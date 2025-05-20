Remember when Russia invaded Ukraine and the Western World pushed back by kicking Russia off of SWIFT?

I suppose it would be good to understand what SWIFT is … and some who think they know may not be exactly right.

According to Google Gemini AI:

SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) is a global messaging network that facilitates secure and reliable financial communication between banks and other financial institutions. It's not a bank itself or a payment system, but rather a cooperative organization that provides a secure platform for exchanging financial information, primarily money transfer instructions. […] SWIFT connects over 11,000 member institutions in more than 200 countries, enabling international payments.

It’s not a bank, and it’s not a payment system … it’s a communication system.

What was it George Carlin said?

“It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”

Putin and Russia were kicked out of the club.

How does a person or a nation exist in a globalist world when they are cut off from the financial system?

I suppose it depends on how prepared one was before they were thrown out of the club. If one wasn’t prepared, destruction would most assuredly follow. If one was prepared, it would still lead to some serious discomfort, but likely not lead to the complete destruction of that society.

It makes sense that if one was to voluntarily leave or do something that would cause them to be thrown out of the financial system, one would need to have an alternative financial system in place—an alternative financial system they could transition to before they hit the pavement and were kicked in the ribs by the excessively large and overly aggressive bouncer.

As already mentioned, ‘control the financial system, control the world.’ This is exactly how the Cabal has controlled the world for centuries.

Up to this point, no nation has been prepared to simply walk away from the financial system.

As an individual, ask yourself, ‘how would I function if I was thrown off the financial system?’

Your money is no longer good anywhere. Your assets are no longer accepted by anyone. Unless you had some cows, goats, chickens and a decent amount of fertile land, how would you survive? How would you get through the next two weeks, for that matter. You have nothing to barter with; you aren’t producing food; you’ve lost your job and soon, you will be evicted from your home. Everything you did to prepare for your present and future is now worthless because it has either been confiscated, or no one will accept it as currency.

One can understand that walking away from the financial system is quite the undertaking. One can understand why no one before Trump has ever really tried to walk away from it. (I take it back, some have tried and were quickly squashed, but never before has the most powerful, rich and influential nation in the world tried to leave the club of its own accord.)

It takes guts, it takes courage, it takes discipline, it takes ingenuity, it takes sacrifice, it takes a well thought-out plan. But above all else, it takes preparedness.

Many people believe the founding of the Federal Reserve in 1913 is when the financial system of control was created. Yes, it was a monumental shift towards America and much of the world coming fully under a debt slavery system. Inflation in the US was essentially birthed at this time, and all US currency—money backed by nothing—was now being printed out of thin air.

But this isn’t where it all started.

Remember I said the financial system has controlled the world for centuries … well, for the sake of time, I’m only going to go back 800 to 900 years in order to take a crack at explaining how it all works.

As some reading this know about me, I believe the Cabal is located in the City of London—not London as a whole, but the City of London—a one square mile of banks that operate independently from the rest of London and England, for that matter. From here, decisions that shape and control the world are made. But this has only been the case since the late 17th Century, meaning that the Cabal has only taken up residence in the City of London for about 300 to 350 years.

Where did they operate before the City of London?

I’m sure it goes back millenia, but I’m only going to go back about 800 to 900 years here.

In the 12th Century, a group of bankers congregated in Venice. It was here that the Venetian Bankers created a perpetual debt system—a debt system in which debt would never go away. A debt system designed so that the debt could never be paid off.

Imagine a mortgage or car loan that would never be paid off. The car could be scrapped and sold for parts, and the loan would continue on. If one couldn’t pay their debt, that debt would be passed on to someone else. This debt persists like a parasite that leaves one host only to infest another. The hosts eventually die, but the parasite lives forever.

Centuries later, the Venetian Bankers left Venice for Holland, and in 1602, they formed the Dutch East India Company. I believe at this time they also took control of the House of Orange, who later went on to become the Dutch Royal Family. William of Orange and the House of Orange became powerful through their counseling and governing under the rule of the incestuous Habsburg family that ruled half of Europe for centuries.

Notice how many times the color orange is used today. The Orange Revolution was a color revolution that first began about 20 years ago in Ukraine; the color orange represents Bitcoin … and of course, Trump is known as the Orange Man.

The Dutch East India Company and the British East India Company each formed around the same time in the early 1600s, both competing with each other in the creation of trade and trade routes between Europe and Asia, predominantly with India and China. This led to Dutch and British Colonialism, and the British Empire was created. By the end of the 19th Century, the British Empire ruled over a quarter of the world.

In 1688, the Dutch East India Company created the City of London. Making a deal with the British Royal Family to pay off their debt, the British Royal Family abdicated their power to the newly formed City of London. Britain’s King James II gave up his power to his daughter Mary II, and she married William of Orange; together, they went on to jointly rule Britain. But the Royal Family no longer had any real power, as the British Parliamentary System was born. The City of London was born, in other words, which meant the Deep State Cabal had a new home.

