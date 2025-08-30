Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
8h

OH! You’re right about being happy with this post, Joe! I have ‘Throw Them All Out’ and Peter’s observation of Sessions’ honesty always stuck with me. I noted it when he was the Alabama AG here prior to him running for Congress. It’s one of the main reasons (and his inexplicable absence in the public eye) that I have believed he has been active in investigating or conducting grand juries all this time. The revelation that his recusal was later reversed escaped me entirely, and likely most of us, even while watching!

I keep telling my husband that part of the delay in justice IS exactly because the DOJ, FBI and more importantly, the Supremes, aren’t totally in patriot control (in accordance with our Constitution). The evidence seems to show DOJ and FBI, have made great strides, but the Court must be ‘fixed’ prior to the arrests. It’s bet anything Justice Thomas is one of the 2 briefed justices. I still remember what he went through to get on the court as I watched his hearings. Same playbook used for Kavanaugh and Gorsuch decades later.

The Art of War in action right in front of our eyes! We are seeing massive progress in real time! Can’t wait for the next chapter, but, as always, your timing is impeccable!

God bless you, Joe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
H L Holman's avatar
H L Holman
9h

A great investigative timeline with precise Q drops correlations.

Well done Joe !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture