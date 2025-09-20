This is the first in a series exploring the role of Shadow Networks in the Deep State’s web of subversive influence.

Whenever you see an instance of mass civil unrest—especially one that is quickly organized across many major cities and given a wide range of media coverage—it is always worth asking yourself whether or not the protests are truly organic, which agencies and NGOs are funding and organizing them, and what powerful interests could possibly benefit from them—whether materially, financially, or narratively.

The deep government, especially the part of the government that deals in psychological operations and fifth-generation warfare (5GW), has long understood that when civilians come together in large numbers for a cause, it creates a powerful force, one that impassions and binds others together.

And so, one of the most effective, but ill-understood capacities of the more clandestine aspect of Western governments is the intentional engineering and directing of civil unrest.

This practice can be traced to 1953, when the CIA and British MI6 orchestrated the overthrow of Iran's democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh in Operation Ajax (also known as TPAJAX). This marked the first major documented instance of Western intelligence agencies using paid and staged protests as the core mechanism for regime change.

Western governments have since employed these tactics countless times, intentionally stoking unrest in foreign populations and then directing that energy to serve their aims.

Unfortunately, these types of deceitful and manipulative tricks are not only reserved for foreign nations, but have been used domestically as well.

The usefulness of an unsuspecting American public, especially when organized into political activist groups, is exactly why COINTELPRO—a covert and often illegal series of operations run by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—became such an effective tool.

COINTELPRO essentially allowed the federal government to not only infiltrate and steer organic movements (Anti-war protestors, Black Panthers, National Indian Movement, etc.) in a desired direction, but to alter their messaging as well.

By the 1980s, the Pentagon, special forces, intelligence agencies, and numerous government-funded "civil society" cut-outs had honed their infiltration skills. This is when they would begin to employ the term “nonviolent action.”

Most organic, grass-roots protests often face suppression, receive minimal attention, and suffer from wildly inaccurate portrayals.

Consider 2013’s March Against Monsanto; it was one of the largest mass protests that no one remembers, aside from those who attended.

The protests received brief mention on a handful of cable news outlets and zero live coverage. Additionally, what little coverage it did receive offered a skewed perspective, claiming that the focus at the time was solely on genetically modified foods (GMOs), and completely neglecting to mention glyphosate—the primary herbicide used in industrial farming—nor did they touch on the dangers of corporate influence in agriculture, which was the purpose of the protests.

As the story goes, glyphosate’s toxicity was known to Monsanto, but was hidden for decades. After the protests, and despite the attempts to downplay the dangers, its toxicity was increasingly exposed. (In 2013, the EPA said that it had determined glyphosate to be noncarcinogenic; in 2015 the International Agency for Research on Cancer named glyphosate as a probable carcinogen; then in 2018 a jury determined that Monsanto's Roundup was carcinogenic after the mega-corporation admitted that it "has not conducted any 12-month or longer chronic toxicity studies" of current Roundup products.)

By August 2019, Bayer/Monsanto was reported to be seeking to settle 18,000 cancer lawsuits in the US for $8 billion, and by June 2020 it had agreed to pay this much to settle cancer claims.

I bring this up not to opine on the ethics of a mega-corporation like Monsanto/Bayer or to convince anyone which herbicide they should use—I am only using this example to show you what happens when an actual grass-roots protest threatens big business, especially one so doctored into the Western political establishment as Monsanto is.

The Plausible Deniability Network

So, who’s responsible for this infiltration and steering of the American mind?

Are the individuals and institutions who created the problems of today (debt-slavery, racial tension, pollution, crony capitalism, etc.) now directing the civil unrest that is fueled by those same issues?

The short answer is … yes.

As we mentioned above, these types of operations were typically associated with agencies like the CIA or MI6, but in the 60s and 70s—thanks to both the Church Committee and the Pike Committee—their dirty laundry was exposed to the public for the first time (assassination plots, human experimentation, domestic surveillance, mail interception, propaganda dissemination and media manipulation, inhumane covert operations and abuses, etc.).

The Western intelligence apparatus was now exposed; the CIA was seen as radioactive, corrupting anything it touched, and causing foreign governments to recoil at any CIA-adjacent organization operating in their nations.

The excesses of the intelligence community (IT) may have been more than the public could stomach, but many of these functions were what kept the Western hegemony strong, and so, a new approach was direly needed.

This is when the “plausible deniability network” began to take shape in a big way.

One of the many reasons that the CIA was originally created was to carry out operations deemed too controversial for the State Department to be associated with; this is what we call a “plausible deniability layer.”

Once the State Department’s plausible deniability layer was compromised, many of the CIA’s functions transferred to another agency existing underneath the State Department umbrella: the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

By the 1980s, Reagan’s CIA chief William Casey gets creative, and the administration successfully appeals to both sides of the aisle to create a series of new institutions to carry on the work that the CIA once did, ostensibly to fight the Cold War only at the NGO layer instead of the government agency level.

The idea was simple: the more plausible deniability layers they had, the harder it would be to link back to the CIA, DoD or the State Department.

And so, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) was born.

Carl Gershman, the long-time president of NED, poignantly explained:

"It would be terrible for democratic groups around the world to be seen as subsidized by the C.I.A. We saw that in the 60’s, and that’s why it has been discontinued. We have not had the capability of doing this, and that’s why the endowment was created." — Source

NED sat the head, but beneath was spawned a litany of surrogate institutions, each with its own specialized focus.

National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - The head of the octopus, grantmaking organization funding various cut-outs specializing in regime change operations.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) - CIA/NED influence over Republican politics in US and and in developing countries

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) - CIA/NED influence over Democrat politics in US and and in developing countries

The Solidarity Center - CIA/NED influence over unions and the workforce, affiliated with AFL-CIO

The Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) - CIA/NED influence over business / chamber of commerce

Additional agencies and organizations outside of the NED umbrella included:

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) - specializing in nonviolent action

The Global Engagement Center (GEC) - propaganda and messaging

Freedom House - legitimizing propaganda via academia for regime change efforts

The list goes on and on, always expanding, but these are some of the organizations that we’ve covered in the past—all of which exist within the triangle created by the State Department, the CIA, and the DoD, with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) acting as a sort of funding mechanism for the network’s operations.

A Declassified CIA Rent-a-Riot Manual

Here we have a CIA training manual from the Contra-era, that was only just declassified in 2017, titled Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare.

First of all, it is worth noting that this manual was published less than a year before the aforementioned National Endowment for Democracy (NED) was founded and intelligence work was forever reorganized to take place through plausibly deniable proxy organizations or “cut-outs.”

So I’m just going to briefly touch on some random points in this document relevant to our conversation, but I highly recommend looking over it yourself, if only to see how brazen and cavalier they are about it.

First, lets just look at the index:

Here we see some alarming topics and terminology, including: “Creating a Martyr for the Cause”, “Selective use of Violence for Propagandistic Effects”, “Implicit and Explicit Use of Terror.”

Remember, this was never intended for public consumption, and was reserved only for those who had sufficient clearance.

Before we dissect this document, we should set the stage a little.

Many of you, but not all, will be aware that the Pentagon, the CIA, and the State Department created the drug trade as we know it in Latin America (in this case, Nicaragua) to fund the opposition of the left-wing Marxist groups that had been rising to power.

This rise started in a big way in the 1950s, coinciding with Cuba’s communist revolution, and continued on for decades across various nations.

These rebel Marxist groups were overthrowing US-friendly or installed leaders who had maintained the status quo since the Banana Wars in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Naturally, the CIA would be tasked with countering these uprisings by any means necessary, which included the kind of manipulative but effective tactics mentioned in the Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare manual above.

Since their enemies were Marxist atheists, the CIA would make inroads with target groups they saw as being ideologically opposed to atheism and Marxism, and so, the role of local churches and congregations became a big part of their strategy; hence the section labeled Tab - C Emphasis on the Christian Nature of the Guerilla Movement.

They’re using the term “guerilla” here because that was the popular wording at the time, but you can just replace “guerilla” with “paramilitary”; all either term means in this context is an informal organization or assembly with the capacity to use force. That’s exactly what rent-a-riots are: paramilitary street muscle.

The subject matter of Tab - F is particularly relevant to the topic at hand, “Use of Agitators—Including the Hiring of Professional Criminals to Manipulate Mass Meetings and Assemblies which can Result in General Violence.”

This is exactly what we’re talking about, the seeding of agent provocateurs into “mass meeting and assemblies”—aka protests—with the intended goal of generating “General Violence.”

There’s a wealth of information in this document shedding light on how the insurrectionary, covert-action sausage gets made, but for the purposes of this article, lets just skip to the money shot on the bottom of page 66.

— Our psychological war team must develop in advance a hostile mental attitude among the target groups, so that at the given moment they can turn their anger into violence, demanding their rights taken away by the regime. — These preconditioning campaigns will be aimed at the political parties, professional organizations, students, workers, the unemployed masses, the ethnic minorities, or any other vulnerable or recruitable sector of society…

In case it’s not hitting as hard as it should, what you have above is a standard operating procedure for radicalizing target groups—including racial minority groups—against the targeted regime.

Does any of this sound familiar?

Do you suppose that these tactics were employed only in Latin America in the 1980s?

Doesn’t this kind of sound like exactly what’s been happening in this country and in the UK for the last 8 years?

The following excerpt from the manual’s introduction sums it up nicely:

This concept of guerilla warfare as a political war turns Psychological Operations into the factor that determines the results. The target, then, are the minds of the population, the entire population: Our troops, the enemies troops, and the civil population.

Today, the CIA is not directly involved in these types of operations; instead, they rely on more disarming organizations, methods and language, and have cultivated a sprawling global network of individuals and organizations in just about every country that’s been infected by the West via USAID—what George Soros refers to as “open societies”.

As we mentioned, the year after this manual was published was the year that what I call the “great restructuring” began. This is when the USAID and NED network began to rapidly proliferate institutions to serve as CIA cutouts, each with their area of interest.

The overt skullduggery outlined in this manual would rebrand into something more deceptive and palatable: what they now call “nonviolent action”.

And this will bring us back to that federal nonprofit with a highly misleading name, the United States Institute of Peace (USIP)

USIP and “Nonviolent Action”

In my previous post, Killing the Peace, we discussed the steps taken to dismantle yet another subversive, CIA-adjacent organization called the The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) - which specializes in “nonviolent action”.

The remit of the USIP has been significantly broadened since 1984, to the point that the institute's current portfolio scarcely reflects its mandated activities and lawful purposes. This expansion goes far beyond the original intent of the USIP Act.

The U.S. Institute of Peace has grown from a modest $4 million research and education institute with a limited and well-defined mandate to a sprawling $55 million conglomerate with programs in almost half the countries in the world.

Much like USAID, USIP has networks of people on the ground in every foreign country they’ve established relations in.

USIP’s emissaries liaise with tribal leaders, judges, politicians, journalists—you name it; any connection—large or small—that could potentially serve to further the objectives of the foreign policy establishment is considered when “capacity building” these local networks.

In the past five years, the USIP’s budget has grown from $39 million in fiscal year (FY) 2017 to $55 million in FY 2024. How that budget is spent is not entirely clear.

While there is some vague language about “priorities” in the 2024 Congressional Budget Justification, no information is available that breaks down the USIP’s spending based on purpose and activities.

Unlike nonprofit organizations that must publish annual reports and submit a publicly available Form 990 to the Internal Revenue Service, or formal government agencies that have to publish detailed budgets, the USIP’s budget is opaque to both Congress and the taxpayers who are funding it.

It’s worth noting that 98% of individual USIP employee political donations from 2019–2022 went to Democratic candidates and causes, suggesting an inherent political bias; this wasn’t the case until establishment Republicans (Cheneys, Bushes, McCains, etc.) shifted to supporting establishment Democrats in the era of Trump.

Prior to that, USIP was just as cozy with establishment Republicans as they are with the establishment Democrats today.

NOTE -This is not meant to suggest that you nurture positive feelings for Donald Trump’s administration, only that it is the first administration—to my knowledge—to challenge the existing political establishment this overtly since John F. Kennedy. Republicans often cite Ronald Reagan as being a similarly anti-establishment figure, but the unfortunate truth is that this subversive network expanded tremendously under the Reagan administration.

USIP tries to pretend that it’s just a friendly civil-society NGO that’s only interested in promoting peace, but it is fully funded and staffed by members of government, as per Wikipedia:

The institute is governed by a bipartisan board of directors with 15 members, which must include the secretary of defense, the secretary of state, and the president of the National Defense University. The remaining 12 members are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

The idea that USIP is separate from government, and thereby exempt from executive control (the main thrust of Judge Beryl Howe’s ruling back in May that we discussed in Killing the Peace) is preposterous, as all funding for USIP's programs and salaries are required to come solely from the federal government, or more specifically, the US tax-payer.

It’s also interesting that the US institute for PEACE has to be staffed by the Secretary of Defense (War) and the President of the National Defense University (NDU), an institution that provides advanced education and training in national security, warfighting, and military strategy.

USIP rapidly evolved after its creation via the United States Institute of Peace Act of 1984, from a small center for research and education to an operational agency embedded at the nexus between national security, diplomacy, and international development, working closely with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), one of the bigger fish in the CIA/DoD proxy network.

It had dramatically deviated from its original mandate, which was the establishment of an institution to conduct research on peace and to provide education to diplomats, soldiers and others on best practices in avoiding or resolving violent conflict and promoting peace.

Prior to the takeover, under the heavy hand of Langley and the Pentagon, USIP’s purpose had expanded to include these “Issue Areas” listed on the USIP website:

The Institute specializes in a variety of additional subversive functions in the countries that it has infiltrated, including electioneering, media control, and most notably, civil unrest, or what operatives in this space refer to as “nonviolent action.”

Nonviolent action is a term you will see used frequently in USIP white papers. To make it really simple:

“nonviolent action” = engineered mob violence

“nonviolent action” = rent-a-riot smart mobs hurling bricks through storefront windows

“nonviolent action” = blocking highways, attacking infrastructure, arson

“nonviolent action” = all violence short of intentional 1st-degree murder, occasionally including accidental death

Organized nonviolent action is the primary ingredient in foreign color revolutions and domestic rent-a-riots; it’s been utilized in the Middle East, former Yugoslavia, Ukraine, and most recently, it has been turned inward to fight against the advent of populism in the United States.

