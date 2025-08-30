How many coincidences before it's mathematically impossible?

The enemy had launched their plan to frame and remove President Trump from office, using Special Counsel Robert Mueller as the focal point. They seemed to be completely dominating the “information war” and were confident that they had trapped Trump in a box with no chance of escape.

Mueller was the perfect “blockade.”

Trump’s impeachment would be guided by Mueller’s findings, and he would be removed from office in shame, and then prosecuted for “obstruction of justice” charges. The Mueller investigation was going to drive the narrative and convince the American people that Trump wasn’t just unpopular, but a criminal who stole the election from Hillary Clinton.

“She was never supposed to lose.”

But then the Mueller report dropped, and it was nothing like the enemy had expected. It was actually the opposite.

As soon as the Mueller report dropped, Trump immediately went before the cameras. He had been waiting patiently for this moment, and made sure the whole world knew the outcome of the Mueller “witch hunt.”

“COMPLETE AND TOTAL EXONERATION.”

“NO COLLUSION” and “NO OBSTRUCTION.”

According to The Guardian:

Donald Trump is claiming 'complete and total exoneration' following the release of a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report into collusion with Russia. The president spoke before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Florida on Sunday afternoon. The Justice Department said that Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that Trump's campaign 'conspired or coordinated' with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mueller also investigated whether Trump obstructed justice, but did not come to a definitive answer.

Did you catch the important data point?

The first thing that was released was a SUMMARY of the Mueller report, not the full report.

The democrats had just been played.

This was a planned undercutting of the enemy’s narrative. It was the first salvo to destroy the Special Counsel investigation “narrative” by publicly “exonerating” Trump.

The new Attorney General, William Barr purposely held back the entire Mueller report and instead released a “summary” that he wrote himself. That cut the legs out from under the democrats and torpedoed the media’s planned narrative, which was to “convict” Trump in the court of public opinion.

The “complete exoneration” narrative based on the Mueller report was now competing with the enemy’s “Russian collusion” narrative. Barr’s “summary” caught the enemy by surprise and unprepared. Their plan went completely off the rails, and it left them scrambling.

Mueller had found ZERO evidence of collusion with Russia, between Trump or anybody associated with him. Mueller did convict a few Trump associates of crimes that had NOTHING to do with “Russian collusion.” He only got convictions on non-related charges. The “summary” drop of the Mueller report threw a wet blanket on the full 448 page report, which Barr released a short time later.

It was like somebody let the air out of the balloon.

The enemy’s grand plan to take down Trump was a complete failure. It had failed in every way possible, and that wasn’t a COINCIDENCE.

Who was directing the play?

The enemy had fought hard to create the Russian collusion narrative leading up to the Mueller report. The Mueller investigation was supposed to present the “evidence” of collusion and obstruction of justice so that Trump would be removed from office through impeachment.

Mueller didn’t find anything against Trump.

The entire Mueller investigation had turned into the biggest BOOMERANG in history. But it wasn’t just complete exoneration, it was something much bigger.

The enemy didn’t trap Trump, he had actually trapped them.

The biggest BOOMERANG in history was actually the biggest STING OPERATION in history too.

Q drop 3473 — Jul 24, 2019 12:40:27 PM EDT

BIGGEST SCANDAL IN AMERICAN HISTORY. TREASON. 2019 - YEAR OF THE BOOMERANG. Q

Why was 2019 the “year of the boomerang?”

That was when the Mueller investigation was FORCIBLY ended.

AG William Barr ended the investigation on March 22, 2019.

It was all planned ahead of time.

Trump welcomed the launch of a Special Counsel investigation against him because he ALREADY knew what the outcome would be. Trump knew nothing would happen to him BEFORE the investigation was finished.

The entire Mueller report dropped, and instead of igniting a fire to impeach Trump, it became a big waste of time and taxpayers’ money.

It was a complete “nothing burger.”

The Mueller report had given Trump a complete and total exoneration.

Nobody expected that.

But how did that happen?

How did Trump know the outcome ahead of time, and why didn’t the enemy know?

More was happening behind the scenes than most people realized.

There were two “stealth bombers” launched against the Mueller “witch hunt.”

Timing was everything.

The first big move came from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, after about a year and a half into the Mueller investigation.

According to The Independent:

Donald Trump has forced out Jeff Sessions, the attorney general, in his first cabinet clean-out following the midterm elections, and someone whose departure had been anticipated ever since he ruled himself out from overseeing the Russia probe. In what was likely to be the first of several shake-ups following Tuesday’s elections, which saw Republicans lose control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats, Mr Sessions said he had been asked to resign and had done so. “Dear Mr President, at your request I am submitting my resignation,” Mr Sessions said in his letter. The firing of Mr Sessions, and his replacement with his own chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, who will be acting attorney general, will immediately trigger fears the president is preparing to terminate the inquiry being carried out by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Jeff Sessions resigned AFTER the democrats had taken back the House of Representatives in the midterms. If you remember, they stole several close races in 2018.

The timing of Sessions’ resignation wasn’t a coincidence.

Mueller was a “blockade” and Trump knew why the democrats wanted a Special Counsel in the first place. The Mueller investigation was the key to impeachment and removal, and it was also being used to “influence” the midterm elections.

