We began with memory - the spiral, the sacred rhythm, the blueprint beneath the noise. We saw what learning once was before it was broken. Then we traced how that fracture became a system - engineered, scaled, and sold back as progress.

But structure alone doesn’t hold a spell.

It needs a language.

A logic…

A myth to exile and a mirror to replace it.

This is how the soul was kept asleep - not with force, but with frames. Not with silence, but with sound stripped of truth.

Now we enter the part of the hijack that lives inside the words we speak - and the ones we’ve forgotten how to feel.

Weaponizing Language

If the first arc showed us what was lost, and the second revealed how the grid was built, then what follows now is the mechanism by which it holds.

Because no matter how powerful a system becomes, it still needs a spell to stay intact. That spell is language…

Not just slogans or headlines, but the vibrational structure of meaning itself.

They didn’t need to burn the books, they just needed to redefine the words.

Because control over language isn’t censorship, it’s creation. If you can distort the symbol, you distort the signal. And once the signal is scrambled, the soul forgets what it came here to do.

This is the deeper layer of the hijack. Not just changing what children are taught, but changing the vibration of meaning itself. Education became less about learning and more about linguistic entrainment, pulling children out of embodied truth and into a consensus trance disguised as literacy.

This didn’t start with social media or screen time. It began much earlier, the moment language was stripped of its sacred charge. When myth was downgraded to fiction. When poetry was demoted to an elective. When tone was replaced by phonics drills. When logos - once understood as divine ordering principle - was compressed into grammar rules and sentence structure.

What once was a sacred spell - the alphabet, the tongue, the breath - became machinery. Syllables were drilled. Rhymes industrialized. Language became a tool to extract information, not evoke presence.

So the child learned not to speak truth, but to repeat content. Not to ask what a word felt like, but whether it was right or wrong on a test.

They told us we were being educated. But no, we were being de-tuned.

Because original language was never about labeling things, it was about attuning to them. Ancient tongues were vibrational - meant to be sung, chanted, spoken in rhythm with the body and the earth.

Hebrew. Sanskrit. Aramaic. Old Gaelic. Egyptian.

These weren’t just languages. They were frequencies in phonetic form. Each syllable aligned with breath, intention, and resonance. Each sound was a key.

That’s what they erased.

Instead, we got phonics and vocabulary quizzes, grammar rubrics, and reading comprehension bubbles.

This was the spell - not the one cast on us, but the one taken from us.

Because when you strip the sacred from the syllable, the child learns to speak in fragments. To understand without knowing and to describe without relating.

Soon after, they lose the ability to tell the difference between truth and fact.

Which, of course, is the point…

Because once you flatten the symbolic field - once you invert language so that depth becomes fluff, and precision becomes dogma - you can convince people of anything.

Spirit became narrative, myth became literature, and as a result - the soul's voice was sterilized until it forgot how to sing.

Once language becomes disenchanted, so does the world.

When the world is disenchanted, the spell is complete.

Not the magic spell, the control spell.

The one that makes the lie sound normal.

The one that makes the body mistrust itself.

The one that replaces memory with measurement.

This is the same technique Edward Bernays used to justify the first mass psyops campaigns, where public relations became the cosmetic front for behavior programming. The same structure Tavistock used post-WWII when they rewrote social vocabulary to invert trauma into adjustment, obedience into mental health.

The same linguistic filters you find in modern DEI training modules - where clarity is violence, biology is hate, and confusion is inclusion.

It’s all word work, and it all has one aim… sever the body from truth by making the words sound nice.

Corporate scripts feel hollow. HR emails echo like incantations. Entire classrooms repeat the same sentence, but no one can feel what it means.

We didn’t just lose language, we lost language that lands, that moves, and unlocks.

It worked, because now entire generations speak fluently in euphemism. They know the safe terms, the permitted frames, and how to sound correct.

But they don’t know how to speak from the soul. The severance of divine guidance…

That’s the real cost... words simply lost their resonance.

The education system didn’t just erase sacred language, it replaced it with a counterfeit tongue. They made it into bureaucratic dialect, a flattened vocabulary that trains the child to describe reality in pre-approved frames.

In that narrowing, the myth leaves the body…

You’ll hear it in how children speak of themselves - filtered through scores and metrics, boxed into acronyms and personality codes. Their bodies are managed like tasks. Their voices trained for delivery. Their selves reduced to curated bios, performance snapshots, digital silhouettes.

“I’m just not a math person. I’m more of an INFP.” “I need to raise my executive functioning score so I can hit my learning targets.” “My social value is pretty mid. I’m not really the leadership type.”

But the logos never dies, it waits…

It hides in the whispers, in the dreams, and in the poems kids write before they know the rules. Or the ones that simply can’t or won’t adapt to their system…

The child who still sings nonsense syllables in rhythm, or the elder who speaks without filter - becomes dangerous to the spell.

Because deep down, the body knows.

