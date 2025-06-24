Greetings Frens and Patriots,

There’s been quite an uptick in attacks against Q lately. Have you noticed?

At the same time, more proofs and comms keeping coming in…

With the confrontation between the military and the illegal invaders coming to a head, the threat of WWIII and the immanent collapse of the debt-based circus that comprises our so-called “economy”—among other factors too numerous to list—it does appear the Storm is almost here. For all I know, by the time this article gets released, the Storm will have already happened!

In any event, by using the Q drops to inform our takes on the unfolding current events, us Anons are in a position to once and for all defeat the mockingbird-media complex—to replace it entirely with something of OUR making. We do this by providing correct and useful information that helps people understand and process what’s going on. (No one can be expected to be perfect at this, but the onus is on each of us to continuously improve our craft).

Why does it come to us to do this? Why can’t Donald Trump just openly tell the world what’s going on himself? Why must we put the pieces together ourselves and try to get our hypnotized friends more up to speed?

If you know the answer to these questions, that means you’re ahead of 99% of the population when it comes to understanding what on Earth is really happening. (And if you can’t answer those questions then, to maximize the value of your time, I recommend gaining more familiarity with the Q operation in general before reading this article—the Q for Dummies series is a good series to read for those who are relatively new here).

Today we’re going to streamline our understanding of Q even more than we ever have before, and also push back against some fake and false ideas I’ve seen circulating about Q, some of which have been hurled at the movement in bad faith by bad actors, whilst others were adopted in error by otherwise intelligent, well-meaning folks. (Learning to tell the difference between the two is a critical skill for Digital Soldiers).

Ironically, I often learn quite a bit about the Q operation by observing Q’s more “professional grade” (at the risk of giving undue praise) detractors. The reason for this is that all effective disinformation skillfully blends truth and falsehood to drive people to form persuasive-but-false conclusions about important matters.

But it matters not what disinfo peddlers might do… for when you FULLY learn the truth about something, you cannot be misled about it again; and even more, the numerous tricks of liars and manipulators to mislead you about it become utterly transparent in the light of your knowledge.

Accordingly, when you recognize Q’s legitimacy, it gives you the means to pierce through thousands upon thousands of otherwise convincing lies designed to blind folks to the what’s going on in the 5G war.

To be precise, when I say that Q is “legitimate”, I mean specifically that it can be demonstrated that:

1) Q is a real insider with real access to classified information, and

2) Q is on the side of mankind.

I’ve already covered point one in Q is Real Because Math Says So, and then subsequently covered point two in Q is Our Best Fren—if you’re on the fence and would like some convincing, then these are good places to go for that. I won’t be repeating what I said there here, for the time has come to cover new ground.

Regardless, it is assumed in the present article that Q’s legitimacy is a settled matter.

Now, I’d like to propose a new idea to you: that the Q drops together comprise, among other things, a “memeplex” designed to reveal Q’s true purpose through the activities and commentary of its proponents and detractors alike.

It will help a good deal in explaining what I mean by that, so let us begin…

Q’s Legitimacy Breaks ALL Cultural Spells

Let us start with a story-metaphor…

As we all know, the story of David and Goliath shows us that there are times when all you need is but a single stone to defeat an enemy of enormous strength and size. The parallels between that story and our fight against the globalist death machine should be obvious. This story was also, in a way, “reimagined” at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope where Luke Skywalker was tasked with defeating the Death Star by launching but a pair of “photon torpedoes” into the ventilator shaft of the most enormous weapon in the entire galaxy, aka the Death Star.

Interestingly, the very name Luke—as in, Luke Skywalker—refers to light (light = lux) as does the word photon, which refers to a particle of light. It’s VERY telling that the Death Star could not be defeated by a full-frontal assault by the rebels, but rather by one man whose name means light firing but a couple photon torpedoes at precisely the correct target.

My take is: that scene was a metaphor to communicate the fact that a single well-placed droplet of truth can vaporize an ocean of deceit.

Though we don’t contend with a literal “death star” in our world like they had in Star Wars, we have something close enough, namely: a brainwashed portion of the public who can be activated to destroy all manner of people, places, and things on command by the mockingbird media (among other actors and influences).

