Sandra Levine
9h

Fascinating art account of the history of the Republican time in France that almost came to be. With genealogy study of French ancestors and reading through the handwritten Etat Civil to glean who was who that were my ancestors, I really enjoyed that phase of Napolean's time and after. The world of my ancestors. I have them in Germany and later in Austria, too. So all good for better understanding. Thanks, Matt and Cynthia, for such a deep dig. Had the Marquis made a different decision, a different world might exist. All from a painting. Franklin was a forward thinking man. Read biographies. One of the few people I would like to meet in person from history. Growing up in Philly, he was near in spirit to me most of my life, born 1947. Too bad his idea of Canada being part of The Continental Congress never came to fruition. I only learned that recently after all these years of going on tours at Independence Hall.

Neural Foundry
19m

Incredible dive into how Morse weaponizd institutional design against oligarchic control. The contrast between Trumbull's stock-driven Academy and Morse's principle-based organization shows how governance structure shapes culture itself. Back when I was studying art history, nobody mentioned this battle was actualy about whether American creativity would be owned by Wall Street or driven by republican values.

