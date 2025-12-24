In this new two-part series dealing with the power of art as integral to political freedom, I am going to introduce two incredible figures who played a causal role in shaping both the success of the revolution of 1776 and established the foundation for a new renaissance tradition, which shaped the greatest leaps of progress throughout the 19th century USA, and which unfortunately have been nearly completely wiped from our collective memory.

The figures in question are Benjamin West, and Samuel Finley Breeze Morse.

Before getting into any details, I want to begin with a painting that stands as the header for this piece.

Men of Progress by Christian Schussele - Dr. William Thomas Green Morton: surgical anesthesia James Bogardus: cast-iron construction Samuel Colt: revolving pistol Cyrus Hall McCormick: mechanical reaper Joseph Saxton: coal-burning stove, hydrometer. Featured in a painting within the painting: Benjamin Franklin

This is a painting by Christian Chusel, who was a European painter who moved and became a cultural leader inside of America in Pennsylvania and New York during the Civil War.

This title of the painting is Men of Progress. And I think it showcases, on a variety of levels, the paradox within America currently that’s being exploited by the United States’ historic enemies to destroy it from within. And what you have here is an array of scientists and inventors from the United States.

We can see such figures as Samuel Colt. There is Joseph Henry with his elbow near the pillar in the back. He’s the father of electromagnetism in America.

And everybody’s sort of centered around this one particular figure.

You see that guy with his right hand on the table, right?

Do people know who this figure is in the center?

That’s Samuel Morse.

Samuel Morse is renowned for pretty much having discovered something we today call the Morse code, a series of taps of sequences that are used in the device next to his right hand on the table that was the first way that we as human beings were able to transmit information miles and miles away using electricity and the code system that he and a few of his collaborators pulled together in the nineteenth century.

You see, he didn’t do this alone. He did this with the help of many people, including Joseph Henry, Benjamin Franklin’s grandson Alexander Dallas Bache, Alexander von Humboldt and various European scientists, which included Carl Friedrich Gauss and Wilhelm Weber, were part of the network that innovated a way that you could take the new discoveries of electricity that had only been made a few decades earlier by Benjamin Franklin.

These discoveries that Franklin made in the 1750-53 period completely polarized the thinking of Europeans and Americans alike and stimulated a profound explosion of profound discoveries by such great scientists as Alexander Volta, Carl Gauss, Wilhelm Weber, Andrea Marie Ampère of France, and so many others.

The theme of many of these figures (and especially the great Benjamin Franklin) is that they profoundly believed in a better age of humanity which could attain a level of culture and liberty that would allow for the actualization of the powers of all humanity: to resolve the apparent paradox caused by the juxtaposition of duty and freedom.

And as we all know, in 1862, the year of the painting ‘Men of Progress’, the United States of America was going through an existential civil war.

Like the schism today which threatens yet another Civil War, the war shaping the USA in 1862 was based upon the inability to reconcile a paradox related to the problem of duty vs freedom. That paradox was found in the apparent contradictory priorities of society found within America’s Founding Documents—namely the Declaration of Independence of 1776 and Constitution of 1787.

On the one hand, you had a nation founded upon the unalienable rights of the individual, as outlined in the Declaration of Independence, and on the other hand, you had a nation that’s founded upon the principle of the general welfare as outlined in the Constitution.

Unfortunately, alot of people have had a very difficult time reconciling these apparently contradictory impulses aspects of goodness: The goodness of Individual Liberty and the Goodness of the General welfare of the whole society.

And that’s always been there.

In the case of the Civil War, we had many fallacies of this argument, where people called Abraham Lincoln “a dictator and a tyrant” for trying to abolish the rights of certain citizens among some parts of the USA. What is ignored by these revisionists of the ‘Lost Cause’ romantic school is that those citizens whose rights Lincoln threatened believed that it was their right to literally own other humans as property.

Now while some of these issues were resolved in the fires of the Civil War, much was left unresolved, and today, the animosity caused by the past abuses against Native Americans, African slaves, and other minorities is being enflamed by America’s enemies who would like to see the USA fall into another civil war.

Many conservatives have been brainwashed to believe that liberty cannot co-exist with national government, while many liberals have been brainwashed to believe that personal liberty cannot be tolerated for the sake of ‘the greater good’.

So the question is: How do you really reconcile these things in a way which opens the door to a true sustainable civilizational recovery?

I contend that it is in the domain of culture, of science, of the arts, and of music that the essential solution is to be found.

While this was understood better in past generations, it is much less understood today.

Electricity Sets the Stage of the Drama

Throughout the 18th century, insights began to be developed showcasing how electricity was far more than the effect of rubbing pieces of amber together.

The name “electricity” comes from the Greek word “electro,” meaning “amber”. Although its existence was observed by the ancient scientist Thales of Miletus, the first scientific studies on electricity were documented by none other than the great Plato in the 4th century BC, and outlined in his epic study ‘The Timeaus’.

What Thales and Plato observed, was that the rub of amber (an organic tree resin) along side fur, you create an attractive force, and you’re able to get a little electric shock. In the Timeaus, Plato also explored magnetite and introduced the world’s first non-superstiitous attempt to generate a scientific hypothesis about the nature of this invisible force.

But it remained somewhat obscure for millennia… that is, until a network of scientists revived this forgotten study, starting with the English Platonist William Gilbert (1544-1603) who first demonstrated that the earth itself operates as a form of magnet.

His works inspired the astronomer Johannes Kepler (1571-1630), who was the first to recognize that the gravitational field caused by the sun was also of a magnetic character, and the English physicist Stephen Grey (1666-1736,) who made an enemy of Sir Isaac Newton when he demonstrated that matter and space were shaped by more important, albeit invisible subtle currents of electricity.

This was the Platonic tradition that Benjamin Franklin was attracted to during his early work in England in the 1720s, as he began to create a series of tests that were able to demonstrate that the same thing coming out of clouds overhead during thunderstorms are of the same nature as the stuff we had coming out of a Leyden jar of amber.

The static electricity is the same. And he conceptualized it as a form of subtle fluid.

Benjamin Franklin was also the first person to develop a thorough theory explaining the reasons for a negative and a positive component to this ‘fluid’.

