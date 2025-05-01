In the following article, I would like to trace out the roots of the eco-religion of the New World Order, and the emergence of a hoped for alliance of sovereign nation states which may finally liberate humanity from this structure of evil.

The End of the End of History

From 1992 until 2013, a strategic agenda known as ‘The End of History’ defined the entire globe.

This thesis was premised on the writings of neo-con/trans-humanist author Francis Fukuyama, who asserted that the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1992 meant that the bi-polar age characterizing the Cold War had been replaced by a new age of unipolar management of earth by an un-elected elite masterclass.

Fukuyama’s close friend and neo-con whisperer Zbigniew Brzezinski had earlier defined this new technocratic elite in his 1970 Manifesto ‘Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Age’, where he stated that this new age would see “the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values.”

Who would these specialists represent? In his book, Brzezinski made it very clear: “The nation-state as a fundamental unit of man’s organized life has ceased to be the principal creative force: International banks and multi-national corporations are acting and planning in terms that are far in advance of the political concepts of the nation-state”.

This post-nation state “masterclass” would operate through the agency of various left and right mainstream political parties across the Trans-Atlantic- both left Fabian/Rhodes Scholar and right neo-con (aka: Trotskyist/Straussian) overlords adept at using ‘noble lies’ and psychological warfare to keep their victims fearful, ignorant and complacent.

A New Religion Fit for Slaves

Ever since ancient times, it was understood that no political structure can function through simply utilitarian force, and so those modern social engineers setting the stage of the New World Order also knew that in this “End of History” age, a new religious system would be needed to keep the human cattle obedient and controllable.

This new religion of the New World Order would involve the generalized worship of Gaia… that same Earth Mother worship that shaped the cult systems of so much of the ancient world.

The only difference between this new Gaia Cult and the earlier Earth Mother cults of ancient Rome, Persia and Babylon, was that the 21st century variant would have a more “scientific” veneer and would be premised on terms like "reducing carbon footprints”, “sustainable development”, “adapting to carrying capacity” and “stopping global warming”.

The UN’s Millennial Development Goals, Agenda 21 (later renamed Agenda 2030) and The Earth Charter (all overseen by Maurice Strong, Steven Rockefeller and even Mikhail Gorbachev) did much to legitimize fringe pseudo-scientific Gaia concepts into international legal doctrines.

Strong was himself a devoted follower of the Gaia religion during his lifetime, and even called for creating a ‘World Gaia Day’ as an international holiday celebrating the inauguration of the UN’s Conference on Sustainable Development in 1992… which he also presided over.

Over the ensuing years, vast pressure was placed on nation states to castrate themselves on the altar of winning the war against Global Warming (soon to be renamed ‘Climate Change’).

Caption: Maurice Strong and Mikhail Gorbachev at the Rio Summit in 1992 Source: J. PEREIRA/AP

Increasingly nation states were expected to act only in conformity with un-elected and often anonymous boards of IPCC ‘experts’ demanding drastic cuts to living standards in order to stop climate change.

Eco-Warrior Central Bankers such as Mark Carney, Mario Draghi and other anti-human technocrats began plans to rewire the entire world economy around a program of total depopulation centered around Green New Deals, and decarbonization- ignoring the fact that CO2 is plant food, and the carbon molecule is the driving force behind life on earth.[1]

A Crack in the Plan

Thankfully, in 2013, certain nations of Eurasia—most especially China and Russia—had enough. Although it took years of work, these two nations had gained sufficient strength to finally stand resolutely against the financier oligarchy controlling the City of London and Wall Street and asserted that they were not going to play the ‘New World Order’ depopulation game any longer.

As these nations began growing their influence through such new institutions as the BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and G20, they began working to assert their sovereign power to protect their people from the rapacious demands of the financier oligarchy on the one hand while laying out plans for the largest pro-industrial growth agenda ever before seen in world history.

This took the form of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, first announced in 2013, and which integrated into the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union and Polar Silk Road.

With this 2013 initiative, a new game was in town, which rejected depopulation, and which defended sovereign national power as a weapon to rein in the influence of fifth columnists (evidenced by Putin’s various clashes with Russian oligarchs and with China having cracked down on over 4.7 million corrupt CPC officials since Xi Jinping entered office).