The military had prevented Hillary and Obama from stealing the 2016 election, and they also “prevented” the democrats from stealing the “Senate” in those 2018 midterms; thus preventing the removal of Trump through impeachment.

GAME THEORY.

Trump “allowed” the democrats to win the House because he wanted the conspiracy against him to continue in order to entrap even more of the enemy in treason.

Check out this portion of a Q drop. It reveals “WHY?” the democrats focused so hard on stealing the House.

Q drop 2448 — Nov 07, 2018 1:10:14 PM EST

We are at war. Think logically. Why was winning the House majority the primary goal for them? To this point, what chamber is currently directing the DOJ/FBI investigations? To this point, what chamber do they feel most threatened by?

Can you see the STRATEGY?

Trump purposely “leaked” declassified information to a few House members who were conducting investigations into the Russian collusion hoax.

Devin Nunes, Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte.

Trump and the military purposely made the House investigations the enemy’s biggest “threat,” while keeping the Senate in reserve for AFTER the midterms.

Here’s the next portion of that same Q drop.

Q drop 2448 — Nov 07, 2018 1:10:14 PM EST

While the focus was on the House for them (due to above), our underlying focus was adding PRO_POTUS members to the SENATE and safely securing a PRO_MAJORITY. THE SENATE IS WORTH SO MUCH MORE. THE SENATE CONTROLS JUDGES & CABINET POSITIONS W/O HOUSE APPROVAL. THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HAS DIRECT OVERSIGHT OVER THE DOJ&FBI [MORE POWER THAN THE HOUSE]. While we had a SENATE majority on paper, in reality, we never did, nor could we count on bringing investigations to that body until it was safely in our full control. THE SENATE WAS ALWAYS THE PRIMARY OBJECTIVE. Moves & countermoves. We defied history by picking up SENATE seats. Patriots delivered. Disinfo is necessary. Enemy at the front door. Our attempt at reassurance re: last drops re: House >>> SENATE backed by POTUS tweet directly thereafter stating the same thing should have put this to bed. How many coincidences before it's mathematically impossible? Do you think the current 'shill' attack is organic? Buckle up. Q

The House investigations “introduced” the American people to the narrative that Trump was spied on by the Obama administration, and was being framed.

That FORCED the democrats to focus on taking back the House in order to “END” those investigations.

Trump, in the meantime focused on winning the Senate. He actually increased republican control, especially after forcing a few RINOS to retire, rather than run for re-election. The investigations were then handed off to the Senate because of their direct oversight over the DOJ and FBI. Now the Senate could focus their investigations on the individual traitors involved in SPYGATE and OBAMAGATE. That’s how we came to know many important players in the DOJ and FBI involved in the conspiracy.

But this increased majority in the Senate also shielded Trump from being removed from office after the House impeached him.

Q drop 16 — Oct 31, 2017 11:31:00 PM EDT

Anonymous

Get the popcorn, Friday & Saturday will deliver on the MAGA promise. POTUS knows he must clean house (gov't) in order to 'free up' and demonstrate who has authority in order to pass important legislation. This was always the priority. Remember, AG Sessions cannot look like an impartial player that is out to get all former Obama team members as we need him for other important work. All will come into focus and for anyone to think POTUS is not in control is kidding themselves. Also, he's 100% insulated with zero risk of IMPEACHMENT (fact).

“For anyone to think POTUS is not in control is kidding themselves. Also, he's 100% insulated with zero risk of IMPEACHMENT (fact).”

Trump was safe from being removed from office, and used the democrats impeachments as another sting operation in order to trap more players.

The entire plan for impeachment and removal relied on “evidence” that was supposed to come from the Mueller report.

Trump had taken control of the Senate, which prevented his removal, and now he was going to remove the threat from the Mueller investigation altogether.

It started with Sessions’ resignation.

But don’t miss the important point.

“Dear Mr President, at your request I am submitting my resignation,” Mr Sessions said in his letter.

Trump had initiated the removal of Sessions by “requesting” that Sessions resign.

Sessions had completed his mission by launching massive RICO investigations in the background, and leak investigations publicly. Now it was time for someone else to take the stage.

What happened AFTER Sessions submitted his resignation?

Q posted this:

Q drop 2462 — Nov 09, 2018 6:32:17 PM EST

Logical thinking required. A) How can arrests occur prior to removing the corruption from the DOJ & FBI? B) How can arrests occur prior to safely securing a majority in the SUPREME COURT [CONSTITUTION - RULE OF LAW] C) What is the role of the SENATE? >Role of GOODLATTE? >Role of GOWDY? >Role of SESSIONS? >GOODLATTE, GOWDY, and SESSIONS *ALL* RESIGNED >GOODLATTE, GOWDY, and SESSIONS *ALL* RESIGNED. > Who did SESSIONS appoint in NOV 2017?

Don’t miss what Q said:

How can arrests occur prior to safely securing a majority in the SUPREME COURT [CONSTITUTION - RULE OF LAW]

That’s directly tied to Sessions, and I’ll come back to that near the end.

“Who did Sessions appoint in November 2017?”

Sessions had appointed John Huber as a Special Prosecutor in November of 2017, and nobody knew about it at the time. He tasked Inspector General Michael Horowitz to work with Huber, looking into the Carter Page FISA, Uranium One, the Clinton Foundation and Hillary’s illegal server.

But why did Q say repeatedly, “Goodlatte, Gowdy and Sessions ALL resigned?”

Goodlatte, Gowdy and Sessions resigned because they were the “investigators” in the House who were now the “expert witnesses” in the coordinated handoff of these investigations to the Senate. They helped get the Senate investigations up to speed, and guided them in the direction of the key players.

As Q often said, “How do you introduce evidence legally?”

Jeff Sessions was ALWAYS a KEY PLAYER.

He has taken a lot of criticism.

Q drop 3371 — Jul 08, 2019 9:07:51 PM EDT

“Back in 2011, the indomitable Peter Schweizer published “Throw Them All Out,” a detailed examination of political corruption as it is actually practiced in the halls of Congress. In his investigation, Schweizer found one single member of Congress against whom no allegations could be held - who had never taken a dime that was not his, had never cut any backroom deals, had never, simply put, played the game. That individual was Jeff Sessions.” Sometimes you need to 'take one for the team publicly' before you are vindicated as a hero. Q

Here’s what was posted after Sessions resignation.

Q drop 2452 — Nov 07, 2018 4:02:17 PM EST

Thank you for your service to our Country, Mr. Jeff SESSIONS! Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. Q+

Q+ on the boards is Trump.

Trump himself was posting high praise about Jeff Sessions.

Then Q posted this right after.

Q drop 2453 — Nov 07, 2018 4:30:12 PM EST

While we cannot telegraph everything, for reasons all can understand, we do try in our own way to inform loyal Anons & Patriots. What are the odds "thank you for your service" was posted less than 1 hour prior to POTUS re: SESSIONS "thank you for your service?" Do you believe in coincidences? How many coincidences before mathematically impossible? THE SENATE WAS THE KEY. Enjoy the show! Q

“The Senate was the key.”

Jeff Sessions worked in the Senate for years, and the fact that he was intimately involved in the hidden criminal investigations made him a valuable asset in the handoff from the House to the Senate.

Sessions is a loyal patriot and a hero. He fulfilled his role as AG, and now he was handing the baton to another key player at the DOJ.

According to the previous Independent article:

The firing of Mr Sessions, and his replacement with his own chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, who will be acting attorney general, will immediately trigger fears the president is preparing to terminate the inquiry being carried out by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Stealth Bomber” number one was about to take the stage. Mathew Whitaker was ALREADY playing a key role. He was Sessions’ Chief of Staff at the DOJ.

Why was that important?

Whitaker was ALREADY in the loop on what was happening with the Huber investigations behind the scenes.

More from:

Q drop 2462 — Nov 09, 2018 6:32:17 PM EST

Who is HUBER? >Who RE_CONFIRMED HUBER? >WHO ORIGINALLY APPOINTED HUBER? >IMPORTANCE OF PARTISAN OPTICS? >Mandate charged to HUBER? >Resources provided to HUBER? >Who is HOROWITZ? >Mandate charged to HOROWITZ? >Resources provided to HOROWITZ? >Who was SESSIONS' CHIEF OF STAFF? >What were the responsibilities of WHITAKER? >WHAT IS THE ROLE OF A CHIEF OF STAFF? >SHADOW PLAYERS ARE THE DEADLIEST [STEALTH] >What is the advantage of having a ‘temp’ (‘acting’) in a leadership position?

“SHADOW PLAYERS ARE THE DEADLIEST [STEALTH]”

Whitaker knew EVERYTHING that was happening at the DOJ. He wasn’t recused from the Russian collusion investigation because he didn’t play a part In Trump’s campaign for president. He was a very valuable “stealth bomber” in the DOJ. He helped oversee the Huber investigation, and was ALSO keeping an eye on the Mueller investigation.

Now he was being named “acting Attorney General.”

Guess who was left in the dark on the entire Huber investigation?

A portion of:

Q drop 2397 — Nov 03, 2018 2:16:38 PM EDT

Remember, POTUS already ordered the DECLAS. -[Rod Rosenstein] pushed back hard -OIG tasked to review [determine 'sensitive info'] -OIG works w/ HUBER (important to remember) -HUBER reports 'directly' to SESSIONS (important to remember) Was the DECLAS already cleared for release? Was the gambit played by [Rod Rosenstein] to stall & delay post election banking on [D's win House]?

“Huber reports ‘directly’ to Sessions.”

Rod Rosenstein was the number two man at the DOJ, and he wasn’t in the loop at all on the Huber investigation. Huber was reporting directly to Sessions, keeping Rosenstein in the dark.

Why?

Because both Sessions and Trump knew that Rosenstein was an enemy pawn, and they purposely placed him as Deputy Attorney General in the DOJ for a reason. When the time was right, they were going to leverage and flip him.

When Sessions resigned and Trump placed Whitaker as “acting Attorney General,” that move immediately sent the democrats into a panic.

Whitaker was now Rosenstein’s boss.

Q drop 2455 — Nov 07, 2018 4:37:24 PM EST

There will be no recusal. PANIC IN DC.

Q

They never saw this move coming. Whitaker was never recused from the Russian probe, and he ALSO knew what was happening in the Mueller investigation.