The Cabal has run the world by controlling the financial system out of the City of London for the past 337 years. Every war, every recession, every depression, every political or societal shift has come from the City of London. The French Revolution, WWI, WWII, the Great American Depression, the Russian Revolution, Communism, the US Federal Reserve, all the way up to DEI and transgenderism. All created and controlled by the City of London banks and their think tanks.

When Trump took office in 2017, his goal and mission wasn’t to save America from its own liberal government, it was to free America and the world from the City of London’s captivity and control. This means replacing the City of London’s financial system with a new one, but this couldn’t happen overnight, or even within one presidential term.

During Trump’s first term, he moved the head of the San Francisco Fed, John C. Williams, to lead the New York Fed. Williams created a new system of determining interest rates used in lending money, SOFR. SOFR, which would come from the US Federal Reserve, would replace the old, less transparent system known as LIBOR.

The “L” in LIBOR stands for London.

Again, creating a new financial system takes time. Earlier this year, Trump announced the US Government will be creating a strategic national digital assets stockpile. This includes cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. A crypto strategic reserve will be used not to replace the US dollar, but to strengthen it, to back it.

Notice, I didn’t just say just Bitcoin. I believe Bitcoin maximalists are doing us a disservice. There are many layers to this new financial system that includes multiple different crypto currencies, as well as other hard assets and the US dollar itself. I also believe the people calling for the whole financial system to be blown up aren’t helpful either. If the financial system was nuked rather than systematically replaced piece by piece, we would find ourselves in an Armageddon-like situation that most wouldn’t survive.

Talk about a depopulation agenda.

I believe for the past eight years, including Biden’s stay in the White House, Trump has been slowly transitioning the US off of the financial system run by the City of London. While he has been establishing a new financial system to transition to, he has also created conditions that have greatly weakened the City of London’s financial system’s strength and its ability to control.

Over the past eight years Trump has shown us this transition of power through symbolism that has angered many who don’t understand.

Walking in front of the Queen was to show that the City of London was no longer in control. The Royal Family has been controlled through pedophilia for decades. From Prince Charles’ close ties to known sadistic pedophile Jimmy Savile, to Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the charges of pedophilia made directly against him, the already powerless Royal Family has been forced to sit back and do nothing while their country is being destroyed through mass immigration.

I don’t expect the British Royal Family to have any real legitimacy and power again until Prince William becomes the king.

I believe Trump going on about Canada becoming the 51st state is his way of telling the City of London that they can’t have Canada. They can no longer flood Canada with migrants, wiping out Canada’s culture, and they can’t come in and strip mine the country of all of its natural resources. It seems many Canadians hate Trump because they don’t understand what he is doing, not unlike many Americans.

JD Vance seems to now be making the rounds for Trump, going from country to country letting them and the City of London know that the City of London no longer controls them. He visited Greenland, then later India on April 22nd. A week later, an Indian-born US Congressman filed articles of impeachment against Trump. Deep State retaliation that has no teeth. The Deep State is showing their weakness and lack of control.

Vance visited the Pope just hours before he died, letting the Cabal know that they no longer control the Vatican Bank. Trump and Prince William were the only people to wear blue suits to the Pope’s funeral, letting everyone know they were outside of their control. Then England became the first country to sign a trade deal with the US. Just minutes later, the new Pope was announced, the first Pope ever born in the US, and this just a week after the White House released AI images of Trump as the Pope.

What are the odds? Who is in control?

Whether you like some of the things the new Pope has said in the past or not, understand who now controls the Vatican.

It’s no longer the Cabal.

While some people are saying Bitcoin is the only way, and the US financial system must crash and burn in order to gain independence, and while I understand where this angst is coming from, I just don’t agree with it. I agree the financial system and those who run it must be replaced, but I believe this process has already been occurring for at least eight years. We are well on our way to the system being replaced. But Trump and his people are making this transition occur in the least painful way possible.

Up to this point, the US has avoided a massive recession and depression—a recession where 10-25% of the population is left without a job. Just for reference, the financial crisis of 2008 peaked with a 10% unemployment rate. The Great Depression of the 1930s left 25% of the US population without a job. The current unemployment rate in America, with all the chaos happening is around 4%. Up to this point, we’ve had inflation but have avoided hyperinflation like many other countries have experienced when trying to make change.

In other words, Trump is doing an amazing job of making the transition as painless as possible.

It’s time to stop questioning everything Trump is doing. I guarantee you he knows what he’s doing, much better than you or I. It’s time to delete those fake-MAGA influencers who say a lot of the things you agree with, but inevitably end up attacking Trump and his cabinet at opportune times.

I don’t know where we are in the process of replacing the old, City of London-controlled financial system. Are we at the point where the only things left are interior painting and the installation of major appliances? Is the electrical and plumbing done, but the drywall still needs to be hung? Is it just the foundation that is now complete?

I don’t know, but I do know that the pace at which this construction is occurring is as fast as it can occur without considerable damage being done to American society.

As a builder, Trump is famous for always coming in early and under budget, and he doesn’t cut corners to make this happen.

Trust him. Trust the plan. But most importantly, trust God.