In opposition to the closed system logic of the End of History Depopulation lobby, this new paradigm saw a program of Open System thinking emerge since 2013, which has been premised on the notion that cooperation, advanced industrial progress, and long term thinking are superior paths to security than periodically bombing nations back to the stone age.

We also began to see a restoration of sanity that challenged the 21st century Gaia cult that has sought to demonize carbon-using computer modelling for decades.

With the emergence of MAGA movement within the USA itself, a similar rejection of eco-genocide can be seen, which certainly offers hope that a coordinated alliance of like-minded nations may yet be able to break the controls of the depopulation lobby.

However, healing the wounds caused by several generations of brainwashing is not a simple matter. And the religious-like cults of modern Gaia worshippers represent a dangerous movement that will not easily give up on their obsession to save nature from humanity, and become useful members of the human speciess.

So, in order to appreciate this eco-movement and the danger it poses to freedom loving citizens everywhere, a little historical backstory is in order.

Where did it come from?

The current pressure to transform our entire world to the undisputed “reality” of man-made global warming finds its true origins in the Malthusian revival of 1968-1972.

In this short interval of time, a vacuum left by the elimination of pro-development leaders such as John F. Kennedy, Enrico Mattei, Charles de Gaulle, Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy was filled by establishment hacks and cowards. These tools ushered in a paradigm shift towards “conservationism,” and rejected the industrial growth ethic that defined western civilization up until that point.

This Malthusian Revival answered the challenge put forth by Eugenics Society president and UNESCO founder Julian Huxley, who wrote in 1946: “

Political unification in some sort of world government will be required… Even though… any radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible, it will be important for UNESCO to see that the eugenic problem is examined with the greatest care, and that the public mind is informed of the issues at stake so that much that now is unthinkable may at least become thinkable.”

Of course, just one year after the world had come to realize the horrors of Nazi eugenics, Huxley and his associates among the Anglo-American elite who financed Hitler had a big job to clean up the image of eugenics and re-package it under another name.

The Club of Rome and 1001 Nature Trust

In 1968, an organization was formed known as the Club of Rome, led by two misanthropes named Aurelio Peccei and Sir Alexander King.

Historian F. William Engdahl wrote of the Club’s origins:

“In 1968 David Rockefeller founded a neo-Malthusian think tank, The Club of Rome, along with Aurelio Pecceiand Alexander King. Aurelio Peccei, was a senior manager of the Fiat car company, owned by the powerful Italian Agnelli family. Fiat’s Gianni Agnelli was an intimate friend of David Rockefeller and a member of the International Advisory Committee of Rockefeller’s Chase Manhattan Bank. Agnelli and David Rockefeller had been close friends since 1957. Agnelli became a founding member of David Rockefeller’s Trilateral Commission in 1973. Alexander King, head of the OECD Science Program was also a consultant to NATO.”

The think tank was founded by two self-professed Malthusians named Aurelio Peccei and OECD Director General for Scientific Affairs Sir Alexander King, who promulgated a new gospel to the world: the age of scientific progress and industrial growth must stop in order for the world to reset its values under a new paradigm of zero-technological growth.

Both Peccei and King were also advocates of a new pseudoscience dubbed “World Problematique,” which was developed in the early 1960s and can simply be described as “the science of global problems.” Unlike other branches of science, solving problems facing humanity was not the concern for followers of Problematique. Its adherents asserted that the future could be known by first analyzing the infinite array of “problems” which humanity creates in modifying the environment.

To illustrate an example: Thinking people desire to mitigate flood damage in a given area, so they build a dam. But then damage is done to the biodiversity of that region. Problem.

Another example: Thinking people wish to have better forms of energy and discover the structure of the atom, leading to nuclear power. Then, new problems arise like atomic bombs and nuclear waste. Problem.

A final example: A cure for malaria is discovered for a poor nation. Mortality rates drop, but now population levels rise, putting stress on the environment.

This list can go on literally forever.

An adherent to Problematique would fixate on every “problem” caused by humans naively attempting to solve problems. They would note that every human intervention leads to dis-equilibrium, and thus unpredictability. The Problematique-oriented mind would conclude that if the “problem that causes all problems” were eliminated, then a clean, pre-determined world of perfect stasis, and thus predictability, would ensue.