Whitaker also knew that Rosenstein had been blocking some of the declassified information on the Russian investigations from getting into the hands of investigators in the House. Whitaker started releasing declassified information in order to prove that Rosenstein was compromised. It was a narrative war.

What did Whitaker do first?

A portion of Q drop

Q drop 2501 — Nov 25, 2018 8:55:51 PM EST

WHITAKER (in conjunction w/ OIG) approved the release of CLASSIFIED docs 1-4 as requested by the House Committee and as ORDERED BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. Will the release occur prior to scheduled testimony? List advantages. Will the release occur post scheduled testimony? List advantages. If those testifying 'know' select CLASSIFIED docs will become public [self-incrimination] how might that alter/change their testimony? DC has become RAT infested.

What were the “classified documents 1-4” being withheld from Congress by Rosenstein?

Those were the 4 FISA warrant applications against Carter Page.

Rod Rosenstein was scheduled to testify before the House in June of 2018. He had been giving excuses and refusing to give these declassified documents to House investigators.

Why?

Were these 4 FISA applications “self-incriminating?”

Whitaker waited until AFTER Rosenstein’s Congressional testimony in June 2018 to release these declassified FISA warrant applications. They were released in July of 2018. The FISA warrant applications revealed Rosenstein’s involvement in the conspiracy.

According to Law & Crime:

The warrants flatly declare Page is a Russian agent. Over and over again. Andrew McCabe signed one of the warrants on page 389. Rod Rosenstein signed on page 391. Acting Attorney General Dana Boente signed on page 271. Sally Yates' signature also appeared. And even James Comey signed–on page 296.

Rosenstein had signed one of the Carter Page FISA applications.

Talk about a “conflict of interest.” He was involved in the conspiracy to frame Trump.

That was “STRIKE ONE” on Rosenstein.

His signature was on page 391, and that matches up well with this Q drop revealing something else about Rosenstein.

A portion of Q drop 1929 — Aug 20, 2018 12:02:47 AM EDT

[Movie 1] Showtime. >>Bruce Ohr>>CrowdStrike>>Bruce Ohr>>Nellie Ohr>>CrowdStrike>>Nellie Ohr>>Bruce Ohr>>[ ][ ][ ][ ][ ][ ] Who instructed the DOJ to release 'select' text messages? When did [Rod Rosenstein] learn of involvement [Bruce Ohr] [Nellie Ohr]? What happens if [Rod Rosenstein] knew PRIOR TO signing Carter Page FISA? Why did [Rod Rosenstein] under congressional testimony refuse to answer the question re: reading of FISA prior to execution? Who signed pg 380? Who signed pg 389? Who signed pg 390? Who signed pg 391? Who signed pg 392?

Under Congressional testimony, Rosenstein had claimed that he never fully “read” the FISA warrant application. That was how he tried to distance himself from the now-exposed fact that the phony Steele dossier was the basis for the warrant. But then it was revealed in August 2018, that top DOJ official Bruce Ohr, was the intermediary between Christopher Steele, the FBI and CrowdStrike. His wife, Nellie Ohr was working for CrowdStrike to gather evidence for the Steele dossier, which was paid for by Hillary Clinton.

Q is telling us that Rosenstein knew all about these connections to produce and disseminate the dossier within the FBI and DOJ BEFORE he signed off on a Carter Page FISA application using the dossier. He ALREADY knew who was behind the creation of the Steele dossier, too.

So why did Rosenstein appoint a Special Counsel based on the dossier, when he knew it was garbage?

That was “STRIKE TWO” on Rosenstein.

Rosenstein’s name was on a Carter Page FISA warrant, and he had appointed a Special Counsel to look into the Trump campaign. ALL of it was centered around the Steele dossier.

And now it was being exposed.

That left Rosenstein in a panic. This was more than just a “conflict of interest.” It was involvement in the conspiracy.

What did Rosenstein do next?

Q drop 2154 — Sep 11, 2018 7:24:04 PM EDT

Panic in DC. [Rod Rosenstein] request meeting w/ POTUS DECLINED. Q

Then even more panic from Rosenstein six days later.

Q drop 2201 — Sep 17, 2018 8:34:28 PM EDT

PANIC IN DC. [Rod Rosenstein] request meeting #2 w/ POTUS DECLINED. Q

At this time, everyone expected Rosenstein to get fired, including Rosenstein. He was requesting a meeting with Trump to explain himself. This was right before the midterm elections, and the democrats were threatening Trump that if he fired Rosenstein, it would be crossing a “red line.”

Guess what big story broke just 4 days later?

It would throw Rosenstein further into the fire.

According to The Hill:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein proposed secretly recording conversations in the Oval Office with President Trump last year and discussed the possibility of Cabinet officials invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president, according to a New York Times report. The bombshell story sparked a political firestorm Friday afternoon, prompting an immediate denial from the Justice Department and sparking calls from conservative circles for Trump to fire his No. 2 law enforcement official. The Times, citing people familiar with the matter, reported on Friday that Rosenstein made comments to other Justice Department officials in meetings in spring 2017 about secretly recording Trump after the president fired FBI Director James Comey that May.

It was exposed that Rosenstein had volunteered to wear a wire to trap Trump, after he had fired Comey in an attempt to removed him using the 25th Amendment.

That was “STRIKE THREE” on Rosenstein.

This story immediately increased the panic in DC.

Now EVERYONE expected Rosenstein to be fired by Trump. It seemed that the writing was on the wall.

Timing of this story?

Can you see what’s happening?

Perfectly timed public stories create “LEVERAGE.”

Q drop 2538 — Dec 03, 2018 12:52:14 PM EST

https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-common-thread-behind-four-investigations_2728104.html DOJ [policy] does not discuss ongoing investigations. Majority of leaks [by them] serve to their benefit. Some do not. Some are designed to provide the public w/ a 'glimpse' into the shadows. Glimpse > LEVERAGE. LEVERAGE > Panic. Panic > RATS. Dark to Light. Q

Guess what happened a few weeks later?

According to NBC News:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is flying Monday with President Donald Trump on Air Force One to a police chiefs' conference in Florida, and the president said before leaving that he has no plans to fire the overseer of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. "No, I don't," Trump responded when asked if he planned to remove Rosenstein. “Looking forward to being with him," he added. "We'll be talking on the plane. I have a good relationship other than there's been no collusion."

Do you think it was just a coincidence that the Rosenstein story to “wear a wire” against Trump dropped after he had been denied two personal meetings with the president?

Just another coincidence that Trump would invite Rosenstein to fly with him on AF1 AFTER that story dropped?

NO COINCIDENCES.

Trump then said he had no plans to fire Rosenstein.

Nobody believed him.

Here’s a Q drop from about a month earlier.

Q drop 2109 — Sep 07, 2018 3:57:28 PM EDT

Goodbye, Mr. ROSENSTEIN. Q

Everyone expected Trump to FORCE Rosenstein to resign or fire him on that flight.

But Trump had no intention of firing Rosenstein. Trump had placed the enemy’s pawn right where he wanted him on the chessboard.

EVERYTHING changed for the Mueller investigation on that AF1 plane ride where Trump and Rosenstein got to have private communications. I believe that’s exactly when Rosenstein flipped and took a deal.

It was all planned AHEAD OF TIME.

The “AF1” ride happened on October 8, 2018.

Here’s a Q drop on the same day as the “Goodbye Mr. Rosenstein” drop.

Was it predicting that Rosenstein would fly on AF1 and take a plea deal?

Q drop 2108 — Sep 07, 2018 3:49:40 PM EDT

#FLY[Rod Rosenstein]FLY# Desperate people do desperate things. It is during this period of time that surveillance pays off. When does a BIRD sing? Q

Just a COINCIDENCE that Q would put Rosenstein in targeted brackets and also in between the word #FLY#?

NO COINCIDENCES.

As I keep saying. Military intelligence “captures” all electronic communications.

How do you capture a very dangerous animal?

Rosenstein was ALREADY under “surveillance” as an enemy pawn and didn’t know it. But who was the BIRD that was “singing?”

Q drop 2259 — Sep 21, 2018 6:38:24 PM EDT

PANIC IN DC [Rod Rosenstein] called [Loretta Lynch] 4x in the past 11 days? Q

Do you want to know why Rosenstein would be frantically calling the “former AG” under Obama.

Check out the timing of this Q drop.

Q drop 2159 — Sep 11, 2018 7:30:23 PM EDT

Panic in DC. Bruce OHR [in effort to save Nellie OHR] testifying against Rosenstein, Yates, Lynch, and Comey? Q

Bruce Ohr had flipped and was testifying against those involved at the DOJ under Obama when this conspiracy was launched.

Just a COINCIDENCE that Rosenstein was included?

Rosenstein panicked, and immediately started calling Loretta Lynch so that they could get their story straight.

Big mistake.

A portion of Q drop 2165 — Sep 12, 2018 4:26:54 PM EDT

With PANIC comes MISTAKES. With PANIC comes BETRAYAL. With PANIC comes TESTIMONY. With PANIC comes …………. These people are STUPID. FISA GOES BOTH WAYS.

It wasn’t just military intelligence capturing ALL electronic communications; Huber was also using FISA warrants against the enemy.

Q drop 260 — Sep 21, 2018 6:39:23 PM EDT

PANIC IN DC [Loretta Lynch] recorded calls w/ [Rod Rosenstein]? [Loretta Lynch] talking? Q

How do you trap a very dangerous animal?

Loretta Lynch was the “BIRD” who was ALREADY singing.

Q drop 2261 — Sep 21, 2018 6:42:41 PM EDT

PANIC IN DC [Loretta Lynch] talking = TRUTH reveal TARMAC [Bill Clinton]? [Loretta Lynch] talking = TRUTH reveal COMEY HRC EMAIL CASE? [Loretta Lynch] talking = TRUTH reveal HUSSEIN instructions re: HRC EMAIL CASE? [Loretta Lynch] talking = TRUTH reveal BRENNAN NO NAME (McCain) COORDINATED TO FRAME POTUS? …………….. FISA = START FISA BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE. WHEN DO BIRDS SING? Q

WE HAVE IT ALL.

Trump brought Rosenstein on that AF1 flight to lay out all that evidence and give him a choice. Rosenstein took the deal.

The enemy were anticipating that Rosenstein would be FORCED to submit his resignation on that flight.

Trump knew that’s what they expected.

A portion of Q drop 2397 — Nov 03, 2018 2:16:38 PM EDT

Keep your eye on the ball. Midterms & Memes. [ ] Remember, POTUS already ordered the DECLAS. -[Rod Rosenstein] pushed back hard -OIG tasked to review [determine 'sensitive info'] -OIG works w/ HUBER (important to remember) -HUBER reports 'directly' to SESSIONS (important to remember) Was the DECLAS already cleared for release? Was the gambit played by [Rod Rosenstein] to stall & delay post election banking on [D's win House]? POTUS AF1 [Rod Rosenstein] > An enemy who feels safe [& in control] is an enemy who….. POTUS AF1 [Rod Rosenstein ] >Mueller END [Important to remember] How do you navigate around installed BLOCKADE?

The threat of anything happening to Trump based on the Mueller investigation ENDED on the day Rosenstein flew with Trump on AF1.

All of this exposure of Rosenstein had happened BEFORE the midterms.

Sessions had not resigned yet, and Whitaker hadn’t replaced him, but the stage was ALREADY being set for the next ACT.

The democrats would steal control of the House in the midterms and were planning to impeach Trump, based on the evidence from the Mueller investigation.

But they didn’t know that Rosenstein had been leveraged and put into submission. He took a deal, just like Loretta Lynch. The enemy falsely thought they were still in control, when Trump didn’t fire Rosenstein.

Do you remember the “Goodbye Mr. Rosenstein” Q drop?

Q drop 2525 — Dec 02, 2018 1:22:24 PM EST

Q

Dec 02, 2018 1:16:19 PM EST

Q

>>Think multiple meanings. "Goodbye" 1. Fired and/or removed from DOJ 2. Removed from Special Counsel oversight [2] completed [1] coming? Learn our comms. HUBER FISA(S) [2-way street] >> "Goodbye" Mr. Rosenstein. >>>Removal > Special Counsel oversight Did [Rod Rosenstein] feel safe post AF1 30-min meeting w/ POTUS? Did [Rod Rosenstein] communicate meeting back to handlers? When your 'enemy' feels in control…. PANIC re: WHITAKER? PANIC re: HUBER? Why has the FISA court kept QUIET re: DISCOVERY OF FRAUD PERPETRATED ON COURT? When an OPERATION is ACTIVE…. These people are stupid. Q

Rosenstein didn’t get fired, and was assuring his “handlers” that he was still in charge of the Mueller investigation. The enemy thought they were still in control.

But don’t miss that important last part.

FISA goes both ways. Huber AND the FISA courts were keeping QUIET about ALL of these investigations into the enemy insurgency.

Why?

These investigations launched under Trump were covered under the “state secrets” designation. That kept them secret.

The enemy were unaware of the “sting operation” that had entrapped them.

Rosenstein was still in charge of the Mueller investigation, and the democrats had won the House. They were now awaiting the results from the Mueller investigation.

The stage was now set for the two “stealth bombers” to go to work.

Sessions resigned, and Trump placed Whitaker in charge of the DOJ as “acting AG.”

Whitaker was now going to take control of the Mueller investigation.

Q drop 2459 — Nov 07, 2018 5:53:26 PM EST

https://twitter.com/EricHolder/status/1060263157262893056

Imagine if the new acting AG now releases all previously 'blocked' doc requests by the House (including the [Rod Rosenstein] secondary CLAS scope doc). Stealth Bombers fly undetected. The 'Red Line' months old 4am narrative should be updated. Pain coming. Q

This was why the democrats were freaking out. They no longer controlled “oversight” over the Mueller investigation. Whitaker was now in charge, and he had declassified “proof” that Rosenstein should have recused himself.

Then Whitaker made this HUGE move.

Q drop 2496 — Nov 20, 2018 11:04:59 PM EST

Panic in DC. Did WHITAKER remove [Special Counsel] ‘special articles' inserted by [Rod Rosenstein] re: expanded scope version 2? Was the scope narrowed to the original mandate assigned? Item used when walking a dog? Q

Whitaker immediately took full control of the Mueller investigation and put Rosenstein on a “leash.”

In one fell swoop, he removed the “witch hunt” part of the investigation by removing the “special articles” that Rosenstein had assigned to Mueller. Those “special articles” were a second version of the “scope document,” which expanded the Mueller investigation and allowed a fishing expedition to look for evidence against Trump and his children. Whitaker nuked that part of the Mueller investigation.

How?

By FORCING the Mueller Investigation back into the narrow scope that it was originally authorized to investigate, it basically ended a whole bunch of the Andrew Weissman parts of the investigation. They were planning on going through all of Trump’s financial records and targeting his children. Whitaker put an end to those tactics.

What was the original scope of the Mueller investigation given by Rosenstein?

It was to investigate "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump.”

The Mueller investigation found no links or coordination with Russia. ZERO evidence.

They never even indicted Carter Page, who was supposed to be the “target” of the investigation and the reason for the FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

Why?

Because Carter Page was a CIA asset, not a Russian asset. The FBI knew that and got caught lying about it to the FISA court. That fact was exposed in the John Durham investigation and placed in court records for future prosecutions.

Do you remember Kevin Clinesmith?

He was an FBI attorney who admitted to altering an email for the FISA application against Carter Page by adding the phrase, "and not a source,” to indicate Page was not a CIA source. James Comey’s entire FISA application and investigation was based on a lie.