The military has its own way to carry out these kinds of operations via the special forces, but it’s much more devious and plausibly deniable when it’s coming from “civil society” and not the US military.

This is all a part of the NATO “from tanks to tweets” doctrine, a term popularized in 2019 by former NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg—the idea being that most warfare in modern times takes place in the cognitive battlespace, and that shaping public consensus is critical to achieving certain goals (often regime change).

In the video, Stoltenberg implies that the real threat of “disinformation campaigns” comes from our enemies, and that NATO needs to build its own capacity to fight against foreign malign influence campaigns, without mentioning that NATO, the US, the EU etc. quite literally wrote the book on hybrid warfare, and have employed it on a global scale to attempt, and often affect, countless regime change operations.

NOTE - For those of you who like to dig and do your own deep research, there’s a compendium of 678 USIP white papers stored on JSTOR that I highly recommend perusing.

Nonviolent Action Turned Inward

Today, the primary “scholars” and organizers of nonviolent action are not anti-establishment, freedom-fighting crusaders for the public; they are government-trained and government-funded operatives who were groomed for their roles.

There are many individuals operating in this space, among them is Maria Stephan, an American political scientist and organizer specializing in nonviolent civil resistance, with a career spanning academia, government, and non-profits.

Mike Benz has covered and criticized the career of Maria Stephan extensively, and provides informed commentary on the US Institute of Peace in the video below.

I highly recommend watching:

Stephan served as Co-Lead and Chief Organizer for the Horizons Project, A US-focused initiative to unite social justice, peacebuilding, and democracy groups against "tyranny." It builds coalitions for “inclusive democracy” (IE the inclusion of social groups that adhere to the establishment Democrat dogma), emphasizing nonviolent action.

Horizons Project has been involved in just about every major movement and protest in the last 8 years that can be linked back to the CIA/DoD NGO swarm, including the BLM protests of 2020 and the recent "No Kings" coalition trainings (2024–2025), which taught “nonviolent” strategies to counter perceived authoritarianism.

Stephan has also served as USIP’s Director of Nonviolent Action Program from 2015–2021, and oversaw global and US programming on civil resistance. She’s a fellow at the extremely militaristic NATO think tank the Atlantic Council, and has been a regular fixture at the US State Department.

Another individual who is firmly embedded in this space is Erica Chenowith.

Here is one of her many insightful talks:

A July 2025 webinar featuring both Stephan and Chenoweth drew 130,000+ registrants, focusing on "the moment and your mission" for peaceful resistance.

When you read the white papers published by these institutions, or listen to the talks by these “nonviolence scholars,” you will start to notice the deployment of certain terminology—what some affectionately refer to as “CIA-speak”—and without the key that unlocks the unspoken part of these term’s definitions, you will be psychologically manipulated into believing that this is all about “strengthening democracy.”

Some examples:

Nonviolence Scholars - Operatives in the nonviolence space, the word “scholars” is employed to make you believe that they are merely members of academia, and not government-funded operatives nurturing and directing nonviolent action for political ends on behalf of establishment powers.

Strengthening Democracy - Strengthening the Liberal International Order’s (CFR, NATO, UN, EU, etc.) long-term agendas in the U.S. and abroad. Furthering the goals of the international ruling-class as they hide behind an outward projection of faux liberalism.

Democratic Backsliding - A term that is specifically employed against a democratically elected government that they want to overthrow, ironically in order to “strengthen democracy”.

Here is a short clip of Maria Stephan where she perfectly showcases the use of the above terminology:

This is a person who has suckled from tax-payer teet her whole life, who is employed my multiple government-funded organizations, talking about how the current democratically elected leader in the United States should be overthrown using nonviolent action.

Hopefully, even if you hate Donald Trump, you can see the danger in this.

Maria Stephan and Erica Chenoweth are as doctored into the Western political establishment as one can be, yet leftist activists are routinely duped by their ilk into believing they are involved in just social causes, never realizing that it is the civil society arm of the political/military establishment directing them.

From the CIA’s Cold War-era tactics to the modern “nonviolent action” orchestrated by organizations like the USIP and NED, the playbook remains consistent—radicalize, infiltrate, and steer public sentiment to maintain control or destabilize adversaries, whether foreign or domestic.

The tools of psychological warfare, once reserved for foreign battlegrounds, have been turned inward, exploiting the passions of an unsuspecting public.

As citizens, we must remain vigilant, questioning the origins of every protest, the funding behind every movement, and the narratives pushed by those in power.

Only by recognizing the invisible hand guiding these events can we reclaim the authenticity of our collective voice and ensure that our dissent serves the people, not the powerful.

This series will continue …

