What would be the purpose of creating confusion ?

We are at WAR.

Is confusion necessary in WAR?

The Art Of War.

The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent.

Sun Tzu

Q used the word CONFUSION in an important drop.

Q drop 1318:

May 08, 2018 12:36:41 AM EDT

Think LOGICALLY. Mass exodus in DC? Mass exodus - corporate CEOs? Why? Who has the POWER? Who has the CONTROL? If POTUS was NOT IN CONTROL would they be retreating? Who is the AG? Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of DOJ officials? Re_read DOJ org change (open source - more in pipe) Who is the FBI director? Who MUST approve the firing/dismissal of FBI agents? Re_read FBI org change (open source - more in pipe) If SESSIONS & WRAY are DC SWAMP/DEEP STATE why are they cleaning their respective houses? Use LOGIC. Why are they slow walking unredacted data? Why are they slow walking document disclosures? Why is the White House backing up DOJ? What if the same data is being used by other investigators? What does it mean if a grand jury is impanelled? Why are CONFUSING questions asked as to outcome re: Mueller? What would be the purpose of creating CONFUSION? What was Sessions’ Senate confirmation vote? What was Rod Rosenstein’s Senate confirmation vote? If Rod Rosenstein is dirty, Mueller must also be dirty. If Mueller is dirty, Rod Rosenstein must also be dirty. Common denominator. Why did Sessions pick Rod Rosenstein? Everyone has an opinion. Few have the facts. Few know the plan.

Trump expected the democrats to call for a Special Counsel investigation. He welcomed it.

I know that is hard for people to accept, given the constant narrative being fed to the public for two straight years. The Mueller investigation was an important part of the enemy’s plan, and Trump’s foreknowledge of their “playbook,” was a HUGE advantage.

Q drop 3596:

Nov 15, 2019 1:38:28 PM EST

What ADVANTAGES might exist when you know the other sides playbook? https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/trap Enjoy the show! Q

When you ALREADY know the enemy’s playbook, it makes trapping them much easier.

Trump knew ahead of time that the Mueller investigation was setup as a “blockade” in order to prevent the truth from getting to the American people. Mueller’s investigation was also designed to “influence” the 2018 midterm elections so that the democrats could win the House and stop the investigations into the Crossfire Hurricane conspiracy.

But the biggest reason for the Mueller investigation was to set the table for Trump’s IMPEACHMENT and removal from office.

When the Mueller Report “exonerated” Trump of any Russian collusion or obstruction of justice charges, it cut the legs out from under the enemy’s entire plan. The House would go on to IMPEACH Trump with “trumped up charges,” but there was now no possibility that the Senate would vote to remove him.

After more than two years of allegations of collusion with Russia to steal the 2016 election, a “complete exoneration” flipped the narrative, and now the hunters were becoming the hunted.

What almost nobody knew at the time was that Trump had turned the enemy’s weapon against them. He did that by LEVERAGING both Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein.

I wrote about how Trump leveraged Rosenstein in my last article.

They were both connected through their participation in the cover-up of corruption, for both Hillary and Obama. They were part of the “protection racket.”

We were told this in one of the very first Q drops.

Q drop 3:

Oct 29, 2017 11:47:07 AM EDT

Anonymous

Open your eyes. It finally came out that Rod Rosenstein/Bob Mueller were key players in the Uranium scandal. Don’t you think POTUS would be tweeting about removal given clear conflict. Why did POTUS meet Bob Mueller under the cover of FBI Dir interview? Bob Mueller is unable to serve as Dir per the law. Gowdy comments on Comey (history will ....) POTUS has everything. Not everyone is corrupt (fewer than you think). Follow Huma. Operation Mockingbird.

“Follow Huma.”

Remember that. I’ll come back to it.

Both Rod Rosenstein and Bob Mueller were involved in the Uranium One cover-up.

TREASON.

But Trump never called for their recusal.

Why?

Q drop 1704:

Jul 25, 2018 7:20:30 PM EDT

Anonymous

If Rod Rosenstein is DIRTY, Mueller must also be DIRTY. > If Mueller is DIRTY, Rod Rosenstein must also be DIRTY

By “allowing” the enemy to place their pawns in full control of the Special Counsel investigation, it created the “opportunity” to flip them and gain control.

That’s exactly what happened.

Q drop 2512:

Nov 30, 2018 10:21:58 PM EST

Anonymous >>MUELLER removed via DECLAS >>MUELLER will face charges re: Uranium1. He’s working to save himself. Q

Don’t miss this.

Mueller wasn’t removed from the Special Counsel position; his “power” to go after Trump was REMOVED.

DECLAS revealed Mueller’s participation in the “cover up” of several treasonous crimes during the Obama administration, including Uranium One. Mueller wasn’t “removed” because now, he was working to save himself.

But how do we know that the Mueller investigation was now being controlled by Trump?

That Q drop was dated November 30, 2018.

There were a series of events that took place before then, which point to the moment Mueller was flipped. Once Mueller took a deal, his investigation was no longer controlled by Andrew Weissman.

First event:

According to The Hill:

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is joining the legal team representing President Trump in the Russia investigation. Jay Sekulow, an attorney on Trump’s team, confirmed the hire and said Giuliani would be accompanied by former federal prosecutors Jane Serene Raskin and Marty Raskin. “Rudy is great. He has been my friend for a long time and wants to get this matter quickly resolved for the good of the country,” Trump said in a statement provided by Sekulow.

Giuliani was added to Trump’s legal team in April, which was defending him from the Special Counsel investigation. Trump himself mentioned WHY Giuliani was added to the team.

Giuliani was focused on “ending” the Mueller investigation.

More from The Hill:

Giuliani told The Washington Post on Thursday that he finalized the decision in recent days, and wants to help the president “negotiate an end” to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which Trump has referred to as a “hoax.” “I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country, and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani was tasked with “ending” the Mueller investigation into Trump.

That was in April of 2018. The Mueller investigation continued, and didn’t come to an official end until March of 2019. That was almost a year later.

Did Giuliani fail in his mission?

Guess what Q posted the very day that Giuliani joined Trump’s team?

Q drop 1180:

Apr 19, 2018 5:50:50 PM EDT

Rudy. NYC. Relationships High. “Insurance File.” Quiet until now. Join POTUS’ legal team. Direct discussions avail [now] w/ MUELLER. Enjoy the show. They never thought she would lose. CARELESS. Q

Rudy Giuliani was held back on purpose from joining Trump’s legal team. He was now having “direct discussions” with Mueller. Timing was everything.

Giuliani had a lot of big relationships within the legal system in New York.

Why was that so important?

Anybody remember the Anthony Weiner laptop?

According to Real Clear Investigations:

When then-FBI Director James Comey announced he was closing the Hillary Clinton email investigation for a second time just days before the 2016 election, he certified to Congress that his agency had “reviewed all of the communications” discovered on a personal laptop used by Clinton’s closest aide, Huma Abedin, and her husband, Anthony Weiner. But virtually none of his account was true, a growing body of evidence reveals.

James Comey and Robert Mueller had been close friends since they first worked together during the George W. Bush administration.

Comey wasn’t just protecting Hillary; by sweeping her illegal server investigation under the rug, he was ALSO protecting his friend, Robert Mueller.

More from Real Clear Investigations:

One career FBI special agent involved in the case complained to New York colleagues that officials in Washington tried to “bury” the new trove of evidence, which he believed contained the full archive of Clinton’s emails — including long-sought missing messages from her first months at the State Department.

Did you catch that?

This newly discovered trove of Hillary emails dated back to her first months as Secretary of State in the Obama administration.

That means that there were lots of secret emails involving the Uranium One deal exposing Mueller’s part in the cover up as head of the FBI.

Giuliani’s relationships with New York law enforcement, gave him a lot of secret information. A lot more than was ever disclosed to the public.

Rudy possessed an “insurance file” against Mueller, and was now having “direct discussions” with him. Evidence of his involvement in crimes was being presented, and “leverage” was being applied.

Check out the next drop and what Q added to the drop about Rudy’s “insurance file.”

Q drop 1181:

Apr 19, 2018 5:54:59 PM EDT

Apr 19, 2018 5:50:50 PM EDT

Rudy. NYC. Relationships High. “Insurance File.” Quiet until now. Join POTUS’ legal team. Direct discussions avail [now] w/ MUELLER. Enjoy the show. They never thought she would lose. CARELESS. Q >>We have everything. How can we use what we know? How do you ‘legally’ inject/make public/use as evidence? What are you witnessing unfold? Trust the plan. Q

How was Trump going to “legally” inject evidence into criminal investigations against the enemy?

“What were we witnessing unfold?”

Was Giuliani about to “end” the Mueller investigation into Trump?

Here’s a Q drop just six days later.

Q drop 1273:

Apr 25, 2018 8:18:54 PM EDT

What happens to the special counsel? Rudy met w/ MUELLER today. Coincidence? Connect. Public announcement. End of POTUS investigation? Continue w/ other investigations? Stage set? Support growing? Strategic? Planned? We have it all. Welcome to the WH. Q

Can you see the stage being set?

All planned ahead of time as part of a strategy that was hidden purposefully, using DISINFORMATION and DECEPTION.

Giuliani met with Mueller on April 25, 2018, and Q said that it was the “end” of the investigation into Trump.

But Q also said that the Mueller investigation would continue along with “other investigations.”

Nobody knew this at the time publicly.

Who was now being investigated?

The Mueller investigation continued for another year, but it had “ended” its investigation against Trump. He was no longer a target because of an “insurance file” and LEVERAGE.

Does this portion of a Q drop just “two days later,” make a little more sense?

Q drop 1286

Apr 27, 2018 7:39:07 PM EDT

Comey to POTUS - not being investigated. Rod Rosenstein to POTUS - not being investigated. Mueller to POTUS - not a criminal target.