This brainwashing, simply put, makes it impossible for many people to make genuine contact with reality—and this it accomplishes by constantly ambushing the brain with a litany of false beliefs, ideas, narratives, etc that are designed to resemble reality sufficiently to pass as (counterfeit) knowledge.

In other words, once peoples minds are filled with false ideas, it means there’s no room—nor even a process for evaluating—true ones. False knowledge is much worse than merely lacking it in the first place.

Like the Death Star, it’s not unfair to say that the dangerously brainwashed possess a comparable world-destroying capacity—it’s not unthinkable that we could vaporize ourselves by our own collective, trance-induced behavior. Fighting back against the programming of the mainstream media is nothing short of an existential necessity. (Starting with yourself, and then helping others from there).

Now, in keeping with the metaphor here, what would be one single droplet of truth that, were it to be demonstrable, could vaporize the entire edifice of propaganda that powers the globalist death machine? In other words, what is OUR “photon torpedo” with which we can destroy the “death star” of globalism once and for all?

Our photon torpedo is the fact of Q’s legitimacy.

Why?

Because downstream from the recognition of Q’s legitimacy comes the total destruction of the entire aforementioned propaganda machine. It really is THAT simple. Proper recognition of the Q operation is both an antidote and a prophylactic against the virtually the entire edifice of cabal propaganda—the fact that the Trump administration even felt the need in the first place to use a backchannel such as Q is, in and of itself, proof enough that almost our entire modern culture is a lie.

Among other things, if Q is really connected to Trump, then it also means that every single influential figure who claims otherwise is either mistaken or deliberately lying about the matter. The only question is why they are mistaken or lying. (In many cases, I’m sure it’s due to an honest misunderstanding… but either way, we need to track these things in order to maintain awareness.)

Without exception, every single media figure who disparages Q reveals (accidentally or otherwise) that they either can’t or won’t apply basic logic to a handful of publicly available facts.

As I was able to show in Q is Real Because Math Says So, it only takes ONE Q proof to ascertain that the odds of Q being “fake” are virtually zero. Anyone who can do high school level math can verify for themselves in a matter of minutes—it’s VERY telling that so many refuse to do their due diligence.

The Mother of All Psyops

Lately, I’ve come to think of the Q operation as the psyop to end all psyops.

5G war is waged partly by subduing your target’s ability to even perceive that they’re under attack in the first place. Returning to our metaphor from earlier, the inability for people to perceive they’re in a conflict in the first place is roughly the cognitive equivalent of the Death Star’s outer shell. It’s the nearly-impenetrable outer layer of defense that requires a precision strike to bypass.

As Martin Geddes brilliantly put it recently, the main goal of our side of the 5G war is to help the masses understand that we’re in a 5G war in the first place! (Most will refuse to see it until the 11th hour, but that’s ultimately their problem, not yours. It’s enough to do what you reasonably can, and leave the rest after that to God).

How does one do this exactly? As alluded to before, it involves making people aware of certain incontrovertible facts which, once properly registered, cannot be contradicted. Q’s legitimacy is our photon torpedo not simply because it’s true, but because it’s irrefutably true—it’s the irrefutability that is the key to the effectiveness of it. The Q proofs are the means that demonstrate said legitimacy in said irrefutable fashion.

Now consider the following:

Whilst it’s 100% fair for a total newcomer with no knowledge of the proofs to be skeptical of Q, what would it say about someone if they DID know about the proofs… but continued calling Q a “LARP”?

As a matter of logical necessity, it would require one to believe in the existence of some random internet troll (or group of trolls) who just so happens to exhibit a level of prescience bordering on full-blown omniscience. Either that, or one would have to think it reasonable that the entire operation could have happened by sheer bloody chance. Neither of these takes are anywhere close to being sane, let alone well-considered or rational.

Of the three potential explanations for the proofs—being that they’re the result of deliberate planning by Q, Trump et al, or that they’re the product of some random troll who possesses Godlike prescience, or that they’ve “come true” by sheer bloody accident—only one explanation is even remotely logical.

By contrast every single mainstream “counter-narrative” to the proofs necessarily requires that one adopt one of the other two virtually impossible explanations as “given”.

To illustrate how illogical it would be to go with the mainstream on this, just imagine that you’re a betting man and you’re presented with a bet that has three options, two of which have a 0.00000001% chance of winning, whereas one has a 99.99999999% of winning.

Who in their right mind would take either losing bet, given those odds?

The self-evident irrefutability of Q’s legitimacy that is the key to defeating the ENTIRE mockingbird-mainstream-media death machine. For if Q is legitimate, it means THEY AREN’T. It boils down to that.

Everything after that comes down to details.

And with that, the time has come to demonstrate how we can use the efforts of detractors to further corroborate/prove Q’s legitimacy.

A Q Detractor Accidentally Furnishes Us More Proof

One such detractor goes by the name 17th Special Citizens Operations Group (hereafter: 17SCOG), who has inadvertently helped legitimize the perspective of Anons to an impressive degree in recent months. (I’m not very familiar with 17SCOP’s overall body of work, so I have no comment on whether he’s a paid asset of some kind, or someone who genuinely believes he’s doing the right thing—for our purposes right now, that question is completely irrelevant).

17SCOG has recently published a number of series on Substack and X, all purporting to put the nail in the coffin on Q. For our purposes here, I’d like to focus broadly on two claims he made:

1) Unlike most detractors, 17SCOG agrees that the operation could not have been pulled off by anyone who doesn’t possess exacting knowledge of how to conduct military grade psyops (he’s 100% correct on that count). To his credit, he does a very thorough job demonstrating why this has to be the case—we will return to this point soon.

2) The operation must be illegal in nature, because the legal standards required for the military to engage in covert operations on American citizens have not been met.

Indeed, Q is a professional grade psyop, no doubt about it, but does that fact alone tell us enough to determine its true purpose? Consider that nothing less than a military grade counter-psyop could possibly undo the spell of the mainstream.

According to 17SCOP, all the above makes the Q operation completely illegal, because proper authorization is required to conduct psyops upon American citizens (he cites US Codes, Title 50 §3093, DoD Directive 3600.01, and Executive Order 12333 for this).

At the present moment, I would like to read further on the relevant law before speaking at too much length here, but I would also point out that the United States has been infiltrated by a cabal that stole an election and imported a hostile foreign army.

According to the DoD Law of War Manual (herein: LOWM), Chapter 11, section 2.2 11.2.2: “Territory is considered occupied when it is actually placed under the authority of the hostile forces.”

When you have rogue DAs going after innocent Americans whilst allowing illegals, criminals and terrorists to de facto do as they please, then it’s clear that the enemy has hijacked the authority of government for itself. I reckon that the conditions for hostile occupation, cognizable under our legal system, have well and truly been fulfilled.

In the LOWM, it is recognized that a state of occupation prevents the normal operation of the rule of law from operating within the occupied territory.

In other words, a different set of rules apply than would apply under normal circumstances. Note that Trump referred to himself as a wartime president, which, of course, tells you that conditions of war apply to the present situation.

Like I said before, I will have to dig on this topic even further in the future.

Moving along…

Unfortunate Realities

In his debunking of Q, 17SCOG shares a story about how he tried to get a court to protect his child from being forced to take the COVID jab, but was rebuked for being associated with “Qanon” (for context to this story: he claims to be a former supporter). For the sake of analysis here, I will assume that this story is 100% true.

Though I’m very sorry that he and others have had their rights utterly trashed by the system over such things, this is simply not Q’s fault. And I say this as someone who has himself dealt with false accusations of domestic terrorism for being a Q supporter. We are at war, and the people we’re at war with DON’T CARE about what’s right, logical, legal, etc. No one but the enemy is responsible for the enemy’s behavior.

He claims that one of the purposes of Q was to make it possible for the legal system to identify and persecute dissidents.

I can see how one might come to this conclusion if provoked by the kind of intense negative emotions caused by having the courts run roughshod over your basic rights; but it’s not logical to propose that Q is even necessary in the first place for them to do such a thing.

Has the government never fabricated flimsy pretexts to surveille and oppress the citizenry prior to 2017?