Language is not a set of labels, it’s a transmission resonance device.

A system designed to help us speak the unspeakable - the sacred, the subtle, the soul-truth that cannot be reduced.

It’s no accident that the word spell refers to both magic and letters.

It’s no accident that to curse someone is to use words against them.

And it’s no accident that the recovery of true language feels like remembering something you never learned - yet you always knew…

That’s what we’re here to remember.

And maybe that’s what comes next.

When we stop repeating the script, and start listening for the original tongue.

The one that was never taught, just remembered.

And once it’s heard, the spell begins to crack.

The Tyranny of Logic

This is what happens when the soul is told to sit still and solve for x.

This is where logic was weaponized. Not logic as clear thinking - but logic as a cage, as hierarchy, and as severance from meaning.

Because logic without soul becomes reduction, and reduction becomes religion.

They told us to think critically. What they meant was… collapse wonder into method, rhythm into structure, and the heart into the brain and call it progress.

It wasn’t the use of reason that hollowed the sacred, it was its supremacy.

In ancient systems, logic was a tool - not a throne. It was part of a whole cognition that included story, symbol, sensation, rhythm, dream, intuition, and myth… now… remember those feelings…

The Greeks didn’t separate logos from mythos. They understood that the mind must dance with meaning, not dissect it to death. Logic walked with the muses.

In Egypt, scribes carried not just records - but energy. The act of writing invoked power. Reason was placed in service to the Divine, not above it.

Across Indigenous traditions, knowledge wasn’t passed through data - it was transmitted through experience, story, and ceremony. Logic existed, but it bowed to rhythm, to place, and to elders' wisdom.

That’s exactly what modern education reversed…

It took one instrument of knowing and crowned it king.

So we learned to dismiss what couldn’t be measured, to distrust what couldn’t be proven, and to devalue anything that couldn’t be diagrammed.

And worst of all, we learned to fear the irrational.

Not the chaotic or violent - but the unquantifiable, poetic, mystical, and the deeply personal… the dream...

So the dream was pathologized, myth became trivia, and the sacred became superstition.

We were taught to put our faith in the visible, and our doubt in the invisible.

But the soul is not visible...

So we learned to doubt the soul.

This wasn’t an accident. It was a systems-wide shift - driven by those who understood that to control the world, you must control the framework people use to perceive it.

You don’t need to burn the temples, you just train a generation to roll their eyes at the sacred.

Oh, and that they did… we learned to laugh at mystery, to scoff at awe, and to mock reverence as naïveté.

This is the tyranny of logic - not in its use, but in its isolation.

Important, this here is...

It’s why children stopped asking why and started asking for the answer key.

It’s why adults can argue online for hours but can’t feel their own bodies.

It’s why truth has become something to win, instead of something to live.

Because logic, when worshiped, becomes its own god. And this god demands sacrifice.

It demands the sacrifice of the irrational, the intuitive, and the sacred.

And once those are gone, the spell tightens like a boa constrictor on the soul…

Because now the human is programmable, the soul is obsolete, and truth is a mere dataset - one they install.

This is how the spell in anchored…

Not just through lies, but through the ever-narrowing definition of truth.

It’s the same shift that allowed standardized testing to replace story. That allowed behavioral psychology to edge out mythic development. That allowed Skinner’s boxes to become classrooms.

You can thank the behaviorists - Skinner (operant conditioning, rewards or punishments), Thorndike (Law of Effect, honey vs vinegar), Pavlov (classical conditioning, does this "ring a bell?") - who saw humans not as beings of light and story, but as reactionary meat waiting to be conditioned. These methods were weaponized.

They took the mystery of the cosmos and shrunk it into stimulus and response.

And the spell got even tighter when logic met machine...

Now the child speaks in STEM acronyms. Now the sacred is reclassified as irrational bias. Now data literacy outranks embodied wisdom.

They call it progress… sound familiar?

But progress that discards soul isn’t evolution, it’s erosion.

And the more we teach it - the more we become brittle, rigid, and forgetful.

There is no room in the algorithm for the unspeakable - there is no metric for ecstasy, or chart for knowing what dawn feels like when your body says yes to the world.

So children grow up fluent in formulas but starved of meaning.

They become adults who know how to file taxes and debate politics, but cannot remember the last time they wept without shame.

This is not intelligence, it’s fragmentation dressed as expertise.

Because beneath every mechanized thoughtform is a knowing that never left.

There is a deeper truth beneath the provable one, a knowing that does not need to argue, a signal that does not need permission, and a coherence that does not require consensus.

It lives in you…

Once that knowing stirs, logic returns to its rightful place.

Logic remembers its place. It serves instead of rules, supports instead of dictates. It joins the song again - not as conductor, but as one quiet instrument tuned to meaning.

Because in the end, truth doesn’t arrive through analysis. It arrives through resonance.

It doesn’t beg to be proven, it asks to be remembered.

That moment when you feel the truth in your bones - not because someone convinced you, but because something in you recognized it.