All three of the Clinton/Obama “protection racket” members stated that Trump was no longer being investigated, and wasn’t a “criminal target.”

Isn’t that the exact opposite of what the ENTIRE media narrative was, for two years?

DISINFORMATION is necessary in WAR. So is DECEPTION.

Trump not only wanted this narrative to continue; he fed into that false narrative by playing the victim of a witch hunt in the media. It was purposeful deception and “cover” for what was really happening.

But what was really happening if Trump wasn’t the “target” of the Mueller investigation?

Who was being targeted?

The narrative battlefield is the most important part of this war. By pushing disinformation and using deception, Trump and the military were able to TRAP the enemy in multiple ways that they never saw coming. Trump allowed them to walk straight through the front door and into the TRAP.

Trump used himself as bait.

There was a much bigger strategy happening than most people had realized at the time. Trump wasn’t on the defensive; he was targeting much bigger enemies.

Here’s another Q drop on the same day.

Q drop 1287

Apr 27, 2018 8:27:33 PM EDT

Cohen raid by FBI? Public context: re: payment to Stormy Daniels? Special Counsel & FBI raided POTUS’ attorney to pull Stormy Daniels payment info? Rod Rosenstein signed off? What other documents were collected? How many places raided? Raid on the President of the United States’ attorney for payment details re: private case re: Stormy Daniels? Think logically. How do you introduce evidence into an investigation (legally)? Who has everything? Methods which info collected/ obtained? Admissible in the court of law? Insert Rudy. First public statement. “It shouldn’t take more than “a week or two” to come to a resolution on the probe.”

Are you catching the timeline of these events?

One of Trump’s personal lawyers, named Michael Cohen had his office and home raided by the FBI and the Mueller team.

Q is connecting the raid on Cohen’s office with Rudy Giuliani joining the Trump legal team and attempting to bring an “end” to the Mueller investigation into Trump.

Why?

Mueller was “leveraged,” and his investigation was now “working for” Trump instead of against him. This fact was hidden from the American people.

Disinformation is necessary, and deception is required in WAR.

There was more happening than people know.

Why was the FBI/Special Counsel raid on one of Trump’s personal lawyers so important?

Do you really think it was only about Stormy Daniels?

A “past president” had one of his personal attorney’s office and house raided. The raid was to collect financial documents.

Q said:

Think logically. How do you introduce evidence into an investigation (legally)?

While every Trump supporter was outraged by the raid on Trump’s attorney, it was actually a very important part of the PLAN.

Trump immediately drew as much attention to the raid on his attorney as possible.

According to CNBC:

President Donald Trump fired back on Tuesday after the FBI raided the New York office and residence of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. “Attorney-client privilege is dead!” Trump said in a tweet. The circumstances aren’t as simple as the president suggests, however. The question of attorney-client privilege came up almost immediately after reports surfaced Monday that the FBI raided Cohen’s office and residence. Investigators must clear a high legal standard if they want to secure a search warrant for a lawyer’s office, according to Justice Department guidelines.

Trump set the narrative.

“Attorney-client privilege is dead.”

Trump wanted the entire country to focus on “attorney-client privilege” for a reason.

PRECEDENT.

Trump made himself “bait” and the enemy walked right into the trap.

Now, NO PRESIDENT can claim “attorney-client privilege” in order to HIDE THEIR CRIMES.

That future defense strategy for Obama, Bush and Clinton is now “dead.” And their defense lawyers are also on notice. They don’t have legal protection if they are participating in covering up their clients crimes either.

More from CNBC:

Another key exception for attorney-client privilege is when a lawyer and his or her client collude on potential crime or fraud. “The purpose of this exception is to assure that the secrecy between lawyer and client does not extend to obtaining advice in furtherance of contemplated or ongoing criminal or fraudulent conduct,” attorney and MSNBC contributor Danny Cevallos wrote in a legal analysis for NBC News.

Was Trump ever in any legal danger from this raid on Michael Cohen?

No.

Was Trump ever in any danger from the Stormy Daniels criminal trial in New York?

No.

The “public context” of the Stormy Daniels case was a cover-up of a “hush money” payment in order to effect the 2016 election.

Trump would later be “convicted” by an overzealous, Soros funded district attorney in New York named Alvin Bragg. But Trump’s lawyers were successful in delaying the sentencing until AFTER he won the 2024 election. The judge then only sentenced him to an unconditional discharge, which meant that the only punishment would be the conviction itself.

Trump would also win a civil court case against Stormy Daniels after she had sued him for defamation for calling her a “total con job.” She was ordered to pay Trump over $600,000 to cover his legal fees.

