The pardon of Hunter Biden, dismissed by some as presidential overreach, is far more than it seems. It is not an act of absolution, but a calculated move orchestrated by the White Hats to force Biden, Inc.’s activities into the public spotlight. These activities, spanning election interference, bioweapons labs, human trafficking, and the COVID-19 pandemic, are part of a vast network of corruption tied to the Deep State.

This is not a story of redemption or voluntary cooperation. It is a story of overwhelming evidence and forced compliance, where the sheer weight of proof has cornered key actors, compelling them to cooperate with investigators and face justice under military jurisdiction.

Biden, Inc. is being dismantled through the relentless work of military investigators and JAG tribunals, operating under Continuity of Government (COG). As more of their crimes come to light, the connections to a global web of criminality become undeniable.

The truth, as we know it, is not handed down in neat packages, it is uncovered, bit by bit, by those willing to question everything. That is where we are now, peeling back the layers of lies that have shielded these crimes for decades. Each revelation is akin to a reconnaissance mission uncovering enemy lines, each new piece of intelligence dismantling the carefully constructed defenses of misinformation laid by the opposing forces over decades.

Hunter’s Pardon - A Spotlight, Not a Shield

While the pardon may appear to shield Hunter Biden, it does the opposite. Covering a critical timeframe of his activities, it brings his dealings with bioweapons labs, trafficking networks, and money laundering schemes into sharp focus. This strategic move ensures these issues remain in the public consciousness, drawing attention to crimes that previously evaded scrutiny.

It is essential to recognize the symbolic nature of this pardon.

In the eyes of the law, crimes against humanity and acts of treason render such pardons moot. Once classified as an enemy of the state or a combatant under wartime protocols, legal protections vanish. This shift, driven by military jurisdiction, underscores how these actions are part of a larger theater, a form of declassification (DECLAS) unfolding in real time to awaken the public.

Election Interference

Hunter’s involvement with financial networks linked to election manipulation, including funding through FTX, ties Biden, Inc. to 2020’s irregularities. By exploring bank transfers and digital currency trails, investigators uncovered how Hunter's actions indirectly impacted election results, cementing his role in Deep State operations.

Think about this: decentralized finance, once seen as a tool for liberation, was hijacked to fund suppression. FTX was not just a fluke, it was a critical cog in the DECLAS machinery.

Bioweapons Development

Hunter’s financial connections to Ukrainian labs conducting gain-of-function research place him at the center of the COVID-19 crisis.

These labs, masquerading as legitimate research facilities, funneled money into experiments that violated international law. Emails and records reveal coordination between Biden, Inc. and high-level operatives managing these projects. When you look at the timeline, it is clear these were not isolated events, they were deliberate moves in a larger game of control.

Add to this the complicit silence of media outlets and government entities. These players did not just look the other way, they actively promoted disinformation, labeling any inquiry into the lab origins as conspiracy theory.

Trafficking Networks

Financial records and communications link Biden, Inc. to trafficking operations across Ukraine, Mexico, and beyond.

Documents reveal payment structures tied to exploitation rings, with whistleblowers shedding light on how these networks thrived during global chaos. Trafficking, whether of humans or illicit goods, thrives in the shadows. What is being uncovered now is how deeply embedded these operations are in the systems we thought we could trust.

This pardon does not shield Hunter or his associates from prosecution, it amplifies their exposure, ensuring accountability in state, international, and military jurisdictions. What is important to understand here is that this move is a chess gambit, sacrificing one piece to expose the entire board.

Criminal Networks and RICO Laws

The Biden family’s actions are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader criminal enterprise, violating RICO laws (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).

Key connections include:

Burisma Holdings

Used as a conduit for laundering money through energy deals tied to Ukrainian elites, Burisma’s contracts facilitated questionable transactions that enriched political allies and shielded illegal activities. It was not just about energy; it was about power. Power to control narratives, power to silence dissent, and power to enrich those complicit in the scheme. Behind every lucrative contract was a trail of compromised officials and backdoor deals.

FTX

A cryptocurrency exchange that funneled money into political campaigns and likely served as a slush fund for the Deep State.

By manipulating decentralized systems, operatives diverted funds without oversight. The collapse of FTX is not just a scandal; it is a window into how digital tools are weaponized against the public. What stands out is how quickly narratives were spun to divert attention from its true purpose.

CCP Influence

Hunter’s business dealings acted as a gateway for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence in U.S. policy.

Contracts and agreements positioned the CCP as a silent stakeholder in Western decisions. When you follow the money, you see a pattern of compromise, deals that were not just bad politics but existential threats to sovereignty.

Consider the broader implications: when national leaders are beholden to foreign powers, who truly governs?

Big Pharma and Fauci’s NIH

Links to gain-of-function research and the suppression of alternative COVID-19 treatments reveal a coordinated effort to profit from fear and crisis.

Emails between NIH officials and Big Pharma executives highlight these unethical alliances. It was not about saving lives; it was about consolidating control. Profiteering on a global crisis is not just unethical, it is criminal.

The White Hats are using RICO statutes to expose these connections, focusing on patterns of corruption that transcend borders and institutions. By tying these entities together, they are dismantling the very foundation of the Deep State. If you see the web clearly, you see why this approach is essential, it is not just about prosecution; it is about systemic change.

JAG Tribunals and Sealed Evidence

Under the jurisdiction of military tribunals, evidence that would be suppressed or manipulated in civilian courts is being secured and utilized strategically. Military investigators and the Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) could be handling the Biden case and related crimes with precision and secrecy.

What does that look like in practice?

Let us get into the mechanics.

How Military Tribunals Work

Jurisdiction Under UCMJ - Military tribunals operate under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, addressing crimes like treason, sedition, and crimes against humanity. This jurisdiction allows the prosecution of actors whose crimes threaten national security. This is not about ordinary courtroom drama; it is about national survival.

Sealed Evidence - Sensitive materials, including whistleblower testimony, classified intelligence, and intercepted communications, remain sealed to protect national security and the integrity of ongoing operations. This evidence includes encrypted emails, private recordings, and financial trails that paint a damning picture. It is the kind of evidence that would never see daylight in a civilian court compromised by influence. Think John Durham’s “full” report, Epstein Files, Diddy Files, Weiner Laptop Files, in-depth Twitter Files, etc.

Historical Precedents - Like post-WWII Nuremberg Trials and counter-terrorism operations post-9/11, tribunals leverage sealed evidence until public disclosure is feasible. These measures maintain integrity while preparing the public for eventual revelations. Nuremberg gave us a blueprint for this, but what is happening now is adapted for a modern battlefield, one of information, technology, and global reach. 5GW; 5-D Chess.

By avoiding civilian courts compromised by corruption, tribunals ensure justice proceeds without interference from Deep State actors. These are not rogue operations; they are meticulously planned and legally sound proceedings aimed at securing justice where civilian courts fail.

Continuity of Government (COG) - Securing Justice

COG protocols are central to this operation.

Originally designed during the Cold War to preserve government functions during a nuclear attack, COG has evolved into a framework for addressing national crises, including corruption and institutional collapse. Its implementation today serves a broader purpose - dismantling entrenched corruption through strategic oversight and military operations.

Key Aspects of COG

Transition to Military Oversight - When civilian institutions are compromised, COG enables military leadership to assume control of critical functions. This transition ensures investigations, intelligence gathering, and judicial processes remain unimpeded.

Securing National Stability - COG acts as a stabilizing force in moments of national crisis. By leveraging surveillance networks and rapid-response teams, it ensures continuity of governance while countering systemic corruption.

Bypassing Corruption - Civilian courts and agencies infiltrated by the Deep State are circumvented, allowing impartial and effective action.

Relevant Executive Orders

As more individuals become aware, Continuity of Government (COG) is not merely a theoretical construct, but an active operational framework underpinned by a series of Executive Orders (EOs).

These directives, initially signed by President Trump and, intriguingly, renewed or maintained by President Biden, form the legal infrastructure for current operations. The continuity and application of these orders strongly suggest a strategy in motion, raising questions about the broader alignment of political players.