Alexander Volta (1745-1827) and many others discovered that you could compile piles that served as the earliest known batteries that would hold the charge that could be then used at a later time, and Volta found that this electrical property was found in even life, such that when you wanted to move a limb of an animal or human,, that electricity is a part of that formula that makes it work.

Alexander Volta

It also became apparent, that this ‘electrical fluid’ moves extremely fast, and the idea of transmitting information at the speed of electricity became a popular topic of exploration at this time.

So, the experiments of Carl Friedrich Gauss, Wilhelm Weber, Joseph Henry and Morse led quickly to the development of the telegraph and the system that was applied in the United States first and then spread across Europe and Canada and beyond.

Conceptualizing the potential behind this new revolution in communications, Morse said in 1933:

“If the presence of electricity can be made visible in any part of the circuit, I see no reason why intelligence may not be transmitted instantaneously by electricity.”

Describing the development of the wireless telegraph which gave rise to a nearly light speed communications, Alex Dimitrios writes of Morse’s insights:

“Morse became known as the “Lightning Man,” and the telegraph soon joined the steamship of Robert Fulton as uniquely American creations that bent the very notion of time and space. In 1775, it took news of bloodshed at Lexington and Concord three weeks to get from Massachusetts to South Carolina. It took up to a week to travel between Albany and New York City via sailboat. Now, it took seconds for news to travel, and mere hours for people and goods to travel: “Steam and electricity, with the natural impulses of a free people, have made, and are making, this country the greatest, the most original, the most wonderful the sun ever shone upon.” [New York Herald, 1847]

By the time the Civil War, telegraph lines had been laid across the USA Europe and the Trans-Atlantic ocean itself, rendering international communication at the speed of electricity.

Exploring the Mind of Samuel F.B. Morse

In order to properly understand the genius of Samuel F. B. Morse, it is important to look not into his role as an inventor, which began in 1833, but rather as his role as one of America’s greatest artists which occupied the first two decades of his adult life.

However, Morse was first and foremost an artist and patriot, whose early career saw him rise to the heights of artistic excellence, and during which time he also oversaw a major battle that took place between two opposing cultural movements in the young USA.

As we will soon see, one of those movements was led by the Anglophile enemies of the republic, who were committed to promoting an effete and decadent style of aesthetics designed to reduce the powers of moral cognition. The other healthier movement was led by Samuel Morse.

Morse’s Insight into Cultural Warfare and the Dream of 1776

In 1833, Morse stated:

“There is doubtless danger, but I believe in the possibility, by the diffusion of the highest moral and intellectual cultivation through every class, of raising the lower classes in refinement.”

What he’s getting at is an understanding that has typically animated the thinking of the greatest scientists and inventors, who had a very different notion of what science was from the definitions prevalent in our current society.

But when America was founded, when the United States was founded as an independent republic, it was built around the idea that there would no longer be two classes or castes of those hereditary elites that were born into classes of privilege.

The idea was that we would no longer have two sets of rules—one set of operating procedures for the self-professed elite, along with their own separate elite culture separated from the filthy masses.

The elite had formerly kept control over humanity by preserving their own separate elite music, elite literature, their own separate elite paintings that they would enjoy, while the masses had their own separate slave culture and slave ethic that would apply only to them.

That idea of the two cultures was no longer acceptable with the new concept that everybody was sovereign.

It wasn’t that there was one sovereign lording over the masses and dispensing rights from above, but as of 1776, it was understood by all Americans that sovereignty itself was an unalienable aspect of every human that was part of your nation, and that every human being had inalienable rights because of that. And there was a certain faith in a sense that we all had access to self-improvement, our conscience, our ability, our power to use our reason and mature our reason to harmonize and mature our identities as active participants in a republic.

And that was what Benjamin Franklin said to the lady in that apocryphal story.

What have you given us after the Constitution was established?

And he said, a republic, if you can keep it. So it’s all that clause, the conditionality, is that it’s not a successful formula forever.

It always requires the reliving of the best ideas that gave birth to the revolutionary spark and that real appreciation for the values where people were willing to sacrifice their lives from 1776 to 1783 for the sake of Ideas.

That’s not something that you could ever take for granted, which is why it’s a republic, “if you can keep it”.

The Genius of Samuel Finley Breeze Morse

So here is where Samuel Morris the inventor, unites with Samuel Morse the painter.

Despite the fact that most people know him as an inventor and a scientist, very few realize that his actual first 20 years of his adult life were primarily devoted to the cause of painting and those institutions that he created not only in the sciences, but also the institutions in the realm of painting and photography endured far beyond his life.

From 1827-1828 Morse toured the USA delivering a lecture series justifying a new idea of painting that was more in alignment with the ideals of the US Declaration of Independence and Constitution that had just recently been created.

As he says here:

“It becomes a question of some importance whether it be not possible to lay the foundations of a just taste in the Fine Arts in our country on such principles that a substantial fabric may rise in as beautiful proportions as the temple of our political constitution. That the foundation may be strong it should be laid not in authority however ancient, but in the never changing principles of nature. “Authority in all its forms usurps the place of truth and reason.” [1]

Keep in mind, that while Morse said these words, the United States was a very new country.

The question in the mind of Morse and other republican artists in these early days was: How do you create a new school of the arts befitting of a society that really values and cherishes freedom and that doesn’t have oligarchical structures governing it?

Here is a painting that Samuel Morse did of Niagara Falls:

Niagara Falls from Table Rock, Samuel F.B Morse, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston object ID: 33202

It features a few people in the scenery that you would almost miss.

There are a few natives just going about their business. I think you have a couple of Westerners in there too.

I am not sure if there is a bigger message embedded in this one, but I’m just showing it here, to get across that this is a man who had incredible talent.

Let’s return to Morse’s foundational question during his lecture tour: How could a foundation of a new school of painting specifically express the new American paradigm come into being?

How could a new ethic be shaped by and in turn shape, a higher set of aesthetical principles that don’t rely upon simply authority as a substitute of truth and reason, or simply copy the European painting traditions creating nothing new in turn?

That was a big problem. How do you do it? Because it really wasn’t happening. Or at least, it was happening at a very slow pace.

Even though the republic had been around for almost fifty years, there really wasn’t a strong aesthetic tradition, neither in music, painting or architecture at this time.

So that was on a lot of peoples’ minds.