According to the BBC:

Stormy Daniels, alleged to have had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006, lost her defamation case over a 2018 tweet written by the former US president. An appeals court judge in California dismissed Ms Daniels’ case, and awarded Mr Trump a payment for legal fees. Mr Trump has denied the affair. The civil defamation lawsuit brought by Ms Daniels was entirely separate from the 34 charges filed against Mr Trump in Manhattan on Tuesday. While both cases involve Ms Daniels, the New York indictment relates to a payment made to her during the 2016 presidential election - alleged to have been “hush money” to keep quiet but not properly recorded. Ms Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Mr Trump after he called an allegation by Ms Daniels a “total con job” in a tweet on 18 April 2018.

Who was directing the play?

The enemy thought they had the perfect scenario.

They had a porn star accusing Trump of an affair right after his child was born, and he was supposedly trying to hide the affair with “hush money.” All in order to win the 2016 election. The democrats were accusing Trump’s personal attorney of being the conduit for Trump’s cover-up.

This loss by Stormy Daniels in her defamation case, went against that whole narrative and also against the criminal charges being filed by Bragg involving Cohen’s payment to Daniels.

Do you remember when it was announced that Trump won the defamation case that Stormy Daniels had filed against him?

It was announced on the “exact same day” that District Attorney Alvin Bragg was arraigning Trump for the “hush money” case involving Stormy Daniels.

More from BBC:

The case was dismissed after 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judge Samuel James Otero said Mr Trump’s statement was protected by the First Amendment. Ms Daniels, 44, was then ordered to pay Mr Trump’s legal fees in the amount of $293,000, CNN reported. She appealed, arguing the legal fees were too high, but lost. The court found that her “argument that the fee request is unreasonable and excessive is not well-founded,” BBC’s US media partner CBS reported. Ms Daniels was ordered to pay another $245,000 in fees after losing that appeal. And on Tuesday - as Mr Trump was fingerprinted, escorted by police into a Manhattan courtroom and listened to a judge read him charges of 34 felony counts - Ms Daniels was ordered to pay Mr Trump the $121,972.

Do you think that was just a coincidence?

The entire Stormy Daniels story, and the cases surrounding her were a purposeful distraction.

Trump was never in danger of going to prison over anything related to Stormy Daniels.

This whole drama was a set-up. It was part of the sting operation.

The reason why Trump wasn’t in danger from this case, was because the District Attorney had no jurisdiction in this case in the first place. So Trump was ALWAYS going to win an appeal at the Supreme Court.

According to FOX News:

Prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney’s office won’t have much of a legal leg to stand on if they indict former President Donald Trump on violating campaign finance law, according to a legal expert and former member of the Federal Election Commission (FEC). “If the state charges are based on a supposed violation of federal campaign finance law, then the Manhattan DA is way off base,” Hans von Spakovsky told Fox News Digital. “A settlement payment of a nuisance claim is not a federal campaign expense,” said von Spakovsky, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation. “The state DA has no authority to prosecute a federal campaign finance violation in any event.” Such cases, he argues, are within the province of the FEC, where he served as a commissioner, or the U.S. Justice Department, explaining that both agencies have known about the facts for years, but have chosen not to prosecute Trump.

The ENTIRE prosecution of Trump over “hush money” to Stormy Daniels was a “political” prosecution from the beginning.

Trump was NEVER in danger of being prosecuted because none of what’s happening is political. We are engaged in a real WAR, and as I pointed out in my last article, there are key members of the Supreme Court and the FISA courts who know what’s happening, and are helping Trump LEGALLY.

The FBI raided Michael Cohen’s office and home on behalf of the Mueller investigation because of the Stormy Daniels story. The pretext was a possible “campaign contribution” to hide a “salacious story” in order to affect the 2016 election.

But who was really behind the raid on Cohen?

Was it Mueller?

If it was, then why did Mueller hand the investigation off to the SDNY?

Who was in charge of the SDNY at the time?

Here’s where there is much more to the story than people realize.

Who did Mueller hand the Cohen investigation over to?

Geoffrey Berman.

Anybody remember that name?

For a two day period, Geoffrey Berman made headlines because he refused to resign after new Attorney General William Barr had asked for his resignation. This happened late in Trump’s first term, in June of 2020.

According to The Guardian:

In a surprise move late on Friday night, the US attorney general, William Barr, announced the resignation of Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the southern district of New York, the home of investigations and prosecutions of allies of Donald Trump, including Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen. Berman was among those taken by surprise. In a statement that set up a remarkable standoff between the administration and the leader of a district which regularly tries major mob and terror cases, the attorney said he had no intention of quitting. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning,” Berman said, adding he learned of his supposed departure from a Department of Justice press release. “I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate,” he said. “Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption. I cherish every day that I work with the men and women of this office to pursue justice without fear or favor – and intend to ensure that this office’s important cases continue unimpeded.”

Did you catch that important data point?

Berman and the SDNY weren’t just criminally investigating Michael Cohen, they were ALSO investigating Rudy Giuliani, another one of Trump’s personal attorneys.

Remember what Q said:

Think logically. How do you introduce evidence into an investigation (legally)?

