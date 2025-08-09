Badlands Media

Zihna Augustine
I loved this! It so resonated with me. I have been a dancer all my life. And, the more I danced the traditional dances, the more foreign they felt to me. I found a love for ethic dancing...especially Middle Eastern dance and taught and performed for years. But, it was never a performance art for me. I felt like the music moved thought me...I didn't dance to the music, the music danced through me. And when I taught that art form, I talked about energy, the Divine Feminine, connection to the Earth and God. Music was also important. Singing, playing guitar...although at my age I've lost a lot of that. But, I FELT the vibration through my whole body. And. sometimes I wrote things that didn't seem to come from me but from somewhere beyond my conscious state. I would look at them later and be surprised I had written it. Maybe that was the truth coming through. I know that feeling of connecting with someone who "gets it". Who can "feel" it. That quiet understanding. The smile that says, "Yes, I know too." I have actually been consciously working recently on listening to the resonance and reaching out to find others. There have been interesting changes. I am a Homeopathic doctor and for some reason this area I moved to had no interest whatsoever in it. Now, after 18 years, people are starting to call and ask to see me. And one patient connected me with a woman who wanted me to teach the art of Belly dance as The Divine Feminine at her studio. This ,after 4 years of total hibernation while I searched for truth and understanding. After my husband died I found I wanted to finally get to the core of myself and how i could best serve the World. And now, it seems, I am being shown it is time to re-enter and help people again. To become part of the dance and resonance of life. Thank you for showing us people like us are not alone. I have felt quite lonely at times. But, I am feeling more and more tuned in to the resonance and the memory. There are a lot of things I just "knew" and didn't know how I knew them. Even as a child. Of course that make me an oddball, which is painful for a child. But, after reading your article I can see that maybe I was just able to hear what they were not able to hear anymore. Again, thank you! Your words are a gift! And, so are you!

OC you always make me think more deeply and I enjoy the journey.

I am certain that Trump 2.0 has kicked off the public take down of the DS Rat Bastard world that we have lived in all our lives. We ar not going back to "the good old days or the way it was" we are truly entering the Golden Age. I am ready to run head long into that future even if the pack is not ready yet.

This truly is an amazing time to be alive.

Keep up the great work.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

