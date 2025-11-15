Badlands Media

Sandra Levine
1h

You always do a deep dig, much appreciated, Matt. At my age, 78, I learned to think without AI. People program AI. I don't trust AI to think for me. After listening to Mike King, I learned how much I didn't know about the economics of the world at the colonization of our country, the economic forces behind it. And also at the time of 1776 decision to declare Independence from the Crown. We were never freed from it. The symbols to me are just that. They can be used for ill or good. I've learned about the occult from a number of you who do deep digs and really appreciate learning so much. Years ago I read many of James Michener's tomes. He put in a lot of research to write with characters connecting epochs of history.

I choose to believe at this point in the appearance of all this AI online info, it must be verified. By real research. I accept no conclusion based solely on AI. Maybe after I depart this earth, it can be trusted to do good for all. Those with $$ have always controlled commerce, thus people. Critical thinking is not on the communist agenda. We have a few generations of people brainwashed in our centers of learning. We were certainly infiltrated, I remember Khrushchev banging his shoe on the UN(NWO institution) table saying they would bury us, not by guns. They almost did until our miiltiary stepped in. They are the silent 60,000 man plus army under psy op warfare. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, DJT, for sacrificing many years of your lift for this wonderful country to be the face of the silent army working to bring back our Republic.

29m

Thank you. Very interesting and informative.