Because when you give yourself to the admiration of something, it was known since the days of Plato, and Pythagoras, that we become more like those things which are objects of admiration. That is to say, Plato’s principle of ‘Like attracts Like’ expresses itself as, we awaken that within our own souls the characteristics of that which we admire… for good or for bad.

If you admire things that are ugly, then obviously ugliness will awaken inside of you. When that happens, you then become a little bit more like that, those archetypes, and you shouldn’t be surprised if your ability to judge beautiful vs ugly ideas is reduced.

Inversely, when you admire something which is truly Beautiful, then you awaken something beautiful within you as well.

So this is not some type of secret elite knowledge, or some idle speculation.

This is something that has been known by empires for a very long time, which is why empires rely on certain aesthetical, ugly principles, or principles that don’t make us better people, but rather tend to stagnate our potential instead of enhancing and activating that potential.

There are two artistic paradigms at this time in 1808 as Morse is beginning his life as a painter and revolutionary, which we will explore.

The earliest foundations of something we could call ‘an American school of painting’ at this time was largely being shaped by an institution called the American Academy of Fine Arts. And the American Academy of Fine Arts was set up by the revolutionary war painter, John Trumbull and a grouping of his co-thinkers, and as we will come to see, this network of painters and financiers behind Trumbull’s Academy did not have the best interests of Americans or the American dream at heart.

One of the primary sponsors of Trumbull and this new academy was a very powerful figure by the name of Robert Livingston (1742-1813), who essentially became the dominant force behind the Federalist Party once Alexander Hamilton was removed from the picture in 1804.

Robert Livingston portrait by Gilbert Stuart, Courtesy of Clermont State Historical Site. Image courtesy of The Athenaeum.

Livingston had served as the first Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the USA from 1781-1783, and US ambassador to France during Thomas Jefferson’s first term, acting as a leader of the Federalist Party.

Although celebrated as a patriot, Livingston had also taken part in at least three attempts to destroy the young republic between 1800, 1804 and 1807, led by the figure of former vice-President Aaron Burr[2], who simultaneously had established a financial control grid within the USA as a branch of the City of London within America dubbed ‘Wall Street’ in 1799.

This was a very pro-British, Anglophile movement of aristocrats that formed the basis of America’s deep state, and typically worked in opposition to the party of the Slaveocracy of southern states then called ‘The Democratic Party’ led by Thomas Jefferson.

In reality, as I outlined in my book The Clash of the Two Americas: The Unfinished Symphony, both parties played out a controlled gang-counter-gang operation, as both sides shared common anti-constitutional views, denied the concept that “All Men Are Created Equal”, and both sides were used by British intelligence to undermine the better interests of the young nation.

Yet another clue to that story includes the fact that Robert Livingston was himself one of the leading assistants to the traitor General Benedict Arnold, who as we know, betrayed the revolution and defected to the side of the British Empire in 1778.

Robert Livingston took a very keen interest in the arts.

And by asking the question: ‘Why weren’t the arts developing in the new country? Why wasn’t this new revolutionary school of aesthetics developing during this period? We must look at this group for an answer.

John Trumbull was unarguably a very good artist (his iconic painting celebrating the declaration of Independence is featured below).

So he was admittedly, a very talented artist, but it must be said that he was the only artist who was part of this founding group in New York.

Other members of this sect included James Pinchot, Thomas Clark and Ogden Haggerty, who were leading speculators and political intelligence operatives among the Federalists who were all implicated in this anti-American conspiracy led by Burr to dissolve the union.[3]

What they wanted to do was essentially monetize the arts and stifle the promethean spirit that gave rise to the revolution itself.

They didn’t really care about art itself, but enjoyed using the field for money laundering purposes (just like today), speculation, entertainment and commercialism. This is why an important battle broke out during this period over what philosophy would shape the arts.

The only types of arts that these financier patrons worked to build a market around was in portraiture, since that was the biggest money-making field of painting in the days before photography. Thus, if you wanted to be an artist in America, and if you also wanted to make ends meet, you had to be pretty much a portrait painter.

Portraiture is beautiful, but the problem is that it is a very limited mode of expression.

You can do a lot of beautiful things with a portrait, but the power of expressing higher creativity is very limited.

Those few powerful patrons of the American art scene outlined above worked hard to ensure that people had to conform as painters to that aesthetic. Some freedom to venture out of portraiture into the banality of a landscape of a field or something that didn’t really contain ideas was also permitted. But other than that, you don’t see a lot of inspiring paintings during this time reflecting anything even closely as innovative and inspired as the works of great European masters such as Leonardo DaVinci, Raphael Sanzio, Rembrandt van Rijn, Vermeer, etc.

In opposition to this cynical power structure, we can find a healthier movement preparing a resistance.

One of the key figures among this group can be found in the figure of William Dunlop (1766-1839).

William Dunlop (University of Illinois Theatrical Print Collection - Portraits of Actors)

Dunlop was a famous painter, playwright, actor and historian of the arts in the early USA.

In 1783, at the age of 17, Dunlop painted a portrait of George Washington [see below,] who sponsored the young man’s journey to England, where he studied under the great American painter Benjamin West before returning to the USA to launch a new movement in theater, and design.

George Washington- painted by William Dunlop in 1783

Of his historical books, Dunlop is most famous for a three volume set called The History on the Rise of Progress of the Arts of Design in the United States, published in 1834. He was a co-founder and Vice President of the National Academy of the Arts of Design that was set up in New York by Samuel Morse, who served as President from its founding until 1845.

Dunlop and Morse lost no time launching a direct war with the Anglophile dictatorship of Trumbull’s Academy of Fine Arts, describing this insidious agency in the following terms:

“The Academy of fine arts was a ‘joint stock company,’ composed of persons of every trade and profession, who thought the privilege of visiting the exhibition an equivalent for twenty fine dollars – such persons were the electors of the directors, and entitled to be themselves elected directors. Artists could only share those privileges by purchasing stocks, and might be controlled in everything respecting their profession by those who were ignorant of the arts.”[4]

That’s just a quick overview. So what happened?

This is this is extraordinarily interesting, because when when Morse and Dunlop create their new organization, they began attracting a lot of talent. Many students attracted to the new academy had felt extremely stifled in the in the former organization in New York and began flocking to the new Academy of Arts and Design.

