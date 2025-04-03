As I write this, the S&P 500 is down -1.57% in 2025, and people are bemoaning the crashing of the stock market, and the crumbling of the economy. People on both sides of the aisle.

Consumer confidence is at a 12-year low. All despite inflation being at a four-year low, gas prices falling and $3 to $4 trillion already committed to manufacturing in the US in the first two months of Trump being on the job. But in some people’s eyes, there is no way of the US avoiding a massive recession, and a sentiment that tariffs will make the cost of everything to go up 100%, even though inflation is actually falling. Trump is dismantling the public school system. Teachers will be fired, and students will no longer have access to an education. National Parks are being closed. Elon Musk is stealing everyone’s personal information. This sentiment believed to the point where Tesla cars are being keyed and set ablaze to fight back against this perceived tyranny.

It would be one thing if it was just the mentally unstable that are vandalizing Tesla cars, charging stations and dealerships, but it’s not. Musk said that half of the people being caught vandalizing Tesla are either trans or nonbinary, sadly this probably isn’t that surprising to most of us. It is obvious that many people vandalizing cars aren’t playing with a full deck.

But what about the rest?

They aren’t all trans, and I believe for every person vandalizing a car, there is probably 100 that would do it if they thought they could get away with it, and these people aren’t purple-haired, septum-nose-ring-wearing progressive footsoldiers … some of them are barely left of center.

Many of the people freaking out about the stock market, the economy and Elon’s perceived free pass to do whatever he wants are moderate liberals. Some are barely left of center. Some even voted for Trump in 2024. If one cocoons themself, either isolating themself from other humans, or insulating themself in their conservative echo chamber, they likely aren’t aware of how bad things have become, how genuinely afraid and upset the moderate left has become.

I am obviously not justifying the moderate left’s concerns or actions, I am simply pointing out that many really are concerned. The media has done a number on them in recent times. While Trump, Musk and the crew are dismantling the Deep State, much of the country is petrified.

While a considerable portion of the country believes America is being destroyed by the changes, many on the other side don’t believe Trump is doing enough, and he isn’t doing it fast enough. They believe his promises aren’t being kept. They can’t understand why everyone in the Democrat Party hasn’t been arrested by now.

‘What is Trump waiting for? Where are the mass arrests?’

The far left, the moderate left and some on the right all believe Trump is doing a horrible job. He’s doing too much; he isn’t doing enough. The man can do no right in their eyes. If Trump doesn’t operate exactly the way they feel he should, then it’s all a complete failure. I wish it was just the extremists that are behaving this way, but it’s not. It seems as if everyone believes they know better than Trump in how to fix the country.

America is $36 trillion in debt, but some believe no programs should be cut, that cutting any program is a travesty, that, if a person working from their home in the DC area is let go from their $250k a year job within the Department of Education, children will no longer be taught to read. Forget the fact that the US education system has taken a nosedive since the DOE was created in 1980. There is a direct correlation to its creation and American childrens’ testing scores dropping. And forget the fact that $250k has been freed up to pay actual teachers to teach kids.

We are being told Wall Street is concerned about the tariffs, while the Fed and others are concerned about how the tariffs will impact inflation. 25% tariffs on automobiles built overseas. Does anyone feel that a gun will be pointed to your head forcing you to buy a car built overseas in the next year? If foreign cars cost more, then buy a car built in America. Wow! That was a really hard problem to solve. There are plenty of cars built in America, and if you want a foreign car so badly, wait until they sign an agreement to produce the car in the states.

Again, wow! I just got rid of inflation. All these countries have to do is agree to build cars in America, we won’t even have to wait for the cars to be produced here. Just sign the agreement, and the tariffs disappear.

The media and left would have you believe these are unsolvable problems.

I wish it was just the far left that seems to have completely lost their minds, but it’s not. Q says 4-6% will be lost forever. Essentially, the implication is that so much damage has been done to them through conditioning, propaganda, toxins, drugs and abuse, that their brains will never function properly again. The wires in their heads are all crossed up. While the majority of Americans seem to be coming around, we can’t function as a society if 10, 20 or 30% of Americans flip out every time the mainstream media tells them the sky is falling.

I have literally been 100% spot on about every movement up or down in the stock market for the past seven years, predicting when it would fall and how quickly it would recover. Frankly, it’s been kind of weird. But in the past few weeks I’ve had people tell me the economy is imploding before our eyes. This with the stock market barely being down more than 1% in 2025, a little more than 1% off an all-time high. After explaining my record and reasons for confidence in the economy, some say, ‘yeah, well… you’re wrong this time.’

Again, we’re talking about people who are just left of center, not guilt stricken Boomers still supporting BLM, or Gen Z kids protesting for Hamas.

This is a point that I think is important to make: the left is again uniting in their hatred for Trump and Elon. Understanding that 81% of Americans support what DOGE is doing, one can get a false sense of security. 81% is a lot, but what is 19% of 330 million? It’s almost 63 million people.

America can’t swim with such a heavy ball and chain attached to its ankle.

After 10/7, the left became divided and fractured, with some supporting Israel, some supporting Palestine. Some believing any action the Israeli Government takes is justified and vice versa. 63 million people are now coming together again, setting aside their differences to attack Trump and his Administration.