Key Executive Orders Supporting COG Operations:

EO 13818 (Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption):

Signed by President Trump on December 20, 2017, this order expanded the scope of the Magnitsky Act, allowing the U.S. government to target individuals or entities involved in human rights abuses or systemic corruption globally. Importantly, it enabled the freezing and confiscation of assets belonging to individuals tied to crimes such as trafficking, financial fraud, and exploitation. Renewal Under Biden - This EO has been renewed annually, signaling its ongoing relevance. If Biden were working against the White Hats, one would expect this order to be rescinded. Instead, its renewal raises the possibility that it remains a critical tool for dismantling financial networks tied to both foreign and domestic corruption—like that of FTX, Blackrock, Statestreet, Vanguard, and Twitter 1.0. The list goes on and on. EO 13848 (Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election):

Issued on September 12, 2018, this EO provided a mechanism for identifying and addressing foreign election interference. It authorized the intelligence community to assess and report on election-related foreign influence, with subsequent asset freezes for those implicated. Renewal Under Biden - Despite Biden's administration inheriting accusations tied to election irregularities, this EO has quietly remained active. Its continued existence suggests its foundational role in exposing financial corruption tied to compromised actors, both domestic and foreign. EO 13959 (Addressing the Threat From Securities Investments That Finance Communist Chinese Military Companies):

This order, signed on November 12, 2020, targeted U.S. investments in Chinese companies linked to military operations and national security threats. It disrupted the financial flow supporting the Chinese Communist Party's military expansion, exposing ties to American business interests, including firms like Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca. By limiting investments and increasing scrutiny, this EO laid the groundwork for broader financial disentanglement from adversarial foreign powers. EO 13919 (Delegation of Defense Production Act Authority):

Issued in May 2020, this EO delegated authority under the Defense Production Act, allowing rapid mobilization of resources under military jurisdiction during crises. This authority is foundational for establishing COG protocols and ensuring national readiness under critical circumstances. EO 13737 (Revoking Executive Orders That Relied on the Antiquities Act):

While less discussed, this order reversed specific Obama-era measures, curbing potential overreach and setting a precedent against the abuse of executive authority for politically motivated purposes. Biden's Renewals of Key EOs:

Biden's quiet renewal of these orders, particularly 13818 and 13848, raises critical questions. If he were aligned with forces contrary to the White Hats, one would expect these directives to be dismantled, not extended. Their preservation suggests either strategic acquiescence or the existence of operational controls beyond the visible administration.

Strategic Implications:

Each of these Executive Orders has been carefully utilized, adapted, or preserved to address the evolving crises facing the nation. Together, they form a multi-pronged legal framework designed to counteract both foreign and domestic threats to national security.

This legal infrastructure plays a critical role in:

Exposing Financial Corruption - Orders like 13818 and 13848 enable the seizure of assets linked to corruption, election interference, and human rights abuses, dismantling the financial networks underpinning compromised actors. Targeting Adversarial Influence - EOs like 13959 address foreign adversaries, such as China, by severing financial ties that enable their global ambitions. This highlights the geopolitical dimension of the strategy. Establishing Military Preparedness - Through EO 13919, the Defense Production Act authority ensures readiness under the military’s jurisdiction, a cornerstone of COG protocols. Preserving Continuity Amid Crises - The framework ensures that operational control can transition seamlessly during emergencies, leveraging pre-established directives.

Connecting the Dots:

The preservation and renewal of these EOs by Biden, even amid public narratives of division, suggest deeper alignments with the White Hat strategy.

If these EOs were counterproductive to their objectives, their continued enforcement would be inexplicable. Instead, they hint at a broader plan, one that operates quietly, methodically, and within the bounds of legal authority.

This continuity reinforces the growing understanding that COG is far from a relic of Cold War strategy; it is an active mechanism for safeguarding national sovereignty, dismantling corruption, and orchestrating a systemic awakening to truth.

Why Pardons Are Moot - Crimes Against Humanity

While the pardon of Hunter Biden has drawn significant public attention, it is largely symbolic when viewed through the lens of wartime protocols.