Reporting on the growth of the Club of Rome’s World Problematique agenda in 1972, OECD Vice Chair, and Club of Rome member Hugo Thiemann told Europhysics News,

“In the past, research had been aimed at ‘understanding’ in the belief that it would help mankind. After a period of technological evolution based on this assumption, that belief was clearly not borne out by experience. Now, there was a serious conflict developing between planetary dimensions and population, so that physicists should change to consider future needs. Science policy should be guided by preservation of the biosphere.”

The organization quickly set up branches across the Anglo-Saxon world, with members ranging from select ideologues from the political, business, and scientific community who all agreed that society’s best form of governance was a scientific dictatorship.

Sir Alexander wrote:

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill….All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.”

In order to finance this paradigm shift, the 1001 Trust was founded in 1970 by Prince Bernhardt of the Netherlands.

Bernhardt (card carrying Nazi and founder of the Bilderberger Group in 1954) had worked alongside his close misanthropic associates Prince Philip Mountbatten, and Sir Julian Huxley to create the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) just a few years earlier. The plan was simple: each of the 1001 founding members simply put $10,000 into the trust, which was then directed towards the green paradigm shift.

Other prominent 1001 Club members included international royalty, billionaires, and technocratic sociopaths who wanted nothing more than to manage this promised Brave New World as “alphas”. Many of these figures were also members of the Club of Rome, including Canada’s Maurice Strong, who later became Vice President of the WWF under Prince Philip’s presidency.

Strong had replaced another WWF Vice President by the name of Louis Mortimer Bloomfield. Bloomfield was another 1001 Club member whom New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison discovered to be at the heart of the Montreal-based assassination of the anti-Malthusian President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The document that became the bible and blueprint of this new anti-humanist movement that birthed today’s Green New Deal agenda was titled Limits to Growth (1972) and today holds the record as the most widely read book on ecology, having sold 30 million copies published into 32 languages.

A recent article celebrating the book’s 40 year anniversary stated, “it helped launch modern environmental computer modeling and began our current globally focused environmental debate. After Limits [To Growth], environmentalists, scientists and policy-makers increasingly thought of ecological problems in planetary terms and as dynamically interconnected… It is worth revisiting Limits today because, more than any other book, it introduced the concept of anthropocentric climate change to a mass audience.”

The book itself was the culmination of a two year study undertaken by a team of MIT statisticians under the nominal heading of Jay Forrester and Dennis Meadows. While Forrester died in 2016, Meadows is still alive, and recently shared his sick vision of a future where, at most, 1-2 billion people will be granted permission to exist by a ruling oligarchy.

The Club of Rome- MIT study itself was not even begun in the USA, but rather in Montebellow Quebec in 1971, when Club of Rome-backer Pierre Trudeau allocated tax payer money to begin the project.

A network of Rhodes Scholars and Privy Councillors centered around Alexander King, Maurice Strong, Maurice Lamontagne (founder of Environment Canada), Michael Pitfield (Privy Council Clerk and founder of Canada’s CSIS,) and Governor General Roland Michener, among others, had presided over that meeting. When the Canadian funds had served their role, the project continued to receive its funding from the Volkswagen Foundation, whose Nazi-supporting past should have made some of the MIT statisticians uncomfortable.

Sir Alexander King (left) and the model produced by the Club of Rome’s Limits to Growth predicting an apocalyptic end of the world by 2000 (right)

Malthusianism in Brief

These Club of Rome/WWF/1001 Club members dubbed themselves “neo Malthusians,” referring to the ideology popularized by the British Empire’s Thomas Malthus.

Malthus’ 1799 Essay on the Principle of Population pessimistically noticed that human population grows geometrically while food production grows arithmetically, leading invariably to a crisis point of over-population. This crisis point creates a mathematical foundation for the concept that later came to be dubbed “carrying capacity” by the authors of Limits to Growth.

Of course, rather than permit those human cattle from developing their minds in order to make more discoveries and inventions, which would offset this crisis point, Malthus (and his heirs later) knew that the British Empire which employed him could never exist were that creative power unleashed. Instead, Malthus coldly advocated the elimination of the “unfit to make way for the more fit.”