“KNOWINGLY” lying.

Also an “INSTITUTIONAL LACK OF CANDOR.”

Guess who had launched the Durham investigation into the conspiracy to frame Trump with Russian collusion?

It was the second “stealth bomber,” Attorney General William Barr. He had been nominated by Trump and then confirmed by the Senate on February 14, 2019.

Q drop 2717 — Feb 14, 2019 7:19:18 PM EST

https://mobile.twitter.com/TheJusticeDept/status/1096195732967706629 Effective today, MUELLER reports to BARR. [Coming weeks] Q

Barr was now going to completely take control of the Mueller investigation and destroy the enemies plans. He began by asking the right questions.

For those who doubt Barr is a patriot.

Barr is the one who launched the criminal investigations into the DOJ, FBI and Mueller investigations. He is also the one who ended the Mueller “witch hunt.”

Here is a transcript of a conversation Barr had with Mueller and Rosenstein, which was revealed in a Q drop.

Read Barr’s direct questions very carefully. He cuts to the heart of the issue.

Were they following the law?

Q drop 2776 — Feb 17, 2019 10:02:02 PM EST

BARR to Mueller: “Bob, show me the evidence and reasoning for why this investigation was started and still ongoing.” Mueller to Barr: “With regards to the President we have found no links or ties to any foreign entity etc” BARR to Mueller: “Mandate was clear - verify and investigate reports of possible foreign collusion between President & Russia.” “What justification existed to effectively launch a massive domestic/ foreign surveillance campaign against the President (pres elect/ president) and members of his transition/ campaign team?” Mueller to BARR: “Steele dossier along w/ media corroboration of those findings.” BARR to Mueller: “Was the Steele report a ‘trusted and verified’ report per Intel to continue especially considering the funding party was the opposition party?” Mueller to BARR: “Those facts were never taken into consideration.” “FISC granted auth to conduct based on conclusions presented.” BARR to Mueller: “Was FISC made aware of all details surrounding the dossier?” Mueller to BARR: “No.” “We believe there was urgency placed on the authority given the gravity and timeline of events that those involved negated to populate fully.” BARR to Mueller: “Why were efforts made to continue investigating the President, interrupt his official capacity in governing, if the only doc presented was unsubstantiated and unverified?” “Why were questions and threat of subpoena communicated to the President if no factual foundation existed?” “All charges thus far are unrelated to the original mandate - why are you still active and pursuing a crime if no verifiable evidence or evidence through discovery exists?” BARR to Rod Rosenstein: “What justification did you have to effectively expand the mandate, not report that expansion to Congress, in order to seek a crime outside of Russian collusion?” “What specific reasoning and/or facts existed to justify the appointment of a Special Counsel to begin with per the law?” “Why did you recommend to Sessions that he should recuse?” “Why wasn’t the mandate/ budget and regular updates provided to Congress upon request?” “Why is everything kept confidential and under inappropriate classification?” “Was the purpose of investigating to find a crime vs investigate evidence of a crime?” CLAS 1-99 Q

Barr knew immediately that Rosenstein had no justification to appoint Mueller as a Special Counsel based on the unverified and unsubstantiated dossier that was funded by Hillary. Barr also knew immediately that Mueller had found no evidence of Russian collusion, and wanted to know why he was still investigating Trump. Barr also wanted to know why both Rosenstein and Mueller had not disclosed exculpatory evidence to the FISA courts.

What happened three days after this Q drop?

According to CNN:

Attorney General Bill Barr is preparing to announce as early as next week the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, with plans for Barr to submit to Congress soon after a summary of Mueller’s confidential report, according to people familiar with the plans. Barr has said that he wants to be as “transparent” as possible with Congress and the public, “consistent with the rules and the law.” Trump said Wednesday that it’s “totally up to Bill Barr” as to whether Mueller’s report comes out while he is overseas in Vietnam next week. “That’ll be totally up to the new attorney general. He’s a tremendous man, a tremendous person, who really respects this country and respects the Justice Department, so that’ll be totally up to him,” Trump told reporters in the White House.

Barr knew within a week that the Mueller investigation should have never even been authorized, so he was FORCING Mueller to shut it down. The investigation ended on March 22, 2019.

Rosenstein was supposed to watch over and protect the Mueller investigation from Trump, and instead, he was going to be used to end it.

Just a COINCIDENCE?

Q drop 3177 — Mar 25, 2019 1:35:27 PM EDT

Why didn't POTUS fire [Rod Rosenstein] after reporting re: offer to wear wire? Why did WHITAKER/BARR retain [Rod Rosenstein] to the END? Who signed off on the MUELLER summary report submitted by BARR yesterday? Who signed fraudulent FISA warrants? WHO APPOINTED MUELLER AS SPECIAL COUNSEL? WHO HAS FULL CONTROL? OPTICS ARE VERY IMPORTANT. Q

The enemy thought they were in full control of the Mueller investigation, and that it would lead to Trump’s removal from office. But Trump had flipped Rosenstein.

Rosenstein ended up “signing off” on Barr’s “summary” of the Mueller report that gave Trump a “complete exoneration.”

The democrats in Congress were furious, and demanded that Barr testify before them so that they could grill him before the cameras.

They really underestimated Barr’s skill and command of the facts. They also underestimated his lack of fear.

According to Good Morning America:

Despite questions about his impartiality from Democrats, Barr maintained a posture defending President Donald Trump The attorney general on Wednesday consistently appeared to defend Trump, repeatedly claiming that he and his campaign had been "falsely accused." "How did we get to the point here where the evidence is now that the president was falsely accused of colluding with the Russians, and accused of being treasonous, and accused of being a Russian agent?" Barr asked. "The evidence is now that was without a basis, and two years of this administration have been dominated by the allegations that have now been proven false." "To listen to some of the rhetoric," Barr continued, "you would think the Mueller report had found the opposite."

Barr testified that there was no “obstruction of justice” by Trump, which helped undermine the democrats plan to impeach and remove him. Adam Schiff was especially angry at Barr.

More from Good Morning America:

Democrats have accused Barr of "[shaping] the public's perception of the report," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, by penning a four-page letter describing the report's "principal conclusions" within 48 hours of receiving the special counsel's findings. "My concern is that gave President Trump and his folks more than three weeks to say I was completely exonerated," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said Wednesday.

That was the real reason that the democrats were angry with Barr. He had completely destroyed their planned narrative by releasing the “summary” BEFORE they had a chance to even look at the final Mueller report. They were no longer in control. The tide had completely changed.

But there was more to the story.

Rosenstein didn’t just sign off on the Barr “summary.”

He did something else too.

Q drop 3058 — Mar 14, 2019 2:29:59 PM EDT

[Rod Rosenstein] DEBRIEF COMPLETE. Q

Rod Rosenstein had flipped, and just like Loretta Lynch, he was singing like a “BIRD.”

He would be allowed to retire less than two months later with a full DOJ celebration. And in his resignation letter, Rosenstein went out of his way to praise Trump. That must have come as a shock to the enemy.

According to ABA Journal:

Rosenstein’s letter, addressed to Trump, praised him “for the courtesy and humor you often display in our personal conversations and for the goals you set in your inaugural address: patriotism, unity, safety, education and prosperity, because ‘a nation exists to serve its citizens.’ ” Rosenstein went on to stress the DOJ’s responsibility to protect the Constitution and the rule of law, which is “the foundation of America.” “We enforce the law without fear or favor because credible evidence is not partisan, and truth is not determined by opinion polls,” he wrote. “We ignore fleeting distractions and focus our attention on the things that matter, because a republic that endures is not governed by the news cycle. We keep the faith, we follow the rules, and we always put America first.”

Rosenstein had gone from a big part of the conspiracy to entrap Trump, to a guy who was now publicly praising him. And that’s not all.

More from ABA Journal:

Before the release of the redacted Mueller report, U.S. Attorney General William Barr asserted that he and Rosenstein had found that there was no obstruction of justice, although Mueller had drawn no conclusion on the issue.

Rosenstein had signed off on the Barr summary of the Mueller report, and also said that Trump had not committed “obstruction of justice.” He gave Trump a “complete exoneration,”

It made for a great retirement celebration.

The enemy had been played. The Mueller Report had completely failed and done ZERO damage to Trump. The only thing that changed was the enemy were now exposed in a conspiracy, and were no longer in control of the narrative. The Hunters were now becoming the hunted, and there was true Panic in DC.

But I would like to go back to something very important that will lead into my next article.

How can arrests occur prior to safely securing a majority in the SUPREME COURT [CONSTITUTION - RULE OF LAW]

Flipping the Supreme Court was a huge part of the plan. It was more than just restoring the Constitution and the rule of law.

It was directly connected to Jeff Sessions, and it’s something I think almost everyone has missed.

Have you seen this interesting Q drop?

Q drop 2205 — Sep 17, 2018 8:54:01 PM EDT

PANIC IN DC SESSIONS CLASSIFIED LETTER TO SUPREME COURT JUSTICES 1&2 RE: RECUSAL, UNRECUSAL, AND CLARITY RE: CONFLICTS BASED ON UNCLASSIFIED MATERIAL [TODAY]. HIGHEST COURT AUTHORITY APPROVAL Q

Sessions had written a CLASSIFIED letter to the top two Supreme Court justices, “unrecusing” himself from the Russian collusion investigations.

Why?

Trump had put out a press release on the same day, (Sep 17, 2018,) calling for the declassification of a bunch of specific documents related to the Russian collusion “witch hunt.”

Those declassified documents proved that the Russian collusion investigation was a fraudulent conspiracy.

Here are three more Q drops on the same day:

Q drop 2196 — Sep 17, 2018 7:09:23 PM EDT

Goodbye, Mr. Rosenstein. Goodbye, Mr. Mueller. PATRIOTS IN CONTROL Q

Q drop 2197 — Sep 17, 2018 7:43:18 PM EDT

Activate ]SESSIONS[ Q

Q drop 2191 — Sep 17, 2018 6:00:31 PM EDT

At what point does it become mathematically impossible? Q

On September 17, 2018, Sessions was no longer recused from the Russian collusion investigations. That was a huge deal that was never revealed publicly.

But more importantly, at least two or more Supreme Court justices are actively participating in the plan to take down the enemy insurgency within our government. They know what’s happening behind the scenes.

That is a massive revelation, and I will expand on it in my next article.