These young painters wanted freedom of expression. They wanted to be able to actually earn a living while also showcasing their artwork and deeper creativity, which was not happening in the older organization. Artists wanted a school where they could also teach the next generation and transmit their skills.

This is why so many of the brightest artists immediately joined Morse’s new Academy of the Arts of Design.

We find that at its inception, there were thirty of America’s best talents, including Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, Frederick Agate, Martin E. Thompson and many others.

Now, there was a battle back and forth between these two organizations for quite some time. And originally, there was an attempt at a compromise where John Trumbull and Robert Livingston’s organization tried to say, ‘okay well we’ll let you in on the action. We’ll give the artists a chance to be on the boards of directors… They just have to put in $100 and we’ll let them in.’

But then when the time came to actually follow through on the promise, Trumbull said: ‘On second thought, we’ll only let two artists onto the Board. We don’t want to sully it with too many. We want experts still running the show.’

And they blocked all of the other young painters from having a deciding role to play in anything.

So at that point, Morse and Dunlop basically said, ‘forget about it.’

And a series of public debates ensued, which are extraordinary debates, just to see the paradigms of the arts clashing, of the British vs the American paradigms.

John Trumbull, in his public oration against Samuel Morse stated:

“It appears to me that the Academy of Design requires the abolition of the stockholders of this academy, as the basis of the negotiation, the sine qua non, on their part of a union. You will permit me to state at large the reasons why I regard this basis as utterly inadmissible. “It has been proved by all experience, and indeed, it is a truism, that the arts cannot flourish without patronage in some form; it is manifest that artists cannot interchangeably purchase the works of each other and prosper; they are necessarily dependent upon the protection of the rich and the great. In this country there is no sovereign who can establish and endow academies, as Louis XIV did in Paris, and in Rome; or as the late George III, did in London; and in case of want of success in their early efforts, to aid them, as the later monarch did aid the Academy of London, by a gift from the privy purse, to the amount of £5,000”

In case you missed it, Trumbull is basically saying ‘we must cater to the wealthy… You can’t get by without wealthy patrons.’

Trumbull is of course referring to the wealthy Wall Street stock jobbers who were, again, just using the arts for speculation and other shady dealings.

In response to this message, Samuel F. B. Morse responds by saying:

“All this is as true of authors as of artists; now let me ask of any author, what kind of patronage he seeks from the rich and from the great? What sort of dependence he has on them for protection in this country, since there is no sovereign to whom he can look for protection, no aristocracy on which he can depend for patronage. Is there a man of independent feelings, of whatever profession he may be, who does not feel disgust at language like this? And is it to be supposed that the artists of the country are so behind the sentiments of their countrymen, as not to spurn any patronage or protection that takes such a shape as this? The artist, poor helpless thing, must learn to bow and bow in the halls and antechambers of my Lord, implore his lordship’s protection; advertise himself painter to his majesty or his royal highness, boast over his fellows, because he has his grace for his patron, and think himself well off, if he may be permitted to come in at the back door of his patron’s gallery. “If there are artists who desire to be so protected and so dependent, it is a free country, and there is room for all; every man to his taste; - but artists of the National Academy (of Design) have some sense of character to be deadened, some pride of profession to be humbled, some aspiring after excellence in art to be brought down, some of the independent spirit of their country to lose, before they can be bent to the purpose of such an anti-republican institution (as the Academy of Fine Arts). In making these remarks on the language and sentiments of the address (by Trumbull), I disclaim identifying them with those of the stockholders of the American Academy (of Fine Arts). I know not that there are any who have imbibed such degrading notions of the arts, or such contemptuous opinions of artists; if there are, we wish them to rally round just such a tree as the sentiments of the address would nurture. We believe that our climate is uncongenial to the growth of such an aristocratic plant; and that the public will not be long in deciding whether such an institution, or the National Academy (of Design), is most in harmony with the independent character of the country.” [5]

To make a long story short, Morse won the debate. He eviscerated his British loyalist opponents, and the tide of popular opinion was turned against Trumbull’s machine.

In his Samuel F.B. Morse, The Leonardo DaVinci of America, Pierre Beaudry writes:

“On that note, Trumbull was forced to resign by popular consent. Thus, Morse had raised the fundamental question of principle and his flanking maneuver was right on target. He identified the true question that Schiller had raised in his lessons on Universal History, that is, the difference between “studies for bread” and “studies for truth.” What gave the right to vote in the Academy of Fine Arts was the share in stocks; but what gave the right to vote in the National Academy of Design was the share in principles. This is how the difference between the British system and the American system was established at the National Academy of Design. After the debate, it became clear that the two institutions could never be united because the American system and the British system were based on two irreconcilable principles, that of fair trade and that of free trade. However, the public meeting was not even closed when the British sore losers were already preparing for their revenge. As a commentator of the period put it: “Laocoon’s agony was doubled, and Apollo, scowling, seemed to exclaim: ‘Mr. Morse! Mr. Morse! I’ll make you sweat for this!’ But Trumbull and his statues writhed in vain.” [6]

Within a matter of months, Trumbull and Livingston’s British Arts Academy quite literally disintegrated.

Nobody wanted to be a part of it. And in the wake of this victory, the new Academy of Design became an engine for a completely new school of arts that had never been seen before.

I just want to show a few examples of the sort of school of painting dubbed ‘The Hudson River School’ that arose out of this new healthy movement led by Morse.

This is an Albert Bierstadt painting dubbed ‘Among the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California.’

This is more than a simple landscape and more than the sum of its parts. It’s difficult to express in words, but Bierstadt was very conscious of expressing the Divine in the light and grandeur of his immense landscapes. The focus was never to simply paint literally, but to penetrate to the essence of the soul of Creation using light, shade, perspective and every other tool available.

This next image is from Thomas Cole, which is one of the segments of a series of paintings called ‘On the Course of Life’.

Thomas Cole, a direct student of Benjamin West and collaborator of Morse, mastered the copying of nature in high fidelity, but he rarely did a landscape without conveying a higher idea that transcended the literal limits of natural scenes.

In this instance, we see the journey of a man from infancy through the wonders and lessons and turmoil of adolescence, adulthood, maturity and ultimately death. Cole was not doing this out of a romantic impulse, but rather to bring into the minds of his audience the profound truths of our own mortality and the deeper reflections of the purpose of life.