Not adept at the subtleties of modern 21st century newspeak, Malthus went so far as to propose that even children perish:

“All children who are born beyond what would be required to keep up the population to a desired level must necessarily perish, unless room be made for them by the deaths of grown persons… therefore we should facilitate, instead of foolishly and vainly endeavoring to impede, the operations of nature in producing this mortality”

By re-packaging Malthus’ assumptions into a more complex computing system, these neo-Malthusians wanted to create a shame based movement of willful self-annihilation among an entire generation of baby boomers.

Of course, if you assume that technological progress has ended, then it will certainly appear that a closed system of fixed limited resources can only be managed by a technocratic elite choosing who gets diminishing returns as the world settles into some imaginary “mathematical equilibrium” of sustainability. Fortunately for humanity, reality rarely conforms to the pessimistic ideals of racists and imperialists.

The Chaining of Prometheus

A long time London trained asset and close collaborator of Canada’s Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau, Maurice Lamontagne was Club of Rome member and former President of the Privy Council. Of all Club of Rome members, Lamontagne was the most candid in identifying the Earth’s greatest enemy to be human creativity itself. Writing in his Senate Committee Reports of 1968-1972, which reformed science policy funding and planning, Lamontagne wrote:

“Nature imposes definite constraints on technology itself and if man persists in ignoring them the net effect of his action in the long run can be to reduce rather than to increase nature’s potential as a provider of resources and habitable space… But then, an obvious question arises: How can we stop man’s creativeness?”

Correctly recognizing that the yearning to discover the unknown is built into the human condition, Lamontagne answers his own question, writing,

“How can we proclaim a moratorium on technology? It is impossible to destroy existing knowledge; impossible to paralyze man’s inborn desire to learn, to invent and to innovate… In the final analysis we find that technology is merely a tool created by man in pursuit of his infinite aspirations and is not the significant element invading the natural environment. It is material growth itself that is the source of conflict between man and nature”

Thus creativity and its fruits of technological progress are acceptable only IF they reduce the assumed conflict between man and nature posited by Lamontagne!

“Bad” technology in Lamontagne’s formulation, has the effect of increasing humanity’s material growth (ie: powers of productivity). If, on the other hand, we promote technologies of a low energy flux density form, such as windmills, solar panels and biofuels, which lead to the reduction of man’s powers to exist, then technology can be defined as a “good” thing” according to this twisted logic.

This concept was echoed by another Club of Rome member and collaborator with Lamontagne on his Senate Report named Omond Solandt.

Solandt made his career as the science advisor to Lord Mountbatten (Prince Philip’s pedophiliac mentor) during WWII, and headed the Defense Research Board until 1957, where he collaborated on MK Ultra alongside the infamous Ewan Cameron at McGill University.

Solandt sophistically said,

“There is no longer any need to advance science. The need is rather to understand, guide and use science effectively for the welfare of mankind.” What defines “the welfare of mankind” in the mind of an MK Ultra proponent should give one chills.

© Ted Dinsmore/Toronto Star via Getty Images Dr. Omond Solandt

In preparation for the “post-industrial order” that was unleashed with the 1971 floating of the US dollar and the destruction of the Bretton Woods monetary system that at least included a modicum of regulation of the monetarist speculators, Lamontagne prescribed that the “new wisdom” no longer aim at discoveries in atomic, medical and space sciences, in order to focus on more “practical” engineering endeavors. He also proposed that funding to advanced science be diminished by widening the definition of “science” itself to embrace the humanities, monetary economics and social sciences.

Those programs then began absorbing the funding that had formerly been directed to research on pure science.

Lamontagne stated this in volume one of his Report:

“The new wisdom prescribes that the additional R&D effort be devoted to the life sciences and social sciences rather than the physical sciences… to economic and social objectives rather than curiosity and discovery.”

In Defense of Prometheus

One leading Canadian scientist took an early stand against this Club of Rome-driven transformation. Ronald Hayes, professor of environmental science at Dalhousie University and Canadian Civil Servant wrote his 1973 book “The Chaining of Prometheus: The Evolution of a Power Structure for Canadian Science”, where he identified Lamontagne as a minion of the god Zeus as portrayed in Aeschylus’ famous drama Prometheus Bound.

The ancient Greek drama told the story of the demi-god Prometheus who was punished for 10 thousand years for the defiant act of teaching humanity how to use the Fire which Zeus had monopolized for himself.

Attacking the call to deconstruct the entire 1938-1971 science funding structure and rebuild it under a new technocratic regime, Professor Hayes said that the main problem with the Lamontagne approach was called the Egyptian Syndrome:

“If only we could destroy all that the Israelis have built up and reduce Palestine to a desert everyone would be equal and we could start to build a better world for the Arabs. Thus Lamontagne wants to destroy the National Research Council, the body that has nurtured and launched much of the government research and got the graduate programs going in our universities. It is a fault of the Trudeau administration which Lamontagne echoes.”

Hayes attacked the newly-formed powers of the Treasury Board which were now given exceptional control of science policy under a new scientific dictatorship when he said, “the most subtle exercise of power, which obviates the necessity of close control, is infiltration by reliable people- the creation of a ruling elite…These Englishmen became known the world over as the rulers of the British Empire… With somewhat similar aims, the Public Service Commission is grooming future Canadian government managers to follow the general policies and precepts of the Treasury Board.”

There Are No Limits To Growth

Ten years after the publication of the Limits to Growth, American presidential candidate and founder of the Fusion Energy Foundation Lyndon LaRouche (1922-2019) responded to the neo-Malthusian movement in more forceful terms than Dr. Hayes.

Writing his 1982 “There are no Limits to Growth” as an early publication of the Club of Life, LaRouche wrote,

“It is not the growth of industry which destroys the world’s forests. In most cases, the cause is a lack of industrial output, a lack of good industrial management of the ecosphere. Over the past fifteen years, the greatest single cause for destruction of the world’s “ecology” has been the toleration of the policies demanded by the so called “ecologists,” the so-called “neo-Malthusians” of the Club of Rome, of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), of the World Wildlife Fund, the Aspen Institute, the Ford Foundation, the ‘Rockefeller Foundation, the U.S. Sierra Club, and so forth and so on. We are not putting enough industrially-produced energy, in the form of water management, chemicals, and so forth, into the farming of the Earth’s biosphere. At the same time, we are using biomass for fuel and other “traditional” uses, in cases we should be using nuclear-generated energy supplies, and using modern, industrially produced materials in place of timber for housing and so forth.”

Describing the extraordinary influence which the Limits to Growth had on consolidating the neo-Malthusian revival as a dominant factor in western policy circles, LaRouche identified the core fallacies that are only now being properly challenged by the efforts of President Trump in America.

LaRouche stated,

“The study itself [Limits to Growth] was most conspicuously fraudulent on two leading counts. First, in attempting to prove that industrial society was using up its remaining natural resources very rapidly, Meadows and Forrester greatly understated the known quantities of such resources. Second, more important, Meadows and Forrester projected the rate of consumption of natural resources by using systems of simultaneous linear equations. The very use of such linear equations for a computer “model” of that sort, builds into the computer projections the assumption that absolutely no technological progress is occurring in society. In fact, technological progress, including fundamental redefinitions of what “natural resources” means, has been the outstanding feature of European civilization for five hundred years. The Limits to Growth depended upon the assumption that such technological progress had come to a sudden, absolute stop.”

Entropic or Anti-Entropic

Just like Thomas Malthus centuries earlier, the neo-Malthusians had to deny the existence of technological progress (and its origins in human creative reason) as the means by which humanity’s carrying capacity is changed according to discoveries and inventions. This fact of humanity’s relationship with the universe absolutely defines our existence as a species above all other creatures of the biosphere.

As the “carrying capacities” of other species are defined by the environment and genetic characteristics, humans uniquely can transcend those conditions willfully, on the condition that we are given access to the best cultural and educational heritage of the past with the inspiration and curiosity to carry that heritage to ever higher limits without ever expecting to reach a “mathematical equilibrium” or “entropic heat death,” as so many statisticians from the Limits to Growth school pessimistically presume.