Rudy had the “insurance file.” It wasn’t just evidence against Mueller. He had gathered evidence in Ukraine, and had evidence from the Hunter Biden laptop, too.

Was it all “handed off?”

Evidence introduced to an ongoing criminal investigation LEGALLY?

Berman publicly declared that he was protecting the important investigations in progress at the SDNY, which were also looking into Cohen and Giuliani. That’s why he wasn’t resigning. This created a perfect distraction from what was actually happening. Trump had not nominated anyone to lead the SDNY, and Berman was serving in a temporary role.

Guess who first placed Berman into his temporary role at SDNY?

None other than Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

As I have laid out in several articles in the past, Sessions is a patriot, and was doing some heavy lifting in the background using the cover of recusal for the Russian investigation.

And in my last article, I shared a Q drop that I think most people had missed, which revealed that Sessions had written a “classified” letter to two members of the Supreme Court removing his “recusal” based on declassified information.

That was never in the public narrative.

Why was that so important?

The enemy thought they had removed a threat by neutering Sessions, but instead, he was now overseeing the entire DOJ again.

And the table had been set in New York.

Q drop 1370

May 15, 2018 1:32:59 AM EDT

Why was Preet Bharara fired? Why was the NY AG just removed? Why did RUDY recently join POTUS’ legal team after being ‘quiet’ for so long? What must be cleaned first? Who investigates? Who prosecutes? WHAT CAN FINALLY BE DONE? WHO HAS THE ULTIMATE AUTHORITY? DOES IT FALL UNDER THE RUSSIA RECUSAL? DOES FLYNN KNOW? Define “On the Record.” You have more than you know. ENJOY THE SHOW. Q

This entire Q drop is focused on the criminal investigations happening in the background.

While everyone was purposely focused on the Mueller investigation into Trump, it was just a distraction from the real investigations.

Disinformation and Deception.

Trump fired Preet Bharara as the head of the SDNY. That’s what allowed Sessions to appoint Geoffrey Berman to lead that important office, which was overseeing a lot of important investigations.

The fake fight over refusing to resign was just a distraction, and cover to create “distance” between Trump and the investigations.

Optics is very important.

The SDNY were overseeing some of the most important investigations in this WAR, and Berman was a key player. The SDNY was investigating the Weiner/Huma laptop, Epstein and Maxwell, along with both Cohen and Giuliani.

Trump had installed his man in the SDNY to help gather the evidence.

All part of the plan.

Q said that Rudy joined Trump’s legal team AFTER “something” was cleaned.

“Who investigates?

Answer: The FBI.

Who prosecutes?”

Answer: The DOJ.

“Who has the ultimate authority? Does it fall under the Russian collusion?”

Who is Q referring to?

Jeff Sessions.

Q drop 1318

May 08, 2018 12:36:41 AM EDT

Use LOGIC. Why must the DOJ & FBI be CLEANED FIRST? What is the DOJ responsible for? What is the FBI responsible for? Why did HRC get a free pass? Use LOGIC. Define single shooter. Who is HUBER? Define Inspector General. When does SESSIONS step back in? Already is? Why did SESSIONS secretly engage HUBER? Why did SESSIONS reveal HUBER? Timing is everything. Department of Justice does not discuss ongoing investigations or confirm specific matters, What about the active investigation into leaks?

The whole time that Sessions was recused, he was cleaning out the corrupt FBI and DOJ. He had also launched criminal investigations into all the leaks, which gave him a broad authority over many investigations involving the same traitors who had launched the Russian collusion conspiracy to frame Trump.

Q asks some important questions in this drop.

When does Sessions step back in? Already is? Why did Sessions “secretly” engage Huber? Why did Sessions reveal Huber?

The Sessions “recusal” never neutered him. He was heavily involved in the massive sting operation from the beginning.

He had “secretly” engaged Huber to work with Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate a whole lot of the enemy’s crimes. Nobody ever knew about it until Sessions himself revealed it. Huber had ALREADY been investigating for many months under the radar before Sessions revealed it publicly.

Timing is everything.

Disinformation is necessary, and deception is required in WAR.

Did you catch the clue in that Q drop?

First, Q says that Sessions revealed the “secret” Huber investigation. Then Q said that “the DOJ does not discuss ongoing investigations.”

The Huber investigation was ALREADY over. What most people don’t know is that Huber had handed off the investigation to someone else. Part of his investigation went to John Durham, who William Barr had appointed to investigate the criminal conspiracy to frame Trump.

But Durham wasn’t the only investigator that Huber handed evidence over to.

There is another prosecutor out there that the public is unaware of. A “secret” investigation that has been ongoing with no leaks.

Here is a HUGE Q drop:

Q said “goodbye, Mr. Rosenstein,” then asked if he was “still overseeing” the Special Counsel investigation.

But before that, Q posted this Twitter post from Paul Serran:

The “secret” investigation that Sessions had launched involving John Huber and Michael Horowitz was the “biggest in history.”

And people still think nothing is happening.

In that Q drop, there was a link to a Congressional hearing on the Clinton Foundation. Q asked where is Huber because one of his biggest tasks was to investigate all the corruption in the Clinton Foundation.

Nobody is above the law.

Including the Clintons.

But here’s a Q drop on the same day, referencing that previous drop.

It reveals that there is another prosecutor who nobody knows about.

That is one of the most important reveals in the Q drops, in my opinion.

What if there’s another “prosecutor” (outside of DC) assigned by Sessions with the same mandate/authority as Huber?

Huber was being described as the biggest criminal investigation in history. (RICO.)

And now Q was revealing that there was “another prosecutor” conducting an even bigger criminal investigation.

ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS.

The public is completely unaware of this investigation.

Disinformation is necessary, and deception is required in WAR.

But guess who does know all about this investigation?

Q drop 553

Jan 19, 2018 12:04:38 AM EST

The TELL. How can we listen in, track, and monitor American citizens [bad actors]? [We hear you]. [We see you]. What must we LEGALLY demonstrate in order to gain such warrants? FISA? Do we TRUST the FISA JUDGES? MIL INTEL? State Secrets? Why is this relevant? Who can we TRUST? Expand your thinking. Q

This Q drop is very important.

It peels back the curtain to reveal what was really happening in the background. Military intelligence was running the operation, and it was being hidden legally under the “State Secrets” designation, which prevented the courts from revealing hidden investigations.

Q often said that “FISA goes both ways.”

As I indicated in my last article, there were at least two Supreme Court justices who were being informed on what was really happening, and had LEGALLY authorized it. I believe those two Justices were Clarence Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts, because Roberts oversees the FISA courts.

I also believe that the three justices who were later appointed by Trump are also now “in the know.”

They know that Trump is a wartime president and that this is a real WAR against an insurgency embedded within our entire government. That’s why most of these investigations into treason are being hidden under “State Secrets.”

Q asked, “what must we LEGALLY demonstrate in order to gain such WARRANTS?”

TREASON and an “insurgency” controlled by foreign puppet masters completely changes the rules. The military is in control.

These were FISA WARRANTS against “bad actors.”

Who specifically are the “bad actors” and why did it require “secret” evidence at the Supreme Court level?

Here’s an important part of a Q drop.

Q drop 17

Oct 31, 2017 11:58:00 PM EDT

Anonymous

Why does Obama travel in advance of POTUS to foreign locations? Why is this relevant? Focus on the power of POTUS as it relates to the Marines. How can Military Intelligence be applied to prosecute BAD ACTORS and avoid corrupt agencies and judges? Biggest drop on Pol.

There are a lot of “bad actors.” But for Trump and the military to get FISA warrants against Obama and Hillary, it required evidence of TREASON at the Supreme Court level.

A president and Secretary of State committing TREASON completely changes the rules of the game LEGALLY.

These aren’t just prosecutions. They are “enemy combatants.”

This is a REAL WAR, and a fight for the survival of the Republic. That is why Trump is winning all of these “emergency docket” decisions at the Supreme Court, and will continue to do so.

The enemy has figured out that they can no longer win through the courts, which is why they have quickly moved to their last move on the chessboard.

VIOLENCE.

I would expect more violence. They have no other option and cannot stop what’s coming.

Q drop 2283

Sep 27, 2018 10:01:20 PM EDT

SUPREME COURT Justice(s) to receive FULL TIME security detail(s) - (pending). Q

Trump knew early on that the Supreme Court would be targeted.

According to OSV News:

In 2022, shortly after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked but before it issued that ruling, a man carrying a gun near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland residence was arrested after threatening to kill the justice, citing that leak. But it is not only Supreme Court justices or their families who have been the subject of threats or violence. CBS News recently reported that a pair of federal judges expressed concern about an increase in threats during a call with reporters hosted by the Judicial Conference, the policymaking body for the federal judiciary. Chief Justice John Roberts’ 2024 annual report acknowledged “a significant uptick in identified threats at all levels of the judiciary” as among what he called threats to judicial independence.

The Supreme Court is playing a vital part in this WAR by helping Trump do everything LEGALLY and by the book. That is why Trump prioritized flipping the courts and “leveraged” Mitch McConnell to quickly push through all of his Judicial nominees.

But most people still think the Judiciary Branch is completely corrupted, and the Supreme Court can’t be trusted.

Q said: “Who can we TRUST? Expand your thinking.”

Disinformation and Deception.

The narrative being pushed is that the entire judicial branch is corrupted and fighting against Trump.

But if you actually look at who is fighting against Trump in the judiciary branch, it is a small number of judges at the district level. The democrats have had to go “judge shopping” just to find judges to do their bidding, and it’s getting harder to find them.

Why?

Because the Supreme Court continues to slap down these district judges and their unconstitutional rulings.

The reason why disinformation and deception are required in WAR is to hide your plans from the enemy.

The main battlefield is for the hearts and minds of the people. It’s mostly an information war, and the fight for control of the narrative is being fought by both sides.

Q drop 4373

May 31, 2020 8:47:15 PM EDT

YOU ARE WITNESSING THE GREATEST [COORDINATED] DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN TO EVER BE LAUNCHED AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. INFORMATION WARFARE. INFILTRATION V INVASION INSURGENCY. IRREGULAR WARFARE. [Democrat] EFFORTS TO REGAIN POWER. Q

The entire Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence investigation, launched by Obama and handed off to the Mueller Special Counsel investigation was a “disinformation campaign” designed to convince the American people that Trump stole the election and was a puppet of Russia.

INFORMATION WARFARE.

It wasn’t just an attempted coup; it was an act of WAR by an enemy insurgency that had infiltrated every level of our government. The enemy was using all means at their disposal in order to remove Trump from office.

The Mueller Special Counsel investigation was supposed to put an end to the Trump presidency. But it turned into the biggest BOOMERANG in history.

The enemy was completely CONFUSED when the Mueller Report “exonerated” Trump.

All planned.

The raid on Cohen, initiated by Mueller helped completely destroy any defense of “attorney client privilege” protections for Obama, Bush and Clinton.

Mueller handing off the Cohen investigation to Berman at the SDNY, who later also investigated Giuliani allowed a “hand-off” of evidence for hidden investigations in the background.

How do you introduce an “insurance file” of evidence LEGALLY?

The Mueller investigation had stopped investigating Trump, and was now investigating the enemy. Mueller was now assisting ongoing criminal investigations.

How do we know?

Does anybody remember this important information from an early Q drop?

Q drop 15

Oct 31, 2017 11:00:47 PM EDT

11.3 - PODESTA indicted 11.6 - Huma indicted Manafort was placed into Trump’s camp (as well as others). The corruption that will come out is so serious that deals must be cut for people to walk away, otherwise 70% of elected politicians would be in jail (you are seeing it already begin). A deep cleaning is occurring and the prevention and defense of pure evil is occurring on a daily basis. They never thought they were going to lose control of the Presidency (not just D’s,) and thought they had control since making past mistakes (JFK, Reagan). God speed, Patriots. PS, Soros is targeted.

I bet most people don’t know that Mueller was investigating the Podesta brothers.

Do you know why?

According to NBC News:

Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group are now the subjects of a federal investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, three sources with knowledge of the matter told NBC News. The probe of Podesta and his Democratic-leaning lobbying firm grew out of Mueller’s inquiry into the finances of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to the sources. As special counsel, Mueller has been tasked with investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Tony Podesta is the chairman of the Podesta Group and the brother of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman. John Podesta is not currently affiliated with the Podesta Group and is not part of Mueller’s investigation.

The Podesta Group had become one of the most successful lobbying groups in DC. Tony Podesta ran the business, and John Podesta was the connection to all the powerful politicians, having worked with the Clintons and Obama.

They had direct connections to Paul Manafort, who was targeted by the Mueller investigation into the Trump campaign. Both the Podesta’s and Manafort had deep connections with Ukraine, not Russia.

Giuliani had gone to Ukraine and gathered an “insurance file” that included the Podesta’s. The “public” narrative was that the SDNY was investigating Giuliani on his lobbying violations in Ukraine, but it was actually the Podesta’s who were in legal jeopardy.

How do we know?

Even though it was reported that Giuliani was involved in a grand jury investigation, he was never charged by the SDNY.

But what happened to the Podesta’s?

Q drop 62

Nov 02, 2017 7:12:48 PM EDT

Anonymous

Highly recommend someone take all my crumbs and put into a massive dump (a single shot). This will be considered the biggest ‘inside’ ‘approved’ dump in American history. They are beginning to understand, as PODESTA‘s attorney was just notified. All my dumps are being recorded but again it doesn’t matter. Alice & Wonderland. WHERE IS Barack Obama TODAY?!?!?

Podesta was notified through his attorney that he had an indictment coming.

Was that ever made public?

No.

Remember, that Q drop was on November 2, 2017.

What happened next?

According to Politico:

Tony Podesta’s lavish art collection is coming down off the walls at the Podesta Group, as the lobbying firm — among the largest and most powerful in Washington — prepares to close up shop. Workers started removing dozens of pieces in Podesta’s collection of photography and other artworks from the walls of the firm on Thursday, the same day Kimberley Fritts, the firm’s longtime chief executive, abruptly resigned, according to a Podesta Group staffer. But less than two weeks after Podesta stepped down as chairman, the firm he founded 30 years ago may soon shut its doors, with staffers unsure if they’ll be paid after next week. Podesta tapped Fritts as his successor last week, hours after an indictment was unsealed charging Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, with breaking foreign lobbying law. Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, as part of his probe into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

The entire media narrative was that Manafort had Russian connections, and was being indicted for Russian collusion. As Trump’s campaign chairman, that would also connect Trump to Russia.