The subject of Israel has fractured the right as well. Some believe that the State of Israel represents God’s chosen people, and they support them in everything they do. Others believe all Jews are evil and must be wiped off of the face of the planet. There is nothing in between for these people. It’s all or nothing, on either side. If one doesn’t support Hamas, they are a Zionist. If one doesn’t support Israel bombing Palestine, they are a radical Islamist. While one side thinks Trump is a Zionist, the other side thinks he isn’t supporting Israel enough. He can do no right in their eyes.

What is the Kobayashi Maru simulated scenario in Star Trek?

The only winning move is to not play the game. Remember this.

MAGA, conservatives, constitutionalists, whatever you want to call them, many seem to believe they have a better understanding of how to take down the Deep State and bring about justice. Mass arrests on day one. Anything less is a failure, and a promise not kept. Epstein files released on day one. Epstein arrests on day two. No concern for the victims or false accusations, just release the files and let the rational AND mentally unstable people do with the information what they will.

As it is, Trump has taken a different approach, which is irritating to those who are convinced from their couch, scrolling through their X feed while watching FOX News that they know better.

Trump has chosen the rational, mature and strategic approach: take out the Deep State funding first, like USAID, then expose and go after the corrupt judges and judicial system. Once the system has been cleaned out, justice can prevail. At this point, the Epstein Files can be released, and the arrests can be made.

We’ve all seen how Trump was dealt with in a corrupt judicial system. Why would you go to the well to fetch water with a bucket that has holes in it? First plug the holes, or get a new bucket. You must first fix the judicial system.

What Trump is doing is the equivalent of an army cutting off the supply routes, not allowing their enemy to get food, fuel, or more ammunition. Once the enemy has become depleted, then you attack. This approach requires patience and discipline. Something many on the right lack to an alarming degree. Some are calling for the firing of Pam Bondi and Kash Patel because they aren’t working within THEIR timeline. Consider the fact that they may know what they’re doing, and you may not be as smart or informed as you think you are.

What about MAHA, led by RFK Jr? It is true that both Trump and RFK Jr. said they would do certain things on day one in office. RFK Jr. said he would get rid of Fluoride from the drinking water on his first day in office. Has he? I take it there is more to the process than simply flipping a switch. I assume a process must occur in a particular order that won’t cause a significant portion of Americans to believe the changes will result in their sudden deaths.

Some on the right who believe they know what is best for humanity have decided that the first thing Trump and RFK Jr. should have done once in power was to eliminate vaccines altogether, not just make them optional, but eliminate them all together. Don’t get me wrong, I believe that, in most cases vaccines are a scam, and that some are dangerous. I believe there is a direct link to some vaccines and autism, but does that mean that eliminating them altogether on the first day in office is the right approach?

If vaccines were eliminated on day one, a significant number of people, not just those crazies who wear a mask while driving alone would go into full panic mode. With a little prodding by mainstream media, half the country would believe that all of the medicine and pills they deem as necessary to their survival and longevity will be taken from them by the new tyrants in power.

What approach has MAHA taken?

They are going after Big Pharma advertising on broadcast TV. Currently, 70-75% of advertising revenue on broadcast TV comes from Big Pharma.

Why does Big Pharma even run ads on TV? We aren’t their customers … our doctors are their customers. They are the decision makers who determine who gets what drugs. By controlling the media through advertising, Big Pharma controls the media’s voice. The media can’t speak up against them and risk losing 75% of their revenue.

Removing Big Pharma ads from TV does two things: it frees honest journalists to now speak up against Big Pharma and the medical industry, and it removes funding from fake news propagandists, kind of like the approach Trump and Musk took by first eliminating USAID.

We must first cut off the supplies that feed and fuel the Deep State propaganda machine.

MAHA is trying to make it so people can’t use SNAP food stamps to buy sugary soda. How can anyone justify using SNAP for the purchase of Coke or Pepsi, unless Coke or Pepsi is paying them to say banning its use is an infringement on SNAP users’ rights?

No one could honestly believe that tax-payers money should be used to buy people soda. If they’re thirsty, drink water. I assume this will eventually extend to junk food in general. SNAP should only be used to purchase necessities and food that has some kind of nutritional value. Eventually, everyone will likely come to this conclusion. If you want to buy Pepsi and Doritos, buy it with your own money. It seems like a fair conclusion to come to.

While some in MAGA think the main priority should be to eliminate vaccines, MAHA seems to think you can do that without creating massive amounts of fear and chaos. Start by eliminating Big Pharma commercials, then remove the legal and narrative protection that Big Pharma has against vaccine injuries, and all of a sudden, the problem starts to take care of itself. Again, it requires a little patience and discipline.

Eventually, you won’t need to ban vaccines because no one will want to take them.

What do people think has a greater negative impact on American health? Would you say vaccines or junk food?

74% of Americans are considered overweight, and 42% are obese. Nine out of ten people with Type-2 diabetes are overweight. 80% of Americans with heart disease are overweight. This applies to other conditions as well, such as strokes and cancer.