In opposition to this school, LaRouche’s discoveries in the science of physical economy (made during a period of 1952-1956) were premised on the opposing concept that mankind’s ability to leap from lower to higher forms of energy consumption (ie: wood burning to coal, to oil to nuclear fission to fusion etc.) allows for the upward transformation of humanity’s physical economic potential without limits. Creative leaps into the unknown drive new discoveries of principles which allow for humanity’s potential relative population density to increase with increased standards of living, life expectancies and cognitive potential in ways that no other animal (which the Malthusians wish us to presume we are) can achieve.

This fact of life is the essential proof that not only mankind, but the universe is unbounded in its potential for constant self-perfectibility and thus ANTI-ENTROPIC in its essence.

The BRI and the REAL New Deal

I hope that this report has demonstrated that the Green New Deal and broader Gaia religion masquerading as ‘ecologism’ is nothing other than a new form of eugenics masquerading as a socially conscious reform of the system.

The fact is that not only is this Green New Deal NOT green (as a world covered by solar panels would increase desertification of the earth through heating), but has no connection to the true New Deal. The effects of a program that seeks to reduce global CO2 emissions to “acceptable levels” in accord with the will of today’s British Empire would bring nothing more than chaos, famine and depopulation to humanity.

Luckily, today’s world carries nearly 8 billion souls and (barring a few stubborn oligarchs and technocrats)- all of whom have minds that could be willfully perfected and deployed to make great discoveries in science and the arts. The world in which these people live is increasingly being shaped by a REAL New Deal under the Chinese-led Belt and Road Initiative, which now has more than 130 countries on board, and is the size of 20 Marshall Plans. This initiative requires a return to an ethic founded upon a love of mankind and belief in scientific and technological progress.

This spirit was expressed beautifully by President Xi Jinping, who said on at a forum dubbed Dialogue of Asian Civilizations,

“For a civilization to endure, efforts must be made to keep it alive and build on its heritage from one generation to the next. More importantly, a civilization needs to adapt itself to the changing times and break new ground. The history of world civilizations tells us that every civilization needs to advance with the times and take in the best of its age in order to develop itself. We need to come up with new ideas to add impetus and inspiration to the development of our civilizations. With these efforts, we will deliver achievements for our civilizations to transcend time and space and have a lasting appeal. To spur people’s innovation and creativity, the best way is to come into contact with different civilizations, see the strengths of others and draw upon them.”

The fact that such figures as Presidents Xi Jinping and Putin have created an alliance based upon long term thinking, great infrastructure projects to uplift the conditions of life of everyone and frontier technological progress indicates that the “great green game” created in the wake of the assassinations of anti-Malthusian leaders in the 1960s is finally coming to an end.

While the USA under Trump has rejected the green depopulation agenda, the tendency to define both China and Iran as America’s enemies, instead of treating these nations as our allies represents a danger to both world peace and our ability to battle the death cult. Hopefully a US-Russia-China alliance for industrial cooperation as outlined as a strategic outlook by Trump in 2019 may still become a reality.

And maybe within that context, young brainwashed victims of the Club of Rome may slowly discover that life is enjoyable, with a growing population, industrial progress and open system thinking linking the economic destiny of our species with other planets and even other stars in the universe.

Footnote

[1] As president Putin has emphasized at various times, not only has it never been proven that human-made CO2 drives climate variations, but it has also come to light that since 1998, the warming trend dominant since 1977 has been on an strange “pause”. While CO2 output steadly rose from 1938-1977, it was accompanied by a total cooling causing scientists in 1977 to sound the alarm that we were on the verge of an ice age. This fact reflects the embarrassing reality that CO2 tends to follow climate variations rather than precede them, indicating that this greenhouse gas is actually being effected by the warming of the earth most likely driven by space-based causes as Putin has referred repeatedly. Even more surprising to some, recently published NASA studies have shown that the world’s biomass has increased by 10% in recent years due in large measure to the industrial growth policies of China and India. Plants have, after all, been observed to grow much better when fed by increased levels of carbon dioxide.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media.

Badlands Media articles and features represent the opinions of the contributing authors and do not necessarily represent the views of Badlands Media itself.

If you enjoyed this contribution to Badlands Media, please consider checking out more of Matthew’s work for free on Substack.

More from Matthew Ehret

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.