Here is another painting by Hudson River School painter Frederick Edwin Church called Cotopaxi.

Just like the first two, Cotopaxi is more than just a landscape.

You see, just by simply contrasting two different qualities of heat and light, one from the sun, one from this very destructive force of nature… the volcano, you can definitely express a variety of universal sentiments.

These are a category of sentiments which transcend the ephemeral emotions that we just experience in day to day mundane events, such as the sentiment that “I want coffee”, “I’m so disappointed that my show is a repeat,” or whatever else you can imagine.

Those forms of emotion are very different from the universal sentiments that people like Friedrich Schiller or Alexander von Humboldt explore in their theories of art and freedom, which is always the focus of the Hudson River School paintings.

So, what is the universal sentiment being expressed by Frederick Church in this painting contrasting the destructive power of the volcano with the light of the sun rising on the horizon?

I would say it is hope.

The higher power of the rising sun will always supercede the temporal destructions and fears that emerge on the earth. The fact that this painting was composed in 1862… at the heart of the American Civil War should not be ignored when evaluating Church’s intention.

This whole school arose directly out of Samuel Morse’s academy and the earlier school led by Morse’s teacher, Benjamin West.

Let’s take some time to dive more deeply into the story of Samuel Finley Breeze Morse, in order to develop a greater appreciation for how he really went about throwing down the gauntlet and showcasing what this new school could do, and how it could inspire higher moral ideals and talent and in the population.

Morse, Lafayette and the Gallery of the Louvre

To start, we must observe that America didn’t have many museums during this time. There wasn’t a lot of access to Renaissance paintings.

You couldn’t go and just see paintings by Raphael like you can today at a click of a button.

So what did he do in 1831?

He spent several months doing something that had never been done before.

Samuel Morse spent months a the Louvre in Paris, because he wanted to bring something back to the United States that would give people an entire museum in one painting.

And this is a giant tableau he generated in the end, which toured to great acclaim across the USA.

And in it, what we have featured are 37 reproductions of paintings by the greatest artists of human history.

These were paintings which Morse deemed the most sublime and influential within the Louvre, including, obviously, Leonardo Davinci’s Mona Lisa.

We can see paintings by Titian, by Velázquez, by Raphael, the Madonna.

You also have several students featured in the painting. Students who are themselves learning how to paint, and more will be said about them shortly.

So you have this entire bonanza of 37 paintings! Nobody had EVER done anything like this.

And to this very day, it’s renowned for being so adherent to the styles, the essence of each of the paintings that he’s copying.

They’re not perfect, but he’s able to adeptly change gears and really express the dignity and the style of each of the great masters.

I’m going to just focus in on a few elements of this, because I just think it’s kind of like what Raphael Sanzio does with the School of Athens in so many ways. Because this room does exist, and it is named the Paris Room of the Louvre.

However, none of the paintings that Morse portrays inside this room have ever been located in that room.

These are all paintings that Morse chose to place in the painting in order to get the desired effect.

So is this painting something that can be categorizable as ‘A Realist’ painting?

Nowadays, it has become customary to denigrate realism because we are told that classical realism deadens your creativity by binding the artist to the shackles of sensory experience. Modern artists are told that if they wish to express their creativity, they must leap to the opposite extreme of realism… which is what?

Abstract Surrealism in order to express their creative freedom. There’s no other way… or so we are told.

But as you can see from the example of Morse, or Cole, or Bierstadt and Church above, that is not true at all. You don’t have to just go into abstract, the anti-realist extreme, to express creativity or thoughts that are transcendental to your senses.

You don’t have to do that.

So here, Morse is exhibiting one of many approaches to resolving that paradox.

And just like in Raphael’s great School of Athens of 1509, none of the people, none of those philosophers really lived in the time that Rafael was painting them together in one mural in the Stanza Della Signatura of the Vatican.

“The School of Athens,” depicting some of the Ancient Greek philosophers, by Raphael. Vatican Museums. Credit: Public domain

By and large, those philosophers in Raphael’s Academy did not live at the same time or same era of the world, and yet Raphael was able to put in various clusters of dialogues that were occurring in the school of Athens into his mural.

This included various thinkers stretching from Plato and Aristotle, who are featured the center to Socrates, who died before Aristotle was born, to Pythagoras who lived in the early 6th century BC, and Anaxagoras (500-428 BC). We even have Raphael Sanzio himself who placed himself in the painting.

It is my contention that Samuel Morse was inspired by Raphael’s masterpiece in his construction of his painting ‘The Louvre’.

An Exploration of Morse’s Gallery at the Louvre

Let us review the people featured in the painting. We have James Fenimore Cooper, who was one of the leading members of the American artistic movement and intelligentsia.

Cooper innovated an entire new literary school of the written word, not just the Last of the Mohicans and Leatherstocking Tales, but he also infused insights into psychological warfare techniques and occult intelligence operations threatening the USA into his stories.

This is especially clear in his story of The Bravo, which explores the nature of Venice and the structure of the of the political systems of Venice, and contrasted that to the Republican cultures and political systems of the West.

There’s an entire body of rich work and insights that he was able to create.

Cooper also happened to be a sponsor of Samuel F. B. Morris, the painter. And he was one of the catalyzers who brought him to France at this very strategic point in world history.

What we have there is Cooper and his wife standing next to him with their daughter, Susan Cooper.

She was a renowned painter in her own right.

Just as Raphael Sanzio couldn’t help but insert himself into the School of Athens, next to the figure of Ptolemy, so too did Samuel Morse insert an image of himself delivering an art lesson to his daughter featured right in the center.

We have in the background, one of Samuel Morse’s friends and sculptors who was part of this artistic network in Europe walking into the La Salle Carrée.

We have there Richard Habershan—an American painter and sculptor who was residing with Samuel B. Morse during the two years he spent in France.

And there we have Lucretia Morse, Samuel’s wife.

Just as in The School of Athens, not everybody featured lived at the same time. Well, the same thing applies to this painting as well.

Lucretia Morse had herself died at the age of 26 in 1825, four or five years before this painting was begun.

In his 2011 masterpiece, Samuel F.B. Morse’s Gallery of the Louvre, Pierre Beaudry writes:

“Morse’s design was the passion of communicating to mankind the universal actions of discovery that the Italian Renaissance had made, especially the aspects of artistic composition that related to the power of immortality that he had discovered in Italy around the theme of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection. Morse understood that unless those mental qualities that made humans different from animals were replicated across the globe on a large scale, humanity would lose its power of immortality and die as a species. Thus, the theme of the death of Christ and of His Resurrection became the central reference point of his Gallery of the Louvre and his grateful contribution to the immortality of his species. There are no less than six large paintings on this subject. Although Morse did not identify which paintings he started to replicate first, and the numerical choice he made from left to right was not an indicator of priority, it is possible to determine a certain conceptual ordering that he might have had in his mind. This is pure speculation, but it is coherent with the way Morse would have been thinking.”

So this is an homage to his late wife and the mother of his three children. It is also an homage to James Fenmore Cooper’s daughter, Susan Cooper, who had died two years earlier.

Just as in Raphael’s School of Athens of 1509, we are again confronted with a beautiful expression of the idea of the simultaneity of eternity.

The ancient Greeks understood this notion far better than today’s society, but following the example of Raphael and Morse, when people are participating in immortal ideas together, and most specifically, in their LOVE of immortal ideas, they find themselves in a certain sense participating in a higher level of time (Kairos) which transcends the ephemeral time that changes moment to moment (Chronos).

I’m not going to go through a dissection of each of the individual paintings which Cooper chose to include in this study, but it is a fun exercise for everyone to try this out as an exercise. Simply track down the titles of each painting, and see what stories and lessons the artists intend to convey using color, shadow, using light, using the stories from the Bible or ancient Greek classics, or stories from their own times to convey certain ideas that are always more than the sum of the parts that make up the physical paintings.

That’s always the case with these classical paintings.

Now there are two questions that arise.

1) Why is Cooper in France? and 2) Why does he pick this subject?

I think I’ve said partially pretty well why he picked the subject.

Up until that moment, people in America who hadn’t been to the Louvre only had a chance to really know of the Louvre by this superstar painting that had toured the USA.

Thousands upon thousands of American citizens had paid money to see this painting in 1831.

It is interesting to note that right before Morse started to paint his masterpiece, another painting was finished and revealed to the public.

I am referring to the following painting by a French artist named Nicolas-Sebastien Maillot (1781-1857).

Most of the paintings featured by Maillot in his ‘Painting of the Louvre’ are pretty unintelligible.

It also features the same room as the one selected by Cooper. The room itself was officially called ‘The French room’ because it was devoted entirely to French paintings.

The only painting which can be said to be intelligible here is the 1819 painting The Raft of the Medusa by the French artist Théodore Géricault (1791–1824) featured in the center.

The Raft of the Medusa was a painting of despair. There’s not really any hope.

Contrast this sentiment to the case we reviewed in part two with Frederick Church’s Cotopaxi landscape, where you have a certain sense of hope that after the despair of the destructiveness of the volcano, a day will rise again, the sun will continue on.

In The Raft of the Medusa, you have pretty much dead bodies being eaten by rats on a raft. The painting was ‘inspired’ by the true story of the sinking of a ship carrying 150 people called ‘The Medusa’ off the coast of Mauritania on July 5, 1816.

After thirteen days adrift at sea punctuated by immense death, suffering and cannibalism, all but thirteen were dead.

Yet it was considered an absolutely avant-guard painting which won awards, acclaim and financial success as it toured the salons and exhibition halls of France.

The general style was really a nouveau style that was being innovated by a new movement of painters in France.

And Morse just found this to be emblematic of some major tragedies and moral rot which was happening at his time in France, which also is part of the master key to unlock the secret of why he was there in France at that specific time of 1839-1832 in the first place.

What was the problem of France’s failure, the culture’s failure, of the masses’ failure, as well as the failure of the elites to do something that needed to happen?

Morse’s Insight into the Tragic Contradictions of Marquis de Lafayette

This takes us into a second component of Morse’s identity as a universal figure, and somebody who participated directly in world history. This part of the story will take us to a figure who is featured before you:

The man featured in this painting is none other than the Marquis de Lafayette.

This was a painting that Samuel Morse was commissioned to do when Lafayette was in the United States in 1826.

What is Lafayette famous for?

He was famous for bringing the French army to help the American revolution.

Lafayette was an instrumental figure in the equation of the success of the American Revolution that was orchestrated by Benjamin Franklin, who had been the ambassador to France during the revolution, and had huge networks in the intelligentsia, and was able to orchestrate an alliance where France was able to intervene in 1777 and tip the balance in favor of the Americans against the British Empire.

It was really a deciding factor in the outcome of the war.

Now Lafayette was an extremely young man at this time—only 18 years old—who came in and offered his services even before the alliance between France and the USA was formalized. He was that gung-ho and believed in the cause to that extent.

Washington Hamilton Statue. Het Alliance-beeldhouwwerk van Algemeen George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Marquis de Lafayette tijdens Amerikaanse Revolutie 1777 in Morristown Groen New Jersey

However, it is a bit of a paradox that he was also part of the nobility, and he wasn’t unique at this period of time, as many younger members of the nobility at this period had come to express a certain disdain for the decadence and immorality of the oligarchical culture that existed through the parasitical exploitation of the majority of the people.

Due to the powerful promethean cultural movement within the arts and science of the 18th century, he had also developed a love for republican principles of self-government, and the ideal that all people were made in the living image of God. This put him in a very interesting position as a man caught between two worlds.

After the success of the American Revolution, Lafayette returned to France in order to continue the movement that was supposed to go on beyond the American colonies, by ending the stranglehold of hereditary institutions from Europe. This had to occur with France in 1789.

He did as well as could be expected during the early stages of the revolution… but as much as he hated these elitist aristocratic cultural controls, a strange part of him had a loyalty to them none the less.

It was something he could never fully break with, and that caused him to make some very bad decisions, which he unfortunately became famous for.

A Second Chance to Undo the Tragedy of the French Revolution

By virtue of being among the youngest soldiers of the war of independence, he also became the last living American Revolutionary leader by 1826, as he toured the USA for two years in preparation for something explosive and global that was to culminate in 1830-32.

It should be noted that Lafayette also happened to be a leading figure within the International Society of Cincinnati and the Philosophical Society founded by Benjamin Franklin as an international republican agency, with members across Russia, Europe and the new USA.

