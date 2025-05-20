Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GRY's avatar
GRY
12mEdited

Albertan patriot here.

“ I don’t expect the British Royal Family to have any real legitimacy and power again until Prince William becomes the king.

I believe Trump going on about Canada becoming the 51st state is his way of telling the City of London that they can’t have Canada. They can no longer flood Canada with migrants, wiping out Canada’s culture, and they can’t come in and strip mine the country of all of its natural resources. It seems many Canadians hate Trump because they don’t understand what he is doing, not unlike many Americans.”

Charles is suppose to be coming to Canada to give the throne speech which opens up the next session of Parliament.

“ King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Canada on May 26 and 27, 2025, where they will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa. This visit highlights their ongoing engagement with Commonwealth nations.”

Why King Charles's upcoming visit to Canada is unprecedented in many ways

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/royal-visit-king-charles-canada-prince-george-prince-harry-reconciliation-1.7536866

This speech is a direct response to Trump, the Cabal are telling Trump they will not let Canada go without a fight.

It’s also to reaffirm to Canadians that they are his subjects and must obey the will of the King(Cabal).

It’s also a message to Alberta that separation is not and will never be an option.

His speech will be the key to determining if the Cabal will go quietly into the night…and they won’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Megan Wong's avatar
Megan Wong
17m

Thank God for the controlled demolition with instructions and instruments to replace all evil before we implode.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture