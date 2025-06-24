Badlands Media

JamesDuff
20m

That was helpful encouraging that this storm comes very soon!!

Like most people we are waiting for the arrest and prosecution of some of the most despicable creatures to walk our lands.

You’ve got the list Q

I’m certain you exist and it emboldens me to share my thoughts.

Let us defeat these pedophile tin pot blood sucking flesh eating lizards, that from watching them have dark souls, hard hearts, and they are beginning to lose their minds!

And quite frankly May they all burn in hell, but before GOD … gets them,

Spare the innocent of their Machiavellian murders and social engineering.

Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Thank you for this article. I also receive the articles from 17SOG, and yesterday read part one of a series on Q, with the intent on "debunking" it. Their article is very well-written, and calmly makes many good points, and provides needed history.

Yet, having followed the Q drops, and many anons, from late 2017, I am not easily convinced of 17SOG's premise, albeit well thought out. Why would they feel the need to "debunk" it at this late date? We know that Trump is Q+, but they say he is just a savvy politician playing to us. We also know that Trump was asked to run in the beginning, and surely there was a "plan" in place.