Together, the Philosophical Society would work closely with Alexander Hamilton’s Society of Cincinnati as a coordinating body globally that stretched all the way throughout Europe, Germany and Spain to the United States.

Even leading figures within Russia, Prussia, Poland, Ireland and England were part of it.

Marquis de Lafayette was the President of the European branch of the Society of the Cincinnatus, and if there was going to be a second chance at an American revolution in France, then it was clear that Lafayette was going to be the leader.

Undoing the non-revolution that happened in 1789 which quickly became a Jacobin bloodbath and a color revolution run by British intelligence was not going to be easy.[7] The wasting wars of Napoleon Bonaparte who saw himself as an imperial God-King launching total war on Europe, followed by the restoration of oppressive monarchies in 1815 demoralized many French citizens, and it was going to take a miracle to revive their optimism.

Marquis Lafayette had a very big role to play, and the United States was a key part of his plans to have another attempt at creating a republic in France by 1830.

So he was in America between July 1824 to September 1825, where he traveled and organized for the presidency of John Quincy Adams, who did actually end up winning by a matter of one vote.

So, he really did tip the balance in favor of the nationalists in opposition to the Wall Street/Tammany Hall crowd.

But he was also organizing the leaders of the republican movements of Canada such as William Lyon Mackenzie, who met with Marquis de Lafayette for several days during this period. William Lyon Mackenzie would become famous as the leader of the short lived ‘Rebellion of the Patriots of Upper Canada’ in 1837-38.

James Fenimore Cooper was also a Society of Cincinnatus member, as was Edgar Allan Poe.

As a young man, Poe had met with the Marquis de Lafayette during his American tour, and in 1832, according to letters written to the head of Westpoint (General Thayer), and according to letters written by Alexander Dumas in 1832, it is clear that Poe was himself also in France alongside a vast network of fellow Cincinnatus members who followed Lafayette back to France[8].

When James Fenimore Cooper acquires the contract for Morse to paint Lafayette, he embeds several major ideas in the form of visual ironies into it.

So let us review the Samuel Morse’s portrait of Lafayette…

Do you see anything anomalous being communicated?

Is there anything weird that you see about this that you wouldn’t normally see in another portrait or any anomalies that you see popping out at you?

Among many things, our eyes are drawn to the ominous dark clouds behind the Marquis.

Those dark clouds appear to be slowly overwhelming the blue skies light and the sun on his right side.

Is there anything else?

We could hypothesize that he is looking towards the light as a symbol that he supports the American Revolution republican principles, but there’s a certain kernel of his aristocratic tendencies that he just can’t shake off.

What about the busts? Whom do they portray?

One looks like Benjamin Franklin, and the other is George Washington… and both appear to be looking at the Marquis!

They are certainly on the side of where the sunlight is coming from, and sort of looking at him almost in judgment, or maybe asking the question: What are you going to do now?

Look at Benjamin Franklin’s eyes, his facial expression.

As far as I know, there is no bust in existence of Ben Franklin in that facial expression anywhere on Earth.

That’s something that Morse invented for the specific message he wanted conveyed in this irony-rich painting. There’s almost the typical sort of Roman, Greco-Roman bust we see in George Washington’s disposition, you know, this austere dignity. You don’t really have that with Ben Franklin’s bust. His facial expression is much more uncertain. His eyebrows are up.

There’s a certain smirk on his face.. what appears to be perhaps a look of bewilderment. And possibly an allusion to a certain irony in his thinking.

It is a little bit reminiscent of Aristotle (or is it Virgil?) contemplating the bust of Homer painted by Rembrandt 180 years earlier.

In that painting Homer has just got this look, even though he’s blind- he’s got this look of bewilderment, and surprise or dismay. The way Rembrandt paints the two figures, it appears that the marble bust of blind Homer can “see” something more clearly than the bewildered expression of Aristotle/Virgil[9].

Rembrandt, Aristotle Contemplating the Bust of Homer/Virgil, 1653

Something that struck me is his body’s posture.

Is he walking forward, or is he in a stationary position?

The fact that he his leaning on the column with his right hand does imply that he is stationary, doesn’t it?

So there seems to be an ambiguity between motion and no motion that’s being communicated also.

The feet are aligned, so they’re prepared for motion. But that hand is definitely fixed implying stasis.

This contrast of motion/non-motion, was a technique used to great effect by the great Raphael Sanzio, who was also the greatest inspiration for Morse’s teacher Benjamin West, to whom we will be introduced shortly.

This motion vs stasis schism was featured prominently in Raphael’s School of Athens and centers around the dispute between Plato and Aristotle, where one figure is obviously stationary (Aristotle,) indicating the static framework of Aristotle’s noun-driven cosmology and ethics.

In contrast to this, Plato is featured in motion and pointing above to the realm of transcendental principles, expressive of his opposing cosmology as outlined in his dialogues and most explicitly in The Timeaus, which is being carried by Plato in the painting.

Now again, with Morse’s portrait of Lafayette, you again have this brilliant juxtaposition of two opposing principles (change and no change), except this time, it is featured in a more advanced way, because these concepts are combined into one figure instead of two.

I don’t think this is an accident, as it was general knowledge of the republican intelligentsia of the day that the Marquis de Lafayette’s inability to resolve the tension caused by his dual devotion to aristocratic principles and his love for republicanism was at the heart of his failure to make the right decisions in 1789, and which once again threatened to “turn a great moment” into tragedy once more in 1830-32.

The republican movement of the Society of Cincinnatus and its international membership hoped that he could resolve this paradox in his old age, but by the time of this painting, it was becoming apparent that he did not have it in him.

Let’s take one last look at Lafayette’s facial expression. I think there is a certain uncertainty, which is not a typical thing found in portraits.

By 1829, when Lafayette travels with James Fenimore Cooper and we have other American literary figures coordinating a republican movement, including Washington Irving, who was also strategically positioned to serve as the US ambassador of Spain at the time.

We also had Edgar Allan Poe, a third generation member of the Society of Cincinnatus, there in France alongside Cooper in 1832, and we had Samuel Greeley Howe, who was the one of the leading doctors of America, who founded the schools of Braille that gave rise later on to Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan, who were all part of this amazing network.

Additionally, Cooper, Morse and Lafayette all lived several doors down from each other during the entire period that something was happening. They would spend evenings together, working together, playing music together, and planning together.

