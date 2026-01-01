Happy New Year, Badlands!

Have a wonderful and relaxing day today — we will be back tomorrow with a new and improved Badlands Brief!

Here’s what’s changing:

Straight to the Source : We are prioritizing original sourcing and stories from news makers — rather than narrative makers — as we limit regime opinion with an extreme bias for Truth.

Just the Facts : Rather than sharing legacy (controlled) media narratives, going forward we will be giving you a just-the-facts summary of the story before the take.

Rotating Bylines: The Brief will still include takes from across Badlands Hosts on the stories that matter, but you can expect to see Burning Bright, GhostofBasedPatrickHenry, and Ashe in America taking turns compiling and publishing the newsletter throughout the week.

We’re also excited to announce Badlands Blitz, week-in-review news show EXCLUSIVELY here on Substack!

Hosted by Burning Bright, with GhostofBasedPatrickHenry and Ashe in America alternating as co-host each week, the Blitz will break down the top stories from The Brief, with bonus takes from the Brief writers, and we’ll feature some of your comments and threads from the week.

We’re excited. You should be excited.

America turns 250 this year!

Happy New Year, Badlands!