Under the jurisdiction of military tribunals and COG operations, crimes against humanity and acts of treason fall outside the scope of civilian legal protections. This renders pardons moot for those classified as enemy combatants or enemies of the state.

The Legal Reality

When an individual is designated as an enemy combatant, their actions are adjudicated under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) rather than civilian law. This framework applies to cases of treason, sedition, and crimes against humanity, where the stakes involve national security and the safety of the republic.

Crimes Against Humanity - These include actions tied to bioweapons development, human trafficking, and mass medical experimentation. Such crimes are prosecuted under international and military law, bypassing civilian jurisdictions entirely.

Enemy Combatant Designation - This status strips individuals of protections typically afforded under civilian law. Pardons, whether preemptive or retrospective, hold no weight in this context.

“I am a war-time President!” – President Donald J. Trump, 45-47

Military Jurisdiction - By operating under wartime protocols, military tribunals have the authority to try cases based on sealed evidence, classified intelligence, and strategic imperatives.

Symbolism in Pardons

Hunter Biden’s pardon serves as a signal rather than a safeguard. It draws attention to the timeline of his actions, ensuring that these crimes remain in the public consciousness. At the same time, it underscores the broader strategy of exposing corruption while maintaining public order.

For those paying attention, it is clear the pardon is not a shield, but a spotlight, shining a light on crimes that will ultimately be addressed under military law. The Hunter pardon opens a wide swath of DECLAS dating back to 2014.

Imagine the gems that will be uncovered for the public to see. Further increasing the Public Mandate for action.

The White Hat Strategy - Incremental Awakening

The White Hats understand that exposing crimes of this magnitude requires a careful, step-by-step approach. Often described as a coalition of military and civilian leaders working to restore constitutional governance, the White Hats are leveraging intelligence networks, legal frameworks, and information warfare techniques to dismantle Deep State operations.

Incremental Disclosure

Gradually releasing evidence ensures that the public can process each revelation without being overwhelmed. This method avoids mass panic while building a foundation of trust. For example, the slow declassification of documents related to the Durham Report and Hunter Biden’s laptop has been carefully timed to align with other public disclosures.

Each piece of evidence builds upon the last, creating a cohesive narrative that reveals the depth of corruption. By allowing the public to connect the dots themselves, the White Hats are fostering a more profound understanding of the stakes at hand.

Building Trust – Bolstering the Public Mandate

Publicly visible investigations, such as those conducted by military tribunals or independent prosecutors, serve as a foundation for trust. Unlike the theatrical performances seen in civilian courts, these investigations operate with a level of transparency designed to reassure the public that justice is being served.

For instance, consider how the Mar-a-Lago raid drew public attention to classified documents related to the Biden family’s international dealings. While the media attempted to spin the event, its true purpose was to highlight how evidence is systematically collected and used to dismantle larger networks of corruption. It is all about maintaining and fostering the strong Public Mandate.

Media Bypass

By using military tribunals and sealed evidence, the White Hats can bypass compromised media outlets that would otherwise distort or suppress the truth.

This strategy mirrors past operations like the Nuremberg Trials, where evidence was methodically revealed to ensure justice and public trust. Today’s operations adapt these principles to a modern battlefield dominated by information and misinformation.

Crimes Against Humanity and Their Global Impact

Exposing Bioweapons and Pandemic Crimes

One of the most damning revelations tied to Biden, Inc. is its involvement in funding bioweapons labs, particularly in Ukraine. These labs conducted gain-of-function research that directly contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was weaponized to destabilize nations, consolidate power, and manipulate public behavior.

Gain-of-Function Research

Once dismissed as conspiracy theory, evidence now confirms that these labs were conducting illegal research funded indirectly by U.S. entities like the NIH. Hunter Biden’s financial ties to these labs place him and his associates at the heart of a global crisis.