That’s when the tyranny breaks…

By outgrowing the spell, not by louder logic - but by deeper remembering.

It always begins the same way:

A dream that wouldn’t die, a gut feeling you couldn’t ignore, and a silence between the noise that suddenly spoke louder than the facts. We all have felt it, we all know it is inside... somewhere...

That’s where logic breaks open, and the sacred walks back in - steady, ancient, and wholly alive.

Exiling the Archetype

First they flattened language. Then they enthroned logic.

But the deepest theft was myth.

Because when you exile the archetype, you exile the soul’s roadmap.

Before the fall, myth was never mere entertainment. It was a compass, a reflection, and a form of healing. Stories carried frequency, not just plot, vibrating ancient memory awake in the blood. They showed us how to suffer with purpose, how to love with an open heart, and how to rise without letting the ego lead.

They told us who we were by naming what moved beneath the surface.

The Hero - The one who leaves comfort to remember who they really are.

The Trickster - The one who breaks the rules to reveal a deeper truth.

The Shadow - The part we fear, avoid, or exile - but must integrate to become whole.

The Sage - The one who remembers the pattern and teaches it through presence.

Each character was a key to unlock something in us.

But they stole those keys...

They stripped myth of its medicine, repackaged it as fiction, and taught the sacred feminine as character trope and flattened the masculine into a conquest narrative.

What once revealed our soul path was deconstructed into plot mechanics.

So children read the hero’s journey with no sense that they were living it.

We call it curriculum, but it was exile.

Because without archetype, the child has no internal compass, and no mythic mirror. No sacred struggle to map their transformation onto, so they become fragmented - high functioning perhaps, but hollow.

What replaced myth?

Color-coded behavior charts. Personality grids and multiple-choice career forecasts. Diagnostic acronyms that reduce mystery to disorder. Therapy scripts that ask the child to perform wellness instead of embody it.

But nothing that speaks to the soul...

Nothing that teaches you how to walk through fire, or how to lose everything and still become. No lessons on how to enter the forest in the dark, without a path - and know that’s exactly where the gold is buried.

The old myths knew this. They gave us gods who bled, queens who burned, and tricksters who revealed the truth by breaking the rules. They gave us a world in which everything had voice - animal, stone, star, and silence.

That world lived in us…

But they stripped it and told us stories were superstition. That myth was pre-scientific nonsense, and that a rational adult had no need for dragons, no place for visions.

So we shut the door - and with it, we shut out the wild, the symbolic, the non-linear, the soul.

But the soul doesn’t vanish, it just waits patiently.

It waits in the ache behind your eyes, in the dream you keep having, and in the hunger for something deeper than explanation.

It waits in the longing you can’t name...

This is the cost of mythless education:

Children who can describe symptoms but can’t name sorrow. Adults who can manage projects but can’t navigate grief. Societies that can engineer marvels but no longer know how to pray.

So we reach for substances, noise, status, and anything that fills or numbs the ache. But it’s not the ache that’s the problem. It’s the absence of myth to guide us through it.

The ancients weren’t primitive, they were precise. They knew that without ritual story, the psyche shatters. They knew that transformation without container becomes trauma. They knew that the soul speaks in symbol - and if you remove symbol, the soul stops speaking.

We didn’t outgrow myth, we severed from it.

And now we wander, storyless…

But the story isn’t gone, just buried.

And the archetypes aren’t dead, just hidden.

They live in our dreams, our instincts, and our collective ache.

They live in the moments we say “I don’t know who I am anymore, who am I?”

They live in the moment right after, when something deeper answers back.

That’s myth rising again, that’s the archetype refusing to stay silent.

That’s the soul reminding you…

You were never meant to do this with spreadsheets alone.

You were meant to become.

What we call education was never meant to suppress that, it was meant to protect it.

So this is the final part of the spell…

Not just to remove myth, but to replace it.

To give you false initiations - awards, degrees, titles - instead of true ones. To teach you to value expertise over wisdom. To build systems that reward performance and erase becoming.

But the spell is weakening.

Because you feel it, don’t you? That something ancient is stirring, that something wild is waking... now…

The archetypes are not waiting for permission, they are returning… today…

So is the myth.

Not as escape, as map.

As memory.

As the path through what comes next.

Because there’s something else buried too.

Beneath all the lies, beneath all the silence.

There is an original blueprint, a field, and the sacred pattern of knowing and becoming.

When we speak again from that place - not just with words, but with soul - something cracks.

The spell that kept us small.

And the memory of who we are begins to return.

The question is...

Will we follow it?

Or keep pretending the forest isn’t calling?

If this spoke to something deep within you, don’t keep it to yourself. Sharing is how we spread the signal, awaken others, and weave light through the dark. A like and restack helps amplify the frequency… and the comments section? That’s where the real dialogue begins. I’m active there every day. Join the conversation. Let’s rise together! Don’t forget that you know… remember…

