirk of any particular company's approach but a sign of a more fundamental risk from agentic large language models," it added. — Axios

After nearly a decade of waiting, Tesla has launched a limited self-driving car service in the Austin, Texas, area. Company executives, including Musk, have said the autonomous vehicle technology debuting today is critical to Tesla’s future. The limited service, which for now is only open to early users invited by Tesla, includes some 20 2025 Model Y sedans available for rides through a Tesla-made app between 6 and 12 am. Terms of service posted on X by invited riders indicate that the service will be paused or limited for bad weather. Rides during this invite-only phase are available for a flat $4.20 fee, Musk posted on X Sunday. — Wired

A federal judge in Nashville ruled on Sunday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia can be released on bail. But the ruling doesn't mean that Abrego Garcia will be able to walk free. U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes of the U.S. District Court for Middle Tennessee ordered that Abrego Garcia be released as he awaits trial on human smuggling charges. In her ruling, Holmes wrote that the government failed to prove that Abrego Garcia was a flight risk. Still, she acknowledged there is something the two sides in the court agree on: Abrego Garcia will likely remain in custody whether she upheld the prosecution's motion for detention or not. A Salvadoran native who had been living with his wife and children in Maryland, Abrego Garcia was deported in March to El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution. — Georgia Public Broadcasting