But that was all a lie.

Disinformation and deception.

Manafort wasn’t charged with anything to do with Russian collusion. The truth is, Manafort didn’t have Russian connections; he had Ukrainian connections.

But why would the Podesta brothers panic and quickly close the doors on one of the biggest lobbying firms in DC after 30 years in business?

Why would the Podesta’s panic because Manafort was indicted by Mueller?

Wasn’t Mueller supposed to be an enemy pawn?

Wasn’t he taking down Trump?

More from Politico:

The indictment accused Manafort of hiring the Podesta Group — identified as “Company B” — to lobby for an ostensibly independent nonprofit that “was under the ultimate direction” of the Ukrainian president, his party and the Ukrainian government. Neither Podesta nor the Podesta Group has been charged publicly with any crimes.

Did you catch that key word?

“Neither Podesta nor the Podesta Group has been charged ‘publicly’ with any crimes.”

SEALED INDICTMENTS aren’t made “public” until they are unsealed.

What happened AFTER the Podesta’s found out, through their attorney that they were going to be indicted?

They were informed on November 2, 2017.

What happened the very next day?

Q drop 67

Nov 03, 2017 5:33:30 PM EDT

Anonymous

Where is John PODESTA? Where is Tony PODESTA? Did one or both escape the country and was let out? WHERE IS Barack Obama? WHERE WAS Barack Obama YESTERDAY? What is the difference between commercial and private re: security clearance for departure? Who is the TSA head? Which party did he contribute to? What is of particular interest when researching? How does Homeland Security interact w/ TSA? What updated post 9-11 protocols were put in place to prevent/stop inbound/outbound Classified- level targets? What local airports are in close proximity to DC? What happened shortly after 9-11 (specifically with all aircraft)? Who was authorized to depart? ONLY 1 PLANE was authorized during this ‘mandatory forced grounding’. Who SPECIFICALLY authorized this? What airport did the departure take place at? Why is this relevant? How does it tie together? PODESTA‘s plane has military escort (i.e. tag) and is being diverted (forced down). Short delay.

Q is telling us that the Podesta’s tried to flee the country, but their plane was diverted by “military escort” because they were a “classified target.”

I wonder where they got diverted to?

Guantanamo Bay maybe?

That’s certainly possible.

Let’s go back to the Q drop that said Trump wasn’t being investigated. There’s a lot more information in that drop.

Q drop 1286

Apr 27, 2018 7:39:07 PM EDT

Comey to POTUS - not being investigated. Rod Rosenstein to POTUS - not being investigated. Mueller to POTUS - not a criminal target. Baiting POTUS? Why no contact w/ Wikileaks/Julian Assange? What is being investigated? Why is Mueller’s team stacked w/ ex Clinton/ Democrat sr level authorities? Why are POTUS supporters screaming for END? POTUS WITCH HUNT END. ADD RUDY (quiet). Can the investigation officially/publicly drop POTUS from review & continue? Why did the PODESTA Group close shop? Why are known bad actors in full support of Mueller? Why did POTUS interview (FBI Dir) Mueller a day prior to Special Counsel appointment if impossible to assign position? Why did Sessions recuse? What are the powers of Huber/ IG (Horowitz)? Mueller report will contradict per Brennan Tweet today? Disconnect exists. R’s/ D’s negative for POTUS. Insurance policy? More than you can imagine. re: HRC insurance [win] Why? Cover? Remainder illegal acts. Confused? Special Counsel targeting who? Special Counsel on team? Special Counsel off team? Questions reveal answers. Time will tell. Q

Did you catch the main clues?

“Can the investigation officially/publicly drop POTUS from review & continue? Why did the PODESTA Group close shop?”

The Mueller investigation had dropped their investigation into Trump, and were investigating the Podesta Group. That’s why the Podesta Group quickly closed its doors for business.

Q teases us at the end.

“Confused? Special Counsel targeting who? Special Counsel on team? Special Counsel off team? Questions reveal answers. Time will tell.”

Mueller had flipped, and so had Rosenstein. Sessions had formally unrecused himself at the Supreme Court from the Russia investigation, and the Podesta Group had suddenly ceased to exist.

The Podesta brothers are an important target.

But the Podesta’s were just puppets.

They weren’t the big target.

They are going to lead to someone much bigger.

Let’s go back to the previous Q drop.

Why did Q connect the Podesta’s to 9/11?

From Q drop 67

Nov 03, 2017 5:33:30 PM EDT

What happened shortly after 9-11 (specifically with all aircraft)? Who was authorized to depart? ONLY 1 PLANE was authorized during this ‘mandatory forced grounding’. Who SPECIFICALLY authorized this? What airport did the departure take place at? Why is this relevant? How does it tie together? PODESTA‘s plane has military escort (i.e. tag) and is being diverted (forced down).

“How does it tie together?”

What do the Podesta’s, Huma Abedin and 9/11 have in common?

I’ll connect those dots in my next article.