COVID-19 as a Tool

The pandemic was not merely a public health event, it was a carefully orchestrated tool for control. Lockdowns and fear campaigns were used to justify mass mail-in voting, which introduced vulnerabilities that altered the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Media outlets and Big Tech companies worked in tandem to suppress dissent and amplify the narrative of fear.

mRNA Injections

Marketed as solutions, these experimental treatments were coerced upon billions under the guise of public safety. The consequences have been staggering: health complications, economic devastation, and widespread psychological trauma. The White Hats are working to expose the extent of these crimes, framing them as violations of both human rights and international law.

Big Pharma and Medical Tyranny

The role of pharmaceutical giants in pushing experimental vaccines under emergency use authorization (EUA) without adequate testing has come under scrutiny. Revelations about suppressed data, coercive mandates, and profit-driven motives highlight their complicity in harm against global populations. EO 13818’s broad scope allows for the targeting of individuals and corporations responsible for knowingly perpetuating harm under the guise of public health.

Global Trafficking Networks

Disrupted law enforcement and border security during the pandemic allowed trafficking networks to expand unchecked. Financial transactions and whistleblower testimony have linked Biden, Inc. to these operations, revealing how corruption at the highest levels enables exploitation on a massive scale.

Election Fraud and Global Manipulation

The COVID-19 pandemic created the perfect storm for election interference. By exploiting fear and uncertainty, the Deep State enacted a series of strategies designed to manipulate public perception and undermine democratic processes.

Mass Mail-In Voting

Mass mail-in voting, introduced under the guise of pandemic safety, created significant vulnerabilities in ballot validation and counting processes. Irregularities emerged across multiple swing states, with whistleblowers revealing instances of discarded ballots, late-night vote dumps, and unverifiable voter rolls.

Media Propaganda

Complicit media outlets amplified narratives designed to delegitimize legitimate concerns about election integrity. Investigative reports were dismissed as “conspiracy theories,” while dissenting voices were silenced. This deliberate manipulation of public opinion ensured that fraud went largely unchallenged in mainstream discourse, enabling the White Hat capture of mainstream media.

Big Tech Collusion

Platforms like Twitter and Facebook played a pivotal role in suppressing investigative reporting and censoring discussions about election irregularities. Evidence has since emerged showing coordination between tech executives and government agencies to shape narratives and stifle dissent.

The White Hats have been systematically exposing these tactics, using digital forensics and whistleblower testimony to build an irrefutable case against the perpetrators. This process is not just about uncovering past crimes, but preventing future abuses by dismantling the systems that enable them, also enabling a White Hat capture of these assets.

Military Jurisdiction and Its Unique Advantages

JAG Tribunals and the Power of Military Oversight

Military tribunals operate under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), providing a framework uniquely suited to address crimes that threaten national security. Unlike civilian courts, which are often compromised by political or financial influence, military tribunals offer a secure and impartial venue for justice.

Classified Evidence

One of the most significant advantages of military tribunals is their ability to handle classified evidence without risking public exposure. Whistleblower testimony, intercepted communications, and financial records can be used effectively without being compromised by leaks or external interference.

Think Red Folder.

International Jurisdiction

Military tribunals also can address crimes that cross international borders.

Whether it is funding bioweapons labs in Ukraine or trafficking operations spanning multiple countries, the global reach of these crimes necessitates a judicial process that transcends traditional boundaries.

Putin’s “conflict” with Ukraine netted a veritable treasure trove of Crimes Against Humanity evidence that Putin presented it to the feckless UN Counsel. Officially entered evidence, DECLAS.

Secrecy and Strategic Timing

By maintaining secrecy around ongoing investigations, military tribunals can operate without interference from compromised media or legal systems. This approach ensures that cases are built meticulously, with evidence presented at the optimal moment to maximize impact and public comprehension.

Historical Precedents

The use of military tribunals is not new. From the Nuremberg Trials to post-9/11 counterterrorism operations, these mechanisms have been used to address crimes that civilian courts are ill-equipped to handle. Today, they are being adapted to confront the unique challenges of the 21st century.

Talk about a boomerang.

The Final Act of Declassification

A Calculated Awakening

The strategic release of information, often described as declassification (DECLAS), is not just a legal process, it is a psychological one.