I don’t mean to minimize the negative impact of vaccines, but how often do people get vaccine injuries? Is it 1% of the time, 0.1% of the time, 0.01% of the time? I honestly don’t know. One could argue that infant vaccines have contributed to autism at a rate of 1 in 32, which would be about 3% of the time. But it seems to me that the priority with MAHA should be to clean up the food industry first, and that seems to be exactly what they are doing. Understand that their priorities and yours might not match up perfectly.

We’ve all heard the expression, ‘follow the money.’ What Trump, Musk and RFK Jr. are doing is going after the money. By going after the money, they are not only shutting off the money supply, but they are also finding out who is really implicated in the crimes, not just the figureheads, the people many wanted locked up on day one.

I have to admit, I’m pretty disconnected from mainstream media, intentionally. Occasionally, I have to endure someone with TDS. I recently watched a Netflix talk show with Trump-hating guests Michael Keaton and folk singer Joan Baez. She stated that Elon and Trump were attacking democracy, to which everyone on the panel and in the audience applauded. Some may remember that Joan Baez insisted that Spotify remove her catalogue because Joe Rogan took Ivermectin.

The following episode, a 60+ year old punk rock singer from the 1980s performed on the talk show wearing a shirt that said, ‘The Gulf of Mexico.’ How punk rock. These people are so pathetic I don’t know whether to laugh at them or be upset with them. What a bold statement of protest, Gulf of Mexico. LOL! Seriously, I can’t stop laughing at her pretention, like she’s bravely making a difference by wearing the shirt. She knows full well that no one from MAGA is going to vandalize her car or assault her.

Why? Because, generally speaking, MAGA aren’t crazy, violent fascists.

When I first saw that 70% of Americans approved of Trump’s State of the Union Address in early March, and soon after, that 81% of Americans approved of what DOGE was doing, I thought the battle was over, that the propaganda machine has run out of gas. But just a week or two later, I was receiving calls and emails from clients concerned the stock market is crashing, and insisting we are heading straight into a massive recession— that the country is falling apart, the sky is falling.

In just a week after Trump’s speech, the rhetoric all changed. The liberals who were lying dormant since the election came out swinging.

Trump is going to kill social security! Trump is getting rid of Medicaid and Medicare! Trump is destroying the economy! Trump is going to expel any non-white person from the country! Elon has access to my personal information! RFK Jr. is going to take away my medicine and drugs!

All it took was a little drop in the stock market to send these people into panic mode, as it was the proof they needed.

I had no idea that mainstream media had put forth such an effective attack. With major change, people are always a little on edge, and it seems their natural concerns were exploited by the media. I believe some who voted for Trump just a few months ago are a party to these doomsayers.

Who is awake? Is it someone who rolls over in bed and looks at their alarm clock to see what time it is, or is it someone who is sitting down to a cup of coffee, fully dressed and scrolling through their phone? While up to 80% of America may appear to be awake, I believe half of them are completely vulnerable right now, still half asleep. Any change in the tide can cause them to jump ship, as we are now seeing.

The Trump Administration had a choice to make: do they hit the ground running with a full-frontal onslaught, or do they take their time and warm people up to the changes. I think it’s clear that they went straight into attack mode on the funding of the Deep State. With this last round of attacks by the media, a last-ditch effort to create chaos and preying on fear has occurred very effectively.

With the Deep State’s supplies and ammunition being used up, and as the moderate left and right come back in off the ten-story ledge, it’s time for the real work to be done. The real work which requires patience and restraint. The unglamourous process of taking America back.

What have we learned in the past few weeks?

We’ve learned that many who appear to be onboard with the movement, aren’t really very comfortable; they are a bit jumpy. Many of the Americans who have reluctantly climbed aboard the Trump train are more than willing to jump off at any signs of danger ahead.

I personally had no idea how bad it was. I had no idea people were so afraid. I had no idea mainstream media still had such a grip on them. I believed that, because a majority of Americans seemed to be onboard, the fight was all but over. I didn’t understand how shaky the ground was that they stood on.

I’ve been saying this for a while now, but be careful who you trust. Many who appear to be truther influencers are in fact paid shills. Paid to support the Trump Administration until it is time to turn on the Administration.

I’ve previously singled out Ian Carroll, but I don’t trust Candice Owens either. Owens’ husband is British, Oxford educated. Owens attacks Israel, for good reason. But have you ever heard her attack the people who actually run and control Israel, the City of London? It seems to me that blaming Israel for everything sure takes the heat off of the City of London, and lately, both Carroll and Owens have been attacking RFK Jr.

It has been said by some that the City of London runs the American pharmaceutical industry …

While many Americans have quickly turned into doom sayers again, it doesn’t mean these are bad people and don’t want what is good for America and Americans. It just means they have some major trust issues. And honestly, who could blame them?

DOGE has been like a litmus test to America, a test to determine acidity or alkalinity. Many Americans have shown they are still very acidic. Trust will come with time. We must be patient and have understanding. Understanding that not everyone’s roots extend deep into the ground. Not everyone’s roots are deep enough to allow them to withstand a strong wind.

What was it Q+ said about a storm coming? I’d say it has already arrived.