Morse played the flute and Cooper played the piano. Lafayette was a patron and participant of these solons. But they were doing more than just simply socializing.

So what was happening?

The Events Leading up to Lafayette’s 2 nd Chance

There were three days of riots called the Three Glorious Days of 1829, where the repercussions of the Carlsbad Decrees of 1819 and the 1815 Congress of Vienna were really coming home to roost.

The 1815 Congress of Vienna was essentially a dark moment in history which has been called ‘The Restoration of the Oligarchies’ at the end of the brutal years of Napoleonic Wars.

This entire hellish period of total war across Europe, unleashed by Napoleon’s imperial ambitions can largely be seen as the direct downstream consequences of Lafayette’s earlier failure to accept becoming the president when he had the chance after the tennis court oath in 1789.

Lafayette had a chance to just say ‘okay, the time is right, and the people are ready to move.’

He could have decided to say, ‘I will accept the popular demands of the masses to become the president and establish a genuine republic.’

Instead, as we all know, he chose not to do this, and he instead chose to attempt an impossible fusion between the ideals of republicanism and Monarchism alongside King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette.

He tried to keep his loyalties to both worlds intact, when the objective circumstances shaping the new world he was living in no longer allowed such a reconciliation.

He couldn’t do it. And through his failure to act accordingly, not only was the monarchy wiped out in France there in favor of an anarchist mob uprising dubbed ‘The Terror’, but his leading allies, including Antoine Lavoisier, the allies of Benjamin Franklin, the scientists, the artists, Jean-Sylvain Bailley were all killed by the new Jacobin ‘democratic’ tyrants.

Their heads were cut off.

And after this bloody civil war wasted away the best of the French leadership (Lafayette himself kept his head only by escaping France and rotting in an Austrian Habsburg dungeon for 4 years), the two decades of Napoleonic Wars unfolded.

And when finally Napoleon’s reign had ended, and you had what was called the Congress of Vienna or the Holy Alliance of several imperial powers of Europe under the direction of grand strategists such as Lord Metternich, Lord Castlereagh of the British Foreign Office, and several others like the Spanish Habsburg who united together and said, ‘OK, we cannot let this happen again.’

They decided on a new policy of banning all ideas that were deemed dangerous to the stability of the state, or inclined towards revolutionary ideals. So you had a total dictatorship in the arts.

Books were banned. You couldn’t read Schiller, or Lessing or Mendelsohn.

You couldn’t read Thomas Paine, or the political essays of Shelley. You had dictators stationed in every single school, censors in every publishing house that ensured that no dangerous ideas would be permitted to enflame dangerous thoughts in the minds of the youth.

Professors who chose to not obey were promptly expelled and forbidden to work in something we saw again repeat during the higher of the ‘red scare’ witch hunts and blacklists of the 20th Century Cold War. This is also why you had a lot of leading Republican thinkers and scientists emerge in America from Germany during this period.

But the stifling situation across Europe, and especially in France, resulted in sort of a backlash. And in July of 1829, you had three days of riots. And Lafayette was again positioning himself to emerge as the president of a new republican France. All he would have to do was eliminate the the Bourbon kingship under Charles X, and correct the problem of 1789.

So what happens?

As the story has been passed down, and recorded by the French historian (and Foreign Minister Gabriel Hanotaux), Lafayette has a discussion on the balcony the day that he’s about to speak in front of crowds of tens and tens of thousands of French subjects, which included among the crown James Fenimore Cooper, and Samuel Morse—all of whom were shouting for President Lafayette to come to the balcony and declare himself the leader of a new republic.

That morning, Lafayette had a discussion with the Duke of Orleans, the son of Philippe de Egalité (who had been one of the key players in the first color revolution decades earlier and aspired to become the ‘Jacobin King’ in 1792).

The Duke and Lafayette came to a very tragic arrangement.

According to Hanotaux, Lafayette says,

“You know that I am a republican and that I consider the Constitution of the United States as the most perfect that ever existed.” “I think as you do,” replied the Duke of Orleans, “ It is impossible to have lived two years in the United States and not be of that opinion; but, do you believe that, in the situation that France is in, and following public opinion, it would be right to adopt it?” “No,” replied Lafayette, “what the French people need today, is a popular monarchy, surrounded by republican institutions, completely republican .” “That is precisely what I intend to do,” said the prince.”[10]

What followed next, involved Lafayette arriving to the balcony, and instead of declaring himself President of a republic, he endorses the new king, the new Duke of Orleans as the king of France.

And they did sort of a horse trade. for one king for another. And Lafayette was told that would be the head of the National Guard, which he was for about five minutes before being fired.

And at that moment, the French King immediately set up an alliance with the British Empire, and did everything all over again. So, he pretty much went back to business as usual, and the new Anglo-French alliance ran roughshod over the world for the next two centuries.

Lafayette had also written earlier to his wife in 1792 saying,

“… you know that my heart would have been Republican if my reason had not given me a nuance of royalism.”

What kind of loser thing is that to say?

And that’s a picture of him in 1789 kissing the hand of Marie Antoinette when he really should have been declaring himself president, which he couldn’t bring himself to do.

Now let’s go back to Samuel B. Morse.

This is right after he sets up his American Academy of Design, which stood in opposition to the British-directed American Academy that had been annihilated around 1828.

He writes a manifesto describing what will principles that will animate the new movement of the arts in America.

And he says:

“The plan for Exhibitions, as it exists in the English Royal Academy, is that which we have adopted, as better suited to our state of society than those of the Continental Academies.[…] We have taken the English Royal Academy for our model, as far as the different circumstances of form of government and state of taste will admit.”[11]

Okay… wait. What is he talking about?

How would this anti-monarchist, anti-royalist, fervent Republican humanist model his new academy for the arts on the English Royal Academy of Fine Arts?

This is an incredible paradox, and the resolution to this problem is shocking.

Now, I may have forgotten to mention that Samuel Morse’s training to become a great republican painter actually took place in England.

But he wasn’t alone, as Morse was merely one of many students who trained in England before returning to the USA.

In Morse’s case, his English training took place for several years during the War of 1812, and he was specifically taken under the wing of the President of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts.

And this is where our story becomes really interesting …

Stay tuned for Part 2 …