The unfortunate reality is that we’re dealing with a criminal element in the highest echelons of power who would use any pretext to oppress and tyrannize, and Q just happens to be available for use as “today’s excuse”. To hold Q responsible for this state of affairs amounts to a serious misattribution of guilt.

It should be self-evident that Q is not responsible for the behavior of rogue officials. Hell, Q isn’t even responsible for what Anons say or do!

I’ve noticed that one of the primary methods people use for “debunking Q” is simply to misattribute to Q various things he never did or said—or consequences for which he could not possibly be responsible.

It’s very sad that so many people out there can’t see through this trick—it rather makes me think that public education has ceased teaching people about the difference between primary and secondary sources a long time ago.

But I digress… here comes the interesting part.

A Grab Bag of Methods for Proving the Q Operation is Military Grade

17SCOG, as we said before, managed to demonstrate beyond any shadow of a doubt that whoever is behind Q is well aware of the art of conducing military grade psyops.

In one of his X threads, he points out, rather insightfully, that “Q was not an organic movement. It was a structured influence operation”.

For those of us who have watched culture respond and, to some degree, take shape around Q over the last eight years, it’s been clear for a long time that we’re not dealing with amateurs here. We fully understand that the Q operation is a structured influence operation. This is not news to Anons; however, 17SCOG’s thread demonstrates this to be true using five different types of forensics tests.

Even though his conclusion that Q is a bad actor is completely unwarranted based on the research he provided, he nonetheless corroborated what many Anons have been saying down to fine-grain detail. He correctly identified that Q is a military-grade operation, but—giving him the benefit of the doubt—he made a miscalculation based on two faulty assumptions—being that “all psyops are bad” and, additionally, that it’s not possible for normal rules to be suspended in a wartime scenario.

Nonetheless, the forensic tests he used were:

Click on the hyperlink for each one to be taken to the section in his thread about each method, if you would like to investigate the matter further. It’s deeply ironic that someone trying to debunk Q would end up providing us with so much useful information!

It’s like I said in the very beginning—the Q operation is designed in such a way that its detractors can’t help but accidentally support it (at least, on a long enough trajectory). There are enough real anons around these days that we can use the drops, friendly content, neutral content, and enemy content alike to weave together coherent presentations of information about what is likely occurring in the world—not to propagandize anyone at all, but to help folks to see the world as accurately as we can help them.

Part and parcel of this process is that we ourselves must adopt lifestyles of continuous research and learning—because that’s what really gives one an edge when it comes to discerning what’s real and what isn’t.

First it Drips… Then it Drips Again… Then it Drips Yet Again … Then Comes the Flood

It’s entirely possible that the Storm and the Great Awakening is just around the corner. Thus, you may think to yourself that “there’s nothing I could do or contribute at this late hour”. But I put it to you that whether the Great Awakening were scheduled for is next week or next decade, there is NEVER a point when figuring things out and learning the truth is a bad use of one’s time.

It does indeed look like the Storm is coming. I’ve always maintained I believe it will occur between the end of this summer and the 4th of July, 2026. But it could come sooner, or it might come later. We’re defeating an ancient enemy here, and a certain amount of misdirection is needed to keep them off their toes—and that means we who don’t have direct access to The Plan might get thrown off from time to time as well. One must accept that this is part of the journey.

There are many who will never agree that Q is legitimate until the Storm hits—and that’s all well and good, because the goal isn’t to reach “everyone”. The goal is to simply reach the reachable. And there are enough of those around to make the critical difference.

Many will never accept Q until the Big Reveal happens. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t many ways one could undermine the authority of the mainstream using Q’s help. I believe that, at minimum, the public needs to understand, at least to some extent, that:

1) The cabal/deep state/NWO/ziobankster Illuminati/etc are real, and

2) They are evil, and

3) We can’t afford to NOT defeat them.

Everything we’re seeing is helping people get to the point of recognizing these things, and we can help them along with our research. We are the media now!

Remember folks… it drips and it drips and it drips some more… and then comes the flood.

Likewise, in the beginning only a few “notice”, and then a few more, and then a few more after that… and then comes the Great Awakening.

It’s the same basic process.