By exposing the truth incrementally, the White Hats are guiding the public through a journey of discovery, ensuring that the enormity of these revelations is both comprehensible and actionable. The Great Awakening.

Signals in the System

From high-profile pardons to seemingly minor legal maneuvers, every action taken by the White Hats serves as a signal within the larger system. These signals are designed to awaken those paying attention, encouraging them to question narratives and seek out the truth. Recognizing patterns of patterns; System of Systems thinking.

Think Holonic Systems Dynamics and Quantum Systems Dynamics.

Preparing the Public

Theater, while often dismissed as mere distraction, is a critical tool in this operation. By creating events that capture public attention, the White Hats are laying the groundwork for broader revelations. Each act of declassification builds upon the last, creating a cohesive narrative that exposes the depth of corruption.

As I often say, “If it is over the top, it is an Op!”

“We are watching a movie!”

Restoring Trust

Ultimately, this operation is about more than exposing crimes, it is about restoring trust in the institutions that have been compromised. By ensuring that justice is both visible and transparent, the White Hats are paving the way for a new era of accountability and governance.

The Golden Era.

Restoring Constitutional Integrity

The Path to Restoring Constitutional Governance

At its core, the efforts of the White Hats are about more than dismantling the Deep State, they are about rebuilding the foundations of constitutional integrity. By exposing systemic corruption and addressing crimes that undermine the republic, this operation seeks to realign governance with the principles of transparency, accountability, and justice.

Dismantling Corrupt Systems

The systematic dismantling of corrupt systems is essential to this mission. From compromised courts to infiltrated agencies, every aspect of the Deep State’s control must be unraveled. This includes exposing financial networks, media propaganda, and legal loopholes that have shielded these entities from accountability.

Empowering Local Governance

Restoring constitutional governance is not just about reforming federal institutions, it is about empowering local and state governments to uphold the rule of law. By decentralizing power and promoting accountability at every level, the White Hats are laying the groundwork for a system that is resilient against future corruption.

Rebuilding Public Trust

Public trust is the cornerstone of any functioning democracy. By ensuring that justice is visible and comprehensive, the White Hats are creating a foundation upon which trust can be rebuilt. This includes not only prosecuting crimes, but also addressing the societal divisions that have been exacerbated by propaganda and manipulation.

The Role of Anons and Patriots

A Collective Awakening

The role of Anons, patriots, and digital soldiers cannot be overstated in this process. These individuals have been at the forefront of uncovering hidden truths, connecting the dots, and sharing information that challenges the mainstream narrative.

Often unspoked, but the most important, Anons are “healing” the world.

“Protect your DNA”.

Citizen Researchers

Anons act as modern-day investigators, using open-source intelligence and collaborative analysis to expose corruption. Their ability to crowdsource information and identify patterns has been instrumental in uncovering the connections between political, financial, and criminal networks.

“We are the news now!”

Digital Advocacy

Through podcasts, social media, and alternative platforms, patriots have created a decentralized information network that bypasses traditional media gatekeepers. This grassroots movement has been critical in awakening the public and spreading awareness of the ongoing operation.

A Unified Vision

At the heart of this movement is a shared commitment to truth, justice, and freedom. By working together and supporting one another, Anons and Patriots are not just spectators in this operation, they are active participants in shaping its outcome.

The Beginning of the End

Hunter Biden’s pardon is not a free pass. It is a calculated step to expose crimes tied to election fraud, bioweapons labs, trafficking, and more.

This move shifts jurisdictional oversight into the realm of military tribunals operating under Continuity of Government (COG) protocols, where the focus is on dismantling systemic corruption. Through these mechanisms, sealed evidence and intelligence from whistleblowers are being used to prosecute crimes beyond the reach of civilian courts, connecting these actions to a broader strategy of restoring justice and transparency.

This operation is not just about dismantling the Deep State, it is about awakening humanity. As evidence unfolds, the world will see the depth of corruption and the strength of the plan to overcome it.

This is the beginning of a new era of transparency, accountability, and hope.

