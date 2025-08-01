Badlands Media

Kelly McCulloch
3h

Fall of the Cabal/Fall of the Regime Proxy States/Fall of Monopoly Money. Most people are not tracking this. But just because they are not noticing, does not mean it isn’t happening…. It is definitely habbening.

Jeff S
1h

Mr. Smug weekly address, June 6, 2009: "If you like the plan you have, you can keep it. If you like the doctor you have, you can keep your doctor, too. The only change you’ll see are falling costs as our reforms take hold."

Do not trust the government with your health records. In fact, don't trust the government, period.

